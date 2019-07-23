Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
June 9-15

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

4182 Will Inman Rd., $60,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

366 Thicket Dr. NW, $16,000

Home

271 Cable Lake Circle, $264,000

17 Brassie Dr., $247,000

530 Slippery Rock Way, $240,000

1316 Sunny Slope Circle, $230,000

480 Corn Flower St., $222,250

868 Corn Planters Circle, $198,000

2202 Lindrick Ct. NW, $292,000

2189 Kilkee Dr. NW, $267,920

2070 Saybrooke Ln., $234,602

95 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $193,500

444 NW Wampee St., $180,500

Condo/townhouse

184 Freeboard Ln., $160,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/townhouse

134 Rice Mill Circle, $172,000

219 Clubhouse Rd., $148,650

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6522 SW Adelina Court, $318,698

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

419 Lightwood Ln., $450,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

1121 DeBordieu Blvd., $545,000

73 Robin Dr., $25,000

Home

53 Wallace Pate Dr. S, $1,300,000

130 Windsor Dr., $420,000

88 Heron Cove, $250,000

556 Harvest Moon Dr., $181,000

1127 Highmarket St., $180,000

1209 Saville St., $125,000

Andrews 29510

Home

26 Barnes Rd., $268,000

109 S Farr Ave., $104,000

Conway 29526

Land

TBD Jungle Rd., $17,000

Home

8104 Timber Ridge Rd., $290,000

509 Laurel St., $280,000

129 Erskine Dr., $248,500

227 Carmello Circle, $237,800

143 Palm Terrace Loop, $227,884

253 Candlewood Dr., $225,000

293 Myrtle Grande Dr., $219,900

363 Dunbarton Ln., $218,807

193 Barons Bluff Dr., $215,500

400 Carmello Circle, $210,000

223 Wedgwood Dr., $210,000

174 Barons Bluff Dr., $192,600

140 Jenna Macy Dr., $192,500

134 Palm Terrace Loop, $189,899

883 Windsor Rose Dr., $183,915

3119 Ivy Lea Dr., $176,000

125 Ecum Secum Pl., $165,000

2005 Hawksmoor Dr., $160,000

1455 Whooping Crane Dr., $159,000

115 Murphy Way, $158,000

1942 West Homewood Rd., $134,900

2002 Sessions St., $134,500

908 Tiffany Ln., $115,000

3850 Stern Dr., $108,250

1022 Kinsington Ct., $65,000

3512 Highway 813, $40,000

Condo/townhouse

150 Cart Crossing Dr., $130,000

195-C Willow Greens Dr., $129,900

130 Cart Crossing Dr., $123,500

380-G Myrtle Greens Dr., $80,000

Conway 29527

Land

24 Highway 24, $4,900

Home

1301 Pulaski St., $235,000

3306 Betty St., $219,000

284 MacArthur Dr., $187,855

2036 Sawyer St., $171,000

2514 Romantica Dr., $166,540

1712 Marion St., $78,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

173 Penn Circle, $236,427

Little River 29566

Land

ph.1 lot 3 Bourne Trail, $50,000

Home

356 Switchgrass Loop, $394,806

1116 Brandy Wine Dr., $265,000

3104 Michelle Ct., $259,000

2395 Coates Rd., $247,000

523 Cedar Lakes Dr., $212,900

4270 Graystone Ct., $190,000

1013 Jocassee Dr., $181,000

1618 Forest Dr., $179,000

159 Carolina Pointe Way, $176,500

309 Opal Ave., $152,000

1071 Hickory Trail, $147,500

1111 Jasmine Trail, $140,000

3155 Lyndon Dr., $127,000

Condo/townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $180,000

4503 West Harbour Ct., $175,000

4629 Lightkeepers Way, $155,000

4501 W Harbour Ct., $152,900

4449 Turtle Ln., $148,500

4140 Hibiscus Dr., $137,000

4502 W Harbour Ct., $117,000

4530 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $115,000

4420 Eastport Blvd., $112,000

4136 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000

951 Plantation Dr., $97,500

4286 Pinehurst Circle, $88,000

4480 Coquina Harbor Dr., $76,500

4238 Pinehurst Pinehurst Circle, $76,200

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $45,000

Longs 29568

Home

409 San Benito Ct., $416,500

716 Downing Ct., $164,000

712 Downing Ct., $163,000

109 Tomoka Trail, $135,000

359 Coney Dr., $122,000

700 Alexis Dr., $120,000

542 East Bear Grass Rd., $120,000

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Wilderness Rd., $30,000

Home

1601 Daisy Rd., $260,000

7591 Highway 66, $148,375

335 Carolina Hickory St., $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

8804 N Ocean Blvd., $1,164,950

Home

105 South Highland Way, $347,000

9506 Guest Ct., $209,900

Condo/townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $400,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $357,500

