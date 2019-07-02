Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
May 19-25
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
181 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $257,506
538 Harbor Creek Way, $242,440
487 Slippery Rock Way, $211,500
1036 Waterview Ln., $125,000
1070 Ridge Walk Way, $243,000
617 Dellcastle Ct. Nw., $233,471
132 Calabash Lakes Blvd., $225,464
1991 Coleman Lake Dr., $190,000
1999 Coleman Lake Dr., $185,875
2007 Coleman Lake Dr., $185,875
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
720 Waterway Dr., $590,000
1824 Seaside Rd. Sw, $154,900
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Land
309 E Second St., $230,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 1 Debordieu Blvd., $350,000
00 Pleasant Hill Dr., $122,000
Lot 27 & 28 Craftsman Ln., $30,000
401 Wraggs Ferry Rd., $25,000
Home
1647 Old Town Ave., $357,500
2017 Oak St., $149,000
2006 Prince St., $22,500
Andrews 29510
Home
501 Trussel Rd., $227,000
Aynor 29511
Land
667 Sunny Pond Ln., $33,000
Home
108 Cappin Ln., $136,000
Conway 29526
Land
936 Jackson Bluff Rd., $70,000
Home
133 Board Landing Circle, $353,350
2009 Lees Landing Circle, $350,000
209 Astoria Park Loop, $314,891
1191 Highway 90, $293,000
175 Rivers Edge Dr., $292,000
224 Tilly Ct., $253,500
3539 Minnie Mae Dr., $253,000
121 Dorset Pl., $245,000
618 Plantation Circle, $230,000
412 Shaft Pl., $225,000
1137 Chelsey Circle, $219,900
119 Dunbarton Ln., $217,000
517 Larkspur Dr., $197,682
252 Grasmere Lake Circle, $186,590
1225 Tiger Grand Dr., $185,000
4201 Woodcliffe Dr., $178,489
3017 Minsteris Dr., $175,000
254 Copperwood Loop, $167,895
1547 Stilley Circle, $158,990
1235 Park Hill Dr., $129,500
3031 Denine Dr., $90,000
1316 Snowhill Dr., $40,000
Conway 29527
Land
3.0 Acs Highway 378, $75,000
Home
2524 Romantica Dr., $188,931
1412 Blackwood Dr., $180,000
1217 Pineridge St., $165,000
3500 Merganser Dr., $164,490
1344 Valor Rd., $155,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
209 Fox Hunt Pl., $154,000
Little River 29566
Land
4826 Williams Island Dr., $224,000
Home
240 Switchgrass Loop, $345,296
3199 Hermitage Dr., $235,000
2864 Mount Zion Rd., $219,000
3105 Ashley Ct., $187,000
4354 6th Ave. N, $175,256
Condo/Townhouse
422 Goldenrod Circle, $237,900
141 Goldenrod Circle, $189,900
131 Greenside Villas Dr., $180,500
4482 Little River Inn Ln., $97,500
1095 Plantation Dr., $77,000
4469 Little River Inn Ln., $67,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $59,900
1095 W Plantation Dr., $40,000
Longs 29568
Home
1500 Brighton Ln., $238,000
405 Lineberry Ct., $228,000
1804 Sapphire Dr., $224,916
4000 Comfort Valley Dr., $205,835
462 Quinta St., $193,640
240 Cupola Dr., $181,200
830 Inglenook Ln., $154,900
Condo/Townhouse
112 Stonewall Circle, $190,000
820 Fairway Dr., $106,000
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Watts Rd., $34,500
Tbd Flag Patch Rd., $8,700
Tbd Flag Patch Rd., $8,700
Home
354 Carolina Dr., $189,940
4815 Highway 554, $156,000
1054 Highway 9 Business E, $95,000
4810 Forest Dr., $32,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6572 Cagliari Court, $589,940
6427 Torino Lane, $340,065
Condo/Townhouse
9994 Beach Club Dr., $550,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $405,000
226 Westleton Dr., $261,000
9581 Shore Dr., $160,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $152,000
223 Maison Dr., $144,900
501 Maison Dr., $138,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $100,000
9734-07 Leyland Dr., $94,000
6703 Jefferson Pl., $92,300
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000
201 74th Ave. N, $70,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Lot 9 N Oak Dr. & N Myrtle Dr., $150,000
413 15th Ave. N, $148,000
Home
317-A N Ocean Blvd., $447,000
729 Surfside Dr., $416,900
908 Abernathy Place, $293,773
538 Kessinger Dr., $266,000
1493 Westferry Crossing, $257,000
1609 Broken Anchor Way, $164,000
2122 N Berwick Dr., $290,000
