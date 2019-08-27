Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
Up Next
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By

July14-20

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

1934 Minos Meares Rd., $119,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Land

197 Calabash Rd. Nw, $50,000

Home

9103 Devaun Park Blvd., $355,000

648 Dellcastle Ct., $333,573

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 3 Buck Dr., $21,000

Home

94 Ballyhoo St., $940,000

617 Willowbank Rd., $255,000

503 Willowbank Rd., $194,000

122 Robert Conway Ct., $179,900

516 Cherokee Dr., $125,000

1757 Jasper St., $120,000

1711 Jasper St., $112,000

303 Alex Alford Dr., $41,000

1451 Powell Rd., $32,000

Aynor 29511

Home

1058 Tolar Rd., $276,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Minnie Mae Dr., $205,000

Tbd Laurel St., $200,000

Lot 23 Cypress Knee Ct., $18,775

Home

513 Hillsborough Dr., $327,060

1943 Lees Landing Circle, $325,000

187 Three Oak Ln., $306,465

274 Board Landing Circle, $285,575

432 River Pine Dr., $284,400

1153 Highway 90, $276,000

437 Hillsborough Dr., $273,044

222 Board Landing Circle, $272,369

313 Carmello Circle, $272,000

165 Ridge Point Dr., $265,500

6055 Bear Bluff Rd., $247,500

8111 Timber Ridge Rd., $235,000

221 Astoria Park Loop, $212,290

452 Windermere Lake Circle, $211,598

288 Carmello Circle, $204,000

836 Windsor Rose Dr., $199,068

4104 Woodcliffe Dr., $193,079

613 Country Club Dr., $183,500

412 Sellers Rd., $179,708

101 Barons Bluff Dr., $171,390

1009 Mccall Loop, $161,500

205 Park Ave., $160,000

1508 Stilley Circle, $154,000

1503 8th Ave., $144,000

556 Highway 66, $119,000

6147 Hughes Ln., $117,500

425 Sandhills Dr., $57,500

Condo/Townhouse

304 Kiskadee Loop, $115,000

306 Kiskadee Loop, $97,900

1432 Highway 544, $68,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $58,000

240-B Myrtle Greens Dr., $56,000

Conway 29527

Land

Lot 20 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $23,900

Tbd Bunyan Ln., $23,000

Home

3005 Holly Loop, $212,000

141 River Watch Dr., $173,500

240 Maiden’s Choice Dr., $148,050

1837 West Ridge Blvd., $83,000

376 Pitch Landing Rd., $81,000

Aynor 29544

Home

203 Floyd Page Rd., $242,500

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 65 Williams Island Dr., $217,000

Home

4389 Lake Circle Dr., $499,900

244 Switchgrass Loop, $325,034

360 Switchgrass Loop, $323,744

132 Hartwell Dr., $288,500

436 Palm Lakes Blvd., $285,000

276 Switchgrass Loop, $284,061

227 Gloucester Way, $279,000

323 Cypress Springs Way, $268,469

2771 Desert Rose St., $260,261

825 Sweeney Dr., $240,000

4308 Turtle Ln., $229,000

830 Cypress Way, $217,500

4133 Heather Lakes Dr., $180,000

155 Queens Rd., $68,000

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $220,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $79,900

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $77,000

Longs 29568

Home

2079 Borgata Loop, $225,000

145 Oak Leaf Dr., $182,000

111 Goodale Dr., $159,900

111 Tomoka Trail, $129,900

406 Coco Plum Ct., $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

615 Tupelo Dr., $78,500

697 Tupelo Dr., $78,400

Loris 29569

Home

110 Floyd Farm Ct., $160,000

2866 Hardee Ave., $139,900

2965 Mount Olive Rd., $127,000

1634 Hewitt Rd., $61,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

215 81st Ave. N, $337,000

Home

307 Surfview Pl., $530,000

6559 Pozzallo Place, $489,065

6591 Pozzallo Place, $437,540

6800 De Lago Ct., $266,000

6721 Amore Ct., $252,500

Condo/Townhouse

205 74th Ave. N, $274,000

10200 Beach Club Dr., $262,000

105 Westhill Circle, $252,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $245,000

412 Willow Garth Circle, $240,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $222,000

120 Gully Branch Ln., $210,000

205 N 74th Ave. N, $165,000

9772 Leyland Dr., $134,999

306 74th Ave. N, $118,950

200 Lands End Blvd., $110,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd. N, $107,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,750

