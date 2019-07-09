Real Estate News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area






May 26-June 1

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

1085 Ocean Blvd., $650,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

112 Nesmith St., $180,500

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

374 Autumn Pheasant Loop, $300,000

2087 Nw Jarvis Ln. Nw, $277,900

704 Pipit Pl., $259,900

2062 Saybrooke Ln., $259,514

2058 Saybrooke Ln., $248,487

2003 Coleman Lake Dr., $188,000

501 Deer Path Dr., $114,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28568

Home

510 Sw Sandpiper Bay Dr. Sw, $270,000

Condo/Townhouse

127 Crooked Gulley Circle, $235,000

908 Resort Circle, $84,000

7195 Bonaventure St. Sw, $179,777

Shallotte, N.C. 28570

Home

28 Country Club Dr., $157,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

77 Fennell Ct., $995,000

239 Egret Circle, $309,000

606 Britt St., $144,200

Condo/Townhouse

138 Colony Club Dr., $517,000

34 Wedgefield Village Rd., $82,000

Georgetown 29442

Home

417 Bayview Dr., $150,000

Andrews 29510

Land

32 Gamble Ave., $21,000

Aynor 29511

Home

639 Sunny Pond Ln., $212,000

428 Gum St., $180,900

846 8th Ave. N, $175,000

Conway 29526

Land

949 Meadowbrook Dr., $20,000

5th Ave., $6,750

Home

2354 Lendrim Lake Dr., $486,500

175 Three Oak Ln., $310,965

2793 Sanctuary Blvd., $309,000

536 Hillsborough Dr., $265,966

868 Tilly Lake Rd., $252,500

213 Derbyshire Ln., $250,000

452 Windsor Rose Dr., $241,004

263 Carmello Circle, $234,320

351 Angler Ct., $230,000

100 Westville Dr., $210,000

256 Carmello Circle, $208,000

200 Dogwood Dr., $207,000

220 Spencerswood Dr., $200,000

120 Rialto Dr., $200,000

134 Myrtle Trace Dr., $199,900

280 Haley Brooke Dr., $180,000

1888 Riverport Dr., $175,990

1066 Courtyard Dr., $175,000

112 Silver Peak Dr., $173,000

965 Castlewood Dr., $165,000

1505 Riverport Dr., $163,883

1020 Cadbury Ct., $153,000

321 Sean River Rd., $144,900

357 Sean River Rd., $135,000

604 Jefferson Way, $115,000

121 Sherwood Dr., $114,000

1739 Bridgewater Dr., $106,900

408 Sellers Rd., $86,000

3760 Mayfield Dr., $53,000

Tbd Adrian Hwy., $35,000

883 Old Magnolia Dr., $30,000

Condo/Townhouse

129 Cart Crossing Dr., $143,000

330 Kiskadee Loop, $115,000

332 Kiskadee Loop, $93,500

1025 Carolina Rd., $81,000

1025 Carolina Rd., $55,000

805 17th Ave., $51,500

Conway 29527

Home

3165 Holly Loop, $181,500

214 Georgia Mae Loop, $174,000

3380 Merganser Dr., $171,315

167 Coral Crest Dr., $162,000

2505 Romantica Dr., $159,915

123 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $141,500

402 Palmetto St., $137,000

422 Live Oak St., $89,900

3580 Steamer Trace Rd., $58,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

3831 Nichols Hwy., $276,500

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 19 Cypress Dr., $62,500

Home

3613 Diamond Stars Way, $319,113

208 Rolling Woods Ct., $293,000

507 Blue Oat Dr., $278,277

176 Zostera Dr., $274,950

3601 Park Pointe Ave., $271,990

250 Rolling Woods Ct., $267,040

606 Vermilion Dr., $264,000

4440 Live Oak Dr., $252,500

2767 Desert Rose St., $247,200

4148 Fairway Dr., $219,000

2136 Lafayette Circle, $218,000

4369 Mandi Ave., $185,000

2481 Glencree Rd., $164,500

2140 Georgetown Circle, $137,000

Ph.2 Lot 6 Math Place, $133,000

3615 N Point Blvd., $94,900

Condo/Townhouse

4429 Eastport Blvd., $255,000

110 Goldenrod Circle, $234,000

426 Goldenrod Circle, $215,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $175,000

180 Parkway Ln., $135,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $60,000

Longs 29568

Land

1350 Foxtail Dr., $43,000

Home

600 Blue Sail Ct., $412,000

424 San Benito Court St., $400,942

559 Carrick Loop, $300,438

495 Carrick Loop, $280,491

523 Quail Ct., $265,000

4012 Comfort Valley Dr., $236,614

108 Nunn Ct., $225,000

4020 Comfort Valley Dr., $220,485

51 Palmetto Green Dr., $191,495

1035 Snowberry Dr., $189,000

637 Loop Circle, $174,000

540 Truitt Dr., $173,900

368 Junco Circle, $169,900

412 Irees Way, $155,000

2189 Wedgewood Dr., $142,500

454 Deer Watch Circle, $84,000

Condo/Townhouse

508 Colonial Trace Dr., $145,000

770 Charter Dr., $94,000

Loris 29569

Home

120 Allsbrook Rd., $189,900

990 Stadium Dr., $122,000

2611 Simpson Creek Dr., $120,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

205 82nd Ave. N, $650,000

811 Villarosa Dr., $558,500

716 Conifer Ct., $380,000

6843 De Lago Ct., $290,195

313 73rd Ave. N, $272,500

Condo/Townhouse

9820 Queensway Blvd., $440,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $415,000

490 Ocean Creek Dr., $360,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $236,000

9530 Shore Dr., $225,000

340 Lands End Blvd., $219,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $218,500

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $190,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $182,500

