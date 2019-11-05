Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

Sept. 22-28

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

10083 Sidney Cherry Grove Rd., $215,000

108 Floyd St., $45,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

161 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $242,900

475 Corn Flower St., $242,000

2002 Carriage Harbor Lake Ct., $240,200

1349 Sunny Slope Circle, $215,000

11 Pineridge Ct., $151,000

1328 Harbour Watch Ct., $735,000

509 Harbor Creek Way, $235,000

692 Lapwing Ln., $205,000

338 Wampee St. Nw, $195,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

7002 Falmouth Ct., $265,796

Georgetown 29440

Home

51 Shearwater Ct., $730,000

831 Francis Marion Dr., $310,000

244 Cleburn St., $265,000

31 Haig Ct., $230,000

405 Hill St., $123,000

Condo/Townhouse

27 Pheasant Loop, $170,000

30 Peter Horry Ct., $136,500

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Bear Bluff Dr., $139,000

Tract E Dukes Rd., $47,033

Tract F Dukes Rd., $41,217

Home

8215 Timber Ridge Rd., $390,000

1835 Wood Stork Dr., $366,000

424 Katie Dr., $308,160

313 Ridge Point Dr., $269,999

307 Pineland Lake Dr., $250,000

287 Carmello Circle, $247,000

2013 Sawyer St., $240,000

1034 University Forest Dr., $235,000

909 Queensferry Ct., $229,560

301 Country Club Dr., $229,500

272 Carmello Circle, $227,500

1704 Riverport Dr., $226,961

173 Astoria Park Loop, $224,900

322 Dunbarton Ln., $223,647

503 9th Ave., $222,000

1405 Half Penny Loop, $220,000

296 Carmello Circle, $216,000

415 River Rd., $214,900

239 Carmello Circle, $214,000

284 Carmello Circle, $212,000

212 Carmello Circle, $211,000

179 Westville Dr., $210,000

1071 University Forest Dr., $209,570

329 Brighton Pl., $208,902

221 Sellers Rd., $205,139

504 Lakeland Dr., $205,000

312 Angler Ct., $204,533

2995 Ivy Glen Dr., $204,000

457 Shaft Pl., $198,387

312 Carmello Circle, $188,500

110 Grier Crossing Dr., $182,500

138 Palm Terrace Loop, $180,890

1318 Gailard Dr., $174,000

1337 Midtown Village Dr., $173,000

113 Adrianna Circle, $169,000

412 Oakham Dr., $156,000

902 10th Ave., $100,000

917 Tiffany Ln., $93,500

Condo/Townhouse

400 Willow Green Dr., $125,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $56,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Hugo Rd., $45,000

