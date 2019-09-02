Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
July 21-27
Bolivia, N.C. 28422
Home
709 Breezewood Dr., $289,500
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
303 Stake Rd., $162,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
817 Watson Ave., $27,000
Home
185 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $246,000
1123 Thrush Ct., $172,000
3 Court 6 SW Northwest Dr., $160,000
342 Wampee St. NW, $199,000
671 Boundaryline Dr. NW, $178,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
322 Heather Ct., $442,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 6 Permit Ct., $110,000
Lot 16 Colony Club Dr., $56,500
Home
633 Third Ave., $275,000
37 Lakewood Ave., $152,000
1924 South Island Rd., $100,000
Andrews 29510
Home
803 W Elmwood St., $132,000
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Bethel Rd., $70,000
Home
1046 Tolar Rd., $272,000
217 Grassy Meadow Ct., $234,900
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Tillmond Dr., $35,000
1022 Academy Dr., $28,500
Home
306 Integrity Ct., $283,489
2067 Lexus Ln., $280,000
238 Candlewood Dr., $228,000
1930 West Homewood Rd., $225,000
366 Carmello Circle, $215,000
664 Tattlesbury Dr., $214,900
255 Carmello Circle, $200,000
1209 Tiger Grand Dr., $195,000
1204 Loblolly Ln., $190,000
393 Lenox Dr., $187,500
100 Barons Bluff Dr., $187,040
1880 Riverport Dr., $186,567
856 Windsor Rose Dr., $180,000
812 Kennington Ct., $173,860
605 Country Club Dr., $170,000
1032 Madge Ct., $164,000
132 Hamilton Way, $161,000
134 Hamilton Way, $154,900
189 Hamilton Way, $151,000
721 University Forest Circle, $136,000
632 Summer Dr., $131,500
612 Lincoln Ln., $104,000
301 Summer Dr., $97,000
2455 Green Leaf Dr., $91,000
554 Summer Dr., $63,000
993 Cobblestone Ln., $28,000
1704 Elm St., $25,000
Condo/Townhouse
1019 Tee Shot Dr., $172,000
1002 Tee Shot Dr., $155,000
110 Country Manor Dr., $124,900
1025 Carolina Rd., $75,000
615 Carter Ln., $53,000
Conway 29527
Land
5500 Fern Ridge Rd., $130,000
Home
1110 Knotty Branch Rd., $190,000
1301 Acona Court, $182,655
444 Oakham Dr., $182,000
1300 Mandarin Dr., $182,000
216 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $170,751
3424 Merganser Dr., $166,090
250 Macarthur Dr., $163,000
324 Jasmine Dr., $159,500
2504 Belladora Rd., $155,000
361 Shallow Cove Dr., $151,589
154 Emily Springs Dr., $148,000
2908 Green Pond Circle, $140,001
185 Cottage Creek Circle, $138,900
1700 16th Ave., $130,000
2403 Beverly Rd., $78,000
Green Sea 29545
Home
181 Halfway Rd., $235,000
Little River 29566
Land
2256 Dykman Circle, $27,000
TBD Duberry Farm Rd., $15,000
Home
4822 Williams Island Dr., $715,000
300 Switchgrass Loop, $354,649
1345 Reflection Pond Dr., $310,000
3709 Park Pointe Ave., $307,772
343 Palm Lakes Blvd., $300,101
532 Flowering Branch Ave., $289,435
315 Cypress Springs Way, $280,100
212 Northside Dr., $279,000
839 Sultana Dr., $240,000
269 Sienna Dr., $215,000
1194 Saint Joseph Rd., $166,000
843 Holly Sands Blvd., $150,000
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $205,000
4450 Turtle Ln., $180,000
4440 Turtle Ln., $157,000
4409 Eastport Blvd., $154,900
775 Plantation Dr., $130,000
4648 Greenbriar Dr., $113,500
4261 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000
4650 Greenbriar Dr., $108,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $100,000
4470 Little River Inn Ln., $82,000
Longs 29568
Land
TBD Crystal Lane Rd., $22,800
Home
443 Carrick Loop, $245,500
470 Carrick Loop, $239,900
112 Belclare Way, $231,000
2329 Brick Dr., $228,500
165 Balsa Dr., $200,000
551 Carrick Loop, $194,240
653 Dayflower Dr., $181,000
792 Trap Shooter Circle, $168,900
7965 Highway 90, $168,900
212 Oak Leaf Dr., $165,000
Condo/Townhouse
654 Tupelo Ln., $86,500
685 Tupelo Dr., $76,000
Loris 29569
Land
6 Lots Red Bluff Rd., $80,000
Lot 7 Rose Petal Ln., $36,000
Lot 5 Rose Petal Ln., $36,000
Lot 19 Highway 777, $24,000
Home
151 Saddle Dr., $330,000
461 Heritage Rd., $310,000
2520 Coats Rd., $257,500
1939 Highway 646, $129,000
621 Hulls Island Rd., $128,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
7361 Catena Ln., $753,258
7422 Seville Dr., $632,500
780 Monterossa Dr., $629,243
9400 Cove Dr., $598,000
7354 Seville Dr., $590,000
7825 N Ocean Blvd., $544,667
6418 Somerset Dr., $270,000
