Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand's 'Golden Mile', on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
July 28-Aug. 3

July 28-Aug. 3

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

510 Nw Crow Creek Dr., $53,500

Home

542 Harbor Creek Way, $243,000

184 Lighthouse Cove Loop, $221,000

3 Sandpiper Ct., $211,100

1332 Harbour Watch Sw, $950,000

9161 Old Field Rd., $384,990

9107 Devaun Park Blvd., $340,015

141 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $224,900

371 Wampee St., $199,000

1945 Coleman Lake Dr., $198,400

1909 Coleman Lake Dr., $191,500

Condo/Townhouse

395 S Crow Creek Dr., $179,000

1215 Nw North Middleton Dr., $97,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

496 Sandpiper Bay Dr. Sw, $260,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot E Veronica Rd., $15,000

Home

41 Beachwalker Ct., $984,250

124 Pioneer Loop, $680,000

114 East Bay St., $505,000

11 Robert Conway Ct., $185,500

1736 Rice St., $174,000

4025 N Fraser St., $116,000

603 N Hazard St., $95,000

Aynor 29511

Home

111 Hagood Dr., $326,000

Conway 29526

Land

1030 Murrelet Ct., $108,000

2151 Eastwoods Dr., $74,200

Home

8223 Timber Ridge Rd., $349,900

337 Board Landing Circle, $312,555

4000 Tupelo Ct., $287,000

1852 Riverport Dr., $263,080

1802 Riverport Dr., $252,068

145 Palm Terrace Loop, $244,452

260 Carmello Circle, $244,330

1928 West Homewood Rd., $242,800

1859 Riverport Dr., $232,613

731 Lalton Dr., $230,000

4087 Ridgewood Dr., $227,040

203 Westville Dr., $217,000

756 Tattlesbury Dr., $213,580

244 Carmello Circle, $210,000

251 Carmello Circle, $208,000

142 Palm Terrace Loop, $200,545

1049 Court Yard Dr., $192,500

708 Adeline Ct., $192,400

2131 Hawksmoor Dr., $188,400

1202 Gailard Dr., $187,500

2828 Mcdougall Dr., $181,000

808 Windsor Rose Dr., $172,589

969 Castlewood Dr., $172,000

1249 Barker St., $121,000

2409 Blake St., $95,000

305 Summer Dr., $88,000

461 Summer Dr., $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

1023 Fairway Ln., $157,000

334 Kiskadee Loop, $103,500

3105 Mercer Dr., $97,500

Conway 29527

Home

1815 Gilbert Rd., $420,000

408 Landing Rd., $321,109

401 Landing Rd., $313,022

548 Fox Chase Dr., $197,000

1012 Trails Rd., $196,816

1806 Heirloom Dr., $169,000

1011 Trails Rd., $167,000

2185 Valenti Dr., $160,000

237 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $159,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1917 Jonestown Rd., $260,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

