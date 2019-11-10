Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Sept. 29-Oct 5

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

430 Boundaryline Dr. Nw, $15,500

Home

16 Gate 5, $205,000

831 Bogie Ct. Sw, $122,000

9134 Oldfield Rd., $385,565

640 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $361,905

628 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $361,446

9119 Devaun Park Blvd., $357,450

2079 Nw Saybrooke Ln., $338,000

706 E Chatman Dr. Nw, $307,238

2062 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $281,415

603 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $264,900

2117 Cass Lake Dr., $225,000

485 Pepper Breeze Ave., $165,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

469 Osprey Ct., $320,000

911 Wyndfall Dr., $193,000

Condo/Townhouse

976 Great Egret Circle Sw, $165,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

7003 Falmouth Ct., $244,063

Georgetown 29440

Land

Tbd Bayview Dr., $20,000

42 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000

Tbd Green Meadows Circle, $15,000

105 Dandalion Ct., $8,000

Tbd Bayview Dr., $6,000

Home

270 Cherokee Dr., $340,000

2170 Wedgefield Rd., $233,000

376 Ellis Landing Rd., $85,000

Andrews 29510

Home

8456 Gapway Rd., $74,900

Aynor 29511

Home

115 Hagood Dr., $292,055

Conway 29526

Land

1411 Whooping Crane Dr., $57,000

1308 Whooping Crane Dr., $49,900

1028 Whooping Crane Dr., $45,000

Tbd Wise Rd., $10,000

Home

206 Astoria Park Loop, $296,295

817 Creyk Ct., $264,000

1659 Fairforest Ct., $260,000

217 Astoria Park Loop, $259,010

311 Pineland Lake Dr., $255,000

469 Hillsborough Dr., $239,000

147 Piperridge Dr., $236,000

177 Astoria Park Loop, $223,500

845 Windsor Rose Dr., $222,635

345 Carmello Circle, $222,530

104 Black Harbor Dr., $220,850

688 Tattlesbury Dr., $219,362

1205 Pinewood Circle, $219,000

137 Yeomans Dr., $215,000

340 Carmello Circle, $210,400

817 Windsor Rose Dr., $188,626

325 Lenox Dr., $181,000

172 Palm Terrace Loop, $178,354

7157 Highway 701, $177,900

7112 Jay Rd., $175,000

537 Sarah Dr., $150,000

1108 Monti Dr., $145,000

708 Wincrest Ct., $95,000

990 Conway Plantation Dr., $58,000

Condo/Townhouse

336 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000

Conway 29527

Land

1613 16th Ave., $30,000

3766 Pee Dee Hwy., $18,500

Home

6194 Hunting Swamp Rd., $374,250

7029 Elbow Rd., $222,000

401 Paul St., $210,000

3056 Dewberry Dr., $207,000

1006 Trails Rd., $202,208

3036 Woodbury Ct., $189,925

2120 Dearwood Ln., $181,100

508 Oakham Dr., $180,500

316 Jasmine Dr., $176,000

480 Oakham Dr., $175,000

121 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $171,252

1506 Leatherman Rd., $157,000

5590 Daffodil Dr., $153,500

3319 New Rd., $152,500

3417 Longwood Ln., $152,100

1340 Valor Rd., $151,546

1007 Green Fir Loop, $150,000

2033 Singing Pines Dr., $143,400

3010 Jordan Circle, $80,000

3212 Chadmon Ln., $53,500

2125 Peacock Dr., $39,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

148 Penn Circle, $195,834

Green Sea 29545

Home

1613 Green Sea Rd., $225,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot B-4 Live Oak Dr., $57,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $5,000

