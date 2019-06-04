Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
April 21-27

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

1355 River Rd., $25,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C./ 28467

Land

5 Brassie Dr., $29,000

Home

456 Corn Flower St., $218,000

27 Carolina Shores Pkwy., $155,000

1051 Ridge Walk Way Nw, $300,000

587 Dellcastle Ct. Nw, $235,900

390 Wampee St. Nw, $200,000

9171 Landing Dr., $164,900

1078 High Point Ave., $120,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

821 Sandpiper Bay Dr., $315,777

605 Oyster Bay Dr., $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

217 Kings Trail Dr., $124,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Land

512 Sylvan St., $23,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

Woodland Ave., $149,500

Tbd Duke St., $25,000

1226 Francis Parker Rd., $16,000

Home

4161 Center Rd., $625,000

2651 Wedgefield Rd., $499,000

668 Harrelson Rd., $246,000

160 Comanche Dr., $213,000

224 Timber Run Dr., $186,220

60 Timber Run Dr., $185,535

23 Robert Conway Ct., $148,000

2510 Withers Dr., $145,800

Andrews 29510

Home

303 S Rosemary Ave., $194,900

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd 44.45 Ac Jamie Ln., $187,000

Home

3626 Poplar Church Rd., $280,502

172 Highmeadow Ln., $249,000

Conway 29526

Land

1257 Woodstork Dr., $72,500

Home

1848 Woodstork Dr., $407,000

220 Wedgewood Ln., $268,500

619 Tattlesbury Dr., $260,000

195 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $254,000

130 Piperridge Dr., $227,500

152 Regency Dr., $217,500

2771 Sanctuary Blvd., $215,000

221 Ridge Point Dr., $211,900

2204 Rosebud Dr., $210,000

417 Carmello Circle, $205,000

689 Heartwood Dr., $193,230

1031 Kennington Ct., $188,156

1054 Kennington Ct., $184,940

1020 Morning Dale St., $184,900

551 Highway 905, $173,000

852 Windsor Rose Dr., $168,034

121 Hickory Dr., $160,000

1111 Lancelot Ln., $157,500

140 Wellspring Dr., $120,000

508 Pearl St., $94,500

Condo/Townhouse

320 Kiskadee Loop, $145,500

3555 Highway 544, $53,000

Conway 29527

Land

Harper Rd., $71,000

Tbd Harper Rd., $65,000

6th Ave., $13,000

Home

3106 Merganser Dr., $205,884

3416 Merganser Dr., $187,765

1301 Teal Ct., $155,774

2209 9th Ave., $134,000

3664 Red Elf Ln., $100,000

Condo/Townhouse

125 Country Manor Dr., $110,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

2829 Bertie Rd., $27,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 45 Mica Dr., $19,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $9,500

Home

3681 Park Pointe Ave., $286,790

3159 Hermitage Dr., $285,000

1166 Pyxie Moss Dr., $281,257

407 Palm Lakes Blvd., $279,818

215 Rolling Woods Ct., $279,435

3721 On Deck Circle, $278,858

3717 On Deck Circle, $273,080

2129 Brunswick Circle, $176,000

463 Cordgrass Ln., $175,000

101 Versie Rd., $167,000

4509 Spyglass Dr., $155,000

146 Queens Rd., $68,000

Condo/Townhouse

400 Papyrus Circle, $199,247

4225 Coquina Harbor Dr., $169,900

4449 Turtle Ln., $142,000

4502 W Harbour Ct., $128,000

4430 Eastport Blvd., $103,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $98,000

4353 Spa Dr., $82,000

1095 W Plantation Dr., $80,500

4337 Spa Dr., $70,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $69,500

Longs 29568

Home

1837 Fairwinds Dr., $228,642

371 Shell Bank Dr., $219,900

4036 Comfort Valley Dr., $209,660

705 Ashley Manor Dr., $207,000

2901 Thompson Rd., $191,500

228 Monterrey Dr., $179,000

268 Oak Crest Circle, $168,900

122 Balsa Dr., $165,950

2160 Highway 9 W, $146,000

2107 E Business 9, $170,000

112 Allsbrook Rd., $169,295

957 Highway 9 Business E, $159,999

1167 Daisy Rd., $159,900

4637 Dogwood St., $155,000

2842 Hardee Ave., $154,901

718 Camp Swamp Rd., $110,000

1128 Highway 301, $161,000

3068 Baxter Rd., $35,000

9 Chapin Circle, $674,000

401 N Highland Way, $320,000

980 Little Creek Rd., $292,500

301 Maison Dr., $252,500

Condo/Townhouse

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $369,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $299,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $288,000

