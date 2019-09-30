Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
Aug. 18-24

Aug. 18-24

Bolivia, N.C. 28422

Land

484 Hearthside Dr. SE, $102,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

8 Picket Fence Ln., $300,000

9125 Devaun Park Blvd., $326,565

982 Meadowlands Trail NW, $240,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6531 SW Adelina Court, $345,739

Georgetown 29440

Land

67 Milton Circle, $65,000

8292 N Fraser St., $7,500

8310 N Fraser St., $7,500

Home

222 Duke St., $305,000

84 N Christmas Ln., $158,100

193 Savannah St., $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

815 Front St., $215,000

Andrews 29510

Land

115 Conifer St., $9,000

Home

3749 Kent Rd., $174,900

Conway 29526

Land

1228 Wood Stork Dr., $51,000

290 Rivers Edge Dr., $31,000

752 Embassy Ln., $11,000

Home

3185 Wildhorse Dr., $695,000

4099 Highway 813, $400,000

3628 Long Avenue Ext., $375,000

7301 Hucks Rd., $320,000

145 Astoria Park Loop, $283,390

210 Glenmoor Dr., $246,500

440 Windermere Lake Circle, $225,290

1812 Riverport Dr., $222,799

227 Cottonwood Ln., $220,000

605 Tattlesbury Dr., $219,000

837 Windsor Rose Dr., $203,712

102 Hickory Dr., $195,000

205 Autry Ave., $190,000

121 Mayberry Ln., $189,400

809 Kennington Ct., $181,490

560 Crusade Circle, $171,500

145 Jessica Lakes Dr., $147,000

1109 Naomi Ave., $137,500

1505 Laurel St., $113,925

1980 Lees Landing Circle, $105,000

7135 Jolly Rd., $51,000

4418 Gary Rd., $47,500

Condo/Townhouse

330 Kiskadee Loop, $115,500

Conway 29527

Home

6837 Highway 134, $475,000

409 Landing Rd., $266,990

459 Mitchell Dr., $258,260

473 Oakham Dr., $216,075

1232 Dunraven Ct., $215,000

7366 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $190,000

3513 Merganser Dr., $187,000

812 Danvers Ct., $178,300

1053 Donald St., $172,000

3748 Pee Dee Hwy., $170,000

3612 Merganser Dr., $168,480

1047 Donald St., $165,500

224 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $164,000

1120 Augustus Dr., $162,500

1805 Heirloom Dr., $142,258

3566 Kates Bay Hwy., $95,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

TBD E J H Martin Rd., $45,000

Home

1044 Tolar Rd., $234,900

210 Fox Hunt Pl., $162,500

5199 Joyner Swamp Rd., $125,000

Little River 29566

Home

408 Waterfall Circle, $485,000

2586 Lake Vista Dr., $340,000

3705 Park Pointe Ave., $296,776

608 Pebble Rock Ct., $287,703

327 Cypress Springs Way, $267,533

136 Northside Dr., $262,000

1146 Pyxie Moss Dr., $257,839

207 Rolling Woods Ct., $255,000

1134 Pyxie Moss Dr., $240,087

416 Enderby Way, $230,000

4212 Ravenwood Dr., $212,000

500 Cordgrass Ln., $179,900

2118 Brunswick Circle, $150,000

2163 Plantation Circle, $135,000

Condo/Townhouse

508 Papyrus Circle, $181,156

131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $175,000

117 Barnacle Ln., $131,447

120 Barnacle Ln., $122,000

114 Scotch Broom Dr., $115,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $61,000

Longs 29568

Home

4008 Comfort Valley Dr., $243,460

108 Mumford Ct., $240,000

4009 Comfort Valley Dr., $224,860

759 Wintercreeper Dr., $212,000

1400 Virginia Pine Dr., $200,000

4031 Comfort Valley Dr., $199,160

547 Carrick Loop, $189,200

537 Irees Way, $164,900

411 Meadow View Ct., $160,000

432 Charter Dr., $150,000

117 Southwick Ct., $133,470

101 Southwick Ct., $131,730

118 Pickerel Blvd., $120,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Cay Rd., $61,000

TBD E Highway 19, $52,000

Home

2951 Red Bluff Rd., $199,000

3607 Main St., $193,000

105 Winding Path Dr., $173,200

4860 Forest Dr., $169,900

2826 Hardee Ave., $159,900

1802 Oak Dale Rd., $105,000

