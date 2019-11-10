Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 29-Oct 5
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
430 Boundaryline Dr. Nw, $15,500
Home
16 Gate 5, $205,000
831 Bogie Ct. Sw, $122,000
9134 Oldfield Rd., $385,565
640 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $361,905
628 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $361,446
9119 Devaun Park Blvd., $357,450
2079 Nw Saybrooke Ln., $338,000
706 E Chatman Dr. Nw, $307,238
2062 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $281,415
603 Nw Dellcastle Ct., $264,900
2117 Cass Lake Dr., $225,000
485 Pepper Breeze Ave., $165,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
469 Osprey Ct., $320,000
911 Wyndfall Dr., $193,000
Condo/Townhouse
976 Great Egret Circle Sw, $165,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
7003 Falmouth Ct., $244,063
Georgetown 29440
Land
Tbd Bayview Dr., $20,000
42 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000
Tbd Green Meadows Circle, $15,000
105 Dandalion Ct., $8,000
Tbd Bayview Dr., $6,000
Home
270 Cherokee Dr., $340,000
2170 Wedgefield Rd., $233,000
376 Ellis Landing Rd., $85,000
Andrews 29510
Home
8456 Gapway Rd., $74,900
Aynor 29511
Home
115 Hagood Dr., $292,055
Conway 29526
Land
1411 Whooping Crane Dr., $57,000
1308 Whooping Crane Dr., $49,900
1028 Whooping Crane Dr., $45,000
Tbd Wise Rd., $10,000
Home
206 Astoria Park Loop, $296,295
817 Creyk Ct., $264,000
1659 Fairforest Ct., $260,000
217 Astoria Park Loop, $259,010
311 Pineland Lake Dr., $255,000
469 Hillsborough Dr., $239,000
147 Piperridge Dr., $236,000
177 Astoria Park Loop, $223,500
845 Windsor Rose Dr., $222,635
345 Carmello Circle, $222,530
104 Black Harbor Dr., $220,850
688 Tattlesbury Dr., $219,362
1205 Pinewood Circle, $219,000
137 Yeomans Dr., $215,000
340 Carmello Circle, $210,400
817 Windsor Rose Dr., $188,626
325 Lenox Dr., $181,000
172 Palm Terrace Loop, $178,354
7157 Highway 701, $177,900
7112 Jay Rd., $175,000
537 Sarah Dr., $150,000
1108 Monti Dr., $145,000
708 Wincrest Ct., $95,000
990 Conway Plantation Dr., $58,000
Condo/Townhouse
336 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000
Conway 29527
Land
1613 16th Ave., $30,000
3766 Pee Dee Hwy., $18,500
Home
6194 Hunting Swamp Rd., $374,250
7029 Elbow Rd., $222,000
401 Paul St., $210,000
3056 Dewberry Dr., $207,000
1006 Trails Rd., $202,208
3036 Woodbury Ct., $189,925
2120 Dearwood Ln., $181,100
508 Oakham Dr., $180,500
316 Jasmine Dr., $176,000
480 Oakham Dr., $175,000
121 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $171,252
1506 Leatherman Rd., $157,000
5590 Daffodil Dr., $153,500
3319 New Rd., $152,500
3417 Longwood Ln., $152,100
1340 Valor Rd., $151,546
1007 Green Fir Loop, $150,000
2033 Singing Pines Dr., $143,400
3010 Jordan Circle, $80,000
3212 Chadmon Ln., $53,500
2125 Peacock Dr., $39,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
148 Penn Circle, $195,834
Green Sea 29545
Home
1613 Green Sea Rd., $225,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot B-4 Live Oak Dr., $57,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $5,000
Home
4682 Eastport Landing Dr., $581,000
4370 Live Oak Dr., $487,000
2996 Cedar Creek Run, $450,000
725 Ricegrass Pl., $368,880
1013 Arboretum Dr., $277,748
1191 Pyxie Moss Dr., $263,617
1214 Pyxie Moss Dr., $257,500
11389 Bay Dr., $225,000
709 Excelsior Dr., $217,000
504 Blythewood Walk, $195,500
4083 Fairway Dr., $179,900
890 Knoll Dr., $178,000
847 Holly Sands Blvd., $166,000
