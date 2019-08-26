Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
June 16-22

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

134 Willow Dr., $17,500

133 Willow Dr., $17,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

209 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $249,985

464 Corn Flower St., $247,000

24 Carolina Shores Dr., $135,000

9165 Old Field Rd., $373,990

740 Wild Oak Ln. NW, $299,500

1948 Coleman Lake Dr., $194,375

730 Tartans Glen St., $187,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

TBD Asbury St., $69,900

Home

32 Sanderling Ave., $535,000

137 Pond St., $242,200

2920 Mary Hines Ln., $129,900

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Lot 30 Pinetucky Rd., $15,500

Home

107 Hagood Dr., $217,750

114 Cappin Ln., $139,500

Conway 29526

Land

52 acres Bear Bluff Rd., $500,000

1431 Whooping Crane Dr., $56,500

101 Stonehinge Ct., $39,000

Home

1024 Wigeon Dr., $336,055

1049 Academy Dr., $285,000

342 Dunbarton Ln., $240,494

4037 Ridgewood Dr., $231,880

383 Carmello Circle, $218,000

227 Jessica Lakes Dr., $193,000

1700 Riverport Dr., $189,299

1313 Ferney Dr., $180,445

1501 Riverport Dr., $180,270

1105 Reta St., $179,900

211 Autry Ave., $172,500

3121 Shandwick Dr., $171,900

108 Birchwood Ln., $170,000

510 Crusade Circle, $168,300

1946 West Homewood Rd., $149,900

1948 West Homewood Rd., $144,900

214 Park Ave., $140,000

6780 Pinehaven Ln., $136,500

1729 Bridgewater Dr., $130,000

610 University Forest Circle, $120,570

3960 Mayfield Dr., $111,250

3844 Kelly Rd., $100,000

2010 Phoenix Dr., $92,500

1904 Fulmer St., $74,199

Conway 29527

Home

201 Shady Pines Ct., $254,000

298 Georgia Mae Loop, $232,000

3126 Holly Loop, $208,000

100 Talon Dr., $200,000

3036 Jasmine Dr., $178,500

3415 Merganser Dr., $176,877

1801 Ackerrose Dr., $166,318

2712 Green Pond Circle, $152,900

345 Shallow Cove Dr., $152,639

2500 4th Ave. N, $139,000

1408 Tidway Circle, $109,200

400 Woodward Dr., $97,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

144 Penn Circle, $187,900

1129 White Oak Ln., $29,000

Hemingway 29554

Home

201 Berk Ginn Rd., $147,900

1267 Ray Rd., $119,000

Little River 29566

Land

264 Morgan Ave., $45,000

Lot 10 Riverview Dr., $35,000

Home

3713 On Deck Circle, $305,899

3673 Park Pointe Ave., $284,990

11475 Bay Dr., $265,000

2161 Marion Circle, $260,000

800 Sweeney Dr., $235,000

1147 Pyxie Moss Dr., $225,891

242 Vermilion Dr., $205,000

2182 Plantation Circle, $203,000

807 Sultana Dr., $200,000

4320 Landing Rd., $185,000

118 Retreat Pl., $175,000

4195 Wrens Crossing, $162,000

4348 Grande Harbour Blvd., $159,016

238 Robin Hood Circle, $155,000

258 Captains Dr., $123,000

3382 Limestone Dr., $99,000

Condo/townhouse

118 Goldenrod Circle, $238,280

4645 Lightkeepers Way, $207,000

4220 Coquina Harbor Dr., $164,000

3927 Tybre Downs Circle, $148,000

4191 Hibiscus Dr., $96,000

4105 Pinehurst Circle, $92,000

4350 Intercoastal Village Dr., $85,000

Longs 29568

Land

200 Pond Rd., $79,000

TBD Hemingway Rd., $59,000

Home

4002 Water Tower Rd., $329,900

664 Lantern Ct., $265,750

120 Goodale Dr., $252,000

147 Palmetto Green Dr., $240,000

403 Charter Dr., $200,000

4048 Comfort Valley Dr., $183,550

127 Pickerel Blvd., $173,000

121 Balsa Dr., $160,000

176 Crown Meadows Dr., $146,000

520 Truitt Dr., $144,900

2500 Ladil Dr., $78,000

Condo/townhouse

124 South Shore Blvd., $104,500

189 Charter Dr., $99,900

244 Sun Colony Blvd., $82,000

Loris 29569

Land

1987 Heritage Rd., $42,000

Lot 4 Rose Petal Ln., $40,000

TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500

TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500

TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500

TBD Heritage Rd., $14,500

