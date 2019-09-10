Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
July 28-Aug. 3
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
510 Nw Crow Creek Dr., $53,500
Home
542 Harbor Creek Way, $243,000
184 Lighthouse Cove Loop, $221,000
3 Sandpiper Ct., $211,100
1332 Harbour Watch Sw, $950,000
9161 Old Field Rd., $384,990
9107 Devaun Park Blvd., $340,015
141 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $224,900
371 Wampee St., $199,000
1945 Coleman Lake Dr., $198,400
1909 Coleman Lake Dr., $191,500
Condo/Townhouse
395 S Crow Creek Dr., $179,000
1215 Nw North Middleton Dr., $97,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
496 Sandpiper Bay Dr. Sw, $260,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot E Veronica Rd., $15,000
Home
41 Beachwalker Ct., $984,250
124 Pioneer Loop, $680,000
114 East Bay St., $505,000
11 Robert Conway Ct., $185,500
1736 Rice St., $174,000
4025 N Fraser St., $116,000
603 N Hazard St., $95,000
Aynor 29511
Home
111 Hagood Dr., $326,000
Conway 29526
Land
1030 Murrelet Ct., $108,000
2151 Eastwoods Dr., $74,200
Home
8223 Timber Ridge Rd., $349,900
337 Board Landing Circle, $312,555
4000 Tupelo Ct., $287,000
1852 Riverport Dr., $263,080
1802 Riverport Dr., $252,068
145 Palm Terrace Loop, $244,452
260 Carmello Circle, $244,330
1928 West Homewood Rd., $242,800
1859 Riverport Dr., $232,613
731 Lalton Dr., $230,000
4087 Ridgewood Dr., $227,040
203 Westville Dr., $217,000
756 Tattlesbury Dr., $213,580
244 Carmello Circle, $210,000
251 Carmello Circle, $208,000
142 Palm Terrace Loop, $200,545
1049 Court Yard Dr., $192,500
708 Adeline Ct., $192,400
2131 Hawksmoor Dr., $188,400
1202 Gailard Dr., $187,500
2828 Mcdougall Dr., $181,000
808 Windsor Rose Dr., $172,589
969 Castlewood Dr., $172,000
1249 Barker St., $121,000
2409 Blake St., $95,000
305 Summer Dr., $88,000
461 Summer Dr., $40,000
Condo/Townhouse
1023 Fairway Ln., $157,000
334 Kiskadee Loop, $103,500
3105 Mercer Dr., $97,500
Conway 29527
Home
1815 Gilbert Rd., $420,000
408 Landing Rd., $321,109
401 Landing Rd., $313,022
548 Fox Chase Dr., $197,000
1012 Trails Rd., $196,816
1806 Heirloom Dr., $169,000
1011 Trails Rd., $167,000
2185 Valenti Dr., $160,000
237 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $159,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1917 Jonestown Rd., $260,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
Lot 2 Highway 646, $5,800
Little River 29566
Land
Tbd Highway 50, $900,000
3369 Cedar Creek Run, $75,000
Home
113 Waterfall Circle, $449,900
432 Feathergrass Way, $327,062
1368 Reflectin Pond Dr., $309,236
427 Palm Lakes, $292,005
4327 Lakeside Dr., $285,000
189 Zostera Dr., $281,982
811 Yauhannah Dr., $279,980
355 Switchgrass Loop, $271,611
3713 Park Pointe Ave., $260,805
2012 Keowee Ct., $227,000
229 Carriage Lake Dr., $215,000
2124 Adams Circle, $184,000
152 Carolina Pointe Way, $164,000
4405 Mandi Ave., $162,000
1230 Camlet Ln., $152,000
499 Copenhagen Dr., $152,000
3398 Limestone Dr., $122,000
107 Queens Rd., $39,000
Condo/Townhouse
153 Goldenrod Circle, $188,900
121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $173,500
1422 Baldwin Ct., $119,000
4105 Pinehurst Circle, $91,100
4489 Little River Inn Ln., $82,900
4490 Little River Inn Ln., $81,000
4478 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $60,000
3700 Golf Colony Dr., $41,200
Little River/Longs 29568
Land
Tbd Old Buck Creek Rd., $750,000
Tract 2 Tom Dorman Rd., $24,900
3655 Cedar Creek Run, $57,000
Home
2024 Dawes Landing Court, $398,968
10478 S Highway 905, $388,500
617 Blue Sail Ct., $365,810
1820 Thoms Creek Court, $326,555
662 Lantern Ct., $237,500
2080 Borgata Loop, $200,000
2092 Borgata Loop, $198,000
4045 Comfort Valley Dr., $192,233