184 Cypress Ln., $135,000
Condo/Townhouse
4366 Rivergate Ln., $220,000
512 Papyrus Circle, $198,667
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $175,000
4142 Hibiscus Dr., $126,900
775 Plantation Dr., $110,902
4648 Greenbriar Dr., $110,000
4266 Pinehurst Circle, $67,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $62,500
Longs 29568
Home
965 Bear Lake Dr., $395,000
159 Belclare Way, $240,000
178 Palmetto Green Dr., $223,500
4016 Comfort Valley Dr., $222,400
47 Palmetto Green Dr., $196,779
1164 Checkerberry St., $176,000
315 Watercress Dr., $174,500
182 Cupola Dr., $151,900
610 Tarrant St., $146,000
Condo/Townhouse
615 Tupelo Ln., $86,400
Loris 29569
Land
6650 Hidden River Rd., $100,000
Home
190 Fox Bay Rd., $205,000
354 Allsbrook Rd., $185,415
100 Allsbrook Rd., $178,900
358 Allsbrook Rd., $156,050
2858 Hardee Ave., $150,500
5168 Spring St., $41,130
3803 Hill St., $34,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6569 Pozzallo Place, $414,165
9736 Chestnut Ridge Dr., $382,000
Condo/Townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $935,000
9650 Shore Dr., $455,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $440,000
8500 Margate Circle, $402,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $385,000
1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $365,000
9650 Shore Dr., $355,000
723 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $325,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $319,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $300,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $265,000
9620 Shore Dr., $182,900
311 Cumberland Terrace Dr., $182,000
104 Westhill Circle, $172,500
201 74th Ave. N, $160,000
9621 Shore Dr., $155,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $145,000
9400 Shore Dr., $136,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $130,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $130,000
9400 Shore Dr., $124,000
501 Maison Dr., $109,000
201 77th Ave. N, $105,000
9764 Leyland Ct., $97,000
6900 North Ocean Blvd., $93,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900
9550 Shore Dr., $75,500
201 74th Ave. N, $64,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1014 N Dogwood Dr., $869,000
1611 N Dogwood Dr., $505,000
417 Myrtle Oak Dr., $405,000
934 Anson Ct., $395,000
425 Ocean Palms Dr., $352,000
579 Hickman St., $340,682
21 Oak Dr. S, $329,900
1517 Mordecai Ct., $295,000
406 Kessinger Dr., $290,000
808 Garden Park Dr., $225,000
1302 Turnberry Ct., $465,500
1454 Highland Circle, $305,000
356 Ocean Commons Dr., $295,000
292 Ocean Commons Dr., $275,000
6001 1211 S Kings Highway, $83,500
6001-5721 S Kings Hwy., $79,900
Condo/Townhouse
118 S Oak Dr., $195,000
617 14th Ave. S, $182,500
112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $177,000
112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $172,200
2269 Essex Dr., $119,300
2265 Huntingdon Dr., $95,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $92,499
8768 Cloister Dr., $89,000
1920 Bentgrass Dr., $75,000
1880 Colony Dr., $75,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $128,500
5905 S Kings Highway, $110,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
4464 Richmond Hill Dr., $140,000
Lot 7 Yaupon Ave., $79,000
Home
834 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $405,735
724 Dreamland Dr., $385,000
3595 Jordan Landing Rd., $334,900
11 Orchard Ave., $325,000
611-B Vista Dr., $319,000
4444 Firethorne Dr., $305,000
59 Cypress Creek Dr., $290,000
345 Declyn Ct., $285,000
2028 Silver Island Way, $267,930
