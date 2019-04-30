Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

March 17-23

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

103 Cartrette St., $52,500

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

1085 Edenton Dr. Nw, $31,000

Home

179 Sw Lighthouse Cove Loop, $190,000

10 Calabash Ct., $188,900

2115 Saybrooke Ln., $222,825

702 Whispering Wind Way Nw, $219,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

Lot 3 Peakwood Dr., $440,000

Condo/Townhouse

940 Sw Great Egret Circle, $170,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

1411 Landover Dr., $375,000

937 Harwick Ct. Sw, $235,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 37 Trotter Trail, $79,500

Home

391 Rolling Oak Dr., $197,095

140 Sandpiper Ln., $190,000

Aynor 29511

Home

1049 Tolar Rd., $440,000

347 Farmtrac Dr., $372,048

1286 Gum St., $31,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 14 Pocono St., $78,000

1127 Wigeon Dr., $40,000

298 Rivers Edge Dr., $26,000

Tbd Lot 10 Bill Mack Blvd., $12,000

645 Rusty Rd., $6,750

Home

3700 Stillpond Rd., $405,000

222 Rivers Edge Dr., $362,000

2531 Smiley Ln., $310,000

4008 Tupelo Ct., $253,435

722 Helms Way, $253,000

1111 Canterbury Ln., $247,500

148 Long Leaf Dr., $239,990

117 Barons Bluff Dr., $234,900

215 Carmello Circle, $230,000

1304 Tolley Rd., $210,000

136 Barons Bluff Dr., $205,700

159 Palm Terrace Loop, $190,570

536 Larkspur Dr., $174,800

1035 Kennington Ct., $166,590

1038 Kennington Ct., $157,048

152 Hamilton Way, $154,125

1043 Leebury Ln., $72,500

1034 Palm Dr., $58,000

1915 Fulmer St., $57,750

5940 Highway 701 South, $35,000

209 Long Ave., $35,000

1301 Woody Ln., $30,000

Condo/Townhouse

1044 Manassas Dr., $127,000

308 Kiskadee Loop, $126,500

200 Myrtle Greens Dr., $75,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Firehouse Rd., $34,000

Home

3004 Holly Loop, $195,000

3404 Holly Loop, $180,000

3521 Merganser Dr., $175,000

3015 Holly Loop, $164,210

1300 Teal Ct., $160,299

3185 Holly Loop, $157,000

1301 Ruddy Ct., $153,990

252 Beulah Circle, $149,000

204 Maiden's Choice Dr., $145,900

404 Warren Springs Dr., $143,000

2308 Belladora Rd., $135,000

3105 Sawyer St., $118,000

3406 Longwood Ln., $106,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

937 Dog Bluff Rd., $110,000

253 Frye Rd., $205,000

Little River 29566

Land

Tbd Blooms Dr., $90,000

Home

1662 Riverview Dr., $510,000

3624 Diamond Stars Way, $367,886

356 Tall Palms Way, $335,000

232 Switchgrass Loop, $318,000

419 Palm Lakes Blvd., $295,171

188 Northside Dr., $265,000

553 Vermillion Dr., $250,000

1024 Arboretum Dr., $233,921

888 Callant Dr., $225,000

4135 Sandtrap Ave., $196,000

4160 Wrens Crossing, $157,500

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $214,000

404 Papyrus Circle, $168,586

4211 Hibiscus Dr., $123,000

112 Barnacle Ln., $117,000

136 Barnacle Ln., $105,000

4567 Eastport Blvd., $92,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $87,000

4258 Pinehurst Circle, $83,500

4350 Baker St., $80,900

4489 Little River Inn Ln., $79,000

4477 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $62,000

Longs 29568

Land

Water Tower Rd., $115,000

Tbd Carries Ln., $21,500

Home

116 Belclare Way, $289,000

135 Balsa Dr., $174,000

609 Dayflower Dr., $173,000

179 Tomoka Trail, $172,825

200 Balsa Dr., $156,000

1720 Lee Ln., $92,950

Condo/Townhouse

664 Tupelo Ln., $55,000

Loris 29569

Land

58+ Acres Highway 19, $185,000

Tbd Red Bluff Rd., $85,000

2057 Martin St., $7,500

Home

5642 Main St., $157,000

