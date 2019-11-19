Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Oct. 6-12

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

476 Sandpiper Bay Dr. Sw, $237,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6843 Locksley Place, $296,425

6503 Sw Adelina Ct., $283,900

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

316 Bay Hill Ct., $482,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

5 Dune Oaks Dr., $395,000

3998 Highway 17 Business, $14,000

Home

205 Rolling Oak Dr., $177,990

1707 Oak St., $125,000

415 Somerset Place, $114,000

Andrews 29510

Home

1692 S Morgan Ave., $473,900

Aynor 29511

Home

1619 Bud Graham Rd., $265,000

634 Sunny Pond Ln., $257,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 4 Lees Landing Circle, $80,000

Caine Landing Ne Shell Community, $42,000

Home

121 Highway 471, $375,000

848 Tilly Lake Rd., $346,500

2601 Two Pine Dr., $295,000

554 Sand Ridge Rd., $240,000

420 Shaft Pl., $221,865

714 Bull Farm Ct., $208,500

225 Carmello Circle, $207,000

706 Helms Way, $200,000

348 Angler Ct., $196,694

5496 Old Highway 472, $196,000

139 Palm Terrace Loop, $192,945

3115 Ivy Lea Dr., $190,000

4200 Woodcliffe Dr., $180,058

3105 Shandwick Dr., $178,900

918 Castlewood Dr., $178,500

528 Larkspur Dr., $176,295

813 Ogeechee Ct., $175,500

1705 Mcdermott St., $150,000

2609 Holmes Ct., $143,500

1426 Boker Rd., $143,000

122 Ole Cedar Ln., $122,000

Conway 29527

Home

4320 Pee Dee Hwy., $298,000

373 Shallow Cove Dr., $164,810

354 Shallow Cove Dr., $157,389

508 Palmetto St., $149,000

105 Cottage Creek Circle, $147,500

905 Live Oak St., $114,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

161 Penn Circle, $204,000

Little River 29566

Home

422 Cascade Loop, $449,185

3705 Diamond Stars Way, $374,526

296 Switchgrass Loop, $354,995

708 Crescent Lake Ct., $351,034

3647 Diamond Stars Way, $327,990

320 Switchgrass Loop, $315,232

308 Switchgrass Loop, $300,476

134 Marblehead Ct., $279,000

343 Cypress Springs Way, $277,370

2222 Swamp Fox Circle, $272,500

1220 Palm Crossing Dr., $268,150

1240 Palm Crossing Dr., $252,538

536 Alderly Ct., $252,000

1418 Chanson Ct., $217,500

4307 Turtle Ln., $205,000

4151 Wrens Crossing, $191,500

131 Ashworth Dr., $180,000

4333 Rivergate Ln., $159,000

892 Holly Sands Blvd., $139,900

3160 Lyndon Dr., $136,000

Condo/Townhouse

509 Gold Breeze Dr., $236,467

4396 Baldwin Ave., $185,000

4520 Lighthouse Dr., $158,000

10970 Highway 90, $115,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $83,000

Longs 29568

Home

2224 Meadowood Ln., $350,000

352 Sun Colony Blvd., $245,297

4001 Comfort Valley Dr., $245,237

43 Palmetto Green Dr., $203,024

427 Kinsey Way, $165,050

521 Eagleton Ct., $165,000

438 Dovetail Ct., $165,000

1373 Pint Circle, $115,000

281 Kanawha Trail, $54,000

Loris 29569

Land

879 W Highway 9, $115,000

Home

2971 Red Bluff Rd., $191,080

4421 Highway 554, $167,000

416 Cotton Grass Dr., $160,000

811 Apple Valley Rd., $145,000

207 81st Ave. N, $565,000

7888 Porcher Dr., $444,521

9608 Chestnut Ridge Dr., $425,000

Condo/Townhouse

124 Gully Branch Ln., $221,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $219,000

501 Maison Dr., $143,750

250 Maison Dr., $136,000

200 Lands End Blvd., $118,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $74,000

201 74th Ave. N, $69,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

316 Oak Dr. N, $157,500

620 4th Ave. S, $99,500

1396 Links Rd., $120,000

Home

913 A N Ocean Blvd., $998,000

713 8th Ave. N, $625,888

243 Obi Lane, $287,205

313 Rycola Circle, $231,486

547 Circle Dr., $210,000

1951 Morning Glory Ct., $209,000

Condo/Townhouse

8791 Chandler Dr., $100,000

8829 Barkwood Dr., $99,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $138,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

