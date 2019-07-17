Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
June 2-8
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1339 Sunny Slope Circle, $272,605
217 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $241,500
1307 Sunny Slope Circle, $226,275
7 Gate 10, $175,900
15 Brassie Dr., $170,000
1057 Cedar Ct. Nw, $162,000
840 Nicholas Dr., $158,000
583 Dellcastle Ct. Nw, $242,572
1929 Coleman Lake Dr., $203,915
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
209 Planters Ridge Dr., $35,000
Home
9139 Forest Dr., $240,000
Condo/Townhouse
143 Rice Mill Circle, $210,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
935 Teaticket Ln. Sw, $245,000
Shallotte, N .C. 28470
Home
115 Wild Raven St., $185,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 13 Tabby Ln., $325,000
Lot 8 Colony Club Dr., $52,500
Home
507 Elizabeth St., $292,000
74 Kingsbury Pl., $290,000
577 Black River Rd., $176,000
30 Craftsman Ln., $173,500
1768 Jasper St., $141,000
435 Lakewood Ave., $130,000
Condo/Townhouse
138 Wedgefield Village Rd., $59,000
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Horry Rd., $95,000
Home
3634 Poplar Church Rd., $292,919
112 Cappin Ln., $136,000
Conway 29526
Home
3239 Long Avenue Ext., $422,500
112 University Circle, $255,000
105 Barons Bluff Dr., $214,870
127 Palm Terrace Loop, $210,220
115 Birchwood Ln., $195,000
164 Barons Bluff Dr., $193,965
1456 Tiger Grand Dr., $178,000
458 Sean River Rd., $145,000
201 Upper Saddle Circle, $144,000
2209 Kirkland Dr., $142,000
651 Jungle Rd., $139,900
249 Oak Lea Dr., $139,900
612 University Forest Circle, $131,000
Condo/Townhouse
1132 Fairway Ln., $155,000
Conway 29527
Home
134 Ole Nobleman Ct., $330,000
117 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $203,500
1551 Highway 548, $198,999
1312 Mandarin Dr., $193,990
5103 Kates Bay Hwy., $175,000
609 Johnson St., $172,000
1206 Pecan Grove Blvd., $165,000
1001 Cranesbill Ct., $155,000
1409 Boker Rd., $150,000
2605 Leonard Ave., $119,000
Little River 29566
Land
Ph.2 Lot 3 Bourne Trail, $50,000
Home
3616 Diamond Stars Way, $366,557
3643 Diamond Stars Way, $346,919
2374 Island Way, $330,000
3655 Diamond Stars Way, $321,882
3689 Park Pointe Ave., $312,455
424 Palm Lakes Blvd., $312,047
3661 Park Pointe Ave., $287,613
3000 Spring Hill Ct., $244,080
101 Bendick Ct., $235,000
1207 Pyxie Moss Dr., $231,479
949 Witherbee Way, $231,067
929 Sultana Dr., $209,000
2005 Keowee Ct., $204,000
504 Castellar Ln., $195,500
502 Parish Ln., $191,000
212 Riverbrook Dr., $190,000
3472 Trailside Dr., $185,900
4383 8th Ave. N, $175,298
4411 Mandi Ave., $158,500
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $175,000
4104 Pinehurst Circle, $89,000
4434 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000
Longs 29568
Home
1991 Highway 9, $330,000
2095 Borgata Loop, $242,320
1775 Fairwinds Dr., $231,000
2337 Brick Dr., $212,900
152 Balsa Dr., $170,000
507 White Bark St., $150,000
229 Cupola Dr., $147,000
Condo/Townhouse
497 B Shellbank Dr., $165,000
502 Colonial Trace Dr., $146,000
Loris 29569
Land
1270 Highway 348, $65,000
Lot 8 Rose Petal Ln., $40,000
Home
336 Allsbrook Rd., $155,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6559 Cagliari Court, $608,915
834 Monterossa Dr., $600,902
7813 N Ocean Blvd., $586,264
691 Esperia Ln., $550,000
715 Antigua Dr., $400,000
9555 Dunes Gables Ct., $250,000
9506 Mariners Ct., $217,500
Condo/Townhouse
9700 Kings Rd., $45,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $376,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000
116 Gully Branch Ln., $240,000
317 72nd Ave. N, $167,500
9520 Shore Dr., $166,000
404 N 72nd Ave. N, $146,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $140,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $130,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $121,000
202 N 75th Ave. N, $115,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
204 Maison Dr., $89,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $85,900