208 Oak Leaf Dr., $192,000
203 Devonbrook Pl., $186,900
191 Whispering Oaks Dr., $185,000
371 Junco Circle, $185,000
101 Tomoka Trail, $167,900
371 Charter Dr., $166,900
208 Silverbelle Blvd., $160,000
177 Junco Circle, $140,000
272 Iroquis Trail, $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
653 Tupelo Ln., $77,000
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Highway 45, $37,000
Home
2602 Southern Crest Dr., $362,500
1501 Emery Rd., $179,850
601 Blue Daisy Ct., $165,000
2017 Spring Valley Dr., $157,990
3270 Watts Rd., $133,000
2600 Daisy Rd., $125,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
9751 Bellasera Circle, $392,000
6202 Sancindy Ln., $80,000
Home
1010 Old Bridge Rd., $975,000
8211 Pond Berry Ln., $770,000
7 South Gate Rd., $715,000
120 Green Lake Dr., $510,000
642 Providence Dr., $405,000
9301 Kings Rd., $380,000
6204 Sancindy Ln., $235,000
841 Heather Ln., $228,000
996 Cedarwood Circle, $192,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $540,000
8500 Margate Circle, $520,000
9650 Shore Dr., $418,500
8560 Queensway Blvd., $385,500
9994 Beach Club Dr., $362,500
1346 Villa Marbella Ct., $330,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $295,000
460 Ocean Creek Dr., $289,500
8560 Queensway Blvd., $284,500
9820 Queensway Blvd., $277,500
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $242,500
421 Appledore Circle, $242,000
812 Castleford Circle, $218,000
9670 Shore Dr., $173,000
6921 Porcher Ave., $170,900
315 N 72nd Ave. N, $162,900
9501 Shore Dr., $149,900
9550 Shore Dr., $145,000
250 Maison Dr., $142,500
9621 Shore Dr., $130,000
6510 Wildwood Trail, $125,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $124,500
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
402 75th Ave N, $108,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000
407 76th Ave. N, $87,000
712 67th Ave. N, $85,000
9550 Shore Dr., $80,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $80,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Surfside Dr & N Pinewood Dr., $550,000
Home
15a N Ocean Blvd., $489,200
22 South Beach Dr., $458,000
591 Hickman St., $314,230
274 Ocean Commons Dr., $264,635
234 Obi Lane, $247,250
1661 Pennystone Trail, $240,000
1550 Deer Park Ln., $237,900
1619 Montclair Dr., $227,000
1908 Candy Ln., $226,000
505 Plantation Dr., $179,000
1940 Tree Circle, $171,000
1616 Broken Anchor Way, $168,900
506 Garden Dr., $165,000
6001-1003 S Kings Hwy., $300,000
6001-1282 South Kings Hwy., $211,500
6001 - P22 S Kings Hwy., $183,000
6001 - Site U30 S Kings Hwy., $139,000
6001-Q-28 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
2705 Gemini Dr., $88,500
Condo/Townhouse
112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $170,400
118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $135,000
8797 Cloister Dr., $93,900
8862 Chandler Dr., $90,000
1391 Turkey Ridge Rd., $82,500
1101 2nd Ave. N, $79,900
1850 Colony Dr., $68,500
1981 Bent Grass Dr., $108,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 2 Highway 17 Business, $395,000
Highway 17 Bypass, $95,000
Lot 1 Berkeley Ct., $68,500
5104 Cowart Ct., $67,803
Home
76 Pigeon Forge Ct., $640,000
40 Rexford Ct., $528,500
2019 Silver Island Way, $425,987
135 Bucky Loop, $360,000
112 Whitemarsh Ct., $355,000
657 Elmwood Circle, $355,000
153 Graytwig Circle, $354,000
11 Fieldstone Court, $340,500
300 Star Lake Dr., $340,000
516 Meadow Ln., $335,280
233 Star Lake Dr., $329,000
201 Splendor Circle, $316,160
185 Winding River Dr., $316,000
515 Chanted Dr., $303,635
308 Scottsdale Ct., $300,000
209 Splendor Circle, $297,135
205 Splendor Circle, $297,135
2004 Parker Bay Dr., $288,000
241 Splendor Circle, $277,731
115 Fox Den Dr., $274,000
120 Bucky Loop, $272,940
424 Westham Dr., $269,000
266 Waties Dr., $260,000
2012 Kayak Kove Ct., $243,000
2036 Kayak Kove Ct., $236,370