2003 Ayershire Ln., $270,000
6001-1133 S Kings Hwy., $237,500
1795 Crystal Lake Dr., $97,500
6001 - N-43 S Kings Hwy., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
812 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $82,000
1890 Colony Dr., $77,000
205 Double Eagle Dr., $76,000
708 Pipers Glen Ln., $157,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $129,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $124,000
8861 Duckview Dr., $104,000
8775 Chandler Dr., $57,002
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
5602 Rosehall Dr., $100,000
Home
826 White Heron Circle, $640,000
3866 Cow House Ct., $460,000
3009 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $415,085
5394 Berkeley Ct., $395,000
813 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $385,000
101 Bucky Loop, $357,000
92 Summerlight Dr., $355,000
1214 Trent Dr., $345,000
504 Meadow Ln., $343,450
284 Sherwood Dr., $323,000
1463 Medinah Ln., $312,500
207 Cypress Estates Dr., $306,000
311 Caldera Ct., $266,000
125 Splendor Circle, $265,179
241 Chesapeake Ln., $225,000
186 Woodland Park Loop, $209,000
812 James Landing Ct., $174,000
9404 Chicory Ln., $163,500
9545 Sullivan Dr., $155,100
861 Lobster Ct., $144,000
911 Kittiwake Ln., $129,000
3128 Palmetto Dr., $87,500
177 Offshore Dr., $52,000
517 Dogwood Dr. N, $420,000
3251 Pecan Trail, $107,000
Condo/Townhouse
157 Stonegate Blvd., $265,000
182c Parmelee Dr., $236,000
212 Madrid Dr., $179,900
70 Addison Cottage Way, $152,000
806 Sail Ln., $145,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $143,500
815 N Waccamaw Dr., $138,900
127 Veranda Way, $135,900
630 Sailbrooke Ct., $119,000
5828 Longwood Dr., $110,000
4305 Sweetwater Blvd., $105,000
1105 Sweetwater Blvd., $102,000
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $340,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $190,000
1001 Ray Costin Way, $178,000
1429 N Waccamaw Dr., $146,500
625 N Waccamaw Dr., $98,500
120 North Dogwood Dr., $90,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
3901 Ocean Blvd. N, $740,000
5709 Longleaf Dr., $510,000
4802 Camellia Dr., $450,000
1993 Cresswind Blvd., $431,562
905 Peterson St., $410,000
845 Peterson St., $364,500
859 Rosa Circle, $361,908
843 Culbertson Ave., $337,093
1716 Maplecress Way, $321,665
2538 Goldfinch Dr., $309,680
2480 Goldfinch Goldfinch Dr., $308,765
1709 Maplecress Way, $306,380
1416 Thames Ct., $300,000
914 Culbertson Ave., $296,450
846 Culbertson Ave., $295,691
2542 Goldfinch Dr., $292,755
1434 Powhaton Dr., $270,450
2890 Lunar Ct., $222,000
1539 Landing Rd., $218,000
Condo/Townhouse
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $327,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $265,635
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $253,000
2384 Heritage Loop, $239,000
3564 Alexandria Ave., $192,500
624 Bonaventure Dr., $180,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $163,000
4846 Carnation Circle, $160,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $147,900
1033 World Tour Blvd., $147,000
4887 Magnolia Point Ln., $146,500
1200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $129,900
201 N 77th Ave. N, $129,000
4120 Fairway Lakes Dr., $128,900
4717 Wild Iris Dr., $125,000
4681 Wild Iris Dr., $120,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
4505 N Kings Hwy., $85,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $81,000
1301 Pridgen Rd., $70,400
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 14 Fresh Dr., $455,000
264 W Palms Dr., $175,000
768 Crystal Water Way, $47,000
1049 Englemann Oak Dr., $37,000
Home
9267 Bellasara Circle, $842,000
8383 Juxa Dr., $625,000
8045 Wacobee Dr., $609,000
5139 Alwoodley Ln., $379,000
2508 Great Scott Dr., $370,000
1147 Dowling St., $369,872
5149 Fairmont Ln., $359,900
538 Stonemason Dr., $325,000
5142 Country Pine Dr., $322,000
1304 Rue De Jean Ave., $315,000
1025 Caprisia Loop, $304,196
844 Brant St., $292,580
707 Longchamps Ct., $291,000
3729 White Wing Circle, $284,000
109 Campania St., $283,900
