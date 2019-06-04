Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News
April 21-27
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
1355 River Rd., $25,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C./ 28467
Land
5 Brassie Dr., $29,000
Home
456 Corn Flower St., $218,000
27 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $155,000
1051 Ridge Walk Way Nw, $300,000
587 Dellcastle Ct. Nw, $235,900
390 Wampee St. Nw, $200,000
9171 Landing Dr., $164,900
1078 High Point Ave., $120,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
821 Sandpiper Bay Dr., $315,777
605 Oyster Bay Dr., $265,000
Condo/Townhouse
217 Kings Trail Dr., $124,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Land
512 Sylvan St., $23,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
Woodland Ave., $149,500
Tbd Duke St., $25,000
1226 Francis Parker Rd., $16,000
Home
4161 Center Rd., $625,000
2651 Wedgefield Rd., $499,000
668 Harrelson Rd., $246,000
160 Comanche Dr., $213,000
224 Timber Run Dr., $186,220
60 Timber Run Dr., $185,535
23 Robert Conway Ct., $148,000
2510 Withers Dr., $145,800
Andrews 29510
Home
303 S Rosemary Ave., $194,900
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd 44.45 Ac Jamie Ln., $187,000
Home
3626 Poplar Church Rd., $280,502
172 Highmeadow Ln., $249,000
Conway 29526
Land
1257 Woodstork Dr., $72,500
Home
1848 Woodstork Dr., $407,000
220 Wedgewood Ln., $268,500
619 Tattlesbury Dr., $260,000
195 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $254,000
130 Piperridge Dr., $227,500
152 Regency Dr., $217,500
2771 Sanctuary Blvd., $215,000
221 Ridge Point Dr., $211,900
2204 Rosebud Dr., $210,000
417 Carmello Circle, $205,000
689 Heartwood Dr., $193,230
1031 Kennington Ct., $188,156
1054 Kennington Ct., $184,940
1020 Morning Dale St., $184,900
551 Highway 905, $173,000
852 Windsor Rose Dr., $168,034
121 Hickory Dr., $160,000
1111 Lancelot Ln., $157,500
140 Wellspring Dr., $120,000
508 Pearl St., $94,500
Condo/Townhouse
320 Kiskadee Loop, $145,500
3555 Highway 544, $53,000
Conway 29527
Land
Harper Rd., $71,000
Tbd Harper Rd., $65,000
6th Ave., $13,000
Home
3106 Merganser Dr., $205,884
3416 Merganser Dr., $187,765
1301 Teal Ct., $155,774
2209 9th Ave., $134,000
3664 Red Elf Ln., $100,000
Condo/Townhouse
125 Country Manor Dr., $110,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
2829 Bertie Rd., $27,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 45 Mica Dr., $19,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $9,500
Home
3681 Park Pointe Ave., $286,790
3159 Hermitage Dr., $285,000
1166 Pyxie Moss Dr., $281,257
407 Palm Lakes Blvd., $279,818
215 Rolling Woods Ct., $279,435
3721 On Deck Circle, $278,858
3717 On Deck Circle, $273,080
2129 Brunswick Circle, $176,000
463 Cordgrass Ln., $175,000
101 Versie Rd., $167,000
4509 Spyglass Dr., $155,000
146 Queens Rd., $68,000
Condo/Townhouse
400 Papyrus Circle, $199,247
4225 Coquina Harbor Dr., $169,900
4449 Turtle Ln., $142,000
4502 W Harbour Ct., $128,000
4430 Eastport Blvd., $103,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $98,000
4353 Spa Dr., $82,000
1095 W Plantation Dr., $80,500
4337 Spa Dr., $70,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $69,500
Longs 29568
Home
1837 Fairwinds Dr., $228,642
371 Shell Bank Dr., $219,900
4036 Comfort Valley Dr., $209,660
705 Ashley Manor Dr., $207,000
2901 Thompson Rd., $191,500
228 Monterrey Dr., $179,000
268 Oak Crest Circle, $168,900
122 Balsa Dr., $165,950
2160 Highway 9 W, $146,000
2107 E Business 9, $170,000
112 Allsbrook Rd., $169,295
957 Highway 9 Business E, $159,999
1167 Daisy Rd., $159,900
4637 Dogwood St., $155,000
2842 Hardee Ave., $154,901
718 Camp Swamp Rd., $110,000
1128 Highway 301, $161,000
3068 Baxter Rd., $35,000
9 Chapin Circle, $674,000
401 N Highland Way, $320,000
980 Little Creek Rd., $292,500
301 Maison Dr., $252,500
Condo/Townhouse
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $369,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $299,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $288,000
