Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

March 17-23
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
103 Cartrette St., $52,500
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
1085 Edenton Dr. Nw, $31,000
Home
179 Sw Lighthouse Cove Loop, $190,000
10 Calabash Ct., $188,900
2115 Saybrooke Ln., $222,825
702 Whispering Wind Way Nw, $219,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
Lot 3 Peakwood Dr., $440,000
Condo/Townhouse
940 Sw Great Egret Circle, $170,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
1411 Landover Dr., $375,000
937 Harwick Ct. Sw, $235,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 37 Trotter Trail, $79,500
Home
391 Rolling Oak Dr., $197,095
140 Sandpiper Ln., $190,000
Aynor 29511
Home
1049 Tolar Rd., $440,000
347 Farmtrac Dr., $372,048
1286 Gum St., $31,000
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 14 Pocono St., $78,000
1127 Wigeon Dr., $40,000
298 Rivers Edge Dr., $26,000
Tbd Lot 10 Bill Mack Blvd., $12,000
645 Rusty Rd., $6,750
Home
3700 Stillpond Rd., $405,000
222 Rivers Edge Dr., $362,000
2531 Smiley Ln., $310,000
4008 Tupelo Ct., $253,435
722 Helms Way, $253,000
1111 Canterbury Ln., $247,500
148 Long Leaf Dr., $239,990
117 Barons Bluff Dr., $234,900
215 Carmello Circle, $230,000
1304 Tolley Rd., $210,000
136 Barons Bluff Dr., $205,700
159 Palm Terrace Loop, $190,570
536 Larkspur Dr., $174,800
1035 Kennington Ct., $166,590
1038 Kennington Ct., $157,048
152 Hamilton Way, $154,125
1043 Leebury Ln., $72,500
1034 Palm Dr., $58,000
1915 Fulmer St., $57,750
5940 Highway 701 South, $35,000
209 Long Ave., $35,000
1301 Woody Ln., $30,000
Condo/Townhouse
1044 Manassas Dr., $127,000
308 Kiskadee Loop, $126,500
200 Myrtle Greens Dr., $75,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Firehouse Rd., $34,000
Tbd Firehouse Rd., $34,000
Home
3004 Holly Loop, $195,000
3404 Holly Loop, $180,000
3521 Merganser Dr., $175,000
3015 Holly Loop, $164,210
1300 Teal Ct., $160,299
3185 Holly Loop, $157,000
1301 Ruddy Ct., $153,990
252 Beulah Circle, $149,000
204 Maiden's Choice Dr., $145,900
404 Warren Springs Dr., $143,000
2308 Belladora Rd., $135,000
3105 Sawyer St., $118,000
3406 Longwood Ln., $106,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
937 Dog Bluff Rd., $110,000
253 Frye Rd., $205,000
Little River 29566
Land
Tbd Blooms Dr., $90,000
Home
1662 Riverview Dr., $510,000
3624 Diamond Stars Way, $367,886
356 Tall Palms Way, $335,000
232 Switchgrass Loop, $318,000
419 Palm Lakes Blvd., $295,171
188 Northside Dr., $265,000
553 Vermillion Dr., $250,000
1024 Arboretum Dr., $233,921
888 Callant Dr., $225,000
4135 Sandtrap Ave., $196,000
4160 Wrens Crossing, $157,500
Condo/Townhouse
4396 Baldwin Ave., $214,000
404 Papyrus Circle, $168,586
4211 Hibiscus Dr., $123,000
112 Barnacle Ln., $117,000
136 Barnacle Ln., $105,000
4567 Eastport Blvd., $92,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $87,000
4258 Pinehurst Circle, $83,500
4350 Baker St., $80,900
4489 Little River Inn Ln., $79,000
4477 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $62,000
Longs 29568
Land
Water Tower Rd., $115,000
Water Tower Rd., $115,000
Tbd Carries Ln., $21,500
Home
116 Belclare Way, $289,000
135 Balsa Dr., $174,000
609 Dayflower Dr., $173,000
179 Tomoka Trail, $172,825
200 Balsa Dr., $156,000
1720 Lee Ln., $92,950
Condo/Townhouse
664 Tupelo Ln., $55,000
Loris 29569
Land
58+ Acres Highway 19, $185,000
Tbd Red Bluff Rd., $85,000
2057 Martin St., $7,500
Home
5642 Main St., $157,000
133 Adelphia Rd., $154,500
1471 Southern Crest Dr., $110,000
1511 Auburn Rd., $63,000
7563 Siena Blvd., $683,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
1011 Briarwood Dr., $255,000
Condo/Townhouse
9547 Edgerton Dr., $639,000
8500 Margate Circle, $534,000
9840 Queensway Blvd., $400,011
8560 Queensway Blvd., $327,000
133 Hartland Dr., $290,000
100 Lands End Blvd., $234,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $225,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $222,500
9550 Shore Dr., $165,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $160,000
215 77th Ave. N, $157,500
250 Maison Dr., $140,000
200 Maisons Dr., $125,660
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $114,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $111,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
