Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
May 12-18
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
104 Sandwall Dr., $154,500
109 E Bell St., $20,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
161 Carolina Farms Blvd., $193,000
1 Court 7 Nw, $179,900
621 Dellcastle Ct., $274,332
2067 Saybrooke Ln., $244,020
2086 Saybrooke Ln., $229,707
1962 Coleman Lake Dr., $196,015
402 Hampton St. Nw, $182,900
585 Nw Boundary Loop Rd., $170,000
1062 Wilson Ave., $159,900
451 Saltaire Dr., $157,000
Condo/Townhouse
235 Woodlands Way, $160,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
834 Live Oak Dr., $79,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
519 Sylvan St., $244,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
391 Old Carriage Loop, $200,000
Lot E-2 Wedgefield Rd., $46,000
Home
117 King George Rd., $260,000
11 Oak Landing Trail, $177,530
132 Rolling Oak Dr., $165,000
1739 Jasper St., $155,000
605 Olive St., $155,000
94 Jacobs Ave., $137,000
818 Cedar St., $128,000
2308 South Island Rd., $114,300
2105 Highmarket St., $9,900
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Waccamaw Dr., $280,000
1427 Whooping Crane Dr., $56,200
Gary Rd., $24,500
N.S. 2nd Ave. 3rd Ave., $8,000
Home
313 Barlow Ct., $279,900
323 Trestle Way, $257,500
1832 Riverport Dr., $241,999
172 Myrtle Grande Dr., $240,000
1213 Tiger Grand Dr., $239,000
221 Carmello Circle, $220,000
613 Tattlesbury Dr., $219,500
187 Quail Run Dr., $210,000
237 Candlewood Dr., $209,500
4212 Woodcliffe Dr., $199,999
320 Copperwood Loop, $198,115
357 Copperwood Loop, $197,040
109 Rhine Ct., $197,000
1204 Woodruff Ct., $197,000
123 Palm Terrace Loop, $187,110
345 Copperwood Loop, $184,920
146 Palm Terrace Loop, $180,874
119 Silver Peak Dr., $172,000
1012 Morning Dale St., $172,000
102 Wilbur Dunn Pl., $150,000
705 Burroughs St., $144,000
325 Sean River Rd., $136,000
656 Lake Estates Ct., $130,500
1811 Northlake Dr., $122,000
1761 Bridgewater Dr., $105,000
3306 Canine Dr., $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
395 Myrtle Greens Dr., $70,000
3559 Highway 544, $53,000
Conway 29527
Home
416 Landing Rd., $264,490
6121 Cates Bay Hwy., $237,955
915 Oglethorpe Dr., $210,000
3223 Holly Loop, $200,000
1305 Arbor Ct., $197,500
3159 Holly Loop, $179,900
259 Oak Landing Dr., $168,500
225 Maiden's Choice Dr., $162,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Bud Graham Rd., $115,000
Home
357 Millbrook Circle, $161,900
Little River 29566
Land
Highway 179 Highway 179, $995,000
3309 Highway 50, $90,724
Highway 50, $37,138
Highway 50, $37,138
Home
254 Rolling Woods Ct., $292,280
3635 Cedar Creek Run, $265,000
776 Lafayette Park Dr., $265,000
152 Swallowtail Ct., $264,000
2488 Burning Tree Ln., $214,900
713 Excelsior Dr., $208,000
1166 Palm Crossing Dr., $192,320
875 Sultana Dr., $185,000
1962 Maple Dr., $155,000
4340 Princeton Dr., $134,500
4354 Bayshore Dr., $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
430 Goldenrod Circle, $235,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $191,000
4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $190,000
129 Goldenrod Circle, $185,900
951 Plantation Dr., $107,000
4363 Spa Dr., $79,000
4350 Baker St., $54,000
Longs 29568
Land
126 Ap Thompson Rd., $165,000
Home
561 Carrick Loop, $269,651
4028 Comfort Valley Dr., $225,894
1504 Brighton Ln., $200,000
2640 Brick Dr., $195,000
99 Palmetto Green Dr., $190,038
4025 Comfort Valley Dr., $189,700
149 Oak Leaf Dr., $187,500
222 Silverbelle Blvd., $184,900
397 Blue Rock Dr., $177,900
243 Silverbelle Blvd., $175,000
974 Bellflower Dr., $173,000
532 Truitt Dr., $163,175
476 Charter Dr., $162,000
835 Inglenook Ln., $162,000
189 Balsa Dr., $160,275
528 Truitt Dr., $140,350
9380 Highway 90, $125,000
465 Deer Watch Circle, $116,000
409 Andorra St., $110,000
Condo/Townhouse
790 Charter Dr., $126,900
197 Charter Dr., $75,000
Loris 29569
Land
Ne Bayshore Dr., $165,000
6150 Red Bluff Rd., $50,000
145 N Cox Rd., $24,000
Home
386 Fox Bay Rd., $149,500
2834 Hardee Ave., $139,900
4150 Harrelson Ave., $27,500
3002 Waddell Rd., $69,000
6578 Cagliari Court, $537,365
206 80th Ave. N, $515,000
