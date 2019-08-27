Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News
July14-20
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
1934 Minos Meares Rd., $119,000
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Land
197 Calabash Rd. Nw, $50,000
Home
9103 Devaun Park Blvd., $355,000
648 Dellcastle Ct., $333,573
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 3 Buck Dr., $21,000
Home
94 Ballyhoo St., $940,000
617 Willowbank Rd., $255,000
503 Willowbank Rd., $194,000
122 Robert Conway Ct., $179,900
516 Cherokee Dr., $125,000
1757 Jasper St., $120,000
1711 Jasper St., $112,000
303 Alex Alford Dr., $41,000
1451 Powell Rd., $32,000
Aynor 29511
Home
1058 Tolar Rd., $276,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Minnie Mae Dr., $205,000
Tbd Laurel St., $200,000
Lot 23 Cypress Knee Ct., $18,775
Home
513 Hillsborough Dr., $327,060
1943 Lees Landing Circle, $325,000
187 Three Oak Ln., $306,465
274 Board Landing Circle, $285,575
432 River Pine Dr., $284,400
1153 Highway 90, $276,000
437 Hillsborough Dr., $273,044
222 Board Landing Circle, $272,369
313 Carmello Circle, $272,000
165 Ridge Point Dr., $265,500
6055 Bear Bluff Rd., $247,500
8111 Timber Ridge Rd., $235,000
221 Astoria Park Loop, $212,290
452 Windermere Lake Circle, $211,598
288 Carmello Circle, $204,000
836 Windsor Rose Dr., $199,068
4104 Woodcliffe Dr., $193,079
613 Country Club Dr., $183,500
412 Sellers Rd., $179,708
101 Barons Bluff Dr., $171,390
1009 Mccall Loop, $161,500
205 Park Ave., $160,000
1508 Stilley Circle, $154,000
1503 8th Ave., $144,000
556 Highway 66, $119,000
6147 Hughes Ln., $117,500
425 Sandhills Dr., $57,500
Condo/Townhouse
304 Kiskadee Loop, $115,000
306 Kiskadee Loop, $97,900
1432 Highway 544, $68,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $58,000
240-B Myrtle Greens Dr., $56,000
Conway 29527
Land
Lot 20 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $23,900
Tbd Bunyan Ln., $23,000
Home
3005 Holly Loop, $212,000
141 River Watch Dr., $173,500
240 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $148,050
1837 West Ridge Blvd., $83,000
376 Pitch Landing Rd., $81,000
Aynor 29544
Home
203 Floyd Page Rd., $242,500
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 65 Williams Island Dr., $217,000
Home
4389 Lake Circle Dr., $499,900
244 Switchgrass Loop, $325,034
360 Switchgrass Loop, $323,744
132 Hartwell Dr., $288,500
436 Palm Lakes Blvd., $285,000
276 Switchgrass Loop, $284,061
227 Gloucester Way, $279,000
323 Cypress Springs Way, $268,469
2771 Desert Rose St., $260,261
825 Sweeney Dr., $240,000
4308 Turtle Ln., $229,000
830 Cypress Way, $217,500
4133 Heather Lakes Dr., $180,000
155 Queens Rd., $68,000
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $220,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $79,900
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $77,000
Longs 29568
Home
2079 Borgata Loop, $225,000
145 Oak Leaf Dr., $182,000
111 Goodale Dr., $159,900
111 Tomoka Trail, $129,900
406 Coco Plum Ct., $120,000
Condo/Townhouse
615 Tupelo Dr., $78,500
697 Tupelo Dr., $78,400
Loris 29569
Home
110 Floyd Farm Ct., $160,000
2866 Hardee Ave., $139,900
2965 Mount Olive Rd., $127,000
1634 Hewitt Rd., $61,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
215 81st Ave. N, $337,000
Home
307 Surfview Pl., $530,000
6559 Pozzallo Place, $489,065
6591 Pozzallo Place, $437,540
6800 De Lago Ct., $266,000
6721 Amore Ct., $252,500
Condo/Townhouse
205 74th Ave. N, $274,000
10200 Beach Club Dr., $262,000
105 Westhill Circle, $252,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $245,000
412 Willow Garth Circle, $240,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $222,000
