Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
April 7-13

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

1052 Cedar Ct. Nw, $164,900

1940 Coleman Lake Dr., $196,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

330 Sea Trail Dr., $265,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

31 Newport St., $645,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 267 Blue Heron Dr., $69,900

Home

33 Pine Grove Ln., $255,000

122 King George Rd., $229,000

228 Johnstone Ln., $224,500

610 Garden Ave., $217,000

905 Francis Parker Rd., $215,000

414 Olive St., $150,000

3905 Highmarket St., $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

160 Colony Club Dr., $640,000

43 Wedgefield Village Rd., $70,000

Conway 29526

Home

1857 Wood Stork Dr., $334,000

621 Merrywood Rd., $270,000

1476 Tiger Grand Dr., $234,900

1503 Half Penny Loop, $232,000

160 Barons Bluff Dr., $225,075

5383 Party Pines Rd., $225,000

161 Barons Bluff Dr., $214,900

401 Carmello Circle, $212,000

415 Wellman Ct., $210,000

1045 Kennington Ct., $207,790

107 Palm Terrace Loop, $201,585

505 Riviera Ct., $199,900

2105 Cultra Rd., $199,745

2440 Summer Haven Loop, $162,500

1940 West Homewood Rd., $144,900

1225 Lakeland Dr., $143,000

629 Kristen Circle, $112,000

Condo/Townhouse

110 Country Manor Dr., $80,130

1025 Carolina Rd., $58,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Beth Dr., $18,000

Home

228 Wahee Pl., $535,000

1586 Bridgebrook Ln., $225,000

7261 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $199,900

1312 Arbor Ct., $181,450

3152 Holly Loop, $168,410

3512 Merganser Dr., $167,740

163 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $160,000

127 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $146,000

1613 Ward Circle, $50,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Plainfield Rd., $44,000

Tbd Black Island Rd., $25,000

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 41 Swallow Tail Ct., $43,000

Home

2245 Old Sanders Dr., $835,000

4339 5th Ave. N, $649,000

236 Switchgrass Loop, $329,211

376 Switchgrass Loop, $327,009

513 Tourmaline Dr., $205,000

11545 Bay Dr., $190,000

2141 Adams Circle, $182,500

4243 Luck Ave., $178,900

Condo/Townhouse

4510 Lightkeepers Dr., $315,000

398 Goldenrod Circle, $216,900

4621 Lightkeepers Way, $152,000

121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $144,000

134 Scotch Broom Dr., $116,900

4251 Hibiscus Dr., $92,000

1025 W Plantation Dr., $87,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $82,500

4498 Little River Inn Ln., $71,000

Longs 29568

Land

Tract 3 Tom Dorman Rd., $37,000

Lot 24 Truitt Dr., $18,000

Home

206 Shady Arbor Loop, $214,500

4005 Comfort Valley Dr., $196,325

116 Colonial Ct., $176,000

727 Alexis Dr., $175,000

698 Wintercreeper Dr., $163,000

256 Eagle Run, $157,000

Condo/Townhouse

215 Stonewall Circle, $184,900

760 Charter Dr., $94,000

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 3 Fox Bay Rd., $25,163

Tbd Highway 19, $25,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6600 Pozzallo Place, $572,365

6569 Brindisi St., $553,415

8228 Sandlapper Way, $538,440

314 Surfview Pl., $482,500

Condo/Townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $550,000

816 Castleford Circle, $230,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $219,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $214,000

215 N 77th Ave. N, $160,000

205 74th Ave. N, $152,500

7601 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000

158 Seawatch Dr., $126,000

6315a Wedgewood St., $126,000

404 72nd Ave. N, $112,500

202 Maison Dr., $92,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $87,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,225

6803 North Ocean Blvd., $54,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

313 Lakeside Dr., $465,000

515 N 12th Ave., $415,000

1015 S Moss Dr., $395,000

330 S 16th Ave., $310,000

413 Salt Kettle Bay Ct., $305,000

191 Ocean Commons Dr., $255,000

1849 Volunteer Dr., $251,000

6001-1218 S Kings Hwy., $180,000

6001-Mh-134 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

2732 Libra Dr., $57,900

Condo/Townhouse

1011 N Ocean Blvd., $292,500

423 Surfside Dr., $168,200

8960 Duckview Dr., $108,000

2257 Andover Dr., $100,000

1101 2nd Ave. N, $81,000

800-C Deer Creek Rd., $59,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $101,250

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

16 Cane Break Way, $100,000

Lot 32 Orchard Ave., $49,900

Home

42 Cascade Dr., $411,000

1636 Murrell Pl., $377,000

584 Calhoun Dr., $315,000

185 Oak Hampton Dr., $315,000

180 Wicklow Dr., $315,000

542 Sparkleberry Dr., $315,000

140 Shenandoah Dr., $308,000

38 Pinnacle Dr., $295,000

952 Refuge Way, $272,000

217 Heron Lake Ct., $254,114

228 Heron Lake Ct., $229,477

1632 Wood Thrush Dr., $229,000

9679 Eaddy Ln., $188,000

221 Dogwood Dr. S, $325,000

Condo/Townhouse

249 Moonglow Circle, $172,000

152 Chenoa Dr., $134,500

1103 Indian Wells Ct., $115,000

1310 Sweetwater Blvd., $92,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $173,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Blue St., $42,500

