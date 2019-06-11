Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
April 28-May 4

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Condo/Townhouse

110 School St., $80,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

66 Pinewood Dr., $19,500

Home

7 Golfview Ct., $165,900

678 Iredel Ct., $290,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

221 Crooked Gulley Circle, $46,000

Home

627 Live Oak Dr., $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

121 Crooked Gulley Circle, $200,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

324 E First St., $676,500

6519 Sw Adelina Ct., $309,000

Condo/Townhouse

447 E 2nd St., $200,000

Whiteville, N.C. 29472

Home

1003 James St., $103,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 9 Prospect Point Loop, $445,000

Lot B-1 Freeman Dr., $115,000

Home

347 Calais Ave., $950,000

244 George Washington Trail, $273,000

4224 Powell Rd., $76,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Valley Forge Rd., $50,000

Tbd Hughes Gasque Rd., $28,000

Home

389 Farmtrac Dr., $273,000

836 William Nobles Rd., $146,000

Conway 29526

Land

3095 Wildhorse Dr., $160,000

701 Century Circle, $125,000

1056 Moorhen Ln., $55,000

Home

3083 Wildhorse Dr., $535,000

1023 Black Skimmer Dr., $483,000

207 Glenmoor Dr., $278,000

825 Tilly Lake Rd., $277,000

356 Dunbarton Ln., $244,205

441 Hillsborough Dr., $239,852

252 Dunbarton Ln., $231,794

501 Turn Bridge Ln., $231,717

141 Astoria Park Loop, $222,827

1813 Riverport Dr., $220,121

231 Carmello Circle, $212,000

650 Woodman Dr., $210,000

1817 Riverport Dr., $200,159

901 Welkin Ct., $199,000

409 Arecales Dr., $193,005

319 Copperwood Loop, $177,038

122 Hickory Dr., $155,000

1301 Lochwood Ln., $155,000

5620 Highway 905, $142,000

522 University Forest Dr., $128,000

1509 7th Ave., $120,000

3341 New Rd., $118,000

1762 Bridgewater Dr., $105,500

212 Sherwood Dr., $59,000

1104 17th Ave., $42,000

553 Summer Dr., $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

900, 902 & 904 6th Ave., $185,000

Conway 29527

Home

1216 Dunraven Ct., $238,000

1001 Grace Dr., $234,900

3196 Holly Loop, $225,000

224 (Lot3) Country Club Dr., $224,900

2008 Sawyer St., $178,500

1252 Pineridge St., $150,000

1333 Valor Rd., $147,250

1415 Boker Rd., $146,500

2525 Romantica Dr., $143,047

3718 Pee Dee Hwy., $140,000

8189 Ole Bellamy Dr., $87,950

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

3713 Strickland Rd., $103,000

Little River 29566

Land

1365 Highway 57 N, $43,500

Home

4816 Williams Island Dr., $775,000

3601 Loblolly Ave., $383,000

827 Yauhannah Dr., $299,904

271 Switchgrass Loop, $297,198

609 Ginger Lily Way, $293,820

3170 Hermitage Dr., $263,000

270 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $255,000

229 Vermillion Dr., $249,000

2453 Burning Tree Ln., $246,000

4289 Arabella Way, $220,000

100 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $195,650

4323 Landing Rd., $169,900

2109 Lexington Circle, $163,000

Ph.1 Lot 6 Zoe Ct., $133,500

4197 Mini Market Rd., $85,900

Condo/Townhouse

4759 Lightkeepers Village, $275,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $245,000