8560 Queensway Blvd., $355,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $345,000

10100 Lakeshore Dr., $209,000

400 Melrose Pl., $207,000

9530 Shore Dr., $182,000

9581 Shore Dr., $180,000

404 Melrose Pl., $175,000

207 76th Ave. N, $169,900

311 71st Ave. N, $145,000

9600 Shore Dr., $140,000

250 Maison Dr., $140,000

7603 Porcher Dr., $135,000

206 Maison Dr., $119,000

7500 Ocean Blvd. N, $86,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $83,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

215 Misty Pine Dr., $269,000

230 Obi Lane, $264,473

1407 Holtzman St., $242,000

1654 Southwood Dr., $235,000

1586 Heathmuir Dr., $229,900

1212 Cayuga Ct., $220,000

312 S Hollywood Dr. S, $218,000

196 Palladium Dr., $218,000

520 Drake Ln., $187,000

6001-1314 South Kings Hwy., $242,800

6001 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

6001-1801 S Kings Hwy., $82,000

1655 Crystal Lake Dr., $65,000

Condo/townhouse

615 13th Ave. S, $167,000

1890 Auburn Ln., $110,000

1708 N Ocean Blvd. N, $176,000

422 Garden Dr., $115,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

1300 Turkey Ridge Rd., $97,739

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

3559 Marion Ln., $690,000

Lot 82 Woody Point Dr., $175,000

TBD Woody Point Dr., $175,000

Lot 86 Cascade Dr., $94,000

3881 Spanner Way, $93,500

304 West End Ct., $60,000

114 Yucca Ave., $220,000

Home

1448 S Waccamaw Dr., $530,000

178 Graytwig Circle, $419,000

4468 Firethorne Dr., $390,000

681 Elmwood Circle, $348,850

661 Elmwood Circle, $336,400

617 Grand Cypress Way, $332,500

4415 Paddock Run Dr., $322,500

837 Wind Whisper Circle, $320,000

641 Elmwood Circle, $313,935

944 Refuge Way, $290,000

491 Greenbriar Ln., $285,000

213 Splendor Circle, $283,452

1905 Bellerive Dr., $263,500

6008 Andros Ln., $245,000

433 Westham Dr., $243,500

2529 Oriole Dr., $242,000

570 Little Tony Ave., $200,000

8016 Cone Ct., $195,000

838 King James Ct., $163,000

1300 Old Palmetto Rd., $160,000

49 Shamrock Circle, $102,000

8 Poolside Dr., $31,000

105 Yaupon Ave., $519,000

225 S Dogwood Dr., $330,000

164 Easy St., $275,000

Condo/townhouse

122 Parmalee Dr., $244,650

3884 Highway 17 Business, $215,000

135 Chenoa Dr., $175,000

414 Warrington Way, $165,000

705 Wilshire Ln., $128,500

505 Indian Wells Ct., $98,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $375,000

1398 Basin Dr., $355,000

301 North Waccamaw Dr., $125,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1528 Brookgreen Dr., $695,000

5801 Ledro Ln., $409,065

1745 Paddington St., $385,000

1740 Suncrest Dr., $370,885

1625 Laurelcress Dr., $331,175

1148 Shire Way, $328,500

858 Culbertson Ave., $299,549

4762 Cloister Ln., $280,000

5511 N Kings Hwy., $270,000

2727 Eclipse Dr., $255,500

3024 Regency Oak Dr., $194,500

601 6th Ave. S, $57,000

Condo/townhouse

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000

265 Venice Way, $255,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $242,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $212,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $199,500

4883 Luster Leaf Circle, $170,000

400 20th Ave. N, $155,000

2950 Kane Ct., $150,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $147,000

4879 Dahlia Ct., $145,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $128,000

3831 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $126,000

3845 Masters Ct., $125,000

885 Palmetto Trail, $122,500

4803 Bouvardia Pl., $120,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $114,900

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $112,500

4737 Wild Iris Dr., $112,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $95,000

5511 Ocean Blvd. N, $94,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $89,500

201 77th Ave. N, $82,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $76,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $75,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $63,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $57,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $52,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $43,500