10200 Beach Club Dr., $259,500

401 Abergele Way, $252,000

223 Maison Dr., $149,900

250 Maison Dr., $148,000

9621 Shore Dr., $144,900

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $125,000

7700 Porcher Dr., $112,000

202 75th Ave. N, $110,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

200 N 76th Ave. N, $93,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $90,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $89,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $88,000

9550 Shore Dr., $87,250

10301 N Kings Hwy., $86,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $77,000

210 75th Ave N, $76,000

6702 Jefferson Pl., $75,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $74,900

201 75th Ave N, $72,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $71,500

9550 Shore Dr., $70,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $70,000

10301 N Kings Hwy., $64,500

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $52,500

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $46,250

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

339 Sparrow Dr., $120,000

Home

961 Abernathy Place, $429,940

965 Abernathy Place, $363,318

245 Ocean Commons Dr., $245,760

804 Atlantic Commons Dr., $236,500

1713 Hathaway Ln., $208,000

2004 Ocean Way, $202,000

1405 Destin Ct., $195,000

1020 South Myrtle Dr., $149,900

6001-1108 S Kings Hwy., $262,500

509 Mallard Lake Circle, $226,500

6001 S Kings Hwy., $145,000

6001-5620 South Kings Hwy., $130,000

Condo/Townhouse

616 16th Ave. S, $169,900

815 Lakeside Dr., $152,250

1015 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

2225 Clearwater Dr., $115,000

1510 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1100 Deer Creek Rd., $64,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 85 Cascade Dr., $95,000

Home

364 Jay St., $395,000

339 Scottsdale Ct., $348,425

233 Splendor Circle, $327,452

845 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $326,107

253 Splendor Ci Splendor Circle, $302,711

527 Chanted Dr., $300,000

261 Splendor Circle, $272,828

429 Cypress Ave., $270,000

2124 Green Heron Dr., $257,000

162 Heron Lake Ct., $256,698

161 Heron Lake Ct., $239,924

767 Planters Trace Loop, $234,900

1388 Oakmont Ct., $213,000

3009 Davidson Trail, $115,000

1846 S Waccamaw Dr., $587,000

732 S Dogwood Dr., $575,000

428 East Surfwind Dr., $51,000

Condo/Townhouse

598 Coquina Ave., $315,000

780 Pickering Dr., $199,000

1106 Louise Costin Ln., $172,000

105 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $152,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

340 W Palms Dr., $157,000

Home

1931 Mccord St., $415,000

5716 Quail Hollow Dr., $395,000

1675 Suncrest Dr., $386,000

2454 Goldfinch Dr., $348,445

4716 Bermuda Way, $325,000

908 Culbertson Ave., $299,900

2553 Goldfinch Dr., $293,640

2014 Heritage Loop, $267,000

1578 Landing Rd., $195,000

2947 Temperance Dr., $158,000

1566 Landing Rd., $148,000

115 Whitehaven Ct., $125,000

Condo/Townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $415,000

5507 N Ocean Blvd., $330,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $305,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $231,125

4355 Willoughby Ln., $219,000

2511 South Ocean Blvd., $217,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $173,500

2000 Ocean Blvd., $140,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,000

601 38th Ave. N, $89,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $66,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $55,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $54,000