Lot 2 Highway 646, $5,800

Little River 29566

Land

Tbd Highway 50, $900,000

3369 Cedar Creek Run, $75,000

Home

113 Waterfall Circle, $449,900

432 Feathergrass Way, $327,062

1368 Reflectin Pond Dr., $309,236

427 Palm Lakes, $292,005

4327 Lakeside Dr., $285,000

189 Zostera Dr., $281,982

811 Yauhannah Dr., $279,980

355 Switchgrass Loop, $271,611

3713 Park Pointe Ave., $260,805

2012 Keowee Ct., $227,000

229 Carriage Lake Dr., $215,000

2124 Adams Circle, $184,000

152 Carolina Pointe Way, $164,000

4405 Mandi Ave., $162,000

1230 Camlet Ln., $152,000

499 Copenhagen Dr., $152,000

3398 Limestone Dr., $122,000

107 Queens Rd., $39,000

Condo/Townhouse

153 Goldenrod Circle, $188,900

121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $173,500

1422 Baldwin Ct., $119,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $91,100

4489 Little River Inn Ln., $82,900

4490 Little River Inn Ln., $81,000

4478 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $60,000

3700 Golf Colony Dr., $41,200

Little River/Longs 29568

Land

Tbd Old Buck Creek Rd., $750,000

Tract 2 Tom Dorman Rd., $24,900

3655 Cedar Creek Run, $57,000

Home

2024 Dawes Landing Court, $398,968

10478 S Highway 905, $388,500

617 Blue Sail Ct., $365,810

1820 Thoms Creek Court, $326,555

662 Lantern Ct., $237,500

2080 Borgata Loop, $200,000

2092 Borgata Loop, $198,000

4045 Comfort Valley Dr., $192,233

208 Oak Leaf Dr., $192,000

203 Devonbrook Pl., $186,900

191 Whispering Oaks Dr., $185,000

371 Junco Circle, $185,000

101 Tomoka Trail, $167,900

371 Charter Dr., $166,900

208 Silverbelle Blvd., $160,000

177 Junco Circle, $140,000

272 Iroquis Trail, $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

653 Tupelo Ln., $77,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Highway 45, $37,000

Home

2602 Southern Crest Dr., $362,500

1501 Emery Rd., $179,850

601 Blue Daisy Ct., $165,000

2017 Spring Valley Dr., $157,990

3270 Watts Rd., $133,000

2600 Daisy Rd., $125,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

9751 Bellasera Circle, $392,000

6202 Sancindy Ln., $80,000

Home

1010 Old Bridge Rd., $975,000

8211 Pond Berry Ln., $770,000

7 South Gate Rd., $715,000

120 Green Lake Dr., $510,000

642 Providence Dr., $405,000

9301 Kings Rd., $380,000

6204 Sancindy Ln., $235,000

841 Heather Ln., $228,000

996 Cedarwood Circle, $192,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $540,000

8500 Margate Circle, $520,000

9650 Shore Dr., $418,500

8560 Queensway Blvd., $385,500

9994 Beach Club Dr., $362,500

1346 Villa Marbella Ct., $330,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $295,000

460 Ocean Creek Dr., $289,500

8560 Queensway Blvd., $284,500

9820 Queensway Blvd., $277,500

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $242,500

421 Appledore Circle, $242,000

812 Castleford Circle, $218,000

9670 Shore Dr., $173,000

6921 Porcher Ave., $170,900

315 N 72nd Ave. N, $162,900

9501 Shore Dr., $149,900

9550 Shore Dr., $145,000

250 Maison Dr., $142,500

9621 Shore Dr., $130,000

6510 Wildwood Trail, $125,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $124,500

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

402 75th Ave N, $108,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000

407 76th Ave. N, $87,000

712 67th Ave. N, $85,000

9550 Shore Dr., $80,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $80,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Surfside Dr & N Pinewood Dr., $550,000