1000 21st Ave. N,

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1566 Scala Ct., $210,000

589 Lot Juxa Dr., $129,000

1313 E East Isle of Palms Ave., $42,000

Home

5045 Lindrick Ct., $525,000

4442 Tralee Pl., $390,001

3072 Moss Bridge Ln., $389,300

2008 Potomac Ct., $358,000

2546 Great Scott Dr., $298,990

145A Brookgate Dr., $298,000

723 Cabazon Dr., $288,000

308 Turning Pines Loop, $270,645

2761 Coopers Ct., $250,000

4716 Southern Trail, $219,900

4061 Blackwolf Dr., $195,000

136 Babaco Ct., $163,000

3106 Regency Oak Dr., $159,900

610 Burcale Road Circle, $145,000

Condo/townhouse

4486-A Girvan Dr., $230,000

772 Salerno Circle, $218,000

1429 Lanterns Rest Rd., $196,000

4556 Livorn Loop, $190,000

4499 Girvan Dr., $144,500

4591-D Girvan Dr., $132,000

1254 River Oak Dr., $110,500

613 Waterway Village Blvd., $100,100

1298 River Oaks Dr., $92,500

201 Wando River Rd., $91,000

1310 River Oaks Dr., $67,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

197 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $150,000

309 32nd Ave. N, $115,000

1609 Lake Egret Dr., $95,000

1609 Lake Egret Dr., $95,000

1713 27th Ave. N, $80,000

119 Cashmere Ln., $72,000

1203 James Island Dr., $51,000

Home

803 E Coast Ln., $503,000

5413 Pheasant Dr., $455,000

603 N Ocean Blvd., $450,000

4334 Windy Heights Dr., $449,900

1825 N Cove Ct., $431,820

435 7th Ave. S, $419,000

414 7th Ave. S, $417,000

431 S 7th Ave. S, $400,000

412 29th Ave. N, $399,000

2814 Whooping Crane Dr., $375,000

1001 Oak Marsh Ln., $313,515

107 Oak Dr. S, $270,000

2419 Airport Blvd., $249,900

Condo/townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $495,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000

200 53rd Ave. N, $300,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $280,000

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $275,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $244,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $222,500

4901 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

1321 S S Ocean Blvd., $200,000

4619 S Ocean Blvd. S, $195,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $165,500

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $164,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $141,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $135,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

119 Shadow Moss Pl., $132,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

210-B Landing Rd., $99,000

1500 Cenith Dr., $84,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

83 Summer Duck Ln., $155,000

Home

83 Grackle Ln., $675,000

187 Winding Creek Dr., $660,000

44 Aberdeen Way, $580,000

278 Hanover St., $530,000

164 Black Duck Rd., $500,000

186 Spreading Oak Dr., $499,900

18 Saint Annes Pl., $452,500

2626 Waverly Rd., $421,000

236 Bannockburn Dr., $365,000

104 Shelburne Ln., $354,000

1176 Heritage Dr., $337,500

57 River Birch Ln., $325,000

154 Southgate Ct., $317,500

195 Barony Pl., $316,000

76 Berkshire Loop, $310,000

333 Rybolt Rd., $234,000

962 Hagley Dr., $205,000

Condo/townhouse

293 S Dunes Dr., $590,000

971 Blue Stem Dr., $150,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

475 Chamberlin Rd., $730,000

460 Chamberlin Rd., $490,000

2815 McLeod Ln., $484,000

265 Chamberlin Rd., $397,500

2711 Squealer Lake Trail, $355,000

209 Duchess Ct., $353,796

309 Cardita Loop, $288,619

408 Capua Ct., $274,900

5149 Stockyard Loop, $268,000

605 Apostle Ct., $268,000

217 Foxpath Loop, $229,900

335 Burchwood Ln., $227,000

561 Miromar Way, $225,900

536 Affinity Dr., $225,900

575 Affinity Dr., $223,860

512 Whale Ave., $220,000

571 Affinity Dr., $218,500

247 Cabots Creek Dr., $213,000

709 Bonita Loop, $203,000

151 Palm Cove Circle, $176,000

528 Saint Charles Circle, $175,000

300 Killarney Dr., $163,000

1406 Sunningdale Ln., $155,000

8192 Woodland Dr., $95,000

Condo/townhouse

2100 Rayson Dr., $178,500

516 Riverward Dr., $157,523

161-26 Olde Towne Way, $140,000

109 Ella Kinley Circle, $138,000

100 Butkus Dr., $131,000

173 Olde Towne Way, $130,700

133 Ella Kinley Circle, $112,000

3955 Gladiola Ct., $112,000

3862 Maypop Circle, $90,000

3911 Gladiola Ct., $83,000

6721 Blue Heron Blvd., $79,500

3947 Gladiola Ct., $70,000

3955 Gladiola Ct., $65,000

