Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 22-28
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
10083 Sidney Cherry Grove Rd., $215,000
108 Floyd St., $45,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
161 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $242,900
475 Corn Flower St., $242,000
2002 Carriage Harbor Lake Ct., $240,200
1349 Sunny Slope Circle, $215,000
11 Pineridge Ct., $151,000
1328 Harbour Watch Ct., $735,000
509 Harbor Creek Way, $235,000
692 Lapwing Ln., $205,000
338 Wampee St. Nw, $195,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
7002 Falmouth Ct., $265,796
Georgetown 29440
Home
51 Shearwater Ct., $730,000
831 Francis Marion Dr., $310,000
244 Cleburn St., $265,000
31 Haig Ct., $230,000
405 Hill St., $123,000
Condo/Townhouse
27 Pheasant Loop, $170,000
30 Peter Horry Ct., $136,500
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Bear Bluff Dr., $139,000
Tract E Dukes Rd., $47,033
Tract F Dukes Rd., $41,217
Home
8215 Timber Ridge Rd., $390,000
1835 Wood Stork Dr., $366,000
424 Katie Dr., $308,160
313 Ridge Point Dr., $269,999
307 Pineland Lake Dr., $250,000
287 Carmello Circle, $247,000
2013 Sawyer St., $240,000
1034 University Forest Dr., $235,000
909 Queensferry Ct., $229,560
301 Country Club Dr., $229,500
272 Carmello Circle, $227,500
1704 Riverport Dr., $226,961
173 Astoria Park Loop, $224,900
322 Dunbarton Ln., $223,647
503 9th Ave., $222,000
1405 Half Penny Loop, $220,000
296 Carmello Circle, $216,000
415 River Rd., $214,900
239 Carmello Circle, $214,000
284 Carmello Circle, $212,000
212 Carmello Circle, $211,000
179 Westville Dr., $210,000
1071 University Forest Dr., $209,570
329 Brighton Pl., $208,902
221 Sellers Rd., $205,139
504 Lakeland Dr., $205,000
312 Angler Ct., $204,533
2995 Ivy Glen Dr., $204,000
457 Shaft Pl., $198,387
312 Carmello Circle, $188,500
110 Grier Crossing Dr., $182,500
138 Palm Terrace Loop, $180,890
1318 Gailard Dr., $174,000
1337 Midtown Village Dr., $173,000
113 Adrianna Circle, $169,000
412 Oakham Dr., $156,000
902 10th Ave., $100,000
917 Tiffany Ln., $93,500
Condo/Townhouse
400 Willow Green Dr., $125,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $56,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Hugo Rd., $45,000
Home
1401 Cherokee St., $262,000
1008 Donald St., $203,000
3604 Merganser Dr., $199,885
3015 Woodbury Ct., $195,460
1048 Donald St., $190,000
1017 Trails Rd., $190,000
1109 Donald St., $189,000
1535 Highway 548, $179,900
7010 Oak Grove Rd., $173,000
3029 Woodbury Ct., $168,360
1028 Trails Rd., $167,370
3432 Merganser Dr., $166,481
3023 Woodbury Ct., $161,000
1229 Pine Ridge St., $158,900
2204 Belladora Rd., $158,000
3509 Merganser Dr., $157,990
233 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $151,700
3583 Steamer Trace Dr., $150,500
356 Black Lab Trail, $99,900
7139 Horseshoe Circle, $26,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
11453 Pee Dee Rd., $270,000
Little River 29566
Land
4410 Kinlaw St., $24,000
Lot 1-A Highway 9, $2,800
Home
321 Waterfall Circle, $330,000
3737 On Deck Circle, $304,133
3717 Park Pointe Ave., $288,316
288 Switchgrass Loop, $286,467
3713 Line Dr., $286,267
1228 Palm Crossing Dr., $285,163
3724 On Deck Circle, $283,555
1221 Palm Crossing Dr., $275,315
107 Fincham Dr., $275,000
604 Pebble Rock Ct., $271,625
4523 Lake Circle Dr., $262,722
1233 Palm Crossing Dr., $243,584
4342 Oakwood Circle, $239,000
2947 Tigers Eye Rd., $233,000
2974 Woodberry Ct., $227,500
1201 Cypress Way, $223,662
316 Hidden Cove Dr., $221,580
2479 Burning Tree Ln., $205,000
4321 Grande Harbour Blvd., $201,000
Condo/Townhouse
