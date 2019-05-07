Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand's 'Golden Mile', on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
March 24-30

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

9115 Devaun Park Blvd., $323,865

624 Dellcastle Ct. NW., $256,479

595 Dellcastle Ct. NW, $243,600

2091 Saybrooke Ln., $227,044

1998 Coleman Lake Dr., $196,000

836 Meadow Ln., $172,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

411 Sailfish St., $432,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Condo/Townhouse

27 Ocean Isle West Blvd., $265,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

4925 Lakewood Dr. SW, $135,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

235 Paradise Ln., $379,000

904 Huger Dr., $275,000

528 Garden Ave., $227,500

431 Harvest Moon Dr., $191,000

248 Timber Run Dr., $185,110

1884 Jasper St., $175,000

104 Lakewood Ave., $170,000

1303 Heyward St., $166,000

251 Timber Run Dr., $161,990

2716 Beaty St., $155,000

2426 Withers St., $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

40 Bamboo Loop, $103,000

25 Wedgefield Village Rd., $75,000

Georgetown 29442

Home

419 Bayview Dr., $145,000

Aynor 29511

Home

1307 Pisgah Church Rd., $370,000

Conway 29526

Land

124 Lure Ct., $65,000

Lot 8 Carolina Wren Rd., $20,000

Lot9 Carolina Wren Rd., $20,000

Lot 10 Carolina Wren Rd., $15,000

Lot11 Carolina Wren Rd., $15,000

Home

8233 Forest Lake Dr., $377,500

400 Twinbrook Ct., $345,000

6798 Pinehaven Ln., $310,000

213 Three Oak Ln., $284,590

1721 Highway 905, $277,000

161 Myrtle Grande Dr., $245,000

1651 Fairforest Ct., $245,000

8255 Timber Ridge Rd., $234,900

716 Draw Bridge Dr., $225,000

1700 Brookshade Ct., $220,000

211 Beechwood Ct., $217,000

1105 Dalmore Ct., $214,647

149 Jenna Macy Dr., $210,000

171 Glenwood Dr., $207,000

1034 Kennington Ct., $202,102

164 Westville Dr., $195,000

1046 Kennington Ct., $187,724

2107 Hawksmoor Dr., $172,000

123 Silver Peak Dr., $168,500

1201 Gailard Dr., $167,500

181 Rodney Rd., $149,900

813 Esther Ct., $128,500

1001 Elm St., $67,100

1126 Kingswood Dr., $30,200

Condo/Townhouse

1025 Carolina Rd., $48,000

Conway 29527

Home

1043 Rosehaven Dr., $285,000

7353 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $194,400

314 Macarthur Dr., $176,650

1201 Black Top Ln., $176,000

3475 Holly Loop, $171,000

266 Oak Landing Dr., $167,000

3468 Holly Loop, $164,000

140 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $139,500

1016 Mimosa Ct., $137,000

313 Edgewood Circle, $129,000

1329 Restful Ln., $85,000

214 Fox Hunt Pl., $145,000

12 W Wisteria Dr., $132,500

Little River 29566

Land

4396 Baldwin Ave., $13,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $8,500

4396 Baldwin Ave., $8,000

Home

439 Palm Lakes Blvd., $345,114

3363 Cedar Creek Run, $332,500

3651 Diamond Stars Way, $331,409

3657 Park Pointe Ave., $299,392

258 Rolling Woods Ct., $285,160

3605 Park Pointe Ave., $281,264

228 Switchgrass Loop, $272,671

257 Switchgrass Loop, $271,134

3617 Park Pointe Ave., $251,939

2462 Burning Tree Ln., $240,000

109 Blackpepper Loop, $237,000

3625 Park Pointe Ave., $230,587

3527 Cedar Creek Run, $227,500

1193 Palm Crossing Dr., $219,310

444 Vermillion Dr., $211,000

4123 Sandtrap Ave., $169,000

925 Jasmine Run, $145,000

456 Cordgrass Dr., $135,000

3439 N Point Blvd., $117,500

Condo/Townhouse

4440 Nassau Ct., $285,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $215,000

412 Papyrus Circle, $182,391

4450 Turtle Ln., $152,500

4179 Hibiscus Dr., $116,500

4338 Spa Dr., $87,500

4101 Pinehurst Circle, $85,000

4506 Little River Inn Ln., $68,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $38,000

Longs 29568

Land

612 Trap Shooter Circle, $24,000

TBD Roper Ln., $13,000

Home

420 San Benito Ct., $405,720

404 San Benito Ct., $375,000

1829 Fairwinds Dr., $232,500

108 Staton Ln., $229,000

1508 Brighton Ln., $200,000

406 Oak Crest Circle, $167,000

509 Hyacinth Dr., $162,000

741 Trap Shooter Circle, $141,490

779 Trap Shooter Circle, $128,490

301 White Birch Ln., $111,500

305 White Birch Ln., $111,500

Condo/Townhouse

300 Stonewall Circle, $182,000

760 Charter Dr., $124,000

110 South Shore Blvd., $105,900

830 Fairway Dr., $104,000

623 Tupelo Ln., $57,500

Loris 29569

Land

Tract 1 & 2 Harvey Rd., $190,000

Home

1514 Simpson Creek Dr., $391,000

1239 Scenic Dr., $189,900

605 Blue Daisey Ct., $181,000

460 Carolina Hickory St., $154,900

585 Timber Creek Dr., $152,990

1978 Jasmine Rd., $112,500

3334 Highway 917, $105,000

895 Highway 348, $90,000

4845 Forest Dr., $74,900

218 Flag Patch Rd., $30,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

8050 Cortona Dr., $615,000

6535 Pozzallo Place, $514,415

6441 Cascata Dr., $486,290

6540 Cagliari Court, $477,215

6438 Cascata Dr., $470,940

6607 Pozzallo Place, $465,890

10053 Washington Circle, $275,000

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Dr., $408,000

201 74th Ave. N, $187,000

9580 Shore Dr., $180,000

175 Saint Clears Way, $160,000

201 75th Ave N, $146,000

201 74th Ave. N, $143,000

501 Maison Dr., $138,750

1100 Commons Blvd., $135,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

9764 Leyland Dr., $110,000

7700 Porcher Dr., $95,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $89,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $85,000

6900 N North Ocean Blvd., $83,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $80,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $78,500

