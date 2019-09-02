Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
Up Next
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By

July 21-27

Bolivia, N.C. 28422

Home

709 Breezewood Dr., $289,500

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

303 Stake Rd., $162,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

817 Watson Ave., $27,000

Home

185 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $246,000

1123 Thrush Ct., $172,000

3 Court 6 SW Northwest Dr., $160,000

342 Wampee St. NW, $199,000

671 Boundaryline Dr. NW, $178,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

322 Heather Ct., $442,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 6 Permit Ct., $110,000

Lot 16 Colony Club Dr., $56,500

Home

633 Third Ave., $275,000

37 Lakewood Ave., $152,000

1924 South Island Rd., $100,000

Andrews 29510

Home

803 W Elmwood St., $132,000

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Bethel Rd., $70,000

Home

1046 Tolar Rd., $272,000

217 Grassy Meadow Ct., $234,900

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Tillmond Dr., $35,000

1022 Academy Dr., $28,500

Home

306 Integrity Ct., $283,489

2067 Lexus Ln., $280,000

238 Candlewood Dr., $228,000

1930 West Homewood Rd., $225,000

366 Carmello Circle, $215,000

664 Tattlesbury Dr., $214,900

255 Carmello Circle, $200,000

1209 Tiger Grand Dr., $195,000

1204 Loblolly Ln., $190,000

393 Lenox Dr., $187,500

100 Barons Bluff Dr., $187,040

1880 Riverport Dr., $186,567

856 Windsor Rose Dr., $180,000

812 Kennington Ct., $173,860

605 Country Club Dr., $170,000

1032 Madge Ct., $164,000

132 Hamilton Way, $161,000

134 Hamilton Way, $154,900

189 Hamilton Way, $151,000

721 University Forest Circle, $136,000

632 Summer Dr., $131,500

612 Lincoln Ln., $104,000

301 Summer Dr., $97,000

2455 Green Leaf Dr., $91,000

554 Summer Dr., $63,000

993 Cobblestone Ln., $28,000

1704 Elm St., $25,000

Condo/Townhouse

1019 Tee Shot Dr., $172,000

1002 Tee Shot Dr., $155,000

110 Country Manor Dr., $124,900

1025 Carolina Rd., $75,000

615 Carter Ln., $53,000

Conway 29527

Land

5500 Fern Ridge Rd., $130,000

Home

1110 Knotty Branch Rd., $190,000

1301 Acona Court, $182,655

444 Oakham Dr., $182,000

1300 Mandarin Dr., $182,000

216 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $170,751

3424 Merganser Dr., $166,090

250 Macarthur Dr., $163,000

324 Jasmine Dr., $159,500

2504 Belladora Rd., $155,000

361 Shallow Cove Dr., $151,589

154 Emily Springs Dr., $148,000

2908 Green Pond Circle, $140,001

185 Cottage Creek Circle, $138,900

1700 16th Ave., $130,000

2403 Beverly Rd., $78,000

Green Sea 29545

Home

181 Halfway Rd., $235,000

Little River 29566

Land

2256 Dykman Circle, $27,000

TBD Duberry Farm Rd., $15,000

Home

4822 Williams Island Dr., $715,000

300 Switchgrass Loop, $354,649

1345 Reflection Pond Dr., $310,000

3709 Park Pointe Ave., $307,772

343 Palm Lakes Blvd., $300,101

532 Flowering Branch Ave., $289,435

315 Cypress Springs Way, $280,100

212 Northside Dr., $279,000

839 Sultana Dr., $240,000

269 Sienna Dr., $215,000

1194 Saint Joseph Rd., $166,000

843 Holly Sands Blvd., $150,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $205,000

4450 Turtle Ln., $180,000

4440 Turtle Ln., $157,000

4409 Eastport Blvd., $154,900

775 Plantation Dr., $130,000

4648 Greenbriar Dr., $113,500

4261 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000

4650 Greenbriar Dr., $108,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $100,000

4470 Little River Inn Ln., $82,000

Longs 29568

Land

TBD Crystal Lane Rd., $22,800

Home

443 Carrick Loop, $245,500

470 Carrick Loop, $239,900

112 Belclare Way, $231,000

2329 Brick Dr., $228,500

165 Balsa Dr., $200,000

551 Carrick Loop, $194,240

653 Dayflower Dr., $181,000

792 Trap Shooter Circle, $168,900

7965 Highway 90, $168,900

212 Oak Leaf Dr., $165,000

Condo/Townhouse

654 Tupelo Ln., $86,500

685 Tupelo Dr., $76,000

Loris 29569

Land

6 Lots Red Bluff Rd., $80,000

Lot 7 Rose Petal Ln., $36,000

Lot 5 Rose Petal Ln., $36,000

Lot 19 Highway 777, $24,000

Home

151 Saddle Dr., $330,000

461 Heritage Rd., $310,000

2520 Coats Rd., $257,500

1939 Highway 646, $129,000

621 Hulls Island Rd., $128,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7361 Catena Ln., $753,258

7422 Seville Dr., $632,500

780 Monterossa Dr., $629,243

9400 Cove Dr., $598,000

7354 Seville Dr., $590,000

7825 N Ocean Blvd., $544,667

6418 Somerset Dr., $270,000

Condo/Townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln., $635,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $392,000

