Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
April 28-May 4
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Condo/Townhouse
110 School St., $80,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
66 Pinewood Dr., $19,500
Home
7 Golfview Ct., $165,900
678 Iredel Ct., $290,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
221 Crooked Gulley Circle, $46,000
Home
627 Live Oak Dr., $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
121 Crooked Gulley Circle, $200,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
324 E First St., $676,500
6519 Sw Adelina Ct., $309,000
Condo/Townhouse
447 E 2nd St., $200,000
Whiteville, N.C. 29472
Home
1003 James St., $103,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 9 Prospect Point Loop, $445,000
Lot B-1 Freeman Dr., $115,000
Home
347 Calais Ave., $950,000
244 George Washington Trail, $273,000
4224 Powell Rd., $76,000
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Valley Forge Rd., $50,000
Tbd Hughes Gasque Rd., $28,000
Home
389 Farmtrac Dr., $273,000
836 William Nobles Rd., $146,000
Conway 29526
Land
3095 Wildhorse Dr., $160,000
701 Century Circle, $125,000
1056 Moorhen Ln., $55,000
Home
3083 Wildhorse Dr., $535,000
1023 Black Skimmer Dr., $483,000
207 Glenmoor Dr., $278,000
825 Tilly Lake Rd., $277,000
356 Dunbarton Ln., $244,205
441 Hillsborough Dr., $239,852
252 Dunbarton Ln., $231,794
501 Turn Bridge Ln., $231,717
141 Astoria Park Loop, $222,827
1813 Riverport Dr., $220,121
231 Carmello Circle, $212,000
650 Woodman Dr., $210,000
1817 Riverport Dr., $200,159
901 Welkin Ct., $199,000
409 Arecales Dr., $193,005
319 Copperwood Loop, $177,038
122 Hickory Dr., $155,000
1301 Lochwood Ln., $155,000
5620 Highway 905, $142,000
522 University Forest Dr., $128,000
1509 7th Ave., $120,000
3341 New Rd., $118,000
1762 Bridgewater Dr., $105,500
212 Sherwood Dr., $59,000
1104 17th Ave., $42,000
553 Summer Dr., $40,000
Condo/Townhouse
900, 902 & 904 6th Ave., $185,000
Conway 29527
Home
1216 Dunraven Ct., $238,000
1001 Grace Dr., $234,900
3196 Holly Loop, $225,000
224 (Lot3) Country Club Dr., $224,900
2008 Sawyer St., $178,500
1252 Pineridge St., $150,000
1333 Valor Rd., $147,250
1415 Boker Rd., $146,500
2525 Romantica Dr., $143,047
3718 Pee Dee Hwy., $140,000
8189 Ole Bellamy Dr., $87,950
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
3713 Strickland Rd., $103,000
Little River 29566
Land
1365 Highway 57 N, $43,500
Home
4816 Williams Island Dr., $775,000
3601 Loblolly Ave., $383,000
827 Yauhannah Dr., $299,904
271 Switchgrass Loop, $297,198
609 Ginger Lily Way, $293,820
3170 Hermitage Dr., $263,000
270 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $255,000
229 Vermillion Dr., $249,000
2453 Burning Tree Ln., $246,000
4289 Arabella Way, $220,000
100 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $195,650
4323 Landing Rd., $169,900
2109 Lexington Circle, $163,000
Ph.1 Lot 6 Zoe Ct., $133,500
4197 Mini Market Rd., $85,900
Condo/Townhouse
4759 Lightkeepers Village, $275,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $245,000
125 Goldenrod Circle, $183,000
420 Papyrus Circle, $181,888
4506 W Harbour Ct., $133,000
148 Scotchbroom Dr., $125,000
4438 Little River Inn Ln., $115,000
4185 Hibiscus Dr., $108,000
102 Scotch Broom Dr., $101,500
4015 Fairway Dr., $68,000
Longs 29568
Home
1817 Thoms Creek Court, $340,735
721 Ashley Manor Dr., $243,000
1905 Pine Cone Ln., $232,570
1887 Meadowood Ln., $225,000
216 Devonbrook Pl., $190,000
373 Blue Rock Dr., $168,000
251 Oak Crest Circle, $152,000
Condo/Townhouse
493 Colonial Trace Dr., $135,000
770 Charter Dr., $80,000
664 Tupelo Ln., $64,000
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Heritage Rd., $80,000
Tbd W Highway 19, $67,500
2798 Red Bluff Rd., $46,500
Tbd Heritage Rd., $22,000
Tract 2 Lot 1 Whispering Hills Rd., $17,000
Home
860 Windham Rd., $231,000
159 Winding Path Dr., $173,500
4811 Walnut St., $166,000
3595 Highway 777, $165,000
137 Adelphi Dr., $154,990
228 Morgan Rd., $127,000
4485 Harrelson Ave., $35,560
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
