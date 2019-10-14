Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Sept. 1-7
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
15214 S James B White Hwy., $15,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 5 Lantana Circle, $65,000
Home
432 Apache Rd., $300,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Dirt Rd., $348,000
Home
122 Regency Dr., $213,000
236 Jessica Lakes Dr., $211,000
604 Woodman Dr., $190,000
101 Peninsula Ct., $162,000
1134 Merrymount Dr., $119,000
Condo/Townhouse
1017 Fairway Ln., $135,000
Conway 29527
Land
0 Cates Bay Rd., $241,000
Home
1101 Donald St., $194,150
347 Macarthur Dr., $191,480
807 Danvers Ct., $190,800
301 Wild Blueberry Ln., $175,000
1802 Heirloom Dr., $171,282
2925 Green Pond Circle, $158,900
Little River 29566
Land
350 E Highway 90, $360,000
Lot 39 Argyle Way, $29,500
Home
341 Switchgrass Loop, $260,394
340 Tall Palms Way, $245,000
130 Woodlyn Ave., $243,000
500 Castellar Ln., $183,000
Condo/Townhouse
4353 Spa Dr., $99,000
4369 Spa Dr., $90,000
Longs 29568
Home
801 Bear Lake Dr., $283,000
780 Wintercreeper Dr., $248,000
543 Carrick Loop, $201,640
Condo/Townhouse
760 Charter Dr., $130,000
Loris 29569
Land
5651 Red Bluff Rd., $40,000
Home
308 Keyhole Ct., $155,896
5006 Forest Dr., $155,000
163 Peacock Ln., $78,000
4346 Monroe St., $20,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $620,000
201 74th Ave. N, $209,000
201 75th Ave N, $154,500
1100 Commons Blvd., $127,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $96,000
7700 Porcher Dr., $89,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $68,000
Surfside Beach 29575
Home
616 5th Ave. N, $339,000
1385 Bay Tree Ln., $309,900
202 Caropine Dr., $205,000
1571 Crooked Pine Dr., $200,000
Condo/Townhouse
112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $178,100
210 Double Eagel Dr., $94,900
1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $83,000
4955 Hwy 17 S, $625,000
16 Cottage Dr., $509,000
405 Rum Gully Circle, $400,000
362 Graytwig Circle, $385,000
398 Waties Dr., $337,000
337 Bahama Dr., $295,000
45 Crooked Island Circle, $60,000
6 Crooked Island Circle, $40,000
633 South Waccamaw Dr., $680,000
Condo/Townhouse
160 Chenoa Dr., $125,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5351 Matheson Ln., $920,000
1409 Saint Thomas Circle, $315,000
517 36th Ave. N, $155,000
800 Columbia Dr., $58,000
Condo/Townhouse
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000
545 Mockingbird Ave., $175,500
1700 N Ocean Blvd. N, $170,000
503 Pinewood Rd., $115,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
5511 North Ocean Blvd., $110,000
3761 Citation Way, $108,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000
304 21st Ave. S, $98,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $72,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
4240 Pointer Ct., $368,000
3073 Moss Bridge Ln., $359,400
3268 Saddlewood Circle, $277,900
4657 Farm Lake Dr., $235,500
542 Carolina Farms Blvd., $215,000
2449 Whetstone Ln., $200,000
2517 Ole Marion Circle, $56,500
Condo/Townhouse
1001 World Tour Blvd., $56,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
2211 Bentbill Circle, $155,900
Home
948 Tiffany Ln., $175,000
1115 Cypress Cove, $172,000
Condo/Townhouse
601 N Hillside Dr., $495,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $360,000
1003 S Ocean Blvd., $354,950
1903 S Ocean Blvd., $342,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $332,500
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000
502 48th Ave. S, $245,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $215,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $205,000
4315 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $150,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $146,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $138,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
135 Georgeanna Ct., $55,500
Condo/Townhouse
341 South Dunes Dr., $550,000
379-4 Golden Bear Dr., $299,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
3741 Ed Smith Ave., $635,000
5433 Longhorn Dr., $275,000
253 Terra Vista Dr., $259,900
Lot 21 Sebring Ln., $189,900
Condo/Townhouse
925 Wrigley Dr., $184,000
220 Portsmith Dr., $98,000
Comments