232 Marbella Dr., $226,000
9441 Timber Row, $145,000
128 Hawks Nest Circle, $138,500
230 Vista Dr., $238,500
Condo/Townhouse
469 Vereen Rd., $375,500
113 Parmelee Dr., $259,000
471-A Woodpecker Ln., $222,000
3030b Oak Grove Bend, $185,000
112 Coldstream Cove Loop, $183,000
176 Madrid Dr., $168,000
4676 Fringetree Dr., $155,000
333 Black Oak Ln., $153,900
123 N Dogwood Dr., $133,000
123 N Dogwood Dr., $118,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Tbd Dividend Loop, $156,000
Home
5705 N Ocean Blvd., $625,000
5853 Ledro Ln., $446,716
2075 Suncrest Dr., $395,000
894 Berkshire Ave., $387,608
3408 Pampas Dr., $386,000
1748 Suncrest Dr., $350,525
2516 Goldfinch Dr., $302,090
2525 Nadir Ct., $273,000
2755 Eclipse Dr., $248,000
2902 Lunar Ct., $242,500
3036 Skylar Dr., $238,000
2803 Eclipse Dr., $230,000
2774 Eclipse Dr., $223,000
2799 Eclipse Dr., $219,000
109 Galley Harbor Dr., $184,400
1125 Scott Dr., $182,500
4115 Little River Rd., $159,000
4401 Camellia Dr., $159,000
802 Boundary St., $103,000
315 Lyons Cove Dr., $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
939 Hendrick Ave., $318,500
201 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000
3564 Saint James Ave., $242,500
1853 Culbertson Ave., $234,000
1885 Culbertson Ave., $230,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $197,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
3211 S Ocean Blvd., $169,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $154,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $152,000
4878 Dahlia Ct., $150,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000
4827 Orchid Way, $138,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
863 Palmetto Trail, $134,000
3950 Fairway Lakes Dr., $130,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $116,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $110,000
306 74th Ave. N, $105,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,000
1301 Pridgen Rd., $72,000
1205 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $52,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $50,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1591 Serena Dr., $230,000
1081 Fiddleway Way, $111,500
1423 Bohicket Ct., $51,900
405 West Palms Dr., $42,500
271 West Palms Dr., $41,000
Lot 354 W Palms Dr., $39,000
Home
692 Edgecreek Dr., $800,000
236 Welcome Dr., $537,000
574 Indigo Bay Circle, $531,472
4029 Captiva Row, $516,700
5231 Mt. Pleasant Dr., $495,000
6200 Chadderton Circle, $376,205
6231 Chadderton Circle, $355,170
1333 Tessara Way, $328,808
802 Carolina Farms Blvd., $310,000
931 Sorano St., $289,378
132 Cloey Rd., $286,500
4814 Seabreeze Ln., $273,500
4877 Westwind Dr., $261,000
852 Brant St., $260,000
384 Blackberry Ln., $258,000
2517 Sugar Creek Ct., $252,000
164 Sago Palm Dr., $245,000
150 Sago Palm Dr., $244,000
809 Ashleaf Dr., $235,000
288 Turning Pines Loop, $234,773
2392 Seneca Ridge Dr., $228,000
5313 Abbey Park Loop, $222,000
320 Mckendree Ln., $214,000
145 Zinnia Dr., $212,000
287 Turning Pines Loop, $210,000
2230 Haystack Way, $207,000
1616 Palmetto Palm Dr., $199,900
502 Callalily Ct., $183,000
3021 Regency Oak Dr., $175,000
107 Pinecrest Rd., $170,000
305 Tapscott St., $122,000
Condo/Townhouse
8604 San Marcello Dr., $375,000
3214 Volterra Way, $217,000
736 Salerno Circle, $210,500
408 Black Smith Ln., $165,900
1234 Harvester Circle, $155,000
4595 Girvan Dr., $125,000
4818 Innisbrook Ct., $107,000
142 Westhaven Dr., $107,000
2017 Silvercrest Dr., $101,000
457 Red River Ct., $98,000
1262 River Oaks Dr., $86,000
950 Forestbrook Rd., $60,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
608 S 26th Ave. S, $105,500
1525 13th Ave. N, $27,000
Home
4305 Grey Heron Dr., $876,000
3702 N Ocean Blvd., $690,000
1208 Captain Hooks Way, $543,200
1013 Bonnet Dr., $540,128