125 Goldenrod Circle, $183,000

420 Papyrus Circle, $181,888

4506 W Harbour Ct., $133,000

148 Scotchbroom Dr., $125,000

4438 Little River Inn Ln., $115,000

4185 Hibiscus Dr., $108,000

102 Scotch Broom Dr., $101,500

4015 Fairway Dr., $68,000

Longs 29568

Home

1817 Thoms Creek Court, $340,735

721 Ashley Manor Dr., $243,000

1905 Pine Cone Ln., $232,570

1887 Meadowood Ln., $225,000

216 Devonbrook Pl., $190,000

373 Blue Rock Dr., $168,000

251 Oak Crest Circle, $152,000

Condo/Townhouse

493 Colonial Trace Dr., $135,000

770 Charter Dr., $80,000

664 Tupelo Ln., $64,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Heritage Rd., $80,000

Tbd W Highway 19, $67,500

2798 Red Bluff Rd., $46,500

Tbd Heritage Rd., $22,000

Tract 2 Lot 1 Whispering Hills Rd., $17,000

Home

860 Windham Rd., $231,000

159 Winding Path Dr., $173,500

4811 Walnut St., $166,000

3595 Highway 777, $165,000

137 Adelphi Dr., $154,990

228 Morgan Rd., $127,000

4485 Harrelson Ave., $35,560

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

1080 Waterway Ln., $750,000

7528 Ventura Ct., $568,000

6571 Cagliari Court, $527,415

936 Oak Ridge Pl., $445,500

7616 Driftwood Dr., $250,000

7606 Woodland Dr., $235,000

9700 Lot #69 Kings Rd., $57,000

Condo/Townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $344,900

727 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $305,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $287,000

121 Gully Branch Ln., $230,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $220,000

215 N 76th Ave. N, $211,744

205 N 74th Ave. N, $210,500

8121 Amalfi Pl., $210,000

7300 Porcher Dr., $204,900

158 Seawatch Dr., $181,000

311 72nd Ave. N, $175,000

9540 Shore Dr., $173,000

9400 Shore Dr., $172,500

9581 Shore Dr., $170,000

9661 Shore Dr., $151,000

201 Westleton Dr., $150,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $148,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $147,500

9501 Shore Dr., $125,000

7502 Porcher Dr., $120,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $119,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,500

201 N 74th Ave. N, $96,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900

200 76th Ave. N, $82,000

4687 Wild Iris Dr., $80,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $46,559

Myrtlle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1415 Mcmaster Dr., $75,000

Lot 315 Baytree Ln., $52,000

Home

26 N Ocean Blvd., $465,000

614 Maple Dr., $335,000

593 Kessinger Dr., $314,900

261 Coral Beach Circle, $290,000

220 Coral Beach Circle, $270,000

1694 Breckingridge Dr., $259,000

612 Hollywood Dr. N, $246,000

235 Melody Gardens Dr., $244,000

322 13th Ave. S, $239,800

206 Melody Gardens Dr., $203,000

14 Sandy Pine Dr., $189,900

1951 Tree Circle, $157,000

4704 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000

1321 Royal Devon Dr., $292,000

6001 - 5331 S Kings Hwy., $124,000

Condo/Townhouse

8862 Duck View Dr., $121,500

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $89,500

1920 Bent Grass Dr., $75,000

1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $70,000

402 Pipers Ln., $134,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $95,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