10200 Beach Club Dr., $259,500
401 Abergele Way, $252,000
223 Maison Dr., $149,900
250 Maison Dr., $148,000
9621 Shore Dr., $144,900
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $125,000
7700 Porcher Dr., $112,000
202 75th Ave. N, $110,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
200 N 76th Ave. N, $93,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $89,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $88,000
9550 Shore Dr., $87,250
10301 N Kings Hwy., $86,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000
210 75th Ave N, $76,000
6702 Jefferson Pl., $75,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $74,900
201 75th Ave N, $72,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $71,500
9550 Shore Dr., $70,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000
10301 N Kings Hwy., $64,500
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $52,500
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $46,250
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
339 Sparrow Dr., $120,000
Home
961 Abernathy Place, $429,940
965 Abernathy Place, $363,318
245 Ocean Commons Dr., $245,760
804 Atlantic Commons Dr., $236,500
1713 Hathaway Ln., $208,000
2004 Ocean Way, $202,000
1405 Destin Ct., $195,000
1020 South Myrtle Dr., $149,900
6001-1108 S Kings Hwy., $262,500
509 Mallard Lake Circle, $226,500
6001 S Kings Hwy., $145,000
6001-5620 South Kings Hwy., $130,000
Condo/Townhouse
616 16th Ave. S, $169,900
815 Lakeside Dr., $152,250
1015 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
2225 Clearwater Dr., $115,000
1510 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1100 Deer Creek Rd., $64,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 85 Cascade Dr., $95,000
Home
364 Jay St., $395,000
339 Scottsdale Ct., $348,425
233 Splendor Circle, $327,452
845 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $326,107
253 Splendor Ci Splendor Circle, $302,711
527 Chanted Dr., $300,000
261 Splendor Circle, $272,828
429 Cypress Ave., $270,000
2124 Green Heron Dr., $257,000
162 Heron Lake Ct., $256,698
161 Heron Lake Ct., $239,924
767 Planters Trace Loop, $234,900
1388 Oakmont Ct., $213,000
3009 Davidson Trail, $115,000
1846 S Waccamaw Dr., $587,000
732 S Dogwood Dr., $575,000
428 East Surfwind Dr., $51,000
Condo/Townhouse
598 Coquina Ave., $315,000
780 Pickering Dr., $199,000
1106 Louise Costin Ln., $172,000
105 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $152,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
340 W Palms Dr., $157,000
Home
1931 Mccord St., $415,000
5716 Quail Hollow Dr., $395,000
1675 Suncrest Dr., $386,000
2454 Goldfinch Dr., $348,445
4716 Bermuda Way, $325,000
908 Culbertson Ave., $299,900
2553 Goldfinch Dr., $293,640
2014 Heritage Loop, $267,000
1578 Landing Rd., $195,000
2947 Temperance Dr., $158,000
1566 Landing Rd., $148,000
115 Whitehaven Ct., $125,000
Condo/Townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $415,000
5507 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $231,125
4355 Willoughby Ln., $219,000
2511 South Ocean Blvd., $217,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $173,500
2000 Ocean Blvd., $140,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,000
601 38th Ave. N, $89,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $66,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $55,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $55,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $54,000
5001 Little River Rd., $52,000
4115 Little River Rd., $48,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1273 Ficus Dr., $72,500
505 Dioon Ct., $60,000
2540 Lavender Ln., $49,900
481 West Palms Dr., $41,000
Home
820 Oxbow Dr., $417,000
947 Shipmaster Ave., $407,500
4608 Giddy-Up Ct., $406,540
900 Adaline Ct., $315,000
7075 Swansong Circle, $304,697
6193 Chadderton Circle, $300,000
3118 Bramble Glen Dr., $285,000
557 Wildflower Trail, $282,000
808 Brant St., $267,855
5425 Merrywind Ct., $265,885
809 Brant St., $264,545
4812 New Haven Ct., $253,500
5409 Dunblane Ct., $250,545
837 Brant St., $249,210
4673 Farm Lake Dr., $240,000
