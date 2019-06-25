Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
May 12-18

May 12-18

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

104 Sandwall Dr., $154,500

109 E Bell St., $20,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

161 Carolina Farms Blvd., $193,000

1 Court 7 Nw, $179,900

621 Dellcastle Ct., $274,332

2067 Saybrooke Ln., $244,020

2086 Saybrooke Ln., $229,707

1962 Coleman Lake Dr., $196,015

402 Hampton St. Nw, $182,900

585 Nw Boundary Loop Rd., $170,000

1062 Wilson Ave., $159,900

451 Saltaire Dr., $157,000

Condo/Townhouse

235 Woodlands Way, $160,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

834 Live Oak Dr., $79,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

519 Sylvan St., $244,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

391 Old Carriage Loop, $200,000

Lot E-2 Wedgefield Rd., $46,000

Home

117 King George Rd., $260,000

11 Oak Landing Trail, $177,530

132 Rolling Oak Dr., $165,000

1739 Jasper St., $155,000

605 Olive St., $155,000

94 Jacobs Ave., $137,000

818 Cedar St., $128,000

2308 South Island Rd., $114,300

2105 Highmarket St., $9,900

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Waccamaw Dr., $280,000

1427 Whooping Crane Dr., $56,200

Gary Rd., $24,500

N.S. 2nd Ave. 3rd Ave., $8,000

Home

313 Barlow Ct., $279,900

323 Trestle Way, $257,500

1832 Riverport Dr., $241,999

172 Myrtle Grande Dr., $240,000

1213 Tiger Grand Dr., $239,000

221 Carmello Circle, $220,000

613 Tattlesbury Dr., $219,500

187 Quail Run Dr., $210,000

237 Candlewood Dr., $209,500

4212 Woodcliffe Dr., $199,999

320 Copperwood Loop, $198,115

357 Copperwood Loop, $197,040

109 Rhine Ct., $197,000

1204 Woodruff Ct., $197,000

123 Palm Terrace Loop, $187,110

345 Copperwood Loop, $184,920

146 Palm Terrace Loop, $180,874

119 Silver Peak Dr., $172,000

1012 Morning Dale St., $172,000

102 Wilbur Dunn Pl., $150,000

705 Burroughs St., $144,000

325 Sean River Rd., $136,000

656 Lake Estates Ct., $130,500

1811 Northlake Dr., $122,000

1761 Bridgewater Dr., $105,000

3306 Canine Dr., $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

395 Myrtle Greens Dr., $70,000

3559 Highway 544, $53,000

Conway 29527

Home

416 Landing Rd., $264,490

6121 Cates Bay Hwy., $237,955

915 Oglethorpe Dr., $210,000

3223 Holly Loop, $200,000

1305 Arbor Ct., $197,500

3159 Holly Loop, $179,900

259 Oak Landing Dr., $168,500

225 Maiden's Choice Dr., $162,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Bud Graham Rd., $115,000

Home

357 Millbrook Circle, $161,900

Little River 29566

Land

Highway 179 Highway 179, $995,000

3309 Highway 50, $90,724

Highway 50, $37,138

Highway 50, $37,138

Home

254 Rolling Woods Ct., $292,280

3635 Cedar Creek Run, $265,000

776 Lafayette Park Dr., $265,000

152 Swallowtail Ct., $264,000

2488 Burning Tree Ln., $214,900

713 Excelsior Dr., $208,000

1166 Palm Crossing Dr., $192,320

875 Sultana Dr., $185,000

1962 Maple Dr., $155,000

4340 Princeton Dr., $134,500

4354 Bayshore Dr., $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

430 Goldenrod Circle, $235,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $191,000

4512 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $190,000

129 Goldenrod Circle, $185,900

951 Plantation Dr., $107,000

4363 Spa Dr., $79,000

4350 Baker St., $54,000

Longs 29568

Land

126 Ap Thompson Rd., $165,000

Home

561 Carrick Loop, $269,651

4028 Comfort Valley Dr., $225,894

1504 Brighton Ln., $200,000

2640 Brick Dr., $195,000

99 Palmetto Green Dr., $190,038

4025 Comfort Valley Dr., $189,700

149 Oak Leaf Dr., $187,500

222 Silverbelle Blvd., $184,900

397 Blue Rock Dr., $177,900

243 Silverbelle Blvd., $175,000

974 Bellflower Dr., $173,000

532 Truitt Dr., $163,175

476 Charter Dr., $162,000

835 Inglenook Ln., $162,000

189 Balsa Dr., $160,275

528 Truitt Dr., $140,350

9380 Highway 90, $125,000

465 Deer Watch Circle, $116,000

409 Andorra St., $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

790 Charter Dr., $126,900

197 Charter Dr., $75,000

Loris 29569

Land

Ne Bayshore Dr., $165,000