1080 Waterway Ln., $750,000
7528 Ventura Ct., $568,000
6571 Cagliari Court, $527,415
936 Oak Ridge Pl., $445,500
7616 Driftwood Dr., $250,000
7606 Woodland Dr., $235,000
9700 Lot #69 Kings Rd., $57,000
Condo/Townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $344,900
727 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $305,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $287,000
121 Gully Branch Ln., $230,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $220,000
215 N 76th Ave. N, $211,744
205 N 74th Ave. N, $210,500
8121 Amalfi Pl., $210,000
7300 Porcher Dr., $204,900
158 Seawatch Dr., $181,000
311 72nd Ave. N, $175,000
9540 Shore Dr., $173,000
9400 Shore Dr., $172,500
9581 Shore Dr., $170,000
9661 Shore Dr., $151,000
201 Westleton Dr., $150,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $148,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $147,500
9501 Shore Dr., $125,000
7502 Porcher Dr., $120,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $119,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,500
201 N 74th Ave. N, $96,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $84,900
200 76th Ave. N, $82,000
4687 Wild Iris Dr., $80,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $46,559
Myrtlle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1415 Mcmaster Dr., $75,000
Lot 315 Baytree Ln., $52,000
Home
26 N Ocean Blvd., $465,000
614 Maple Dr., $335,000
593 Kessinger Dr., $314,900
261 Coral Beach Circle, $290,000
220 Coral Beach Circle, $270,000
1694 Breckingridge Dr., $259,000
612 Hollywood Dr. N, $246,000
235 Melody Gardens Dr., $244,000
322 13th Ave. S, $239,800
206 Melody Gardens Dr., $203,000
14 Sandy Pine Dr., $189,900
1951 Tree Circle, $157,000
4704 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000
1321 Royal Devon Dr., $292,000
6001 - 5331 S Kings Hwy., $124,000
Condo/Townhouse
8862 Duck View Dr., $121,500
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $89,500
1920 Bent Grass Dr., $75,000
1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $70,000
402 Pipers Ln., $134,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $95,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
7 Cane Break Way, $115,000
Home
3784 Highway 17 Business, $460,000
4579 Firethorne Dr., $412,000
80 Summerlight Dr., $380,000
328 Scottsdale Ct., $331,500
116 Bucky Loop, $330,000
4496 Canter Ln., $310,000
394 Waties Dr., $308,238
833 Cherry Blossom Dr., $304,956
829 Cherry Blossom Dr., $296,250
321 Declyn Ct., $295,000
52 Saltwind Loop, $295,000
780 Mount Gilead Rd., $290,000
153 Heron Lake Dr., $268,000
183 Collins Glen Dr., $265,900
625 Cherry Blossom Ln., $256,690
684 Flamingo Ct., $188,000
1004 Cardinal Ct., $184,900
1021 Autumn Dr., $164,800
9618 Kings Grant Dr., $159,000
4920 Pee Dee Ln., $109,900
542 Key Largo Ave., $65,000
105 Village Ct., $37,000
120 Crab Dr., $470,000
837 Starboard Ct., $251,000
Condo/Townhouse
465 Vereen Rd., $385,000
1068 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $248,000
4999 Highway 17 Business South, $230,000
1106 Louise Costin Ln., $196,000
854 Sail Ln., $159,900
10 Loganberry Ct., $156,000
663 Woodmoor Dr., $137,500
22 Woodhaven Dr., $136,500
4304 Lotus Ct., $131,500
4380 Daphne Ln., $122,000
3104 Sweetwater Blvd., $116,000
4920 S First St., $115,000
5792 Longwood Dr., $105,000
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $177,500
143 Garden City Connector, $132,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
5812 Highway 17 Business, $70,000
Home
5374 Ocean Village Dr., $631,721
5375 Ocean Village Dr., $605,000
532 Dania Beach Dr., $522,385
1351 Berkshire Ave., $388,500
1350 Air Force Ln., $365,000
2460 Goldfinch Dr., $353,015
811 Johnson Ave., $349,900
1605 Laurelcress Dr., $349,425
922 Culbertson Ave., $338,554
1746 Maplecress Way, $317,535
1190 Parish Way, $317,500
1773 Paddington St., $315,000
1315 Suncrest Dr., $315,000
1555 Beaumont Way, $315,000
2662 Ophelia Way, $265,496
2742 Eclipse Dr., $248,000
2672 Ophelia Way, $245,000
2893 Ophelia Way, $239,000
3818 Palmetto Dr., $235,000
