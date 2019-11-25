Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Oct. 13-19

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

19 Brassie Dr., $216,000

4 Egret Ct., $212,000

97 Carolina Shores Dr., $209,000

1045 Putting Ln., $138,000

1078 Captains Ct. Sw, $133,000

2182 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $325,039

2198 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $325,039

166 Bernard Dr. Nw, $274,000

Condo/Townhouse

301 Bulkhead Bend, $185,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

1578 Driftwood Dr. Sw, $11,075

1576 Driftwood Dr. Sw, $11,075

870 Sw Mashpee Ct., $267,750

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

61 Dogwood Rd., $145,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tbd Middleton St., $23,500

Home

261 Rolling Oak Dr., $164,295

74 Kirkwood Ln., $75,000

Aynor 29511

Land

160 Highmeadow Ln., $41,000

Home

611 Rosedale Dr., $175,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 37 Muscovy Pl., $39,000

Tbd Bryants Landing Rd., $7,000

Home

289 Board Landing Circle, $301,404

1450 Half Penny Loop, $268,000

825 Windsor Rose Dr., $257,175

220 Sellers Rd., $213,236

240 Grasmere Lake Circle, $209,990

821 Windsor Rose Dr., $183,453

3360 Merganser Dr., $175,000

108 Adrianna Circle, $163,000

5105 Columbia St., $133,000

363 Cherry Buck Trail, $130,000

148 Missouoria Ln., $100,000

1501 5th Ave., $91,000

Condo/Townhouse

1007 Tee Shot Dr., $146,500

1027 Fairway Ln., $146,000

Conway 29527

Home

4272 Old Tram Rd., $399,000

899 Kinlaw Ln., $386,500

3032 Woodbury Ct., $171,280

369 Shallow Cove Dr., $165,400

1833 Ronald Phillips Ave., $164,900

208 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $161,900

162 Coral Crest Dr., $155,000

268 Cottage Creek Circle, $147,500

2027 Singing Pines Dr., $144,400

308 Heritage Rd., $133,000

2948 Lucas Bay Rd., $56,959

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Bud Graham Rd., $39,000

Home

515 Floyd Page Rd., $208,000

400 Saint John Rd., $189,900

140 Penn Circle, $228,400

Green Sea 29545

Land

Lot 5 Greeney Ln., $28,000

Home

2601 Bay View Rd., $226,000

Little River 29566

Land

4826 Williams Island Dr., $220,000

4818 Williams Island Dr., $200,000

Lot 30-B Cypress Dr., $35,000

Home

301 Switchgrass Loop, $405,018

4475 Live Oak Dr., $236,500

109 Wateree Dr., $224,500

4411 Grande Harbour Blvd., $178,000

150 Queens Rd., $32,000

Condo/Townhouse

4429 Eastport B Eastport Blvd., $275,000

501 Gold Breeze Dr., $235,298

516 Papyrus Circle, $198,980

4421 Eastport Blvd., $175,000

4660 Lightkeepers Way, $168,000

4230 Coquina Harbor Dr., $164,000

4421 Eastport Blvd., $150,000

3915 Tybre Downs Circle, $146,200

4215 Coquina Harbor Dr., $141,000

114 Scotchbroom Dr., $116,000

4251 Hibiscus Dr., $111,000

1095 West Plantation Dr., $105,900

4257 Villas Dr., $72,500

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $57,000

Longs 29568

Land

9769 Anchor Dr., $245,000

Lot Water Tower Rd., $122,500

Home

616 Blue Sail Ct., $360,000

2083 Borgata Loop, $234,840

447 Kinsey Way, $209,355

120 Oak Leaf Dr., $180,000

852 Loop Circle, $168,500

435 Kinsey Way, $167,250

269 Iroquis Trail, $74,500

Condo/Townhouse

677 Tupelo Ln., $94,000

Loris 29569

Land

385 Highway 930, $19,000

Home

362 Allsbrook Rd., $159,735

3170 Highway 701 South, $133,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

219 Myrtle Ln., $575,000

6592 Brindisi St., $536,415

304 Shuffleboard Ct., $535,000

7868 Porcher Dr., $511,200

7718 Monarch Dr., $480,726

6617 Pozzallo Place, $478,540

6628 Pozzallo Place, $433,015

44 Birch Ln., $325,000

10108 Kings Dr., $92,000

Condo/Townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $455,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $242,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $235,000