9550 Shore Dr., $80,000

9550 Shore Dr., $70,000

9550 Shore Dr., $67,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

625 S 4th Ave. S, $420,000

919 Anson Ct., $393,900

515 S Maple Ave., $380,825

712 7th Ave. N, $357,000

516 6th Ave. S, $297,000

1637 Hack Ct., $250,000

1324 Gibson Ave., $242,900

301 Rycola Circle, $237,933

329 S 13th Ave. S, $169,500

1823 Windmere Way, $215,000

6001-5723 South Kings Hwy., $84,400

Condo/Townhouse

314 Willow Dr. S, $215,000

106 Birch N Coppice Dr., $149,900

8558 Hopkins Circle, $115,000

1391-B Turkey Ridge Rd., $68,000

1850 Colony Dr., $49,000

1909 Rimsdale Dr., $189,900

1841 Fairway Ridge Dr., $136,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $135,000

108 Pipers Ln., $134,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $110,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

124 Vista Oaks Ct., $95,000

Home

174 Edward Ave., $420,000

26 Orchard Ave., $411,000

4972 Fulton Pl., $410,000

225 Star Lake Dr., $365,800

6 Summerlight Dr., $340,000

4521 Firethorne Dr., $340,000

409 Cypress Creek Dr., $328,000

740 Dreamland Dr., $288,000

90 Riverbend Dr., $280,000

353 Southern Breezes Circle, $279,000

270 Waties Dr., $270,000

2000 Silver Island Way, $258,481

1626 Wood Thrush Dr., $240,000

228 Whitchurch St., $192,000

312 Mourning Dove Ln., $191,000

1701 Tanager Ct., $175,000

9412 Old Palmetto Rd., $153,900

10 Musket St., $51,000

11140 #66 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $26,500

107 Woodland Dr., $540,000

147 Lake Pointe Dr., $405,000

143 Seabreeze Dr., $213,000

Condo/Townhouse

821 Sail Ln., $216,000

827 Botany Loop, $213,500

920 N Waccamaw Dr., $135,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $131,900

5840 Longwood Dr., $128,000

814 N Waccamaw Dr., $209,900

1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $175,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5845 Ledro Ln., $434,140

407 N 38th Ave. N, $415,000

404 33rd Ave. N, $412,500

1176 Peterson St., $385,000

2468 Goldfinch Dr., $326,935

1633 Parish Way, $317,000

2585 Goldfinch Dr., $313,770

2756 Eclipse Dr., $250,000

4739 Cloister Ln., $216,750

941 Pine Thicket St., $75,000

613 5th Ave. S, $58,500

Condo/Townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $415,000

249 Venice Way, $319,500

781 Murray Ave., $265,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

316 Snorkel Way, $187,500

4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $185,900

3477 Bristol Ln., $180,000

1698 Low Country Pl., $150,650

4733 Wild Iris Dr., $146,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000

897 Palmetto Trail, $128,000

4695 Wild Iris Dr., $126,500

5523 North Ocean Blvd., $119,000

830 44th Ave. N, $116,750

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $112,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

2310 Ocean Blvd. N, $92,500

4771 Wild Iris Dr., $89,500

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500

3761 Citation Way, $85,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $47,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

