Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Oct. 13-19
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
19 Brassie Dr., $216,000
4 Egret Ct., $212,000
97 Carolina Shores Dr., $209,000
1045 Putting Ln., $138,000
1078 Captains Ct. Sw, $133,000
2182 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $325,039
2198 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $325,039
166 Bernard Dr. Nw, $274,000
Condo/Townhouse
301 Bulkhead Bend, $185,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
1578 Driftwood Dr. Sw, $11,075
1576 Driftwood Dr. Sw, $11,075
870 Sw Mashpee Ct., $267,750
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
61 Dogwood Rd., $145,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Tbd Middleton St., $23,500
Home
261 Rolling Oak Dr., $164,295
74 Kirkwood Ln., $75,000
Aynor 29511
Land
160 Highmeadow Ln., $41,000
Home
611 Rosedale Dr., $175,000
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 37 Muscovy Pl., $39,000
Tbd Bryants Landing Rd., $7,000
Home
289 Board Landing Circle, $301,404
1450 Half Penny Loop, $268,000
825 Windsor Rose Dr., $257,175
220 Sellers Rd., $213,236
240 Grasmere Lake Circle, $209,990
821 Windsor Rose Dr., $183,453
3360 Merganser Dr., $175,000
108 Adrianna Circle, $163,000
5105 Columbia St., $133,000
363 Cherry Buck Trail, $130,000
148 Missouoria Ln., $100,000
1501 5th Ave., $91,000
Condo/Townhouse
1007 Tee Shot Dr., $146,500
1027 Fairway Ln., $146,000
Conway 29527
Home
4272 Old Tram Rd., $399,000
899 Kinlaw Ln., $386,500
3032 Woodbury Ct., $171,280
369 Shallow Cove Dr., $165,400
1833 Ronald Phillips Ave., $164,900
208 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $161,900
162 Coral Crest Dr., $155,000
268 Cottage Creek Circle, $147,500
2027 Singing Pines Dr., $144,400
308 Heritage Rd., $133,000
2948 Lucas Bay Rd., $56,959
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Bud Graham Rd., $39,000
Home
515 Floyd Page Rd., $208,000
400 Saint John Rd., $189,900
140 Penn Circle, $228,400
Green Sea 29545
Land
Lot 5 Greeney Ln., $28,000
Home
2601 Bay View Rd., $226,000
Little River 29566
Land
4826 Williams Island Dr., $220,000
4818 Williams Island Dr., $200,000
Lot 30-B Cypress Dr., $35,000
Home
301 Switchgrass Loop, $405,018
4475 Live Oak Dr., $236,500
109 Wateree Dr., $224,500
4411 Grande Harbour Blvd., $178,000
150 Queens Rd., $32,000
Condo/Townhouse
4429 Eastport B Eastport Blvd., $275,000
501 Gold Breeze Dr., $235,298
516 Papyrus Circle, $198,980
4421 Eastport Blvd., $175,000
4660 Lightkeepers Way, $168,000
4230 Coquina Harbor Dr., $164,000
4421 Eastport Blvd., $150,000
3915 Tybre Downs Circle, $146,200
4215 Coquina Harbor Dr., $141,000
114 Scotchbroom Dr., $116,000
4251 Hibiscus Dr., $111,000
1095 West Plantation Dr., $105,900
4257 Villas Dr., $72,500
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $57,000
Longs 29568
Land
9769 Anchor Dr., $245,000
Lot Water Tower Rd., $122,500
Home
616 Blue Sail Ct., $360,000
2083 Borgata Loop, $234,840
447 Kinsey Way, $209,355
120 Oak Leaf Dr., $180,000
852 Loop Circle, $168,500
435 Kinsey Way, $167,250
269 Iroquis Trail, $74,500
Condo/Townhouse
677 Tupelo Ln., $94,000
Loris 29569
Land
385 Highway 930, $19,000
Home
362 Allsbrook Rd., $159,735
3170 Highway 701 South, $133,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
219 Myrtle Ln., $575,000
6592 Brindisi St., $536,415
304 Shuffleboard Ct., $535,000
7868 Porcher Dr., $511,200
7718 Monarch Dr., $480,726
6617 Pozzallo Place, $478,540
6628 Pozzallo Place, $433,015
44 Birch Ln., $325,000
10108 Kings Dr., $92,000
Condo/Townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $455,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $242,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $235,000
9400 Shore Dr., $205,000
161 Sea Watch Dr., $205,000
9571 Shore Dr., $195,000
403 75th Ave N, $175,000
501 Maison Dr., $144,000
9400 Shore Dr., $135,500
6504 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
250 Maison Dr., $122,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
9550 Shore Dr., $70,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
618 5th Ave. S, $115,000
Home
516 S 4th Ave., $486,640
1014 B S Poplar Dr., $337,000
208 Millwood Dr., $330,670
330 Rycola Circle, $270,835
1510 Southwood Dr., $265,000
297 Ocean Commons Dr., $260,000
1134 Plantation Dr., $250,000
270 Ocean Commons Dr., $250,000
1500 Bay Tree Ln., $248,500
246 Melody Gardens Dr., $248,000
284 Ocean Commons Dr., $239,800
1026 Plantation Dr., $219,000
1800 Gypsy Ct., $215,000
1942 Kingfisher Dr., $110,000
1162 Links Rd., $335,000
6001 - C4 S Kings Hwy., $274,900
171 Dick Pond Dr., $145,000
6001-U26 South Kings Hwy., $118,500
6001-1867a South Kings Hwy., $100,000
2724 Moonlight Dr., $28,000
Condo/Townhouse
8885 Grove Park Dr., $117,000
617 14th Ave. S, $110,000
2274 Huntington Dr., $103,500
8554 Hopkins Circle, $100,000