1687 Palmetto Palm Dr., $240,000
182 Rocko Dr., $228,500
4171 Setter Ct., $220,000
2206 Haworth Ct., $202,250
773 Rambler Ct., $199,000
178 Belle Grove Dr., $172,500
271 Bellegrove Dr., $163,000
129 Belle Grove Dr., $153,000
610 Daniella Dr., $120,000
Condo/Townhouse
809 Salerno Circle, $201,000
219 Castle Dr., $172,250
6010 Windsor Green Way, $129,900
383 Seabert Rd., $125,000
4499 Girvan Dr., $118,000
4603b Aaran Ct., $115,000
200 Castle Dr., $109,700
1314 River Oaks Dr., $103,000
1025 World Tour Blvd., $101,500
200 Castle Dr., $99,000
564 White River Dr., $93,000
489 White River Rd., $92,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1402 Marina Bay Dr., $250,000
Little River Neck Rd., $65,000
1768 Cenith Dr., $59,000
Home
404 Banyan Place, $647,500
424 7th Ave. S, $514,500
1017 Bonnet Dr., $491,559
1721 N Cove Ct., $399,105
1917 Lake Egret Dr., $377,110
3102 Inland St., $362,500
335 52nd Ave. N, $356,000
5657 Club Course Dr., $285,000
405 27th Ave. S, $225,000
913 Woodmere Ct., $219,900
5804 Swift St., $215,000
1619 Edge Dr., $189,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $940,000
100 North Beach Blvd., $615,000
1003 S Ocean Blvd., $367,500
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $365,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
1820 N Ocean Blvd., $293,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $261,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
4311 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $225,000
311 N 2nd Ave., $218,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $205,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $198,000
1809 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $187,500
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $181,900
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $151,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $150,000
1900 Duffy St., $149,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $144,500
304 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $136,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $131,500
5825 Catalina Dr., $131,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $103,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 19 Vintage Dr., $180,000
Lot 46 Cayman Loop, $155,000
Tbd Old Augusta Dr., $100,000
458 Old Ashley Loop, $65,000
980 Hagley Dr., $52,000
966 Hagley Dr., $52,000
948 Hagley Dr., $52,000
Home
250 Myrtle Ave., $865,000
344b Myrtle Ave., $814,700
769 Savannah Dr., $489,450
1252 Hawthorn Dr., $390,800
15 Carnoustie Ct., $375,000
271 Hawthorn Dr., $320,500
97 Portrush Loop, $314,000
57 Georgeanna Ct., $299,500
818 Fieldgate Circle, $297,000
423 Lumbee Circle, $296,000
41 Redwing Ct., $280,000
144 Crane Dr., $277,700
189 Clamdigger Loop, $264,000
30 Parkland Ct., $227,500
18 Majors Ct., $128,000
53 Geney Ln., $125,000
Condo/Townhouse
341 S Dunes Dr., $525,000
82 Mingo Dr., $217,500
16d Salt Marsh Cove, $190,000
456 Red Rose Blvd., $185,000
298 Pinehurst Ln., $183,000
1123 Blue Stem Dr., $177,000
320 Pinehurst Ln., $117,750
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
4151 Whatuthink Rd., $57,000
Home
5437 Longhorn Dr., $288,580
5203 Stockyard Loop, $287,000
301 Cardita Loop, $268,130
1216 Brighton Hill Ave., $267,500
649 Pamlico Ct., $265,000
5198 Stockyard Loop, $258,000
348 Cardita Loop, $255,900
2537 Bear Stand Trail, $250,000
5144 Stockyard Loop, $250,000
283 Catawba River Rd., $247,500
236 Harmony Dr., $245,529
612 Union St., $245,000
721 Devon Estate Ave., $227,744
713 Devon Estate Ave., $227,744
889 Devon Estate Ave., $225,660
1731 Clove Estates Circle, $224,521
102 Cooper River Rd., $221,000
866 Devon Estate Ave., $215,160
294 Wateree River Rd., $210,000
140 Coldwater Circle, $210,000
1246 Brighton Ave., $205,000
418 Camrose Way, $205,000
4064 Grousewood Dr., $196,000
1176 Jumper Trail Circle, $185,000
1132 Jumper Trail Circle, $179,900
209 Sugar Tree Dr., $175,000
206 Fox Squirrel Dr., $168,000
6516 Snowy Egret Trail, $141,000
6624 Heron Point Rd., $116,000
1033 Starcreek Circle, $63,000
Condo/Townhouse
113 Butkus Dr., $125,000
3911 Gladiola Ct., $109,000
