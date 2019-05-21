Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News
April 7-13
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
1052 Cedar Ct. Nw, $164,900
1940 Coleman Lake Dr., $196,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
330 Sea Trail Dr., $265,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
31 Newport St., $645,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 267 Blue Heron Dr., $69,900
Home
33 Pine Grove Ln., $255,000
122 King George Rd., $229,000
228 Johnstone Ln., $224,500
610 Garden Ave., $217,000
905 Francis Parker Rd., $215,000
414 Olive St., $150,000
3905 Highmarket St., $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
160 Colony Club Dr., $640,000
43 Wedgefield Village Rd., $70,000
Conway 29526
Home
1857 Wood Stork Dr., $334,000
621 Merrywood Rd., $270,000
1476 Tiger Grand Dr., $234,900
1503 Half Penny Loop, $232,000
160 Barons Bluff Dr., $225,075
5383 Party Pines Rd., $225,000
161 Barons Bluff Dr., $214,900
401 Carmello Circle, $212,000
415 Wellman Ct., $210,000
1045 Kennington Ct., $207,790
107 Palm Terrace Loop, $201,585
505 Riviera Ct., $199,900
2105 Cultra Rd., $199,745
2440 Summer Haven Loop, $162,500
1940 West Homewood Rd., $144,900
1225 Lakeland Dr., $143,000
629 Kristen Circle, $112,000
Condo/Townhouse
110 Country Manor Dr., $80,130
1025 Carolina Rd., $58,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Beth Dr., $18,000
Home
228 Wahee Pl., $535,000
1586 Bridgebrook Ln., $225,000
7261 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $199,900
1312 Arbor Ct., $181,450
3152 Holly Loop, $168,410
3512 Merganser Dr., $167,740
163 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $160,000
127 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $146,000
1613 Ward Circle, $50,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Plainfield Rd., $44,000
Tbd Black Island Rd., $25,000
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 41 Swallow Tail Ct., $43,000
Home
2245 Old Sanders Dr., $835,000
4339 5th Ave. N, $649,000
236 Switchgrass Loop, $329,211
376 Switchgrass Loop, $327,009
513 Tourmaline Dr., $205,000
11545 Bay Dr., $190,000
2141 Adams Circle, $182,500
4243 Luck Ave., $178,900
Condo/Townhouse
4510 Lightkeepers Dr., $315,000
398 Goldenrod Circle, $216,900
4621 Lightkeepers Way, $152,000
121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $144,000
134 Scotch Broom Dr., $116,900
4251 Hibiscus Dr., $92,000
1025 W Plantation Dr., $87,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $82,500
4498 Little River Inn Ln., $71,000
Longs 29568
Land
Tract 3 Tom Dorman Rd., $37,000
Lot 24 Truitt Dr., $18,000
Home
206 Shady Arbor Loop, $214,500
4005 Comfort Valley Dr., $196,325
116 Colonial Ct., $176,000
727 Alexis Dr., $175,000
698 Wintercreeper Dr., $163,000
256 Eagle Run, $157,000
Condo/Townhouse
215 Stonewall Circle, $184,900
760 Charter Dr., $94,000
Loris 29569
Land
Lot 3 Fox Bay Rd., $25,163
Tbd Highway 19, $25,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6600 Pozzallo Place, $572,365
6569 Brindisi St., $553,415
8228 Sandlapper Way, $538,440
314 Surfview Pl., $482,500
Condo/Townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $550,000
816 Castleford Circle, $230,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $219,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $214,000
215 N 77th Ave. N, $160,000
205 74th Ave. N, $152,500
7601 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000
158 Seawatch Dr., $126,000
6315a Wedgewood St., $126,000
404 72nd Ave. N, $112,500
202 Maison Dr., $92,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $87,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,225
6803 North Ocean Blvd., $54,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
313 Lakeside Dr., $465,000
515 N 12th Ave., $415,000
1015 S Moss Dr., $395,000
330 S 16th Ave., $310,000
413 Salt Kettle Bay Ct., $305,000
191 Ocean Commons Dr., $255,000
1849 Volunteer Dr., $251,000
6001-1218 S Kings Hwy., $180,000
6001-Mh-134 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
2732 Libra Dr., $57,900
Condo/Townhouse
1011 N Ocean Blvd., $292,500
423 Surfside Dr., $168,200
8960 Duckview Dr., $108,000
2257 Andover Dr., $100,000
1101 2nd Ave. N, $81,000
800-C Deer Creek Rd., $59,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $101,250
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
16 Cane Break Way, $100,000
Lot 32 Orchard Ave., $49,900
Home
42 Cascade Dr., $411,000
1636 Murrell Pl., $377,000
584 Calhoun Dr., $315,000
185 Oak Hampton Dr., $315,000
180 Wicklow Dr., $315,000
542 Sparkleberry Dr., $315,000
140 Shenandoah Dr., $308,000
38 Pinnacle Dr., $295,000
952 Refuge Way, $272,000
217 Heron Lake Ct., $254,114
228 Heron Lake Ct., $229,477
1632 Wood Thrush Dr., $229,000