Home

4682 Eastport Landing Dr., $581,000

4370 Live Oak Dr., $487,000

2996 Cedar Creek Run, $450,000

725 Ricegrass Pl., $368,880

1013 Arboretum Dr., $277,748

1191 Pyxie Moss Dr., $263,617

1214 Pyxie Moss Dr., $257,500

11389 Bay Dr., $225,000

709 Excelsior Dr., $217,000

504 Blythewood Walk, $195,500

4083 Fairway Dr., $179,900

890 Knoll Dr., $178,000

847 Holly Sands Blvd., $166,000

184 Cypress Ln., $135,000

Condo/Townhouse

4366 Rivergate Ln., $220,000

512 Papyrus Circle, $198,667

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $175,000

4142 Hibiscus Dr., $126,900

775 Plantation Dr., $110,902

4648 Greenbriar Dr., $110,000

4266 Pinehurst Circle, $67,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $62,500

Longs 29568

Home

965 Bear Lake Dr., $395,000

159 Belclare Way, $240,000

178 Palmetto Green Dr., $223,500

4016 Comfort Valley Dr., $222,400

47 Palmetto Green Dr., $196,779

1164 Checkerberry St., $176,000

315 Watercress Dr., $174,500

182 Cupola Dr., $151,900

610 Tarrant St., $146,000

Condo/Townhouse

615 Tupelo Ln., $86,400

Loris 29569

Land

6650 Hidden River Rd., $100,000

Home

190 Fox Bay Rd., $205,000

354 Allsbrook Rd., $185,415

100 Allsbrook Rd., $178,900

358 Allsbrook Rd., $156,050

2858 Hardee Ave., $150,500

5168 Spring St., $41,130

3803 Hill St., $34,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6569 Pozzallo Place, $414,165

9736 Chestnut Ridge Dr., $382,000

Condo/Townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $935,000

9650 Shore Dr., $455,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $440,000

8500 Margate Circle, $402,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $385,000

1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $365,000

9650 Shore Dr., $355,000

723 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $325,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $319,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $300,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,000

9620 Shore Dr., $182,900

311 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $182,000

104 Westhill Circle, $172,500

201 74th Ave. N, $160,000

9621 Shore Dr., $155,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $145,000

9400 Shore Dr., $136,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $130,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $130,000

9400 Shore Dr., $124,000

501 Maison Dr., $109,000

201 77th Ave. N, $105,000

9764 Leyland Ct., $97,000

6900 North Ocean Blvd., $93,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

9550 Shore Dr., $75,500

201 74th Ave. N, $64,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1014 N Dogwood Dr., $869,000

