Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Aug. 25-31
Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462
Land
3552 Norman Dr. Sw, $91,500
Home
1126 Ocean Blvd., $495,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
1466-B Wright Rd., $23,000
Home
21 N Antinori Ln., $150,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
184 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $241,800
521 Harbor Creek Way, $239,000
205 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $220,188
484 Corn Flower St., $217,500
180 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $222,000
694 Bullrush Ct., $201,000
1913 Coleman Lake Dr., $193,295
1905 Coleman Lake Dr., $193,000
1925 Coleman Lake Dr., $193,000
851 Watson Ave., $152,500
516 Deer Path, $128,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
1782 Waterwing Dr. Sw, $320,000
901 Teaticket Ln. Sw, $301,350
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 44 Dene Ct., $185,000
529 Mohican Dr., $115,000
Lot 3 Colony Club Dr., $52,500
Home
415 Whiskey Ln., $265,000
49 Kershaw Pl., $180,000
934 Brinkley St., $152,000
273 Francis Parker Rd., $145,500
1720 Wren St., $108,000
Condo/Townhouse
433 Debordieu Blvd., $535,000
1154 Belle Isle Rd., $303,000
8 Peter Horry Ct., $121,250
Aynor 29511
Home
4310 Enoch Rd., $350,000
1337 Hucks Rd., $254,405
309 Millbrook Circle, $140,000
Conway 29526
Land
Medlen Pkwy., $175,000
Tract D Dukes Rd., $60,000
1001 Brood Ct., $39,500
102 Jessica Lakes Dr., $35,000
Home
463 Trestle Way, $369,000
1305 Collins St., $329,900
1832 Wood Stork Dr., $312,500
4218 Ridgewood Dr., $308,711
1116 Glenlevit Ln., $296,055
525 Hillsborough Dr., $270,000
4058 Tupelo Ct., $263,013
149 Astoria Park Loop, $235,580
800 Wild Leaf Loop, $233,040
297 Carmello Circle, $220,000
125 Regency Dr., $215,000
207 Cedar Ridge Dr., $212,900
820 Wild Leaf Loop, $212,065
148 Regency Dr., $206,000
1401 Half Penny Loop, $200,000
205 White Water Loop, $196,500
245 Cottonwood Ln., $195,000
4224 Woodcliffe Dr., $194,150
171 Palm Terrace Loop, $190,596
349 Copperwood Loop, $184,685
341 Copperwood Loop, $175,995
1259 Gailard Dr., $175,900
3108 Shandwick Dr., $175,900
1253 Midtown Village Dr., $171,000
401 Sunforest Way, $167,000
2705 Ivy Glen Dr., $165,000
1100 Patricia Ct., $152,900
3954 Mayfield Dr., $129,900
1221 Park Hill Dr., $126,500
1227 Kingswood Dr., $112,500
113 Silver Moon Ct., $101,500
1215 Village St., $80,000
1048 Palm Dr., $77,500
872 Jackson Bluff Rd., $37,500
2035 Lees Landing Circle, $25,000
Condo/Townhouse
350 Kiskadee Loop, $122,500
Conway 29527
Land
1337 Singing Pines Dr., $32,000
Home
2935 Pee Dee Hwy., $288,500
1326 Blackwood Dr., $207,500
1018 Trails Rd., $195,270
2624 Warm Springs Ln., $195,000
1113 Donald St., $180,000
3005 Woodbury Ct., $177,400
1308 Ruddy Ct., $176,990
1205 Black Top Ln., $174,900
441 Hallie Martin Rd., $171,244
1269 Pine Ridge St., $165,000
1037 Donald St., $164,980
1059 Donald St., $163,000
3504 Merganser Dr., $160,750
1809 Heirloom Dr., $143,482
Galivants Ferry/Hemingway 29544
Home
110 Penn Circle, $175,000
121 Campground Rd., $193,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 12 Carriage Ln., $18,000
Home
212 Waterfall Circle, $499,910
348 Switchgrass Loop, $401,250
336 Switchgrass Loop, $347,414
501 Blue Oat Dr., $346,669
365 Switchgrass Loop, $342,532
345 Switchgrass Loop, $296,884
164 Zostera Dr., $285,000
1194 Pyxie Moss Dr., $283,657
304 Switchgrass Loop, $283,507
3759 Cypress Dr., $279,900
363 Cypress Springs Way, $265,078
4334 Deer Run Ave., $245,000
4154 Friendfield Trace, $219,500
181 Gateway Dr., $184,900
3906 Pinebrook Circle, $155,000
Condo/Townhouse
4760 Lightkeepers Way, $309,000
145 Goldenrod Circle, $189,008
4522 North Plantation Harbour Dr., $170,000
3985 Tybre Ct., $148,500
4530 Coquina Harbor Dr., $122,000
147 Scotchbroom Dr., $111,000
114 Scotchbroom Dr., $110,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $105,000
1025 W Plantation Dr., $96,400
