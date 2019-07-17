Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
June 2-8

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1339 Sunny Slope Circle, $272,605

217 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $241,500

1307 Sunny Slope Circle, $226,275

7 Gate 10, $175,900

15 Brassie Dr., $170,000

1057 Cedar Ct. Nw, $162,000

840 Nicholas Dr., $158,000

583 Dellcastle Ct. Nw, $242,572

1929 Coleman Lake Dr., $203,915

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

209 Planters Ridge Dr., $35,000

Home

9139 Forest Dr., $240,000

Condo/Townhouse

143 Rice Mill Circle, $210,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

935 Teaticket Ln. Sw, $245,000

Shallotte, N .C. 28470

Home

115 Wild Raven St., $185,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 13 Tabby Ln., $325,000

Lot 8 Colony Club Dr., $52,500

Home

507 Elizabeth St., $292,000

74 Kingsbury Pl., $290,000

577 Black River Rd., $176,000

30 Craftsman Ln., $173,500

1768 Jasper St., $141,000

435 Lakewood Ave., $130,000

Condo/Townhouse

138 Wedgefield Village Rd., $59,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Horry Rd., $95,000

Home

3634 Poplar Church Rd., $292,919

112 Cappin Ln., $136,000

Conway 29526

Home

3239 Long Avenue Ext., $422,500

112 University Circle, $255,000

105 Barons Bluff Dr., $214,870

127 Palm Terrace Loop, $210,220

115 Birchwood Ln., $195,000

164 Barons Bluff Dr., $193,965

1456 Tiger Grand Dr., $178,000

458 Sean River Rd., $145,000

201 Upper Saddle Circle, $144,000

2209 Kirkland Dr., $142,000

651 Jungle Rd., $139,900

249 Oak Lea Dr., $139,900

612 University Forest Circle, $131,000

Condo/Townhouse

1132 Fairway Ln., $155,000

Conway 29527

Home

134 Ole Nobleman Ct., $330,000

117 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $203,500

1551 Highway 548, $198,999

1312 Mandarin Dr., $193,990

5103 Kates Bay Hwy., $175,000

609 Johnson St., $172,000

1206 Pecan Grove Blvd., $165,000

1001 Cranesbill Ct., $155,000

1409 Boker Rd., $150,000

2605 Leonard Ave., $119,000

Little River 29566

Land

Ph.2 Lot 3 Bourne Trail, $50,000

Home

3616 Diamond Stars Way, $366,557

3643 Diamond Stars Way, $346,919

2374 Island Way, $330,000

3655 Diamond Stars Way, $321,882

3689 Park Pointe Ave., $312,455

424 Palm Lakes Blvd., $312,047

3661 Park Pointe Ave., $287,613

3000 Spring Hill Ct., $244,080

101 Bendick Ct., $235,000

1207 Pyxie Moss Dr., $231,479

949 Witherbee Way, $231,067

929 Sultana Dr., $209,000

2005 Keowee Ct., $204,000

504 Castellar Ln., $195,500

502 Parish Ln., $191,000

212 Riverbrook Dr., $190,000

3472 Trailside Dr., $185,900

4383 8th Ave. N, $175,298

4411 Mandi Ave., $158,500

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $175,000

4104 Pinehurst Circle, $89,000

4434 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000

Longs 29568

Home

1991 Highway 9, $330,000

2095 Borgata Loop, $242,320

1775 Fairwinds Dr., $231,000

2337 Brick Dr., $212,900

152 Balsa Dr., $170,000

507 White Bark St., $150,000

229 Cupola Dr., $147,000

Condo/Townhouse

497 B Shellbank Dr., $165,000

502 Colonial Trace Dr., $146,000

Loris 29569

Land

1270 Highway 348, $65,000

Lot 8 Rose Petal Ln., $40,000

Home

336 Allsbrook Rd., $155,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6559 Cagliari Court, $608,915

834 Monterossa Dr., $600,902

7813 N Ocean Blvd., $586,264

691 Esperia Ln., $550,000

715 Antigua Dr., $400,000

9555 Dunes Gables Ct., $250,000

9506 Mariners Ct., $217,500

Condo/Townhouse

9700 Kings Rd., $45,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $376,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000

116 Gully Branch Ln., $240,000

317 72nd Ave. N, $167,500

9520 Shore Dr., $166,000

404 N 72nd Ave. N, $146,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $140,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $130,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $121,000

