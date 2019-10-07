Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Aug. 25-31

Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462

Land

3552 Norman Dr. Sw, $91,500

Home

1126 Ocean Blvd., $495,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

1466-B Wright Rd., $23,000

Home

21 N Antinori Ln., $150,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

184 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $241,800

521 Harbor Creek Way, $239,000

205 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $220,188

484 Corn Flower St., $217,500

180 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $222,000

694 Bullrush Ct., $201,000

1913 Coleman Lake Dr., $193,295

1905 Coleman Lake Dr., $193,000

1925 Coleman Lake Dr., $193,000

851 Watson Ave., $152,500

516 Deer Path, $128,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

1782 Waterwing Dr. Sw, $320,000

901 Teaticket Ln. Sw, $301,350

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 44 Dene Ct., $185,000

529 Mohican Dr., $115,000

Lot 3 Colony Club Dr., $52,500

Home

415 Whiskey Ln., $265,000

49 Kershaw Pl., $180,000

934 Brinkley St., $152,000

273 Francis Parker Rd., $145,500

1720 Wren St., $108,000

Condo/Townhouse

433 Debordieu Blvd., $535,000

1154 Belle Isle Rd., $303,000

8 Peter Horry Ct., $121,250

Aynor 29511

Home

4310 Enoch Rd., $350,000

1337 Hucks Rd., $254,405

309 Millbrook Circle, $140,000

Conway 29526

Land

Medlen Pkwy., $175,000

Tract D Dukes Rd., $60,000

1001 Brood Ct., $39,500

102 Jessica Lakes Dr., $35,000

Home

463 Trestle Way, $369,000

1305 Collins St., $329,900

1832 Wood Stork Dr., $312,500

4218 Ridgewood Dr., $308,711

1116 Glenlevit Ln., $296,055

525 Hillsborough Dr., $270,000

4058 Tupelo Ct., $263,013

149 Astoria Park Loop, $235,580

800 Wild Leaf Loop, $233,040

297 Carmello Circle, $220,000

125 Regency Dr., $215,000

207 Cedar Ridge Dr., $212,900

820 Wild Leaf Loop, $212,065

148 Regency Dr., $206,000

1401 Half Penny Loop, $200,000

205 White Water Loop, $196,500

245 Cottonwood Ln., $195,000

4224 Woodcliffe Dr., $194,150

171 Palm Terrace Loop, $190,596

349 Copperwood Loop, $184,685

341 Copperwood Loop, $175,995

1259 Gailard Dr., $175,900

3108 Shandwick Dr., $175,900

1253 Midtown Village Dr., $171,000

401 Sunforest Way, $167,000

2705 Ivy Glen Dr., $165,000

1100 Patricia Ct., $152,900

3954 Mayfield Dr., $129,900

1221 Park Hill Dr., $126,500

1227 Kingswood Dr., $112,500

113 Silver Moon Ct., $101,500

1215 Village St., $80,000

1048 Palm Dr., $77,500

872 Jackson Bluff Rd., $37,500

2035 Lees Landing Circle, $25,000

Condo/Townhouse

350 Kiskadee Loop, $122,500

Conway 29527

Land

1337 Singing Pines Dr., $32,000

1337 Singing Pines Dr., $32,000

Home

2935 Pee Dee Hwy., $288,500

1326 Blackwood Dr., $207,500

1018 Trails Rd., $195,270

2624 Warm Springs Ln., $195,000

1113 Donald St., $180,000

3005 Woodbury Ct., $177,400

1308 Ruddy Ct., $176,990

1205 Black Top Ln., $174,900

441 Hallie Martin Rd., $171,244

1269 Pine Ridge St., $165,000

1037 Donald St., $164,980

1059 Donald St., $163,000

3504 Merganser Dr., $160,750

1809 Heirloom Dr., $143,482

Galivants Ferry/Hemingway 29544

Home

110 Penn Circle, $175,000

121 Campground Rd., $193,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 12 Carriage Ln., $18,000

Home

212 Waterfall Circle, $499,910

348 Switchgrass Loop, $401,250

336 Switchgrass Loop, $347,414

501 Blue Oat Dr., $346,669

365 Switchgrass Loop, $342,532

345 Switchgrass Loop, $296,884

164 Zostera Dr., $285,000

1194 Pyxie Moss Dr., $283,657

304 Switchgrass Loop, $283,507

3759 Cypress Dr., $279,900

363 Cypress Springs Way, $265,078

4334 Deer Run Ave., $245,000

4154 Friendfield Trace, $219,500

181 Gateway Dr., $184,900

3906 Pinebrook Circle, $155,000

Condo/Townhouse

4760 Lightkeepers Way, $309,000

145 Goldenrod Circle, $189,008

4522 North Plantation Harbour Dr., $170,000

3985 Tybre Ct., $148,500

4530 Coquina Harbor Dr., $122,000

147 Scotchbroom Dr., $111,000

114 Scotchbroom Dr., $110,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $105,000

1025 W Plantation Dr., $96,400

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $85,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $74,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $49,901