Home

15a N Ocean Blvd., $489,200

22 South Beach Dr., $458,000

591 Hickman St., $314,230

274 Ocean Commons Dr., $264,635

234 Obi Lane, $247,250

1661 Pennystone Trail, $240,000

1550 Deer Park Ln., $237,900

1619 Montclair Dr., $227,000

1908 Candy Ln., $226,000

505 Plantation Dr., $179,000

1940 Tree Circle, $171,000

1616 Broken Anchor Way, $168,900

506 Garden Dr., $165,000

6001-1003 S Kings Hwy., $300,000

6001-1282 South Kings Hwy., $211,500

6001 - P22 S Kings Hwy., $183,000

6001 - Site U30 S Kings Hwy., $139,000

6001-Q-28 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

2705 Gemini Dr., $88,500

Condo/Townhouse

112 Birch N Coppice Dr., $170,400

118 Birch N Coppice Dr., $135,000

8797 Cloister Dr., $93,900

8862 Chandler Dr., $90,000

1391 Turkey Ridge Rd., $82,500

1101 2nd Ave. N, $79,900

1850 Colony Dr., $68,500

1981 Bent Grass Dr., $108,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 2 Highway 17 Business, $395,000

Highway 17 Bypass, $95,000

Lot 1 Berkeley Ct., $68,500

5104 Cowart Ct., $67,803

Home

76 Pigeon Forge Ct., $640,000

40 Rexford Ct., $528,500

2019 Silver Island Way, $425,987

135 Bucky Loop, $360,000

112 Whitemarsh Ct., $355,000

657 Elmwood Circle, $355,000

153 Graytwig Circle, $354,000

11 Fieldstone Court, $340,500

300 Star Lake Dr., $340,000

516 Meadow Ln., $335,280

233 Star Lake Dr., $329,000

201 Splendor Circle, $316,160

185 Winding River Dr., $316,000

515 Chanted Dr., $303,635

308 Scottsdale Ct., $300,000

209 Splendor Circle, $297,135

205 Splendor Circle, $297,135

2004 Parker Bay Dr., $288,000

241 Splendor Circle, $277,731

115 Fox Den Dr., $274,000

120 Bucky Loop, $272,940

424 Westham Dr., $269,000

266 Waties Dr., $260,000

2012 Kayak Kove Ct., $243,000

2036 Kayak Kove Ct., $236,370

232 Marbella Dr., $226,000

9441 Timber Row, $145,000

128 Hawks Nest Circle, $138,500

230 Vista Dr., $238,500

Condo/Townhouse

469 Vereen Rd., $375,500

113 Parmelee Dr., $259,000

471-A Woodpecker Ln., $222,000

3030b Oak Grove Bend, $185,000

112 Coldstream Cove Loop, $183,000

176 Madrid Dr., $168,000

4676 Fringetree Dr., $155,000

333 Black Oak Ln., $153,900

123 N Dogwood Dr., $133,000

123 N Dogwood Dr., $118,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Tbd Dividend Loop, $156,000

Home

5705 N Ocean Blvd., $625,000

5853 Ledro Ln., $446,716

2075 Suncrest Dr., $395,000

894 Berkshire Ave., $387,608

3408 Pampas Dr., $386,000

1748 Suncrest Dr., $350,525

2516 Goldfinch Dr., $302,090

2525 Nadir Ct., $273,000

2755 Eclipse Dr., $248,000

2902 Lunar Ct., $242,500

3036 Skylar Dr., $238,000

2803 Eclipse Dr., $230,000

2774 Eclipse Dr., $223,000

2799 Eclipse Dr., $219,000

109 Galley Harbor Dr., $184,400

1125 Scott Dr., $182,500

4115 Little River Rd., $159,000

4401 Camellia Dr., $159,000

802 Boundary St., $103,000

315 Lyons Cove Dr., $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

939 Hendrick Ave., $318,500

201 S Ocean Blvd., $250,000

3564 Saint James Ave., $242,500

1853 Culbertson Ave., $234,000

1885 Culbertson Ave., $230,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $197,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

3211 S Ocean Blvd., $169,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd. S, $154,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $152,000

4878 Dahlia Ct., $150,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000

4827 Orchid Way, $138,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

863 Palmetto Trail, $134,000

3950 Fairway Lakes Dr., $130,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $116,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd. S, $110,000

306 74th Ave. N, $105,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $75,000

1301 Pridgen Rd., $72,000

1205 S Ocean Blvd., $60,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $52,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1591 Serena Dr., $230,000