TBD Heritage Rd., $11,000

Home

1576 Tory Hill Rd., $255,000

1432 Tarton Dr., $62,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

8205 Sandlapper Way, $741,149

8225 Sandlapper Way, $652,518

304 Lafayette Rd., $465,000

7611 Azure Dr., $404,274

124 Green Lake Dr., $392,000

6517 Valene Ct., $178,000

Condo/townhouse

9650 Shore Dr., $360,000

9571 Shore Dr., $294,500

401 Abergele Way, $238,000

428 Appledore Circle, $234,900

230 Westleton Dr., $193,000

9571 Shore Dr., $169,000

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

215 N 77th Ave. N, $150,000

6304 A Wedgewood St., $145,000

9370 Leyland Dr., $143,000

310 75th Ave. N, $142,750

9400 Shore Dr., $140,000

191 Maison Dr., $136,000

6813 Porcher Dr., $119,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,500

6718-C Bryant St., $100,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $80,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,200

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

2120 Deerfield Ave., $330,000

904 Abernathy Place, $300,000

1673 Coventry Rd., $292,900

1748 Bay Tree Ln., $274,000

1076 Lizzie Ln., $255,000

337-B S 16th Ave., $254,000

1113 N Poplar Dr., $232,000

1626 Montclair Dr., $219,000

619 6th Ave. N, $155,000

6001-MH21B S Kings Hwy., $290,000

6001-MH141C S Kings Hwy., $277,500

6001-8009 South Kings Hwy., $252,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $103,000

Condo/townhouse

1115 Ocean Blvd. S, $274,000

111 5th Ave. N, $175,000

633 Sparrow Dr., $126,900

8862 Cloister Dr., $117,500

8650 Southbridge Dr., $90,000

8767 Cloister Dr., $90,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $84,000

1850 Golf Colony Dr., $72,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $63,000

2008 Rimsdale Dr., $214,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

22 Cane Break Way, $530,000

4375 Goude St., $379,000

172 Long Ridge Dr., $370,000

2051 Silver Island Way, $366,733

1205 Trent Dr., $315,000

159 Summer Wind Loop, $314,000

704 Dreamland Dr., $299,500

6324 Longwood Dr., $295,000

108 Shenandoah Dr., $290,000

49 Riverbend Dr., $285,000

175 Fox Den Dr., $285,000

366 Hyacinth Loop, $282,500

11 Willowbend Dr., $254,500

9458 Pinckney Ln., $252,500

89 Purple Martin Dr., $237,000

251 Marbella Dr., $215,000

124 Seville Dr., $205,000

311 Mourning Dove Ln., $193,000

919 Trout Ct., $113,000

115 Lake Pointe Dr., $339,000

108 Lake Pointe Dr., $326,500

Condo/townhouse

827 Sail Ln., $270,000

815 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,900

319 Black Oak Ln., $157,000

5105 Sweetwater Blvd., $98,900

415 Cambridge Circle, $37,000

123 N Dogwood Dr., $127,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

323 Pilothouse Dr., $134,000

TBD Pine Island Rd., $100,000

Home

5907 Ledro Ln., $455,940

5811 Ledro Ln., $375,615

923 Culbertson Ave., $347,931

873 Culbertson Ave., $339,737

805 Berkshire Ave., $326,000

1750 Suncrest Dr., $321,630

902 Culbertson Ave., $317,500

2473 Goldfinch Dr., $298,040

2653 Ophelia Way, $247,000

3056 Skylar Dr., $240,330

2522 Eclipse Dr., $238,000

2723 Eclipse Dr., $235,000

1678 Palmetto Palm Dr., $233,275

2908 Lunar Ct., $224,855

1373 Cottage Dr., $220,000

2713 Eclipse Dr., $219,000

2940 Lunar Ct., $216,000

805 44th Ave. N, $195,000

13 Pioneer Ln., $189,000

700 45th Ave. N, $167,700

2408 Morlynn Dr., $164,500

1326 Tranquility Ln., $145,000

Condo/townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $418,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $246,000

1865 Culbertson Ave., $234,900

305 Snorkel Way, $180,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $179,900

4683 Wild Iris Dr., $125,000

4753 Wild Iris Dr., $122,500

1905 S Ocean Blvd. S, $122,000

4701 Wild Iris Dr., $93,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $90,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $64,500