1025 Plantation Dr. W, $42,500

Longs 29568

Home

839 Wintercreeper Dr., $300,000

2091 Borgata Loop, $225,000

426 Carrick Loop, $205,250

2088 Borgata Lo Borgata Loop, $205,000

4037 Comfort Valley Dr., $197,258

148 Devonbrook Pl., $190,000

434 Oak Crest Circle, $159,000

100 Southwick Ct., $132,320

2503 Ladil Dr., $44,000

Condo/Townhouse

117 South Shore Blvd., $92,500

117 South Shore Blvd., $83,500

696 Tupelo Ln., $80,000

110 South Shore Blvd., $79,500

693 Tupelo Ln., $54,000

Loris 29569

Land

5293 Highway 554, $94,960

Home

757 Cane Branch Rd., $185,000

184 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $164,000

190 N Cox Rd., $155,390

2060 Highway 915, $132,500

609 Goretown Loop, $99,500

3610 Pinewood Dr., $60,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

8008 Cortona Dr., $851,000

302 Club Dr., $640,000

407 Wildwood Dunes Trail, $525,600

153 Pine Tree Ln., $450,000

6211 N Ocean Blvd., $410,000

613 62nd Ave. N, $275,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $375,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $332,500

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $325,000

713 Seascale Ln., $307,500

205 74th Ave. N, $307,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $277,500

1330 Villa Marbella Ct., $252,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $226,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $183,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $175,000

307 77th Ave. N, $162,500

1100 Commons Blvd., $157,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $150,000

410 Melrose Pl., $150,000

191 Maison Dr., $140,000

404 72nd Ave. N, $138,500

209 75th Ave N, $134,000

223 Maison Dr., $134,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $126,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $114,000

402 75th Ave N, $104,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000

200 76th Ave. N, $89,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Tbd Surfside Dr., $112,000

Home

118-B 15th Ave. N, $547,000

1518 N Palmetto Dr., $490,000

949 Abernathy Place, $325,271

438 Rycola Circle, $299,073

1544 Heathmuir Dr., $285,000

150 Coral Beach Circle, $277,000

1604 Hack Ct., $250,000

1426 Ashton Glen Dr., $230,000

1857 Gibson Ave., $225,000

325 Palladium Dr., $222,500

351 Sanddollar Dr., $150,000

917 Abernathy Place, $302,000

6001-O9 S Kings Hwy., $290,000

9502 Guest Ct., $210,000

Condo/Townhouse

1317 N Ocean Blvd. N, $375,000

1413 S Ocean Blvd., $352,000

1317 S S Ocean Blvd., $299,000

416 N Ocean Blvd., $178,000

2136 Clearwater Dr., $119,000

2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $96,000

1960 Bent Grass Dr., $93,500

1891 Colony Dr., $64,600

1829 Manchester Way, $213,000

5905 - 306 B S Kings Hwy., $119,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $105,000