6702 Jefferson Pl., $81,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $62,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Lot 4 N 1st Ave. N, $117,500
Home
316 N 13th Ave. N, $505,000
1436 Mcmaster Dr., $440,000
1751 Mason Circle, $260,000
587 Circle Dr., $255,500
1087 Lizzie Ln., $210,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $278,500
1214 Sharks Tooth Trail, $187,500
6001-U28 S Kings Hwy., $64,000
Condo/Townhouse
615 S 13th Ave. S, $190,000
315 3rd Ave. S, $186,000
1510 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
2257 Essex Dr., $100,500
207 Double Eagle Dr., $85,000
1850 Golf Colony Dr., $82,400
1400 Deer Creek Rd., $76,500
1602 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $75,000
301 Pipers Ln., $150,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $117,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $72,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $69,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
182 Creek Harbour Circle, $90,000
Home
1510 Running Water Rd., $525,000
306 S Dogwood Dr. S, $509,000
266 Sprig Ln., $480,000
230 Star Lake Dr., $371,600
1001 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $363,393
677 Elmwood Circle, $348,479
188 Shenandoah Dr., $325,000
952 Wachesaw Rd., $317,700
1219 Cypress Shadow Ct., $290,000
124 Bucky Loop, $286,000
257 Splendor Circle, $282,260
809 Laquinta Loop, $281,000
113 Bucky Loop, $277,400
220 Fox Den Dr., $265,000
4440 Murrells Inlet Rd., $250,000
123 Colonial Circle, $250,000
2020 Kayak Kove Ct., $243,000
2107 Green Heron Dr., $229,921
1003 Vestry Dr., $228,000
773 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $224,000
7958 Leeward Ln., $212,000
543 Eden Ave., $32,776
1899 S Waccamaw Dr., $860,000
1839 Pompano Dr., $490,000
832 Underwood Dr., $475,000
527 N Dogwood Dr., $425,000
102 Lake Pointe Dr., $350,000
830 Main Sail Ct., $147,500
851 Raleigh Trail, $62,000
411 Delton Dr., $53,000
Condo/Townhouse
140 Coldstream Cove Loop, $218,000
1001 Ray Costin Way, $201,000
700 Sunnyside Dr., $178,000
105 Knightsbury Ct., $174,000
4322 Lotus Ct., $143,000
635 Woodmoor Circle, $140,000
131 Veranda Way, $136,000
4920 S 1st St., $135,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $320,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000
659 Woodmoor Circle, $134,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Tbd S 17th Ave. S, $260,000
5345 Ocean Village Dr., $130,000
Home
3771 Waterford Dr., $635,000
1760 Cart Ln., $385,000
321 Waterside Dr., $334,000
4727 Cloister Ln., $218,000
3507 Ketch Ct., $217,000
1246 Ocala St., $207,000
510 33rd Ave. N, $176,000
1642 Stuart Square Circle, $139,900
1662 Citadel Ln., $130,000
809 Green Bay Trail, $83,000
899 Southpark Dr., $58,000
Condo/Townhouse
107 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000
2794-D Howard Ave., $326,000
830 Shine Ave., $290,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $234,000
366 Snorkel Way, $200,000
1928 Cassandra Ln., $189,000
4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $188,500
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
3900 Fairway Lakes Dr., $174,900
2805 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000
4835 Carnation Circle, $165,000
4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
3775 Spruce St., $159,999
4821 Luster Leaf Circle, $152,000
4879 Dahlia Ct., $145,000
4843 Carnation Circle, $139,900
4705 Wild Iris Dr., $137,000
4855 Carnation Circle, $127,000
1013 Pinwheel Loop, $124,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $123,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd. N, $120,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000
4729 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $113,000
3761 Citation Way, $108,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $91,000
3753 Citation Way, $87,500
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $87,500
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $70,901
1203 Tiffany Ln., $70,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $63,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $56,500
