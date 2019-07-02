Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
May 19-25

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

181 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $257,506

538 Harbor Creek Way, $242,440

487 Slippery Rock Way, $211,500

1036 Waterview Ln., $125,000

1070 Ridge Walk Way, $243,000

617 Dellcastle Ct. Nw., $233,471

132 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $225,464

1991 Coleman Lake Dr., $190,000

1999 Coleman Lake Dr., $185,875

2007 Coleman Lake Dr., $185,875

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

720 Waterway Dr., $590,000

1824 Seaside Rd. Sw, $154,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Land

309 E Second St., $230,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 1 Debordieu Blvd., $350,000

00 Pleasant Hill Dr., $122,000

Lot 27 & 28 Craftsman Ln., $30,000

401 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $25,000

Home

1647 Old Town Ave., $357,500

2017 Oak St., $149,000

2006 Prince St., $22,500

Andrews 29510

Home

501 Trussel Rd., $227,000

Aynor 29511

Land

667 Sunny Pond Ln., $33,000

Home

108 Cappin Ln., $136,000

Conway 29526

Land

936 Jackson Bluff Rd., $70,000

Home

133 Board Landing Circle, $353,350

2009 Lees Landing Circle, $350,000

209 Astoria Park Loop, $314,891

1191 Highway 90, $293,000

175 Rivers Edge Dr., $292,000

224 Tilly Ct., $253,500

3539 Minnie Mae Dr., $253,000

121 Dorset Pl., $245,000

618 Plantation Circle, $230,000

412 Shaft Pl., $225,000

1137 Chelsey Circle, $219,900

119 Dunbarton Ln., $217,000

517 Larkspur Dr., $197,682

252 Grasmere Lake Circle, $186,590

1225 Tiger Grand Dr., $185,000

4201 Woodcliffe Dr., $178,489

3017 Minsteris Dr., $175,000

254 Copperwood Loop, $167,895

1547 Stilley Circle, $158,990

1235 Park Hill Dr., $129,500

3031 Denine Dr., $90,000

1316 Snowhill Dr., $40,000

Conway 29527

Land

3.0 Acs Highway 378, $75,000

Home

2524 Romantica Dr., $188,931

1412 Blackwood Dr., $180,000

1217 Pineridge St., $165,000

3500 Merganser Dr., $164,490

1344 Valor Rd., $155,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

209 Fox Hunt Pl., $154,000

Little River 29566

Land

4826 Williams Island Dr., $224,000

Home

240 Switchgrass Loop, $345,296

3199 Hermitage Dr., $235,000

2864 Mount Zion Rd., $219,000

3105 Ashley Ct., $187,000

4354 6th Ave. N, $175,256

Condo/Townhouse

422 Goldenrod Circle, $237,900

141 Goldenrod Circle, $189,900

131 Greenside Villas Dr., $180,500

4482 Little River Inn Ln., $97,500

1095 Plantation Dr., $77,000

4469 Little River Inn Ln., $67,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $59,900

1095 W Plantation Dr., $40,000

Longs 29568

Home

1500 Brighton Ln., $238,000

405 Lineberry Ct., $228,000

1804 Sapphire Dr., $224,916

4000 Comfort Valley Dr., $205,835

462 Quinta St., $193,640

240 Cupola Dr., $181,200

830 Inglenook Ln., $154,900

Condo/Townhouse

112 Stonewall Circle, $190,000

820 Fairway Dr., $106,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Watts Rd., $34,500

Tbd Flag Patch Rd., $8,700

Tbd Flag Patch Rd., $8,700

Home

354 Carolina Dr., $189,940

4815 Highway 554, $156,000

1054 Highway 9 Business E, $95,000

4810 Forest Dr., $32,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6572 Cagliari Court, $589,940

6427 Torino Lane, $340,065

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $550,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $405,000

226 Westleton Dr., $261,000

9581 Shore Dr., $160,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $152,000

223 Maison Dr., $144,900

501 Maison Dr., $138,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $100,000

9734-07 Leyland Dr., $94,000

6703 Jefferson Pl., $92,300

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000

201 74th Ave. N, $70,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 9 N Oak Dr. & N Myrtle Dr., $150,000