133 Adelphia Rd., $154,500

1471 Southern Crest Dr., $110,000

1511 Auburn Rd., $63,000

7563 Siena Blvd., $683,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

1011 Briarwood Dr., $255,000

Condo/Townhouse

9547 Edgerton Dr., $639,000

8500 Margate Circle, $534,000

9840 Queensway Blvd., $400,011

8560 Queensway Blvd., $327,000

133 Hartland Dr., $290,000

100 Lands End Blvd., $234,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $222,500

9550 Shore Dr., $165,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $160,000

215 77th Ave. N, $157,500

250 Maison Dr., $140,000

200 Maisons Dr., $125,660

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $114,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $111,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

404 71st Ave. N, $100,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $96,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $93,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000

210 75th Ave N, $71,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

550 Kessinger Dr., $332,000

715 Cypress Dr., $249,900

172 Ocean Commons Dr., $249,215

528 Drake Ln., $200,000

Condo/Townhouse

120 N Ocean Blvd., $480,000

408 S Poplar Dr. S, $207,000

1950 Bent Grass Dr., $113,500

1960-C Bentgrass Dr., $104,500

1466 Glenns Bay Rd., $73,696

1880 Golf Colony Dr., $53,000

2050 Crossgate Blvd., $125,950

5905 S Kings Hwy., $117,016

5905 S Kings Hwy., $77,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

70 Springtime Ct., $50,000

Tbd Springtime Ct., $44,000

Home

210 Low Country Loop, $445,000

12 Saltwater Way, $385,000

692 Elmwood Circle, $334,010

6329 Longwood Dr., $320,000

673 Elmwood Circle, $310,000

4590 Murrells Inlet Rd., $290,000

2048 Kayak Kove Ct., $276,502

50 Long Creek Dr., $275,000

1146 Lampwick Ln., $240,000

1379 Oakmont Ct., $230,000

4531 Fringetree Dr., $218,000

613 Locke Ct., $188,000

1302 Timber Row, $143,500

528 Key Largo Ave., $63,000

587 Mimosa Dr., $29,000

742 Richmond Trail, $63,000

Condo/Townhouse

125 Parmelee Dr., $253,900

4665 Fringetree Dr., $152,000

152 Chenoa Dr., $139,000

745 Wilshire Ln., $120,000

2304 Sweetwater Blvd., $105,000

7110 Sweetwater Blvd., $99,900

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $177,500

1429 Waccamaw Dr., $153,500

Commercial

11871 Plaza Dr.

3010 S Highway 17 Business

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

3957 Lark Hill Dr., $725,000

3737 Annandale Dr., $655,000

1941 Cresswind Blvd., $371,080

1229 Peterson St., $362,000

401 Pompano Court, $342,000

1797 Paddington St., $333,500

1911 Oxford St., $329,000

1705 Maplecress Way, $323,050

1761 Suncrest Dr., $293,240

2743 Eclipse Dr., $270,000

1453 Thames Ct., $269,000

313 6th Ave. N, $190,380

1401 Beaver Rd., $120,000

414 S 2nd Ave. S, $52,000

Condo/Townhouse

5507 N Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $187,650

1708 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000

3613 Pecan St., $177,000

107 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000

623 Mallard Lake Dr., $151,000

3984 Fairway Lakes Dr., $145,000

3586 Evergreen Way, $130,000

4741 Wild Iris Dr., $125,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $107,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

129 Ashley Park Dr., $90,000

5001 Little River Rd., $80,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000

4733 Wild Iris Dr., $60,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,400

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $53,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 433 Cottage Shell Dr., $160,000