1800 N Cove Ct., $427,780
222 S 9th Ave., $420,000
1705 27th Ave. N, $415,000
1324 East Island Dr., $405,000
1729 N Cove Ct., $394,805
1737 N Cove Ct., $361,375
1631 27th Ave. N, $350,000
3903 Club Course Dr., $305,000
310 35th Ave. N, $305,000
1128 Inlet View Dr., $290,000
1419 Lighthouse Dr., $265,000
508 16th Ave. S, $251,000
733 Dogwood Ln., $233,000
5011 Sea Coral Way, $225,000
508 26th Ave. S, $212,000
5800 Swift St., $195,000
702 24th Ave. S, $180,000
2414 Douglas St., $165,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $79,900
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $490,000
4700 Blackwater Circle, $328,000
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $295,000
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $266,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $245,000
4901 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000
4901 N Ocean Blvd., $224,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $217,000
2609 S Ocean Blvd., $214,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $212,900
613 S Ocean Blvd. S, $210,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
301 Shorehaven Dr., $194,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Rd., $177,500
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $174,125
614 3rd Ave. S, $156,000
222 Landing Rd., $150,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $149,000
304 N Ocean Blvd., $149,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $147,500
212 2nd Ave. N, $138,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $131,900
202 Landing Rd., $128,750
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $125,000
1919 Spring St., $114,500
2200 Little River Neck Rd.
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Tbd Ocean Highway, $200,000
Home
3328 Vanderbilt Blvd., $775,000
375 Old Augusta Dr., $680,000
251 Berry Tree Ln., $625,000
167 Castaway Key Dr., $365,000
104 Calvert Ct., $341,000
657 Hawthorn Dr., $340,000
316 Watersedge Dr., $305,000
206 Boatmen Dr., $290,000
160 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $262,000
269 Coachman Dr., $242,500
105 Weatherboard Ct., $215,000
Condo/Townhouse
21 Golf Club Circle, $550,847
561 Golden Bear Dr., $310,000
84 Seagrove Ct., $246,000
34 Mingo Dr., $210,000
111-3 Weehawka Way, $162,000
1025 Algonquin Dr., $140,000
963 Algonquin Dr., $138,000
178 Beaver Pond Loop, $100,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
7062 Byrnes Ln., $95,000
Saluda River Rd., $62,500
Lot 8 Cooper River Rd., $62,500
Lot 1 Saluda River Rd., $62,500
Lot 21 Wateree River Rd., $62,500
Home
736 Mcduffie Dr., $420,000
5235 Stockyard Loop, $407,300
5247 Stockyard Loop, $344,815
5271 Stockyard Loop, $344,225
1326 Beaufort River Dr., $340,000
1009 Lynches River Ct., $319,715
116 Southbury Dr., $301,000
5181 Stockyard Loop, $280,000
1624 Deltura Dr., $275,000
5435 Longhorn Dr., $270,000
5446 Longhorn Dr., $268,000
2613 Corn Pile Rd., $264,900
384 Sea Turtle Dr., $259,900
752 Treaty St., $254,500
3411 Westminster Dr., $254,000
748 Treaty Ct., $234,825
2442 Hunters Trail, $229,000
720 Treaty Ct., $228,958
6975 Antonio Ln., $222,000
756 Treaty St., $219,965
729 Treaty Ct., $218,046
566 Ridge Dr., $217,500
326 Rice Mill Dr., $210,000
3807 Barrington Ln., $205,000
576 Affinity Dr., $204,500
705 Treaty St., $200,540
704 Treaty Ct., $200,000
301 Hidden Ct., $198,000
448 Wallingford Circle, $178,000
4196 High Brass Covey, $173,500
7332 Springside Dr., $167,000
9370 Applesauce Dr., $163,500
6610 Wintergreen Point, $154,900
627 Mcgee Dr., $46,900
Condo/Townhouse
107b Machrie Loop, $210,000
1529 C Palmina Loop, $187,000
1534 - C Palmina Loop, $170,000
3965 Forsythia Ct., $110,000
106 Horizon River Dr., $67,000
419-B Tree Top Ct., $55,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $49,000
