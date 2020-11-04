Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Nov. 4

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases near 171,000

At least 170,862 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,713 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Tuesday reported 741 new COVID-19 cases, down from 785 the day before.

Eighteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Tuesday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 14.7% as of Tuesday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

As of Tuesday, 737 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms.

West Columbia extends mask rule through 2020

The West Columbia City Council voted to extend its mask mandate for 61 days, setting it to expire Jan. 2, at which time it can be renewed again.

Under the mandate, masks must be worn in virtually all retail businesses open to the public, as well as doctor’s offices, government buildings, and other places.

A $25 fine can be issued for violating the ordinance.