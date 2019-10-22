Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

Sept. 8-14

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

208 Jones St., $71,000

Oak Island N.C. 28465

Home

1108 E Beach Dr., $250,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

505 Harbor Creek Way, $265,000

2 Gate 2, $156,560

2181 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $385,040

9153 Oldfield Rd., $374,565

2132 Cass Lake Rd., $241,420

8812 Nottoway Ave., $215,500

646 Meadowbrook Ln., $201,000

68 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $201,000

Condo/Townhouse

39 Gate 1, $135,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

205 Mintz Cemetary Rd., $86,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 19 Ocean Green Dr., $180,000

340 Mohican Dr., $76,000

Lot 35 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000

Lot 38 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000

44 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000

40 Oak Bay Dr., $14,500

Home

131 Acorn Trail, $487,000

129 East Bay St., $310,000

273 Forest Ave., $265,000

21 Craftsman Ln., $236,000

152 Capt Anthony White Ln., $232,500

169 Rolling Oak Dr., $192,865

229 Rose Ave., $190,000

820 Cedar St., $137,000

1110 Short St., $80,000

Condo/Townhouse

815 Front St., $197,500

Andrews 29510

Home

207 S Magnolia Ave., $24,150

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Bethel Rd., $16,000

Conway 29526

Land

1217 Grebe Ct., $98,000

Lot 14 Bear Bluff Dr., $80,000

Tract C Dukes Rd., $63,000

Home

1032 Muscovy Pl., $439,000

3900 Ridgewood Dr., $351,252

1024 Limpkin Dr., $320,000

768 Tattlesbury Dr., $318,966

122 Wofford Rd., $290,000

692 Tattlesbury Dr., $283,675

273 Ridge Point Dr., $268,000

688 Lalton Dr., $266,000

269 Myrtle Grande Dr., $254,900

179 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $251,000

696 Tattlesbury Dr., $247,040

107 Erskine Dr., $235,000

301 Carmello Circle, $225,500

832 Wild Leaf Loop, $225,290

1019 University Forest Dr., $221,900

100 Linden Circle, $220,000

319 Milledge Dr., $213,000

851 Windsor Rose Dr., $197,690

227 Candlewood Dr., $197,000

248 Sellers Rd., $195,900

820 Windsor Rose Dr., $187,275

167 Palm Terrace Loop, $183,995

1505 Ferney Dr., $170,000

809 Payne Ct., $165,000

246 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $135,000

1502 Mckeithan St., $129,350

207 Magrath Ave., $123,500

2002 Phoenix Dr., $114,000

Condo/Townhouse

1026 Fairway Ln., $143,500

Conway 29527

Land

4.3 Acs Brown Swamp Rd., $140,000

Home

1508 Odiham Pl., $180,000

3004 Woodbury Ct., $177,510

1814 Heirloom Dr., $170,144

1112 Donald St., $169,900

143 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $169,200

223 Ecum Secum Pl., $165,500

3423 Merganser Dr., $162,440

2123 4th Ave., $155,000

109 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $146,400

6123 Highway 134, $115,000

3245 New Rd., $60,000

2118 Kara Dr., $47,750

1713 Hiland Ave., $25,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

137 Clearwind Ct., $176,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

Tbd Grainger Circle, $123,000

Little River 29566

Home

529 Amberview Loop, $337,000

280 Switchgrass Loop, $322,228

3724 Park Pointe Ave., $307,687

315 Switchgrass Loop, $300,026

339 Cypress Springs Way, $297,190

210 Old Harbour Ct., $293,000

216 Rolling Woods Ct., $265,000

104 Ashworth Dr., $258,500

1034 Arboretum Dr., $257,000

354 Cypress Springs Way, $256,945

3216 Hermitage Dr., $249,900

1008 Arboretum Dr., $237,416

218 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $207,500

201 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $187,000

4317 Grande Harbour Blvd., $186,825

4333 Ellis Ave., $182,000

4508 Spyglass Dr., $159,000

2196 Gamecock Circle, $144,777

3148 Lyndon Dr., $136,000

Condo/Townhouse

425 Goldenrod Circle, $260,431

233 Banbury Ln., $212,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $160,000

1473 S Mariners Pointe Dr., $137,500

121 Barnacle Ln., $121,900

122 Scotch Broom Dr., $115,000

4353 Spa Dr., $93,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $73,000

4494 Little River Inn Ln., $72,500

4155 Hibiscus Dr., $70,000

4337 Spa Dr., $64,000

Longs 29568

Home

1808 Sapphire Dr., $260,000

1935 Meadowood Ln., $252,000

1917 Pine Cone Ln., $245,000

617 Tarrant St., $235,400

140 Devonbrook Pl., $215,000

2200 Seaford Dr., $183,500

383 Junco Circle, $171,000

909 Leather Leaf Ln., $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

450 Colonial Trace Dr., $149,801

710 Charter Dr., $142,900

890 Fairway Dr., $109,900

Loris 29569

Land

1.73 Ac Oak Dale Rd., $20,500

Home

1500 Colts Neck Rd., $408,000

601 Highway 747, $369,000

4441 Highway 554, $179,900

604 Blue Daisy Ct., $175,000

2850 Hardee Ave., $151,900

1150 Volunteer Dr., $134,950