413 15th Ave. N, $148,000

Home

317-A N Ocean Blvd., $447,000

729 Surfside Dr., $416,900

908 Abernathy Place, $293,773

538 Kessinger Dr., $266,000

1493 Westferry Crossing, $257,000

1609 Broken Anchor Way, $164,000

2122 N Berwick Dr., $290,000

2003 Ayershire Ln., $270,000

6001-1133 S Kings Hwy., $237,500

1795 Crystal Lake Dr., $97,500

6001 - N-43 S Kings Hwy., $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

812 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $82,000

1890 Colony Dr., $77,000

205 Double Eagle Dr., $76,000

708 Pipers Glen Ln., $157,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $129,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $124,000

8861 Duckview Dr., $104,000

8775 Chandler Dr., $57,002

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

5602 Rosehall Dr., $100,000

Home

826 White Heron Circle, $640,000

3866 Cow House Ct., $460,000

3009 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $415,085

5394 Berkeley Ct., $395,000

813 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $385,000

101 Bucky Loop, $357,000

92 Summerlight Dr., $355,000

1214 Trent Dr., $345,000

504 Meadow Ln., $343,450

284 Sherwood Dr., $323,000

1463 Medinah Ln., $312,500

207 Cypress Estates Dr., $306,000

311 Caldera Ct., $266,000

125 Splendor Circle, $265,179

241 Chesapeake Ln., $225,000

186 Woodland Park Loop, $209,000

812 James Landing Ct., $174,000

9404 Chicory Ln., $163,500

9545 Sullivan Dr., $155,100

861 Lobster Ct., $144,000

911 Kittiwake Ln., $129,000

3128 Palmetto Dr., $87,500

177 Offshore Dr., $52,000

517 Dogwood Dr. N, $420,000

3251 Pecan Trail, $107,000

Condo/Townhouse

157 Stonegate Blvd., $265,000

182c Parmelee Dr., $236,000

212 Madrid Dr., $179,900

70 Addison Cottage Way, $152,000

806 Sail Ln., $145,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $143,500

815 N Waccamaw Dr., $138,900

127 Veranda Way, $135,900

630 Sailbrooke Ct., $119,000

5828 Longwood Dr., $110,000

4305 Sweetwater Blvd., $105,000

1105 Sweetwater Blvd., $102,000

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $340,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $190,000

1001 Ray Costin Way, $178,000

1429 N Waccamaw Dr., $146,500

625 N Waccamaw Dr., $98,500

120 North Dogwood Dr., $90,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

3901 Ocean Blvd. N, $740,000

5709 Longleaf Dr., $510,000

4802 Camellia Dr., $450,000

1993 Cresswind Blvd., $431,562

905 Peterson St., $410,000

845 Peterson St., $364,500

859 Rosa Circle, $361,908

843 Culbertson Ave., $337,093

1716 Maplecress Way, $321,665

2538 Goldfinch Dr., $309,680

2480 Goldfinch Goldfinch Dr., $308,765

1709 Maplecress Way, $306,380

1416 Thames Ct., $300,000

914 Culbertson Ave., $296,450

846 Culbertson Ave., $295,691

2542 Goldfinch Dr., $292,755

1434 Powhaton Dr., $270,450

2890 Lunar Ct., $222,000

1539 Landing Rd., $218,000

Condo/Townhouse

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $327,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $265,635

