Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 15-21
Oak Island N.C. 28465
1903 E Oak Island Dr., $272,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
9 Sunrise Ct., $150,000
1109 Nautical Ln., $146,500
2153 Kilkee Dr., $274,900
720 NW Pickering Dr., $188,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
892 Great Egret Circle SW, $140,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6595 Castlebrook Way SW, $380,000
1718 Pearlie Ct., $250,000
928 Harwick Ct. SW, $245,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Land
3648 Shell Point Rd., $24,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Oak Bay Dr., $22,000
Home
532 Mohican Dr., $375,000
475 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $207,500
316 Farmtrac Dr., $254,800
615 Sunny Pond Ln., $232,500
1121 S Main St., $113,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Berley MC Rd., $145,000
2237 Woodstork Dr., $45,000
411 Church St., $6,000
Home
160 Glenmoor Dr., $260,000
2811 Sanctuary Blvd., $225,000
338 Dunbarton Ln., $216,401
840 Windsor Rose Dr., $197,600
4225 Woodcliffe Dr., $195,437
123 Laurelwood Ln., $182,000
1039 Chateau Dr., $180,000
150 Palm Terrace Loop, $179,990
347 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $160,000
509 18th Ave., $126,000
451 Amber Ln., $113,500
Condo/Townhouse
1000 Tee Shot Dr., $186,000
120 Cart Crossing Dr., $139,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $80,000
1432 Highway 544, $71,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $60,000
Conway 29527
Land
6393 Flossie Rd., $598,000
Home
1586 Bridgebrook Ln., $235,000
375 Macarthur Dr., $202,977
1022 Trails Rd., $195,000
3009 Woodbury Ct., $192,900
1100 Donald St., $185,000
1021 Trails Rd., $181,500
313 Carolina Springs Ct., $173,000
1117 Donald St., $165,710
113 Orleans Ct., $155,000
8900 Pee Dee Hwy., $146,000
409 Cheticamp Ct., $145,000
1813 Heirloom Dr., $142,258
1844 Westridge Blvd., $142,000
4900 Pee Dee Hwy., $102,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
3550 Jordanville Rd., $149,900
Little River 29566
Home
218 Olde Harbour Ct, $467,402
4377 Lake Circle Dr., $420,000
344 Switchgrass Loop, $380,363
3617 Diamond Stars Way, $325,112
709 Crescent Lake Ct., $322,890
248 Switchgrass Loop, $319,679
3721 Park Pointe Ave., $293,445
228 Gloucester Way, $279,000
425 Feathergrass Way, $274,613
11544 Bay Dr., $237,000
315 Palm Lakes Blvd., $229,900
811 Callant Dr., $226,000
2908 Tigers Eye Rd., $198,900
4352 Grande Harbour Blvd., $163,000
2116 Georgetown Circle, $115,000
Condo/Townhouse
429 Goldenrod Circle, $234,070
4417 Eastport Blvd., $153,000
150 Scotchbroom Dr., $134,500
775 Plantation Dr., $129,900
130 Scotchbroom Dr., $128,000
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $125,000
142 Scotchbroom Dr., $124,000
4282 Pinehurst Circle, $61,000
4350 Baker St., $53,500
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Highway 905, $95,000
TBD Hemingway Rd., $55,000
Home
1854 Fairwinds Dr., $242,173
199 Palmetto Green Dr., $231,500
356 Moulton Dr., $225,000
1700 Fairwinds Dr., $216,000
535 Carrick Loop, $207,065
560 Carrick Loop, $199,915
180 Whispering Oaks Dr., $189,900
449 Quinta St., $188,000
548 Carrick Loop, $181,400
625 Seth Ln., $179,000
310 Watercress Dr., $175,000
962 Bellflower Dr., $170,000
505 Eagleton Ct., $167,000
105 Southwick Ct., $147,860
13058 N Highway 905, $132,000
Condo/Townhouse
248 Sun Colony Blvd., $91,000
697 Tupela Dr., $87,900
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Highway 554, $63,000
Home
719 Highway 701 South, $550,000
363 Long Meadow Dr., $164,400
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
302 N Lake Trail, $565,000
7530 Veneto Ct., $507,750
514 63rd Ave. N, $199,997
Condo/Townhouse
9547 Edgerton Dr., $535,000
8031-B Laurel Ash Ave., $422,306
8041-B Laurel Ash Ave., $405,000
424 Appledore Circle, $315,000
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $300,000
9581 Shore Dr., $183,000
9621 Shore Dr., $145,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $135,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $130,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $128,500
161 Seawatch Dr., $128,000
501 Maison Dr., $122,000
9550 Shore Dr., $120,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $109,999