1611 N Dogwood Dr., $505,000

417 Myrtle Oak Dr., $405,000

934 Anson Ct., $395,000

425 Ocean Palms Dr., $352,000

579 Hickman St., $340,682

21 Oak Dr. S, $329,900

1517 Mordecai Ct., $295,000

406 Kessinger Dr., $290,000

808 Garden Park Dr., $225,000

1302 Turnberry Ct., $465,500

1454 Highland Circle, $305,000

356 Ocean Commons Dr., $295,000

292 Ocean Commons Dr., $275,000

6001 1211 S Kings Highway, $83,500

6001-5721 S Kings Hwy., $79,900

Condo/Townhouse

118 S Oak Dr., $195,000

617 14th Ave. S, $182,500

112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $177,000

112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $172,200

2269 Essex Dr., $119,300

2265 Huntingdon Dr., $95,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $92,499

8768 Cloister Dr., $89,000

1920 Bentgrass Dr., $75,000

1880 Colony Dr., $75,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $128,500

5905 S Kings Highway, $110,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

4464 Richmond Hill Dr., $140,000

Lot 7 Yaupon Ave., $79,000

Home

834 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $405,735

724 Dreamland Dr., $385,000

3595 Jordan Landing Rd., $334,900

11 Orchard Ave., $325,000

611-B Vista Dr., $319,000

4444 Firethorne Dr., $305,000

59 Cypress Creek Dr., $290,000

345 Declyn Ct., $285,000

2028 Silver Island Way, $267,930

2001 Bobwhite Ct., $251,000

325 Declyn Ct., $248,000

2525 Oriole Dr., $231,900

1469 Riceland Ct., $229,500

621 Blue Bird Ln., $223,500

2118 Green Heron Dr., $187,500

328 Stone Throw Dr., $169,900

309 Stratford Pl., $120,000

1 Dover St., $55,000

11 Bluewater Ln., $72,000

Condo/Townhouse

306 River Rock Ln., $220,000

1001 Ray Costin Way, $203,000

1008 Ray Costin Way, $190,000

3054 Court St., $188,000

310 Marsh Pl., $165,000

316 Wembley Way, $165,000

421 Whinstone Dr., $162,000

310 Wembley Way, $160,000

200 Ventura Ct., $144,000

5846 Longwood Dr., $140,000

5876 Longwood Dr., $130,000

815 Waccamaw Dr., $119,000

5110 Sweetwater Blvd., $103,000

1398 Basin Terrace, $355,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $317,000

215 Atlantic Ave., $105,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5240 Nightingale Dr., $495,000

Home

354 Waterside Dr., $600,000

1981 Oxford St., $387,990

1672 Edgewood Dr., $367,500

843 Summer Starling Pl., $324,955

898 Culbertson Ave., $309,578

2667 Stellar Loop, $305,000

2880 Stellar Loop, $296,410

1886 Heritage Loop, $290,000

2816 Eclipse Dr., $249,000

2790 Eclipse Dr., $235,000

2820 Eclipse Dr., $228,490

2783 Eclipse Dr., $218,500

2860 Ophelia Way, $198,000

2943 Temperance Dr., $162,000

908 Todd St., $82,000

216 Mary St., $30,000

Condo/Townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $650,000

4044 Fairway Lakes Dr., $201,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

4823 Magnolia Lake Dr., $148,000

4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $144,000

4122 Fairway Lakes Dr., $134,000

513 38th Ave. N, $132,500

5523 #1913 Ocean Blvd. N, $132,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $128,500