330 Seabreeze Dr., $115,000

Home

4413 Indigo Ln., $700,000

45 Stonington Dr., $455,000

490 Hyacinth Loop, $327,500

144 Hyacinth Loop, $318,900

133 Laurel Hill Pl., $280,000

100 Vista Oaks Ct., $259,000

849 Laquinta Loop, $249,900

9398 Pinckney Ln., $248,000

634 Locke Ct., $212,500

1529 Schooner Ct., $140,000

582 Mimosa Dr., $36,000

1676 South Waccamaw Dr., $550,000

810 Victoria Ct., $170,000

60 Offshore Dr., $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

4999 Highway 17 Business, $220,000

1000 Ray Costin Way, $198,000

1000 N Waccamaw Dr., $198,000

4468 Lady Banks Ln., $157,000

5204 Sweet Water Blvd., $120,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $299,990

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5869 Ledro Ln., $516,045

5893 Ledro Ln., $394,190

856 Johnson Ave., $339,403

869 Summer Starling Pl., $308,885

953 Piping Plover Ln., $284,725

2529 Nadir Ct., $272,500

941 Piping Plover Ln., $270,000

3532 Lighthouse Way, $190,000

1678 Citadel Ln., $177,000

1315 Melanie Ln., $150,000

981 Periwinkle Pl., $57,000

1500 Highway 15, $38,000

Condo/Townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $580,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000

566 Juniper Dr., $232,500

1462 Saint Thomas Circle, $230,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

4882 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000

4655 Wild Iris Dr., $132,500

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $128,900

201 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

830 44th Ave. N, $97,000

4771 Wild Iris Dr., $84,900

1208 Benna Dr., $81,000

1203 Tiffany Ln., $76,500

307 Flagg St., $51,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

376 West Palm Dr., $175,000

Lot 16 St. Julian Ln., $133,000

Lot 641 Juxa Dr., $120,000

2040 Hideaway Point, $105,000

1004 Pacifica Dr., $47,000

5215 Mount Pleasant Dr., $46,000

342 Harbour View Dr., $32,000

354 Harbour View Dr., $32,000

458 Harbour View Dr., $32,000

466 Harbour View Dr., $32,000

446 Harbour View Dr., $32,000

438 Harbour View Dr., $32,000

909 Waterton Ave., $30,000

1636 Portwest Dr., $30,000

815 Waterton Ave., $30,000

Home

1614 Malaga Circle, $835,000

8345 Leone Circle, $653,000

5000 Fiddlers Run Rd., $605,000

7012 Turtle Cove Dr., $590,000

1091 East Isle Of Palms, $500,000

661 Indigo Bay Circle, $459,133

7123 Swansong Circle, $285,000

232 Turning Pines Loop, $280,240

492 Harbison Circle, $273,855

4854 Westwind Dr., $270,000

853 Brant St., $269,000

1719 Palmetto Palm Dr., $265,925

1663 Palmetto Palm Dr., $257,848

7074 Swansong Circle, $241,000

5369 Abbey Park Loop, $229,545

291 Vesta Dr., $214,000

373 Encore Circle, $175,000

3624 Cluster Ln., $156,000

200 Bay Forge Rd., $145,000

426 Villa Woods Dr., $102,000

Condo/Townhouse

4347 Livorn Loop, $226,000

498 River Oaks Dr., $106,000

525 White River Dr., $81,500

801 Burcale Rd., $59,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

5014 Bucks Bluff Dr., $158,000

Home

494 Banyan Place, $526,000

1500 Springland Ln., $475,000

1202 Inlet View Dr., $307,000

5811 Swift St., $280,000

1791 Spinnaker Dr., $275,000

618 35th Ave. S, $132,000

4509 Heron St., $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

600 48th Ave. S, $595,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $260,000

713 Shell Creek Circle, $245,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $242,500

601 Hillside Dr. N, $222,450

6203 Catalina Dr., $220,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $203,500

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $159,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $147,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $146,500

304 North Ocean Blvd., $143,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $84,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 8 Hagley Dr., $62,500

Home

208 Atlantic Ave., $750,000

148 Tanglewood Dr., $475,795

486 Hawthorn Dr., $412,500

359 Congressional Dr., $383,000

324 Savannah Dr., $375,000

358 Lumbee Circle, $296,000

Condo/Townhouse

120 Da Gullah Way, $246,500

127 Weehawka Way, $162,500

649 Algonquin Dr., $142,500

195 Egret Run, $118,500

298 Pinehurst Ln., $107,000

1 Norris Dr., $72,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6090 Friendship Ln., $57,000

Home

4099 Edenborough Dr., $265,000

197 Dry Valley Loop, $190,000

356 Caspian Tern Dr., $182,000

239 La Patos Dr., $175,000

206 Seagrass Loop, $172,000

4314 Bradford Circle, $155,000

6629 Breezewood Blvd., $150,000

1226 Formby Ct., $142,000

6612 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $128,000

1057 Weslin Creek Dr., $112,500

607 Reef Rd., $74,500

307 Sutton Dr., $64,000

Condo/Townhouse

152 Olde Towne Way, $145,000

3927 Gladiola Ct., $103,000

6801 Creekwatch Rd., $85,000

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
