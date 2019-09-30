Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
Aug. 18-24
Bolivia, N.C. 28422
Land
484 Hearthside Dr. SE, $102,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
8 Picket Fence Ln., $300,000
9125 Devaun Park Blvd., $326,565
982 Meadowlands Trail NW, $240,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6531 SW Adelina Court, $345,739
Georgetown 29440
Land
67 Milton Circle, $65,000
8292 N Fraser St., $7,500
8310 N Fraser St., $7,500
Home
222 Duke St., $305,000
84 N Christmas Ln., $158,100
193 Savannah St., $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
815 Front St., $215,000
Andrews 29510
Land
115 Conifer St., $9,000
Home
3749 Kent Rd., $174,900
Conway 29526
Land
1228 Wood Stork Dr., $51,000
290 Rivers Edge Dr., $31,000
752 Embassy Ln., $11,000
Home
3185 Wildhorse Dr., $695,000
4099 Highway 813, $400,000
3628 Long Avenue Ext., $375,000
7301 Hucks Rd., $320,000
145 Astoria Park Loop, $283,390
210 Glenmoor Dr., $246,500
440 Windermere Lake Circle, $225,290
1812 Riverport Dr., $222,799
227 Cottonwood Ln., $220,000
605 Tattlesbury Dr., $219,000
837 Windsor Rose Dr., $203,712
102 Hickory Dr., $195,000
205 Autry Ave., $190,000
121 Mayberry Ln., $189,400
809 Kennington Ct., $181,490
560 Crusade Circle, $171,500
145 Jessica Lakes Dr., $147,000
1109 Naomi Ave., $137,500
1505 Laurel St., $113,925
1980 Lees Landing Circle, $105,000
7135 Jolly Rd., $51,000
4418 Gary Rd., $47,500
Condo/Townhouse
330 Kiskadee Loop, $115,500
Conway 29527
Home
6837 Highway 134, $475,000
409 Landing Rd., $266,990
459 Mitchell Dr., $258,260
473 Oakham Dr., $216,075
1232 Dunraven Ct., $215,000
7366 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $190,000
3513 Merganser Dr., $187,000
812 Danvers Ct., $178,300
1053 Donald St., $172,000
3748 Pee Dee Hwy., $170,000
3612 Merganser Dr., $168,480
1047 Donald St., $165,500
224 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $164,000
1120 Augustus Dr., $162,500
1805 Heirloom Dr., $142,258
3566 Kates Bay Hwy., $95,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
TBD E J H Martin Rd., $45,000
Home
1044 Tolar Rd., $234,900
210 Fox Hunt Pl., $162,500
5199 Joyner Swamp Rd., $125,000
Little River 29566
Home
408 Waterfall Circle, $485,000
2586 Lake Vista Dr., $340,000
3705 Park Pointe Ave., $296,776
608 Pebble Rock Ct., $287,703
327 Cypress Springs Way, $267,533
136 Northside Dr., $262,000
1146 Pyxie Moss Dr., $257,839
207 Rolling Woods Ct., $255,000
1134 Pyxie Moss Dr., $240,087
416 Enderby Way, $230,000
4212 Ravenwood Dr., $212,000
500 Cordgrass Ln., $179,900
2118 Brunswick Circle, $150,000
2163 Plantation Circle, $135,000
Condo/Townhouse
508 Papyrus Circle, $181,156
131 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $175,000
117 Barnacle Ln., $131,447
120 Barnacle Ln., $122,000
114 Scotch Broom Dr., $115,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $61,000
Longs 29568
Home
4008 Comfort Valley Dr., $243,460
108 Mumford Ct., $240,000
4009 Comfort Valley Dr., $224,860
759 Wintercreeper Dr., $212,000
1400 Virginia Pine Dr., $200,000
4031 Comfort Valley Dr., $199,160
547 Carrick Loop, $189,200
537 Irees Way, $164,900
411 Meadow View Ct., $160,000
432 Charter Dr., $150,000
117 Southwick Ct., $133,470
101 Southwick Ct., $131,730
118 Pickerel Blvd., $120,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Cay Rd., $61,000
TBD E Highway 19, $52,000
Home
2951 Red Bluff Rd., $199,000
3607 Main St., $193,000
105 Winding Path Dr., $173,200
4860 Forest Dr., $169,900
2826 Hardee Ave., $159,900
1802 Oak Dale Rd., $105,000
4802 Forest Dr., $30,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
14 Chapin Circle, $717,000
7588 Regina Ct., $549,900
6586 Brindisi St., $524,480
6067 Trieste St., $492,785
6119 Trieste St., $393,165
855 Antigua Dr., $350,000