Condo/Townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $635,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $392,000
1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $365,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $325,000
713 Seascale Ln., $300,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $292,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000
9650 Shore Dr., $225,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $163,000
223 Maison Dr., $133,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $125,500
223 Maison Dr., $122,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $116,500
210 75th Ave N, $103,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $91,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $86,900
201 74th Ave. N, $86,000
808 65th Ave. N, $77,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
311 17th Ave. N, $600,000
1025 N Dogwood Dr. North, $355,000
952 Abernathy Place, $334,218
426 South Poplar Dr., $314,900
953 Abernathy Place, $299,511
717 S 16th Ave. S, $290,000
254 Ocean Commons Dr., $274,649
501 Lake Shore Dr., $269,000
260 Ocean Commons Dr., $268,423
688 Sandberg St., $253,000
715 8th Ave.S, $227,000
1215 Live Oak Ct., $163,100
1415 Gibson Ave., $261,000
1345 Dick Pond Rd., $162,000
2126 Lake View Circle, $145,000
6001-1683 South Kings Hwy., $110,000
6001 - 1856 S Kings Hwy., $74,000
6001-1127 South Kings Hwy., $73,000
Condo/Townhouse
618 S 15th Ave. S, $186,000
423 Surfside Dr., $168,000
712 S Dogwood Dr., $158,000
218 Double Eagle Dr., $124,900
217 S Ocean Blvd., $124,000
2225 Huntingdon Dr., $120,000
1930 Bent Grass Dr., $107,000
8775 Chandler Dr., $87,000
1431 Turkey Ridge Rd., $75,000
2029 Rimsdale Dr., $212,900
411 Pipers Ln., $138,000
102 Pipers Ln., $137,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,000
8562 Hopkins Circle, $116,500
1940 Bent Grass Dr., $102,450
5905 S Kings Highway, $84,000
5905 Souths Kings Highway, $68,000
8641 Southbridge Dr., $67,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
130 Vista Oaks Ct., $95,000
Home
117 Hagar Brown Rd., $491,495
866 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $411,562
862 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $384,965
916 Wind Shore Ct., $325,000
142 Pickering Dr., $290,000
495 Rum Gully Rd., $290,000
15 Passion Flower Ct., $250,000
2004 Kayak Kove Ct., $250,000
2000 Kayak Kove Ct., $234,172
189 Seville Dr., $230,000
806 Flicker Pl., $229,900
2510 Oriole Dr., $215,000
9147 Wildwood Pl., $205,000
833 Keel Ct., $193,500
9584 Indigo Club Dr., $185,000
709 Colony Dr., $176,000
9615 Kings Grant Dr., $143,500
81 Offshore Dr., $81,115
51 Conway Ct., $69,000
40 Burr Circle, $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
1004 Ray Costin Way, $189,900
780 Pickering Dr., $187,000
200 C Nut Hatch Ln., $182,500
759 Painted Bunting Dr., $179,000
791 Painted Bunting Dr., $165,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $149,500
147 Chenoa Dr., $143,000
4385 Daphne Ln., $137,000
1002 Indian Wells Ct., $128,000
753 Wilshire Ln., $120,000
2498 Coastline Ct., $118,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $112,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5972 Bolsena Place, $656,861
5639 Porcher Dr., $490,000
6563 Pozzallo Place, $437,291
850 Rosa Circle, $383,720
890 Culbertson Ave., $363,139
1400 Peterson St., $348,000
876 Culbertson Ave., $315,425
2481 Goldfinch Dr., $306,175
2808 Eclipse Dr., $267,000
3433 Thrash Way, $264,900
2744 Zenith Way, $256,500
2675 Ophelia Way, $250,000
2513 Nadir Ct., $221,000
5710 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000
800 Columbia Dr., $63,000
406 9th Ave. S, $37,200
613 5th Ave. S, $15,500
Condo/Townhouse
2745 Unit A Cook Circle, $246,869
2745 Cook Circle, $240,397
4823 Orchid Way, $215,000
4359 Willoughby Ln., $209,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $186,500
3791 Vine St., $174,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
1056 Penny Ln., $140,000
4869 Magnolia Point Ln., $137,000
770 Aspen Dr., $135,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $133,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $132,900
3845 Spruce St., $128,900
3966 Fairway Lakes Dr., $128,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $109,900
400 20th Ave. N, $95,000
1206 Tiffany Ln., $85,000