4729 Wild Iris Dr., $128,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $126,000

1425 Teague Rd., $125,000

4803 Bouvardia Pl., $122,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $99,500

515 N 36th Ave. N, $88,000

6500 Colonial Dr., $85,000

1203 Tiffany Ln., $81,000

616 35th Ave. N, $75,000

1208 Benna Dr., $67,500

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000

5001 Little River Rd., $61,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 80 Harbour View Dr., $189,900

922 Waterton Ave., $169,000

5028 Middleton View Dr., $78,000

Lot 119 Sand Binder Dr., $66,000

1120 Whispering Winds Dr., $60,000

1088 Fiddlehead Way, $51,000

1066 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $48,500

Lot 596 Middleton View Dr., $45,000

443 Seabury Ln., $42,500

Home

521 Harbour View Dr., $617,500

8156 Wacobee Dr., $550,875

8427 Juxa Dr., $399,000

4109 Westchester Ct., $349,000

4054 Corn Planters Ln., $345,000

1127 East Isle Of Palms, $345,000

4972 Westwind Dr., $315,000

4604 Giddy-Up Ct., $310,715

2654 Great Scott Dr., $290,000

7143 Swansong Circle, $284,000

7996 Swansong Circle, $265,000

5533 Plantersville Pl., $261,900

919 Laurens Mill Dr., $260,000

5308 Grosetto Way, $243,000

5354 Abbey Park Loop, $216,370

1113 Boleybeg Dr., $190,000

152 Fulbourn Pl., $189,000

9019 Gatewick Ct., $182,000

6063 Quinn Rd., $160,000

3501 Gordon Dr., $109,000

412 Overcrest St., $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

508 Poppi Point Ct., $237,000

831 San Marco Ct., $234,900

941 British Ln., $219,900

4528 Livorn Loop, $215,000

861 San Marco Ct., $201,000

201 Threshing Way, $184,000

200 Threshing Way, $166,500

5022 Belle Glen Ct., $135,000

1009 World Tour Blvd., $129,500

627 Waterway Village Blvd., $128,000

695 Riverwalk Dr., $125,000

4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $105,000

500 Wickham Dr., $103,000

2037 Silvercrest Dr., $97,500

105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $85,000

801 Burcale Rd., $71,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1103 N Ocean Blvd., $530,000

4721 Bucks Bluff Dr., $26,500

Home

1012 Bonnet Dr., $563,517

4820 Cantor Ct., $439,900

5047 White Iris Dr., $351,000

1703 Cottage Cove Circle, $330,000

102 Cedar Ave., $329,000

6211 Nixon St., $327,000

5710 Coquina Point Dr., $294,900

2410 Royal Oak Circle, $285,000

608 43rd Ave. S, $240,000

1404 Holly Dr., $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $400,000

929 S Ocean Blvd. S, $319,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $318,000

6172 Catalina Dr., $290,000

5800 N Ocean Blvd., $279,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $273,900

1425 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

108 N Ocean Blvd., $270,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $258,500

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $247,500

1425 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd., $226,000

6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $220,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $210,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $188,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $162,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $150,000

201 N Hillside Dr., $147,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $131,000

201 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

806 Conway St., $106,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $102,000

210 South Ocean Blvd., $100,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $90,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

161 Olde Canal Loop, $140,000

Home

185 Rossdhu Ave., $839,900

560 Tidewater Circle, $775,000

2130 Waverly Rd., $700,000

38 Belvedere Ln., $650,000

206 Myrtle Ave., $425,000

58 Balmoral Ct., $395,000

40 Tidelands Trail, $332,550

15 Tidelands Trail, $328,000

63 Forest Loop Rd., $305,000

1898 Club Circle, $275,000

213 Clamdigger Loop, $264,000

179 Mackinley Circle, $250,000

Condo/Townhouse

135 South Dunes Dr., $635,000

423 Parker Dr., $350,000

776 Pinehurst Ln., $220,000

136 Da Gullah Way, $214,000

203-1 Knight Circle, $205,000

763 Blue Stem Dr., $193,000

43 Pond View Dr., $144,000

478 Pinehurst Ln., $133,500

45 Pinehurst Ln., $127,000

1 Norris Dr., $93,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Land

Lot Sb-18 Cherry Laurel Dr., $28,500

Home

540 Oyster Dr., $331,267

217 Terra Vista Dr., $298,999

1293 Brighton Hill Ave., $269,500

110 Oxford Pl., $269,000

117 Kenzgar Dr., $265,900

398 Cardita Loop, $264,900

208 Angel Wing Dr., $261,900

3625 Kingsley Dr., $255,000

561 Oyster Dr., $251,935

833 Bonita Loop, $243,000

1720 Promise Pl., $227,000

511 Running Deer Trail, $220,000

323 Fox Catcher Dr., $218,000

3717 Brookhill Dr., $205,000

656 Rambler Ct., $199,000

175 Fountain Pointe Ln., $182,000

679 Ruthin Ln., $179,000

6975 Antonio Ln., $175,900

494 Wallingford Circle, $170,000

113 Fern Creek Ct., $169,900

617 Cavandish Dr., $155,200

16 Plantation Rd., $155,000

749 Tall Oaks Ct., $145,000

6616 Cherry Laurel Dr., $139,900

916 Shem Creek Circle, $136,000

503 Blackstone Dr., $126,000

10200 Freewood Rd., $125,000

7557 Aubrey Ln., $70,000

7547 Lacey Dr., $42,500

9014 Baywood Circle, $42,315

Condo/Townhouse

3983 Forsythia Ct., $108,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $65,000

402 Tree Top Ct., $62,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $52,000

4683-B Dick Pond Rd.

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports

Profile Image of David Wetzel
David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
  Comments  