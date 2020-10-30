Coronavirus live updates: Here’s what to know in South Carolina on Oct. 30

We’re tracking the most up-to-date information about the coronavirus in South Carolina. Check back for updates.

Cases pass 166,000

At least 166,344 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, and 3,645 have died, according to state health officials.

The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control on Thursday reported 918 new COVID-19 cases, up from 636 the day before.

Greenville County had the most newly reported cases Thursday, with 130. Richland County followed with 69 new cases.

Thirteen coronavirus-related deaths were reported Thursday.

The percentage of positive COVID-19 tests was 13.2% as of Thursday. Health officials have said that number should be 5% or lower.

On Thursday, 800 people in South Carolina were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, down from 810 the day before.

102-year-old casts ballot, goes viral

A 102-year-old South Carolina woman suddenly found herself in the spotlight for performing her civic duty.

The coronavirus pandemic didn’t stop Ora Smith of Hampton from voting in this election. Family shared photos on social media of her casting her ballot, and they quickly garnered attention.

“If she can do it, you can too!” her great nephew, Quentin Youmans, tweeted last week.

Former president Barack Obama retweeted Youmans’ post, commenting “102 never looked better! Grateful for all the folks like your great aunt who continue to show up and vote in this important election.”

Smith voted for the first time when she was 47, when the Voting Rights Act of 1965 was passed, The Island Packet reported.