1115 Bluffton Ct., $43,000

952 Fiddlehead Way, $43,000

929 Shipmaster Ave., $43,000

776 Crystal Water Way, $37,000

Home

9340 Modena Ct., $867,500

8033 Wacobee Dr., $550,000

626 Indigo Bay Circle, $405,870

3909 Riley-Hampton Dr., $402,140

409 Mingo Creek Ct., $400,000

144 Triple Crown Ct., $388,000

1336 Rue De Jean Ave., $375,000

2909 Moss Bridge Ln., $366,252

564 Walcott Dr., $360,000

1171 Dowling St., $354,515

4708 Baylor Ct., $334,265

8017 Baylight Ct., $322,000

5316 Branchwood Ct., $310,000

215 Chickasaw Ln., $294,000

823 Brant St., $272,625

5409 Merrywind Ct., $271,996

4356 Hawkins Dr., $270,315

718 Morning Star Ct., $256,000

376 Firenze Loop, $244,000

5417 Merrywind Ct., $239,780

3022 Chesterwood Ct., $239,000

141 Wyandot Ct., $235,000

6096 Quinn Rd., $230,000

117 Weeping Willow Dr., $222,500

4811 New Haven Ct., $220,000

503 Carolina Farms Blvd., $215,000

2092 Haystack Way, $213,000

5046 Cobblers Ct., $210,000

1513 Harlow Ct., $176,000

673 Oakhurst Dr., $172,000

Condo/Townhouse

204 Viareggio Rd., $236,000

900 Grady St., $210,433

1044 Harvester Circle, $175,000

610 Waterway Village Blvd., $163,900

606 Waterway Village Blvd., $140,000

4545 Girvan Dr., $110,000

5034 Belleglen Ct., $108,000

213 Wando River Rd., $90,000

498 River Oaks Dr., $86,200

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Tbd S 11th Ave. S, $167,500

1099 Salt Windy Way, $50,000

Home

304 50th Ave. N, $390,000

317 N 61st Ave. N, $367,300

2911 Winding River Dr., $329,900

1813 Spinnaker Dr., $300,000

1513 26th Ave N, $284,900

5220 Sea Coral Way, $280,000

1102 Inlet View Dr., $255,000

306 23rd Ave. N, $241,500

508 46th Ave. S, $230,000

5400 Little River Neck Rd., $73,000

Condo/Townhouse

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $325,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $215,000

1508 Edge Dr., $215,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $212,500

601 Hillside Dr. N, $205,000

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $193,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $167,700

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $148,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $125,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000

216 22nd Ave. N, $93,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $84,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

193 Brickwell Ln., $170,000

Home

4245 Vanderbilt Blvd., $875,000

139 Mulberry Ln., $639,000

238 Berry Tree Dr., $450,000

68 Hagley Retreat Dr., $301,342

526 S Causeway Rd., $300,000

119 Mackinley Circle, $285,000

129 Berry Tree Ln., $265,000

195 Clamdigger Loop, $261,000

23 Parkglen Dr., $239,000

668 Old Waccamaw Dr., $208,000

Condo/Townhouse

124 Spartina Ct., $329,000

423 Parker Ave., $260,000

14290 Ocean Hwy., $118,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

6978 Bay Rd., $95,000

103 Lumber Ct., $48,000

648 Ruthin Ln., $14,000

Home

112 Wanabac Pl., $655,000

2617 Stump Blind Trail, $347,000

136 Harbor Oaks Dr., $330,500

3946 Oat Fields Dr., $329,500

528 Harbison Circle, $318,275

1906 Squealer Lake Covey, $310,000

2316 Myerlee Dr., $309,306

4811 Timberlake Dr., $266,130

448 Reedy River Rd., $260,000

337 Cardita Loop, $248,400

717 Devon Estate Ave., $231,707

404 Whipple Run Loop, $214,875

605 Union St., $193,000

151 Fountain Pointe Ln., $183,000

444 Plover Ln., $182,500

5508 Green Bay Circle, $178,000

5863 Honeysuckle Ln., $176,000

286 Seagrass Loop, $174,000

314 Flag Stone Dr., $170,000

303 Muirfield Rd., $169,900

7615 Butler Rd., $130,000

169 Intracoastal Village Ct., $109,999

Condo/Townhouse

107 Machrie Loop, $240,000

1602-B Palmina Loop, $182,000

100 Ella Kinley Circle, $165,000

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,650

130 Lazy Willow Ln., $122,000

110 Portsmith Dr., $107,500

500 Fairway Village Dr., $63,500

1280-G White Tree Ln., $58,900