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $85,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $74,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $49,901
1025 Plantation Dr. W, $42,500
Longs 29568
Home
839 Wintercreeper Dr., $300,000
2091 Borgata Loop, $225,000
426 Carrick Loop, $205,250
2088 Borgata Lo Borgata Loop, $205,000
4037 Comfort Valley Dr., $197,258
148 Devonbrook Pl., $190,000
434 Oak Crest Circle, $159,000
100 Southwick Ct., $132,320
2503 Ladil Dr., $44,000
Condo/Townhouse
117 South Shore Blvd., $92,500
117 South Shore Blvd., $83,500
696 Tupelo Ln., $80,000
110 South Shore Blvd., $79,500
693 Tupelo Ln., $54,000
Loris 29569
Land
5293 Highway 554, $94,960
Home
757 Cane Branch Rd., $185,000
184 Sweetbay Magnolia St., $164,000
190 N Cox Rd., $155,390
2060 Highway 915, $132,500
609 Goretown Loop, $99,500
3610 Pinewood Dr., $60,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
8008 Cortona Dr., $851,000
302 Club Dr., $640,000
407 Wildwood Dunes Trail, $525,600
153 Pine Tree Ln., $450,000
6211 N Ocean Blvd., $410,000
613 62nd Ave. N, $275,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $375,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $332,500
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $325,000
713 Seascale Ln., $307,500
205 74th Ave. N, $307,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $277,500
1330 Villa Marbella Ct., $252,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $226,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $183,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $175,000
307 77th Ave. N, $162,500
1100 Commons Blvd., $157,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $150,000
410 Melrose Pl., $150,000
191 Maison Dr., $140,000
404 72nd Ave. N, $138,500
209 75th Ave N, $134,000
223 Maison Dr., $134,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $126,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $114,000
402 75th Ave N, $104,000
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $90,000
200 76th Ave. N, $89,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Tbd Surfside Dr., $112,000
Home
118-B 15th Ave. N, $547,000
1518 N Palmetto Dr., $490,000
949 Abernathy Place, $325,271
438 Rycola Circle, $299,073
1544 Heathmuir Dr., $285,000
150 Coral Beach Circle, $277,000
1604 Hack Ct., $250,000
1426 Ashton Glen Dr., $230,000
1857 Gibson Ave., $225,000
325 Palladium Dr., $222,500
351 Sanddollar Dr., $150,000
917 Abernathy Place, $302,000
6001-O9 S Kings Hwy., $290,000
9502 Guest Ct., $210,000
Condo/Townhouse
1317 N Ocean Blvd. N, $375,000
1413 S Ocean Blvd., $352,000
1317 S S Ocean Blvd., $299,000
416 N Ocean Blvd., $178,000
2136 Clearwater Dr., $119,000
2040 Cross Gate Blvd., $96,000
1960 Bent Grass Dr., $93,500
1891 Colony Dr., $64,600
1829 Manchester Way, $213,000
5905 - 306 B S Kings Hwy., $119,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $105,000
1356 Retreat At Glenns Bay Rd., $84,000
203 Double Eagle Dr., $53,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
4870 Highway 17 Business, $425,000
3005 Purity Place Loop, $415,960
14 Grey Moss Rd., $400,000
817 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $354,000
754 Woodstone Ct., $341,000
55 Saltwind Loop, $340,000
338 Splendor Circle, $336,000
153 Champions Village Dr., $329,900
669 Elmwood Circle, $315,415
104 Wicklow Dr., $310,000
402 Waties Dr., $300,000
617 Harbor Bay Dr., $300,000
333 Splendor Circle, $296,635
101 Splendor Circle, $291,000
219 Wood Cut Ct., $280,875
343 Arlington Circle, $278,000
508 Chanted Dr., $257,360
405 Halcyon Ln., $256,000
1414 Winged Foot Ct., $240,000
4513 Wintersweet Ln., $233,000
9665 Middleton Ct., $162,000
140 Addison Cottage Way, $153,000
9629 Sullivan Dr., $135,000
3093 Palmetto Dr., $79,900
2 Ocean Reef Ln., $34,000
Condo/Townhouse
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $450,000
1601 South Waccamaw Dr., $372,400
678 Sunnyside Dr., $279,450
678 Sunnyside Dr., $266,900
436 Mahogany Dr., $235,000
901 Knoll Shores Ct., $219,500