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $253,000

2384 Heritage Loop, $239,000

3564 Alexandria Ave., $192,500

624 Bonaventure Dr., $180,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000

4846 Carnation Circle, $160,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $147,900

1033 World Tour Blvd., $147,000

4887 Magnolia Point Ln., $146,500

1200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $129,900

201 N 77th Ave. N, $129,000

4120 Fairway Lakes Dr., $128,900

4717 Wild Iris Dr., $125,000

4681 Wild Iris Dr., $120,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

4505 N Kings Hwy., $85,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,000

1301 Pridgen Rd., $70,400

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 14 Fresh Dr., $455,000

264 W Palms Dr., $175,000

768 Crystal Water Way, $47,000

1049 Englemann Oak Dr., $37,000

Home

9267 Bellasara Circle, $842,000

8383 Juxa Dr., $625,000

8045 Wacobee Dr., $609,000

5139 Alwoodley Ln., $379,000

2508 Great Scott Dr., $370,000

1147 Dowling St., $369,872

5149 Fairmont Ln., $359,900

538 Stonemason Dr., $325,000

5142 Country Pine Dr., $322,000

1304 Rue De Jean Ave., $315,000

1025 Caprisia Loop, $304,196

844 Brant St., $292,580

707 Longchamps Ct., $291,000

3729 White Wing Circle, $284,000

109 Campania St., $283,900

3117 Bayhaven Dr., $273,000

2201 Haworth Ct., $271,500

820 Brant St., $268,660

4064 Alvina Way, $264,990

2760 Coopers Ct., $252,000

2892 Scarecrow Way, $245,500

804 Encampment Ct., $241,500

559 Carolina Farms Blvd., $240,000

5412 Dunblane Ct., $240,000

507 Callalily Ct., $229,000

2158 Seneca Ridge Dr., $200,000

284 Barclay Dr., $195,000

4602 Hidden Creek Ln., $183,000

418 Dandelion Ln., $180,250

1357 Eagle Crest Dr., $125,000

Condo/Townhouse

8591 San Marcello Dr., $449,000

815 Salerno Circle, $246,045

815 Salerno Circle, $239,899

815 Salerno Circle, $209,950

809 Salerno Circle, $198,880

1001 World Tour Blvd., $150,000

1208 River Oaks Dr., $120,000

698 Riverwalk Dr., $115,000

4842 Meadowsweet Dr., $104,700

500 River Oaks Dr., $93,000

801 Burcale Rd., $67,500

497 White River Dr., $64,100

112 Cypress Point Ct., $56,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 372 South Island Dr., $79,000

190 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $65,000

1004 James Island Ave., $63,000

313 Spartina Ct., $59,900

614 Hillside Dr. S, $45,000

Home

2505 Duffy St., $437,500

1407 East Island Dr., $425,000

4724 Harmony Ln., $375,000

410 N 22nd Ave. N, $330,000

1100 Inlet View Dr., $292,000

1106 Inlet View Dr., $285,990

1632 Harbor Dr., $272,900

1009 Belle Dr., $265,000

1015 Sand Dollar Ct., $264,000

924 Woodmere Ct., $245,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $89,500

Condo/Townhouse

100 N Beach Blvd., $633,000

603 S Ocean Blvd., $508,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $470,000

820 S Ocean Blvd., $365,500

201 South Ocean Blvd., $353,500

201 S Ocean Blvd., $328,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $275,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $254,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $243,500

1915 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

3217 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $219,000

4111 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $214,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $185,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $180,000

4305 Ocean Blvd. S, $167,001

800 9th Ave. S, $160,000

611 2nd Ave. S, $155,000

611 2nd Ave. S, $138,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $130,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $92,500

1500 Cenith Dr., $92,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

27 Brickwell Ln., $193,000

461 Savannah Dr., $60,000

Home

243 Doral Dr., $510,000

64 Wild Rice Dr., $460,975

227 Shore Rush Dr., $369,000

76 Historic Ln., $345,000

216 Natures View Circle, $305,000

96 Prentice Ct., $300,000

133 Goodson Loop, $265,000

156 Wildflower Trail, $247,500

Condo/Townhouse

293 South Dunes Dr., $545,000

80 Golf Club Circle, $496,000

28 Tern Pl., $308,500

16d Inlet Point Dr., $272,000

82 Mingo Dr., $215,000

34 Mingo Dr., $210,000

76-2 Stillwood Dr., $172,000

74 Tall Pines Way, $170,000

568 Pinehurst Ln., $144,000

93 Pinehurst Ln., $136,500

562 Blue Stem Dr., $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6780 Highway 707, $900,000

4318 Monroe Circle, $40,000

Home

143 Henry Middleton Blvd., $470,000

5145 Stockyard Loop, $292,500

5315 Shorthorn Way, $283,000

401 Cardita Loop, $282,900

728 Devon Estate Ave., $275,269

356 Cardita Loop, $264,900

125 Red Cedar Ave., $239,900

226 Seagrass Loop, $232,000

2749 Canvasback Trail, $230,000

365 Fox Ridge Dr., $220,000

560 Affinity Dr., $215,780

157 Harmony Ln., $215,000

129 Dry Valley Loop, $205,000

215 Harmony Ln., $204,710

4011 Manor Wood Dr., $200,000

3828 Barrington Ln., $199,000

1408 Reid Ct., $182,000

315 Honey Bear Dr., $180,000

604 Cavendish Dr., $174,900

604 Mammie Dr., $149,900

5709 Rosewood Dr., $132,500

9430 Leeds Circle, $107,500

Condo/Townhouse

125 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,000

125 Ella Kinley Circle, $148,000

138 Butkus Dr., $130,000

143 Olde Towne Way, $124,500

3973 Forsythia Ct., $107,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500

950 Forestbrook Rd., $60,000