407 Queens Rd., $305,000
907 Cedarwood Circle, $255,000
417 Arcadian Dr., $230,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $630,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $480,000
10100 Beach Club Dr., $260,000
331 Wendover Ct., $234,000
205 74th Ave. N, $200,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $195,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $155,000
311 69th Ave. N, $152,500
9661 Shore Dr., $152,500
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $147,000
9776 Leyland Dr., $147,000
202 N 70th Ave. N, $100,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $84,000
201 N Ocean Blvd. N, $75,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
121 N 14th Ave, $550,000
418 Myrtle Oak Dr., $466,000
221 Coral Beach Circle, $298,000
1564 Coventry Rd., $265,000
1024 Plantation Dr., $264,750
224 Obi Lane, $240,107
1775 Gibson Ave., $235,000
164 Somerworth Circle, $224,500
247 Obi Lane, $221,840
124 Dusty Trail Ln., $217,500
100 Dry Gulley Ln., $197,000
1612 Broken Anchor Way, $177,000
358 Meadowlark Dr., $165,000
6001 - MH187A S Kings Hwy., $375,000
1458 Highland Circle, $310,000
6001-1113 S Kings Hwy., $171,900
6001-Y5 South Kings Hwy., $134,000
Condo/Townhouse
218C N Dogwood Dr., $182,100
310 3rd Ave. N, $172,000
8862 Chandler Dr., $115,000
2270 Andover Dr., $93,000
1609 N Fawn Vista Dr., $55,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $121,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $75,000
8657 Southbridge Dr., $62,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
225 Low Country Loop, $105,000
Home
82 Mottled Ln., $355,000
105 Splendor Circle, $300,000
9619 Indigo Creek Blvd., $290,000
9402 Pinckney Ln., $265,000
504 Crawley Pl., $245,000
615 Mallory Ave., $229,000
1020 Autumn Dr., $173,550
301 Stratford Pl., $168,000
1302 Timber Ct., $161,000
9413 Chicory Ln., $149,000
550 Oak Ave., $119,000
16 Shamrock Circle, $65,000
142 Off Shore Dr., $65,000
116 Burr Circle, $42,000
207 N Dogwood Dr., $365,000
12 Shamrock Circle, $57,000
Condo/Townhouse
7208 Sweetwater Blvd., $129,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $415,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $240,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
4101 Ditchford Ct., $539,500
900 Berkshire Ave., $366,851
5287 Stockyard Loop, $329,072
1603 Tradition Ave., $275,000
2751 Eclipse Dr., $236,000
1307 Brown Pelican Dr., $211,000
4412 Camellia Dr., $149,625
908 South Park Dr., $67,000
1307 Hemingway St., $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
5501 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
798 Shine Ave., $250,000
4878 Luster Leaf Circle, $210,900
4882 Luster Leaf Circle, $205,000
4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $185,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $180,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $179,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000
5511 Ocean Blvd. N, $167,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $166,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $153,000
210 28th Ave. S, $132,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $127,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $108,500
4505 N Kings Highway, $108,000
4115 Little River Rd., $105,900
1220 N Ocean Blvd., $103,000
3761 Citation Way, $87,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $85,000
4757 Wild Iris Dr., $83,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $53,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $52,500
Myrtle Beach 29578
Condo/Townhouse
2005 Greens Blvd., $54,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
22 AC Waccamaw Blvd., $695,000
Lot 3 Redwolf Trail, $205,000
Parcel A John Henry Ln., $160,000
Home
2985 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,500
5028 Sandlewood Dr., $342,100
