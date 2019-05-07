Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
March 24-30
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Home
9115 Devaun Park Blvd., $323,865
624 Dellcastle Ct. NW., $256,479
595 Dellcastle Ct. NW, $243,600
2091 Saybrooke Ln., $227,044
1998 Coleman Lake Dr., $196,000
836 Meadow Ln., $172,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
411 Sailfish St., $432,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Condo/Townhouse
27 Ocean Isle West Blvd., $265,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
4925 Lakewood Dr. SW, $135,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
235 Paradise Ln., $379,000
904 Huger Dr., $275,000
528 Garden Ave., $227,500
431 Harvest Moon Dr., $191,000
248 Timber Run Dr., $185,110
1884 Jasper St., $175,000
104 Lakewood Ave., $170,000
1303 Heyward St., $166,000
251 Timber Run Dr., $161,990
2716 Beaty St., $155,000
2426 Withers St., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
40 Bamboo Loop, $103,000
25 Wedgefield Village Rd., $75,000
Georgetown 29442
Home
419 Bayview Dr., $145,000
Aynor 29511
Home
1307 Pisgah Church Rd., $370,000
Conway 29526
Land
124 Lure Ct., $65,000
Lot 8 Carolina Wren Rd., $20,000
Lot9 Carolina Wren Rd., $20,000
Lot 10 Carolina Wren Rd., $15,000
Lot11 Carolina Wren Rd., $15,000
Home
8233 Forest Lake Dr., $377,500
400 Twinbrook Ct., $345,000
6798 Pinehaven Ln., $310,000
213 Three Oak Ln., $284,590
1721 Highway 905, $277,000
161 Myrtle Grande Dr., $245,000
1651 Fairforest Ct., $245,000
8255 Timber Ridge Rd., $234,900
716 Draw Bridge Dr., $225,000
1700 Brookshade Ct., $220,000
211 Beechwood Ct., $217,000
1105 Dalmore Ct., $214,647
149 Jenna Macy Dr., $210,000
171 Glenwood Dr., $207,000
1034 Kennington Ct., $202,102
164 Westville Dr., $195,000
1046 Kennington Ct., $187,724
2107 Hawksmoor Dr., $172,000
123 Silver Peak Dr., $168,500
1201 Gailard Dr., $167,500
181 Rodney Rd., $149,900
813 Esther Ct., $128,500
1001 Elm St., $67,100
1126 Kingswood Dr., $30,200
Condo/Townhouse
1025 Carolina Rd., $48,000
Conway 29527
Home
1043 Rosehaven Dr., $285,000
7353 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $194,400
314 Macarthur Dr., $176,650
1201 Black Top Ln., $176,000
3475 Holly Loop, $171,000
266 Oak Landing Dr., $167,000
3468 Holly Loop, $164,000
140 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $139,500
1016 Mimosa Ct., $137,000
313 Edgewood Circle, $129,000
1329 Restful Ln., $85,000
214 Fox Hunt Pl., $145,000
12 W Wisteria Dr., $132,500
Little River 29566
Land
4396 Baldwin Ave., $13,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $8,500
4396 Baldwin Ave., $8,000
Home
439 Palm Lakes Blvd., $345,114
3363 Cedar Creek Run, $332,500
3651 Diamond Stars Way, $331,409
3657 Park Pointe Ave., $299,392
258 Rolling Woods Ct., $285,160
3605 Park Pointe Ave., $281,264
228 Switchgrass Loop, $272,671
257 Switchgrass Loop, $271,134
3617 Park Pointe Ave., $251,939
2462 Burning Tree Ln., $240,000
109 Blackpepper Loop, $237,000
3625 Park Pointe Ave., $230,587
3527 Cedar Creek Run, $227,500
1193 Palm Crossing Dr., $219,310
444 Vermillion Dr., $211,000
4123 Sandtrap Ave., $169,000
925 Jasmine Run, $145,000
456 Cordgrass Dr., $135,000
3439 N Point Blvd., $117,500
Condo/Townhouse
4440 Nassau Ct., $285,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $215,000
412 Papyrus Circle, $182,391
4450 Turtle Ln., $152,500
4179 Hibiscus Dr., $116,500
4338 Spa Dr., $87,500
4101 Pinehurst Circle, $85,000
4506 Little River Inn Ln., $68,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $38,000
Longs 29568
Land
612 Trap Shooter Circle, $24,000
TBD Roper Ln., $13,000
Home
420 San Benito Ct., $405,720
404 San Benito Ct., $375,000
1829 Fairwinds Dr., $232,500
108 Staton Ln., $229,000
1508 Brighton Ln., $200,000