4718 Cloister Ln., $221,000
4901 Pine Lake Dr., $203,000
2709 Temperance Dr., $160,000
1005 3rd Ave. N, $108,000
109 Galley Harbor Dr., $98,000
18 Foxcroft Ln., $90,000
407 9th Ave. S, $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $625,000
512 29th Ave. N, $475,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd. S, $315,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $282,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $243,900
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
1436 Saint Thomas Circle, $232,500
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $220,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $194,000
2004 N Ocean Blvd., $164,900
3562 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $153,000
4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $150,000
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $149,900
1745 Low Country Pl., $149,900
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $147,000
4827 Magnolia Lake Dr., $145,700
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,500
5523 #1610 Ocean Blvd. N, $142,500
4839 Carnation Circle, $136,400
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $118,700
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $118,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
3753 Citation Way, $107,000
1502 Yaupon Dr., $99,999
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $97,300
2010 South Yaupon Dr., $93,000
4707 Cobblestone Dr., $79,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,000
4115 Little River Rd., $76,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $54,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $48,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $42,600
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
8985 Bella Verde Ct., $133,000
508 Saint Julian Ln., $57,000
737 Jade Dr., $53,900
Lot 72 Jade Dr., $50,000
767 Waterbridge Blvd., $43,000
3120 Moss Bridge Ln., $36,500
Home
8093 Wacobee Dr., $500,000
703 Edge Creek Dr., $465,000
2557 Great Scott Dr., $427,365
1323 Ashboro Ct., $398,000
405 Highfield Loop, $375,000
421 Newburgh Ct., $357,500
6208 Chadderton Circle, $350,525
456 Saint Julian Ln., $342,000
4449 Marshwood Dr., $325,000
367 Firenze Loop, $290,000
1718 Palmetto Palm Dr., $280,000
841 Brant St., $266,200
2240 Seneca Ridge Dr., $260,000
4448 Tralee Pl., $257,500
178 Wyandot Ct., $252,000
469 Emerson Dr., $250,000
509 Primrose Ct., $245,000
4516 Planters Row Way, $242,300
1613 Palmetto Palm Dr., $235,730
2248 Beauclair Ct., $227,000
225 Chatham Dr., $223,000
535 Wildflower Trail, $216,000
187 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $213,000
159 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $210,000
3920 Heron Circle, $193,000
169 Chickasaw Ln., $189,900
465 Barton Loop, $176,000
709 Kennoway Ct., $171,000
4608 Hidden Creek Ln., $168,500
3850 Williamson Circle, $157,000
Condo/Townhouse
5905 Lazio Ct., $243,000
736 Salerno Circle, $205,000
736 Salerno Circle, $185,000
1143 Harvester Circle, $175,000
1000 Balmore Dr., $169,900
513 Uniola Dr., $157,000
808 Barn Owl Ct., $145,000
5056 Glenbrook Dr., $141,500
633 Waterway Village Blvd., $118,500
5060 Windsor Green Way, $114,900
5040 Windsor Green Way, $112,000
2077 Silvercrest Dr., $102,000
3686 Clay Pond Village Ln., $75,000
581 Blue River Ct., $64,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
3706 Old Point Circle, $140,000
1006 Summers Pl., $82,000
Home
1102 Palm Bay Dr., $615,000
211 N 21st Ave. N, $466,850
3608 Seaview Dr., $449,000
900 Sand Dollar Ct., $380,000
312 48th Ave. N, $375,500
806 Merrill Pl., $350,000
1205 Trisail Ln, $340,000
5047 White Iris Dr., $316,000
5718 Whistling Duck Dr., $305,000
1118 Oak Marsh Ln., $299,000
932 Leah Jayne Ln., $290,000
5803 Spinetail Dr., $273,500
4502 Harrison St., $260,000
319 31st Ave. N, $260,000
920 Tiffany Ln., $256,000
5709 Club Course Dr., $232,900
938 Tiffany Ln., $220,000
1012 38th Ave. S, $4,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 Beach Blvd., $510,000