405 77th Ave. N, $180,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $170,000

201 N 76th Ave. N, $145,000

9768-3 Leyland Dr., $132,500

207 77th Ave. N, $131,500

158 Seawatch Dr., $128,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $95,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $90,500

201 74th Ave. N, $82,000

210 75th Ave N, $81,500

6308 Wedgewood St., $69,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 5, Pt 6 4th Ave. N, $160,000

Home

960 Abernathy Place, $449,682

575 Hickman St., $375,288

616 16th Ave. N, $280,000

239 Ocean Commons Dr., $264,000

241 Ocean Commons Dr., $254,000

1950 Deerfield Ave., $248,500

1581 Baytree Ln., $240,000

2121 Deerfield Ave., $240,000

1750 Starbridge Dr., $238,900

1251 Links Rd., $318,000

6001-Mh145a S Kings Hwy., $275,000

6001-1881 South Kings Hwy., $213,000

6001-1193 S Kings Hwy., $87,500

6001-5024 S Kings Hwy., $82,500

1715 Mermaid Dr., $60,000

1411 N Waccamaw Dr., $520,000

Condo/Townhouse

1011 N Ocean Blvd., $303,000

612 Ocean Blvd. N, $187,500

2225 Essex Dr., $109,000

1950 Bent Grass Dr., $103,500

1880 Colony Dr., $99,900

8725 Chandler Dr., $93,000

8767 Cloister Dr., $86,000

1880 Auburn Ln., $85,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $66,000

1850 Colony Dr., $65,000

2050 Cross Gate Blvd., $131,700

5905 S Kings Hwy., $118,000

8642 Southbridge Dr., $111,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $80,750

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 10 Cedar Point Ave., $105,000

Home

4513 Richmond Hill Dr., $635,000

2027 Silver Island Way, $384,939

6542 Wellington Dr., $358,000

117 Splendor Circle, $349,260

561 Heartland Ct., $335,000

303 Star Lake Dr., $328,160

645 Grand Cypress Way, $319,900

105 Bucky Loop, $309,500

245 Splendor Circle, $299,000

519 Chanted Dr., $294,377

832 Cherry Blossom Dr., $282,190

294 Waties Dr., $270,000

335 Simplicity Dr., $268,000

1485 Canterbury Ct., $264,900

825 Cherry Blossom Ln., $259,965

362 Marsh Pl., $249,900

310 Muscari Dr., $245,000

1072 Vestry Dr., $232,000

1004 Meadowoods Dr., $225,000

323 Pine St. S, $208,000

1380 Oakmont Ct., $197,500

9608 Sullivan Dr., $179,500

9471 Old Palmetto Rd., $175,000

132 Crooked Island Circle, $62,000

23 Islander Ct., $26,499

10 Ocean Reef Ln., $42,000

Condo/Townhouse

32 Shady Moss Loop, $269,000

1029 Ray Costin Way, $245,000

815 Sail Ln., $230,000

1107 Louise Costin Ln., $207,529

1107 Louise Costin Ln., $187,500

1007 Williston Loop, $148,000

4300 Lotus Ct., $143,000

1509 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $142,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $115,000

3305 Sweetwater Blvd., $103,000

401 Cambridge Circle, $93,500

401 Cambridge Circle, $91,000

1990 North Waccamaw Dr., $505,000

814 N Waccamaw Dr., $209,000

120 N Dogwood Dr., $91,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

706 N 21st Ave. N, $280,000

Home

536 Dania Beach Dr., $506,525

6029 Trieste St., $490,215

1531 Kensington Ln., $445,000

674 Farrow Pkwy., $397,000

410 Pompano Court, $379,000

853 Peterson St., $362,000

857 Culbertson Ave., $333,699

2537 Goldfinch Dr., $326,775

2569 Goldfinch Dr., $313,810

1676 Essex Way, $312,500

2522 Goldfinch Dr., $306,345

709 Yucca Ave., $275,000

2924 Lunar Ct., $243,500

2471 Morlynn Dr., $162,000

613 5th Ave. S, $24,500

Condo/Townhouse

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $430,000

921 Iris St., $289,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $248,500

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $247,000

1833 Culbertson Ave., $237,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000

4064 Fairway Lakes Dr., $215,000

5501 Ocean Blvd. N, $215,000

4885 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $180,000

4865 Magnolia Point Ln., $170,000

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $169,000

4837 Luster Leaf Circle, $152,000

4677 Wild Iris Dr., $132,500

4701 N Kings Hwy., $128,000

1003 Futrell Dr., $124,000

4733 Wild Iris Dr., $124,000

4717 Wild Iris Dr., $118,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

4665 Wild Iris Dr., $99,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $98,500

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $61,900

1200 S Ocean Blvd., $60,250

1200 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $54,000

1200 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 4 Redwolf Trail, $207,500

