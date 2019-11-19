Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Oct. 6-12
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
476 Sandpiper Bay Dr. Sw, $237,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
6843 Locksley Place, $296,425
6503 Sw Adelina Ct., $283,900
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
316 Bay Hill Ct., $482,000
Georgetown 29440
5 Dune Oaks Dr., $395,000
3998 Highway 17 Business, $14,000
205 Rolling Oak Dr., $177,990
1707 Oak St., $125,000
415 Somerset Place, $114,000
Andrews 29510
1692 S Morgan Ave., $473,900
Aynor 29511
1619 Bud Graham Rd., $265,000
634 Sunny Pond Ln., $257,000
Conway 29526
Lot 4 Lees Landing Circle, $80,000
Caine Landing Ne Shell Community, $42,000
121 Highway 471, $375,000
848 Tilly Lake Rd., $346,500
2601 Two Pine Dr., $295,000
554 Sand Ridge Rd., $240,000
420 Shaft Pl., $221,865
714 Bull Farm Ct., $208,500
225 Carmello Circle, $207,000
706 Helms Way, $200,000
348 Angler Ct., $196,694
5496 Old Highway 472, $196,000
139 Palm Terrace Loop, $192,945
3115 Ivy Lea Dr., $190,000
4200 Woodcliffe Dr., $180,058
3105 Shandwick Dr., $178,900
918 Castlewood Dr., $178,500
528 Larkspur Dr., $176,295
813 Ogeechee Ct., $175,500
1705 Mcdermott St., $150,000
2609 Holmes Ct., $143,500
1426 Boker Rd., $143,000
122 Ole Cedar Ln., $122,000
Conway 29527
4320 Pee Dee Hwy., $298,000
373 Shallow Cove Dr., $164,810
354 Shallow Cove Dr., $157,389
508 Palmetto St., $149,000
105 Cottage Creek Circle, $147,500
905 Live Oak St., $114,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
161 Penn Circle, $204,000
Little River 29566
422 Cascade Loop, $449,185
3705 Diamond Stars Way, $374,526
296 Switchgrass Loop, $354,995
708 Crescent Lake Ct., $351,034
3647 Diamond Stars Way, $327,990
320 Switchgrass Loop, $315,232
308 Switchgrass Loop, $300,476
134 Marblehead Ct., $279,000
343 Cypress Springs Way, $277,370
2222 Swamp Fox Circle, $272,500
1220 Palm Crossing Dr., $268,150
1240 Palm Crossing Dr., $252,538
536 Alderly Ct., $252,000
1418 Chanson Ct., $217,500
4307 Turtle Ln., $205,000
4151 Wrens Crossing, $191,500
131 Ashworth Dr., $180,000
4333 Rivergate Ln., $159,000
892 Holly Sands Blvd., $139,900
3160 Lyndon Dr., $136,000
509 Gold Breeze Dr., $236,467
4396 Baldwin Ave., $185,000
4520 Lighthouse Dr., $158,000
10970 Highway 90, $115,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $83,000
Longs 29568
2224 Meadowood Ln., $350,000
352 Sun Colony Blvd., $245,297
4001 Comfort Valley Dr., $245,237
43 Palmetto Green Dr., $203,024
427 Kinsey Way, $165,050
521 Eagleton Ct., $165,000
438 Dovetail Ct., $165,000
1373 Pint Circle, $115,000
281 Kanawha Trail, $54,000
Loris 29569
879 W Highway 9, $115,000
2971 Red Bluff Rd., $191,080
4421 Highway 554, $167,000
416 Cotton Grass Dr., $160,000
811 Apple Valley Rd., $145,000
207 81st Ave. N, $565,000
7888 Porcher Dr., $444,521
9608 Chestnut Ridge Dr., $425,000
124 Gully Branch Ln., $221,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $219,000
501 Maison Dr., $143,750
250 Maison Dr., $136,000
200 Lands End Blvd., $118,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $74,000
201 74th Ave. N, $69,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
316 Oak Dr. N, $157,500
620 4th Ave. S, $99,500
1396 Links Rd., $120,000
913 A N Ocean Blvd., $998,000
713 8th Ave. N, $625,888
243 Obi Lane, $287,205
313 Rycola Circle, $231,486
547 Circle Dr., $210,000
1951 Morning Glory Ct., $209,000
8791 Chandler Dr., $100,000
8829 Barkwood Dr., $99,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $138,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
330 Seabreeze Dr., $115,000
4413 Indigo Ln., $700,000
45 Stonington Dr., $455,000
490 Hyacinth Loop, $327,500
144 Hyacinth Loop, $318,900
133 Laurel Hill Pl., $280,000
100 Vista Oaks Ct., $259,000
849 Laquinta Loop, $249,900
9398 Pinckney Ln., $248,000
634 Locke Ct., $212,500
1529 Schooner Ct., $140,000
582 Mimosa Dr., $36,000
1676 South Waccamaw Dr., $550,000
810 Victoria Ct., $170,000
60 Offshore Dr., $45,000