2000 Greens Blvd., $51,500
2000 Greens Blvd., $48,900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1538 Serena Dr., $202,000
Lot 68 Harbour View Dr., $142,500
8368 Juxa Dr., $110,000
5073 Middleton View Dr., $51,000
1278 Fiddlehead Way, $42,000
1407 Bohicket Ct., $38,500
Home
256 Shoreward Dr., $690,000
8319 Juxa Dr., $669,000
897 Crystal Water Way, $479,000
2101 Clematis Ct., $457,000
575 Oxbow Dr., $410,000
5146 Country Pine Dr., $404,873
3065 Moss Bridge Ln., $369,500
3093 Moss Bridge Ln., $359,600
2788 Coopers Ct., $345,000
129 Lac Ct., $323,900
184 Sago Palm Dr., $295,000
5134 Country Pine Dr., $291,279
250 Deep Blue Dr., $285,000
2837 Eton St., $280,000
356 Firenze Loop, $275,000
4807 Seabreeze Ln., $265,000
4464 Girvan Dr., $264,615
219 Turning Pines Loop, $243,470
2528 Sugar Creek Ct., $243,000
1694 Palmetto Palm Dr., $210,467
1710 Palmetto Palm Dr., $208,850
476 Paw Paw Ln., $190,000
613 Pepperbush Dr., $180,000
218 Bellgrove Dr., $150,000
Condo/Townhouse
4821 Carra Ln., $197,900
1433 Lanterns Rest Rd., $190,000
421 Swanson Dr., $154,000
1192 River Oaks Dr., $139,000
4970 Windsor Green Way, $130,000
627 Waterway Village Blvd., $113,000
5050 Windsor Green Way, $108,500
125 Ashley Park Dr., $103,900
1290 River Oak Dr., $87,000
801 Burcale Rd., $45,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1004 Bonnet Dr., $173,000
817 Morrall Dr., $40,000
1011 James Island Ave., $35,000
Home
424 Banyan Place, $590,000
602 Tradewind Ct., $475,000
3904 Birchwood St., $410,000
606 Ratoon Ln., $385,000
4962 S Island Dr., $270,000
4309 Stan Ct., $265,000
400 S 19th Ave. S, $255,000
Condo/Townhouse
201 S Ocean Blvd., $365,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $325,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $275,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $262,500
601 Hillside Dr. N, $259,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $249,500
1819 N North Ocean Blvd., $237,500
941 S Ocean Blvd., $232,000
6302 Ocean Blvd. N, $230,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $205,000
206 N Ocean Blvd., $197,250
6203 Catalina Dr., $192,500
6100 North Ocean Blvd., $175,000
214 Landing Dr., $161,000
5101 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $152,000
201 N Hillside Dr., $145,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $141,500
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $140,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $138,500
201 North Ocean Blvd., $137,500
304 N Ocean Blvd., $132,250
5825 Catalina Dr., $132,000
1524 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000
202 B Landing Rd., $87,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
144 Sundial Dr., $420,000
60 Golf View Ct., $90,000
Home
37 Riptide Ln., $450,000
225 Mackinley Circle, $267,000
47 Rosetta Dr., $248,500
160 Saint Christopher Circle, $90,000
Condo/Townhouse
105 Heron Marsh Dr., $245,000
719 Pinehurst Ln., $227,500
366 Pinehurst Ln., $180,500
110-1 Stillwood Dr., $173,500
108 Crane Dr., $152,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 5 Clardy Ln., $50,000
Home
5169 Stockyard Loop, $286,048
5199 Stockyard Loop, $269,785
416 Accord St., $263,000
262 Catawba River Rd., $258,000
724 Ebbets Ct., $240,000
906 Bonita Loop, $220,000
1443 Brighton Ave., $220,000
197 Tibton Circle, $217,000
314 Sherrybrook Dr., $216,500
823 Riverward Dr., $212,000
300 Sebastian Dr., $205,900
2016 Saltwater St., $205,000
137 Governors Loop, $185,000
402 Brandy Mill Blvd., $176,000
6674 Wisteria Dr., $175,000
176 Tibton Circle, $173,000
2562 Wild Game Trail, $170,000
1151 Ganton Way, $150,000
6631 East Sweetbriar Trail, $143,900
6613 Breezewood Blvd., $139,900
6613 Breezewood Blvd., $139,900
8411 Bloomwood Dr., $103,000
9129 Baywood Circle, $54,500
Condo/Townhouse
188-B Machrie Loop, $203,900
663 Riverward Dr., $191,000
101 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,000
140 Lazy Willow Ln., $124,900
1132-I White Tree Ln., $93,900
1027 Saint George Ln., $58,450
15-D Fairwood Lakes Dr., $50,000
407 Tree Top Ct., $40,000