201 74th Ave. N, $74,500

201 N 74th Ave., $73,500

7509 N Ocean Blvd., $69,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $67,000

9550 Shore Dr., $65,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

TBD N Poplar Dr., $169,700

000 N 5th Ave. N, $124,000

Home

910 Anson Ct., $370,000

964 Abernathy Place, $330,542

176 Ocean Commons Dr., $261,470

619 3rd Ave. S, $258,000

220 Obi Lane, $238,490

1610 Broken Anchor Way, $214,200

331 Lakeside Dr., $185,000

544 Mallard Ln., $185,000

105 Dry Gulley Ln., $170,000

1678 Breckingridge Dr., $162,100

537 Drake Ln., $149,100

4909 Willow Ln., $375,000

6001 G7 S Kings Hwy., $270,000

1620 Montclair Dr., $226,000

6001-1800 S Kings Hwy., $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

624 5th Ave. S, $450,000

1035 S Poplar Dr., $212,000

612 S Ocean Blvd., $187,000

413 Deerfield Links Dr., $184,000

1200 Deer Creek Rd., $50,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $127,250

5905 South Kings Hwy., $101,000

700 Deer Creek Rd., $50,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

537 Seabreeze Dr., $105,000

Home

604 Nautilus Dr., $647,500

5613 South Blackmoor Dr., $430,000

1039 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $369,005

17 Saltwind Loop, $342,000

1013 Flat Rock Ct., $316,500

523 Chanted Dr., $292,452

547 Chanted Dr., $273,322

209 Heron Lake Ct., $258,298

169 Heron Lake Ct., $249,978

211 Waties Dr., $249,900

720 Shenanigan Loop, $229,500

663 Bluebird Ln., $195,000

4023 Douglas Fir Ln., $175,000

421 Caverly Ln., $169,900

9608 Kings Grant Dr., $163,900

3263 Pecan Trail, $88,500

540 Key Largo Ave., $47,500

660 S Dogwood Dr., $815,000

1744 S Waccamaw Dr., $415,000

77 Offshore Dr., $42,500

Condo/Townhouse

1780 N Waccamaw Dr., $310,000

3057 Court St., $235,000

140 Coldstream Cove Loop, $202,000

624 Indigo Bunting Ln., $174,000

711 Painted Bunting Dr., $170,000

816 Wilshire Ln., $143,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $127,900

4389 Daphne Ln., $124,500

304 Indian Wells Ct., $119,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $235,000

627 N Waccamaw Dr., $115,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

958 Hendrick Ave., $459,900

1683 Suncrest Dr., $453,578

1489 Brookgreen Dr., $400,000

1629 Laurelcress Dr., $371,335

1991 Oxford St., $337,750

2492 Goldfinch Dr., $334,715

2449 Goldfinch Dr., $329,295

2440 Goldfinch Dr., $321,610

3827 Palmetto Dr., $320,000

2306 Lark Sparrow St., $289,000

2720 Eclipse Dr., $264,000

2550 Goldfinch Dr., $261,435

2568 Goldfinch Dr., $255,310

2887 Ophelia Way, $250,130

2560 Goldfinch Dr., $248,000

2710 Eclipse Dr., $247,820

1852 A Culbertson Ave., $226,000

2682 Ophelia Way, $218,000

2904 Lunar Ct., $217,110

2407 Morlynn Dr., $170,000

2568 Triumph Dr., $164,000

310 2nd Avenue N Chester St., $150,000

2729 Temperance Dr., $122,000

Condo/Townhouse

631 Hibiscus Ave., $222,500

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $198,900

4050 Fairway Lakes Dr., $198,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $185,000

310 73rd Ave. N, $177,500

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000

4843 Carnation Circle, $160,000

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

4833 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,000

4669 Wild Iris Dr., $142,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $140,000

4695 Wild Iris Dr., $124,500

4819 Orchid Way, $122,000

3887 Myrtle Pointe Dr., $120,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $119,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $116,250

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $102,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

830 44th Ave. N, $87,000

2970 Old Bryan Dr., $80,000

504 30th Ave. N, $77,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $75,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $70,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

2000 Greens Blvd., $68,650

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $65,000

5001 Little River Rd., $62,500

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $57,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $54,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