103 Green Lake Dr., $439,000
6610 Pozzallo Place, $411,265
6781 Remo Ct., $305,895
6506 Colonial Dr., $245,000
Condo/Townhouse
9994 Beach Club Dr., $427,500
9500 Shore Dr., $425,000
8031 Laurel Ash Ave., $416,221
460 Ocean Creek Dr., $320,000
9570 Shore Dr., $294,900
9820 Queensway Blvd., $257,500
201 77th Ave. N, $246,000
151 Wetherby Way, $206,750
410 Melrose Pl., $172,000
223 Maisons Dr., $140,000
9501 Shore Dr., $132,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
120 S 9th Ave. S, $250,000
1991 Deerfield Ave., $42,000
Home
913 A Ocean Blvd. N, $960,000
310b N Ocean Blvd., $950,000
614-B North Ocean Blvd., $875,000
221b 15th Ave. S, $435,000
621 8th Ave.S, $303,500
1927 Kay Ln., $245,000
1020 Plantation Dr., $220,000
534 Drake Ln., $188,000
717 Cypress Dr., $179,000
1405 Winddrift Ct., $157,500
6001 S Kings Hwy., $170,000
6001-1730 South Kings Hwy., $77,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $70,000
6001-1740 South Kings Hwy., $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
614 S 14th Ave. S, $207,500
420 South Hollywood Dr., $184,900
1210 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $155,000
2258 Huntingdon Dr., $109,000
2262 Andover Dr., $91,900
301 Saint Catherine Bay Ct., $214,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $125,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $97,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
3892 Flagg St., $65,000
Home
176 Cedar Point Ave., $398,000
106 Willow Bay Dr., $358,000
516 Chanted Dr., $315,000
318 Winding Brook Ct., $315,000
250 Waties Dr., $275,000
139 Crooked Island Circle, $46,000
182 Offshore Dr., $35,000
909 S Waccamaw Dr., $978,000
124 Garden City Retreat Dr., $360,000
664 South Underwood Dr., $320,000
171 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $229,000
30 Offshore Dr., $36,000
Condo/Townhouse
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $280,000
117 Parmelee Dr., $237,500
1001 Ray Costin Way, $195,000
1000 Ray Costin Way, $195,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $164,000
4280 Santolina Way, $159,995
120 Marcliffe West Dr., $155,000
4390 Daphne Ln., $122,500
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $470,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
1637 Plaza Pl., $118,000
Home
924 Berkshire Ave., $392,886
836 Culbertson Ave., $340,914
5613 Spring Ave., $314,900
1735 Maplecress Way, $304,429
2496 Goldfinch Dr., $291,075
1408 Powhaton Dr., $255,000
1415 Powhatan Dr., $246,000
421 Chesterfield Ct., $115,000
1001 Periwinkle Pl., $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
107 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
5300 N Ocean Blvd., $245,500
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
658 Quince Ave., $170,000
3550 Pampas Dr., $165,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
4108 Fairway Lakes Dr., $148,900
900 Courtyard Dr., $122,900
1425 Teague Rd., $114,000
830 44th Ave. N, $112,000
998 Palisades Circle, $110,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $105,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $104,000
5523 North Ocean Blvd., $103,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
3868 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $97,000
4701 N Kings Hwy., $95,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,500
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $89,000
6702 Jefferson Pl., $83,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,500
1301 Pridgen Rd., $70,900
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000
5001 Little River Rd., $59,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $54,500
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $47,500
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $37,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9631 Bellasera Circle, $385,000
329 St. Julian Ln., $155,000
Lot 770 Welcome Dr., $152,000
321 Harbour View Dr., $145,000
752 Crystal Water Way, $42,000
393 West Palms Dr., $40,000
Home
7009 Turtle Cove Dr., $550,000
900 Fiddlehead Way, $525,000
205 Utopiate Ct., $504,000
4053 Girvan Dr., $485,000
1527 Biltmore Dr., $410,000