5001 Little River Rd., $52,000

4115 Little River Rd., $48,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1273 Ficus Dr., $72,500

505 Dioon Ct., $60,000

2540 Lavender Ln., $49,900

481 West Palms Dr., $41,000

Home

820 Oxbow Dr., $417,000

947 Shipmaster Ave., $407,500

4608 Giddy-Up Ct., $406,540

900 Adaline Ct., $315,000

7075 Swansong Circle, $304,697

6193 Chadderton Circle, $300,000

3118 Bramble Glen Dr., $285,000

557 Wildflower Trail, $282,000

808 Brant St., $267,855

5425 Merrywind Ct., $265,885

809 Brant St., $264,545

4812 New Haven Ct., $253,500

5409 Dunblane Ct., $250,545

837 Brant St., $249,210

4673 Farm Lake Dr., $240,000

1687 Palmetto Palm Dr., $240,000

182 Rocko Dr., $228,500

4171 Setter Ct., $220,000

2206 Haworth Ct., $202,250

773 Rambler Ct., $199,000

178 Belle Grove Dr., $172,500

271 Bellegrove Dr., $163,000

129 Belle Grove Dr., $153,000

610 Daniella Dr., $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

809 Salerno Circle, $201,000

219 Castle Dr., $172,250

6010 Windsor Green Way, $129,900

383 Seabert Rd., $125,000

4499 Girvan Dr., $118,000

4603b Aaran Ct., $115,000

200 Castle Dr., $109,700

1314 River Oaks Dr., $103,000

1025 World Tour Blvd., $101,500

200 Castle Dr., $99,000

564 White River Dr., $93,000

489 White River Rd., $92,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1402 Marina Bay Dr., $250,000

Little River Neck Rd., $65,000

1768 Cenith Dr., $59,000

Home

404 Banyan Place, $647,500

424 7th Ave. S, $514,500

1017 Bonnet Dr., $491,559

1721 N Cove Ct., $399,105

1917 Lake Egret Dr., $377,110

3102 Inland St., $362,500

335 52nd Ave. N, $356,000

5657 Club Course Dr., $285,000

405 27th Ave. S, $225,000

913 Woodmere Ct., $219,900

5804 Swift St., $215,000

1619 Edge Dr., $189,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $940,000

100 North Beach Blvd., $615,000

1003 S Ocean Blvd., $367,500

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $365,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

1820 N Ocean Blvd., $293,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $261,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

4311 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $230,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $225,000

311 N 2nd Ave., $218,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $205,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $198,000

1809 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $187,500

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $181,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $151,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $150,000

1900 Duffy St., $149,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $144,500

304 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $136,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $131,500

5825 Catalina Dr., $131,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $103,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 19 Vintage Dr., $180,000

Lot 46 Cayman Loop, $155,000

Tbd Old Augusta Dr., $100,000

458 Old Ashley Loop, $65,000

980 Hagley Dr., $52,000

966 Hagley Dr., $52,000

948 Hagley Dr., $52,000

Home

250 Myrtle Ave., $865,000

344b Myrtle Ave., $814,700

769 Savannah Dr., $489,450

1252 Hawthorn Dr., $390,800

15 Carnoustie Ct., $375,000

271 Hawthorn Dr., $320,500

97 Portrush Loop, $314,000

57 Georgeanna Ct., $299,500

818 Fieldgate Circle, $297,000

423 Lumbee Circle, $296,000

41 Redwing Ct., $280,000

144 Crane Dr., $277,700

189 Clamdigger Loop, $264,000

30 Parkland Ct., $227,500

18 Majors Ct., $128,000

53 Geney Ln., $125,000

Condo/Townhouse

341 S Dunes Dr., $525,000

82 Mingo Dr., $217,500

16d Salt Marsh Cove, $190,000

456 Red Rose Blvd., $185,000

298 Pinehurst Ln., $183,000

1123 Blue Stem Dr., $177,000

320 Pinehurst Ln., $117,750

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

4151 Whatuthink Rd., $57,000

Home

5437 Longhorn Dr., $288,580

5203 Stockyard Loop, $287,000

301 Cardita Loop, $268,130

1216 Brighton Hill Ave., $267,500

649 Pamlico Ct., $265,000

5198 Stockyard Loop, $258,000

348 Cardita Loop, $255,900

2537 Bear Stand Trail, $250,000

5144 Stockyard Loop, $250,000

283 Catawba River Rd., $247,500

236 Harmony Dr., $245,529

612 Union St., $245,000

721 Devon Estate Ave., $227,744

713 Devon Estate Ave., $227,744

889 Devon Estate Ave., $225,660

1731 Clove Estates Circle, $224,521

102 Cooper River Rd., $221,000

866 Devon Estate Ave., $215,160

294 Wateree River Rd., $210,000

140 Coldwater Circle, $210,000

1246 Brighton Ave., $205,000

418 Camrose Way, $205,000

4064 Grousewood Dr., $196,000

1176 Jumper Trail Circle, $185,000

1132 Jumper Trail Circle, $179,900

209 Sugar Tree Dr., $175,000

206 Fox Squirrel Dr., $168,000

6516 Snowy Egret Trail, $141,000

6624 Heron Point Rd., $116,000

1033 Starcreek Circle, $63,000

Condo/Townhouse

113 Butkus Dr., $125,000

3911 Gladiola Ct., $109,000