2105 Castille Dr., $65,000

Lot 479 Fiddlehead Way, $65,000

3083 Bayhaven Dr., $60,000

446 Seabury Ln., $59,880

608 Carsten Ct., $56,500

2001 Summer Rose Ln., $56,000

TBD Henry James Dr., $52,000

123 East Covington Dr., $50,000

915 Shipmaster Ave., $43,000

952 Shipmaster Ave., $38,000

1116 Cycad Dr., $36,000

Home

2077 Woodburn Dr., $640,000

3071 Marsh Island Dr., $569,000

2634 Riverside Dr., $560,000

8023 Bird Key Ct., $542,000

828 Oxbow Dr., $451,000

836 Crystal Water Way, $414,000

577 Indigo Bay Circle, $412,947

109 Ocean Sands Dr., $373,000

1006 Shipmaster Ave., $365,000

5129 Country Pine Dr., $342,200

1255 Welford Ct., $337,000

1255 Welford Ct., $337,000

8024 Baylight Ct., $332,500

5041 Sandlewood Dr., $330,774

6239 Chadderton Circle, $315,865

115 E Covington Dr., $315,000

4498 Aberdeen Way, $314,900

132 Abcaw Blvd., $312,000

5104 Country Pine Dr., $300,734

597 Wildflower Trail, $287,500

5418 Merrywind Cr., $285,055

6137 Chadderton Circle, $260,205

520 Snapdragon Ct., $255,000

1047 Caprisia Loop, $254,400

970 Willow Bend Dr., $240,000

3624 White Wing Circle, $222,500

442 Dandelion Ln., $219,100

212 Turning Pines Loop, $219,000

1624 Palmetto Palm Dr., $209,900

1690 Palmetto Palm Dr., $193,612

218 Encore Circle, $185,100

343 Bellegrove Dr., $185,000

440 Bellegrove Dr., $172,900

909 Bur Oak Ct., $170,250

4984 Southgate Pkwy., $170,000

169 Brookgate Dr., $169,900

Condo/Townhouse

809 Salerno Circle, $237,786

809 Salerno Circle, $235,403

4412 Livorn Loop, $220,000

809 Salerno Circle, $215,419

900 Grady St., $202,900

809 Salerno Circle, $199,900

900 Grady St., $199,900

900 Grady St., $199,900

215 Castle Dr., $169,000

4425 Montrose Ave., $114,000

1125 Peace Pipe Pl., $112,000

1234 River Oaks Dr., $112,000

500 Wickham Dr., $110,000

4604 Aaran Ct., $99,000

612 River Oaks Dr., $96,000

1294 River Oaks Blvd., $90,000

4811 Innisbrook Ct., $90,000

213 Wando River Rd., $89,900

1298 River Oaks Dr., $72,000

209 Waccamaw Village Dr., $65,000

801 Burcale Rd., $42,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

1004 South Ocean Blvd., $630,000

317 26th Ave N, $540,000

5500 Leatherleaf Dr., $410,000

1909 Lake Egret Dr., $401,750

4909 Stonegate Dr., $400,000

1717 North Cove Ct., $386,840

5906 Channel St., $375,000

3902 Bay Pines Ct., $371,000

5026 Gilbert Ln., $368,000

1009 Oak Marsh Ln., $318,500

404 S 15th Ave. S, $305,000

1424 Fox Hollow Way, $300,000

1648 Harbor Dr., $285,000

904 Tiffany Ln., $190,000

2411 Barry St., $145,900

1020 Phyllis St., $230,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $479,000

4850 Cantor Ct., $350,000

2410 Kings Bay Rd., $339,315

2557 Pete Dye Dr., $312,500

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $310,700

102 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $266,400

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $260,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $230,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $212,500

5200 Ocean Blvd. N, $210,000

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $192,500