2001 Bobwhite Ct., $251,000
325 Declyn Ct., $248,000
2525 Oriole Dr., $231,900
1469 Riceland Ct., $229,500
621 Blue Bird Ln., $223,500
2118 Green Heron Dr., $187,500
328 Stone Throw Dr., $169,900
309 Stratford Pl., $120,000
1 Dover St., $55,000
11 Bluewater Ln., $72,000
Condo/Townhouse
306 River Rock Ln., $220,000
1001 Ray Costin Way, $203,000
1008 Ray Costin Way, $190,000
3054 Court St., $188,000
310 Marsh Pl., $165,000
316 Wembley Way, $165,000
421 Whinstone Dr., $162,000
310 Wembley Way, $160,000
200 Ventura Ct., $144,000
5846 Longwood Dr., $140,000
5876 Longwood Dr., $130,000
815 Waccamaw Dr., $119,000
5110 Sweetwater Blvd., $103,000
1398 Basin Terrace, $355,500
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $317,000
215 Atlantic Ave., $105,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
5240 Nightingale Dr., $495,000
Home
354 Waterside Dr., $600,000
1981 Oxford St., $387,990
1672 Edgewood Dr., $367,500
843 Summer Starling Pl., $324,955
898 Culbertson Ave., $309,578
2667 Stellar Loop, $305,000
2880 Stellar Loop, $296,410
1886 Heritage Loop, $290,000
2816 Eclipse Dr., $249,000
2790 Eclipse Dr., $235,000
2820 Eclipse Dr., $228,490
2783 Eclipse Dr., $218,500
2860 Ophelia Way, $198,000
2943 Temperance Dr., $162,000
908 Todd St., $82,000
216 Mary St., $30,000
Condo/Townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $650,000
4044 Fairway Lakes Dr., $201,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $180,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
4823 Magnolia Lake Dr., $148,000
4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $144,000
4122 Fairway Lakes Dr., $134,000
513 38th Ave. N, $132,500
5523 #1913 Ocean Blvd. N, $132,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $128,500
4729 Wild Iris Dr., $128,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $126,000
1425 Teague Rd., $125,000
4803 Bouvardia Pl., $122,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $99,500
515 N 36th Ave. N, $88,000
6500 Colonial Dr., $85,000
1203 Tiffany Ln., $81,000
616 35th Ave. N, $75,000
1208 Benna Dr., $67,500
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000
5001 Little River Rd., $61,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 80 Harbour View Dr., $189,900
922 Waterton Ave., $169,000
5028 Middleton View Dr., $78,000
Lot 119 Sand Binder Dr., $66,000
1120 Whispering Winds Dr., $60,000
1088 Fiddlehead Way, $51,000
1066 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $48,500
Lot 596 Middleton View Dr., $45,000
443 Seabury Ln., $42,500
Home
521 Harbour View Dr., $617,500
8156 Wacobee Dr., $550,875
8427 Juxa Dr., $399,000
4109 Westchester Ct., $349,000
4054 Corn Planters Ln., $345,000
1127 East Isle Of Palms, $345,000
4972 Westwind Dr., $315,000
4604 Giddy-Up Ct., $310,715
2654 Great Scott Dr., $290,000
7143 Swansong Circle, $284,000
7996 Swansong Circle, $265,000
5533 Plantersville Pl., $261,900
919 Laurens Mill Dr., $260,000
5308 Grosetto Way, $243,000
5354 Abbey Park Loop, $216,370
1113 Boleybeg Dr., $190,000
152 Fulbourn Pl., $189,000
9019 Gatewick Ct., $182,000
6063 Quinn Rd., $160,000
3501 Gordon Dr., $109,000
412 Overcrest St., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
508 Poppi Point Ct., $237,000
831 San Marco Ct., $234,900
941 British Ln., $219,900
4528 Livorn Loop, $215,000
861 San Marco Ct., $201,000
201 Threshing Way, $184,000
200 Threshing Way, $166,500
5022 Belle Glen Ct., $135,000
1009 World Tour Blvd., $129,500
627 Waterway Village Blvd., $128,000
695 Riverwalk Dr., $125,000
4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $105,000
