Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Aug. 11-17
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
277 Cable Lake Circle, $244,000
510 Harbor Creek Way, $215,000
201 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $215,000
617 Stanton Hall Dr. Nw, $410,000
237 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $259,000
671 Marbella Ct. Nw, $239,900
Condo/Townhouse
395 S Crow Creek Dr., $169,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
122 Crooked Gulley Circle, $325,000
332 Heather Dr., $280,000
606 Camellia Ln., $190,000
Condo/Townhouse
870 Sw Great Egret Circle Sw, $120,000
205 Royal Poste Rd., $112,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 24 Ballyhoo St., $75,000
Lot 5 Colony Club Dr., $60,000
Home
3351 Saint Delights Rd., $325,000
187 Rolling Oak Dr., $180,640
87 Grant Dr., $88,000
1710 Oak St., $62,500
Condo/Townhouse
64 Bamboo Loop, $111,500
35 Wedgefield Village Rd., $58,500
Andrews 29510
Home
352 Thomps Rd., $204,900
Aynor 29511
Land
687 Sunny Pond Ln., $41,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Highway 378, $35,000
2994 Hickory Hill Circle, $32,500
1034 Murrelet Ct., $32,000
116 Stern Dr., $21,500
57 Mayfield Dr., $20,000
Home
1023 Glossy Ibis Dr., $365,000
1864 Wood Stork Dr., $320,000
1100 Dalmore Ct., $287,082
527 Belton Dr., $255,000
140 Myrtle Grande Dr., $243,000
240 Carmello Circle, $240,000
217 Lander Dr., $225,000
824 Wild Leaf Loop, $221,640
353 Copperwood Loop, $215,455
184 Quail Run Rd., $190,000
1290 Gailard Dr., $189,900
2028 Hawksmoor Dr., $177,000
174 Quail Run Rd., $177,000
2001 Hawksmoor Dr., $175,500
324 Copperwood Loop, $175,050
180 Dunbarton Ln., $173,000
273 Haley Brooke Dr., $164,000
816 Windsor Rose Dr., $163,590
379 Cherry Buck Trail, $124,000
1215 Oak St., $123,000
440 Sand Hill Dr., $78,000
1807 Northlake Dr., $34,000
Condo/Townhouse
1164 Fairway Ln., $140,000
1178 Fairway Ln., $135,000
Conway 29527
Home
1033 Trails Rd., $236,805
218 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $218,500
1237 Dunraven Ct., $199,900
803 Danvers Ct., $188,375
643 Beckell St., $182,255
2217 Belladora Rd., $175,000
716 Golden Eagle Dr., $175,000
1312 Ruddy Ct., $170,050
251 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $163,661
419 Paul St., $159,900
232 Hamilton Way, $151,900
2421 Westbrook Dr., $133,500
Little River 29566
Home
3820 River Hills Dr., $399,900
355 Cypress Springs Way, $297,590
505 Blue Oat Dr., $280,502
328 Cypress Springs Way, $265,000
3729 On Deck Circle, $258,388
1025 Arboretum Dr., $243,080
1204 Oleander Trail, $242,500
530 Tourmaline Dr., $233,000
2008 Keowee Ct., $226,500
1004 Jocassee Dr., $221,000
719 Callant Dr., $201,000
3773 Ruddy Duck Ln., $142,500
4364 Ontario Dr., $75,000
Condo/Townhouse
2001-C Willow Run Dr., $218,500
161 Goldenrod Circle, $199,731
416 Papyrus Circle, $198,999
144 Scotchbroom Dr., $108,000
4155 Hibiscus Dr., $100,000
4486 Little River Inn Ln., $85,000
4320 Kingsport Rd., $83,000
4477 Little River Inn Ln., $50,000
Longs 29568
Home
958 Clover Ct., $384,900
668 Ashley Manor Dr., $235,000
2084 Borgata Lo Borgata Loop, $206,950
232 Heath Dr., $172,000
413 Dovetail Ct., $167,000
259 Crystal Ln., $60,000
4287 Adventure Lane, $27,500
621 Timber Creek Dr., $165,000
1312 Herman Rd., $147,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
38 Chapin Circle, $690,000
810 Corrado St., $436,628
9658 Sand Fiddler Ct., $380,000
207 Green Lakes Dr., $310,000
155 Marshland Ct., $257,500
813 62nd Ave. N, $240,000
9700 N Kings Rd., $48,000
Condo/Townhouse
9547 Edgerton Dr., $710,000
9547 Edgerton Dr., $471,253
9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000
307 N 74th Ave., $205,000
9661 Shore Dr., $149,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $140,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $99,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $94,500
10301 N Kings Hwy., $84,900
201 75th Ave. N, $71,950
513 65th Ave. N, $71,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $64,500