1202 Tiffany Ln., $77,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $72,000
3965 Forsythia Ct., $62,500
2000 Greens Blvd., $57,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $46,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9000 Loggerhead Ct., $77,000
1124 Whispering Winds Dr., $60,000
4953 Westwind Dr., $58,000
1024 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $49,500
Summer Rose Ln., $39,000
Home
662 Edgecreek Dr., $480,000
327 Capers Creek Dr., $475,000
424 W Palm Dr., $435,000
3941 Riley-Hampton Dr., $369,000
6194 Chadderton Circle, $364,155
5328 Grosetto Way, $300,000
1367 Bermuda Grass Dr., $294,000
1066 Englemann Oak Dr., $285,000
828 Brant St., $282,065
520 Harbison Circle, $252,550
194 Rocko Dr., $240,000
240 Bittersweet Ln., $240,000
5381 Abbey Park Loop, $239,370
1670 Palmetto Palm Dr., $205,233
4820 Southern Trail, $195,000
290 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $190,000
366 Thistle Ln., $184,000
200 Ackerman Dr., $175,000
121 Bellegrove Dr., $165,000
427 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $150,000
429 Villa Woods Dr., $134,000
1816 Martin Circle, $130,000
110 Rockdale St., $111,000
Condo/Townhouse
5424 Elba Way, $252,500
1534 Lanterns Rest Rd., $164,900
4428-B Montrose Ln., $160,000
4429-F Montrose Ln., $138,000
691 Riverwalk Dr., $135,000
4928 Pond Shoals Ct., $130,295
1188 River Oaks Dr., $125,000
1109 Peace Pipe Pl., $120,000
4926 Pond Shoals Ct., $116,000
650 River Oaks Dr., $102,000
4586-D Girvan Dr., $100,000
4591 Girvan Dr., $92,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1420 Clipper Rd., $97,000
Home
2115 Via Palma Dr., $525,000
1403 Turtle Ct., $455,000
1506 Beachwalker Ln., $435,000
1116 Inlet View Dr., $285,000
1116 Coral Sand Dr., $280,000
705 11th Ave. S, $215,000
2105 Hillside Dr. S, $205,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $55,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $40,500
Condo/Townhouse
1625 Ocean Blvd. S, $390,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $342,000
5404 Ocean Blvd. N, $325,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $310,000
6108 N Ocean Blvd., $280,500
1221 Tidewater Dr., $230,000
2203 S Ocean Blvd., $197,000
202 Colony Dr., $180,415
601 Hillside Dr. N, $175,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $165,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $137,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $135,500
6253 Catalina Dr., $135,000
606 7th Ave. S, $125,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $118,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $106,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $90,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
130 Running Oak Ct., $540,000
109 Red Wing Ct., $415,000
115 Black Pearl Court, $412,115
175 Beaufain Ct., $410,000
258 Black Duck Rd., $405,000
60 Red Maple Dr., $320,000
303 Castaway Key Dr., $315,875
142 Berkshire Loop, $300,000
95 Boatmen Dr., $290,000
80 Navigators Way, $265,000
Condo/Townhouse
13 Golf Club Circle, $522,818
99 Harbor Club Dr., $492,000
524 - 5A Retreat Beach Circle, $449,500
156 Lumbee Circle, $256,000
62 Rye Grass Ln., $135,000
366 Pinehurst Ln., $130,000
128 Salt Marsh Circle, $126,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 218 Gist Ln., $50,900
Home
2317 Myerlee Dr., $300,024
367 Camrose Way, $288,500
2344 Myerlee Dr., $285,473
5177 Stockyard Loop, $282,675
204 Angel Wing Dr., $282,126
1236 Brighton Hill Ave., $280,000
4968 Oat Fields Dr., $277,000
313 Cardita Loop, $267,148
135 Southbury Dr., $251,000
317 Duel Ct., $238,000
2666 Corn Pile Rd., $235,000
609 Swinford Dr., $232,000
502 Waccamaw River Rd., $230,000
284 Turning Pines Loop, $224,050
190 Camrose Way, $223,000
236 Turning Pines Loop, $222,500
400 Tiburon Dr., $215,000
631 Hatteras River Rd., $215,000
109 Kenzgar Dr., $210,000
4006 Manor Wood Dr., $208,000
254 Cabo Loop, $204,000
124 Avondale Dr., $195,000
652 Lilly Naz Ln., $186,000
314 Trace Run Circle, $182,000
901 Don Donald Ct., $180,500
325 Rylan Jacob Pl., $173,000
492 Wallingford Circle, $164,000
219 Sebring Ln., $155,000
1097 Weslin Creek Dr., $146,500
1057 Star Creek Circle, $144,000
8638 Bragg Dr., $136,000
119 Neal Ln., $95,000
Condo/Townhouse
152 Rosewater Loop, $169,000
117 Ella Kinley Circle, $156,000
121 Butkus Dr., $136,000
110 Lazy Willow Ln., $123,900
6730 Blue Heron Blvd., $80,000
1200 Zion Dr., $79,000