4802 Forest Dr., $30,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

14 Chapin Circle, $717,000

7588 Regina Ct., $549,900

6586 Brindisi St., $524,480

6067 Trieste St., $492,785

6119 Trieste St., $393,165

855 Antigua Dr., $350,000

407 Queens Rd., $305,000

907 Cedarwood Circle, $255,000

417 Arcadian Dr., $230,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $630,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $480,000

10100 Beach Club Dr., $260,000

331 Wendover Ct., $234,000

205 74th Ave. N, $200,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $195,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $155,000

311 69th Ave. N, $152,500

9661 Shore Dr., $152,500

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $147,000

9776 Leyland Dr., $147,000

202 N 70th Ave. N, $100,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $84,000

201 N Ocean Blvd. N, $75,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

121 N 14th Ave, $550,000

418 Myrtle Oak Dr., $466,000

221 Coral Beach Circle, $298,000

1564 Coventry Rd., $265,000

1024 Plantation Dr., $264,750

224 Obi Lane, $240,107

1775 Gibson Ave., $235,000

164 Somerworth Circle, $224,500

247 Obi Lane, $221,840

124 Dusty Trail Ln., $217,500

100 Dry Gulley Ln., $197,000

1612 Broken Anchor Way, $177,000

358 Meadowlark Dr., $165,000

6001 - MH187A S Kings Hwy., $375,000

1458 Highland Circle, $310,000

6001-1113 S Kings Hwy., $171,900

6001-Y5 South Kings Hwy., $134,000

Condo/Townhouse

218C N Dogwood Dr., $182,100

310 3rd Ave. N, $172,000

8862 Chandler Dr., $115,000

2270 Andover Dr., $93,000

1609 N Fawn Vista Dr., $55,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $121,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $75,000

8657 Southbridge Dr., $62,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

225 Low Country Loop, $105,000

Home

82 Mottled Ln., $355,000

105 Splendor Circle, $300,000

9619 Indigo Creek Blvd., $290,000

9402 Pinckney Ln., $265,000

504 Crawley Pl., $245,000

615 Mallory Ave., $229,000

1020 Autumn Dr., $173,550

301 Stratford Pl., $168,000

1302 Timber Ct., $161,000

9413 Chicory Ln., $149,000

550 Oak Ave., $119,000

16 Shamrock Circle, $65,000

142 Off Shore Dr., $65,000

116 Burr Circle, $42,000

207 N Dogwood Dr., $365,000

12 Shamrock Circle, $57,000

Condo/Townhouse

7208 Sweetwater Blvd., $129,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $415,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $240,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

4101 Ditchford Ct., $539,500

900 Berkshire Ave., $366,851

5287 Stockyard Loop, $329,072

1603 Tradition Ave., $275,000

2751 Eclipse Dr., $236,000

1307 Brown Pelican Dr., $211,000

4412 Camellia Dr., $149,625

908 South Park Dr., $67,000

1307 Hemingway St., $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

5501 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

798 Shine Ave., $250,000

4878 Luster Leaf Circle, $210,900

4882 Luster Leaf Circle, $205,000

4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $185,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $180,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $179,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000

5511 Ocean Blvd. N, $167,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $166,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $153,000

210 28th Ave. S, $132,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $108,500

4505 N Kings Highway, $108,000

4115 Little River Rd., $105,900

1220 N Ocean Blvd., $103,000

3761 Citation Way, $87,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000

4757 Wild Iris Dr., $83,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $53,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $52,500