2278 Clearwater Dr., $99,900
5905 South Kings Hwy., $111,000
1881 Colony Dr., $63,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 22 Lake Pointe Dr., $70,000
Home
38 Cascade Dr., $470,000
530 Bay Drive Ext., $305,000
224 Fox Den Dr., $280,000
2113 Green Heron Dr., $256,000
370 Whitchurch St., $250,000
8012 Leeward Ln., $220,000
109 Deer Tree Dr., $190,000
930 South Marlin Circle, $117,000
173 Offshore Dr., $46,500
6 Bluewater Ln., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
775 Painted Bunting Ct., $176,000
448 Mahogany Ave., $156,000
6305 Sweetwater Blvd., $117,500
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $152,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
604 Withers Swash Dr., $62,000
Home
2673 Stellar Loop, $350,000
928 Mallard Lake Dr., $308,000
945 Piping Plover Ln., $305,170
2385 Lark Sparrow St., $294,500
866 Brenda Pl., $293,000
1421 Shoreline Dr., $285,000
509 33rd Ave. N, $269,000
1904 Heritage Loop, $266,500
935 Piping Plover Ln., $262,525
2859 Nova Way, $247,100
966 Court Yard Dr., $235,000
372 Pilot House Dr., $190,000
598 Bridgeport Dr., $181,650
613 5th Ave. S, $37,000
Condo/Townhouse
9994 Beach Club Dr., $369,900
107 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $255,725
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $163,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
512 35th Ave. N, $126,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
4729 Wild Iris Dr., $96,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $83,685
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Tbd Industrial Way, $192,500
Lot 14 Triple Crown Ct., $94,500
221 W Isle Of Palms Dr., $51,500
1110 Bluffton Ct., $46,500
860 Crystal Water Way, $39,000
427 West Palms Dr., $38,250
904 Crystal Water Way, $37,000
482 Harbor View Dr., $37,000
982 Shipmaster Ave., $36,500
Home
9221 Bellasera Circle, $900,000
8112 Wacobee Dr., $660,000
8708 Rivolo Ct., $570,000
3146 Marsh Island Dr., $490,000
1202 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $400,000
4005 Chalmers Ct., $383,000
1082 Brentford Pl., $346,000
187 Abcaw Blvd., $305,000
496 Harbison Circle, $299,210
5572 Redleaf Rose Dr., $298,592
710 Little Fawn Way, $297,235
4884 Sandlewood Dr., $286,000
3024 Corn Pickers Ln., $278,000
224 Carolina Farms Blvd., $277,500
8200 Eastwind Ct., $267,500
7174 Swansong Circle, $255,825
5720 Cottonseed Ct., $254,900
855 Brant St., $246,000
5305 Abbey Park Loop, $225,315
1683 Palmetto Palm Dr., $208,000
2431 John Henry Ln., $200,000
108 Quail Hollow Rd., $197,500
262 Weyburn St., $156,900
411 Appleton Way, $126,000
3611 Eagle Trace Dr., $108,000
Condo/Townhouse
5440 Elba Way, $245,000
801 San Marco Ct., $202,900
1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $125,000
4823 Innisbrook Ct., $120,000
4819 Innisbrook Ct., $102,500
106 West Haven Dr., $100,007
440 Red River Ct., $98,000
488 River Oak Dr., $98,000
105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $97,000
109 Ashley Park Dr., $96,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
4974 Salt Creek Ct., $617,000
3610 Seaview St., $460,000
707 Seashell Ln., $420,000
309 Spartina Ct., $378,500
1741 N Cove Ct., $357,000
302 34th Ave. N, $344,800
5718 Coquina Point Dr., $275,000
309 21st Ave. N, $187,500
1127 Forest Dr., $150,000
1906 Edge Dr., $149,000
Condo/Townhouse
600 48th Ave. S, $402,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $270,000
1015 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $223,500
2405 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $215,000
2406 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000
305 N Hillside Dr., $155,100
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $135,000
216 22nd Ave. N, $125,000
4800 S S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $74,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 3 Stamper Trail, $170,000
Lot 4 Stamper Trail, $170,000
Lot 23 Vintage Dr., $130,000
346 Myrtle Ave., $940,000
328 Windover Dr., $632,000
216 Duncan Ave., $280,000
93 Colonial Ct., $225,000
55 Reef Run Rd., $192,500
Condo/Townhouse
371 South Dunes Dr., $540,000
423 Parker Dr., $250,000
28 Lumbee Circle, $247,500
63 Hidden Oaks Ct., $219,000
1001 Blue Stem Dr., $187,500
73 Pembroke Ln., $180,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2724 Henagan Ln., $439,900
297 Marsh Tacky Loop, $410,000
2301 Myerlee Dr., $276,900
474 Reedy River Rd., $255,000
1740 Promise Pl., $248,160
4095 Edenborough Dr., $237,500
239 Gresham Ln., $226,000
1800 Promise Pl., $217,000
518 Running Deer Trail, $215,000
512 Chapel Hill Ct., $207,000
529 Pennington Loop, $205,051
131 Maggie Way, $175,000
Condo/Townhouse
5862 Honeysuckle Ln., $137,000
1513 Palmina Loop, $195,000
1026a Saint George Ln., $95,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $92,000
3979 Forsythia Ct., $90,000
