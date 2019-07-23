Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
June 9-15
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
4182 Will Inman Rd., $60,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
366 Thicket Dr. NW, $16,000
Home
271 Cable Lake Circle, $264,000
17 Brassie Dr., $247,000
530 Slippery Rock Way, $240,000
1316 Sunny Slope Circle, $230,000
480 Corn Flower St., $222,250
868 Corn Planters Circle, $198,000
2202 Lindrick Ct. NW, $292,000
2189 Kilkee Dr. NW, $267,920
2070 Saybrooke Ln., $234,602
95 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $193,500
444 NW Wampee St., $180,500
Condo/townhouse
184 Freeboard Ln., $160,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/townhouse
134 Rice Mill Circle, $172,000
219 Clubhouse Rd., $148,650
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
6522 SW Adelina Court, $318,698
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
419 Lightwood Ln., $450,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
1121 DeBordieu Blvd., $545,000
73 Robin Dr., $25,000
Home
53 Wallace Pate Dr. S, $1,300,000
130 Windsor Dr., $420,000
88 Heron Cove, $250,000
556 Harvest Moon Dr., $181,000
1127 Highmarket St., $180,000
1209 Saville St., $125,000
Andrews 29510
Home
26 Barnes Rd., $268,000
109 S Farr Ave., $104,000
Conway 29526
Land
TBD Jungle Rd., $17,000
Home
8104 Timber Ridge Rd., $290,000
509 Laurel St., $280,000
129 Erskine Dr., $248,500
227 Carmello Circle, $237,800
143 Palm Terrace Loop, $227,884
253 Candlewood Dr., $225,000
293 Myrtle Grande Dr., $219,900
363 Dunbarton Ln., $218,807
193 Barons Bluff Dr., $215,500
400 Carmello Circle, $210,000
223 Wedgwood Dr., $210,000
174 Barons Bluff Dr., $192,600
140 Jenna Macy Dr., $192,500
134 Palm Terrace Loop, $189,899
883 Windsor Rose Dr., $183,915
3119 Ivy Lea Dr., $176,000
125 Ecum Secum Pl., $165,000
2005 Hawksmoor Dr., $160,000
1455 Whooping Crane Dr., $159,000
115 Murphy Way, $158,000
1942 West Homewood Rd., $134,900
2002 Sessions St., $134,500
908 Tiffany Ln., $115,000
3850 Stern Dr., $108,250
1022 Kinsington Ct., $65,000
3512 Highway 813, $40,000
Condo/townhouse
150 Cart Crossing Dr., $130,000
195-C Willow Greens Dr., $129,900
130 Cart Crossing Dr., $123,500
380-G Myrtle Greens Dr., $80,000
Conway 29527
Land
24 Highway 24, $4,900
Home
1301 Pulaski St., $235,000
3306 Betty St., $219,000
284 MacArthur Dr., $187,855
2036 Sawyer St., $171,000
2514 Romantica Dr., $166,540
1712 Marion St., $78,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
173 Penn Circle, $236,427
Little River 29566
Land
ph.1 lot 3 Bourne Trail, $50,000
Home
356 Switchgrass Loop, $394,806
1116 Brandy Wine Dr., $265,000
3104 Michelle Ct., $259,000
2395 Coates Rd., $247,000
523 Cedar Lakes Dr., $212,900
4270 Graystone Ct., $190,000
1013 Jocassee Dr., $181,000
1618 Forest Dr., $179,000
159 Carolina Pointe Way, $176,500
309 Opal Ave., $152,000
1071 Hickory Trail, $147,500
1111 Jasmine Trail, $140,000
3155 Lyndon Dr., $127,000
Condo/townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $180,000
4503 West Harbour Ct., $175,000
4629 Lightkeepers Way, $155,000
4501 W Harbour Ct., $152,900
4449 Turtle Ln., $148,500
4140 Hibiscus Dr., $137,000
4502 W Harbour Ct., $117,000
4530 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $115,000
4420 Eastport Blvd., $112,000
4136 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000
951 Plantation Dr., $97,500
4286 Pinehurst Circle, $88,000
4480 Coquina Harbor Dr., $76,500
4238 Pinehurst Pinehurst Circle, $76,200
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $45,000
Longs 29568
Home
409 San Benito Ct., $416,500
716 Downing Ct., $164,000
712 Downing Ct., $163,000
109 Tomoka Trail, $135,000
359 Coney Dr., $122,000
700 Alexis Dr., $120,000
542 East Bear Grass Rd., $120,000
Loris 29569
Land
TBD Wilderness Rd., $30,000
Home
1601 Daisy Rd., $260,000
7591 Highway 66, $148,375
335 Carolina Hickory St., $115,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
8804 N Ocean Blvd., $1,164,950
Home
105 South Highland Way, $347,000