406 Oak Crest Circle, $167,000
509 Hyacinth Dr., $162,000
741 Trap Shooter Circle, $141,490
779 Trap Shooter Circle, $128,490
301 White Birch Ln., $111,500
305 White Birch Ln., $111,500
Condo/Townhouse
300 Stonewall Circle, $182,000
760 Charter Dr., $124,000
110 South Shore Blvd., $105,900
830 Fairway Dr., $104,000
623 Tupelo Ln., $57,500
Loris 29569
Land
Tract 1 & 2 Harvey Rd., $190,000
Home
1514 Simpson Creek Dr., $391,000
1239 Scenic Dr., $189,900
605 Blue Daisey Ct., $181,000
460 Carolina Hickory St., $154,900
585 Timber Creek Dr., $152,990
1978 Jasmine Rd., $112,500
3334 Highway 917, $105,000
895 Highway 348, $90,000
4845 Forest Dr., $74,900
218 Flag Patch Rd., $30,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
8050 Cortona Dr., $615,000
6535 Pozzallo Place, $514,415
6441 Cascata Dr., $486,290
6540 Cagliari Court, $477,215
6438 Cascata Dr., $470,940
6607 Pozzallo Place, $465,890
10053 Washington Circle, $275,000
Condo/Townhouse
9650 Shore Dr., $408,000
201 74th Ave. N, $187,000
9580 Shore Dr., $180,000
175 Saint Clears Way, $160,000
201 75th Ave N, $146,000
201 74th Ave. N, $143,000
501 Maison Dr., $138,750
1100 Commons Blvd., $135,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
9764 Leyland Dr., $110,000
7700 Porcher Dr., $95,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $85,000
6900 N North Ocean Blvd., $83,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $78,500
201 74th Ave. N, $74,500
201 N 74th Ave., $73,500
7509 N Ocean Blvd., $69,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $67,000
9550 Shore Dr., $65,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
TBD N Poplar Dr., $169,700
000 N 5th Ave. N, $124,000
Home
910 Anson Ct., $370,000
964 Abernathy Place, $330,542
176 Ocean Commons Dr., $261,470
619 3rd Ave. S, $258,000
220 Obi Lane, $238,490
1610 Broken Anchor Way, $214,200
331 Lakeside Dr., $185,000
544 Mallard Ln., $185,000
105 Dry Gulley Ln., $170,000
1678 Breckingridge Dr., $162,100
537 Drake Ln., $149,100
4909 Willow Ln., $375,000
6001 G7 S Kings Hwy., $270,000
1620 Montclair Dr., $226,000
6001-1800 S Kings Hwy., $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
624 5th Ave. S, $450,000
1035 S Poplar Dr., $212,000
612 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000
413 Deerfield Links Dr., $184,000
1200 Deer Creek Rd., $50,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,250
5905 South Kings Hwy., $101,000
700 Deer Creek Rd., $50,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
537 Seabreeze Dr., $105,000
Home
604 Nautilus Dr., $647,500
5613 South Blackmoor Dr., $430,000
1039 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $369,005
17 Saltwind Loop, $342,000
1013 Flat Rock Ct., $316,500
523 Chanted Dr., $292,452
547 Chanted Dr., $273,322
209 Heron Lake Ct., $258,298
169 Heron Lake Ct., $249,978
211 Waties Dr., $249,900
720 Shenanigan Loop, $229,500
663 Bluebird Ln., $195,000
4023 Douglas Fir Ln., $175,000
421 Caverly Ln., $169,900
9608 Kings Grant Dr., $163,900
3263 Pecan Trail, $88,500
540 Key Largo Ave., $47,500
660 S Dogwood Dr., $815,000
1744 S Waccamaw Dr., $415,000
77 Offshore Dr., $42,500
Condo/Townhouse
1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $310,000
3057 Court St., $235,000
140 Coldstream Cove Loop, $202,000
624 Indigo Bunting Ln., $174,000
711 Painted Bunting Dr., $170,000
816 Wilshire Ln., $143,000
4840 Moss Creek Loop, $127,900
4389 Daphne Ln., $124,500
304 Indian Wells Ct., $119,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $235,000
627 N Waccamaw Dr., $115,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
958 Hendrick Ave., $459,900
1683 Suncrest Dr., $453,578
1489 Brookgreen Dr., $400,000
1629 Laurelcress Dr., $371,335
1991 Oxford St., $337,750
2492 Goldfinch Dr., $334,715
2449 Goldfinch Dr., $329,295
2440 Goldfinch Dr., $321,610
3827 Palmetto Dr., $320,000