4000 N Ocean Blvd., $355,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $305,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $296,500
2101 Ocean Blvd. S, $289,900
839 Madiera Dr., $285,000
5508 N Ocean Blvd., $253,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $252,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $248,900
2151 Bridge View Ct., $240,000
6100 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $230,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $219,500
6203 Catalina Dr., $219,000
700 23rd Ave. S, $215,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000
6309 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
730 Madiera Dr., $187,500
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $187,500
2001 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $170,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $170,000
6001 North Ocean Blvd., $170,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $169,500
4000 N Ocean Blvd., $164,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $161,000
201 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $160,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
3610 S Ocean Blvd., $144,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $137,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $132,000
857 Villa Dr., $130,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $123,000
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $90,000
1012 Possum Trot Rd., $89,900
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $65,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
2613 Vanderbilt Blvd., $156,000
Tbd Spicebush Ln., $90,000
72 Seagrass Ct., $80,500
Tbd Springfield Rd., $76,000
Home
75 Sportsman Dr., $802,500
2175 Waverly Rd., $610,000
601 Springs Ave., $585,000
22 Westchester Pl., $534,500
712 Savannah Dr., $430,000
176 Weston Rd., $425,000
42 Low Country Ln., $360,000
191 Weston Rd., $345,000
201 Clamdigger Loop, $342,350
219 Clamdigger Loop, $341,682
71 Confederate Ln., $325,000
512 Springfield Rd., $283,000
105 Riverbirch Ln., $241,000
745 Tyson Dr., $228,500
61 Parkside Dr., $228,000
Condo/Townhouse
214 Unit 35 Lumbee Circle, $305,511
214 Unit 36 Lumbee Circle, $289,900
171 Salt Marsh Circle, $205,000
357-3 Golden Bear Dr., $185,000
396 Blue Stem Dr., $179,900
616 Pinehurst Ln., $178,000
715 Blue Stem Dr., $177,000
1 Norris Dr., $130,000
952 Algonquin Dr., $128,000
251 Egret Run Ln., $123,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $110,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 216 Chamberlin Rd., $91,000
Moss Creek Rd., $74,000
701 Antler Ridge Cove, $32,000
Home
312 Chamberlin Rd., $399,900
1810 Mallard Covey, $360,000
1428 Castleberry Pl., $349,126
240 Wateree River Rd., $324,000
397 Cardita Loop, $298,462
5165 Stockyard Loop, $292,500
245 Camrose Way, $280,000
5430 Longhorn Dr., $274,535
5156 Stockyard Loop, $271,330
409 Cardita Loop, $259,000
305 Muirfield Rd., $240,500
3893 Balmoral Ct., $230,000
1748 Clove Estates Circle, $225,244
1109 Rookery Dr., $224,000
305 St. Andrews Ln., $218,450
425 Stone Mill Dr., $215,000
649 Glen Haven Dr., $204,900
1230 Brighton Ave., $204,000
3028 Oak Manor Dr., $203,000
1617 Pheasant Point Ct., $195,200
154 Black Bear Rd., $193,000
4458 Bradford Circle, $193,000
393 Winslow Ave., $191,700
113 Dry Valley Loop, $190,000
609 W Oak Circle Dr., $187,000
7278 Guinevere Circle, $181,500
6486 Royal Pine Dr., $180,000
101 Southborough Ln., $178,000
3960 Camden Dr., $172,000
9415 Applesauce Dr., $170,000
111 Palm Cove Circle, $167,000
129 Shady View Ln., $159,000
1223 Formby Ct., $142,500
8564 Edgewood Dr., $141,000
6520 Snowy Egret Trail, $140,000
163 Ranchette Circle, $135,000
906 Shem Creek Circle, $132,000
9462 Leeds Circle, $130,000
8536 Woodfield Dr., $99,900
745 Tall Oaks Ct., $75,000
5777 Rosewood Dr., $64,000
8380 Woodland Dr., $51,000
4721 Pearlie Ln., $23,000
Condo/Townhouse
405 Rustic Ct., $192,842
401 Rustic Ct., $189,124
409 Rustic Ct., $183,019
722 Riverward Dr., $153,000
113 Olde Towne Way, $132,900
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $90,000
Comments