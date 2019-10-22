Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 8-14
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
208 Jones St., $71,000
Oak Island N.C. 28465
Home
1108 E Beach Dr., $250,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
505 Harbor Creek Way, $265,000
2 Gate 2, $156,560
2181 Kilkee Dr. Nw, $385,040
9153 Oldfield Rd., $374,565
2132 Cass Lake Rd., $241,420
8812 Nottoway Ave., $215,500
646 Meadowbrook Ln., $201,000
68 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $201,000
Condo/Townhouse
39 Gate 1, $135,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
205 Mintz Cemetary Rd., $86,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 19 Ocean Green Dr., $180,000
340 Mohican Dr., $76,000
Lot 35 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000
Lot 38 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000
44 Oak Bay Dr., $16,000
40 Oak Bay Dr., $14,500
Home
131 Acorn Trail, $487,000
129 East Bay St., $310,000
273 Forest Ave., $265,000
21 Craftsman Ln., $236,000
152 Capt Anthony White Ln., $232,500
169 Rolling Oak Dr., $192,865
229 Rose Ave., $190,000
820 Cedar St., $137,000
1110 Short St., $80,000
Condo/Townhouse
815 Front St., $197,500
Andrews 29510
Home
207 S Magnolia Ave., $24,150
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Bethel Rd., $16,000
Conway 29526
Land
1217 Grebe Ct., $98,000
Lot 14 Bear Bluff Dr., $80,000
Tract C Dukes Rd., $63,000
Home
1032 Muscovy Pl., $439,000
3900 Ridgewood Dr., $351,252
1024 Limpkin Dr., $320,000
768 Tattlesbury Dr., $318,966
122 Wofford Rd., $290,000
692 Tattlesbury Dr., $283,675
273 Ridge Point Dr., $268,000
688 Lalton Dr., $266,000
269 Myrtle Grande Dr., $254,900
179 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $251,000
696 Tattlesbury Dr., $247,040
107 Erskine Dr., $235,000
301 Carmello Circle, $225,500
832 Wild Leaf Loop, $225,290
1019 University Forest Dr., $221,900
100 Linden Circle, $220,000
319 Milledge Dr., $213,000
851 Windsor Rose Dr., $197,690
227 Candlewood Dr., $197,000
248 Sellers Rd., $195,900
820 Windsor Rose Dr., $187,275
167 Palm Terrace Loop, $183,995
1505 Ferney Dr., $170,000
809 Payne Ct., $165,000
246 Lakeside Crossing Dr., $135,000
1502 Mckeithan St., $129,350
207 Magrath Ave., $123,500
2002 Phoenix Dr., $114,000
Condo/Townhouse
1026 Fairway Ln., $143,500
Conway 29527
Land
4.3 Acs Brown Swamp Rd., $140,000
Home
1508 Odiham Pl., $180,000
3004 Woodbury Ct., $177,510
1814 Heirloom Dr., $170,144
1112 Donald St., $169,900
143 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $169,200
223 Ecum Secum Pl., $165,500
3423 Merganser Dr., $162,440
2123 4th Ave., $155,000
109 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $146,400
6123 Highway 134, $115,000
3245 New Rd., $60,000
2118 Kara Dr., $47,750
1713 Hiland Ave., $25,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
137 Clearwind Ct., $176,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
Tbd Grainger Circle, $123,000
Little River 29566
Home
529 Amberview Loop, $337,000
280 Switchgrass Loop, $322,228
3724 Park Pointe Ave., $307,687
315 Switchgrass Loop, $300,026
339 Cypress Springs Way, $297,190
210 Old Harbour Ct., $293,000
216 Rolling Woods Ct., $265,000
104 Ashworth Dr., $258,500
1034 Arboretum Dr., $257,000
354 Cypress Springs Way, $256,945
3216 Hermitage Dr., $249,900
1008 Arboretum Dr., $237,416
218 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $207,500
201 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $187,000
4317 Grande Harbour Blvd., $186,825
4333 Ellis Ave., $182,000
4508 Spyglass Dr., $159,000
2196 Gamecock Circle, $144,777
3148 Lyndon Dr., $136,000
Condo/Townhouse
425 Goldenrod Circle, $260,431
233 Banbury Ln., $212,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $160,000
1473 S Mariners Pointe Dr., $137,500
121 Barnacle Ln., $121,900
122 Scotch Broom Dr., $115,000
4353 Spa Dr., $93,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $73,000
4494 Little River Inn Ln., $72,500
4155 Hibiscus Dr., $70,000
4337 Spa Dr., $64,000
Longs 29568
Home
1808 Sapphire Dr., $260,000
1935 Meadowood Ln., $252,000
1917 Pine Cone Ln., $245,000
617 Tarrant St., $235,400
140 Devonbrook Pl., $215,000
2200 Seaford Dr., $183,500
383 Junco Circle, $171,000
909 Leather Leaf Ln., $165,000
Condo/Townhouse
450 Colonial Trace Dr., $149,801
710 Charter Dr., $142,900
890 Fairway Dr., $109,900
Loris 29569
Land
1.73 Ac Oak Dale Rd., $20,500
Home
1500 Colts Neck Rd., $408,000
601 Highway 747, $369,000
4441 Highway 554, $179,900