Home

1401 Cherokee St., $262,000

1008 Donald St., $203,000

3604 Merganser Dr., $199,885

3015 Woodbury Ct., $195,460

1048 Donald St., $190,000

1017 Trails Rd., $190,000

1109 Donald St., $189,000

1535 Highway 548, $179,900

7010 Oak Grove Rd., $173,000

3029 Woodbury Ct., $168,360

1028 Trails Rd., $167,370

3432 Merganser Dr., $166,481

3023 Woodbury Ct., $161,000

1229 Pine Ridge St., $158,900

2204 Belladora Rd., $158,000

3509 Merganser Dr., $157,990

233 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $151,700

3583 Steamer Trace Dr., $150,500

356 Black Lab Trail, $99,900

7139 Horseshoe Circle, $26,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

11453 Pee Dee Rd., $270,000

Little River 29566

Land

4410 Kinlaw St., $24,000

Lot 1-A Highway 9, $2,800

Home

321 Waterfall Circle, $330,000

3737 On Deck Circle, $304,133

3717 Park Pointe Ave., $288,316

288 Switchgrass Loop, $286,467

3713 Line Dr., $286,267

1228 Palm Crossing Dr., $285,163

3724 On Deck Circle, $283,555

1221 Palm Crossing Dr., $275,315

107 Fincham Dr., $275,000

604 Pebble Rock Ct., $271,625

4523 Lake Circle Dr., $262,722

1233 Palm Crossing Dr., $243,584

4342 Oakwood Circle, $239,000

2947 Tigers Eye Rd., $233,000

2974 Woodberry Ct., $227,500

1201 Cypress Way, $223,662

316 Hidden Cove Dr., $221,580

2479 Burning Tree Ln., $205,000

4321 Grande Harbour Blvd., $201,000

Condo/Townhouse

441 Goldenrod Circle, $268,941

433 Goldenrod Circle, $244,946

4390 Bimini Ct., $238,000

121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $178,000

4142 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000

108 Scotchbroom Dr., $122,500

4241 Hibiscus Dr., $118,900

4222 Pinehurst Circle, $110,000

4251 Hibiscus Dr., $108,000

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $94,400

4510 Little River Inn Ln., $87,500

4341 Spa Dr., $79,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $75,000

Longs 29568

Land

Tbd Highway 905, $80,460

Home

1817 Fairwinds Dr., $295,900

1867 Fairwinds Dr., $255,000

2062 Borgata Loop, $224,415

2072 Borgata Loop, $223,030

3046 Honey Clover Ct., $215,000

599 Bucks Trail, $185,000

313 Blue Rock Dr., $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

798 Foxtail Dr., $180,000

454 Colonial Trace Dr., $146,000

Loris 29569

Land

5467 Highway 66, $25,000

Home

350 Allsbrook Rd., $159,745

2045 Highway 348, $142,000

1357 Tarton Dr., $125,000

636 Wren St., $49,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

101 Woodwinds Ct., $287,000

Lot 1-A Cove Dr., $200,000

Home

8307 Sandlapper Way, $717,433

9402 Park St., $605,000

6562 Pozzallo Place, $424,415

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $554,900

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $390,000

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $273,400

403 75th Ave N, $170,000

9553 Edgerton Dr., $162,000

9750-08 Leyland Dr., $149,000

9661 Shore Dr., $127,500

312 69th Ave. N, $119,900

6305 Two Notch Rd., $117,000

6504 Wild Wood Trail, $98,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $74,000

201 75th Ave N, $72,500

201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd. S, $63,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $57,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Tbd N Dogwood Dr., $145,000

Home

121 Harbor Lights Dr., $430,000

424 South Poplar Dr., $329,000

521 16th Ave. N, $315,000

347 Ocean Commons Dr., $306,650

14 Pinewood Dr. S, $291,000

594 Kessinger Dr., $280,000

1727 Parsons Way, $268,000

318 Rycola Circle, $252,193

236 Melody Gardens Dr., $215,000

1761 Parsons Way, $203,500

1018 S Poplar Dr., $145,000

580 Hickman St., $402,473

6001 - 921 S Kings Hwy., $267,000

6001- 1736 S Kings Hwy., $61,700

2704 Saggittarius Dr., $57,000

1673 Cassiopia Dr., $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

8805f Chandler Dr., $103,000

2020 Cross Gate Blvd., $99,900

8641 South Bridge Dr., $97,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $92,000

1851 Colony Dr., $73,000

1890 Colony Dr., $68,000

412 28th Ave. N, $140,000

1937 Bent Grass Dr., $121,200

2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $99,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

