Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

May 26-June 1
Holden Beach, N.C. 28462
Home
1085 Ocean Blvd., $650,000
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
112 Nesmith St., $180,500
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Home
374 Autumn Pheasant Loop, $300,000
2087 Nw Jarvis Ln. Nw, $277,900
704 Pipit Pl., $259,900
2062 Saybrooke Ln., $259,514
2058 Saybrooke Ln., $248,487
2003 Coleman Lake Dr., $188,000
501 Deer Path Dr., $114,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28568
Home
510 Sw Sandpiper Bay Dr. Sw, $270,000
Condo/Townhouse
127 Crooked Gulley Circle, $235,000
908 Resort Circle, $84,000
7195 Bonaventure St. Sw, $179,777
Shallotte, N.C. 28570
Home
28 Country Club Dr., $157,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
77 Fennell Ct., $995,000
239 Egret Circle, $309,000
606 Britt St., $144,200
Condo/Townhouse
138 Colony Club Dr., $517,000
34 Wedgefield Village Rd., $82,000
Georgetown 29442
Home
417 Bayview Dr., $150,000
Andrews 29510
Land
32 Gamble Ave., $21,000
Aynor 29511
Home
639 Sunny Pond Ln., $212,000
428 Gum St., $180,900
846 8th Ave. N, $175,000
Conway 29526
Land
949 Meadowbrook Dr., $20,000
5th Ave., $6,750
Home
2354 Lendrim Lake Dr., $486,500
175 Three Oak Ln., $310,965
2793 Sanctuary Blvd., $309,000
536 Hillsborough Dr., $265,966
868 Tilly Lake Rd., $252,500
213 Derbyshire Ln., $250,000
452 Windsor Rose Dr., $241,004
263 Carmello Circle, $234,320
351 Angler Ct., $230,000
100 Westville Dr., $210,000
256 Carmello Circle, $208,000
200 Dogwood Dr., $207,000
220 Spencerswood Dr., $200,000
120 Rialto Dr., $200,000
134 Myrtle Trace Dr., $199,900
280 Haley Brooke Dr., $180,000
1888 Riverport Dr., $175,990
1066 Courtyard Dr., $175,000
112 Silver Peak Dr., $173,000
965 Castlewood Dr., $165,000
1505 Riverport Dr., $163,883
1020 Cadbury Ct., $153,000
321 Sean River Rd., $144,900
357 Sean River Rd., $135,000
604 Jefferson Way, $115,000
121 Sherwood Dr., $114,000
1739 Bridgewater Dr., $106,900
408 Sellers Rd., $86,000
3760 Mayfield Dr., $53,000
Tbd Adrian Hwy., $35,000
883 Old Magnolia Dr., $30,000
Condo/Townhouse
129 Cart Crossing Dr., $143,000
330 Kiskadee Loop, $115,000
332 Kiskadee Loop, $93,500
1025 Carolina Rd., $81,000
1025 Carolina Rd., $55,000
805 17th Ave., $51,500
Conway 29527
Home
3165 Holly Loop, $181,500
214 Georgia Mae Loop, $174,000
3380 Merganser Dr., $171,315
167 Coral Crest Dr., $162,000
2505 Romantica Dr., $159,915
123 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $141,500
402 Palmetto St., $137,000
422 Live Oak St., $89,900
3580 Steamer Trace Rd., $58,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
3831 Nichols Hwy., $276,500
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 19 Cypress Dr., $62,500
Home
3613 Diamond Stars Way, $319,113
208 Rolling Woods Ct., $293,000
507 Blue Oat Dr., $278,277
176 Zostera Dr., $274,950
3601 Park Pointe Ave., $271,990
250 Rolling Woods Ct., $267,040
606 Vermilion Dr., $264,000
4440 Live Oak Dr., $252,500
2767 Desert Rose St., $247,200
4148 Fairway Dr., $219,000
2136 Lafayette Circle, $218,000
4369 Mandi Ave., $185,000
2481 Glencree Rd., $164,500
2140 Georgetown Circle, $137,000
Ph.2 Lot 6 Math Place, $133,000
3615 N Point Blvd., $94,900
Condo/Townhouse
4429 Eastport Blvd., $255,000
110 Goldenrod Circle, $234,000
426 Goldenrod Circle, $215,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $175,000
180 Parkway Ln., $135,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $60,000
Longs 29568
Land
1350 Foxtail Dr., $43,000
Home
600 Blue Sail Ct., $412,000
424 San Benito Court St., $400,942
559 Carrick Loop, $300,438
495 Carrick Loop, $280,491
523 Quail Ct., $265,000
4012 Comfort Valley Dr., $236,614
108 Nunn Ct., $225,000
4020 Comfort Valley Dr., $220,485
51 Palmetto Green Dr., $191,495
1035 Snowberry Dr., $189,000
637 Loop Circle, $174,000
540 Truitt Dr., $173,900
368 Junco Circle, $169,900
412 Irees Way, $155,000
2189 Wedgewood Dr., $142,500
454 Deer Watch Circle, $84,000
Condo/Townhouse
508 Colonial Trace Dr., $145,000
770 Charter Dr., $94,000
Loris 29569
Home
120 Allsbrook Rd., $189,900
990 Stadium Dr., $122,000
2611 Simpson Creek Dr., $120,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
205 82nd Ave. N, $650,000
811 Villarosa Dr., $558,500
716 Conifer Ct., $380,000
6843 De Lago Ct., $290,195
313 73rd Ave. N, $272,500
Condo/Townhouse
9820 Queensway Blvd., $440,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $415,000