1356 Retreat At Glenns Bay Rd., $84,000

203 Double Eagle Dr., $53,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

4870 Highway 17 Business, $425,000

3005 Purity Place Loop, $415,960

14 Grey Moss Rd., $400,000

817 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $354,000

754 Woodstone Ct., $341,000

55 Saltwind Loop, $340,000

338 Splendor Circle, $336,000

153 Champions Village Dr., $329,900

669 Elmwood Circle, $315,415

104 Wicklow Dr., $310,000

402 Waties Dr., $300,000

617 Harbor Bay Dr., $300,000

333 Splendor Circle, $296,635

101 Splendor Circle, $291,000

219 Wood Cut Ct., $280,875

343 Arlington Circle, $278,000

508 Chanted Dr., $257,360

405 Halcyon Ln., $256,000

1414 Winged Foot Ct., $240,000

4513 Wintersweet Ln., $233,000

9665 Middleton Ct., $162,000

140 Addison Cottage Way, $153,000

9629 Sullivan Dr., $135,000

3093 Palmetto Dr., $79,900

2 Ocean Reef Ln., $34,000

Condo/Townhouse

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $450,000

1601 South Waccamaw Dr., $372,400

678 Sunnyside Dr., $279,450

678 Sunnyside Dr., $266,900

436 Mahogany Dr., $235,000

901 Knoll Shores Ct., $219,500

730 Pickering Dr., $190,000

751 Painted Bunting Dr., $179,900

213 Moonglow Circle, $162,000

155 Chenoa Dr., $160,000

314 Black Oak Ln., $155,000

34 Turning Stone Blvd., $138,500

4375 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $129,900

4308 Sweetwater Blvd., $121,000

6307 Sweetwater Blvd., $117,500

2110 Sweetwater Blvd., $104,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $172,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000

659 Woodmoor Circle, $129,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

4418 Green Bay Trail, $124,900

Home

3761 Waterford Dr., $660,000

843 Howard Ave., $399,000

1008 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $397,500

942 Hendrick Ave., $395,000

5819 Ledro Ln., $371,890

1141 Prescott Circle, $365,000

2820 Stellar Loop, $351,500

809 Rosa Circle, $349,900

2894 Stellar Loop, $314,584

2839 Stellar Loop, $309,849

4905 Pine Lake Dr., $295,000

2822 S Key Largo Circle, $290,000

870 Culbertson Ave., $287,658

1559 Berkshire Ave., $272,500

2717 Eclipse Dr., $258,000

3437 Thrash Way, $255,000

1851 B High St., $254,900

2815 Eclipse Dr., $250,000

502 Calhoun Rd., $237,000

1213 Harbor Alley, $215,000

2729 Temperance Dr., $172,000

1866 Jacqueline Ct., $142,300

Condo/Townhouse

950 Rosencrans Ln., $250,000

2745 Unit D Cook Circle, $235,500

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

1825 Culbertson Ave., $216,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

4349 Willoughby Ln., $205,000

3552 Willow St., $194,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $178,300

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

2805 N Ocean Blvd., $155,400

3768 Citation Way, $153,000

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $148,000

1782 Low Country Pl., $147,500

3968 Fairway Lakes Dr., $132,500

3862 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $130,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $126,000

830 44th Ave. N, $123,000

47 Freedom Way, $115,000

305 20th Ave. S, $103,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $87,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000