509 67th Ave. N, $61,250
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $57,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $55,000
Myrtel Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
11.44 Ac S Highway 17 Bypass, $84,000
Home
315 13th Ave. N, $565,000
587 Hickman St., $345,145
1027 South Myrtle Dr., $294,000
250 Ocean Commons Dr., $263,660
1565 Crooked Pine Dr., $229,500
217 Caropine Dr., $219,500
909 Plantation Dr., $217,500
1730 Coventry Rd., $207,000
6001-1835 South Kings Hwy., $220,000
Farrow Parkway Souths Kings Highway, $149,000
3301 Shagbark Trail, $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
515 Ocean Blvd. N, $378,000
8825 Chandler Dr., $118,500
115 S Ocean Blvd., $106,000
8768 Cloister Dr., $102,500
18d Colony Dr., $61,000
800 Deer Creek Dr., $51,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 20 Lake Pointe Dr., $72,500
4546 Firethorne Dr., $54,600
Home
675 Wedgewood Dr., $625,000
4 Damon Loop, $526,900
122 Hagar Brown Rd., $525,000
300 Graytwig Circle, $455,000
249 Georges Bay Rd., $375,000
624 Elmwood Circle, $372,145
636 Elmwood Circle, $362,972
274 Outboard Dr., $340,000
112 Shenandoah Dr., $323,000
453 Bay Dr., $315,000
156 Winding River Dr., $310,000
709 Woodstone Ct., $309,000
515 Turret Ct., $309,000
337 Green Creek Bay Circle, $308,000
6702 Oakmere Ct., $275,000
197 Splendor Circle, $265,735
4498 Fringetree Dr., $234,000
1048 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $230,000
4565 Pleasant View Circle, $225,900
1044 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $225,000
9236 Greeneedle Pl., $190,000
603 Bluebird Ln., $186,000
4404 Hitching Post Ln., $161,500
817 Mast Ct., $150,000
762 Patrick Rd., $145,000
99 Burr Circle, $65,000
537 Key Largo Ave., $54,500
14 Musket St., $42,000
4 Buccaneer St., $36,500
6 Poolside Dr., $33,000
637 South Waccamaw Dr., $910,000
437 Calhoun Dr., $400,000
Condo/Townhouse
145 Parmelee Dr., $251,500
1029 Ray Costin Way, $245,000
178-B Parmelee Dr., $232,900
300 Nut Hatch Ln., $209,000
23 Pistachio Loop, $159,000
1210 North Waccamaw Dr., $156,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $140,000
401 Cambridge Circle, $61,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
3995 Lark Hill Dr., $610,000
2004 Windrose Way, $400,000
2515 Kruzel St., $335,650
1957 Windrose Way, $334,900
1846 Francis Ct., $323,000
2771 Eclipse Dr., $221,310
Condo/Townhouse
818 Shine Ave., $284,500
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
5515 N Ocean Blvd. N, $227,500
632 Hemlock Ave., $220,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $197,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $189,900
215 77th Ave. N, $185,000
3895 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $159,500
3527 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $145,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000
412 28th Ave. N, $130,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000
900 Court Yard Dr., $107,500
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $94,000
619 37th Ave. N, $89,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $77,500
303 20th Ave. S, $72,500
5001 Little River Rd., $44,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1622 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $46,000
444 Plantation Oaks Dr., $43,000
1132 Cycad Dr., $36,000
911 Waterton Ave., $32,500
Home
309 Saint Julian Ln., $680,000
202 Avenue Of The Palms, $579,900
701 Oxbow Dr., $560,000
221 Deep Blue Dr., $419,000
2080 Summer Rose Ln., $399,000
3047 Bayhaven Dr., $355,000
5045 Sandlewood Dr., $310,765
807 Mcgarvey Ct., $308,900
863 Brant St., $288,580
923 Sorano St., $275,349
7995 Swansong Circle, $269,900
916 Sorano St., $266,348
1157 Bethpage Dr., $245,000
2433 Windmill Way, $244,000
661 Old Castle Loop, $236,500
478 Springlake Dr., $235,000
627 Slash Pine Ct., $230,000
1691 Palmetto Palm Dr., $223,470
645 West Perry Rd., $187,000
132 Wyandot Ct., $185,000