2001 South Ocean Blvd., $51,500

2005 Greens Blvd., $47,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1071 Fiddlehead Way, $120,000

1162 Fiddlehead Way, $65,000

201 W Isle of Palms Dr., $55,000

Home

9041 Bellasera Circle, $940,000

238 Ashepoo Creek Dr., $542,500

3083 Marsh Island Dr., $485,000

9154 Abingdon Dr., $442,000

509 Oxbow Dr., $424,000

7025 Woodsong Dr., $376,000

5513 Plantersville Pl., $353,959

5233 Lomond Ln., $350,000

5504 Plantersville Pl., $325,000

3121 Bramble Glen Dr., $310,000

3397 Picket Fence Ln., $305,000

2713 Scarecrow Way, $302,500

338 N Bar Ct., $300,000

562 Carolina Farms Blvd., $290,000

570 Carolina Farms Blvd., $285,000

4121 Briar Patch Ct., $275,000

2783 Scarecrow Way, $275,000

182 Dove Ct., $271,042

5437 Merrywind Ct., $267,701

6108 Quinn Rd., $242,000

1069 Balmore Dr., $230,000

2313 Windmill Way, $225,000

735 Pepperbush Dr., $225,000

464 Dandelion Ln., $220,500

484 Blackberry Ln., $220,000

5034 Cobblers Ct., $219,900

402 Blackberry Ln., $218,000

3864 Camden Dr., $187,000

621 Oakhurst Dr., $177,900

4524 E Walkerton Rd., $177,450

175 Brookgate Dr., $86,000

Condo/townhouse

5050 Glenbrook Dr., $150,000

4668 Livorn Loop, $136,900

1250 River Oaks Dr., $109,900

217 Wando River Rd., $108,500

481 White River Rd., $103,000

589 Blue River Ct., $91,500

801 Burcale Rd., $70,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

703 Sea Island Way, $155,000

215 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $135,000

Home

513 5th Ave. S, $535,000

1316 Battery Park Dr., $479,000

1600 Burgee Ct., $430,000

1834 N Cove Ct., $427,530

507 13th Ave. S, $359,900

3014 Winding River Rd., $345,000

1413 Cottage Cove Circle, $334,000

1007 Oak Marsh Ln., $285,000

1005 Oak Marsh Ln., $275,655

324 58th Ave. N, $250,000

4506 S Harrison St., $219,000

1205 Belle Dr., $185,000

1203 Perrin Rd., $159,900

3306 Palm St., $150,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $80,000

Condo/townhouse

507 S Ocean Blvd., $557,500

102 N Ocean Blvd., $460,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $405,000

1003 S Ocean Blvd. S, $350,000

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $349,000

503 20th Ave. N, $240,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $217,500

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $208,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500

3607 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $190,500

4303 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000

305 N Hillside Dr., $156,000

800 9th Ave. S, $156,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd. N, $152,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $142,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000

220 Waterway Landing, $140,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $140,000

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000

835 Villa Dr., $125,000

211 N Hillside Dr., $118,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $109,500

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $95,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $91,500

4515 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $60,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

2836 Vanderbilt Blvd., $390,000

Home

81 Media Ln., $625,000

112 Tanglewood Dr., $529,933

481 Country Club Dr., $522,500

728 Camden Circle, $392,000

267 Fieldgate Circle, $379,900

66 Hartley Pl., $363,000

27 Boatmen Dr., $340,000

133 Southgate Ct., $317,500

330 Southgate Ct., $314,615

36 Hagley Dr., $314,000

127 Tradition Club Dr., $313,000

19 Dunning Rd., $289,000

104 Aspen Loop, $278,000

23 Siddons Pl., $276,000

24 Hagley Retreat Dr., $265,000

49 Safe Harbor Ave., $240,000

Condo/townhouse

145 S Dunes Dr., $632,500

669-C4B Retreat Beach Circle, $505,000

139 S Dunes Dr., $405,000

86 South Cove Pl., $213,000

145 Salt Marsh Circle, $200,000

1041 Blue Stem Dr., $188,500

752H Algonquin Dr., $130,000

217 Egret Run Ln., $107,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

5836 Rosewood Dr., $375,000

2309 Myerlee Dr., $332,578

512 Harbison Circle, $282,235

433 Dog Pen Ct., $275,000

255 Burchwood Ln., $275,000

317 Cardita Loop, $249,900

419 Moss Pond Rd., $234,000

328 Skyland Pines Dr., $225,000

237 Cabo Loop, $224,900

373 Skyland Pines Dr., $211,000

4204 High Brass Trail, $196,000

316 Foxcatcher Dr., $190,000

292 Palm Cove Circle, $189,999

224 Archdale St., $189,900

208 Atoll Dr., $172,000

6474 Sweet Gum Trail, $159,000

4563 Thompkins Rd., $132,000

211 Laney St., $125,500

Condo/townhouse

524 Riverward Dr., $143,442

100 Olde Towne Way, $125,000

3923 Gladiola Ct., $117,000

3923 Gladiola Ct., $114,000

3931 Gladiola Ct., $107,500

6730 Blue Heron Blvd., $75,000

3935 Gladiola Ct., $68,500

1028 Saint George Ln., $62,000

1460-G Blue Tree Ct., $61,500

