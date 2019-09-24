Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News

Aug. 11-17

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

277 Cable Lake Circle, $244,000

510 Harbor Creek Way, $215,000

201 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $215,000

617 Stanton Hall Dr. Nw, $410,000

237 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $259,000

671 Marbella Ct. Nw, $239,900

Condo/Townhouse

395 S Crow Creek Dr., $169,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

122 Crooked Gulley Circle, $325,000

332 Heather Dr., $280,000

606 Camellia Ln., $190,000

Condo/Townhouse

870 Sw Great Egret Circle Sw, $120,000

205 Royal Poste Rd., $112,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 24 Ballyhoo St., $75,000

Lot 5 Colony Club Dr., $60,000

Home

3351 Saint Delights Rd., $325,000

187 Rolling Oak Dr., $180,640

87 Grant Dr., $88,000

1710 Oak St., $62,500

Condo/Townhouse

64 Bamboo Loop, $111,500

35 Wedgefield Village Rd., $58,500

Andrews 29510

Home

352 Thomps Rd., $204,900

Aynor 29511

Land

687 Sunny Pond Ln., $41,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Highway 378, $35,000

2994 Hickory Hill Circle, $32,500

1034 Murrelet Ct., $32,000

116 Stern Dr., $21,500

57 Mayfield Dr., $20,000

Home

1023 Glossy Ibis Dr., $365,000

1864 Wood Stork Dr., $320,000

1100 Dalmore Ct., $287,082

527 Belton Dr., $255,000

140 Myrtle Grande Dr., $243,000

240 Carmello Circle, $240,000

217 Lander Dr., $225,000

824 Wild Leaf Loop, $221,640

353 Copperwood Loop, $215,455

184 Quail Run Rd., $190,000

1290 Gailard Dr., $189,900

2028 Hawksmoor Dr., $177,000

174 Quail Run Rd., $177,000

2001 Hawksmoor Dr., $175,500

324 Copperwood Loop, $175,050

180 Dunbarton Ln., $173,000

273 Haley Brooke Dr., $164,000

816 Windsor Rose Dr., $163,590

379 Cherry Buck Trail, $124,000

1215 Oak St., $123,000

440 Sand Hill Dr., $78,000

1807 Northlake Dr., $34,000

Condo/Townhouse

1164 Fairway Ln., $140,000

1178 Fairway Ln., $135,000

Conway 29527

Home

1033 Trails Rd., $236,805

218 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $218,500

1237 Dunraven Ct., $199,900

803 Danvers Ct., $188,375

643 Beckell St., $182,255

2217 Belladora Rd., $175,000

716 Golden Eagle Dr., $175,000

1312 Ruddy Ct., $170,050

251 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $163,661

419 Paul St., $159,900

232 Hamilton Way, $151,900

2421 Westbrook Dr., $133,500

Little River 29566

Home

3820 River Hills Dr., $399,900

355 Cypress Springs Way, $297,590

505 Blue Oat Dr., $280,502

328 Cypress Springs Way, $265,000

3729 On Deck Circle, $258,388

1025 Arboretum Dr., $243,080

1204 Oleander Trail, $242,500

530 Tourmaline Dr., $233,000

2008 Keowee Ct., $226,500

1004 Jocassee Dr., $221,000

719 Callant Dr., $201,000

3773 Ruddy Duck Ln., $142,500

4364 Ontario Dr., $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

2001-C Willow Run Dr., $218,500

161 Goldenrod Circle, $199,731

416 Papyrus Circle, $198,999

144 Scotchbroom Dr., $108,000

4155 Hibiscus Dr., $100,000

4486 Little River Inn Ln., $85,000

4320 Kingsport Rd., $83,000

4477 Little River Inn Ln., $50,000

Longs 29568

Home

958 Clover Ct., $384,900

668 Ashley Manor Dr., $235,000

2084 Borgata Lo Borgata Loop, $206,950

232 Heath Dr., $172,000

413 Dovetail Ct., $167,000

259 Crystal Ln., $60,000

4287 Adventure Lane, $27,500

621 Timber Creek Dr., $165,000

1312 Herman Rd., $147,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

38 Chapin Circle, $690,000

810 Corrado St., $436,628

9658 Sand Fiddler Ct., $380,000

207 Green Lakes Dr., $310,000

155 Marshland Ct., $257,500

813 62nd Ave. N, $240,000

9700 N Kings Rd., $48,000

Condo/Townhouse

9547 Edgerton Dr., $710,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000

307 N 74th Ave., $205,000

9661 Shore Dr., $149,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $140,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $99,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $84,900