3638 Farmington Pl., $159,000
969 Silvercrest Dr., $150,000
Condo/Townhouse
816 Salerno Circle, $226,000
510 Hay Hill Ln., $174,000
454 Swanson Dr., $159,500
100 Cypress Point Ct., $147,000
686 Riverwalk Dr., $120,000
1017 World Tour Blvd., $117,500
4950 Windsor Green Way, $107,500
636 River Oaks Dr., $102,000
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 3c Perrin Dr., $150,000
105 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $110,000
517 23rd Ave. N, $50,000
Lot 310 29th Ave. S, $38,000
Home
4346 Windy Heights Dr., $430,000
316 N 60th Ave. N, $419,000
911 Heshbon Dr., $400,000
312 51st Ave. N, $388,000
4966 South Island Dr., $325,000
3603 Lake Dr., $300,000
305 22nd Ave. N, $279,000
700 12th Ave. S, $260,000
1008 Thomas Ave., $219,000
829 9th Ave. S, $217,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $379,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $340,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $339,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $305,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd. N, $297,000
820 S Ocean Blvd., $295,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $273,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
1820 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $236,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $229,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $219,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $216,000
6309 N Ocean Blvd. N, $205,000
301 Shorehaven Ii, $205,000
1425 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000
1900 Duffy St., $171,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $166,000
901 West Port Dr., $160,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $160,000
206 Hillside Dr. N, $145,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $144,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $137,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $135,000
826 Villa Dr., $133,000
204 Landing Rd., $132,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $131,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $92,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $74,900
6100 North Ocean Blvd., $126,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 205 Congressional Dr., $125,000
305 Bannockburn Dr., $49,000
Riley Ct., $45,000
86 Yale Pl., $35,000
Tbd S Causeway Rd., $22,000
Home
52 Trimmings Ct., $485,000
164 Old Cedar Loop, $425,000
72 Tidelands Trail, $362,000
253 Old Cedar Loop, $351,000
Condo/Townhouse
289 Tall Pines Way, $235,000
15 Twelve Oaks Dr., $215,000
448 Pinehurst Ln., $162,000
69 Pinehurst Ln., $125,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 292 Byrnes Ln., $93,000
128 Henry Middleton Blvd., $60,000
722 Smith Blvd., $28,000
Home
5279 Stockyard Loop, $352,615
5283 Stockyard Loop, $349,690
1929 La Playa Dr., $342,000
269 Copper Leaf Dr., $339,000
368 Cardita Loop, $321,708
3621 Kingsley Dr., $319,000
5263 Stockyard Loop, $312,200
2020 Angus Ct., $305,175
5438 Longhorn Dr., $282,000
521 Harbison Circle, $267,230
2023 Angus Ct., $260,835
310 Cardita Loop, $259,620
2632 Corn Pile Rd., $245,000
716 Treaty Ct., $244,000
207 Sugar Tree Dr., $241,000
724 Treaty Ct., $230,000
736 Treaty Ct., $227,000
260 Whipple Run Loop, $222,500
361 Skyland Pines Dr., $215,000
2706 Canvas Back Trail, $209,000
470 Battey Dr., $199,900
5068 Capulet Circle, $199,500
124 Manor Circle, $180,000
5633 Tern Hall Dr., $178,000
4311 Bradford Circle, $169,900
825 Shem Creek Circle, $165,000
1520 St. George Ln., $148,500
6623 Breezewood Blvd., $146,000
314 Foxridge Dr., $144,900
6554 Augusta Cresent, $138,000
155 Osprey Cove Loop, $117,075
740 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $105,000
Condo/Townhouse
172 Olde Towne Way, $154,000
109 Ella Kinley Circle, $139,900
113 Butkus Dr., $137,900
125 Ella Kinley Circle, $135,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500
1260 White Tree Ln., $65,000
401 Tree Top Ct., $57,500