267 Welcome Dr., $340,000
6235 Chadderton Circle, $334,925
912 Sorano St., $314,458
5429 Merrywind Ct., $284,385
1060 Caprisia Loop, $280,400
9564 Bald Cypress Ct., $280,000
1004 Caprisia Loop, $257,661
630 Elgin Ct., $236,250
2337 Windmill Way, $225,000
208 Barclay Dr., $213,000
1695 Palmetto Palm Dr., $206,100
1197 Bethpage Dr., $199,900
216 Barclay Dr., $199,000
509 Wild Flower Trail, $190,000
158 Brookgate Dr., $175,000
4823 Brookside Ln., $165,000
Condo/Townhouse
948 British Ln., $215,000
801 San Marco Ct., $199,136
772 Salerno Circle, $198,500
1441 Lanterns Rest Rd., $197,500
1163 Harvester Circle, $176,900
1129 Peace Pipe Pl., $134,400
686 Riverwalk Dr., $123,000
1254 River Oaks Dr., $107,000
101 West Haven Dr., $104,900
114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $103,000
164 Westhaven Dr., $100,000
650 River Oaks Dr., $95,000
1314 River Oaks Dr., $64,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
917 6th Ave., $150,000
Home
720 S Holloway Circle, $475,000
512 S 7th Ave. N, $429,000
1701 Summer Bay Dr., $390,000
1745 N Cove Ct., $382,115
4914 Old Appleton Way, $378,000
307 N 53rd Ave. N, $360,000
1403 Cottage Cove Circle, $339,000
670 N 2nd Ave. N, $318,000
1503 C Hillside Dr. S, $305,000
5808 Spinetail Dr., $285,000
1006 Oak Marsh Ln., $264,000
4611 Willet St., $26,900
Condo/Townhouse
4701 S Ocean Blvd., $326,000
2307 S Ocean Blvd., $315,000
523 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
523 S Ocean Blvd., $267,500
523 S Ocean Blvd., $265,750
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $263,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $255,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $255,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $253,000
803 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $248,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $237,000
739 Shell Creek Circle, $235,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $218,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $216,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $207,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $205,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $175,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $165,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $164,000
4406 N Ocean Blvd., $154,500
806 Conway St., $150,500
1221 Tidewater Dr., $145,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $87,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
132 Rose Laurel Ct., $125,000
138 Turtle Creek Dr., $60,000
Home
289 Boyle Dr., $649,000
322 Myrtle Ave., $555,000
190 Live Oak Ln., $535,000
390 Springfield Rd., $422,000
330 Castaway Key Dr., $369,900
101 Cobblestone Dr., $300,000
132 Woodville Circle, $265,000
93 Carrington Dr., $265,000
Condo/Townhouse
645 Retreat Beach Circle, $445,000
30 Spartina Ct., $299,900
301 Club Circle, $155,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $117,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
4625 Dick Pond Rd., $675,000
59 Smith Blvd., $157,500
Home
2128 Timmerman Rd., $490,000
5282 Stockyard Loop, $354,410
5239 Stockyard Loop, $319,520
515 Saint Charles Circle, $229,000
715 Treaty Ct., $218,000
302 Scotts Mill Ct., $214,900
151 Rose Water Loop, $191,000
969 Dunrobin Ln., $183,000
2610 Wild Game Trail, $177,500
113 Cornerstone Ln., $174,000
293 La Patos Dr., $167,000
1124 Ganton Way, $147,500
203 Stonebridge Dr., $117,000
5730 Dogwood Circle, $115,500
504 Sims Dr., $108,000
Condo/Townhouse
1553 Palmina Loop, $187,500
104 Olde Town Way, $152,000
4733 Wild Iris Dr., $146,900
105 Butkus Dr., $129,000
110 Lazy Willow Ln., $116,000
301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $110,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $93,500
3911 Gladiola Ct., $77,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $67,000
Comments