120 Gully Branch Ln., $210,000
205 N 74th Ave. N, $165,000
9772 Leyland Dr., $134,999
306 74th Ave. N, $118,950
200 Lands End Blvd., $110,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd. N, $107,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,750
9550 Shore Dr., $80,000
9550 Shore Dr., $70,000
9550 Shore Dr., $67,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
625 S 4th Ave. S, $420,000
919 Anson Ct., $393,900
515 S Maple Ave., $380,825
712 7th Ave. N, $357,000
516 6th Ave. S, $297,000
1637 Hack Ct., $250,000
1324 Gibson Ave., $242,900
301 Rycola Circle, $237,933
329 S 13th Ave. S, $169,500
1823 Windmere Way, $215,000
6001-5723 South Kings Hwy., $84,400
Condo/Townhouse
314 Willow Dr. S, $215,000
106 Birch N Coppice Dr., $149,900
8558 Hopkins Circle, $115,000
1391-B Turkey Ridge Rd., $68,000
1850 Colony Dr., $49,000
1909 Rimsdale Dr., $189,900
1841 Fairway Ridge Dr., $136,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $135,000
108 Pipers Ln., $134,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $110,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
124 Vista Oaks Ct., $95,000
Home
174 Edward Ave., $420,000
26 Orchard Ave., $411,000
4972 Fulton Pl., $410,000
225 Star Lake Dr., $365,800
6 Summerlight Dr., $340,000
4521 Firethorne Dr., $340,000
409 Cypress Creek Dr., $328,000
740 Dreamland Dr., $288,000
90 Riverbend Dr., $280,000
353 Southern Breezes Circle, $279,000
270 Waties Dr., $270,000
2000 Silver Island Way, $258,481
1626 Wood Thrush Dr., $240,000
228 Whitchurch St., $192,000
312 Mourning Dove Ln., $191,000
1701 Tanager Ct., $175,000
9412 Old Palmetto Rd., $153,900
10 Musket St., $51,000
11140 #66 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $26,500
107 Woodland Dr., $540,000
147 Lake Pointe Dr., $405,000
143 Seabreeze Dr., $213,000
Condo/Townhouse
821 Sail Ln., $216,000
827 Botany Loop, $213,500
920 N Waccamaw Dr., $135,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $131,900
5840 Longwood Dr., $128,000
814 N Waccamaw Dr., $209,900
1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $175,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5845 Ledro Ln., $434,140
407 N 38th Ave. N, $415,000
404 33rd Ave. N, $412,500
1176 Peterson St., $385,000
2468 Goldfinch Dr., $326,935
1633 Parish Way, $317,000
2585 Goldfinch Dr., $313,770
2756 Eclipse Dr., $250,000
4739 Cloister Ln., $216,750
941 Pine Thicket St., $75,000
613 5th Ave. S, $58,500
Condo/Townhouse
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $415,000
249 Venice Way, $319,500
781 Murray Ave., $265,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
316 Snorkel Way, $187,500
4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $185,900
3477 Bristol Ln., $180,000
1698 Low Country Pl., $150,650
4733 Wild Iris Dr., $146,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000
897 Palmetto Trail, $128,000
4695 Wild Iris Dr., $126,500
5523 North Ocean Blvd., $119,000
830 44th Ave. N, $116,750
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $92,500
4771 Wild Iris Dr., $89,500
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500
3761 Citation Way, $85,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $47,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
342 Babylon Pine Dr., $46,000
179 West Palms Dr., $43,000
Home
842 Waterton Ave., $925,000
2028 Hideaway Point, $560,000
228 Shoreward Dr., $527,000
604 Edgecreek Dr., $519,500
1240 Fiddlehead Way, $470,000
9042 Belvidere Dr., $461,000
5061 Middleton View Dr., $365,000
1216 Ficus Dr., $344,900
1213 Bentcreek Ln., $330,000
4336 Hawkins Dr., $308,240
851 Brant St., $290,820
5100 Fairmont Ln., $290,000
9135 Abingdon Dr., $285,000
539 Wild Horse Ct., $270,000