1081 Fiddleway Way, $111,500

1423 Bohicket Ct., $51,900

405 West Palms Dr., $42,500

271 West Palms Dr., $41,000

Lot 354 W Palms Dr., $39,000

Home

692 Edgecreek Dr., $800,000

236 Welcome Dr., $537,000

574 Indigo Bay Circle, $531,472

4029 Captiva Row, $516,700

5231 Mt. Pleasant Dr., $495,000

6200 Chadderton Circle, $376,205

6231 Chadderton Circle, $355,170

1333 Tessara Way, $328,808

802 Carolina Farms Blvd., $310,000

931 Sorano St., $289,378

132 Cloey Rd., $286,500

4814 Seabreeze Ln., $273,500

4877 Westwind Dr., $261,000

852 Brant St., $260,000

384 Blackberry Ln., $258,000

2517 Sugar Creek Ct., $252,000

164 Sago Palm Dr., $245,000

150 Sago Palm Dr., $244,000

809 Ashleaf Dr., $235,000

288 Turning Pines Loop, $234,773

2392 Seneca Ridge Dr., $228,000

5313 Abbey Park Loop, $222,000

320 Mckendree Ln., $214,000

145 Zinnia Dr., $212,000

287 Turning Pines Loop, $210,000

2230 Haystack Way, $207,000

1616 Palmetto Palm Dr., $199,900

502 Callalily Ct., $183,000

3021 Regency Oak Dr., $175,000

107 Pinecrest Rd., $170,000

305 Tapscott St., $122,000

Condo/Townhouse

8604 San Marcello Dr., $375,000

3214 Volterra Way, $217,000

736 Salerno Circle, $210,500

408 Black Smith Ln., $165,900

1234 Harvester Circle, $155,000

4595 Girvan Dr., $125,000

4818 Innisbrook Ct., $107,000

142 Westhaven Dr., $107,000

2017 Silvercrest Dr., $101,000

457 Red River Ct., $98,000

1262 River Oaks Dr., $86,000

950 Forestbrook Rd., $60,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

608 S 26th Ave. S, $105,500

1525 13th Ave. N, $27,000

Home

4305 Grey Heron Dr., $876,000

3702 N Ocean Blvd., $690,000

1208 Captain Hooks Way, $543,200

1013 Bonnet Dr., $540,128

1800 N Cove Ct., $427,780

222 S 9th Ave., $420,000

1705 27th Ave. N, $415,000

1324 East Island Dr., $405,000

1729 N Cove Ct., $394,805

1737 N Cove Ct., $361,375

1631 27th Ave. N, $350,000

3903 Club Course Dr., $305,000

310 35th Ave. N, $305,000

1128 Inlet View Dr., $290,000

1419 Lighthouse Dr., $265,000

508 16th Ave. S, $251,000

733 Dogwood Ln., $233,000

5011 Sea Coral Way, $225,000

508 26th Ave. S, $212,000

5800 Swift St., $195,000

702 24th Ave. S, $180,000

2414 Douglas St., $165,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $79,900

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $490,000

4700 Blackwater Circle, $328,000

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $295,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $266,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $255,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $245,000

4901 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000

4901 N Ocean Blvd., $224,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $217,000

2609 S Ocean Blvd., $214,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $212,900

613 S Ocean Blvd. S, $210,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

301 Shorehaven Dr., $194,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Rd., $177,500

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $174,125

614 3rd Ave. S, $156,000

222 Landing Rd., $150,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $149,000

304 N Ocean Blvd., $149,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $147,500

212 2nd Ave. N, $138,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $131,900

202 Landing Rd., $128,750

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $125,000

1919 Spring St., $114,500

2200 Little River Neck Rd.

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Tbd Ocean Highway, $200,000

Home

3328 Vanderbilt Blvd., $775,000

375 Old Augusta Dr., $680,000

251 Berry Tree Ln., $625,000

167 Castaway Key Dr., $365,000

104 Calvert Ct., $341,000

657 Hawthorn Dr., $340,000

316 Watersedge Dr., $305,000

206 Boatmen Dr., $290,000

160 Red Tail Hawk Loop, $262,000

269 Coachman Dr., $242,500

105 Weatherboard Ct., $215,000

Condo/Townhouse

21 Golf Club Circle, $550,847

561 Golden Bear Dr., $310,000

84 Seagrove Ct., $246,000

34 Mingo Dr., $210,000

111-3 Weehawka Way, $162,000

1025 Algonquin Dr., $140,000

963 Algonquin Dr., $138,000

178 Beaver Pond Loop, $100,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Land

7062 Byrnes Ln., $95,000

Saluda River Rd., $62,500

Lot 8 Cooper River Rd., $62,500

Lot 1 Saluda River Rd., $62,500

Lot 21 Wateree River Rd., $62,500

Home

736 Mcduffie Dr., $420,000

5235 Stockyard Loop, $407,300

5247 Stockyard Loop, $344,815

5271 Stockyard Loop, $344,225

1326 Beaufort River Dr., $340,000

1009 Lynches River Ct., $319,715

116 Southbury Dr., $301,000

5181 Stockyard Loop, $280,000

1624 Deltura Dr., $275,000

5435 Longhorn Dr., $270,000

5446 Longhorn Dr., $268,000

2613 Corn Pile Rd., $264,900

384 Sea Turtle Dr., $259,900

752 Treaty St., $254,500

3411 Westminster Dr., $254,000

748 Treaty Ct., $234,825

2442 Hunters Trail, $229,000

720 Treaty Ct., $228,958

6975 Antonio Ln., $222,000

756 Treaty St., $219,965

729 Treaty Ct., $218,046

566 Ridge Dr., $217,500

326 Rice Mill Dr., $210,000

3807 Barrington Ln., $205,000

576 Affinity Dr., $204,500

705 Treaty St., $200,540

704 Treaty Ct., $200,000

301 Hidden Ct., $198,000

448 Wallingford Circle, $178,000

4196 High Brass Covey, $173,500

7332 Springside Dr., $167,000

9370 Applesauce Dr., $163,500

6610 Wintergreen Point, $154,900

627 Mcgee Dr., $46,900

Condo/Townhouse

107b Machrie Loop, $210,000

1529 C Palmina Loop, $187,000

1534 - C Palmina Loop, $170,000

3965 Forsythia Ct., $110,000

106 Horizon River Dr., $67,000

419-B Tree Top Ct., $55,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $49,000

