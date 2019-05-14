Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
Up Next
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By

March 31-April 6

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

955 Waterview Ln., $27,000

Home

26 Swamp Fox Dr., $208,000

1944 Coleman Lake Dr., $198,500

Condo/Townhouse

22 Boundary Line Dr. Nw, $97,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

507 Lake Shore Dr., $124,000

Home

428 6th St., $520,000

478 Osprey Ct., $415,000

Condo/Townhouse

263 Clubhouse Rd., $220,000

31 Beaufort St., $160,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

115 Joanna Gillard Ln., $5,000

125 Joanna Gillard Ln., $5,000

Home

167 William Screven St., $320,000

1203 Prince St., $285,000

638 Garden Ave., $227,425

607 Garden Ave., $220,000

2408 South Island Rd., $171,600

146 Robert Conway Ct., $156,000

Andrews 29510

Home

1121 Aimwell Rd., $32,000

Aynor 29511

Home

140 Old English Rd., $268,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Big Bull Landing Rd., $235,000

Lots B & C 13th Ave., $165,000

1437 Whooping Crane Dr., $75,000

0 Elizabeth St., $50,000

3894 Highway 905, $45,900

107 Murphy Way, $26,500

Home

1012 Noddy Ct., $270,000

4527 Long Avenue Ext., $241,500

1050 Kennington Ct., $227,295

815 Helms Way, $222,000

126 University Dr., $200,000

105 Laurelwood Ln., $199,000

403 Sellers Rd., $193,393

1043 Kennigton Ct., $187,420

1500 Oak St., $174,900

448 Windermere Lake Circle, $167,490

109 Adrianna Circle, $160,000

1717 Fairbanks Dr., $147,000

212 12th Ave., $140,000

208 Sherwood Dr., $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

300 Willow Green Dr., $127,500

200 Willow Green Dr., $113,000

Conway 29527

Home

1539 Highway 548, $190,400

3127 Holly Loop, $185,360

6855 Dongola Hwy., $170,000

2704 Bluebell Ln., $170,000

3508 Merganser Dr., $162,296

1101 Cymmer Ct., $153,900

3197 Holly Loop, $153,700

100 Windsor Springs Rd., $150,900

424 E D St., $150,000

1308 Leatherman Rd., $140,000

1304 Leatherman Rd., $138,000

7104 Horseshoe Circle, $92,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

136 Penn Circle, $188,050

104 Fox Trot Dr., $165,000

Little River 29566

Home

3594 Ethel Ln., $295,000

4225 Ravenwood Dr., $257,500

930 Callant Dr., $199,900

4568 Spyglass Dr., $185,000

90 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $181,050

2625 Jasper St., $111,495

Condo/Townhouse

402 Goldenrod Circle, $253,900

113 Goldenrod Circle, $199,900

4440 Nassau Ct., $192,000

233 Banbury Ln., $187,500

121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $154,000

4149 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $69,900

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $52,000

Longs 29568

Home

333 Sun Colony Blvd., $228,850

4024 Comfort Valley Dr., $221,203

274 Sun Colony Blvd., $210,000

244 Cupola Dr., $192,000

348 Sun Colony Blvd., $189,990

555 Buck Trail Ln., $185,000

129 Tomoka Trail, $148,550

375 Bear Grass Rd. E, $105,000

Condo/Townhouse

181 Charter Dr., $97,000

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 21 Highway 777, $39,000

Home

2625 Coats Rd., $239,900

3797 Highway 66, $95,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

307 67th Ave. N, $665,000

7809 Monarch Dr., $455,000

299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $223,000

6508 Bryant St., $120,000

Condo/Townhouse

6810 N Ocean Blvd., $254,000

309 Westbury Ct., $253,500

302 Westbury Ct., $220,000

9571 Shore Dr Shore Dr., $205,000

201 74th Ave. N, $198,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

9550 Shore Dr., $161,000

9520 Shore Dr., $140,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $125,750

202 75th Ave N, $107,500

312 69th Ave. N, $96,500

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $87,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

409 5th Ave. N, $516,000

934 Anson Ct., $368,000

1415 N Poplar Dr., $287,000

1661 Hack Ct., $250,000

614 3rd Ave. S, $249,000

1004 Lizzie Ln., $202,458

510 5th Ave. N, $195,000

316 13th Ave. S, $140,000

6001-A4 S Kings Hwy., $290,000

6001-Mh138 S Kings Hwy., $115,000

Condo/Townhouse

8553 Hopkins Circle, $109,900

1833 Crooked Pine Dr., $103,000

1851 Colony Dr., $85,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $137,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,600

5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $81,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

2.41 Acres Highway 17 Bypass, $462,500

Lot 48 Highwood Circle, $87,000

3613 Jordan Landing Rd., $85,000

Home

4502 Wagon Run Circle, $425,000

455 Hyacinth Loop, $338,000

4587 Fringetree Dr., $193,900

9852 Conifer Ln., $182,500

1002 Durham Ct., $85,000

600 Live Oak Dr., $78,000

140 Ridgeway Loop, $44,000

52 Conway Ct., $37,500

146 Ridgeway Loop, $26,000

114 Easy St., $300,000

1504 Sunnydale Ln., $145,000

Condo/Townhouse

1029 Ray Costin Way, $257,000

709 Pickering Dr., $210,000

850 Sail Ln., $176,900

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $160,000

643 Wilshire Ln., $157,500

907 Knoll Shores Ct., $122,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $168,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5307 Ocean Village Dr., $250,000