201 Ocean Blvd. N, $80,000

4115 Little River Rd., $74,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,500

2005 Greens Blvd., $46,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1225 East Isle Of Palms Ave., $48,500

361 West Palms Dr., $42,000

807 Waterton Ave., $28,900

Home

723 Edge Creek Dr., $610,000

4021 Atalaya Pl., $605,000

3020 Marsh Island Dr., $495,000

5039 Middleton View Dr., $467,300

8448 Juxa Dr., $430,000

623 Uniola Dr., $400,000

330 Harbour View Dr., $376,000

8604 Hopper Ct., $345,000

2391 Covington Dr., $290,500

180 Sago Palm Dr., $278,885

2315 Clandon Dr., $269,500

1346 Tessara Way, $266,965

5550 Redleaf Rose Dr., $260,107

148 Sago Palm Dr., $255,000

2121 Seneca Ridge Dr., $253,000

178 Sago Palm D Sago Palm Dr., $246,600

188 Sago Palm Dr., $246,545

1679 Palmetto Palm Dr., $246,394

6025 Quinn Rd., $243,500

5373 Abbey Park Loop, $229,780

593 Wildflower Trail, $225,000

1312 Cascarilla Ct., $220,000

4383 Heartwood Ln., $210,000

344 Vesta Dr., $197,000

600 Bathurst Dr., $184,000

4870 Right End Ct., $168,500

3912 Heron Circle, $154,000

1320 Eagle Crest Dr., $133,000

535 Grapevine St., $121,000

610 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $108,000

3529 Gordon Dr., $57,000

Condo/Townhouse

850 San Marco Ct., $248,780

801 San Marco Ct., $231,920

850 San Marco Ct., $215,452

513 Hay Hill Ln., $169,899

624 Waterway Village Blvd., $165,500

1993 Mossy Point Cove, $135,000

1196 River Oak Dr., $126,000

4529e Girvan Dr., $119,000

309 Seabert Rd., $118,300

1200 River Oaks Dr., $117,000

691 Riverwalk Dr., $115,900

4510 Ailsa Ct., $115,000

1310 River Oaks Dr., $97,000

480 River Oaks Dr., $96,900

200 Castle Dr., $79,900

670 Riverwalk Dr., $78,000

533 White River Dr., $66,500

950 Forestbrook Rd., $64,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

804 46th Ave. S, $105,000

Home

416 Banyan Place, $760,000

476 Banyan Place, $707,700

5922 Channel St., $585,000

917 Heshbon Dr., $480,000

1645 Harbor Dr., $455,000

402 33rd Ave. N, $442,990

1320 Seabrook Plantation Way, $440,000

1009 Bonnet Dr., $430,000

504 43rd Ave. S, $410,000

2910 Whooping Crane Dr., $380,000

1705 Summer Bay Dr., $368,065

5007 Wax Myrtle Ct., $355,000

706 22nd Ave. S, $335,000

1429 Fox Hollow Way, $319,900

1104 Inlet View Dr., $250,675

2409 Causey Dr., $177,000

1609 N 27th Ave. N, $165,830

803 Waterway Dr., $118,000

814 Seaside Dr., $99,400

Condo/Townhouse

1003 S Ocean Blvd. S, $370,000

3601 S Ocean Blvd., $354,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000

1019 S Ocean Blvd., $286,000

6100 North Ocean Blvd., $285,000

1820 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

4301 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $269,500

4923 Cinzia Ln., $265,500

2307 S Ocean Blvd., $260,500

601 Hillside Dr. N, $250,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

601 Hillside Ave. N, $244,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $238,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $237,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $233,500

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $233,000

601 Hillside Dr., $230,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $223,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $218,000

502 48th Ave. S, $209,000

408 24th Ave. N, $206,500

2406 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

82 Shadow Moss Pl., $202,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $189,500

1900 Duffy St., $176,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $175,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $174,900

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $160,000

609 S Hillside Dr. S, $158,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $156,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $149,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $148,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,500

837 Villa Dr., $145,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $143,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,000

909 Villa Dr., $140,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $124,500

1509-C Madison Dr., $119,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 6 Gray Man’s Loop, $70,000

Lot 5 Section Hagley Dr., $50,000

479 Martin Luther King Rd., $40,000

Home

632 Pritchard St., $815,000

50 Trimmings Ct., $739,500

103 Cockle Shell Ct., $652,000

374 Rice Mill Dr., $547,000

115 Windover Dr., $485,000

173 Kings River Rd., $385,000

1539 Tradition Club Dr., $365,000

82 Pintail Ct., $333,500

152 Westfield Dr., $312,500

70 Redwing Ct., $310,000

30 Staunton Pl., $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

146 B Windy Ln., $350,000

59-2 Knight Circle, $240,000

750 Pinehurst Ln., $230,000

104 South Cove Pl., $218,000

48 Mingo Dr., $216,000

117 Pinehurst Ln., $165,000

90 Stillwood Dr., $160,000

984 Algonquin Dr., $128,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Land

7053 Byrnes Ln., $100,000

Home

5251 Stockyard Loop, $399,000

5243 Stockyard Loop, $369,329

5223 Stockyard Loop, $351,390

825 Waccamaw River Rd., $294,000

361 Cardita Loop, $254,900

760 Treaty St., $254,500

212 Angel Wing Dr., $250,368

2012 Angus Ct., $238,000

421 Bridleford Dr., $225,000

972 Dunrobin Ln., $217,000

709 Treaty Ct., $216,900

550 Running Deer Trail, $215,570

71 Tibton Circle, $209,000

729 Antler Ridge Cove, $195,000

6493 Royal Pine Dr., $179,900

320 Rylan Jacob Pl., $173,000

3919 Thornwood Dr., $170,000

3900 Thornwood Dr., $169,900

6448 Sweet Gum Trail, $167,500

413 Carolina Woods Dr., $165,000

1077 Star Creek Circle, $137,000

6695 Wisteria Dr., $135,000

6538 Laguna Point, $117,900

5759 Rosewood Dr., $54,000

Condo/Townhouse

732 Santo Dr., $184,000

528 Riverward Dr., $177,250

153-2 Foxpath Loop, $174,900

3951 Gladiola Ct., $122,000

3943 Gladiola Ct., $94,000

1200 Zion Dr., $75,000

925a Fairwood Lakes Iii, $65,000

  Comments  