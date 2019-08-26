Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News
June 16-22
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
134 Willow Dr., $17,500
133 Willow Dr., $17,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
209 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $249,985
464 Corn Flower St., $247,000
24 Carolina Shores Dr., $135,000
9165 Old Field Rd., $373,990
740 Wild Oak Ln. NW, $299,500
1948 Coleman Lake Dr., $194,375
730 Tartans Glen St., $187,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
TBD Asbury St., $69,900
Home
32 Sanderling Ave., $535,000
137 Pond St., $242,200
2920 Mary Hines Ln., $129,900
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Lot 30 Pinetucky Rd., $15,500
Home
107 Hagood Dr., $217,750
114 Cappin Ln., $139,500
Conway 29526
Land
52 acres Bear Bluff Rd., $500,000
1431 Whooping Crane Dr., $56,500
101 Stonehinge Ct., $39,000
Home
1024 Wigeon Dr., $336,055
1049 Academy Dr., $285,000
342 Dunbarton Ln., $240,494
4037 Ridgewood Dr., $231,880
383 Carmello Circle, $218,000
227 Jessica Lakes Dr., $193,000
1700 Riverport Dr., $189,299
1313 Ferney Dr., $180,445
1501 Riverport Dr., $180,270
1105 Reta St., $179,900
211 Autry Ave., $172,500
3121 Shandwick Dr., $171,900
108 Birchwood Ln., $170,000
510 Crusade Circle, $168,300
1946 West Homewood Rd., $149,900
1948 West Homewood Rd., $144,900
214 Park Ave., $140,000
6780 Pinehaven Ln., $136,500
1729 Bridgewater Dr., $130,000
610 University Forest Circle, $120,570
3960 Mayfield Dr., $111,250
3844 Kelly Rd., $100,000
2010 Phoenix Dr., $92,500
1904 Fulmer St., $74,199
Conway 29527
Home
201 Shady Pines Ct., $254,000
298 Georgia Mae Loop, $232,000
3126 Holly Loop, $208,000
100 Talon Dr., $200,000
3036 Jasmine Dr., $178,500
3415 Merganser Dr., $176,877
1801 Ackerrose Dr., $166,318
2712 Green Pond Circle, $152,900
345 Shallow Cove Dr., $152,639
2500 4th Ave. N, $139,000
1408 Tidway Circle, $109,200
400 Woodward Dr., $97,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
144 Penn Circle, $187,900
1129 White Oak Ln., $29,000
Hemingway 29554
Home
201 Berk Ginn Rd., $147,900
1267 Ray Rd., $119,000
Little River 29566
Land
264 Morgan Ave., $45,000
Lot 10 Riverview Dr., $35,000
Home
3713 On Deck Circle, $305,899
3673 Park Pointe Ave., $284,990
11475 Bay Dr., $265,000
2161 Marion Circle, $260,000
800 Sweeney Dr., $235,000
1147 Pyxie Moss Dr., $225,891
242 Vermilion Dr., $205,000
2182 Plantation Circle, $203,000
807 Sultana Dr., $200,000
4320 Landing Rd., $185,000
118 Retreat Pl., $175,000
4195 Wrens Crossing, $162,000
4348 Grande Harbour Blvd., $159,016
238 Robin Hood Circle, $155,000
258 Captains Dr., $123,000
3382 Limestone Dr., $99,000
Condo/townhouse
118 Goldenrod Circle, $238,280
4645 Lightkeepers Way, $207,000
4220 Coquina Harbor Dr., $164,000
3927 Tybre Downs Circle, $148,000
4191 Hibiscus Dr., $96,000
4105 Pinehurst Circle, $92,000
4350 Intercoastal Village Dr., $85,000
Longs 29568
Land
200 Pond Rd., $79,000
TBD Hemingway Rd., $59,000
Home
4002 Water Tower Rd., $329,900
664 Lantern Ct., $265,750
120 Goodale Dr., $252,000
147 Palmetto Green Dr., $240,000
403 Charter Dr., $200,000
4048 Comfort Valley Dr., $183,550
127 Pickerel Blvd., $173,000
121 Balsa Dr., $160,000
176 Crown Meadows Dr., $146,000
520 Truitt Dr., $144,900
2500 Ladil Dr., $78,000
Condo/townhouse
124 South Shore Blvd., $104,500
189 Charter Dr., $99,900
244 Sun Colony Blvd., $82,000
Loris 29569
Land
1987 Heritage Rd., $42,000
Lot 4 Rose Petal Ln., $40,000
TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500
TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500
TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500
TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500
TBD Heritage Rd., $11,000
Home
1576 Tory Hill Rd., $255,000
1432 Tarton Dr., $62,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
8205 Sandlapper Way, $741,149
8225 Sandlapper Way, $652,518
304 Lafayette Rd., $465,000
7611 Azure Dr., $404,274
124 Green Lake Dr., $392,000
6517 Valene Ct., $178,000