4999 Highway 17 Business, $220,000
1000 Ray Costin Way, $198,000
1000 N Waccamaw Dr., $198,000
4468 Lady Banks Ln., $157,000
5204 Sweet Water Blvd., $120,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $299,990
Myrtle Beach 29577
5869 Ledro Ln., $516,045
5893 Ledro Ln., $394,190
856 Johnson Ave., $339,403
869 Summer Starling Pl., $308,885
953 Piping Plover Ln., $284,725
2529 Nadir Ct., $272,500
941 Piping Plover Ln., $270,000
3532 Lighthouse Way, $190,000
1678 Citadel Ln., $177,000
1315 Melanie Ln., $150,000
981 Periwinkle Pl., $57,000
1500 Highway 15, $38,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $580,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000
566 Juniper Dr., $232,500
1462 Saint Thomas Circle, $230,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
4882 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000
4655 Wild Iris Dr., $132,500
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $128,900
201 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
830 44th Ave. N, $97,000
4771 Wild Iris Dr., $84,900
1208 Benna Dr., $81,000
1203 Tiffany Ln., $76,500
307 Flagg St., $51,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
376 West Palm Dr., $175,000
Lot 16 St. Julian Ln., $133,000
Lot 641 Juxa Dr., $120,000
2040 Hideaway Point, $105,000
1004 Pacifica Dr., $47,000
5215 Mount Pleasant Dr., $46,000
342 Harbour View Dr., $32,000
354 Harbour View Dr., $32,000
458 Harbour View Dr., $32,000
466 Harbour View Dr., $32,000
446 Harbour View Dr., $32,000
438 Harbour View Dr., $32,000
909 Waterton Ave., $30,000
1636 Portwest Dr., $30,000
815 Waterton Ave., $30,000
1614 Malaga Circle, $835,000
8345 Leone Circle, $653,000
5000 Fiddlers Run Rd., $605,000
7012 Turtle Cove Dr., $590,000
1091 East Isle Of Palms, $500,000
661 Indigo Bay Circle, $459,133
7123 Swansong Circle, $285,000
232 Turning Pines Loop, $280,240
492 Harbison Circle, $273,855
4854 Westwind Dr., $270,000
853 Brant St., $269,000
1719 Palmetto Palm Dr., $265,925
1663 Palmetto Palm Dr., $257,848
7074 Swansong Circle, $241,000
5369 Abbey Park Loop, $229,545
291 Vesta Dr., $214,000
373 Encore Circle, $175,000
3624 Cluster Ln., $156,000
200 Bay Forge Rd., $145,000
426 Villa Woods Dr., $102,000
4347 Livorn Loop, $226,000
498 River Oaks Dr., $106,000
525 White River Dr., $81,500
801 Burcale Rd., $59,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
5014 Bucks Bluff Dr., $158,000
494 Banyan Place, $526,000
1500 Springland Ln., $475,000
1202 Inlet View Dr., $307,000
5811 Swift St., $280,000
1791 Spinnaker Dr., $275,000
618 35th Ave. S, $132,000
4509 Heron St., $115,000
600 48th Ave. S, $595,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $260,000
713 Shell Creek Circle, $245,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $242,500
601 Hillside Dr. N, $222,450
6203 Catalina Dr., $220,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $203,500
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $159,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $147,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $146,500
304 North Ocean Blvd., $143,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
1500 Cenith Dr., $84,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Lot 8 Hagley Dr., $62,500
208 Atlantic Ave., $750,000
148 Tanglewood Dr., $475,795
486 Hawthorn Dr., $412,500
359 Congressional Dr., $383,000
324 Savannah Dr., $375,000
358 Lumbee Circle, $296,000
120 Da Gullah Way, $246,500
127 Weehawka Way, $162,500
649 Algonquin Dr., $142,500
195 Egret Run, $118,500
298 Pinehurst Ln., $107,000
1 Norris Dr., $72,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
6090 Friendship Ln., $57,000
4099 Edenborough Dr., $265,000
197 Dry Valley Loop, $190,000
356 Caspian Tern Dr., $182,000
239 La Patos Dr., $175,000
206 Seagrass Loop, $172,000
4314 Bradford Circle, $155,000
6629 Breezewood Blvd., $150,000
1226 Formby Ct., $142,000
6612 Cinnamon Fern Ln., $128,000
1057 Weslin Creek Dr., $112,500
607 Reef Rd., $74,500
307 Sutton Dr., $64,000
152 Olde Towne Way, $145,000
3927 Gladiola Ct., $103,000
6801 Creekwatch Rd., $85,000
