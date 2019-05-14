Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
March 31-April 6
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
955 Waterview Ln., $27,000
Home
26 Swamp Fox Dr., $208,000
1944 Coleman Lake Dr., $198,500
Condo/Townhouse
22 Boundary Line Dr. Nw, $97,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
507 Lake Shore Dr., $124,000
Home
428 6th St., $520,000
478 Osprey Ct., $415,000
Condo/Townhouse
263 Clubhouse Rd., $220,000
31 Beaufort St., $160,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
115 Joanna Gillard Ln., $5,000
125 Joanna Gillard Ln., $5,000
Home
167 William Screven St., $320,000
1203 Prince St., $285,000
638 Garden Ave., $227,425
607 Garden Ave., $220,000
2408 South Island Rd., $171,600
146 Robert Conway Ct., $156,000
Andrews 29510
Home
1121 Aimwell Rd., $32,000
Aynor 29511
Home
140 Old English Rd., $268,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Big Bull Landing Rd., $235,000
Lots B & C 13th Ave., $165,000
1437 Whooping Crane Dr., $75,000
0 Elizabeth St., $50,000
3894 Highway 905, $45,900
107 Murphy Way, $26,500
Home
1012 Noddy Ct., $270,000
4527 Long Avenue Ext., $241,500
1050 Kennington Ct., $227,295
815 Helms Way, $222,000
126 University Dr., $200,000
105 Laurelwood Ln., $199,000
403 Sellers Rd., $193,393
1043 Kennigton Ct., $187,420
1500 Oak St., $174,900
448 Windermere Lake Circle, $167,490
109 Adrianna Circle, $160,000
1717 Fairbanks Dr., $147,000
212 12th Ave., $140,000
208 Sherwood Dr., $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
300 Willow Green Dr., $127,500
200 Willow Green Dr., $113,000
Conway 29527
Home
1539 Highway 548, $190,400
3127 Holly Loop, $185,360
6855 Dongola Hwy., $170,000
2704 Bluebell Ln., $170,000
3508 Merganser Dr., $162,296
1101 Cymmer Ct., $153,900
3197 Holly Loop, $153,700
100 Windsor Springs Rd., $150,900
424 E D St., $150,000
1308 Leatherman Rd., $140,000
1304 Leatherman Rd., $138,000
7104 Horseshoe Circle, $92,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
136 Penn Circle, $188,050
104 Fox Trot Dr., $165,000
Little River 29566
Home
3594 Ethel Ln., $295,000
4225 Ravenwood Dr., $257,500
930 Callant Dr., $199,900
4568 Spyglass Dr., $185,000
90 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $181,050
2625 Jasper St., $111,495
Condo/Townhouse
402 Goldenrod Circle, $253,900
113 Goldenrod Circle, $199,900
4440 Nassau Ct., $192,000
233 Banbury Ln., $187,500
121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $154,000
4149 Hibiscus Dr., $110,000
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $69,900
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $52,000
Longs 29568
Home
333 Sun Colony Blvd., $228,850
4024 Comfort Valley Dr., $221,203
274 Sun Colony Blvd., $210,000
244 Cupola Dr., $192,000
348 Sun Colony Blvd., $189,990
555 Buck Trail Ln., $185,000
129 Tomoka Trail, $148,550
375 Bear Grass Rd. E, $105,000
Condo/Townhouse
181 Charter Dr., $97,000
Loris 29569
Land
Lot 21 Highway 777, $39,000
Home
2625 Coats Rd., $239,900
3797 Highway 66, $95,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
307 67th Ave. N, $665,000
7809 Monarch Dr., $455,000
299 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $223,000
6508 Bryant St., $120,000
Condo/Townhouse
6810 N Ocean Blvd., $254,000
309 Westbury Ct., $253,500
302 Westbury Ct., $220,000
9571 Shore Dr Shore Dr., $205,000
201 74th Ave. N, $198,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
9550 Shore Dr., $161,000
9520 Shore Dr., $140,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $125,750
202 75th Ave N, $107,500
312 69th Ave. N, $96,500
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $87,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
409 5th Ave. N, $516,000
934 Anson Ct., $368,000
1415 N Poplar Dr., $287,000
1661 Hack Ct., $250,000
614 3rd Ave. S, $249,000
1004 Lizzie Ln., $202,458
510 5th Ave. N, $195,000
316 13th Ave. S, $140,000
6001-A4 S Kings Hwy., $290,000
6001-Mh138 S Kings Hwy., $115,000
Condo/Townhouse
8553 Hopkins Circle, $109,900
1833 Crooked Pine Dr., $103,000
1851 Colony Dr., $85,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $137,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,600
5905 S Kings Hwy., $125,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $81,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
2.41 Acres Highway 17 Bypass, $462,500
Lot 48 Highwood Circle, $87,000
3613 Jordan Landing Rd., $85,000
Home
4502 Wagon Run Circle, $425,000
455 Hyacinth Loop, $338,000
4587 Fringetree Dr., $193,900
9852 Conifer Ln., $182,500
1002 Durham Ct., $85,000
600 Live Oak Dr., $78,000
140 Ridgeway Loop, $44,000
52 Conway Ct., $37,500
146 Ridgeway Loop, $26,000
114 Easy St., $300,000
1504 Sunnydale Ln., $145,000
Condo/Townhouse
1029 Ray Costin Way, $257,000
709 Pickering Dr., $210,000
850 Sail Ln., $176,900
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $160,000
643 Wilshire Ln., $157,500
907 Knoll Shores Ct., $122,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $168,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
5307 Ocean Village Dr., $250,000
Home
1846 Cart Ln., $321,500
1407 Saint Thomas Circle, $320,000
1359 Berkshire Ave., $310,000
825 44th Ave. N, $292,500
5410 Hampton Circle, $265,000
518 32nd Ave. N, $258,000
4714 Cloister Ln., $216,000
1201 Monticello Dr., $199,900
738 Columbia Dr., $184,900
2420 Morlynn Dr., $167,000
1679 Perry Circle, $103,000
1341 Sea Foam Ln., $56,000
Condo/Townhouse
