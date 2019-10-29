Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Sept. 15-21

Oak Island N.C. 28465

Home

1903 E Oak Island Dr., $272,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

9 Sunrise Ct., $150,000

1109 Nautical Ln., $146,500

2153 Kilkee Dr., $274,900

720 NW Pickering Dr., $188,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

892 Great Egret Circle SW, $140,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6595 Castlebrook Way SW, $380,000

1718 Pearlie Ct., $250,000

928 Harwick Ct. SW, $245,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Land

3648 Shell Point Rd., $24,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Oak Bay Dr., $22,000

Home

532 Mohican Dr., $375,000

475 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $207,500

316 Farmtrac Dr., $254,800

615 Sunny Pond Ln., $232,500

1121 S Main St., $113,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Berley MC Rd., $145,000

2237 Woodstork Dr., $45,000

411 Church St., $6,000

Home

160 Glenmoor Dr., $260,000

2811 Sanctuary Blvd., $225,000

338 Dunbarton Ln., $216,401

840 Windsor Rose Dr., $197,600

4225 Woodcliffe Dr., $195,437

123 Laurelwood Ln., $182,000

1039 Chateau Dr., $180,000

150 Palm Terrace Loop, $179,990

347 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $160,000

509 18th Ave., $126,000

451 Amber Ln., $113,500

Condo/Townhouse

1000 Tee Shot Dr., $186,000

120 Cart Crossing Dr., $139,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $80,000

1432 Highway 544, $71,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $60,000

Conway 29527

Land

6393 Flossie Rd., $598,000

Home

1586 Bridgebrook Ln., $235,000

375 Macarthur Dr., $202,977

1022 Trails Rd., $195,000

3009 Woodbury Ct., $192,900

1100 Donald St., $185,000

1021 Trails Rd., $181,500

313 Carolina Springs Ct., $173,000

1117 Donald St., $165,710

113 Orleans Ct., $155,000

8900 Pee Dee Hwy., $146,000

409 Cheticamp Ct., $145,000

1813 Heirloom Dr., $142,258

1844 Westridge Blvd., $142,000

4900 Pee Dee Hwy., $102,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

3550 Jordanville Rd., $149,900

Little River 29566

Home

218 Olde Harbour Ct, $467,402

4377 Lake Circle Dr., $420,000

344 Switchgrass Loop, $380,363

3617 Diamond Stars Way, $325,112

709 Crescent Lake Ct., $322,890

248 Switchgrass Loop, $319,679

3721 Park Pointe Ave., $293,445

228 Gloucester Way, $279,000

425 Feathergrass Way, $274,613

11544 Bay Dr., $237,000

315 Palm Lakes Blvd., $229,900

811 Callant Dr., $226,000

2908 Tigers Eye Rd., $198,900

4352 Grande Harbour Blvd., $163,000

2116 Georgetown Circle, $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

429 Goldenrod Circle, $234,070

4417 Eastport Blvd., $153,000

150 Scotchbroom Dr., $134,500

775 Plantation Dr., $129,900

130 Scotchbroom Dr., $128,000

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000

142 Scotchbroom Dr., $124,000

4282 Pinehurst Circle, $61,000

4350 Baker St., $53,500

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Highway 905, $95,000

TBD Hemingway Rd., $55,000

Home

1854 Fairwinds Dr., $242,173

199 Palmetto Green Dr., $231,500

356 Moulton Dr., $225,000

1700 Fairwinds Dr., $216,000

535 Carrick Loop, $207,065

560 Carrick Loop, $199,915

180 Whispering Oaks Dr., $189,900

449 Quinta St., $188,000

548 Carrick Loop, $181,400

625 Seth Ln., $179,000

310 Watercress Dr., $175,000

962 Bellflower Dr., $170,000

505 Eagleton Ct., $167,000

105 Southwick Ct., $147,860

13058 N Highway 905, $132,000

Condo/Townhouse

248 Sun Colony Blvd., $91,000

697 Tupela Dr., $87,900

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Highway 554, $63,000

Home

719 Highway 701 South, $550,000

363 Long Meadow Dr., $164,400

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

302 N Lake Trail, $565,000

7530 Veneto Ct., $507,750

514 63rd Ave. N, $199,997

Condo/Townhouse

9547 Edgerton Dr., $535,000

8031-B Laurel Ash Ave., $422,306

8041-B Laurel Ash Ave., $405,000

424 Appledore Circle, $315,000

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $300,000

9581 Shore Dr., $183,000

9621 Shore Dr., $145,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $135,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $130,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $128,500