441 Goldenrod Circle, $268,941
433 Goldenrod Circle, $244,946
4390 Bimini Ct., $238,000
121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $178,000
4142 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000
108 Scotchbroom Dr., $122,500
4241 Hibiscus Dr., $118,900
4222 Pinehurst Circle, $110,000
4251 Hibiscus Dr., $108,000
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $94,400
4510 Little River Inn Ln., $87,500
4341 Spa Dr., $79,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $75,000
Longs 29568
Land
Tbd Highway 905, $80,460
Home
1817 Fairwinds Dr., $295,900
1867 Fairwinds Dr., $255,000
2062 Borgata Loop, $224,415
2072 Borgata Loop, $223,030
3046 Honey Clover Ct., $215,000
599 Bucks Trail, $185,000
313 Blue Rock Dr., $165,000
Condo/Townhouse
798 Foxtail Dr., $180,000
454 Colonial Trace Dr., $146,000
Loris 29569
Land
5467 Highway 66, $25,000
Home
350 Allsbrook Rd., $159,745
2045 Highway 348, $142,000
1357 Tarton Dr., $125,000
636 Wren St., $49,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
101 Woodwinds Ct., $287,000
Lot 1-A Cove Dr., $200,000
Home
8307 Sandlapper Way, $717,433
9402 Park St., $605,000
6562 Pozzallo Place, $424,415
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $554,900
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $390,000
299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $273,400
403 75th Ave N, $170,000
9553 Edgerton Dr., $162,000
9750-08 Leyland Dr., $149,000
9661 Shore Dr., $127,500
312 69th Ave. N, $119,900
6305 Two Notch Rd., $117,000
6504 Wild Wood Trail, $98,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $74,000
201 75th Ave N, $72,500
201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd. S, $63,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $57,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Tbd N Dogwood Dr., $145,000
Home
121 Harbor Lights Dr., $430,000
424 South Poplar Dr., $329,000
521 16th Ave. N, $315,000
347 Ocean Commons Dr., $306,650
14 Pinewood Dr. S, $291,000
594 Kessinger Dr., $280,000
1727 Parsons Way, $268,000
318 Rycola Circle, $252,193
236 Melody Gardens Dr., $215,000
1761 Parsons Way, $203,500
1018 S Poplar Dr., $145,000
580 Hickman St., $402,473
6001 - 921 S Kings Hwy., $267,000
6001- 1736 S Kings Hwy., $61,700
2704 Saggittarius Dr., $57,000
1673 Cassiopia Dr., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
8805f Chandler Dr., $103,000
2020 Cross Gate Blvd., $99,900
8641 South Bridge Dr., $97,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $92,000
1851 Colony Dr., $73,000
1890 Colony Dr., $68,000
412 28th Ave. N, $140,000
1937 Bent Grass Dr., $121,200
2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $99,900
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
5299 Berkeley Ct., $615,000
583 Hammock Ave., $608,000
4571 Lilac Pl., $383,000
4756 Highway 17 Business, $377,000
656 Elmwood Circle, $367,224
270 Star Lake Dr., $356,900
178 Sugar Loaf Ln., $340,000
500 Bay Drive Ext., $335,000
653 Elmwood Circle, $328,550
330 Splendor Circle, $309,345
334 Splendor Circle, $299,685
14 Turnbridge Ct., $288,000
2056 Kayak Kove Ct., $251,228
2052 Kayak Kove Ct., $250,880
155 Molinia Dr., $235,000
7976 Leeward Ln., $230,000
819 Colony Dr., $218,000
678 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $210,000
1104 Fox Sparrow Dr., $193,500
3411 Swamp Fox Trail, $155,000
34 Peregrine Ct., $99,000
101 Yaupon Ave., $520,000
504 Dundee St., $162,000
Condo/Townhouse
618 N Waccamaw Dr., $250,000
207 Moonglow Circle, $185,400
135 Veranda Way, $162,500
1000 Williston Loop, $160,000
132 Brentwood Dr., $145,000
120 Brentwood Dr., $135,000