Lot 61 Waterway Palms, $175,000

1248 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $52,000

Lot 617 Waterway Palms Plantation, $47,000

977 Crystal Water Way, $43,000

Home

9640 Bellasera Circle, $825,000

296 West Palms Dr., $815,000

601 Edgecreek Dr., $430,000

2016 Crow Field Ct., $413,000

3100 Byrom Rd., $364,000

542 Carnaby Loop, $307,965

6223 Chadderton Circle, $305,070

605 Carsten Ct., $305,000

850 Brant St., $303,545

4337 Hawkins Dr., $298,990

840 Brant St., $288,727

4536 Planters Row Way, $288,000

521 Carnaby Loop, $270,235

2822 Eton St., $259,900

176 Legends Village Loop, $252,000

120 Cloey Rd., $243,000

5206 Southern Trail, $230,000

4136 Alvina Way, $230,000

974 Willow Bend Dr., $227,000

3920 Briar Vista Dr., $209,500

238 Encore Circle, $199,951

2341 Windmill Way, $187,000

750 Bucklin Loop, $179,000

673 West Perry Rd., $178,400

586 West Perry Rd., $155,000

535 Waccamaw Pines Dr., $132,000

3838 Williamson Circle, $129,000

207 Bay Forge Rd., $122,000

Condo/Townhouse

815 Salerno Circle, $207,927

1437 Lanterns Rest Rd., $195,000

310 Lockerbie Ct., $190,000

4970 Windsor Green Way, $127,500

1208 River Oaks Dr., $123,000

4582 Girvan Dr., $117,000

801 Burcale Rd., $68,000

950 #E8 Forestbrook Rd., $59,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

910 Strand Ave., $169,900

4009 Grey Heron Dr., $158,500

Home

2305 Tidewatch Way, $370,000

705 12th Ave. S, $330,000

1119 Coral Sand Dr., $310,000

1007 Sand Dollar Ct., $290,000

5015 Sea Coral Way, $240,000

Condo/Townhouse

4901 N Market St., $370,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $305,000

4801 Harbor Point Dr., $300,000

2210 Tidewatch Way, $285,000

837 Madiera Dr., $278,000

2908 North Ocean Blvd., $272,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

1615 Madison Dr., $265,000

6200 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

503 20th Ave. N, $255,000

503 20th Ave. N, $246,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $240,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $218,000

4406 N Ocean Blvd., $212,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $202,000

5508 N Ocean Blvd., $202,000

2101 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000

4315 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000

4916 N Market St., $174,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $170,000

1305 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd. S, $150,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $141,500

901 West Port Dr., $139,500

1221 Tidewater Dr., $139,000

901 West Port Dr., $138,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $132,900

4000 N Ocean Blvd., $130,900

5825 Catalina Dr., $125,500

5001 N Ocean Blvd., $119,900

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $107,000

Pawleys Island

Land

13160 Ocean Hwy., $220,000

Tbd Lot X Weston Rd., $65,000

Home

80 Half Moon Trail, $583,000

605 Brace Dr., $475,000

18 Spot Tail Ln., $368,000

51 Heron Way, $329,000

411 Aspen Loop, $300,000

46 Partridge Ln., $208,000

90 Gertrude Dr., $102,000

Condo/Townhouse

293 S Dunes Dr., $575,000

34 Courtyard Circle, $405,000

30 Spartina Ct., $385,000

84 Lakeview Circle, $330,000

109 Golden Bear Dr., $209,500

108 Twelve Oaks Dr., $201,500

14290 Ocean Highway, $120,000

532 Blue Stem Dr., $119,000

88 Salt Marsh Circle, $113,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2131 Timmerman Dr., $512,500

744 Devon Estate Ave., $287,800

5192 Stockyard Loop, $284,900

5207 Stockyard Loop, $280,000

4803 Timberlake Dr., $273,960

109 Black River Rd., $242,000

131 Harmony Ln., $215,000

3905 Stillwood Dr., $214,000

5053 Capulet Circle, $204,000

8231 Tartan Ln., $195,000

320 Harbour Reef Dr., $189,750

521 Brooksher Dr., $187,000

270 Seagrass Loop, $171,700

285 Archdale St., $170,000

726 Dunlon Ct., $168,000

138 Cooper River Rd., $110,000

6043 East West Way, $110,000

4650 Peachtree Rd., $35,000

Condo/Townhouse

196-D Machrie Loop, $230,000

196 C Machrie Loop, $206,795

196 B Machrie Loop, $206,000

317 River Run Dr., $145,500

3979 Forsythia Ct., $126,500

3969 Forsythia Ct., $115,000

3866 Maypop Circle, $95,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $81,500

3458 Macklen Rd., $544,500

20-M Fairwood Lakes Dr., $43,500