2006 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000
1837 Culbertson Ave., $236,500
4893 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $185,000
400 N 20th Ave. N, $181,500
662 Mallard Lake Dr., $171,900
2004 N Ocean Blvd., $161,000
4898 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $159,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $150,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $136,000
517 35th Ave. N, $126,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $116,500
900 Courtyard Dr., $115,000
4767 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000
4679 Wild Iris Dr., $113,000
3756 Citation Way, $112,500
201 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $97,500
303 20th Ave. S, $97,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $93,000
3795 Hitchcock Way, $89,000
4749 Wild Iris Dr., $87,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $84,900
618b 35th Ave. N, $82,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $80,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1605 Ocean Blvd. S, $78,000
5001 Little River Rd., $73,000
508 63rd Ave. N, $71,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $70,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $64,800
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $63,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $60,900
1204 Benna Dr., $60,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $60,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $49,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $41,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $29,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1003 East Isle Of Palms Ave., $48,000
Lot 29 Carsten Ct., $40,000
Home
4001 Captiva Row, $525,000
578 Indigo Bay Circle, $481,318
9109 Abingdon Dr., $452,500
4047 Girvan Dr., $387,000
1025 Planters Pl., $385,900
4819 Seabreeze Ln., $385,000
510 Quincey Hall Dr., $369,000
2301 Ordsall Ct., $308,000
5016 Sandlewood Dr., $299,900
1100 Cycad Dr., $289,900
7018 Woodsong Dr., $287,500
5441 Merrywind Ct., $279,448
3809 Tyford Ct., $249,900
4180 Livorn Loop, $240,000
184 Dove Ct., $227,000
5421 Merrywind Cr., $226,000
416 Abercromby Ct., $210,000
657 Oakhurst Dr., $182,000
357 Thistle Ln., $168,250
4301 Summitt Trail, $155,777
708 West Perry Rd., $153,500
Condo/Townhouse
291 - A Connemara Dr., $175,000
322 Castle Dr., $170,000
1265 Shoebridge Dr., $155,000
4869 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $143,000
4926 Pond Shoals Ct., $136,000
5000 Windsor Green Way, $114,900
4854 Meadow Sweet Dr., $114,000
4826 Innisbrook Ct., $113,000
109 Ashley Park Dr., $92,000
505 Wickham Dr., $80,000
1310 River Oaks Dr., $60,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
708 S Holloway Circle, $215,000
Home
6300 N Ocean Blvd., $840,000
1117 Bonnet Dr., $490,000
2117 Via Palma Dr., $465,000
5108 Weatherwood Dr., $289,900
817 Bronwyn Circle, $261,000
2414 Hilton Dr., $210,000
4519 Willet St., $24,000
Condo/Townhouse
3400 N Ocean Blvd., $565,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $395,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $394,000
102 N Ocean Blvd., $320,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $320,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $312,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $301,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $282,000
4922 Cinzia Ln., $252,000
6108 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $195,000
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $192,500
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $180,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $177,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $174,950
5101 N Ocean Blvd., $174,900
821 Madiera Dr., $173,000
3701 S Ocean Blvd., $169,500
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $168,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $155,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $142,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $142,000
6253 Catalina Dr., $133,000
204 Landing Rd., $132,900
213 Landing Rd., $130,000
1208 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $128,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
912 Villa Dr., $115,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $111,000
806 Conway St., $94,500
804 S 12th Ave., $45,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
228 Tipperary Pl., $480,000
Home
2796 Vanderbilt Blvd., $955,000
732 Savannah Dr., $440,000
70 Wild Rice Dr., $427,990
279 Chapman Loop, $400,000
160 Shipmaster Ave., $389,900
235 Castaway Key Dr., $351,225
287 Emerson Loop, $350,000
817 Aspen Loop, $345,000
45 Hagley Retreat Dr., $271,300
Condo/Townhouse
217 Osprey Watch Circle, $450,000
489-6 Golden Bear Dr., $285,000
21 Inlet Point Dr., $240,000
423 Parker Dr., $230,000
93 Palisades Loop, $177,000
423 Parker Dr., $170,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
7568 Enterprise Rd., $75,000
Lot 3 Bear Dance Rd., $64,000
7568 Enterprise Rd., $45,000
Home
655 Chamberlin Rd., $500,000
2619 Henagan Ln., $440,000
4012 Blackwood Ct., $390,000
224 Southbury Dr., $252,750
313 Caspian Tern Dr., $215,000
4173 Whatuthink Rd., $209,900
653 Rambler Ct., $200,000
162 Sugar Mill Loop, $199,900
127 Palm Cove Circle, $177,000
5091 Mill Pond Rd., $162,000
4660 Misty Ln., $124,500
Condo/Townhouse
601 A Machrie Loop, $243,080
1114 Dinger Dr., $164,337
829 Triple Ct., $128,000
117 Olde Towne Way, $127,500
6010 Dick Pond Rd., $70,000
Comments