5870 Longwood Dr., $125,000
630 Sailbrooke Ct., $119,000
1000 North Waccamaw Dr., $190,000
920 N Waccamaw Dr., $125,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 3 Shine Ave., $290,000
Home
5987 Bolsena Place, $869,580
1939 Silver Spring Ln., $474,000
888 Berkshire Ave., $449,102
5815 Longleaf Dr., $415,000
2625 Stellar Loop, $408,455
1679 Suncrest Dr., $405,000
2683 Stellar Loop, $403,050
1989 Cresswind Blvd., $362,125
884 Culbertson Ave., $358,972
2703 Stellar Loop, $358,860
1809 Zodiac Court, $352,000
847 Summer Starling Pl., $351,600
1321 Suncrest Dr., $345,000
1828 Parish Way, $330,885
915 Culbertson Ave., $330,696
897 Culbertson Ave., $302,463
1791 Orchard Dr., $300,000
1781 Parish Way, $299,972
839 Summer Starling Pl., $299,375
2745 South Key Largo Circle, $288,000
875 Summer Starling Pl., $282,970
931 Piping Plover Ln., $278,095
2839 Nova Way, $258,610
2829 Nova Way, $257,000
2815 Nova Way, $248,000
2896 Lunar Ct., $245,000
2804 Eclipse Dr., $244,000
2775 Eclipse Dr., $231,000
2798 Eclipse Dr., $230,200
4735 Cloister Ln., $224,900
702 13th Ave. S, $223,000
431 Robert M Grissom Pkwy., $154,000
Condo/Townhouse
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $350,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $198,000
400 20th Ave. N, $190,000
500 Juniper Dr., $173,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
3551 Ash St., $157,500
1023 Pinwheel Loop, $155,000
5511 North Ocean Blvd., $143,500
4870 Luster Leaf Circle, $135,000
830 44th Ave. N, $135,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $134,900
4868 Dahlia Ct., $124,500
2925 Carriage Row Ln., $108,900
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $99,750
4785 Wild Iris Dr., $99,000
2310 North Ocean Blvd., $89,000
4713 Wild Iris Dr., $88,000
4703 Wild Iris Dr., $88,000
1204 Tiffany Ln., $86,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,000
1605 South Ocean Blvd., $71,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
596 Oxbow Dr., $105,000
328 Capers Creek Dr., $79,000
213 West Isle Of Palms Ave., $53,500
934 Crystal Water Way, $40,000
Home
425 Harbour View Dr., $830,000
185 Ave. Of The Palms, $690,000
8364 Juxa Dr., $615,000
1021 Planters Pl., $525,000
344 Welcome Dr., $420,000
1094 Huger Park Ave., $399,850
1121 Huger Park Ave., $334,270
963 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $329,500
3415 Picket Fence Ln., $327,000
224 Viejas Dr., $321,000
409 Highfield Loop, $314,900
964 Shipmaster Ave., $312,000
1350 Tessara Way, $299,864
915 Sorano St., $265,818
144 Viareggio Rd., $264,000
164 Legends Village Loop, $255,900
5361 Abbey Park Loop, $250,000
5589 Plantersville Pl., $245,000
404 Blackberry Ln., $241,900
742 Churchhill Downs Dr., $234,500
5725 Cottonseed Ct., $232,665
5600 Plantersville Pl., $221,000
1699 Palmetto Palm Dr., $220,924
220 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $200,000
1013 Stoney Falls Blvd., $197,000
549 Forestbrook Dr., $170,000
4304 Hunting Bow Trail, $167,000
160 Ranchette Circle, $139,000
Condo/Townhouse
816 Salerno Circle, $251,000
840 San Marco Ct., $245,171
830 San Marco Ct., $230,000
830 San Marco Ct., $229,755
4476 Livorn Loop, $206,000
840 San Marco Ct., $203,900
830 San Marco Ct., $201,400
4502 Ailsa Ct., $129,500
5040 Windsor Green Way, $126,000
5050 Windsor Green Way, $126,000
1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $121,450
4542 Girvan Dr., $118,000
457 Red River Ct., $115,000
611 Waterway Village Blvd., $115,000
505 White River Dr., $72,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
205 N 18th Ave. N, $380,000
Lot 148 Tarpon Pond Rd., $35,000
Home