557 Carnaby Loop, $260,765
168 Sago Palm Dr., $254,045
5592 Plantersville Pl., $249,470
172 Legends Village Loop, $224,752
8216 Sterling Place Ct., $215,928
4112 Briar Patch Ct., $215,900
3337 Picket Fence Ln., $210,000
510 Carolina Farms Blvd., $210,000
417 Barton Loop, $195,500
4805 Southgate Pkwy., $180,000
449 Forestbrook Dr., $160,000
4897 Southgate Pkwy., $160,000
3623 Cluster Ln., $155,000
605 Burcale Road Circle, $139,900
Condo/Townhouse
401 Branigan Ct., $174,500
517 Hay Hill Ln., $169,800
409 Blacksmith Ln., $167,500
5060 Windsor Green Way, $127,000
4980 Windsor Green Way, $113,000
4850 Meadow Sweet Dr., $105,000
617 Waterway Village Blvd., $72,000
755 Burcale Rd., $62,000
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
333 59th Ave. N, $225,000
Lot 26 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $145,000
1013 29th Ave. S, $20,000
Home
430 Banyan Place, $940,000
5407 Heritage Dr., $799,900
340 52nd Ave. N, $730,000
4954 Salt Creek Ct., $730,000
204 33rd Ave. N, $636,000
1204 Captain Hooks Way, $555,743
1120 Doubloon Dr., $529,394
1412 Fox Hollow Way, $411,000
1526 James Island Ave., $389,990
1736 N Cove Ct., $371,375
1733 N Cove Ct., $369,115
342 51st Ave. N, $325,000
1103 Coral Sand Dr., $309,000
2307 Plumbridge Ln., $289,000
2402 S Hillside Dr., $240,000
815 Waterway Dr., $147,500
4602 E Pelican St., $24,500
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $585,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $379,900
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $354,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $345,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $340,000
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $318,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $310,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $292,500
2212 Tidewatch Way, $290,000
6108 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000
2500 North Ocean Blvd., $222,000
4719 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
1545 Spinnaker Dr., $192,500
1915 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
301 Shorehaven Dr., $185,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $155,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $152,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $141,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $137,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $129,000
706 26th Ave. S, $115,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $108,500
1500 Cenith Dr., $79,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $78,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
267 Blockade Dr., $345,000
Home
391 Cayman Loop, $575,000
37 Natures View Circle, $425,000
222 Widgeon Dr., $419,000
344 Camden Circle, $355,000
668 Old Waccamaw Dr., $300,000
640 Camden Circle, $285,000
186 Crane Dr., $229,900
Condo/Townhouse
9 Lumbee Circle, $282,000
55 Chapel Creek Rd., $212,000
456 Red Rose Blvd., $185,000
175 Pawleys Place Dr., $155,000
674 Algonquin Dr., $149,900
192 Egret Run Ln., $117,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
817 Jeter Ln., $415,000
2336 Myerlee Dr., $327,952
105 Maiden Ln., $291,000
325 Palmetto Glen Dr., $255,000
5215 Stockyard Loop, $253,067
5429 Longhorn Dr., $251,000
921 Bonita Loop, $250,000
401 Brandy Mill Blvd., $231,000
551 Shea Loop, $217,250
321 Cabo Loop, $212,000
320 Muirfield Rd., $205,500
206 Sugar Mill Loop, $199,900
605 West Oak Circle Dr., $199,000
579 Affinity Dr., $195,000
408 Highland Ridge Dr., $194,900
312 Scottish Ct., $186,900
614 Cavandish Dr., $170,000
Condo/Townhouse
108 A Machrie Loop, $208,000
3979 Forsythia Ct., $114,000
1028 Red Tree Circle, $58,000
923n Tree Top Circle, $38,000