490 Ocean Creek Dr., $360,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $236,000
9530 Shore Dr., $225,000
340 Lands End Blvd., $219,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $218,500
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $190,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $182,500
405 77th Ave. N, $180,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $170,000
201 N 76th Ave. N, $145,000
9768-3 Leyland Dr., $132,500
207 77th Ave. N, $131,500
158 Seawatch Dr., $128,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $95,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $90,500
201 74th Ave. N, $82,000
210 75th Ave N, $81,500
6308 Wedgewood St., $69,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Lot 5, Pt 6 4th Ave. N, $160,000
Home
960 Abernathy Place, $449,682
575 Hickman St., $375,288
616 16th Ave. N, $280,000
239 Ocean Commons Dr., $264,000
241 Ocean Commons Dr., $254,000
1950 Deerfield Ave., $248,500
1581 Baytree Ln., $240,000
2121 Deerfield Ave., $240,000
1750 Starbridge Dr., $238,900
1251 Links Rd., $318,000
6001-Mh145a S Kings Hwy., $275,000
6001-1881 South Kings Hwy., $213,000
6001-1193 S Kings Hwy., $87,500
6001-5024 S Kings Hwy., $82,500
1715 Mermaid Dr., $60,000
1411 N Waccamaw Dr., $520,000
Condo/Townhouse
1011 N Ocean Blvd., $303,000
612 Ocean Blvd. N, $187,500
2225 Essex Dr., $109,000
1950 Bent Grass Dr., $103,500
1880 Colony Dr., $99,900
8725 Chandler Dr., $93,000
8767 Cloister Dr., $86,000
1880 Auburn Ln., $85,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $66,000
1850 Colony Dr., $65,000
2050 Cross Gate Blvd., $131,700
5905 S Kings Hwy., $118,000
8642 Southbridge Dr., $111,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,750
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 10 Cedar Point Ave., $105,000
Home
4513 Richmond Hill Dr., $635,000
2027 Silver Island Way, $384,939
6542 Wellington Dr., $358,000
117 Splendor Circle, $349,260
561 Heartland Ct., $335,000
303 Star Lake Dr., $328,160
645 Grand Cypress Way, $319,900
105 Bucky Loop, $309,500
245 Splendor Circle, $299,000
519 Chanted Dr., $294,377
832 Cherry Blossom Dr., $282,190
294 Waties Dr., $270,000
335 Simplicity Dr., $268,000
1485 Canterbury Ct., $264,900
825 Cherry Blossom Ln., $259,965
362 Marsh Pl., $249,900
310 Muscari Dr., $245,000
1072 Vestry Dr., $232,000
1004 Meadowoods Dr., $225,000
323 Pine St. S, $208,000
1380 Oakmont Ct., $197,500
9608 Sullivan Dr., $179,500
9471 Old Palmetto Rd., $175,000
132 Crooked Island Circle, $62,000
23 Islander Ct., $26,499
10 Ocean Reef Ln., $42,000
Condo/Townhouse
32 Shady Moss Loop, $269,000
1029 Ray Costin Way, $245,000
815 Sail Ln., $230,000
1107 Louise Costin Ln., $207,529
1107 Louise Costin Ln., $187,500
1007 Williston Loop, $148,000
4300 Lotus Ct., $143,000
1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $115,000
3305 Sweetwater Blvd., $103,000
401 Cambridge Circle, $93,500
401 Cambridge Circle, $91,000
1990 North Waccamaw Dr., $505,000
814 N Waccamaw Dr., $209,000
120 N Dogwood Dr., $91,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
706 N 21st Ave. N, $280,000
Home
536 Dania Beach Dr., $506,525
6029 Trieste St., $490,215
1531 Kensington Ln., $445,000
674 Farrow Pkwy., $397,000
410 Pompano Court, $379,000
853 Peterson St., $362,000
857 Culbertson Ave., $333,699
2537 Goldfinch Dr., $326,775
2569 Goldfinch Dr., $313,810
1676 Essex Way, $312,500
2522 Goldfinch Dr., $306,345
709 Yucca Ave., $275,000
2924 Lunar Ct., $243,500
2471 Morlynn Dr., $162,000
613 5th Ave. S, $24,500
Condo/Townhouse
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $430,000
921 Iris St., $289,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $248,500
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000
1833 Culbertson Ave., $237,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000
4064 Fairway Lakes Dr., $215,000
5501 Ocean Blvd. N, $215,000
4885 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $180,000
4865 Magnolia Point Ln., $170,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,000
4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $152,000
4677 Wild Iris Dr., $132,500
4701 N Kings Hwy., $128,000
1003 Futrell Dr., $124,000
4733 Wild Iris Dr., $124,000
4717 Wild Iris Dr., $118,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
4665 Wild Iris Dr., $99,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $98,500
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $61,900