201 75th Ave. N, $71,950

513 65th Ave. N, $71,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $64,500

509 67th Ave. N, $61,250

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $57,000

Myrtel Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

11.44 Ac S Highway 17 Bypass, $84,000

Home

315 13th Ave. N, $565,000

587 Hickman St., $345,145

1027 South Myrtle Dr., $294,000

250 Ocean Commons Dr., $263,660

1565 Crooked Pine Dr., $229,500

217 Caropine Dr., $219,500

909 Plantation Dr., $217,500

1730 Coventry Rd., $207,000

6001-1835 South Kings Hwy., $220,000

Farrow Parkway Souths Kings Highway, $149,000

3301 Shagbark Trail, $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

515 Ocean Blvd. N, $378,000

8825 Chandler Dr., $118,500

115 S Ocean Blvd., $106,000

8768 Cloister Dr., $102,500

18d Colony Dr., $61,000

800 Deer Creek Dr., $51,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 20 Lake Pointe Dr., $72,500

4546 Firethorne Dr., $54,600

Home

675 Wedgewood Dr., $625,000

4 Damon Loop, $526,900

122 Hagar Brown Rd., $525,000

300 Graytwig Circle, $455,000

249 Georges Bay Rd., $375,000

624 Elmwood Circle, $372,145

636 Elmwood Circle, $362,972

274 Outboard Dr., $340,000

112 Shenandoah Dr., $323,000

453 Bay Dr., $315,000

156 Winding River Dr., $310,000

709 Woodstone Ct., $309,000

515 Turret Ct., $309,000

337 Green Creek Bay Circle, $308,000

6702 Oakmere Ct., $275,000

197 Splendor Circle, $265,735

4498 Fringetree Dr., $234,000

1048 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $230,000

4565 Pleasant View Circle, $225,900

1044 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $225,000

9236 Greeneedle Pl., $190,000

603 Bluebird Ln., $186,000

4404 Hitching Post Ln., $161,500

817 Mast Ct., $150,000

762 Patrick Rd., $145,000

99 Burr Circle, $65,000

537 Key Largo Ave., $54,500

14 Musket St., $42,000

4 Buccaneer St., $36,500

6 Poolside Dr., $33,000

637 South Waccamaw Dr., $910,000

437 Calhoun Dr., $400,000

Condo/Townhouse

145 Parmelee Dr., $251,500

1029 Ray Costin Way, $245,000

178-B Parmelee Dr., $232,900

300 Nut Hatch Ln., $209,000

23 Pistachio Loop, $159,000

1210 North Waccamaw Dr., $156,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $140,000

401 Cambridge Circle, $61,500

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $184,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

3995 Lark Hill Dr., $610,000

2004 Windrose Way, $400,000

2515 Kruzel St., $335,650

1957 Windrose Way, $334,900

1846 Francis Ct., $323,000

2771 Eclipse Dr., $221,310

Condo/Townhouse

818 Shine Ave., $284,500

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

5515 N Ocean Blvd. N, $227,500

632 Hemlock Ave., $220,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $197,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $189,900

215 77th Ave. N, $185,000

3895 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $159,500

3527 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $145,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000

412 28th Ave. N, $130,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000

900 Court Yard Dr., $107,500

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $94,000

619 37th Ave. N, $89,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $77,500