670 Highway 45, $120,000

1410 Flower Ln., $65,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

58 Bayberry Ln., $190,800

Home

9317 Cove Dr., $489,000

5827 Ledro Ln., $485,235

1095 Waterway Ln., $290,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $650,000

709 Appleby Way, $285,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $249,900

158 Seawatch Dr., $225,000

129 Hartland Dr., $224,500

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000

820 Castleford Circle, $208,500

9620 Shore Dr., $207,000

9520 Shore Dr., $176,000

9550 Shore Dr., $170,000

308 71st Ave. N, $148,500

204 Maison Dr., $126,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $124,000

191 Maison Dr., $110,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $93,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $90,000

501 Maison Dr., $90,000

7700 Porcher Ave., $85,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $74,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $71,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

634 5th Ave. S, $100,000

Home

927 Anson Ct., $425,000

513 N Myrtle Dr., $414,500

112 N Oak Dr., $337,500

1420 Baytree Ln., $310,000

430 Rycola Circle, $274,508

222 Palladium Dr., $205,000

454 Pampas Dr., $155,000

6001-Mh69b South Kings Hwy., $365,000

909 Abernathy Place, $308,000

6001-1569 S Kings Hwy., $278,000

6001-Mh201 South Kings Hwy., $162,000

Condo/Townhouse

610 S 14th Ave. S, $212,000

612 15th Ave. S, $150,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $144,900

2060 Cross Gate Blvd, $125,000

2265 Huntington Dr., $125,000

2262 Andover Dr., $93,000

1881 Colony Dr., $48,000

504 Pipers Ln., $169,900

5905 South Kings Hwy., $151,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $86,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 6/Lot 7 Lee Circle, $110,000

Lot 21 Lake Pointe Dr., $70,000

Home

166 Knotty Pine Way, $609,000

4621 Burnt Oak Ct., $562,500

1612 Murrell Pl., $392,000

506 Stone Crest Ct., $349,000

117 Bucky Loop, $344,500

53 Saltwind Loop, $340,000

545 Heartland Ct., $339,000

4501 Wagon Run Circle, $335,000

2037 Silver Island Way, $329,191

423 Cypress Creek Dr., $313,000

760 Woodstone Ct., $310,000

344 Waties Dr., $309,900

1126 North Blackmoor Dr., $275,900

824 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $259,000

415 Buck Run Rd., $251,000

649 Blue Bird Ln., $192,500

9796 Conifer Ln., $175,000

1310 Timber Row, $168,000

9781 Conifer Ln., $165,000

9205 Greeneedle Pl., $129,000

984 S Marlin Circle, $84,100

570 Lagrande Dr., $30,000

31 Burr Circle, $25,900

350 Calhoun Dr., $28,500

Condo/Townhouse

686 Sunnyside Dr., $291,000

161 D Parmelee Dr., $237,000

207 Moonglow Circle, $183,100

310 Marsh Pl., $179,000

152 Chenoa Dr., $115,777

7201 Sweetwater Blvd., $105,000

1001 Kelly Ct., $315,000

1520 N Waccamaw Dr., $245,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Emory Rd., $135,000

Home

411 N 38th Ave. N, $650,000

1309 Hidden Harbor Dr., $567,000

2042 Silver Spring Ln., $450,000

2008 Suncrest Dr., $445,000

5921 Ledro Ln., $442,115

5710 Country Club Dr., $430,000

703 Jasmine Ave., $412,000

2778 Stellar Loop, $396,570

2893 Stellar Loop, $389,825

998 Ethan Dr., $365,000

842 Culbertson Ave., $333,885

4607 Pine Lakes Dr., $300,000

853 Culbertson Ave., $300,000

2077 Oxford St., $292,000

1592 Culbertson Ave., $290,000

4809 Pine Lake Dr., $285,000

1780 A Culbertson Ave., $250,000

902 47th Ave. N, $230,000

4115 Little River Rd., $160,000

1560 Landing Rd., $80,000

1637 Moonlight Dr., $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $570,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000

2785 Unit C Howard Ave., $403,200

2785 Unit D Howard Ave., $377,099

4062 Fairway Lakes Dr., $255,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

504 North Ocean Blvd., $255,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $252,000

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

724 Walnut Ave., $179,900

3523 Evergreen Way, $179,900

4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $174,900

3569 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $168,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000

3912 Fairway Lakes Dr., $164,250

710 Swallow Ave., $158,000

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000

3524 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $143,000

3774 Hitchcock Way, $132,500

3661 Cypress Circle, $130,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000

614 35th Ave. N, $92,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $91,500

3741 Blockhouse Way, $90,900

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

2710 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $82,500

504 N Ocean Blvd., $73,500

1201 Tiffany Ln., $64,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $33,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