300 Shorehaven Dr., $192,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $176,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

214 Landing Rd., $149,400

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $149,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $148,000

855 Villa Dr., $146,000

2500 N North Ocean Blvd., $144,900

2100 N Ocean Blvd., $143,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $135,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $132,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

5824 Catalina Dr., $128,500

107 Toby Ct., $124,000

4201 N Ocean Blvd., $120,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $119,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $99,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 2 Old Cypress Circle, $167,500

LOT 75 Hunter Oak Ct., $137,500

Home

29 Angel Oak Dr., $732,000

961 Tuckers Rd., $645,000

33 Sandy Pine Ct., $565,000

54 Bald Cypress Ct., $560,000

500 Lakeshore Dr., $556,250

524 Reserve Dr., $550,000

70 Spreading Oak Dr., $541,125

424 Chapman Loop, $515,000

245 Congressional Dr., $510,000

39 Tidelands Trail, $353,150

162 Ellington Ln., $352,500

1057 Crooked Oak Dr., $339,000

609 Doyle Ave., $330,000

26 Sandbar Ln., $320,000

132 Clamdigger Loop, $266,000

Condo/Townhouse

104 Spartina Circle, $406,500

525 Tuckers Rd., $400,000

82 Inlet Point Dr., $400,000

417 S Dunes Dr., $368,000

56 Bob White Ct., $310,000

73-2 Knights Circle, $232,000

423 Parker Dr., $198,000

403 Red Rose Blvd., $193,000

390 Pinehurst Ln., $166,000

108 Salt Marsh Circle, $105,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

4964 Oat Fields Drive, $329,990

5453 Longhorn Dr., $298,190

5152 Stockyard Loop, $281,422

5307 Shorthorn Way, $265,600

222 Catawba River Rd., $263,000

5449 Longhorn Dr., $250,500

3976 Lochview Dr., $248,000

7473 Springside Dr., $245,000

244 Harmony Ln., $241,675

333 Cardita Loop, $239,000

572 Affinity Dr., $236,245

1001 Parsons Pond Dr., $228,959

7345 Guinevere Circle, $227,000

224 Harmony Ln., $224,887

559 Affinity Dr., $220,000

1704 Clove Estates Circle, $219,524

705 Devon Estate Ave., $217,285

1727 Clove Estates Circle, $217,000

232 Harmony Ln., $213,000

129 Southborough Ln., $196,000

5005 Capulet Circle, $196,000

6915 Ashley Cove Dr., $192,500

6691 Wisteria Dr., $158,000

225 Manor Circle, $157,000

467 Wallingford Circle, $150,000

5649 Tern Hall Dr., $142,900

7016 Walden Ct., $140,000

6612 West Sweetbriar Trail, $127,000

8407 Bloomwood Dr., $96,000

1505 Saint George Ln., $66,000

Condo/Townhouse

604 Machrie Loop, $233,000

603 C Machrie Loop, $202,900

1062 Dinger Dr., $164,045

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $157,820

301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $156,000

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $145,710

301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $129,000

105 Butkus Dr., $127,000

190 Olde Towne Way, $123,900

117 Butkus Dr., $120,000

3919 Gladiola Ct., $115,900

1260 White Tree Circle, $82,000

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $75,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $62,000