7 Cane Break Way, $115,000

Home

3784 Highway 17 Business, $460,000

4579 Firethorne Dr., $412,000

80 Summerlight Dr., $380,000

328 Scottsdale Ct., $331,500

116 Bucky Loop, $330,000

4496 Canter Ln., $310,000

394 Waties Dr., $308,238

833 Cherry Blossom Dr., $304,956

829 Cherry Blossom Dr., $296,250

321 Declyn Ct., $295,000

52 Saltwind Loop, $295,000

780 Mount Gilead Rd., $290,000

153 Heron Lake Dr., $268,000

183 Collins Glen Dr., $265,900

625 Cherry Blossom Ln., $256,690

684 Flamingo Ct., $188,000

1004 Cardinal Ct., $184,900

1021 Autumn Dr., $164,800

9618 Kings Grant Dr., $159,000

4920 Pee Dee Ln., $109,900

542 Key Largo Ave., $65,000

105 Village Ct., $37,000

120 Crab Dr., $470,000

837 Starboard Ct., $251,000

Condo/Townhouse

465 Vereen Rd., $385,000

1068 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $248,000

4999 Highway 17 Business South, $230,000

1106 Louise Costin Ln., $196,000

854 Sail Ln., $159,900

10 Loganberry Ct., $156,000

663 Woodmoor Dr., $137,500

22 Woodhaven Dr., $136,500

4304 Lotus Ct., $131,500

4380 Daphne Ln., $122,000

3104 Sweetwater Blvd., $116,000

4920 S First St., $115,000

5792 Longwood Dr., $105,000

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $177,500

143 Garden City Connector, $132,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5812 Highway 17 Business, $70,000

Home

5374 Ocean Village Dr., $631,721

5375 Ocean Village Dr., $605,000

532 Dania Beach Dr., $522,385

1351 Berkshire Ave., $388,500

1350 Air Force Ln., $365,000

2460 Goldfinch Dr., $353,015

811 Johnson Ave., $349,900

1605 Laurelcress Dr., $349,425

922 Culbertson Ave., $338,554

1746 Maplecress Way, $317,535

1190 Parish Way, $317,500

1773 Paddington St., $315,000

1315 Suncrest Dr., $315,000

1555 Beaumont Way, $315,000

2662 Ophelia Way, $265,496

2742 Eclipse Dr., $248,000

2672 Ophelia Way, $245,000

2893 Ophelia Way, $239,000

3818 Palmetto Dr., $235,000

4718 Cloister Ln., $221,000

4901 Pine Lake Dr., $203,000

2709 Temperance Dr., $160,000

1005 3rd Ave. N, $108,000

109 Galley Harbor Dr., $98,000

18 Foxcroft Ln., $90,000

407 9th Ave. S, $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $625,000

512 29th Ave. N, $475,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $315,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $282,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $243,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

1436 Saint Thomas Circle, $232,500

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $194,000

2004 N Ocean Blvd., $164,900

3562 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $153,000

4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $149,900

1745 Low Country Pl., $149,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $147,000

4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $145,700

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,500

5523 #1610 Ocean Blvd. N, $142,500

4839 Carnation Circle, $136,400

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $118,700

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

3753 Citation Way, $107,000

1502 Yaupon Dr., $99,999

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $97,300

2010 South Yaupon Dr., $93,000

4707 Cobblestone Dr., $79,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000

4115 Little River Rd., $76,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $54,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $48,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $42,600

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

8985 Bella Verde Ct., $133,000

508 Saint Julian Ln., $57,000

737 Jade Dr., $53,900

Lot 72 Jade Dr., $50,000

767 Waterbridge Blvd., $43,000

3120 Moss Bridge Ln., $36,500

Home

8093 Wacobee Dr., $500,000

703 Edge Creek Dr., $465,000

2557 Great Scott Dr., $427,365

1323 Ashboro Ct., $398,000

405 Highfield Loop, $375,000

421 Newburgh Ct., $357,500

6208 Chadderton Circle, $350,525

456 Saint Julian Ln., $342,000

4449 Marshwood Dr., $325,000

367 Firenze Loop, $290,000

1718 Palmetto Palm Dr., $280,000

841 Brant St., $266,200

2240 Seneca Ridge Dr., $260,000

4448 Tralee Pl., $257,500

178 Wyandot Ct., $252,000

469 Emerson Dr., $250,000

509 Primrose Ct., $245,000

4516 Planters Row Way, $242,300

1613 Palmetto Palm Dr., $235,730

2248 Beauclair Ct., $227,000

225 Chatham Dr., $223,000

535 Wildflower Trail, $216,000

187 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $213,000

159 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $210,000

3920 Heron Circle, $193,000

169 Chickasaw Ln., $189,900

465 Barton Loop, $176,000

709 Kennoway Ct., $171,000

4608 Hidden Creek Ln., $168,500

3850 Williamson Circle, $157,000

Condo/Townhouse

5905 Lazio Ct., $243,000

736 Salerno Circle, $205,000

736 Salerno Circle, $185,000

1143 Harvester Circle, $175,000

1000 Balmore Dr., $169,900

513 Uniola Dr., $157,000

808 Barn Owl Ct., $145,000

5056 Glenbrook Dr., $141,500

633 Waterway Village Blvd., $118,500

5060 Windsor Green Way, $114,900

5040 Windsor Green Way, $112,000

2077 Silvercrest Dr., $102,000

3686 Clay Pond Village Ln., $75,000

581 Blue River Ct., $64,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

3706 Old Point Circle, $140,000

1006 Summers Pl., $82,000

Home

1102 Palm Bay Dr., $615,000

211 N 21st Ave. N, $466,850

3608 Seaview Dr., $449,000

900 Sand Dollar Ct., $380,000

312 48th Ave. N, $375,500

806 Merrill Pl., $350,000

1205 Trisail Ln, $340,000

5047 White Iris Dr., $316,000

5718 Whistling Duck Dr., $305,000

1118 Oak Marsh Ln., $299,000

932 Leah Jayne Ln., $290,000

5803 Spinetail Dr., $273,500

4502 Harrison St., $260,000

319 31st Ave. N, $260,000

920 Tiffany Ln., $256,000

5709 Club Course Dr., $232,900

938 Tiffany Ln., $220,000

1012 38th Ave. S, $4,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 Beach Blvd., $510,000