206 57th Ave. N, $540,000
1128 Doubloon Dr., $468,477
310 43rd Ave. N, $445,000
604 14th Ave. S, $440,000
210 57th Ave. N, $410,000
303 45th Ave. N, $399,000
903 Watermark Ct., $390,900
2711 Marsh Glen Dr., $328,000
205 56th Ave. N, $305,000
1402 Belle Dr., $241,000
2205 Sea Dune Dr., $238,000
705 41st Ave. S, $180,000
Condo/Townhouse
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $425,000
1401 S Ocean Blvd., $385,000
201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $359,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $311,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $300,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $269,900
4619 S Ocean Blvd., $253,000
503 20th Ave. N, $240,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $240,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $228,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $210,500
5806 N Ocean Blvd., $208,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $200,000
901 West Port Dr., $199,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $191,000
503 20th Ave. N, $185,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $165,300
613 S 2nd Ave. S, $165,000
901 West Port Dr., $165,000
901 West Port Dr., $165,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $154,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $145,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $140,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $119,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
689 Ocean Lakes Loop, $190,000
54 Cayman Loop, $154,000
50 Monarch Ct., $82,000
Tbd Old Ashley Loop, $74,000
Home
125 Angel Oak Dr., $803,250
26 Barefoot Loop, $632,500
189 All Saints Loop, $475,550
712 Savannah Dr., $450,000
14 Cobblestone Dr., $305,000
709 Crooked Oak Dr., $301,500
188 Mackinley Circle, $299,000
Condo/Townhouse
709 Retreat Beach Circle, $471,625
121 Osprey Watch Circle, $365,000
141-2 Twelve Oaks Dr., $217,500
766 Algonquin Dr., $134,000
435 Salt Marsh Circle, $125,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
5227 Stockyard Loop, $364,880
1540 Dunscombe Way, $350,000
5250 Stockyard Loop, $341,365
405 Countess Ct., $332,500
544 Oyster Dr., $302,591
1925 La Playa Dr., $297,000
557 Oyster Dr., $287,889
552 Oyster Dr., $281,983
560 Oyster Dr., $279,982
117 Ashton Circle, $271,950
536 Oyster Dr., $263,933
568 Oyster Dr., $262,580
609 Union St., $259,900
5442 Longhorn Dr., $255,000
210 Berkshire Dr., $251,000
1708 Promise Pl., $249,000
145 Dry Valley Loop, $248,000
637 Brynfield Dr., $244,900
283 Turning Pines Loop, $240,240
200 Turning Pines Loop, $234,900
1752 Promise Pl., $225,150
708 Treaty Ct., $220,700
2723 Canvasback Trail, $220,000
198 Sugar Mill Loop, $218,000
1248 Brighton Hill Ave., $216,500
1744 Promise Pl., $213,066
154 Osprey Cove Loop, $197,500
5000 Capulet Circle, $191,800
481 Pennington Loop, $190,457
868 Indian Wood Ln., $190,000
722 Lilly Naz Ln., $190,000
401 Cassian Way, $190,000
2700 Canvas Back Trail, $184,000
359 Sea Turtle Dr., $182,000
687 Ruthin Ln., $178,900
629 W Oak Circle Dr., $175,000
2728 Canvasback Trail, $175,000
306 Silver Fox Trail, $170,900
111 Maggie Way, $170,000
6617 Scotsman Crescent, $144,900
805 Gleneagles Dr., $144,000
6570 Pebble Beach Crescent, $135,000
7639 Sandy Pines Ln., $124,500
4579 Peachtree Rd., $50,000
2732 Saggittarius Dr., $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
407-A Machrie Loop, $249,964
407-D Machrie Loop, $239,082
407-B Machrie Loop, $209,086
407-C Machrie Loop, $207,897
6801 Creekwatch Rd., $96,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $68,250
Comments