Home

1846 Cart Ln., $321,500

1407 Saint Thomas Circle, $320,000

1359 Berkshire Ave., $310,000

825 44th Ave. N, $292,500

5410 Hampton Circle, $265,000

518 32nd Ave. N, $258,000

4714 Cloister Ln., $216,000

1201 Monticello Dr., $199,900

738 Columbia Dr., $184,900

2420 Morlynn Dr., $167,000

1679 Perry Circle, $103,000

1341 Sea Foam Ln., $56,000

Condo/Townhouse

2006 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000

1837 Culbertson Ave., $236,500

4893 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $185,000

400 N 20th Ave. N, $181,500

662 Mallard Lake Dr., $171,900

2004 N Ocean Blvd., $161,000

4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $159,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000

517 35th Ave. N, $126,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $116,500

900 Courtyard Dr., $115,000

4767 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000

4679 Wild Iris Dr., $113,000

3756 Citation Way, $112,500

201 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500

303 20th Ave. S, $97,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000

3795 Hitchcock Way, $89,000

4749 Wild Iris Dr., $87,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,900

618b 35th Ave. N, $82,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $80,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000

1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $78,000

5001 Little River Rd., $73,000

508 63rd Ave. N, $71,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $64,800

1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $63,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $60,900

1204 Benna Dr., $60,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $60,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $49,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $41,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $29,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1003 East Isle Of Palms Ave., $48,000

Lot 29 Carsten Ct., $40,000

Home

4001 Captiva Row, $525,000

578 Indigo Bay Circle, $481,318

9109 Abingdon Dr., $452,500

4047 Girvan Dr., $387,000

1025 Planters Pl., $385,900

4819 Seabreeze Ln., $385,000

510 Quincey Hall Dr., $369,000

2301 Ordsall Ct., $308,000

5016 Sandlewood Dr., $299,900

1100 Cycad Dr., $289,900

7018 Woodsong Dr., $287,500

5441 Merrywind Ct., $279,448

3809 Tyford Ct., $249,900

4180 Livorn Loop, $240,000

184 Dove Ct., $227,000

5421 Merrywind Cr., $226,000

416 Abercromby Ct., $210,000

657 Oakhurst Dr., $182,000

357 Thistle Ln., $168,250

4301 Summitt Trail, $155,777

708 West Perry Rd., $153,500

Condo/Townhouse

291 - A Connemara Dr., $175,000

322 Castle Dr., $170,000

1265 Shoebridge Dr., $155,000

4869 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $143,000

4926 Pond Shoals Ct., $136,000

5000 Windsor Green Way, $114,900

4854 Meadow Sweet Dr., $114,000

4826 Innisbrook Ct., $113,000

109 Ashley Park Dr., $92,000

505 Wickham Dr., $80,000

1310 River Oaks Dr., $60,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

708 S Holloway Circle, $215,000

Home

6300 N Ocean Blvd., $840,000

1117 Bonnet Dr., $490,000

2117 Via Palma Dr., $465,000

5108 Weatherwood Dr., $289,900

817 Bronwyn Circle, $261,000

2414 Hilton Dr., $210,000

4519 Willet St., $24,000

Condo/Townhouse

3400 N Ocean Blvd., $565,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $395,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $394,000

102 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $320,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $312,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $301,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $282,000

4922 Cinzia Ln., $252,000

6108 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $195,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $192,500

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $180,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $177,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $174,950

5101 N Ocean Blvd., $174,900

821 Madiera Dr., $173,000

3701 S Ocean Blvd., $169,500

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $168,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $142,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $133,000

204 Landing Rd., $132,900

213 Landing Rd., $130,000

1208 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $128,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

912 Villa Dr., $115,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000

806 Conway St., $94,500

804 S 12th Ave., $45,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

228 Tipperary Pl., $480,000

Home

2796 Vanderbilt Blvd., $955,000

732 Savannah Dr., $440,000

70 Wild Rice Dr., $427,990

279 Chapman Loop, $400,000

160 Shipmaster Ave., $389,900

235 Castaway Key Dr., $351,225

287 Emerson Loop, $350,000

817 Aspen Loop, $345,000

45 Hagley Retreat Dr., $271,300

Condo/Townhouse

217 Osprey Watch Circle, $450,000

489-6 Golden Bear Dr., $285,000

21 Inlet Point Dr., $240,000

423 Parker Dr., $230,000

93 Palisades Loop, $177,000

423 Parker Dr., $170,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

7568 Enterprise Rd., $75,000

Lot 3 Bear Dance Rd., $64,000

7568 Enterprise Rd., $45,000

Home

655 Chamberlin Rd., $500,000

2619 Henagan Ln., $440,000

4012 Blackwood Ct., $390,000

224 Southbury Dr., $252,750

313 Caspian Tern Dr., $215,000

4173 Whatuthink Rd., $209,900

653 Rambler Ct., $200,000

162 Sugar Mill Loop, $199,900

127 Palm Cove Circle, $177,000

5091 Mill Pond Rd., $162,000

4660 Misty Ln., $124,500

Condo/Townhouse

601 A Machrie Loop, $243,080

1114 Dinger Dr., $164,337

829 Triple Ct., $128,000

117 Olde Towne Way, $127,500

6010 Dick Pond Rd., $70,000

  Comments  