9400 Shore Dr., $205,000

161 Sea Watch Dr., $205,000

9571 Shore Dr., $195,000

403 75th Ave N, $175,000

501 Maison Dr., $144,000

9400 Shore Dr., $135,500

6504 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

250 Maison Dr., $122,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

9550 Shore Dr., $70,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

618 5th Ave. S, $115,000

Home

516 S 4th Ave., $486,640

1014 B S Poplar Dr., $337,000

208 Millwood Dr., $330,670

330 Rycola Circle, $270,835

1510 Southwood Dr., $265,000

297 Ocean Commons Dr., $260,000

1134 Plantation Dr., $250,000

270 Ocean Commons Dr., $250,000

1500 Bay Tree Ln., $248,500

246 Melody Gardens Dr., $248,000

284 Ocean Commons Dr., $239,800

1026 Plantation Dr., $219,000

1800 Gypsy Ct., $215,000

1942 Kingfisher Dr., $110,000

1162 Links Rd., $335,000

6001 - C4 S Kings Hwy., $274,900

171 Dick Pond Dr., $145,000

6001-U26 South Kings Hwy., $118,500

6001-1867a South Kings Hwy., $100,000

2724 Moonlight Dr., $28,000

Condo/Townhouse

8885 Grove Park Dr., $117,000

617 14th Ave. S, $110,000

2274 Huntington Dr., $103,500

8554 Hopkins Circle, $100,000

2278 Clearwater Dr., $99,900

5905 South Kings Hwy., $111,000

1881 Colony Dr., $63,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 22 Lake Pointe Dr., $70,000

Home

38 Cascade Dr., $470,000

530 Bay Drive Ext., $305,000

224 Fox Den Dr., $280,000

2113 Green Heron Dr., $256,000

370 Whitchurch St., $250,000

8012 Leeward Ln., $220,000

109 Deer Tree Dr., $190,000

930 South Marlin Circle, $117,000

173 Offshore Dr., $46,500

6 Bluewater Ln., $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

775 Painted Bunting Ct., $176,000

448 Mahogany Ave., $156,000

6305 Sweetwater Blvd., $117,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $152,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

604 Withers Swash Dr., $62,000

Home

2673 Stellar Loop, $350,000

928 Mallard Lake Dr., $308,000

945 Piping Plover Ln., $305,170

2385 Lark Sparrow St., $294,500

866 Brenda Pl., $293,000

1421 Shoreline Dr., $285,000

509 33rd Ave. N, $269,000

1904 Heritage Loop, $266,500

935 Piping Plover Ln., $262,525

2859 Nova Way, $247,100

966 Court Yard Dr., $235,000

372 Pilot House Dr., $190,000

598 Bridgeport Dr., $181,650

613 5th Ave. S, $37,000

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $369,900

107 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $255,725

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

4825 Luster Leaf Circle, $163,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

512 35th Ave. N, $126,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

4729 Wild Iris Dr., $96,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $83,685

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Tbd Industrial Way, $192,500

Lot 14 Triple Crown Ct., $94,500

221 W Isle Of Palms Dr., $51,500

1110 Bluffton Ct., $46,500

860 Crystal Water Way, $39,000

427 West Palms Dr., $38,250

904 Crystal Water Way, $37,000

482 Harbor View Dr., $37,000

982 Shipmaster Ave., $36,500

Home

9221 Bellasera Circle, $900,000

8112 Wacobee Dr., $660,000

8708 Rivolo Ct., $570,000

3146 Marsh Island Dr., $490,000

1202 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $400,000

4005 Chalmers Ct., $383,000

1082 Brentford Pl., $346,000

187 Abcaw Blvd., $305,000

496 Harbison Circle, $299,210

5572 Redleaf Rose Dr., $298,592

710 Little Fawn Way, $297,235

4884 Sandlewood Dr., $286,000

3024 Corn Pickers Ln., $278,000

224 Carolina Farms Blvd., $277,500

8200 Eastwind Ct., $267,500

7174 Swansong Circle, $255,825

5720 Cottonseed Ct., $254,900

855 Brant St., $246,000

5305 Abbey Park Loop, $225,315

1683 Palmetto Palm Dr., $208,000

2431 John Henry Ln., $200,000

108 Quail Hollow Rd., $197,500

262 Weyburn St., $156,900

411 Appleton Way, $126,000

3611 Eagle Trace Dr., $108,000

Condo/Townhouse

5440 Elba Way, $245,000

801 San Marco Ct., $202,900

1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $125,000

4823 Innisbrook Ct., $120,000

4819 Innisbrook Ct., $102,500

106 West Haven Dr., $100,007

440 Red River Ct., $98,000

488 River Oak Dr., $98,000

105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $97,000

109 Ashley Park Dr., $96,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

4974 Salt Creek Ct., $617,000

3610 Seaview St., $460,000

707 Seashell Ln., $420,000

309 Spartina Ct., $378,500

1741 N Cove Ct., $357,000

302 34th Ave. N, $344,800

5718 Coquina Point Dr., $275,000

309 21st Ave. N, $187,500

1127 Forest Dr., $150,000

1906 Edge Dr., $149,000

Condo/Townhouse

600 48th Ave. S, $402,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $270,000

1015 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $223,500

2405 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $215,000

2406 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000

305 N Hillside Dr., $155,100

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $150,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $135,000

216 22nd Ave. N, $125,000

4800 S S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $74,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 3 Stamper Trail, $170,000

Lot 4 Stamper Trail, $170,000

Lot 23 Vintage Dr., $130,000

346 Myrtle Ave., $940,000

328 Windover Dr., $632,000

216 Duncan Ave., $280,000

93 Colonial Ct., $225,000

55 Reef Run Rd., $192,500

Condo/Townhouse

371 South Dunes Dr., $540,000

423 Parker Dr., $250,000

28 Lumbee Circle, $247,500

63 Hidden Oaks Ct., $219,000

1001 Blue Stem Dr., $187,500

73 Pembroke Ln., $180,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Home

2724 Henagan Ln., $439,900

297 Marsh Tacky Loop, $410,000

2301 Myerlee Dr., $276,900

474 Reedy River Rd., $255,000

1740 Promise Pl., $248,160

4095 Edenborough Dr., $237,500

239 Gresham Ln., $226,000

1800 Promise Pl., $217,000

518 Running Deer Trail, $215,000

512 Chapel Hill Ct., $207,000

529 Pennington Loop, $205,051

131 Maggie Way, $175,000

Condo/Townhouse

5862 Honeysuckle Ln., $137,000

1513 Palmina Loop, $195,000

1026a Saint George Ln., $95,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $92,000

3979 Forsythia Ct., $90,000

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  