500 Wickham Dr., $103,000
2037 Silvercrest Dr., $97,500
105 Fountain Pointe Ln., $85,000
801 Burcale Rd., $71,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1103 N Ocean Blvd., $530,000
4721 Bucks Bluff Dr., $26,500
Home
1012 Bonnet Dr., $563,517
4820 Cantor Ct., $439,900
5047 White Iris Dr., $351,000
1703 Cottage Cove Circle, $330,000
102 Cedar Ave., $329,000
6211 Nixon St., $327,000
5710 Coquina Point Dr., $294,900
2410 Royal Oak Circle, $285,000
608 43rd Ave. S, $240,000
1404 Holly Dr., $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $400,000
929 S Ocean Blvd. S, $319,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $318,000
6172 Catalina Dr., $290,000
5800 N Ocean Blvd., $279,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $273,900
1425 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
108 N Ocean Blvd., $270,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $258,500
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $247,500
1425 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
6302 N Ocean Blvd., $226,000
6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $220,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $210,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $188,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $162,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $150,000
201 N Hillside Dr., $147,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $131,000
201 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
806 Conway St., $106,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $102,000
210 South Ocean Blvd., $100,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $90,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
161 Olde Canal Loop, $140,000
Home
185 Rossdhu Ave., $839,900
560 Tidewater Circle, $775,000
2130 Waverly Rd., $700,000
38 Belvedere Ln., $650,000
206 Myrtle Ave., $425,000
58 Balmoral Ct., $395,000
40 Tidelands Trail, $332,550
15 Tidelands Trail, $328,000
63 Forest Loop Rd., $305,000
1898 Club Circle, $275,000
213 Clamdigger Loop, $264,000
179 Mackinley Circle, $250,000
Condo/Townhouse
135 South Dunes Dr., $635,000
423 Parker Dr., $350,000
776 Pinehurst Ln., $220,000
136 Da Gullah Way, $214,000
203-1 Knight Circle, $205,000
763 Blue Stem Dr., $193,000
43 Pond View Dr., $144,000
478 Pinehurst Ln., $133,500
45 Pinehurst Ln., $127,000
1 Norris Dr., $93,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot Sb-18 Cherry Laurel Dr., $28,500
Home
540 Oyster Dr., $331,267
217 Terra Vista Dr., $298,999
1293 Brighton Hill Ave., $269,500
110 Oxford Pl., $269,000
117 Kenzgar Dr., $265,900
398 Cardita Loop, $264,900
208 Angel Wing Dr., $261,900
3625 Kingsley Dr., $255,000
561 Oyster Dr., $251,935
833 Bonita Loop, $243,000
1720 Promise Pl., $227,000
511 Running Deer Trail, $220,000
323 Fox Catcher Dr., $218,000
3717 Brookhill Dr., $205,000
656 Rambler Ct., $199,000
175 Fountain Pointe Ln., $182,000
679 Ruthin Ln., $179,000
6975 Antonio Ln., $175,900
494 Wallingford Circle, $170,000
113 Fern Creek Ct., $169,900
617 Cavandish Dr., $155,200
16 Plantation Rd., $155,000
749 Tall Oaks Ct., $145,000
6616 Cherry Laurel Dr., $139,900
916 Shem Creek Circle, $136,000
503 Blackstone Dr., $126,000
10200 Freewood Rd., $125,000
7557 Aubrey Ln., $70,000
7547 Lacey Dr., $42,500
9014 Baywood Circle, $42,315
Condo/Townhouse
3983 Forsythia Ct., $108,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $65,000
402 Tree Top Ct., $62,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $52,000
4683-B Dick Pond Rd.