5299 Berkeley Ct., $615,000

583 Hammock Ave., $608,000

4571 Lilac Pl., $383,000

4756 Highway 17 Business, $377,000

656 Elmwood Circle, $367,224

270 Star Lake Dr., $356,900

178 Sugar Loaf Ln., $340,000

500 Bay Drive Ext., $335,000

653 Elmwood Circle, $328,550

330 Splendor Circle, $309,345

334 Splendor Circle, $299,685

14 Turnbridge Ct., $288,000

2056 Kayak Kove Ct., $251,228

2052 Kayak Kove Ct., $250,880

155 Molinia Dr., $235,000

7976 Leeward Ln., $230,000

819 Colony Dr., $218,000

678 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $210,000

1104 Fox Sparrow Dr., $193,500

3411 Swamp Fox Trail, $155,000

34 Peregrine Ct., $99,000

101 Yaupon Ave., $520,000

504 Dundee St., $162,000

Condo/Townhouse

618 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,000

207 Moonglow Circle, $185,400

135 Veranda Way, $162,500

1000 Williston Loop, $160,000

132 Brentwood Dr., $145,000

120 Brentwood Dr., $135,000

5870 Longwood Dr., $125,000

630 Sailbrooke Ct., $119,000

1000 North Waccamaw Dr., $190,000

920 N Waccamaw Dr., $125,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 3 Shine Ave., $290,000

Home

5987 Bolsena Place, $869,580

1939 Silver Spring Ln., $474,000

888 Berkshire Ave., $449,102

5815 Longleaf Dr., $415,000

2625 Stellar Loop, $408,455

1679 Suncrest Dr., $405,000

2683 Stellar Loop, $403,050

1989 Cresswind Blvd., $362,125

884 Culbertson Ave., $358,972

2703 Stellar Loop, $358,860

1809 Zodiac Court, $352,000

847 Summer Starling Pl., $351,600

1321 Suncrest Dr., $345,000

1828 Parish Way, $330,885

915 Culbertson Ave., $330,696

897 Culbertson Ave., $302,463

1791 Orchard Dr., $300,000

1781 Parish Way, $299,972

839 Summer Starling Pl., $299,375

2745 South Key Largo Circle, $288,000

875 Summer Starling Pl., $282,970

931 Piping Plover Ln., $278,095

2839 Nova Way, $258,610

2829 Nova Way, $257,000

2815 Nova Way, $248,000

2896 Lunar Ct., $245,000

2804 Eclipse Dr., $244,000

2775 Eclipse Dr., $231,000

2798 Eclipse Dr., $230,200

4735 Cloister Ln., $224,900

702 13th Ave. S, $223,000

431 Robert M Grissom Pkwy., $154,000

Condo/Townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $198,000

400 20th Ave. N, $190,000

500 Juniper Dr., $173,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

3551 Ash St., $157,500

1023 Pinwheel Loop, $155,000

5511 North Ocean Blvd., $143,500

4870 Luster Leaf Circle, $135,000

830 44th Ave. N, $135,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $134,900