Condo/townhouse
9650 Shore Dr., $360,000
9571 Shore Dr., $294,500
401 Abergele Way, $238,000
428 Appledore Circle, $234,900
230 Westleton Dr., $193,000
9571 Shore Dr., $169,000
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
215 N 77th Ave. N, $150,000
6304 A Wedgewood St., $145,000
9370 Leyland Dr., $143,000
310 75th Ave. N, $142,750
9400 Shore Dr., $140,000
191 Maison Dr., $136,000
6813 Porcher Dr., $119,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,500
6718-C Bryant St., $100,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $80,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,200
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
2120 Deerfield Ave., $330,000
904 Abernathy Place, $300,000
1673 Coventry Rd., $292,900
1748 Bay Tree Ln., $274,000
1076 Lizzie Ln., $255,000
337-B S 16th Ave., $254,000
1113 N Poplar Dr., $232,000
1626 Montclair Dr., $219,000
619 6th Ave. N, $155,000
6001-MH21B S Kings Hwy., $290,000
6001-MH141C S Kings Hwy., $277,500
6001-8009 South Kings Hwy., $252,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $103,000
Condo/townhouse
1115 Ocean Blvd. S, $274,000
111 5th Ave. N, $175,000
633 Sparrow Dr., $126,900
8862 Cloister Dr., $117,500
8650 Southbridge Dr., $90,000
8767 Cloister Dr., $90,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $84,000
1850 Golf Colony Dr., $72,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $63,000
2008 Rimsdale Dr., $214,900
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
22 Cane Break Way, $530,000
4375 Goude St., $379,000
172 Long Ridge Dr., $370,000
2051 Silver Island Way, $366,733
1205 Trent Dr., $315,000
159 Summer Wind Loop, $314,000
704 Dreamland Dr., $299,500
6324 Longwood Dr., $295,000
108 Shenandoah Dr., $290,000
49 Riverbend Dr., $285,000
175 Fox Den Dr., $285,000
366 Hyacinth Loop, $282,500
11 Willowbend Dr., $254,500
9458 Pinckney Ln., $252,500
89 Purple Martin Dr., $237,000
251 Marbella Dr., $215,000
124 Seville Dr., $205,000
311 Mourning Dove Ln., $193,000
919 Trout Ct., $113,000
115 Lake Pointe Dr., $339,000
108 Lake Pointe Dr., $326,500
Condo/townhouse
827 Sail Ln., $270,000
815 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,900
319 Black Oak Ln., $157,000
5105 Sweetwater Blvd., $98,900
415 Cambridge Circle, $37,000
123 N Dogwood Dr., $127,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
323 Pilothouse Dr., $134,000
TBD Pine Island Rd., $100,000
Home
5907 Ledro Ln., $455,940
5811 Ledro Ln., $375,615
923 Culbertson Ave., $347,931
873 Culbertson Ave., $339,737
805 Berkshire Ave., $326,000
1750 Suncrest Dr., $321,630
902 Culbertson Ave., $317,500
2473 Goldfinch Dr., $298,040
2653 Ophelia Way, $247,000
3056 Skylar Dr., $240,330
2522 Eclipse Dr., $238,000
2723 Eclipse Dr., $235,000
1678 Palmetto Palm Dr., $233,275
2908 Lunar Ct., $224,855
1373 Cottage Dr., $220,000
2713 Eclipse Dr., $219,000
2940 Lunar Ct., $216,000
805 44th Ave. N, $195,000
13 Pioneer Ln., $189,000
700 45th Ave. N, $167,700
2408 Morlynn Dr., $164,500
1326 Tranquility Ln., $145,000
Condo/townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $418,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $246,000
1865 Culbertson Ave., $234,900
305 Snorkel Way, $180,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $179,900
4683 Wild Iris Dr., $125,000
4753 Wild Iris Dr., $122,500
1905 S Ocean Blvd. S, $122,000
4701 Wild Iris Dr., $93,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $64,500
2001 South Ocean Blvd., $51,500
2005 Greens Blvd., $47,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1071 Fiddlehead Way, $120,000
1162 Fiddlehead Way, $65,000
201 W Isle of Palms Dr., $55,000
Home
9041 Bellasera Circle, $940,000
238 Ashepoo Creek Dr., $542,500
3083 Marsh Island Dr., $485,000
9154 Abingdon Dr., $442,000
509 Oxbow Dr., $424,000
7025 Woodsong Dr., $376,000
5513 Plantersville Pl., $353,959
5233 Lomond Ln., $350,000
5504 Plantersville Pl., $325,000
3121 Bramble Glen Dr., $310,000
3397 Picket Fence Ln., $305,000
2713 Scarecrow Way, $302,500
338 N Bar Ct., $300,000
562 Carolina Farms Blvd., $290,000