604 Blue Daisy Ct., $175,000
2850 Hardee Ave., $151,900
1150 Volunteer Dr., $134,950
670 Highway 45, $120,000
1410 Flower Ln., $65,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
58 Bayberry Ln., $190,800
Home
9317 Cove Dr., $489,000
5827 Ledro Ln., $485,235
1095 Waterway Ln., $290,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $650,000
709 Appleby Way, $285,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $249,900
158 Seawatch Dr., $225,000
129 Hartland Dr., $224,500
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000
820 Castleford Circle, $208,500
9620 Shore Dr., $207,000
9520 Shore Dr., $176,000
9550 Shore Dr., $170,000
308 71st Ave. N, $148,500
204 Maison Dr., $126,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $124,000
191 Maison Dr., $110,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $93,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $90,000
501 Maison Dr., $90,000
7700 Porcher Ave., $85,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $74,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $71,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
634 5th Ave. S, $100,000
Home
927 Anson Ct., $425,000
513 N Myrtle Dr., $414,500
112 N Oak Dr., $337,500
1420 Baytree Ln., $310,000
430 Rycola Circle, $274,508
222 Palladium Dr., $205,000
454 Pampas Dr., $155,000
6001-Mh69b South Kings Hwy., $365,000
909 Abernathy Place, $308,000
6001-1569 S Kings Hwy., $278,000
6001-Mh201 South Kings Hwy., $162,000
Condo/Townhouse
610 S 14th Ave. S, $212,000
612 15th Ave. S, $150,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $144,900
2060 Cross Gate Blvd, $125,000
2265 Huntington Dr., $125,000
2262 Andover Dr., $93,000
1881 Colony Dr., $48,000
504 Pipers Ln., $169,900
5905 South Kings Hwy., $151,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $86,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 6/Lot 7 Lee Circle, $110,000
Lot 21 Lake Pointe Dr., $70,000
Home
166 Knotty Pine Way, $609,000
4621 Burnt Oak Ct., $562,500
1612 Murrell Pl., $392,000
506 Stone Crest Ct., $349,000
117 Bucky Loop, $344,500
53 Saltwind Loop, $340,000
545 Heartland Ct., $339,000
4501 Wagon Run Circle, $335,000
2037 Silver Island Way, $329,191
423 Cypress Creek Dr., $313,000
760 Woodstone Ct., $310,000
344 Waties Dr., $309,900
1126 North Blackmoor Dr., $275,900
824 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $259,000
415 Buck Run Rd., $251,000
649 Blue Bird Ln., $192,500
9796 Conifer Ln., $175,000
1310 Timber Row, $168,000
9781 Conifer Ln., $165,000
9205 Greeneedle Pl., $129,000
984 S Marlin Circle, $84,100
570 Lagrande Dr., $30,000
31 Burr Circle, $25,900
350 Calhoun Dr., $28,500
Condo/Townhouse
686 Sunnyside Dr., $291,000
161 D Parmelee Dr., $237,000
207 Moonglow Circle, $183,100
310 Marsh Pl., $179,000
152 Chenoa Dr., $115,777
7201 Sweetwater Blvd., $105,000
1001 Kelly Ct., $315,000
1520 N Waccamaw Dr., $245,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Emory Rd., $135,000
Home
411 N 38th Ave. N, $650,000
1309 Hidden Harbor Dr., $567,000
2042 Silver Spring Ln., $450,000
2008 Suncrest Dr., $445,000
5921 Ledro Ln., $442,115
5710 Country Club Dr., $430,000
703 Jasmine Ave., $412,000
2778 Stellar Loop, $396,570
2893 Stellar Loop, $389,825
998 Ethan Dr., $365,000
842 Culbertson Ave., $333,885
4607 Pine Lakes Dr., $300,000
853 Culbertson Ave., $300,000
2077 Oxford St., $292,000
1592 Culbertson Ave., $290,000
4809 Pine Lake Dr., $285,000
1780 A Culbertson Ave., $250,000
902 47th Ave. N, $230,000
4115 Little River Rd., $160,000
1560 Landing Rd., $80,000
1637 Moonlight Dr., $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $570,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000
2785 Unit C Howard Ave., $403,200
2785 Unit D Howard Ave., $377,099
4062 Fairway Lakes Dr., $255,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
504 North Ocean Blvd., $255,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $252,000
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
724 Walnut Ave., $179,900
3523 Evergreen Way, $179,900
4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $174,900
3569 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $168,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000
3912 Fairway Lakes Dr., $164,250
710 Swallow Ave., $158,000
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000
3524 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $143,000
3774 Hitchcock Way, $132,500
3661 Cypress Circle, $130,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $125,000
614 35th Ave. N, $92,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $91,500