Myrtle Beach 29578

Condo/Townhouse

2005 Greens Blvd., $54,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

22 AC Waccamaw Blvd., $695,000

Lot 3 Redwolf Trail, $205,000

Parcel A John Henry Ln., $160,000

Home

2985 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,500

5028 Sandlewood Dr., $342,100

267 Welcome Dr., $340,000

6235 Chadderton Circle, $334,925

912 Sorano St., $314,458

5429 Merrywind Ct., $284,385

1060 Caprisia Loop, $280,400

9564 Bald Cypress Ct., $280,000

1004 Caprisia Loop, $257,661

630 Elgin Ct., $236,250

2337 Windmill Way, $225,000

208 Barclay Dr., $213,000

1695 Palmetto Palm Dr., $206,100

1197 Bethpage Dr., $199,900

216 Barclay Dr., $199,000

509 Wild Flower Trail, $190,000

158 Brookgate Dr., $175,000

4823 Brookside Ln., $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

948 British Ln., $215,000

801 San Marco Ct., $199,136

772 Salerno Circle, $198,500

1441 Lanterns Rest Rd., $197,500

1163 Harvester Circle, $176,900

1129 Peace Pipe Pl., $134,400

686 Riverwalk Dr., $123,000

1254 River Oaks Dr., $107,000

101 West Haven Dr., $104,900

114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $103,000

164 Westhaven Dr., $100,000

650 River Oaks Dr., $95,000

1314 River Oaks Dr., $64,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

917 6th Ave., $150,000

Home

720 S Holloway Circle, $475,000

512 S 7th Ave. N, $429,000

1701 Summer Bay Dr., $390,000

1745 N Cove Ct., $382,115

4914 Old Appleton Way, $378,000

307 N 53rd Ave. N, $360,000

1403 Cottage Cove Circle, $339,000

670 N 2nd Ave. N, $318,000

1503 C Hillside Dr. S, $305,000

5808 Spinetail Dr., $285,000

1006 Oak Marsh Ln., $264,000

4611 Willet St., $26,900

Condo/Townhouse

4701 S Ocean Blvd., $326,000

2307 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000

523 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

523 S Ocean Blvd., $267,500

523 S Ocean Blvd., $265,750

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $263,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $255,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $255,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $253,000

803 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $248,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $237,000

739 Shell Creek Circle, $235,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $218,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $216,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $207,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $205,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $175,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $165,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $164,000

4406 N Ocean Blvd., $154,500

806 Conway St., $150,500

1221 Tidewater Dr., $145,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $87,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

132 Rose Laurel Ct., $125,000

138 Turtle Creek Dr., $60,000

Home

289 Boyle Dr., $649,000

322 Myrtle Ave., $555,000

190 Live Oak Ln., $535,000

390 Springfield Rd., $422,000

330 Castaway Key Dr., $369,900

101 Cobblestone Dr., $300,000

132 Woodville Circle, $265,000

93 Carrington Dr., $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

645 Retreat Beach Circle, $445,000

30 Spartina Ct., $299,900

301 Club Circle, $155,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $117,500

Myrtle Beach 29588



Land

4625 Dick Pond Rd., $675,000

59 Smith Blvd., $157,500

Home

2128 Timmerman Rd., $490,000

5282 Stockyard Loop, $354,410

5239 Stockyard Loop, $319,520

515 Saint Charles Circle, $229,000

715 Treaty Ct., $218,000

302 Scotts Mill Ct., $214,900

151 Rose Water Loop, $191,000

969 Dunrobin Ln., $183,000

2610 Wild Game Trail, $177,500

113 Cornerstone Ln., $174,000

293 La Patos Dr., $167,000

1124 Ganton Way, $147,500

203 Stonebridge Dr., $117,000

5730 Dogwood Circle, $115,500

504 Sims Dr., $108,000

Condo/Townhouse

1553 Palmina Loop, $187,500

104 Olde Town Way, $152,000

4733 Wild Iris Dr., $146,900

105 Butkus Dr., $129,000

110 Lazy Willow Ln., $116,000

301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $110,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $93,500

3911 Gladiola Ct., $77,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $67,000