570 Carolina Farms Blvd., $285,000
4121 Briar Patch Ct., $275,000
2783 Scarecrow Way, $275,000
182 Dove Ct., $271,042
5437 Merrywind Ct., $267,701
6108 Quinn Rd., $242,000
1069 Balmore Dr., $230,000
2313 Windmill Way, $225,000
735 Pepperbush Dr., $225,000
464 Dandelion Ln., $220,500
484 Blackberry Ln., $220,000
5034 Cobblers Ct., $219,900
402 Blackberry Ln., $218,000
3864 Camden Dr., $187,000
621 Oakhurst Dr., $177,900
4524 E Walkerton Rd., $177,450
175 Brookgate Dr., $86,000
Condo/townhouse
5050 Glenbrook Dr., $150,000
4668 Livorn Loop, $136,900
1250 River Oaks Dr., $109,900
217 Wando River Rd., $108,500
481 White River Rd., $103,000
589 Blue River Ct., $91,500
801 Burcale Rd., $70,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
703 Sea Island Way, $155,000
215 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $135,000
Home
513 5th Ave. S, $535,000
1316 Battery Park Dr., $479,000
1600 Burgee Ct., $430,000
1834 N Cove Ct., $427,530
507 13th Ave. S, $359,900
3014 Winding River Rd., $345,000
1413 Cottage Cove Circle, $334,000
1007 Oak Marsh Ln., $285,000
1005 Oak Marsh Ln., $275,655
324 58th Ave. N, $250,000
4506 S Harrison St., $219,000
1205 Belle Dr., $185,000
1203 Perrin Rd., $159,900
3306 Palm St., $150,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $80,000
Condo/townhouse
507 S Ocean Blvd., $557,500
102 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000
1003 S Ocean Blvd. S, $350,000
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $349,000
503 20th Ave. N, $240,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $217,500
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $208,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500
3607 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $190,500
4303 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000
305 N Hillside Dr., $156,000
800 9th Ave. S, $156,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $152,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $142,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000
220 Waterway Landing, $140,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $140,000
2100 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000
835 Villa Dr., $125,000
211 N Hillside Dr., $118,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $109,500
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $95,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,500
4515 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $60,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
2836 Vanderbilt Blvd., $390,000
Home
81 Media Ln., $625,000
112 Tanglewood Dr., $529,933
481 Country Club Dr., $522,500
728 Camden Circle, $392,000
267 Fieldgate Circle, $379,900
66 Hartley Pl., $363,000
27 Boatmen Dr., $340,000
133 Southgate Ct., $317,500
330 Southgate Ct., $314,615
36 Hagley Dr., $314,000
127 Tradition Club Dr., $313,000
19 Dunning Rd., $289,000
104 Aspen Loop, $278,000
23 Siddons Pl., $276,000
24 Hagley Retreat Dr., $265,000
49 Safe Harbor Ave., $240,000
Condo/townhouse
145 S Dunes Dr., $632,500
669-C4B Retreat Beach Circle, $505,000
139 S Dunes Dr., $405,000
86 South Cove Pl., $213,000
145 Salt Marsh Circle, $200,000
1041 Blue Stem Dr., $188,500
752H Algonquin Dr., $130,000
217 Egret Run Ln., $107,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
5836 Rosewood Dr., $375,000
2309 Myerlee Dr., $332,578
512 Harbison Circle, $282,235
433 Dog Pen Ct., $275,000
255 Burchwood Ln., $275,000
317 Cardita Loop, $249,900
419 Moss Pond Rd., $234,000
328 Skyland Pines Dr., $225,000
237 Cabo Loop, $224,900
373 Skyland Pines Dr., $211,000
4204 High Brass Trail, $196,000
316 Foxcatcher Dr., $190,000
292 Palm Cove Circle, $189,999
224 Archdale St., $189,900
208 Atoll Dr., $172,000
6474 Sweet Gum Trail, $159,000
4563 Thompkins Rd., $132,000
211 Laney St., $125,500
Condo/townhouse
524 Riverward Dr., $143,442
100 Olde Towne Way, $125,000
3923 Gladiola Ct., $117,000
3923 Gladiola Ct., $114,000
3931 Gladiola Ct., $107,500
6730 Blue Heron Blvd., $75,000
3935 Gladiola Ct., $68,500
1028 Saint George Ln., $62,000
1460-G Blue Tree Ct., $61,500