1200 S Ocean Blvd., $60,250
1200 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $54,000
1200 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 4 Redwolf Trail, $207,500
Lot 61 Waterway Palms, $175,000
1248 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $52,000
Lot 617 Waterway Palms Plantation, $47,000
977 Crystal Water Way, $43,000
Home
9640 Bellasera Circle, $825,000
296 West Palms Dr., $815,000
601 Edgecreek Dr., $430,000
2016 Crow Field Ct., $413,000
3100 Byrom Rd., $364,000
542 Carnaby Loop, $307,965
6223 Chadderton Circle, $305,070
605 Carsten Ct., $305,000
850 Brant St., $303,545
4337 Hawkins Dr., $298,990
840 Brant St., $288,727
4536 Planters Row Way, $288,000
521 Carnaby Loop, $270,235
2822 Eton St., $259,900
176 Legends Village Loop, $252,000
120 Cloey Rd., $243,000
5206 Southern Trail, $230,000
4136 Alvina Way, $230,000
974 Willow Bend Dr., $227,000
3920 Briar Vista Dr., $209,500
238 Encore Circle, $199,951
2341 Windmill Way, $187,000
750 Bucklin Loop, $179,000
673 West Perry Rd., $178,400
586 West Perry Rd., $155,000
535 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $132,000
3838 Williamson Circle, $129,000
207 Bay Forge Rd., $122,000
Condo/Townhouse
815 Salerno Circle, $207,927
1437 Lanterns Rest Rd., $195,000
310 Lockerbie Ct., $190,000
4970 Windsor Green Way, $127,500
1208 River Oaks Dr., $123,000
4582 Girvan Dr., $117,000
801 Burcale Rd., $68,000
950 #E8 Forestbrook Rd., $59,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
910 Strand Ave., $169,900
4009 Grey Heron Dr., $158,500
Home
2305 Tidewatch Way, $370,000
705 12th Ave. S, $330,000
1119 Coral Sand Dr., $310,000
1007 Sand Dollar Ct., $290,000
5015 Sea Coral Way, $240,000
Condo/Townhouse
4901 N Market St., $370,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $305,000
4801 Harbor Point Dr., $300,000
2210 Tidewatch Way, $285,000
837 Madiera Dr., $278,000
2908 North Ocean Blvd., $272,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
1615 Madison Dr., $265,000
6200 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000
503 20th Ave. N, $255,000
503 20th Ave. N, $246,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $240,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $218,000
4406 N Ocean Blvd., $212,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $202,000
5508 N Ocean Blvd., $202,000
2101 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000
4315 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000
4916 N Market St., $174,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $170,000
1305 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd. S, $150,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $141,500
901 West Port Dr., $139,500
1221 Tidewater Dr., $139,000
901 West Port Dr., $138,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $132,900
4000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,900
5825 Catalina Dr., $125,500
5001 N Ocean Blvd., $119,900
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $107,000
Pawleys Island
Land
13160 Ocean Hwy., $220,000
Tbd Lot X Weston Rd., $65,000
Home
80 Half Moon Trail, $583,000
605 Brace Dr., $475,000
18 Spot Tail Ln., $368,000
51 Heron Way, $329,000
411 Aspen Loop, $300,000
46 Partridge Ln., $208,000
90 Gertrude Dr., $102,000
Condo/Townhouse
293 S Dunes Dr., $575,000
34 Courtyard Circle, $405,000
30 Spartina Ct., $385,000
84 Lakeview Circle, $330,000
109 Golden Bear Dr., $209,500
108 Twelve Oaks Dr., $201,500
14290 Ocean Highway, $120,000
532 Blue Stem Dr., $119,000
88 Salt Marsh Circle, $113,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2131 Timmerman Dr., $512,500
744 Devon Estate Ave., $287,800
5192 Stockyard Loop, $284,900
5207 Stockyard Loop, $280,000
4803 Timberlake Dr., $273,960
109 Black River Rd., $242,000
131 Harmony Ln., $215,000
3905 Stillwood Dr., $214,000
5053 Capulet Circle, $204,000
8231 Tartan Ln., $195,000
320 Harbour Reef Dr., $189,750
521 Brooksher Dr., $187,000
270 Seagrass Loop, $171,700
285 Archdale St., $170,000
726 Dunlon Ct., $168,000
138 Cooper River Rd., $110,000
6043 East West Way, $110,000
4650 Peachtree Rd., $35,000
Condo/Townhouse
196-D Machrie Loop, $230,000
196 C Machrie Loop, $206,795
196 B Machrie Loop, $206,000
317 River Run Dr., $145,500
3979 Forsythia Ct., $126,500
3969 Forsythia Ct., $115,000
3866 Maypop Circle, $95,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $81,500
3458 Macklen Rd., $544,500
20-M Fairwood Lakes Dr., $43,500
