SC DHEC reports 2,260 new COVID-19 cases, 11 deaths on Christmas Eve

South Carolina’s public health officials reported Thursday another 2,260 new COVID-19 cases and 11 deaths on Christmas Eve.

The rise in daily case counts since Thanksgiving has worried state health leaders of an additional surge after the Christmas holiday.

The state Department of Health and Environmental Control has reported more than 3,000 cases four times this and at least 2,000 daily cases for more than 20 days in December alone.

On Thursday, DHEC said it has logged 263,392 COVID-19 cases since March and 4,662 deaths.

But the state also counts an additional 21,636 cases, including 96 Thursday as probable positives, and an additional 381 deaths, including four Thursday, as probable COVID-19 deaths.

DHEC defines a probable case as someone who has had a positive antigen test or has virus symptoms and is at high risk for infection. Probable deaths are ones where the death certificate lists COVID-19 as the cause of or a contributing factor to death, but the person was not tested for the virus.

Many South Carolinians still remain hospitalized.

The day before Christmas, 1,766 South Carolinians are hospitalized with COVID-19, making up nearly 20.4% of inpatients statewide.

State health officials said 22.1% of the 10,218 tests reported Thursday came back positive.

Elevated percent positive rates indicate more people are likely to be infected with COVID-19 in the community who have not yet been tested and that testing may need to be ramped up.

The World Health Organization earlier this year advised governments not to reopen until percent positive rates were at 5% or lower for at least 14 days.

In the meantime, state health officials have advised South Carolinians to continue taking measures to mitigate spread of COVID-19 such as wearing masks, avoiding group gatherings and practicing physical distancing.

DHEC urges anyone who is symptomatic or who has been exposed to someone with COVID-19 to get tested themselves, and recommends routine monthly testing for anyone who is out and about in the community, even if they are asymptomatic.

To find a testing location near you, visit DHEC’s website at scdhec.gov/covid19/covid-19-testing-locations.