342 Babylon Pine Dr., $46,000

179 West Palms Dr., $43,000

Home

842 Waterton Ave., $925,000

2028 Hideaway Point, $560,000

228 Shoreward Dr., $527,000

604 Edgecreek Dr., $519,500

1240 Fiddlehead Way, $470,000

9042 Belvidere Dr., $461,000

5061 Middleton View Dr., $365,000

1216 Ficus Dr., $344,900

1213 Bentcreek Ln., $330,000

4336 Hawkins Dr., $308,240

851 Brant St., $290,820

5100 Fairmont Ln., $290,000

9135 Abingdon Dr., $285,000

539 Wild Horse Ct., $270,000

557 Carnaby Loop, $260,765

168 Sago Palm Dr., $254,045

5592 Plantersville Pl., $249,470

172 Legends Village Loop, $224,752

8216 Sterling Place Ct., $215,928

4112 Briar Patch Ct., $215,900

3337 Picket Fence Ln., $210,000

510 Carolina Farms Blvd., $210,000

417 Barton Loop, $195,500

4805 Southgate Pkwy., $180,000

449 Forestbrook Dr., $160,000

4897 Southgate Pkwy., $160,000

3623 Cluster Ln., $155,000

605 Burcale Road Circle, $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

401 Branigan Ct., $174,500

517 Hay Hill Ln., $169,800

409 Blacksmith Ln., $167,500

5060 Windsor Green Way, $127,000

4980 Windsor Green Way, $113,000

4850 Meadow Sweet Dr., $105,000

617 Waterway Village Blvd., $72,000

755 Burcale Rd., $62,000

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

333 59th Ave. N, $225,000

Lot 26 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $145,000

1013 29th Ave. S, $20,000

Home

430 Banyan Place, $940,000

5407 Heritage Dr., $799,900

340 52nd Ave. N, $730,000

4954 Salt Creek Ct., $730,000

204 33rd Ave. N, $636,000

1204 Captain Hooks Way, $555,743

1120 Doubloon Dr., $529,394

1412 Fox Hollow Way, $411,000

1526 James Island Ave., $389,990

1736 N Cove Ct., $371,375

1733 N Cove Ct., $369,115

342 51st Ave. N, $325,000

1103 Coral Sand Dr., $309,000

2307 Plumbridge Ln., $289,000

2402 S Hillside Dr., $240,000

815 Waterway Dr., $147,500

4602 E Pelican St., $24,500

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $585,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $510,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $379,900

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $354,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $345,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $340,000

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $318,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $310,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $310,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $292,500

2212 Tidewatch Way, $290,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

2500 North Ocean Blvd., $222,000

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $220,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

1545 Spinnaker Dr., $192,500

1915 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

301 Shorehaven Dr., $185,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $155,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $152,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $141,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $137,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $129,000

706 26th Ave. S, $115,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $108,500

1500 Cenith Dr., $79,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $78,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

267 Blockade Dr., $345,000

Home

391 Cayman Loop, $575,000

37 Natures View Circle, $425,000

222 Widgeon Dr., $419,000

344 Camden Circle, $355,000

668 Old Waccamaw Dr., $300,000

640 Camden Circle, $285,000

186 Crane Dr., $229,900

Condo/Townhouse

9 Lumbee Circle, $282,000

55 Chapel Creek Rd., $212,000

456 Red Rose Blvd., $185,000

175 Pawleys Place Dr., $155,000

674 Algonquin Dr., $149,900

192 Egret Run Ln., $117,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

817 Jeter Ln., $415,000

2336 Myerlee Dr., $327,952

105 Maiden Ln., $291,000

325 Palmetto Glen Dr., $255,000

5215 Stockyard Loop, $253,067

5429 Longhorn Dr., $251,000

921 Bonita Loop, $250,000

401 Brandy Mill Blvd., $231,000

551 Shea Loop, $217,250

321 Cabo Loop, $212,000

320 Muirfield Rd., $205,500

206 Sugar Mill Loop, $199,900

605 West Oak Circle Dr., $199,000

579 Affinity Dr., $195,000

408 Highland Ridge Dr., $194,900

312 Scottish Ct., $186,900

614 Cavandish Dr., $170,000

Condo/Townhouse

108 A Machrie Loop, $208,000

3979 Forsythia Ct., $114,000

1028 Red Tree Circle, $58,000

923n Tree Top Circle, $38,000

  Comments  