303 20th Ave. S, $72,500

5001 Little River Rd., $44,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1622 Rachel Carson Pkwy., $46,000

444 Plantation Oaks Dr., $43,000

1132 Cycad Dr., $36,000

911 Waterton Ave., $32,500

Home

309 Saint Julian Ln., $680,000

202 Avenue Of The Palms, $579,900

701 Oxbow Dr., $560,000

221 Deep Blue Dr., $419,000

2080 Summer Rose Ln., $399,000

3047 Bayhaven Dr., $355,000

5045 Sandlewood Dr., $310,765

807 Mcgarvey Ct., $308,900

863 Brant St., $288,580

923 Sorano St., $275,349

7995 Swansong Circle, $269,900

916 Sorano St., $266,348

1157 Bethpage Dr., $245,000

2433 Windmill Way, $244,000

661 Old Castle Loop, $236,500

478 Springlake Dr., $235,000

627 Slash Pine Ct., $230,000

1691 Palmetto Palm Dr., $223,470

645 West Perry Rd., $187,000

132 Wyandot Ct., $185,000

3638 Farmington Pl., $159,000

969 Silvercrest Dr., $150,000

Condo/Townhouse

816 Salerno Circle, $226,000

510 Hay Hill Ln., $174,000

454 Swanson Dr., $159,500

100 Cypress Point Ct., $147,000

686 Riverwalk Dr., $120,000

1017 World Tour Blvd., $117,500

4950 Windsor Green Way, $107,500

636 River Oaks Dr., $102,000

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 3c Perrin Dr., $150,000

105 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $110,000

517 23rd Ave. N, $50,000

Lot 310 29th Ave. S, $38,000

Home

4346 Windy Heights Dr., $430,000

316 N 60th Ave. N, $419,000

911 Heshbon Dr., $400,000

312 51st Ave. N, $388,000

4966 South Island Dr., $325,000

3603 Lake Dr., $300,000

305 22nd Ave. N, $279,000

700 12th Ave. S, $260,000

1008 Thomas Ave., $219,000

829 9th Ave. S, $217,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $379,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $340,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $339,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $305,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd. N, $297,000

820 S Ocean Blvd., $295,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $290,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $273,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

1820 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $236,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $229,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $219,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $216,000

6309 N Ocean Blvd. N, $205,000

301 Shorehaven Ii, $205,000

1425 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000

1900 Duffy St., $171,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $166,000

901 West Port Dr., $160,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $160,000

206 Hillside Dr. N, $145,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $144,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $137,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $135,000

826 Villa Dr., $133,000

204 Landing Rd., $132,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $131,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $92,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $74,900

6100 North Ocean Blvd., $126,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 205 Congressional Dr., $125,000

305 Bannockburn Dr., $49,000

Riley Ct., $45,000

86 Yale Pl., $35,000

Tbd S Causeway Rd., $22,000

Home

52 Trimmings Ct., $485,000

164 Old Cedar Loop, $425,000

72 Tidelands Trail, $362,000

253 Old Cedar Loop, $351,000

Condo/Townhouse

289 Tall Pines Way, $235,000

15 Twelve Oaks Dr., $215,000

448 Pinehurst Ln., $162,000

69 Pinehurst Ln., $125,500

Myrtle Beach 29588



Land

Lot 292 Byrnes Ln., $93,000

128 Henry Middleton Blvd., $60,000

722 Smith Blvd., $28,000

Home

5279 Stockyard Loop, $352,615

5283 Stockyard Loop, $349,690

1929 La Playa Dr., $342,000

269 Copper Leaf Dr., $339,000

368 Cardita Loop, $321,708

3621 Kingsley Dr., $319,000

5263 Stockyard Loop, $312,200

2020 Angus Ct., $305,175

5438 Longhorn Dr., $282,000

521 Harbison Circle, $267,230

2023 Angus Ct., $260,835

310 Cardita Loop, $259,620

2632 Corn Pile Rd., $245,000

716 Treaty Ct., $244,000

207 Sugar Tree Dr., $241,000

724 Treaty Ct., $230,000

736 Treaty Ct., $227,000

260 Whipple Run Loop, $222,500

361 Skyland Pines Dr., $215,000

2706 Canvas Back Trail, $209,000

470 Battey Dr., $199,900

5068 Capulet Circle, $199,500

124 Manor Circle, $180,000

5633 Tern Hall Dr., $178,000

4311 Bradford Circle, $169,900

825 Shem Creek Circle, $165,000

1520 St. George Ln., $148,500

6623 Breezewood Blvd., $146,000

314 Foxridge Dr., $144,900

6554 Augusta Cresent, $138,000

155 Osprey Cove Loop, $117,075

740 Gumbo Limbo Ln., $105,000

Condo/Townhouse

172 Olde Towne Way, $154,000

109 Ella Kinley Circle, $139,900

113 Butkus Dr., $137,900

125 Ella Kinley Circle, $135,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500

1260 White Tree Ln., $65,000

401 Tree Top Ct., $57,500