730 Pickering Dr., $190,000
751 Painted Bunting Dr., $179,900
213 Moonglow Circle, $162,000
155 Chenoa Dr., $160,000
314 Black Oak Ln., $155,000
34 Turning Stone Blvd., $138,500
4375 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $129,900
4308 Sweetwater Blvd., $121,000
6307 Sweetwater Blvd., $117,500
2110 Sweetwater Blvd., $104,000
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $172,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $165,000
659 Woodmoor Circle, $129,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
4418 Green Bay Trail, $124,900
Home
3761 Waterford Dr., $660,000
843 Howard Ave., $399,000
1008 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $397,500
942 Hendrick Ave., $395,000
5819 Ledro Ln., $371,890
1141 Prescott Circle, $365,000
2820 Stellar Loop, $351,500
809 Rosa Circle, $349,900
2894 Stellar Loop, $314,584
2839 Stellar Loop, $309,849
4905 Pine Lake Dr., $295,000
2822 S Key Largo Circle, $290,000
870 Culbertson Ave., $287,658
1559 Berkshire Ave., $272,500
2717 Eclipse Dr., $258,000
3437 Thrash Way, $255,000
1851 B High St., $254,900
2815 Eclipse Dr., $250,000
502 Calhoun Rd., $237,000
1213 Harbor Alley, $215,000
2729 Temperance Dr., $172,000
1866 Jacqueline Ct., $142,300
Condo/Townhouse
950 Rosencrans Ln., $250,000
2745 Unit D Cook Circle, $235,500
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
1825 Culbertson Ave., $216,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
4349 Willoughby Ln., $205,000
3552 Willow St., $194,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $178,300
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900
2805 N Ocean Blvd., $155,400
3768 Citation Way, $153,000
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $148,000
1782 Low Country Pl., $147,500
3968 Fairway Lakes Dr., $132,500
3862 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $130,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $126,000
830 44th Ave. N, $123,000
47 Freedom Way, $115,000
305 20th Ave. S, $103,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $87,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $86,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000
201 Ocean Blvd. N, $80,000
4115 Little River Rd., $74,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,500
2005 Greens Blvd., $46,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1225 East Isle Of Palms Ave., $48,500
361 West Palms Dr., $42,000
807 Waterton Ave., $28,900
Home
723 Edge Creek Dr., $610,000
4021 Atalaya Pl., $605,000
3020 Marsh Island Dr., $495,000
5039 Middleton View Dr., $467,300
8448 Juxa Dr., $430,000
623 Uniola Dr., $400,000
330 Harbour View Dr., $376,000
8604 Hopper Ct., $345,000
2391 Covington Dr., $290,500
180 Sago Palm Dr., $278,885
2315 Clandon Dr., $269,500
1346 Tessara Way, $266,965
5550 Redleaf Rose Dr., $260,107
148 Sago Palm Dr., $255,000
2121 Seneca Ridge Dr., $253,000
178 Sago Palm D Sago Palm Dr., $246,600
188 Sago Palm Dr., $246,545
1679 Palmetto Palm Dr., $246,394
6025 Quinn Rd., $243,500
5373 Abbey Park Loop, $229,780
593 Wildflower Trail, $225,000
1312 Cascarilla Ct., $220,000
4383 Heartwood Ln., $210,000
344 Vesta Dr., $197,000
600 Bathurst Dr., $184,000
4870 Right End Ct., $168,500
3912 Heron Circle, $154,000
1320 Eagle Crest Dr., $133,000
535 Grapevine St., $121,000
610 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $108,000
3529 Gordon Dr., $57,000
Condo/Townhouse
850 San Marco Ct., $248,780
801 San Marco Ct., $231,920
850 San Marco Ct., $215,452
513 Hay Hill Ln., $169,899
624 Waterway Village Blvd., $165,500
1993 Mossy Point Cove, $135,000
1196 River Oak Dr., $126,000
4529e Girvan Dr., $119,000
309 Seabert Rd., $118,300
1200 River Oaks Dr., $117,000
691 Riverwalk Dr., $115,900
4510 Ailsa Ct., $115,000
1310 River Oaks Dr., $97,000
480 River Oaks Dr., $96,900
200 Castle Dr., $79,900
670 Riverwalk Dr., $78,000
533 White River Dr., $66,500
950 Forestbrook Rd., $64,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
804 46th Ave. S, $105,000
Home