9506 Guest Ct., $209,900
Condo/townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $400,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $357,500
8560 Queensway Blvd., $355,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $345,000
10100 Lakeshore Dr., $209,000
400 Melrose Pl., $207,000
9530 Shore Dr., $182,000
9581 Shore Dr., $180,000
404 Melrose Pl., $175,000
207 76th Ave. N, $169,900
311 71st Ave. N, $145,000
9600 Shore Dr., $140,000
250 Maison Dr., $140,000
7603 Porcher Dr., $135,000
206 Maison Dr., $119,000
7500 Ocean Blvd. N, $86,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
215 Misty Pine Dr., $269,000
230 Obi Lane, $264,473
1407 Holtzman St., $242,000
1654 Southwood Dr., $235,000
1586 Heathmuir Dr., $229,900
1212 Cayuga Ct., $220,000
312 S Hollywood Dr. S, $218,000
196 Palladium Dr., $218,000
520 Drake Ln., $187,000
6001-1314 South Kings Hwy., $242,800
6001 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
6001-1801 S Kings Hwy., $82,000
1655 Crystal Lake Dr., $65,000
Condo/townhouse
615 13th Ave. S, $167,000
1890 Auburn Ln., $110,000
1708 N Ocean Blvd. N, $176,000
422 Garden Dr., $115,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
1300 Turkey Ridge Rd., $97,739
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
3559 Marion Ln., $690,000
Lot 82 Woody Point Dr., $175,000
TBD Woody Point Dr., $175,000
Lot 86 Cascade Dr., $94,000
3881 Spanner Way, $93,500
304 West End Ct., $60,000
114 Yucca Ave., $220,000
Home
1448 S Waccamaw Dr., $530,000
178 Graytwig Circle, $419,000
4468 Firethorne Dr., $390,000
681 Elmwood Circle, $348,850
661 Elmwood Circle, $336,400
617 Grand Cypress Way, $332,500
4415 Paddock Run Dr., $322,500
837 Wind Whisper Circle, $320,000
641 Elmwood Circle, $313,935
944 Refuge Way, $290,000
491 Greenbriar Ln., $285,000
213 Splendor Circle, $283,452
1905 Bellerive Dr., $263,500
6008 Andros Ln., $245,000
433 Westham Dr., $243,500
2529 Oriole Dr., $242,000
570 Little Tony Ave., $200,000
8016 Cone Ct., $195,000
838 King James Ct., $163,000
1300 Old Palmetto Rd., $160,000
49 Shamrock Circle, $102,000
8 Poolside Dr., $31,000
105 Yaupon Ave., $519,000
225 S Dogwood Dr., $330,000
164 Easy St., $275,000
Condo/townhouse
122 Parmalee Dr., $244,650
3884 Highway 17 Business, $215,000
135 Chenoa Dr., $175,000
414 Warrington Way, $165,000
705 Wilshire Ln., $128,500
505 Indian Wells Ct., $98,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $375,000
1398 Basin Dr., $355,000
301 North Waccamaw Dr., $125,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1528 Brookgreen Dr., $695,000
5801 Ledro Ln., $409,065
1745 Paddington St., $385,000
1740 Suncrest Dr., $370,885
1625 Laurelcress Dr., $331,175
1148 Shire Way, $328,500
858 Culbertson Ave., $299,549
4762 Cloister Ln., $280,000
5511 N Kings Hwy., $270,000
2727 Eclipse Dr., $255,500
3024 Regency Oak Dr., $194,500
601 6th Ave. S, $57,000
Condo/townhouse
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000
265 Venice Way, $255,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $242,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $212,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500
4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $170,000
400 20th Ave. N, $155,000
2950 Kane Ct., $150,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $147,000
4879 Dahlia Ct., $145,500
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000
3831 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $126,000
3845 Masters Ct., $125,000
885 Palmetto Trail, $122,500
4803 Bouvardia Pl., $120,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $114,900
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $112,500
4737 Wild Iris Dr., $112,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000
5511 Ocean Blvd. N, $94,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $89,500
201 77th Ave. N, $82,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $75,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $63,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $52,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $43,500