202 N 75th Ave. N, $115,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

204 Maison Dr., $89,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $85,900

6702 Jefferson Pl., $81,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $62,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 4 N 1st Ave. N, $117,500

Home

316 N 13th Ave. N, $505,000

1436 Mcmaster Dr., $440,000

1751 Mason Circle, $260,000

587 Circle Dr., $255,500

1087 Lizzie Ln., $210,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $278,500

1214 Sharks Tooth Trail, $187,500

6001-U28 S Kings Hwy., $64,000

Condo/Townhouse

615 S 13th Ave. S, $190,000

315 3rd Ave. S, $186,000

1510 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

2257 Essex Dr., $100,500

207 Double Eagle Dr., $85,000

1850 Golf Colony Dr., $82,400

1400 Deer Creek Rd., $76,500

1602 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $75,000

301 Pipers Ln., $150,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $117,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $72,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $69,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

182 Creek Harbour Circle, $90,000

Home

1510 Running Water Rd., $525,000

306 S Dogwood Dr. S, $509,000

266 Sprig Ln., $480,000

230 Star Lake Dr., $371,600

1001 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $363,393

677 Elmwood Circle, $348,479

188 Shenandoah Dr., $325,000

952 Wachesaw Rd., $317,700

1219 Cypress Shadow Ct., $290,000

124 Bucky Loop, $286,000

257 Splendor Circle, $282,260

809 Laquinta Loop, $281,000

113 Bucky Loop, $277,400

220 Fox Den Dr., $265,000

4440 Murrells Inlet Rd., $250,000

123 Colonial Circle, $250,000

2020 Kayak Kove Ct., $243,000

2107 Green Heron Dr., $229,921

1003 Vestry Dr., $228,000

773 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $224,000

7958 Leeward Ln., $212,000

543 Eden Ave., $32,776

1899 S Waccamaw Dr., $860,000

1839 Pompano Dr., $490,000

832 Underwood Dr., $475,000

527 N Dogwood Dr., $425,000

102 Lake Pointe Dr., $350,000

830 Main Sail Ct., $147,500

851 Raleigh Trail, $62,000

411 Delton Dr., $53,000

Condo/Townhouse

140 Coldstream Cove Loop, $218,000

1001 Ray Costin Way, $201,000

700 Sunnyside Dr., $178,000

105 Knightsbury Ct., $174,000

4322 Lotus Ct., $143,000

635 Woodmoor Circle, $140,000

131 Veranda Way, $136,000

4920 S 1st St., $135,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $320,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000

659 Woodmoor Circle, $134,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Tbd S 17th Ave. S, $260,000

5345 Ocean Village Dr., $130,000

Home

3771 Waterford Dr., $635,000

1760 Cart Ln., $385,000

321 Waterside Dr., $334,000

4727 Cloister Ln., $218,000

3507 Ketch Ct., $217,000

1246 Ocala St., $207,000

510 33rd Ave. N, $176,000

1642 Stuart Square Circle, $139,900

1662 Citadel Ln., $130,000

809 Green Bay Trail, $83,000

899 Southpark Dr., $58,000

Condo/Townhouse

107 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000

2794-D Howard Ave., $326,000

830 Shine Ave., $290,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $234,000

366 Snorkel Way, $200,000

1928 Cassandra Ln., $189,000

4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $188,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

3900 Fairway Lakes Dr., $174,900

2805 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000

4835 Carnation Circle, $165,000

4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

3775 Spruce St., $159,999

4821 Luster Leaf Circle, $152,000

4879 Dahlia Ct., $145,000

4843 Carnation Circle, $139,900

4705 Wild Iris Dr., $137,000

4855 Carnation Circle, $127,000

1013 Pinwheel Loop, $124,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $123,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd. N, $120,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000