2306 Lark Sparrow St., $289,000
2720 Eclipse Dr., $264,000
2550 Goldfinch Dr., $261,435
2568 Goldfinch Dr., $255,310
2887 Ophelia Way, $250,130
2560 Goldfinch Dr., $248,000
2710 Eclipse Dr., $247,820
1852 A Culbertson Ave., $226,000
2682 Ophelia Way, $218,000
2904 Lunar Ct., $217,110
2407 Morlynn Dr., $170,000
2568 Triumph Dr., $164,000
310 2nd Avenue N Chester St., $150,000
2729 Temperance Dr., $122,000
Condo/Townhouse
631 Hibiscus Ave., $222,500
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $198,900
4050 Fairway Lakes Dr., $198,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000
310 73rd Ave. N, $177,500
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000
4843 Carnation Circle, $160,000
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,000
4669 Wild Iris Dr., $142,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000
4695 Wild Iris Dr., $124,500
4819 Orchid Way, $122,000
3887 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $120,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $116,250
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $102,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
830 44th Ave. N, $87,000
2970 Old Bryan Dr., $80,000
504 30th Ave. N, $77,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $70,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
2000 Greens Blvd., $68,650
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000
5001 Little River Rd., $62,500
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $57,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $54,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
2105 Castille Dr., $65,000
Lot 479 Fiddlehead Way, $65,000
3083 Bayhaven Dr., $60,000
446 Seabury Ln., $59,880
608 Carsten Ct., $56,500
2001 Summer Rose Ln., $56,000
TBD Henry James Dr., $52,000
123 East Covington Dr., $50,000
915 Shipmaster Ave., $43,000
952 Shipmaster Ave., $38,000
1116 Cycad Dr., $36,000
Home
2077 Woodburn Dr., $640,000
3071 Marsh Island Dr., $569,000
2634 Riverside Dr., $560,000
8023 Bird Key Ct., $542,000
828 Oxbow Dr., $451,000
836 Crystal Water Way, $414,000
577 Indigo Bay Circle, $412,947
109 Ocean Sands Dr., $373,000
1006 Shipmaster Ave., $365,000
5129 Country Pine Dr., $342,200
1255 Welford Ct., $337,000
1255 Welford Ct., $337,000
8024 Baylight Ct., $332,500
5041 Sandlewood Dr., $330,774
6239 Chadderton Circle, $315,865
115 E Covington Dr., $315,000
4498 Aberdeen Way, $314,900
132 Abcaw Blvd., $312,000
5104 Country Pine Dr., $300,734
597 Wildflower Trail, $287,500
5418 Merrywind Cr., $285,055
6137 Chadderton Circle, $260,205
520 Snapdragon Ct., $255,000
1047 Caprisia Loop, $254,400
970 Willow Bend Dr., $240,000
3624 White Wing Circle, $222,500
442 Dandelion Ln., $219,100
212 Turning Pines Loop, $219,000
1624 Palmetto Palm Dr., $209,900
1690 Palmetto Palm Dr., $193,612
218 Encore Circle, $185,100
343 Bellegrove Dr., $185,000
440 Bellegrove Dr., $172,900
909 Bur Oak Ct., $170,250
4984 Southgate Pkwy., $170,000
169 Brookgate Dr., $169,900
Condo/Townhouse
809 Salerno Circle, $237,786
809 Salerno Circle, $235,403
4412 Livorn Loop, $220,000
809 Salerno Circle, $215,419
900 Grady St., $202,900
809 Salerno Circle, $199,900
900 Grady St., $199,900
900 Grady St., $199,900
215 Castle Dr., $169,000
4425 Montrose Ave., $114,000
1125 Peace Pipe Pl., $112,000
1234 River Oaks Dr., $112,000
500 Wickham Dr., $110,000
4604 Aaran Ct., $99,000
612 River Oaks Dr., $96,000
1294 River Oaks Blvd., $90,000
4811 Innisbrook Ct., $90,000
213 Wando River Rd., $89,900
1298 River Oaks Dr., $72,000
209 Waccamaw Village Dr., $65,000
801 Burcale Rd., $42,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
1004 South Ocean Blvd., $630,000
317 26th Ave N, $540,000
5500 Leatherleaf Dr., $410,000
1909 Lake Egret Dr., $401,750
4909 Stonegate Dr., $400,000
1717 North Cove Ct., $386,840