3117 Bayhaven Dr., $273,000
2201 Haworth Ct., $271,500
820 Brant St., $268,660
4064 Alvina Way, $264,990
2760 Coopers Ct., $252,000
2892 Scarecrow Way, $245,500
804 Encampment Ct., $241,500
559 Carolina Farms Blvd., $240,000
5412 Dunblane Ct., $240,000
507 Callalily Ct., $229,000
2158 Seneca Ridge Dr., $200,000
284 Barclay Dr., $195,000
4602 Hidden Creek Ln., $183,000
418 Dandelion Ln., $180,250
1357 Eagle Crest Dr., $125,000
Condo/Townhouse
8591 San Marcello Dr., $449,000
815 Salerno Circle, $246,045
815 Salerno Circle, $239,899
815 Salerno Circle, $209,950
809 Salerno Circle, $198,880
1001 World Tour Blvd., $150,000
1208 River Oaks Dr., $120,000
698 Riverwalk Dr., $115,000
4842 Meadowsweet Dr., $104,700
500 River Oaks Dr., $93,000
801 Burcale Rd., $67,500
497 White River Dr., $64,100
112 Cypress Point Ct., $56,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 372 South Island Dr., $79,000
190 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $65,000
1004 James Island Ave., $63,000
313 Spartina Ct., $59,900
614 Hillside Dr. S, $45,000
Home
2505 Duffy St., $437,500
1407 East Island Dr., $425,000
4724 Harmony Ln., $375,000
410 N 22nd Ave. N, $330,000
1100 Inlet View Dr., $292,000
1106 Inlet View Dr., $285,990
1632 Harbor Dr., $272,900
1009 Belle Dr., $265,000
1015 Sand Dollar Ct., $264,000
924 Woodmere Ct., $245,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $89,500
Condo/Townhouse
100 N Beach Blvd., $633,000
603 S Ocean Blvd., $508,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $470,000
820 S Ocean Blvd., $365,500
201 South Ocean Blvd., $353,500
201 S Ocean Blvd., $328,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $275,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $254,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $243,500
1915 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
3217 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900
6203 Catalina Dr., $219,000
4111 S Ocean Blvd., $215,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $214,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $185,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $180,000
4305 Ocean Blvd. S, $167,001
800 9th Ave. S, $160,000
611 2nd Ave. S, $155,000
611 2nd Ave. S, $138,000
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $130,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $92,500
1500 Cenith Dr., $92,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
27 Brickwell Ln., $193,000
461 Savannah Dr., $60,000
Home
243 Doral Dr., $510,000
64 Wild Rice Dr., $460,975
227 Shore Rush Dr., $369,000
76 Historic Ln., $345,000
216 Natures View Circle, $305,000
96 Prentice Ct., $300,000
133 Goodson Loop, $265,000
156 Wildflower Trail, $247,500
Condo/Townhouse
293 South Dunes Dr., $545,000
80 Golf Club Circle, $496,000
28 Tern Pl., $308,500
16d Inlet Point Dr., $272,000
82 Mingo Dr., $215,000
34 Mingo Dr., $210,000
76-2 Stillwood Dr., $172,000
74 Tall Pines Way, $170,000
568 Pinehurst Ln., $144,000
93 Pinehurst Ln., $136,500
562 Blue Stem Dr., $115,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
6780 Highway 707, $900,000
4318 Monroe Circle, $40,000
Home
143 Henry Middleton Blvd., $470,000
5145 Stockyard Loop, $292,500
5315 Shorthorn Way, $283,000
401 Cardita Loop, $282,900
728 Devon Estate Ave., $275,269
356 Cardita Loop, $264,900
125 Red Cedar Ave., $239,900
226 Seagrass Loop, $232,000
2749 Canvasback Trail, $230,000
365 Fox Ridge Dr., $220,000
560 Affinity Dr., $215,780
157 Harmony Ln., $215,000
129 Dry Valley Loop, $205,000
215 Harmony Ln., $204,710
4011 Manor Wood Dr., $200,000
3828 Barrington Ln., $199,000
1408 Reid Ct., $182,000
315 Honey Bear Dr., $180,000
604 Cavendish Dr., $174,900
604 Mammie Dr., $149,900
5709 Rosewood Dr., $132,500
9430 Leeds Circle, $107,500
Condo/Townhouse
125 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,000
125 Ella Kinley Circle, $148,000
138 Butkus Dr., $130,000
143 Olde Towne Way, $124,500
3973 Forsythia Ct., $107,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $66,500
950 Forestbrook Rd., $60,000