Home

935 Iris St., $414,584

2455 Goldfinch Dr., $350,395

998 Ethan Dr., $350,000

3916 Camellia Dr., $340,000

817 Pancho St., $326,000

712 Charlotte Rd., $275,000

4732 Seclusion Ln., $225,000

700 N 46th Ave. N, $215,000

107 Dorman Circle, $129,900

420 Chesterfield Ct., $126,000

406 9th Ave. S, $39,000

Condo/Townhouse

249 Venice Way, $264,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $187,500

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

4820 Magnolia Lake Dr., $144,000

4655 Wild Iris Dr., $132,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000

3211 South Ocean Blvd., $123,000

1200 N Ocean Blvd., $123,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

830 44th Ave. N, $95,000

619 36th Ave. N, $85,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

2000 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $63,500

5001 Little River Rd., $35,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 41 Saint Julian Ln., $139,000

608 Edge Creek Dr., $105,000

Lot 307 Painted Trillium Ct., $38,000

Home

9354 Modena Ct., $900,000

930 Bluffview Dr., $536,750

724 Crystal Water Way, $405,400

4360 Hawkins Dr., $398,240

2919 Moss Bridge Ln., $349,900

4572 Weekly Dr., $314,575

5310 Tremiti Ln., $295,000

726 Carolina Farms Blvd., $270,900

6129 Chadderton Circle, $267,000

4216 Livorn Loop, $251,000

477 Morning Glory Ct., $245,000

2326 Ordsall Ct., $240,000

516 Primrose Ct., $205,000

2629 Scarecrow Way, $193,000

2131 Haystack Way, $181,000

6053 Pantherwood Dr., $174,000

140 Babaco Ct., $167,000

3901 Quail Circle, $142,500

Condo/Townhouse

100 Villa Mar Dr., $194,000

4920 Twin Pond Ct., $127,100

1234 River Oaks Dr., $123,000

4818 Innisbrook Ct., $100,000

476 River Oaks Dr., $95,000

602 Waterway Village Blvd., $82,000

1033 World Tour Blvd., $54,750

112 Cypress Point Dr., $54,750

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1313 Hunters Rest Dr., $40,000

Home

2021 S Ocean Blvd., $900,000

4830 Bucks Bluff Dr., $555,000

1923 N Ocean Blvd., $468,000

5419 Pheasant Dr., $440,000

408 32nd Ave. N, $390,000

702 S 23rd Ave. S, $270,000

5134 Weatherwood Dr., $269,900

1704 26th Ave. N, $220,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $190,000

Condo/Townhouse

1003 S Ocean Blvd., $650,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $300,000

1019 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000

2908 N Ocean Boulevard W, $269,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $267,500

1820 N Ocean Blvd., $257,500

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $235,000

5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $234,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $229,999

2500 N North Ocean Blvd., $220,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $170,000

3601 N Ocean Boulevard W, $164,900

615 2nd Ave. S, $164,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $150,000

5101 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $135,000

807 South Hillside Dr., $134,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $127,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $110,000

1607 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

59 Percival Ct., $168,000

Lot 62 Sandcastle Ct., $65,000

Tbd Kings River Rd., $42,000

Home

615 Springs Ave., $850,000

18 Mcleod Ct., $565,000

35 Oleander Dr., $442,700

77 Hopeland St., $395,000

307 Old Ashley Loop, $390,000

102 Midway Dr., $379,900

1207 Club Circle, $329,000

486 Country Club Dr., $305,000

755 Camden Circle, $297,000

46 Weatherboard Ct., $172,500

Condo/Townhouse

379-1 Golden Bear Dr., $260,000

73 Wallys Way, $225,000

14-A Lakeside Dr., $220,000

1057 Blue Stem Dr., $182,900

60 Crane Dr., $152,500

130 Stillwood Dr., $148,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

94 Black River Rd., $67,500

Lot 36 Harbor Oaks Dr., $48,000

Home

209 Appian Way, $265,000

1821 Rotunda Ct., $259,900

567 Affinity Dr., $249,000

8 Chactaw Rd., $244,000

183 Fountain Pointe Ln., $203,473

147 Fountain Pointe Ln., $198,000

313 Harbour Reef Dr., $182,900

317 Rylan Jacob Pl., $181,000

325 Southern Branch Dr., $168,750

6616 West Sweetbriar Trail, $143,000

6455 Sweet Gum Trail, $139,900

6518 Snowy Egret Trail, $129,000

4314 Bradford Circle, $56,000

Condo/Townhouse

1606-C Palmina Loop, $186,000

621 Banks Dr., $178,900

126 Ella Kinley Circle, $148,000

3983 Forsythia Ct., $122,000

3955 Gladiola Ct., $113,400

6022 Dick Pond Rd., $85,000

1130 Saint George Ln., $60,000

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $27,000