4868 Dahlia Ct., $124,500

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $108,900

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $99,750

4785 Wild Iris Dr., $99,000

2310 North Ocean Blvd., $89,000

4713 Wild Iris Dr., $88,000

4703 Wild Iris Dr., $88,000

1204 Tiffany Ln., $86,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000

1605 South Ocean Blvd., $71,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

596 Oxbow Dr., $105,000

328 Capers Creek Dr., $79,000

213 West Isle Of Palms Ave., $53,500

934 Crystal Water Way, $40,000

Home

425 Harbour View Dr., $830,000

185 Ave. Of The Palms, $690,000

8364 Juxa Dr., $615,000

1021 Planters Pl., $525,000

344 Welcome Dr., $420,000

1094 Huger Park Ave., $399,850

1121 Huger Park Ave., $334,270

963 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $329,500

3415 Picket Fence Ln., $327,000

224 Viejas Dr., $321,000

409 Highfield Loop, $314,900

964 Shipmaster Ave., $312,000

1350 Tessara Way, $299,864

915 Sorano St., $265,818

144 Viareggio Rd., $264,000

164 Legends Village Loop, $255,900

5361 Abbey Park Loop, $250,000

5589 Plantersville Pl., $245,000

404 Blackberry Ln., $241,900

742 Churchhill Downs Dr., $234,500

5725 Cottonseed Ct., $232,665

5600 Plantersville Pl., $221,000

1699 Palmetto Palm Dr., $220,924

220 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $200,000

1013 Stoney Falls Blvd., $197,000

549 Forestbrook Dr., $170,000

4304 Hunting Bow Trail, $167,000

160 Ranchette Circle, $139,000

Condo/Townhouse

816 Salerno Circle, $251,000

840 San Marco Ct., $245,171

830 San Marco Ct., $230,000

830 San Marco Ct., $229,755

4476 Livorn Loop, $206,000

840 San Marco Ct., $203,900

830 San Marco Ct., $201,400

4502 Ailsa Ct., $129,500

5040 Windsor Green Way, $126,000

5050 Windsor Green Way, $126,000

1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $121,450

4542 Girvan Dr., $118,000

457 Red River Ct., $115,000

611 Waterway Village Blvd., $115,000

505 White River Dr., $72,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

205 N 18th Ave. N, $380,000

Lot 148 Tarpon Pond Rd., $35,000

Home

206 57th Ave. N, $540,000

1128 Doubloon Dr., $468,477

310 43rd Ave. N, $445,000

604 14th Ave. S, $440,000

210 57th Ave. N, $410,000

303 45th Ave. N, $399,000

903 Watermark Ct., $390,900

2711 Marsh Glen Dr., $328,000

205 56th Ave. N, $305,000

1402 Belle Dr., $241,000

2205 Sea Dune Dr., $238,000

705 41st Ave. S, $180,000

Condo/Townhouse

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $425,000

1401 S Ocean Blvd., $385,000

201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $359,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $311,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $300,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $269,900

4619 S Ocean Blvd., $253,000

503 20th Ave. N, $240,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $240,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $228,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $210,500

5806 N Ocean Blvd., $208,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $200,000

901 West Port Dr., $199,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $191,000

503 20th Ave. N, $185,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $165,300

613 S 2nd Ave. S, $165,000

901 West Port Dr., $165,000

901 West Port Dr., $165,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $145,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $140,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $119,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

689 Ocean Lakes Loop, $190,000

54 Cayman Loop, $154,000

50 Monarch Ct., $82,000

Tbd Old Ashley Loop, $74,000

Home

125 Angel Oak Dr., $803,250

26 Barefoot Loop, $632,500

189 All Saints Loop, $475,550

712 Savannah Dr., $450,000

14 Cobblestone Dr., $305,000

709 Crooked Oak Dr., $301,500

188 Mackinley Circle, $299,000

Condo/Townhouse

709 Retreat Beach Circle, $471,625

121 Osprey Watch Circle, $365,000

141-2 Twelve Oaks Dr., $217,500

766 Algonquin Dr., $134,000

435 Salt Marsh Circle, $125,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Home

5227 Stockyard Loop, $364,880

1540 Dunscombe Way, $350,000

5250 Stockyard Loop, $341,365

405 Countess Ct., $332,500

544 Oyster Dr., $302,591

1925 La Playa Dr., $297,000

557 Oyster Dr., $287,889

552 Oyster Dr., $281,983

560 Oyster Dr., $279,982

117 Ashton Circle, $271,950

536 Oyster Dr., $263,933

568 Oyster Dr., $262,580

609 Union St., $259,900

5442 Longhorn Dr., $255,000

210 Berkshire Dr., $251,000

1708 Promise Pl., $249,000

145 Dry Valley Loop, $248,000

637 Brynfield Dr., $244,900

283 Turning Pines Loop, $240,240

200 Turning Pines Loop, $234,900

1752 Promise Pl., $225,150

708 Treaty Ct., $220,700

2723 Canvasback Trail, $220,000

198 Sugar Mill Loop, $218,000

1248 Brighton Hill Ave., $216,500

1744 Promise Pl., $213,066

154 Osprey Cove Loop, $197,500

5000 Capulet Circle, $191,800

481 Pennington Loop, $190,457

868 Indian Wood Ln., $190,000

722 Lilly Naz Ln., $190,000

401 Cassian Way, $190,000

2700 Canvas Back Trail, $184,000

359 Sea Turtle Dr., $182,000

687 Ruthin Ln., $178,900

629 W Oak Circle Dr., $175,000

2728 Canvasback Trail, $175,000

306 Silver Fox Trail, $170,900

111 Maggie Way, $170,000

6617 Scotsman Crescent, $144,900

805 Gleneagles Dr., $144,000

6570 Pebble Beach Crescent, $135,000

7639 Sandy Pines Ln., $124,500

4579 Peachtree Rd., $50,000

2732 Saggittarius Dr., $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

407-A Machrie Loop, $249,964

407-D Machrie Loop, $239,082

407-B Machrie Loop, $209,086

407-C Machrie Loop, $207,897

6801 Creekwatch Rd., $96,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $68,250