4000 N Ocean Blvd., $355,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $305,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $296,500

2101 Ocean Blvd. S, $289,900

839 Madiera Dr., $285,000

5508 N Ocean Blvd., $253,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $248,900

2151 Bridge View Ct., $240,000

6100 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $219,500

6203 Catalina Dr., $219,000

700 23rd Ave. S, $215,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

730 Madiera Dr., $187,500

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $187,500

2001 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $170,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $170,000

6001 North Ocean Blvd., $170,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $169,500

4000 N Ocean Blvd., $164,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $161,000

201 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $160,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

3610 S Ocean Blvd., $144,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $137,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $132,000

857 Villa Dr., $130,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $123,000

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $90,000

1012 Possum Trot Rd., $89,900

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $65,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

2613 Vanderbilt Blvd., $156,000

Tbd Spicebush Ln., $90,000

72 Seagrass Ct., $80,500

Tbd Springfield Rd., $76,000

Home

75 Sportsman Dr., $802,500

2175 Waverly Rd., $610,000

601 Springs Ave., $585,000

22 Westchester Pl., $534,500

712 Savannah Dr., $430,000

176 Weston Rd., $425,000

42 Low Country Ln., $360,000

191 Weston Rd., $345,000

201 Clamdigger Loop, $342,350

219 Clamdigger Loop, $341,682

71 Confederate Ln., $325,000

512 Springfield Rd., $283,000

105 Riverbirch Ln., $241,000

745 Tyson Dr., $228,500

61 Parkside Dr., $228,000

Condo/Townhouse

214 Unit 35 Lumbee Circle, $305,511

214 Unit 36 Lumbee Circle, $289,900

171 Salt Marsh Circle, $205,000

357-3 Golden Bear Dr., $185,000

396 Blue Stem Dr., $179,900

616 Pinehurst Ln., $178,000

715 Blue Stem Dr., $177,000

1 Norris Dr., $130,000

952 Algonquin Dr., $128,000

251 Egret Run Ln., $123,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $110,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 216 Chamberlin Rd., $91,000

Moss Creek Rd., $74,000

701 Antler Ridge Cove, $32,000

Home

312 Chamberlin Rd., $399,900

1810 Mallard Covey, $360,000

1428 Castleberry Pl., $349,126

240 Wateree River Rd., $324,000

397 Cardita Loop, $298,462

5165 Stockyard Loop, $292,500

245 Camrose Way, $280,000

5430 Longhorn Dr., $274,535

5156 Stockyard Loop, $271,330

409 Cardita Loop, $259,000

305 Muirfield Rd., $240,500

3893 Balmoral Ct., $230,000

1748 Clove Estates Circle, $225,244

1109 Rookery Dr., $224,000

305 St. Andrews Ln., $218,450

425 Stone Mill Dr., $215,000

649 Glen Haven Dr., $204,900

1230 Brighton Ave., $204,000

3028 Oak Manor Dr., $203,000

1617 Pheasant Point Ct., $195,200

154 Black Bear Rd., $193,000

4458 Bradford Circle, $193,000

393 Winslow Ave., $191,700

113 Dry Valley Loop, $190,000

609 W Oak Circle Dr., $187,000

7278 Guinevere Circle, $181,500

6486 Royal Pine Dr., $180,000

101 Southborough Ln., $178,000

3960 Camden Dr., $172,000

9415 Applesauce Dr., $170,000

111 Palm Cove Circle, $167,000

129 Shady View Ln., $159,000

1223 Formby Ct., $142,500

8564 Edgewood Dr., $141,000

6520 Snowy Egret Trail, $140,000

163 Ranchette Circle, $135,000

906 Shem Creek Circle, $132,000

9462 Leeds Circle, $130,000

8536 Woodfield Dr., $99,900

745 Tall Oaks Ct., $75,000

5777 Rosewood Dr., $64,000

8380 Woodland Dr., $51,000

4721 Pearlie Ln., $23,000

Condo/Townhouse

405 Rustic Ct., $192,842

401 Rustic Ct., $189,124

409 Rustic Ct., $183,019

722 Riverward Dr., $153,000

113 Olde Towne Way, $132,900

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $90,000