5906 Channel St., $375,000
3902 Bay Pines Ct., $371,000
5026 Gilbert Ln., $368,000
1009 Oak Marsh Ln., $318,500
404 S 15th Ave. S, $305,000
1424 Fox Hollow Way, $300,000
1648 Harbor Dr., $285,000
904 Tiffany Ln., $190,000
2411 Barry St., $145,900
1020 Phyllis St., $230,000
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $479,000
4850 Cantor Ct., $350,000
2410 Kings Bay Rd., $339,315
2557 Pete Dye Dr., $312,500
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $310,700
102 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $266,400
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $230,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $212,500
5200 Ocean Blvd. N, $210,000
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $192,500
300 Shorehaven Dr., $192,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $176,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
214 Landing Rd., $149,400
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $149,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $148,000
855 Villa Dr., $146,000
2500 N North Ocean Blvd., $144,900
2100 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $135,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $132,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
5824 Catalina Dr., $128,500
107 Toby Ct., $124,000
4201 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $119,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $99,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 2 Old Cypress Circle, $167,500
LOT 75 Hunter Oak Ct., $137,500
Home
29 Angel Oak Dr., $732,000
961 Tuckers Rd., $645,000
33 Sandy Pine Ct., $565,000
54 Bald Cypress Ct., $560,000
500 Lakeshore Dr., $556,250
524 Reserve Dr., $550,000
70 Spreading Oak Dr., $541,125
424 Chapman Loop, $515,000
245 Congressional Dr., $510,000
39 Tidelands Trail, $353,150
162 Ellington Ln., $352,500
1057 Crooked Oak Dr., $339,000
609 Doyle Ave., $330,000
26 Sandbar Ln., $320,000
132 Clamdigger Loop, $266,000
Condo/Townhouse
104 Spartina Circle, $406,500
525 Tuckers Rd., $400,000
82 Inlet Point Dr., $400,000
417 S Dunes Dr., $368,000
56 Bob White Ct., $310,000
73-2 Knights Circle, $232,000
423 Parker Dr., $198,000
403 Red Rose Blvd., $193,000
390 Pinehurst Ln., $166,000
108 Salt Marsh Circle, $105,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
4964 Oat Fields Drive, $329,990
5453 Longhorn Dr., $298,190
5152 Stockyard Loop, $281,422
5307 Shorthorn Way, $265,600
222 Catawba River Rd., $263,000
5449 Longhorn Dr., $250,500
3976 Lochview Dr., $248,000
7473 Springside Dr., $245,000
244 Harmony Ln., $241,675
333 Cardita Loop, $239,000
572 Affinity Dr., $236,245
1001 Parsons Pond Dr., $228,959
7345 Guinevere Circle, $227,000
224 Harmony Ln., $224,887
559 Affinity Dr., $220,000
1704 Clove Estates Circle, $219,524
705 Devon Estate Ave., $217,285
1727 Clove Estates Circle, $217,000
232 Harmony Ln., $213,000
129 Southborough Ln., $196,000
5005 Capulet Circle, $196,000
6915 Ashley Cove Dr., $192,500
6691 Wisteria Dr., $158,000
225 Manor Circle, $157,000
467 Wallingford Circle, $150,000
5649 Tern Hall Dr., $142,900
7016 Walden Ct., $140,000
6612 West Sweetbriar Trail, $127,000
8407 Bloomwood Dr., $96,000
1505 Saint George Ln., $66,000
Condo/Townhouse
604 Machrie Loop, $233,000
603 C Machrie Loop, $202,900
1062 Dinger Dr., $164,045
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $157,820
301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $156,000
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $145,710
301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $129,000
105 Butkus Dr., $127,000
190 Olde Towne Way, $123,900
117 Butkus Dr., $120,000
3919 Gladiola Ct., $115,900
1260 White Tree Circle, $82,000
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $75,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $62,000