1352 Villa Marbella Ct., $365,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $325,000

713 Seascale Ln., $300,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $292,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000

9650 Shore Dr., $225,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $163,000

223 Maison Dr., $133,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $125,500

223 Maison Dr., $122,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $116,500

210 75th Ave N, $103,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $91,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $86,900

201 74th Ave. N, $86,000

808 65th Ave. N, $77,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

311 17th Ave. N, $600,000

1025 N Dogwood Dr. North, $355,000

952 Abernathy Place, $334,218

426 South Poplar Dr., $314,900

953 Abernathy Place, $299,511

717 S 16th Ave. S, $290,000

254 Ocean Commons Dr., $274,649

501 Lake Shore Dr., $269,000

260 Ocean Commons Dr., $268,423

688 Sandberg St., $253,000

715 8th Ave.S, $227,000

1215 Live Oak Ct., $163,100

1415 Gibson Ave., $261,000

1345 Dick Pond Rd., $162,000

2126 Lake View Circle, $145,000

6001-1683 South Kings Hwy., $110,000

6001 - 1856 S Kings Hwy., $74,000

6001-1127 South Kings Hwy., $73,000

Condo/Townhouse

618 S 15th Ave. S, $186,000

423 Surfside Dr., $168,000

712 S Dogwood Dr., $158,000

218 Double Eagle Dr., $124,900

217 S Ocean Blvd., $124,000

2225 Huntingdon Dr., $120,000

1930 Bent Grass Dr., $107,000

8775 Chandler Dr., $87,000

1431 Turkey Ridge Rd., $75,000

2029 Rimsdale Dr., $212,900

411 Pipers Ln., $138,000

102 Pipers Ln., $137,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,000

8562 Hopkins Circle, $116,500

1940 Bent Grass Dr., $102,450

5905 S Kings Highway, $84,000

5905 Souths Kings Highway, $68,000

8641 Southbridge Dr., $67,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

130 Vista Oaks Ct., $95,000

Home

117 Hagar Brown Rd., $491,495

866 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $411,562

862 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $384,965

916 Wind Shore Ct., $325,000

142 Pickering Dr., $290,000

495 Rum Gully Rd., $290,000

15 Passion Flower Ct., $250,000

2004 Kayak Kove Ct., $250,000

2000 Kayak Kove Ct., $234,172

189 Seville Dr., $230,000

806 Flicker Pl., $229,900

2510 Oriole Dr., $215,000

9147 Wildwood Pl., $205,000

833 Keel Ct., $193,500

9584 Indigo Club Dr., $185,000

709 Colony Dr., $176,000

9615 Kings Grant Dr., $143,500

81 Offshore Dr., $81,115

51 Conway Ct., $69,000

40 Burr Circle, $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

1004 Ray Costin Way, $189,900

780 Pickering Dr., $187,000

200 C Nut Hatch Ln., $182,500

759 Painted Bunting Dr., $179,000

791 Painted Bunting Dr., $165,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $149,500

147 Chenoa Dr., $143,000

4385 Daphne Ln., $137,000

1002 Indian Wells Ct., $128,000

753 Wilshire Ln., $120,000

2498 Coastline Ct., $118,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $112,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5972 Bolsena Place, $656,861

5639 Porcher Dr., $490,000

6563 Pozzallo Place, $437,291

850 Rosa Circle, $383,720

890 Culbertson Ave., $363,139

1400 Peterson St., $348,000

876 Culbertson Ave., $315,425

2481 Goldfinch Dr., $306,175

2808 Eclipse Dr., $267,000

3433 Thrash Way, $264,900

2744 Zenith Way, $256,500

2675 Ophelia Way, $250,000

2513 Nadir Ct., $221,000

5710 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000

800 Columbia Dr., $63,000

406 9th Ave. S, $37,200

613 5th Ave. S, $15,500

Condo/Townhouse

2745 Unit A Cook Circle, $246,869

2745 Cook Circle, $240,397

4823 Orchid Way, $215,000

4359 Willoughby Ln., $209,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $186,500

3791 Vine St., $174,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

1056 Penny Ln., $140,000

4869 Magnolia Point Ln., $137,000

770 Aspen Dr., $135,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $133,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $132,900

3845 Spruce St., $128,900

3966 Fairway Lakes Dr., $128,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $109,900

400 20th Ave. N, $95,000

1206 Tiffany Ln., $85,000

1202 Tiffany Ln., $77,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $72,000

3965 Forsythia Ct., $62,500

2000 Greens Blvd., $57,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $46,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9000 Loggerhead Ct., $77,000