9780 Leyland Dr., $108,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1014 S Myrtle Dr., $119,000
Home
110A 12th Ave. S, $542,500
714 7th Ave. N, $440,000
315 Dogwood Dr. S, $400,000
576 Hickman St., $364,127
583 Hickman St., $356,000
327 Ocean Commons Dr., $264,500
333 Ocean Commons Dr., $262,000
264 Ocean Commons Dr., $261,000
521 1st Ave. N, $250,000
337 Ocean Commons Dr., $243,000
181 Ocean Commons Dr., $235,440
399 Rycola Circle, $230,873
1439 Windwood Crossing, $227,000
6001-1148 South Kings Hwy., $272,500
626 Sandburg St., $223,753
1648 Lovestone Dr., $129,995
6001-409 S Kings Highway, $120,000
6001-M55 S Kings Hwy., $107,000
6001-L46 S Kings Hwy., $104,500
6001 - N65 S Kings Hwy., $86,000
6001 P-14 S Kings Highway, $72,000
1657 Ursa Major Dr., $39,000
Condo/Townhouse
614 14th Ave. S, $230,000
1014 S Dogwood Dr., $225,500
378 Deerfield Links Dr., $185,000
610 S 15th Ave. S, $165,000
2050 Cross Gate Blvd., $129,000
8745 Timrod Dr., $126,000
1920 Bent Grass Dr., $112,250
1915 Bentgrass Dr., $110,000
1601 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $79,900
1850 Colony Dr., $75,000
1880 Colony Dr., $71,500
1890 Colony Dr., $68,450
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
416 Vereen Rd., $70,000
Home
274 Star Lake Dr., $389,030
3898 Murrells Inlet Rd., $375,000
429 Oak Ave., $373,000
10 Summerlight Dr., $370,000
128 Bucky Loop, $331,900
746 Woodstone Ct., $320,000
665 Elmwood Circle, $287,580
226 Star Lake Dr., $284,900
833 Laquinta Loop, $282,000
115 Hyacinth Loop, $280,000
108 Fox Den Dr., $275,000
2028 Kayak Kove Ct., $270,470
191 Fox Den Dr., $258,000
271 Four Leaf Ln., $215,000
9656 Bradford Ln., $198,000
9692 Conifer Ln., $173,500
770 Nelson Dr., $173,000
856 Grouper Ct., $147,000
145 Off Shore Dr., $75,000
100 Crooked Island Circle, $51,000
1474 S Waccamaw Dr., $539,000
392 Silver Sands Ln., $225,000
Condo/Townhouse
790 Pickering Dr., $208,500
123 A Chenoa Dr., $195,000
791 Painted Bunting Dr., $175,000
4679 Fringetree Dr., $168,000
17 Pistachio Loop, $165,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,500
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $180,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
514 34th Ave. N, $90,000
Home
6037 Bolsena Place, $811,413
3945 Lark Hill Dr., $600,000
2820 Old Bryan Dr., $555,000
6548 Pozzallo Place, $466,791
660 Farrow Pkwy., $442,947
2033 Suncrest Dr., $400,000
1710 Maplecress Way, $389,545
1744 Suncrest Dr., $384,605
2648 Stellar Loop, $359,900
2707 Stellar Loop, $337,750
802 Berkshire Ave., $334,900
837 Culbertson Ave., $328,185
2692 Stellar Loop, $325,000
5815 Haskell Circle, $325,000
847 Culbertson Ave., $320,000
864 Culbertson Ave., $299,999
2918 Lunar Ct., $275,750
1894 Heritage Loop, $261,500
2767 Eclipse Dr., $238,000
1383 Brown Pelican Dr., $210,000
3509 Lighthouse Way, $190,000
4211 Frontier Dr., $180,000
603 Mammie Dr., $149,000
Condo/Townhouse
2790 Howard Ave., $270,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
504 Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000
3664 Cypress Circle, $195,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000
638 Swallow Ave., $160,000
4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $152,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $134,900
4828 Magnolia Lake Dr., $134,400
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $113,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd. S, $107,500
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $105,500
#1401 601 Mitchell St., $105,000
2301 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $62,900
1501 Ocean Blvd. S, $62,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $57,900
2000 Greens Blvd., $57,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9425 Carrington Dr., $150,000
1222 Fiddlehead Way, $56,000
3421 Labrador Ct., $47,000
Home
9771 Estapa Ct., $750,000
2554 Lavendar Ln., $449,900
614 Indigo Bay Circle, $398,160
510 Quincey Hall Dr., $379,000
3085 Moss Bridge Ln., $359,400
5711 Club Pines Ct., $324,900
701 Carolina Farms Blvd., $319,500
2660 Scarecrow Way, $305,000
321 Casena St., $300,000
6215 Chadderton Circle, $299,910
4208 Livorn Loop, $289,500
165 Abcaw Blvd., $280,000
