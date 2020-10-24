DHEC: Upstate continues to lead in new COVID-19 cases as SC adds more than 600

South Carolina added more than 600 new cases of COVID-19 to its total Saturday, along with 14 more deaths related to the virus.

Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control reported a daily case count of 628, putting the state’s total at 161,836 since the first cases were reported in March. The state’s death toll of individuals who had tested positive for the virus, raising the state’s total to 3,560.

DHEC’s Saturday report also included 5,727 individual test results, putting the percentage of positive tests at 11%. A total of 1,851,769 tests have now been performed in the state since March.

The average rate of positive tests has declined from the state’s high points in July, when it consistently topped 20%, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts, including DHEC state epidemiologist Linda Bell, have cited as a goal.

“We continue to have relatively higher levels of disease transmission in our community. Recently, we have seen a slight downward trend in cases, and we’ve seen a bit of a plateau,” Bell said during a conference call with reporters last Friday. “But at the same time, we continue to see a percent positive in the population that is much higher than we’d like to see, and the consequences of ongoing disease transmission are that individuals will become sick. Many of those individuals will require hospitalization.”

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in South Carolina and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested at least once a month, in order to track and curb the spread of asymptomatic cases.

Which counties were affected?

Many of Saturday’s new cases came from the Upstate region, as Pickens County led the state in new cases with 65, while Greenville County had 59.

In the Midlands, Richland County reported 48 new cases, while neighboring Lexington County had 22.

The deaths reported Saturday occurred among individuals from Charleston (1), Chesterfield (1), Darlington (2), Dorchester (1), Greenville (3), Greenwood (1) Lexington (3), Newberry (1), Spartanburg (1).

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Two of those who died were middle aged, defined by DHEC as between 35 and 64 years old. The remaining 12 were elderly, defined as 65 years or older.

How is COVID-19 trending in SC?

On Friday, DHEC launched a new dashboard aimed at giving residents a quick look at how seven sets of data related to the pandemic are trending in South Carolina:

Rate of cases per 100,000

Rate of tests per 100,000

Percentage of positive tests

Deaths by date

Hospitalizations

ICU hospitalizations

COVID-19 patients

While the rate of cases and percentage of positive tests has trended slightly up over the previous 30 days, though they are both short of the highs the state saw in July — the number of daily new cases reported in South Carolina hit a high of 2,343 on July 18, while the seven-day moving average of the percentage of positive tests peaked at 21.2% on July 14.

The rate of testing, meanwhile, has plateaued over the past month or more, as DHEC went from reporting more than 10,000 tests per day regularly in the middle of summer to never hitting that standard throughout September and October.

Officials have said there has not been a reduction in testing capacity, but demand has slowed as “testing fatigue” sets in.

The number of deaths by date has declined slightly, though there is often a delay in reporting as officials determine whether it should be classified as a COVID-19 related death.

Meanwhile, the number of hospitalizations has stayed relatively steady in the past month, with the rate of ICU hospitalizations increasing slightly and the number of patients on ventilators has decreased.

Are all cases accounted for?

State health officials estimated in the past that around 86% of South Carolinians who contract the virus didn’t get tested, and global experts have said official case counts have likely under-counted the number of cases.

DHEC has also been recording probable cases and probable deaths. A probable case is someone who has not received a lab test result but has virus symptoms or a positive antibody test. A probable death is someone who has not gotten a lab test but whose death certificate lists COVID-19 as a cause of death or a contributing factor.

On Saturday, health officials reported 57 new probable cases and two new probable deaths from COVID-19. That puts the total number of probable cases at 7,505 and total probable deaths at 233.

How are hospitals being impacted?

As of Saturday, DHEC reported that 743 patients were hospitalized with coronavirus-related symptoms, or 8.92% of all patients currently in the hospital. The number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 at one time in the state peaked at 1,723 on July 23.

Some have more serious conditions than others; 200 COVID-19 patients are in intensive care, and 97 are on ventilators.

Health officials said COVID-19 can cause mild to severe illness. Older adults and people who have serious underlying medical conditions, such as heart disease, diabetes, and/or chronic lung diseases, are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID-19, according to DHEC.