3741 Blockhouse Way, $90,900
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
2710 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $82,500
504 N Ocean Blvd., $73,500
1201 Tiffany Ln., $64,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $33,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
460 West Palms Dr., $175,000
Lot 51 Waterton Ave., $165,000
Lot 66 @461 Harbour View Dr., $147,000
2728 Catbird Circle, $94,900
Home
384 West Palms Dr., $835,000
3004 Bellfield Ct., $623,000
917 Kalmia Ct., $570,000
619 Boon Hall Dr., $462,000
2978 Moss Bridge Ln., $389,300
2940 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,400
3101 Moss Bridge Ln., $358,700
1005 Blackburn Ct., $357,500
903 Laurens Mill Dr., $303,851
7975 Swansong Circle, $291,775
5461 Sunset Lake Ln., $291,500
192 Sago Palm Dr., $277,000
6165 Chadderton Circle, $276,995
5625 Camilla Ct., $276,750
6040 Quinn Rd., $274,900
958 Henry James Dr., $274,000
4069 Alvina Way, $271,990
6153 Chadderton Circle, $267,170
501 Majorca Loop, $264,500
6149 Chadderton Circle, $261,110
4813 Harvest Dr., $255,000
1128 Boleybeg Dr., $249,900
176 Sago Palm Dr., $246,240
231 Turning Pines Loop, $246,000
852 Pembridge Ct., $245,000
4617 Marshwood Dr., $238,000
1228 Ambling Way Dr., $218,000
1057 Balmore Dr., $215,000
3116 Robins Nest Way, $210,000
413 Garron Ct., $209,000
4720 Caryle Ct., $186,000
649 West Perry Rd., $183,000
458 Barton Loop, $179,500
199 Bellegrove Dr., $175,000
4273 Hunting Bow Trail, $159,000
Condo/Townhouse
913 British Ln., $217,500
860 San Marco Ct., $215,750
850 San Marco Ct., $211,324
861 San Marco Ct., $205,852
331 Castle Dr., $176,000
216 Castle Dr., $104,000
112 West Haven Dr., $98,000
4811 Innisbrook Ct., $97,500
469 White River Dr., $85,000
950 Forestbrook Rd., $57,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
3718 Old Point Circle, $40,000
1415 Hunters Rest Dr., $25,500
Home
1600 Surf Estates Way, $790,000
338 53rd Ave. N, $525,000
1601 East Island Dr., $450,000
1509 East Island Dr., $425,000
1806 N Cove Dr., $400,000
331 55th Ave. N, $375,000
919 Frinks Ct., $360,000
5314 Sea Coral Way, $350,000
318 N 24th Ave. N, $323,000
841 9th Ave. S, $280,000
1201 Painted Tree Ln., $242,500
936 Tiffany Ln., $180,000
1104 27th Ave. S, $120,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $115,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $40,000
Condo/Townhouse
1003 S Ocean Blvd., $440,000
4704 Blackwater Circle, $325,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
2101 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $220,000
807 S Ocean Blvd., $219,000
6302 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
800 9th Ave. S, $164,000
6000 North Ocean Blvd., $150,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $146,900
1023 Phyllis St., $142,500
1505 Hillside Dr. S, $140,000
4201 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $127,025
205-I Landing Rd., $125,000
1000 11th Ave. N, $120,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $69,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
769 Tuckers Rd., $602,000
60 Brookgreen Trace Pl., $550,000
629 Hawthorn Dr., $506,000
35 Society Ln., $505,000
498 Chapman Loop, $490,000
28 Winnowing Way, $415,000
131 Shipmaster Ave., $360,000
31 Tidelands Trail, $350,000
133 Clamdigger Loop, $344,100
110 Clancurry Pl., $340,000
37 Preston Dr., $315,900
76 Sweetgum Dr., $287,500
126 Clamdigger Loop, $272,755
63 Costa Ct., $272,000
120 Dunning Rd., $268,500
127 Clamdigger Loop, $264,900
Condo/Townhouse
145 S Dunes Dr., $632,500
70 Mingo Dr., $212,000
842 Pinehurst Ln., $183,000
448 Pinehurst Ln., $136,000
23 Pinehurst Ln., $131,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
325 Crossing Ct., $46,500
305 Bunny Trail Ct., $43,500
Home
6067 Friendship Ln., $498,000
8113 Hollings Ct., $432,500
5278 Stockyard Loop, $363,788
5286 Stockyard Loop, $357,415
5244 Stockyard Loop, $352,600
5219 Stockyard Loop, $344,690
2409 Hunters Trail, $330,000
5450 Longhorn Dr., $270,900
365 Cardita Loop, $262,900
150 Lucina Dr., $259,876
512 Running Deer Trail, $258,000
146 Red Cedar Ave., $253,000
7350 Guinevere Circle, $232,000
121 Black Jack Ln., $226,000
111 Fox Haven Blvd., $200,000
322 Caspian Tern Dr., $200,000
605 Menlo Park Ln., $198,900
3823 Barrington Ln., $195,500
6477 Royal Pine Dr., $184,900
277 Archdale St., $172,111
908 Shem Creek Circle, $160,000
121 Intracoastal Village Ct., $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
3943 Gladiola Ct., $107,500
511 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $71,900
405 Tree Top Ct., $64,000