460 West Palms Dr., $175,000

Lot 51 Waterton Ave., $165,000

Lot 66 @461 Harbour View Dr., $147,000

2728 Catbird Circle, $94,900

Home

384 West Palms Dr., $835,000

3004 Bellfield Ct., $623,000

917 Kalmia Ct., $570,000

619 Boon Hall Dr., $462,000

2978 Moss Bridge Ln., $389,300

2940 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,400

3101 Moss Bridge Ln., $358,700

1005 Blackburn Ct., $357,500

903 Laurens Mill Dr., $303,851

7975 Swansong Circle, $291,775

5461 Sunset Lake Ln., $291,500

192 Sago Palm Dr., $277,000

6165 Chadderton Circle, $276,995

5625 Camilla Ct., $276,750

6040 Quinn Rd., $274,900

958 Henry James Dr., $274,000

4069 Alvina Way, $271,990

6153 Chadderton Circle, $267,170

501 Majorca Loop, $264,500

6149 Chadderton Circle, $261,110

4813 Harvest Dr., $255,000

1128 Boleybeg Dr., $249,900

176 Sago Palm Dr., $246,240

231 Turning Pines Loop, $246,000

852 Pembridge Ct., $245,000

4617 Marshwood Dr., $238,000

1228 Ambling Way Dr., $218,000

1057 Balmore Dr., $215,000

3116 Robins Nest Way, $210,000

413 Garron Ct., $209,000

4720 Caryle Ct., $186,000

649 West Perry Rd., $183,000

458 Barton Loop, $179,500

199 Bellegrove Dr., $175,000

4273 Hunting Bow Trail, $159,000

Condo/Townhouse

913 British Ln., $217,500

860 San Marco Ct., $215,750

850 San Marco Ct., $211,324

861 San Marco Ct., $205,852

331 Castle Dr., $176,000

216 Castle Dr., $104,000

112 West Haven Dr., $98,000

4811 Innisbrook Ct., $97,500

469 White River Dr., $85,000

950 Forestbrook Rd., $57,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

3718 Old Point Circle, $40,000

1415 Hunters Rest Dr., $25,500

Home

1600 Surf Estates Way, $790,000

338 53rd Ave. N, $525,000

1601 East Island Dr., $450,000

1509 East Island Dr., $425,000

1806 N Cove Dr., $400,000

331 55th Ave. N, $375,000

919 Frinks Ct., $360,000

5314 Sea Coral Way, $350,000

318 N 24th Ave. N, $323,000

841 9th Ave. S, $280,000

1201 Painted Tree Ln., $242,500

936 Tiffany Ln., $180,000

1104 27th Ave. S, $120,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $115,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

1003 S Ocean Blvd., $440,000

4704 Blackwater Circle, $325,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

2101 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $220,000

807 S Ocean Blvd., $219,000

6302 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

800 9th Ave. S, $164,000

6000 North Ocean Blvd., $150,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $146,900

1023 Phyllis St., $142,500

1505 Hillside Dr. S, $140,000

4201 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $127,025

205-I Landing Rd., $125,000

1000 11th Ave. N, $120,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $69,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

769 Tuckers Rd., $602,000

60 Brookgreen Trace Pl., $550,000

629 Hawthorn Dr., $506,000

35 Society Ln., $505,000

498 Chapman Loop, $490,000

28 Winnowing Way, $415,000

131 Shipmaster Ave., $360,000

31 Tidelands Trail, $350,000

133 Clamdigger Loop, $344,100

110 Clancurry Pl., $340,000

37 Preston Dr., $315,900

76 Sweetgum Dr., $287,500

126 Clamdigger Loop, $272,755

63 Costa Ct., $272,000

120 Dunning Rd., $268,500

127 Clamdigger Loop, $264,900

Condo/Townhouse

145 S Dunes Dr., $632,500

70 Mingo Dr., $212,000

842 Pinehurst Ln., $183,000

448 Pinehurst Ln., $136,000

23 Pinehurst Ln., $131,000



Myrtle Beach 29588





Land

325 Crossing Ct., $46,500

305 Bunny Trail Ct., $43,500

Home

6067 Friendship Ln., $498,000

8113 Hollings Ct., $432,500

5278 Stockyard Loop, $363,788

5286 Stockyard Loop, $357,415

5244 Stockyard Loop, $352,600

5219 Stockyard Loop, $344,690

2409 Hunters Trail, $330,000

5450 Longhorn Dr., $270,900

365 Cardita Loop, $262,900

150 Lucina Dr., $259,876

512 Running Deer Trail, $258,000

146 Red Cedar Ave., $253,000

7350 Guinevere Circle, $232,000

121 Black Jack Ln., $226,000

111 Fox Haven Blvd., $200,000

322 Caspian Tern Dr., $200,000

605 Menlo Park Ln., $198,900

3823 Barrington Ln., $195,500

6477 Royal Pine Dr., $184,900

277 Archdale St., $172,111

908 Shem Creek Circle, $160,000

121 Intracoastal Village Ct., $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

3943 Gladiola Ct., $107,500

511 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $71,900

405 Tree Top Ct., $64,000

David Wetzel
David Wetzel serves in both editor and reporter roles for The Sun News. An award-winning journalist, he has reported on all types of news, sports and features stories in over a decade as a member of the staff. Wetzel has won awards for sports column, feature and headline writing.