6150 Red Bluff Rd., $50,000

145 N Cox Rd., $24,000

Home

386 Fox Bay Rd., $149,500

2834 Hardee Ave., $139,900

4150 Harrelson Ave., $27,500

3002 Waddell Rd., $69,000

6578 Cagliari Court, $537,365

206 80th Ave. N, $515,000

103 Green Lake Dr., $439,000

6610 Pozzallo Place, $411,265

6781 Remo Ct., $305,895

6506 Colonial Dr., $245,000

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $427,500

9500 Shore Dr., $425,000

8031 Laurel Ash Ave., $416,221

460 Ocean Creek Dr., $320,000

9570 Shore Dr., $294,900

9820 Queensway Blvd., $257,500

201 77th Ave. N, $246,000

151 Wetherby Way, $206,750

410 Melrose Pl., $172,000

223 Maisons Dr., $140,000

9501 Shore Dr., $132,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

120 S 9th Ave. S, $250,000

1991 Deerfield Ave., $42,000

Home

913 A Ocean Blvd. N, $960,000

310b N Ocean Blvd., $950,000

614-B North Ocean Blvd., $875,000

221b 15th Ave. S, $435,000

621 8th Ave.S, $303,500

1927 Kay Ln., $245,000

1020 Plantation Dr., $220,000

534 Drake Ln., $188,000

717 Cypress Dr., $179,000

1405 Winddrift Ct., $157,500

6001 S Kings Hwy., $170,000

6001-1730 South Kings Hwy., $77,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $70,000

6001-1740 South Kings Hwy., $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

614 S 14th Ave. S, $207,500

420 South Hollywood Dr., $184,900

1210 N Ocean Blvd., $172,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $155,000

2258 Huntingdon Dr., $109,000

2262 Andover Dr., $91,900

301 Saint Catherine Bay Ct., $214,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $125,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $97,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

3892 Flagg St., $65,000

Home

176 Cedar Point Ave., $398,000

106 Willow Bay Dr., $358,000

516 Chanted Dr., $315,000

318 Winding Brook Ct., $315,000

250 Waties Dr., $275,000

139 Crooked Island Circle, $46,000

182 Offshore Dr., $35,000

909 S Waccamaw Dr., $978,000

124 Garden City Retreat Dr., $360,000

664 South Underwood Dr., $320,000

171 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $229,000

30 Offshore Dr., $36,000

Condo/Townhouse

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $280,000

117 Parmelee Dr., $237,500

1001 Ray Costin Way, $195,000

1000 Ray Costin Way, $195,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $164,000

4280 Santolina Way, $159,995

120 Marcliffe West Dr., $155,000

4390 Daphne Ln., $122,500

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $470,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

1637 Plaza Pl., $118,000

Home

924 Berkshire Ave., $392,886

836 Culbertson Ave., $340,914

5613 Spring Ave., $314,900

1735 Maplecress Way, $304,429

2496 Goldfinch Dr., $291,075

1408 Powhaton Dr., $255,000

1415 Powhatan Dr., $246,000

421 Chesterfield Ct., $115,000

1001 Periwinkle Pl., $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

107 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $245,500

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

658 Quince Ave., $170,000

3550 Pampas Dr., $165,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

4108 Fairway Lakes Dr., $148,900

900 Courtyard Dr., $122,900

1425 Teague Rd., $114,000

830 44th Ave. N, $112,000

998 Palisades Circle, $110,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $107,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $105,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $104,000

5523 North Ocean Blvd., $103,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

3868 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $97,000

4701 N Kings Hwy., $95,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $89,000

6702 Jefferson Pl., $83,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $78,500

1301 Pridgen Rd., $70,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000

5001 Little River Rd., $59,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $54,500

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $47,500

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $37,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9631 Bellasera Circle, $385,000

