Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 31

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 167,000

At least 167,885 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,686 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Friday reported 831 new COVID-19 cases, down from 680 the day before.

Greenville County had the most newly reported cases Saturday, with 123. Spartanburg County followed with 76 new cases.

Thirty one coronavirus-related deaths were reported Saturday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.6% as of Saturday, marking nearly two consecutive weeks of rates higher than 10%. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Friday, 789 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, up from 777 the day before.

School report cards different this year due to COVID-19

School report cards for 2020 are out, but they have a lot less data to share than in years past.

COVID-19 has thrown education off kilter, and put a hold on standardized testing and school surveys. As such, many of the usual metrics the state uses to gauge school success can’t be applied.

For example, schools won’t be deemed “excellent,” “average,” or “unsatisfactory,” the state Department of Education said, but areas such as per-student spending, teacher pay, graduation rates and others will still be covered.

“The 2019-2020 school year was unlike any other that our state and nation has faced,” S.C. Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said. “With facilities closed due to the novel coronavirus in March our schools were unable to administer many of the accountability measures that are used for the basis of our annual report cards. Instead, these report cards highlight those aspects of our education system such as safety, finance, and classroom environment that are equally important.”

SC schools surpass 2,000 cases

There have been 186 new COVID-19 cases in South Carolina K-12 schools since Tuesday, when the state Department of Health and Environmental Control last reported school coronavirus data.

That brings the total case count to 2,142 since the school year began, including 1,496 student infections and 646 employee cases.

Coronavirus surges in Upstate

COVID-19 cases are suddenly spiking in Greenville County, with 10% of the county’s total cases having occurred in just the last two weeks.

“It is critical that we act now,” Dr. Brannon Traxler, the state’s interim public health director, said at a news conference where health officials urged members of the public to wear masks, social distance, and continue to take the virus seriously despite growing pandemic fatigue.

Bon Secours St. Francis Health System has seen a 75% increase in hospitalizations in the last two weeks, according to chief clinical officer Marcus Blackstone.

“We’re headed absolutely in the wrong direction,” he said.

Here’s the latest on Myrtle Beach area mask rules

As the coronavirus spreads and hospitalizations spike in the Myrtle Beach area, some local governments have altered their rules around face coverings.

That means in some areas on the Grand Strand, masks are required. In others, they’re only encouraged.

The different rules on the Grand Strand can get confusing. To help you keep track, we broke it down here.