1124 Whispering Winds Dr., $60,000

4953 Westwind Dr., $58,000

1024 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $49,500

Summer Rose Ln., $39,000

Home

662 Edgecreek Dr., $480,000

327 Capers Creek Dr., $475,000

424 W Palm Dr., $435,000

3941 Riley-Hampton Dr., $369,000

6194 Chadderton Circle, $364,155

5328 Grosetto Way, $300,000

1367 Bermuda Grass Dr., $294,000

1066 Englemann Oak Dr., $285,000

828 Brant St., $282,065

520 Harbison Circle, $252,550

194 Rocko Dr., $240,000

240 Bittersweet Ln., $240,000

5381 Abbey Park Loop, $239,370

1670 Palmetto Palm Dr., $205,233

4820 Southern Trail, $195,000

290 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $190,000

366 Thistle Ln., $184,000

200 Ackerman Dr., $175,000

121 Bellegrove Dr., $165,000

427 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $150,000

429 Villa Woods Dr., $134,000

1816 Martin Circle, $130,000

110 Rockdale St., $111,000

Condo/Townhouse

5424 Elba Way, $252,500

1534 Lanterns Rest Rd., $164,900

4428-B Montrose Ln., $160,000

4429-F Montrose Ln., $138,000

691 Riverwalk Dr., $135,000

4928 Pond Shoals Ct., $130,295

1188 River Oaks Dr., $125,000

1109 Peace Pipe Pl., $120,000

4926 Pond Shoals Ct., $116,000

650 River Oaks Dr., $102,000

4586-D Girvan Dr., $100,000

4591 Girvan Dr., $92,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1420 Clipper Rd., $97,000

Home

2115 Via Palma Dr., $525,000

1403 Turtle Ct., $455,000

1506 Beachwalker Ln., $435,000

1116 Inlet View Dr., $285,000

1116 Coral Sand Dr., $280,000

705 11th Ave. S, $215,000

2105 Hillside Dr. S, $205,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $55,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $40,500

Condo/Townhouse

1625 Ocean Blvd. S, $390,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $342,000

5404 Ocean Blvd. N, $325,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $310,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $280,500

1221 Tidewater Dr., $230,000

2203 S Ocean Blvd., $197,000

202 Colony Dr., $180,415

601 Hillside Dr. N, $175,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $165,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $137,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $135,500

6253 Catalina Dr., $135,000

606 7th Ave. S, $125,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $118,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $106,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $90,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

130 Running Oak Ct., $540,000

109 Red Wing Ct., $415,000

115 Black Pearl Court, $412,115

175 Beaufain Ct., $410,000

258 Black Duck Rd., $405,000

60 Red Maple Dr., $320,000

303 Castaway Key Dr., $315,875

142 Berkshire Loop, $300,000

95 Boatmen Dr., $290,000

80 Navigators Way, $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

13 Golf Club Circle, $522,818

99 Harbor Club Dr., $492,000

524 - 5A Retreat Beach Circle, $449,500

156 Lumbee Circle, $256,000

62 Rye Grass Ln., $135,000

366 Pinehurst Ln., $130,000

128 Salt Marsh Circle, $126,000

Myrtle Beach 29588



Land

Lot 218 Gist Ln., $50,900

Home

2317 Myerlee Dr., $300,024

367 Camrose Way, $288,500

2344 Myerlee Dr., $285,473

5177 Stockyard Loop, $282,675

204 Angel Wing Dr., $282,126

1236 Brighton Hill Ave., $280,000

4968 Oat Fields Dr., $277,000

313 Cardita Loop, $267,148

135 Southbury Dr., $251,000

317 Duel Ct., $238,000

2666 Corn Pile Rd., $235,000

609 Swinford Dr., $232,000

502 Waccamaw River Rd., $230,000

284 Turning Pines Loop, $224,050

190 Camrose Way, $223,000

236 Turning Pines Loop, $222,500

400 Tiburon Dr., $215,000

631 Hatteras River Rd., $215,000

109 Kenzgar Dr., $210,000

4006 Manor Wood Dr., $208,000

254 Cabo Loop, $204,000

124 Avondale Dr., $195,000

652 Lilly Naz Ln., $186,000

314 Trace Run Circle, $182,000

901 Don Donald Ct., $180,500

325 Rylan Jacob Pl., $173,000

492 Wallingford Circle, $164,000

219 Sebring Ln., $155,000

1097 Weslin Creek Dr., $146,500

1057 Star Creek Circle, $144,000

8638 Bragg Dr., $136,000

119 Neal Ln., $95,000

Condo/Townhouse

152 Rosewater Loop, $169,000

117 Ella Kinley Circle, $156,000

121 Butkus Dr., $136,000

110 Lazy Willow Ln., $123,900

6730 Blue Heron Blvd., $80,000

1200 Zion Dr., $79,000

  Comments  