9679 Eaddy Ln., $188,000
221 Dogwood Dr. S, $325,000
Condo/Townhouse
249 Moonglow Circle, $172,000
152 Chenoa Dr., $134,500
1103 Indian Wells Ct., $115,000
1310 Sweetwater Blvd., $92,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $173,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Blue St., $42,500
Home
935 Iris St., $414,584
2455 Goldfinch Dr., $350,395
998 Ethan Dr., $350,000
3916 Camellia Dr., $340,000
817 Pancho St., $326,000
712 Charlotte Rd., $275,000
4732 Seclusion Ln., $225,000
700 N 46th Ave. N, $215,000
107 Dorman Circle, $129,900
420 Chesterfield Ct., $126,000
406 9th Ave. S, $39,000
Condo/Townhouse
249 Venice Way, $264,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $187,500
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
4820 Magnolia Lake Dr., $144,000
4655 Wild Iris Dr., $132,000
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $128,000
3211 South Ocean Blvd., $123,000
1200 N Ocean Blvd., $123,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
830 44th Ave. N, $95,000
619 36th Ave. N, $85,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $83,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
2000 S Ocean Blvd., $67,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $63,500
5001 Little River Rd., $35,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 41 Saint Julian Ln., $139,000
608 Edge Creek Dr., $105,000
Lot 307 Painted Trillium Ct., $38,000
Home
9354 Modena Ct., $900,000
930 Bluffview Dr., $536,750
724 Crystal Water Way, $405,400
4360 Hawkins Dr., $398,240
2919 Moss Bridge Ln., $349,900
4572 Weekly Dr., $314,575
5310 Tremiti Ln., $295,000
726 Carolina Farms Blvd., $270,900
6129 Chadderton Circle, $267,000
4216 Livorn Loop, $251,000
477 Morning Glory Ct., $245,000
2326 Ordsall Ct., $240,000
516 Primrose Ct., $205,000
2629 Scarecrow Way, $193,000
2131 Haystack Way, $181,000
6053 Pantherwood Dr., $174,000
140 Babaco Ct., $167,000
3901 Quail Circle, $142,500
Condo/Townhouse
100 Villa Mar Dr., $194,000
4920 Twin Pond Ct., $127,100
1234 River Oaks Dr., $123,000
4818 Innisbrook Ct., $100,000
476 River Oaks Dr., $95,000
602 Waterway Village Blvd., $82,000
1033 World Tour Blvd., $54,750
112 Cypress Point Dr., $54,750
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1313 Hunters Rest Dr., $40,000
Home
2021 S Ocean Blvd., $900,000
4830 Bucks Bluff Dr., $555,000
1923 N Ocean Blvd., $468,000
5419 Pheasant Dr., $440,000
408 32nd Ave. N, $390,000
702 S 23rd Ave. S, $270,000
5134 Weatherwood Dr., $269,900
1704 26th Ave. N, $220,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $190,000
Condo/Townhouse
1003 S Ocean Blvd., $650,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $300,000
1019 S Ocean Blvd., $285,000
2908 N Ocean Boulevard W, $269,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $267,500
1820 N Ocean Blvd., $257,500
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $235,000
5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $234,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $229,999
2500 N North Ocean Blvd., $220,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $170,000
3601 N Ocean Boulevard W, $164,900
615 2nd Ave. S, $164,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $150,000
5101 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $135,000
807 South Hillside Dr., $134,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $127,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $110,000
1607 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
59 Percival Ct., $168,000
Lot 62 Sandcastle Ct., $65,000
Tbd Kings River Rd., $42,000
Home
615 Springs Ave., $850,000
18 Mcleod Ct., $565,000
35 Oleander Dr., $442,700
77 Hopeland St., $395,000
307 Old Ashley Loop, $390,000
102 Midway Dr., $379,900
1207 Club Circle, $329,000
486 Country Club Dr., $305,000
755 Camden Circle, $297,000
46 Weatherboard Ct., $172,500
Condo/Townhouse
379-1 Golden Bear Dr., $260,000
73 Wallys Way, $225,000
14-A Lakeside Dr., $220,000
1057 Blue Stem Dr., $182,900
60 Crane Dr., $152,500
130 Stillwood Dr., $148,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
94 Black River Rd., $67,500
Lot 36 Harbor Oaks Dr., $48,000
Home
209 Appian Way, $265,000
1821 Rotunda Ct., $259,900
567 Affinity Dr., $249,000
8 Chactaw Rd., $244,000
183 Fountain Pointe Ln., $203,473
147 Fountain Pointe Ln., $198,000
313 Harbour Reef Dr., $182,900
317 Rylan Jacob Pl., $181,000
325 Southern Branch Dr., $168,750
6616 West Sweetbriar Trail, $143,000
6455 Sweet Gum Trail, $139,900
6518 Snowy Egret Trail, $129,000
4314 Bradford Circle, $56,000
Condo/Townhouse
1606-C Palmina Loop, $186,000
621 Banks Dr., $178,900
126 Ella Kinley Circle, $148,000
3983 Forsythia Ct., $122,000
3955 Gladiola Ct., $113,400
6022 Dick Pond Rd., $85,000
1130 Saint George Ln., $60,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $27,000