161 Seawatch Dr., $128,000

501 Maison Dr., $122,000

9550 Shore Dr., $120,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $109,999

9780 Leyland Dr., $108,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1014 S Myrtle Dr., $119,000

Home

110A 12th Ave. S, $542,500

714 7th Ave. N, $440,000

315 Dogwood Dr. S, $400,000

576 Hickman St., $364,127

583 Hickman St., $356,000

327 Ocean Commons Dr., $264,500

333 Ocean Commons Dr., $262,000

264 Ocean Commons Dr., $261,000

521 1st Ave. N, $250,000

337 Ocean Commons Dr., $243,000

181 Ocean Commons Dr., $235,440

399 Rycola Circle, $230,873

1439 Windwood Crossing, $227,000

6001-1148 South Kings Hwy., $272,500

626 Sandburg St., $223,753

1648 Lovestone Dr., $129,995

6001-409 S Kings Highway, $120,000

6001-M55 S Kings Hwy., $107,000

6001-L46 S Kings Hwy., $104,500

6001 - N65 S Kings Hwy., $86,000

6001 P-14 S Kings Highway, $72,000

1657 Ursa Major Dr., $39,000

Condo/Townhouse

614 14th Ave. S, $230,000

1014 S Dogwood Dr., $225,500

378 Deerfield Links Dr., $185,000

610 S 15th Ave. S, $165,000

2050 Cross Gate Blvd., $129,000

8745 Timrod Dr., $126,000

1920 Bent Grass Dr., $112,250

1915 Bentgrass Dr., $110,000

1601 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $79,900

1850 Colony Dr., $75,000

1880 Colony Dr., $71,500

1890 Colony Dr., $68,450

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

416 Vereen Rd., $70,000

Home

274 Star Lake Dr., $389,030

3898 Murrells Inlet Rd., $375,000

429 Oak Ave., $373,000

10 Summerlight Dr., $370,000

128 Bucky Loop, $331,900

746 Woodstone Ct., $320,000

665 Elmwood Circle, $287,580

226 Star Lake Dr., $284,900

833 Laquinta Loop, $282,000

115 Hyacinth Loop, $280,000

108 Fox Den Dr., $275,000

2028 Kayak Kove Ct., $270,470

191 Fox Den Dr., $258,000

271 Four Leaf Ln., $215,000

9656 Bradford Ln., $198,000

9692 Conifer Ln., $173,500

770 Nelson Dr., $173,000

856 Grouper Ct., $147,000

145 Off Shore Dr., $75,000

100 Crooked Island Circle, $51,000

1474 S Waccamaw Dr., $539,000

392 Silver Sands Ln., $225,000

Condo/Townhouse

790 Pickering Dr., $208,500

123 A Chenoa Dr., $195,000

791 Painted Bunting Dr., $175,000

4679 Fringetree Dr., $168,000

17 Pistachio Loop, $165,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,500

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $180,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

514 34th Ave. N, $90,000

Home

6037 Bolsena Place, $811,413

3945 Lark Hill Dr., $600,000

2820 Old Bryan Dr., $555,000

6548 Pozzallo Place, $466,791

660 Farrow Pkwy., $442,947

2033 Suncrest Dr., $400,000

1710 Maplecress Way, $389,545

1744 Suncrest Dr., $384,605

2648 Stellar Loop, $359,900

2707 Stellar Loop, $337,750

802 Berkshire Ave., $334,900

837 Culbertson Ave., $328,185

2692 Stellar Loop, $325,000

5815 Haskell Circle, $325,000

847 Culbertson Ave., $320,000

864 Culbertson Ave., $299,999

2918 Lunar Ct., $275,750

1894 Heritage Loop, $261,500

2767 Eclipse Dr., $238,000

1383 Brown Pelican Dr., $210,000

3509 Lighthouse Way, $190,000

4211 Frontier Dr., $180,000

603 Mammie Dr., $149,000

Condo/Townhouse

2790 Howard Ave., $270,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

504 Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000

3664 Cypress Circle, $195,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000

638 Swallow Ave., $160,000

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $152,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $134,900

4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $134,400

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $113,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd. S, $107,500

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $105,500

#1401 601 Mitchell St., $105,000

2301 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $62,900

1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $62,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $57,900