871 Brant St., $276,990
1008 Caprisia Loop, $275,071
907 Laurens Mill Dr., $262,135
355 Harbison Circle, $258,900
920 Sorano St., $246,046
246 Encore Circle, $186,000
4617 Hidden Creek Ln., $184,900
9065 Gatewick Ct., $183,500
6032 Quinn Rd., $175,000
4425 Hunting Bow Trail, $173,500
896 Silvercrest Dr., $160,000
464 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $140,000
8233 Sterling Place Ct., $138,000
3518 Reavis Ln., $85,000
Condo/Townhouse
831 San Marco Ct., $240,000
831 San Marco Ct., $200,000
840 San Marco Ct., $199,900
831 San Marco Ct., $199,900
4572 Livorn Loop, $197,000
1409 Harvester Circle, $173,000
518 Hayhill Ln., $155,000
1025 World Tour Blvd., $150,000
615 Waterway Village Blvd., $150,000
104 Cypress Point Ct., $134,000
5050 Windsor Green Way, $129,000
670 Riverwalk Dr., $127,500
604 Waterway Village Blvd, $124,500
4842 Meadow Sweet Dr., $114,000
1204 River Oaks Dr., $108,500
4582 Girvan Dr., $106,900
208 Castle Dr., $105,000
1262 River Oaks Dr., $103,000
120 Fountain Pointe Ln., $97,000
755 Burcale Rd., $70,000
204 Waccamaw Village Dr., $60,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
918 Strand Ave., $249,900
Lot 13 Saint Charles Rd., $220,000
4835 Riverside Dr., $80,000
Home
5504 N Ocean Blvd., $850,000
536 Olde Mill Dr., $549,900
1106 Oak Marsh Ln., $298,000
1126 Oak Marsh Ln., $265,680
829 9th Ave. S, $238,000
216 N 27th Ave. N, $176,000
4835 Riverside Dr., $80,000
Condo/Townhouse
4720 Blackwater Circle, $330,000
1425 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
2209 S S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $294,000
1820 N Ocean Blvd., $291,111
2414 Kings Bay Rd., $289,900
2151 Bridge View Ct., $288,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $260,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $219,000
1011 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000
1551 Spinaker Dr., $195,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $193,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $175,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $168,500
615 2nd Ave. S, $167,000
1900 Duffy St., $155,000
305 N Hillside Dr., $154,000
616 3rd Ave. S, $153,500
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $152,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900
200 Landing Rd., $130,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $128,500
4201 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,000
5001 N Ocean Blvd., $118,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
1900 Duffy St., $105,000
1000 11th Ave. N, $100,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $70,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
857 Preservation Circle, $630,000
89 Commons Ct., $549,000
160 Tanglewood Dr., $546,363
138 Cayman Loop, $499,000
33 Windy Ln., $445,900
624 Camden Circle, $372,000
152 Castaway Key Dr., $364,990
42 Beaufain Ct., $350,000
242 Otter Run Rd., $337,000
23 Tidelands Trail, $322,500
48 Pinnacle Dr., $321,000
147 Shore Line Dr., $310,000
224 Old Serenity Dr., $290,000
Condo/Townhouse
971 Blue Stem Dr., $155,000
649 Blue Stem Dr., $150,000
175 Palisades Loop, $145,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
4297 Bradford Creek Circle, $33,000
Home
1013 Johnston Dr., $529,500
5270 Stockyard Loop, $367,710
134 Pinefeather Trail, $367,000
122 Copper Leaf Dr., $345,000
225 Copper Leaf Dr., $320,000
2305 Myerlee Dr., $309,900
181 Copper Leaf Dr., $301,718
1005 Lynches River Ct., $291,000
535 Oyster Dr., $271,699
292 Southbury Dr., $270,000
217 Angel Wing Dr., $263,312
539 Oyster Dr., $257,758
612 Waccamaw River Rd., $255,000
531 Oyster Dr., $247,813
2005 Angus Ct., $242,990
404 Tiburon Dr., $228,500
744 Treaty Ct., $217,000
4106 Belmont Park Dr., $202,000
197 Cold Water Circle, $192,500
3013 Oak Manor Dr., $179,000
104 Sunnehanna Dr., $164,000
8293 Highway 814, $151,500
6597 Breezewood Blvd., $149,900
4455 Bradford Circle, $140,000
6422 Spice Bush Crescent, $138,000
9438 Leeds Circle, $124,000
631 Mcgee Dr., $50,000
5535 Backwoods Rd., $44,000
Condo/Townhouse
608 Riverward Dr., $172,250
425 Rustic Ct., $160,000
300 Shelby Lawson Dr., $154,000
100 Butkus Dr., $124,000
1028 Saint George Ln., $89,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500