1000 21st Ave. N,
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1566 Scala Ct., $210,000
589 Lot Juxa Dr., $129,000
1313 E East Isle of Palms Ave., $42,000
Home
5045 Lindrick Ct., $525,000
4442 Tralee Pl., $390,001
3072 Moss Bridge Ln., $389,300
2008 Potomac Ct., $358,000
2546 Great Scott Dr., $298,990
145A Brookgate Dr., $298,000
723 Cabazon Dr., $288,000
308 Turning Pines Loop, $270,645
2761 Coopers Ct., $250,000
4716 Southern Trail, $219,900
4061 Blackwolf Dr., $195,000
136 Babaco Ct., $163,000
3106 Regency Oak Dr., $159,900
610 Burcale Road Circle, $145,000
Condo/townhouse
4486-A Girvan Dr., $230,000
772 Salerno Circle, $218,000
1429 Lanterns Rest Rd., $196,000
4556 Livorn Loop, $190,000
4499 Girvan Dr., $144,500
4591-D Girvan Dr., $132,000
1254 River Oak Dr., $110,500
613 Waterway Village Blvd., $100,100
1298 River Oaks Dr., $92,500
201 Wando River Rd., $91,000
1310 River Oaks Dr., $67,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
197 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $150,000
309 32nd Ave. N, $115,000
1609 Lake Egret Dr., $95,000
1609 Lake Egret Dr., $95,000
1713 27th Ave. N, $80,000
119 Cashmere Ln., $72,000
1203 James Island Dr., $51,000
Home
803 E Coast Ln., $503,000
5413 Pheasant Dr., $455,000
603 N Ocean Blvd., $450,000
4334 Windy Heights Dr., $449,900
1825 N Cove Ct., $431,820
435 7th Ave. S, $419,000
414 7th Ave. S, $417,000
431 S 7th Ave. S, $400,000
412 29th Ave. N, $399,000
2814 Whooping Crane Dr., $375,000
1001 Oak Marsh Ln., $313,515
107 Oak Dr. S, $270,000
2419 Airport Blvd., $249,900
Condo/townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $495,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000
200 53rd Ave. N, $300,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $275,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $244,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $222,500
4901 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
1321 S S Ocean Blvd., $200,000
4619 S Ocean Blvd. S, $195,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $165,500
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $164,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $135,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
119 Shadow Moss Pl., $132,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
210-B Landing Rd., $99,000
1500 Cenith Dr., $84,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
83 Summer Duck Ln., $155,000
Home
83 Grackle Ln., $675,000
187 Winding Creek Dr., $660,000
44 Aberdeen Way, $580,000
278 Hanover St., $530,000
164 Black Duck Rd., $500,000
186 Spreading Oak Dr., $499,900
18 Saint Annes Pl., $452,500
2626 Waverly Rd., $421,000
236 Bannockburn Dr., $365,000
104 Shelburne Ln., $354,000
1176 Heritage Dr., $337,500
57 River Birch Ln., $325,000
154 Southgate Ct., $317,500
195 Barony Pl., $316,000
76 Berkshire Loop, $310,000
333 Rybolt Rd., $234,000
962 Hagley Dr., $205,000
Condo/townhouse
293 S Dunes Dr., $590,000
971 Blue Stem Dr., $150,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
475 Chamberlin Rd., $730,000
460 Chamberlin Rd., $490,000
2815 McLeod Ln., $484,000
265 Chamberlin Rd., $397,500
2711 Squealer Lake Trail, $355,000
209 Duchess Ct., $353,796
309 Cardita Loop, $288,619
408 Capua Ct., $274,900
5149 Stockyard Loop, $268,000
605 Apostle Ct., $268,000
217 Foxpath Loop, $229,900
335 Burchwood Ln., $227,000
561 Miromar Way, $225,900
536 Affinity Dr., $225,900
575 Affinity Dr., $223,860
512 Whale Ave., $220,000
571 Affinity Dr., $218,500
247 Cabots Creek Dr., $213,000
709 Bonita Loop, $203,000
151 Palm Cove Circle, $176,000
528 Saint Charles Circle, $175,000
300 Killarney Dr., $163,000
1406 Sunningdale Ln., $155,000
8192 Woodland Dr., $95,000
Condo/townhouse
2100 Rayson Dr., $178,500
516 Riverward Dr., $157,523
161-26 Olde Towne Way, $140,000
109 Ella Kinley Circle, $138,000
100 Butkus Dr., $131,000
173 Olde Towne Way, $130,700
133 Ella Kinley Circle, $112,000
3955 Gladiola Ct., $112,000
3862 Maypop Circle, $90,000
3911 Gladiola Ct., $83,000
6721 Blue Heron Blvd., $79,500
3947 Gladiola Ct., $70,000
3955 Gladiola Ct., $65,000