2000 Greens Blvd., $57,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9425 Carrington Dr., $150,000

1222 Fiddlehead Way, $56,000

3421 Labrador Ct., $47,000

Home

9771 Estapa Ct., $750,000

2554 Lavendar Ln., $449,900

614 Indigo Bay Circle, $398,160

510 Quincey Hall Dr., $379,000

3085 Moss Bridge Ln., $359,400

5711 Club Pines Ct., $324,900

701 Carolina Farms Blvd., $319,500

2660 Scarecrow Way, $305,000

321 Casena St., $300,000

6215 Chadderton Circle, $299,910

4208 Livorn Loop, $289,500

165 Abcaw Blvd., $280,000

871 Brant St., $276,990

1008 Caprisia Loop, $275,071

907 Laurens Mill Dr., $262,135

355 Harbison Circle, $258,900

920 Sorano St., $246,046

246 Encore Circle, $186,000

4617 Hidden Creek Ln., $184,900

9065 Gatewick Ct., $183,500

6032 Quinn Rd., $175,000

4425 Hunting Bow Trail, $173,500

896 Silvercrest Dr., $160,000

464 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $140,000

8233 Sterling Place Ct., $138,000

3518 Reavis Ln., $85,000

Condo/Townhouse

831 San Marco Ct., $240,000

831 San Marco Ct., $200,000

840 San Marco Ct., $199,900

831 San Marco Ct., $199,900

4572 Livorn Loop, $197,000

1409 Harvester Circle, $173,000

518 Hayhill Ln., $155,000

1025 World Tour Blvd., $150,000

615 Waterway Village Blvd., $150,000

104 Cypress Point Ct., $134,000

5050 Windsor Green Way, $129,000

670 Riverwalk Dr., $127,500

604 Waterway Village Blvd, $124,500

4842 Meadow Sweet Dr., $114,000

1204 River Oaks Dr., $108,500

4582 Girvan Dr., $106,900

208 Castle Dr., $105,000

1262 River Oaks Dr., $103,000

120 Fountain Pointe Ln., $97,000

755 Burcale Rd., $70,000

204 Waccamaw Village Dr., $60,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

918 Strand Ave., $249,900

Lot 13 Saint Charles Rd., $220,000

4835 Riverside Dr., $80,000

Home

5504 N Ocean Blvd., $850,000

536 Olde Mill Dr., $549,900

1106 Oak Marsh Ln., $298,000

1126 Oak Marsh Ln., $265,680

829 9th Ave. S, $238,000

216 N 27th Ave. N, $176,000

4835 Riverside Dr., $80,000

Condo/Townhouse

4720 Blackwater Circle, $330,000

1425 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

2209 S S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $294,000

1820 N Ocean Blvd., $291,111

2414 Kings Bay Rd., $289,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $288,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $260,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $219,000

1011 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000

1551 Spinaker Dr., $195,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $193,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $175,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $168,500

615 2nd Ave. S, $167,000

1900 Duffy St., $155,000

305 N Hillside Dr., $154,000

616 3rd Ave. S, $153,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $152,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900

200 Landing Rd., $130,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $128,500

4201 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000

5001 N Ocean Blvd., $118,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

1900 Duffy St., $105,000

1000 11th Ave. N, $100,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $70,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

857 Preservation Circle, $630,000

89 Commons Ct., $549,000

160 Tanglewood Dr., $546,363

138 Cayman Loop, $499,000

33 Windy Ln., $445,900

624 Camden Circle, $372,000

152 Castaway Key Dr., $364,990

42 Beaufain Ct., $350,000

242 Otter Run Rd., $337,000

23 Tidelands Trail, $322,500

48 Pinnacle Dr., $321,000

147 Shore Line Dr., $310,000

224 Old Serenity Dr., $290,000

Condo/Townhouse

971 Blue Stem Dr., $155,000

649 Blue Stem Dr., $150,000

175 Palisades Loop, $145,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Land

4297 Bradford Creek Circle, $33,000

Home

1013 Johnston Dr., $529,500

5270 Stockyard Loop, $367,710

134 Pinefeather Trail, $367,000

122 Copper Leaf Dr., $345,000

225 Copper Leaf Dr., $320,000

2305 Myerlee Dr., $309,900

181 Copper Leaf Dr., $301,718

1005 Lynches River Ct., $291,000

535 Oyster Dr., $271,699

292 Southbury Dr., $270,000

217 Angel Wing Dr., $263,312

539 Oyster Dr., $257,758

612 Waccamaw River Rd., $255,000

531 Oyster Dr., $247,813

2005 Angus Ct., $242,990

404 Tiburon Dr., $228,500

744 Treaty Ct., $217,000

4106 Belmont Park Dr., $202,000

197 Cold Water Circle, $192,500

3013 Oak Manor Dr., $179,000

104 Sunnehanna Dr., $164,000

8293 Highway 814, $151,500

6597 Breezewood Blvd., $149,900

4455 Bradford Circle, $140,000

6422 Spice Bush Crescent, $138,000

9438 Leeds Circle, $124,000

631 Mcgee Dr., $50,000

5535 Backwoods Rd., $44,000

Condo/Townhouse

608 Riverward Dr., $172,250

425 Rustic Ct., $160,000

300 Shelby Lawson Dr., $154,000

100 Butkus Dr., $124,000

1028 Saint George Ln., $89,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500