4729 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $113,000

3761 Citation Way, $108,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $91,000

3753 Citation Way, $87,500

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $87,500

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $70,901

1203 Tiffany Ln., $70,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $56,500

2000 Greens Blvd., $51,500

2000 Greens Blvd., $48,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1538 Serena Dr., $202,000

Lot 68 Harbour View Dr., $142,500

8368 Juxa Dr., $110,000

5073 Middleton View Dr., $51,000

1278 Fiddlehead Way, $42,000

1407 Bohicket Ct., $38,500

Home

256 Shoreward Dr., $690,000

8319 Juxa Dr., $669,000

897 Crystal Water Way, $479,000

2101 Clematis Ct., $457,000

575 Oxbow Dr., $410,000

5146 Country Pine Dr., $404,873

3065 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,500

3093 Moss Bridge Ln., $359,600

2788 Coopers Ct., $345,000

129 Lac Ct., $323,900

184 Sago Palm Dr., $295,000

5134 Country Pine Dr., $291,279

250 Deep Blue Dr., $285,000

2837 Eton St., $280,000

356 Firenze Loop, $275,000

4807 Seabreeze Ln., $265,000

4464 Girvan Dr., $264,615

219 Turning Pines Loop, $243,470

2528 Sugar Creek Ct., $243,000

1694 Palmetto Palm Dr., $210,467

1710 Palmetto Palm Dr., $208,850

476 Paw Paw Ln., $190,000

613 Pepperbush Dr., $180,000

218 Bellgrove Dr., $150,000

Condo/Townhouse

4821 Carra Ln., $197,900

1433 Lanterns Rest Rd., $190,000

421 Swanson Dr., $154,000

1192 River Oaks Dr., $139,000

4970 Windsor Green Way, $130,000

627 Waterway Village Blvd., $113,000

5050 Windsor Green Way, $108,500

125 Ashley Park Dr., $103,900

1290 River Oak Dr., $87,000

801 Burcale Rd., $45,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1004 Bonnet Dr., $173,000

817 Morrall Dr., $40,000

1011 James Island Ave., $35,000

Home

424 Banyan Place, $590,000

602 Tradewind Ct., $475,000

3904 Birchwood St., $410,000

606 Ratoon Ln., $385,000

4962 S Island Dr., $270,000

4309 Stan Ct., $265,000

400 S 19th Ave. S, $255,000

Condo/Townhouse

201 S Ocean Blvd., $365,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $325,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $262,500

601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $249,500

1819 N North Ocean Blvd., $237,500

941 S Ocean Blvd., $232,000

6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $230,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $205,000

206 N Ocean Blvd., $197,250

6203 Catalina Dr., $192,500

6100 North Ocean Blvd., $175,000

214 Landing Dr., $161,000

5101 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $152,000

201 N Hillside Dr., $145,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $141,500

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $140,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $138,500

201 North Ocean Blvd., $137,500

304 N Ocean Blvd., $132,250

5825 Catalina Dr., $132,000

1524 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000

202 B Landing Rd., $87,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

144 Sundial Dr., $420,000

60 Golf View Ct., $90,000

Home

37 Riptide Ln., $450,000

225 Mackinley Circle, $267,000

47 Rosetta Dr., $248,500

160 Saint Christopher Circle, $90,000

Condo/Townhouse

105 Heron Marsh Dr., $245,000

719 Pinehurst Ln., $227,500

366 Pinehurst Ln., $180,500

110-1 Stillwood Dr., $173,500

108 Crane Dr., $152,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 5 Clardy Ln., $50,000

Home

5169 Stockyard Loop, $286,048

5199 Stockyard Loop, $269,785

416 Accord St., $263,000

262 Catawba River Rd., $258,000

724 Ebbets Ct., $240,000

906 Bonita Loop, $220,000

1443 Brighton Ave., $220,000

197 Tibton Circle, $217,000

314 Sherrybrook Dr., $216,500

823 Riverward Dr., $212,000

300 Sebastian Dr., $205,900

2016 Saltwater St., $205,000

137 Governors Loop, $185,000

402 Brandy Mill Blvd., $176,000

6674 Wisteria Dr., $175,000

176 Tibton Circle, $173,000

2562 Wild Game Trail, $170,000

1151 Ganton Way, $150,000

6631 East Sweetbriar Trail, $143,900

6613 Breezewood Blvd., $139,900

6613 Breezewood Blvd., $139,900

8411 Bloomwood Dr., $103,000

9129 Baywood Circle, $54,500

Condo/Townhouse

188-B Machrie Loop, $203,900

663 Riverward Dr., $191,000

101 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,000

140 Lazy Willow Ln., $124,900

1132-I White Tree Ln., $93,900

1027 Saint George Ln., $58,450

15-D Fairwood Lakes Dr., $50,000

407 Tree Top Ct., $40,000