329 St. Julian Ln., $155,000

Lot 770 Welcome Dr., $152,000

321 Harbour View Dr., $145,000

752 Crystal Water Way, $42,000

393 West Palms Dr., $40,000

Home

7009 Turtle Cove Dr., $550,000

900 Fiddlehead Way, $525,000

205 Utopiate Ct., $504,000

4053 Girvan Dr., $485,000

1527 Biltmore Dr., $410,000

166 E Covington Dr., $372,500

5087 Middleton View Dr., $364,900

814 Covelo Ln., $352,000

8008 Baylight Ct., $345,100

3014 Chesterwood Ct., $310,000

5324 Grosetto Way, $299,900

5035 Sandlewood Dr., $299,380

5717 Cottonseed Ct., $298,754

801 Covelo Ln., $290,000

1116 Valetto Loop, $287,620

4008 Alvina Way, $277,440

524 Harbison Circle, $271,935

5109 Morning Frost Pl., $242,500

308 Mckendree Ln., $226,000

285 Carolina Farms Blvd., $225,000

4368 Red Rooster Ln., $221,000

1224 Ambling Way Dr., $219,500

4985 Southgate Pkwy., $205,000

4568 E Walkerton Rd., $203,300

1006 Forestbrook Rd., $191,000

427 Overcrest St., $173,900

4719 Southgate Pkwy., $166,000

Condo/Townhouse

773 Salerno Circle, $190,000

504 Uniola Dr., $155,000

614 Intracoastal Way, $139,900

609 Waterway Village Blvd., $135,400

1060 Harvester Circle, $134,000

1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $118,300

142 West Haven Dr., $110,000

4574-D Girvan Dr., $105,000

492 River Oaks Dr., $99,000

154 Westhaven Dr., $96,000

101 Westhaven Dr., $95,000

557 White River Dr., $85,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

302 S 37th Ave. S, $139,200

Home

2102 Tortuga Ln., $420,000

2209 Via Palma Dr., $405,000

1709 Summer Bay Dr., $400,960

2605 Duffy St., $400,000

332 51st Ave. N, $345,000

311 N 48th Ave. N, $275,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $645,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $499,900

603 S Ocean Blvd., $400,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $310,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $298,000

219 34th Ave. N, $280,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $240,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $224,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $222,500

2180 Waterview Dr., $214,900

502 48th Ave. S, $208,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $200,000

5806 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000

6100 North Ocean Blvd., $182,500

6253 Catalina Dr., $175,000

611 2nd Ave. S, $158,000

901 West Port Dr., $152,500

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $140,000

409 28th Ave. S, $137,400

6015 Catalina Dr., $136,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $136,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $132,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $114,500

1500 Cenith Dr., $67,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $36,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 146 Ocean Lakes Loop, $170,000

297 Lumbee Circle, $70,000

Home

582 Preservation Circle, $800,000

1169 Heritage Dr., $529,000

26 Wood Creek Loop, $465,000

14 Cherbourg Ct., $377,000

1058 Doral Dr., $369,000

684 Aspen Loop, $350,000

240 Gray Man's Loop, $298,000

1686 Club Circle, $259,900

334 Archer Rd., $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

417 S Dunes Dr., $535,000

320 Salt Marsh Circle, $194,900

14290 Ocean Highway, $118,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6584 (25 Ac) Highway 707, $958,850

105 Ranchette Circle, $31,500

Home

2093 Timmerman Rd., $530,000

2393 Hunters Trail, $337,000

2335 Myerlee Dr., $298,900

5191 Stockyard Loop, $285,000

308 New River Rd., $265,000

558 Miromar Way, $260,000

305 Cardita Loop, $259,164

848 Indian Wood Ln., $244,000

604 San Lucas Ct., $211,200

456 Pennington Loop, $204,500

199 Sugar Mill Loop, $198,000

104 Governors Loop, $195,000

139 Palm Cove Circle, $183,000

206 Ashton Circle, $176,000

6665 E Sweetbriar Trail, $170,000

1512 St. George Ln., $169,500

322 Worthington Circle, $163,500

4382 Bradford Circle, $160,800

412 Harbour Reef Dr., $160,000

227 Manor Circle, $156,000

6514 Snowy Egret Trail, $127,900

6636 Greenslake Point, $123,500

533 Folly Estates Dr., $76,000

Condo/Townhouse

196-A Machrie Loop, $230,000

413 Rustic Ct., $190,297

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,900

3911 Gladiola Ct., $114,000

210 Portsmith Dr., $112,000

3862 Maypop Circle, $85,000

6731 Blue Heron Blvd., $79,150

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $64,950

925 Fairwood Lakes Iii, $64,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $56,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $41,000

