Looking for local restaurants to support? Check out these in Little River and Longs

The blinding lights of McDonald’s and Waffle House can make it hard to notice — or find — the local restaurants that give the Grand Strand its character.

And the restaurant industry, which thrives on everything COVID-19 made dangerous — sitting close to others, talking and laughing, sharing food — has been dealt especially harsh blows by the pandemic. But the pandemic doesn’t have to stop people from supporting beloved mom-and-pop businesses.

So, we decided to ask Grand Stranders to tell us their favorite local spots to hit up.

Here are some of the places they shared. (Bear in mind that this list is in no way complete or perfect. Got one you think we should feature? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com and let us know.)

Little River

Top stories Sign up and get the day's biggest news in your inbox each afternoon Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Brentwood Wine Bistro

4269 Luck Ave.

(843) 249-2601

Chianti South

2109 US Hwy. 17

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

(843) 249-7888

Clark’s Seafood and Chop House

720 US Hwy. 17

(843) 399-8888

Cooper’s Tavern

1521 US Hwy. 17

(843) 242-9269

Crab Catchers

4474 Water Front Ave.

(843) 280-2025

Daddio’s Pub

4480 Mineola Ave.

(843) 491-3000

Jilla’s Gourmet Kitchen

4390 Spa Drive

(843) 399-9301

Mama Jean’s Restaurant

210 Hwy. 90 E.

Mulligan’s Sports Bar and Restaurant

1359 US Hwy. 17

(843) 249-7145

Pizellis Italian Oven

1698 US Hwy. 17 N.

(843) 280-8880

Snooky’s on the Water

4495 Baker St.

(843) 249-5252

Swing Bridge Pizza Co.

4207 Sea Mountain Hwy.

(843) 390-1010

Longs

Bistro 90

7209 SC Hwy. 90

(843) 390-5151

Chris’ Pizza & Pub

170 Surfrider Blvd.

(843) 399-5665

International Kitchen

2126 Hwy. 9 E. Suite F1

(843) 399-3668

The Salt Water Grille

7036 Hwy. 90

(843) 390-1001

Editor’s note: This story is the first in a series highlighting local restaurants that residents of the Grand Strand love. Our next story, featuring Garden City and Murrells Inlet, will be out Wednesday, Dec. 16. Do you have a restaurant you love and think we should tell the world about? Email ckaracostas@thesunnews.com by Tuesday, Dec. 15 at noon.