166 E Covington Dr., $372,500
5087 Middleton View Dr., $364,900
814 Covelo Ln., $352,000
8008 Baylight Ct., $345,100
3014 Chesterwood Ct., $310,000
5324 Grosetto Way, $299,900
5035 Sandlewood Dr., $299,380
5717 Cottonseed Ct., $298,754
801 Covelo Ln., $290,000
1116 Valetto Loop, $287,620
4008 Alvina Way, $277,440
524 Harbison Circle, $271,935
5109 Morning Frost Pl., $242,500
308 Mckendree Ln., $226,000
285 Carolina Farms Blvd., $225,000
4368 Red Rooster Ln., $221,000
1224 Ambling Way Dr., $219,500
4985 Southgate Pkwy., $205,000
4568 E Walkerton Rd., $203,300
1006 Forestbrook Rd., $191,000
427 Overcrest St., $173,900
4719 Southgate Pkwy., $166,000
Condo/Townhouse
773 Salerno Circle, $190,000
504 Uniola Dr., $155,000
614 Intracoastal Way, $139,900
609 Waterway Village Blvd., $135,400
1060 Harvester Circle, $134,000
1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $118,300
142 West Haven Dr., $110,000
4574-D Girvan Dr., $105,000
492 River Oaks Dr., $99,000
154 Westhaven Dr., $96,000
101 Westhaven Dr., $95,000
557 White River Dr., $85,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
302 S 37th Ave. S, $139,200
Home
2102 Tortuga Ln., $420,000
2209 Via Palma Dr., $405,000
1709 Summer Bay Dr., $400,960
2605 Duffy St., $400,000
332 51st Ave. N, $345,000
311 N 48th Ave. N, $275,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $645,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $499,900
603 S Ocean Blvd., $400,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $310,000
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $298,000
219 34th Ave. N, $280,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $240,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $222,500
2180 Waterview Dr., $214,900
502 48th Ave. S, $208,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $200,000
5806 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000
6100 North Ocean Blvd., $182,500
6253 Catalina Dr., $175,000
611 2nd Ave. S, $158,000
901 West Port Dr., $152,500
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $140,000
409 28th Ave. S, $137,400
6015 Catalina Dr., $136,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $136,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $132,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $114,500
1500 Cenith Dr., $67,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $36,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 146 Ocean Lakes Loop, $170,000
297 Lumbee Circle, $70,000
Home
582 Preservation Circle, $800,000
1169 Heritage Dr., $529,000
26 Wood Creek Loop, $465,000
14 Cherbourg Ct., $377,000
1058 Doral Dr., $369,000
684 Aspen Loop, $350,000
240 Gray Man's Loop, $298,000
1686 Club Circle, $259,900
334 Archer Rd., $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
417 S Dunes Dr., $535,000
320 Salt Marsh Circle, $194,900
14290 Ocean Highway, $118,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
6584 (25 Ac) Highway 707, $958,850
105 Ranchette Circle, $31,500
Home
2093 Timmerman Rd., $530,000
2393 Hunters Trail, $337,000
2335 Myerlee Dr., $298,900
5191 Stockyard Loop, $285,000
308 New River Rd., $265,000
558 Miromar Way, $260,000
305 Cardita Loop, $259,164
848 Indian Wood Ln., $244,000
604 San Lucas Ct., $211,200
456 Pennington Loop, $204,500
199 Sugar Mill Loop, $198,000
104 Governors Loop, $195,000
139 Palm Cove Circle, $183,000
206 Ashton Circle, $176,000
6665 E Sweetbriar Trail, $170,000
1512 St. George Ln., $169,500
322 Worthington Circle, $163,500
4382 Bradford Circle, $160,800
412 Harbour Reef Dr., $160,000
227 Manor Circle, $156,000
6514 Snowy Egret Trail, $127,900
6636 Greenslake Point, $123,500
533 Folly Estates Dr., $76,000
Condo/Townhouse
196-A Machrie Loop, $230,000
413 Rustic Ct., $190,297
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,900
3911 Gladiola Ct., $114,000
210 Portsmith Dr., $112,000
3862 Maypop Circle, $85,000
6731 Blue Heron Blvd., $79,150
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $64,950
925 Fairwood Lakes Iii, $64,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $56,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $41,000