416 Banyan Place, $760,000
476 Banyan Place, $707,700
5922 Channel St., $585,000
917 Heshbon Dr., $480,000
1645 Harbor Dr., $455,000
402 33rd Ave. N, $442,990
1320 Seabrook Plantation Way, $440,000
1009 Bonnet Dr., $430,000
504 43rd Ave. S, $410,000
2910 Whooping Crane Dr., $380,000
1705 Summer Bay Dr., $368,065
5007 Wax Myrtle Ct., $355,000
706 22nd Ave. S, $335,000
1429 Fox Hollow Way, $319,900
1104 Inlet View Dr., $250,675
2409 Causey Dr., $177,000
1609 N 27th Ave. N, $165,830
803 Waterway Dr., $118,000
814 Seaside Dr., $99,400
Condo/Townhouse
1003 S Ocean Blvd. S, $370,000
3601 S Ocean Blvd., $354,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000
1019 S Ocean Blvd., $286,000
6100 North Ocean Blvd., $285,000
1820 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
4301 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $269,500
4923 Cinzia Ln., $265,500
2307 S Ocean Blvd., $260,500
601 Hillside Dr. N, $250,000
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
601 Hillside Ave. N, $244,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $238,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $237,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $233,500
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $233,000
601 Hillside Dr., $230,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $223,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $218,000
502 48th Ave. S, $209,000
408 24th Ave. N, $206,500
2406 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
82 Shadow Moss Pl., $202,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $189,500
1900 Duffy St., $176,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $175,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $174,900
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $160,000
609 S Hillside Dr. S, $158,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $156,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $149,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $148,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $145,500
837 Villa Dr., $145,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $143,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,000
909 Villa Dr., $140,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $124,500
1509-C Madison Dr., $119,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 6 Gray Man’s Loop, $70,000
Lot 5 Section Hagley Dr., $50,000
479 Martin Luther King Rd., $40,000
Home
632 Pritchard St., $815,000
50 Trimmings Ct., $739,500
103 Cockle Shell Ct., $652,000
374 Rice Mill Dr., $547,000
115 Windover Dr., $485,000
173 Kings River Rd., $385,000
1539 Tradition Club Dr., $365,000
82 Pintail Ct., $333,500
152 Westfield Dr., $312,500
70 Redwing Ct., $310,000
30 Staunton Pl., $265,000
Condo/Townhouse
146 B Windy Ln., $350,000
59-2 Knight Circle, $240,000
750 Pinehurst Ln., $230,000
104 South Cove Pl., $218,000
48 Mingo Dr., $216,000
117 Pinehurst Ln., $165,000
90 Stillwood Dr., $160,000
984 Algonquin Dr., $128,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
7053 Byrnes Ln., $100,000
Home
5251 Stockyard Loop, $399,000
5243 Stockyard Loop, $369,329
5223 Stockyard Loop, $351,390
825 Waccamaw River Rd., $294,000
361 Cardita Loop, $254,900
760 Treaty St., $254,500
212 Angel Wing Dr., $250,368
2012 Angus Ct., $238,000
421 Bridleford Dr., $225,000
972 Dunrobin Ln., $217,000
709 Treaty Ct., $216,900
550 Running Deer Trail, $215,570
71 Tibton Circle, $209,000
729 Antler Ridge Cove, $195,000
6493 Royal Pine Dr., $179,900
320 Rylan Jacob Pl., $173,000
3919 Thornwood Dr., $170,000
3900 Thornwood Dr., $169,900
6448 Sweet Gum Trail, $167,500
413 Carolina Woods Dr., $165,000
1077 Star Creek Circle, $137,000
6695 Wisteria Dr., $135,000
6538 Laguna Point, $117,900
5759 Rosewood Dr., $54,000
Condo/Townhouse
732 Santo Dr., $184,000
528 Riverward Dr., $177,250
153-2 Foxpath Loop, $174,900
3951 Gladiola Ct., $122,000
3943 Gladiola Ct., $94,000
1200 Zion Dr., $75,000
925a Fairwood Lakes Iii, $65,000