404 71st Ave. N, $100,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $96,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $96,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $93,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000
210 75th Ave N, $71,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
550 Kessinger Dr., $332,000
715 Cypress Dr., $249,900
172 Ocean Commons Dr., $249,215
528 Drake Ln., $200,000
Condo/Townhouse
120 N Ocean Blvd., $480,000
408 S Poplar Dr. S, $207,000
1950 Bent Grass Dr., $113,500
1960-C Bentgrass Dr., $104,500
1466 Glenns Bay Rd., $73,696
1880 Golf Colony Dr., $53,000
2050 Crossgate Blvd., $125,950
5905 S Kings Hwy., $117,016
5905 S Kings Hwy., $77,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
70 Springtime Ct., $50,000
Tbd Springtime Ct., $44,000
Home
210 Low Country Loop, $445,000
12 Saltwater Way, $385,000
692 Elmwood Circle, $334,010
6329 Longwood Dr., $320,000
673 Elmwood Circle, $310,000
4590 Murrells Inlet Rd., $290,000
2048 Kayak Kove Ct., $276,502
50 Long Creek Dr., $275,000
1146 Lampwick Ln., $240,000
1379 Oakmont Ct., $230,000
4531 Fringetree Dr., $218,000
613 Locke Ct., $188,000
1302 Timber Row, $143,500
528 Key Largo Ave., $63,000
587 Mimosa Dr., $29,000
742 Richmond Trail, $63,000
Condo/Townhouse
125 Parmelee Dr., $253,900
4665 Fringetree Dr., $152,000
152 Chenoa Dr., $139,000
745 Wilshire Ln., $120,000
2304 Sweetwater Blvd., $105,000
7110 Sweetwater Blvd., $99,900
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $177,500
1429 Waccamaw Dr., $153,500
Commercial
11871 Plaza Dr.
3010 S Highway 17 Business
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
3957 Lark Hill Dr., $725,000
3737 Annandale Dr., $655,000
1941 Cresswind Blvd., $371,080
1229 Peterson St., $362,000
401 Pompano Court, $342,000
1797 Paddington St., $333,500
1911 Oxford St., $329,000
1705 Maplecress Way, $323,050
1761 Suncrest Dr., $293,240
2743 Eclipse Dr., $270,000
1453 Thames Ct., $269,000
313 6th Ave. N, $190,380
1401 Beaver Rd., $120,000
414 S 2nd Ave. S, $52,000
Condo/Townhouse
5507 N Ocean Blvd. N, $250,000
2000 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $187,650
1708 N Ocean Blvd., $185,000
3613 Pecan St., $177,000
107 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000
623 Mallard Lake Dr., $151,000
3984 Fairway Lakes Dr., $145,000
3586 Evergreen Way, $130,000
4741 Wild Iris Dr., $125,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $125,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $107,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $105,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
129 Ashley Park Dr., $90,000
5001 Little River Rd., $80,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $77,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $74,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $62,000
4733 Wild Iris Dr., $60,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $57,400
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $53,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 433 Cottage Shell Dr., $160,000
1115 Bluffton Ct., $43,000
952 Fiddlehead Way, $43,000
929 Shipmaster Ave., $43,000
776 Crystal Water Way, $37,000
Home
9340 Modena Ct., $867,500
8033 Wacobee Dr., $550,000
626 Indigo Bay Circle, $405,870
3909 Riley-Hampton Dr., $402,140
409 Mingo Creek Ct., $400,000
144 Triple Crown Ct., $388,000
1336 Rue De Jean Ave., $375,000
2909 Moss Bridge Ln., $366,252
564 Walcott Dr., $360,000
1171 Dowling St., $354,515
4708 Baylor Ct., $334,265
8017 Baylight Ct., $322,000
5316 Branchwood Ct., $310,000
215 Chickasaw Ln., $294,000
823 Brant St., $272,625
5409 Merrywind Ct., $271,996
4356 Hawkins Dr., $270,315
718 Morning Star Ct., $256,000
376 Firenze Loop, $244,000
5417 Merrywind Ct., $239,780
3022 Chesterwood Ct., $239,000
141 Wyandot Ct., $235,000
6096 Quinn Rd., $230,000
117 Weeping Willow Dr., $222,500
4811 New Haven Ct., $220,000
503 Carolina Farms Blvd., $215,000
2092 Haystack Way, $213,000
5046 Cobblers Ct., $210,000
1513 Harlow Ct., $176,000
673 Oakhurst Dr., $172,000
Condo/Townhouse
204 Viareggio Rd., $236,000
900 Grady St., $210,433
1044 Harvester Circle, $175,000
610 Waterway Village Blvd., $163,900
606 Waterway Village Blvd., $140,000
4545 Girvan Dr., $110,000
5034 Belleglen Ct., $108,000
213 Wando River Rd., $90,000
498 River Oaks Dr., $86,200
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Tbd S 11th Ave. S, $167,500
1099 Salt Windy Way, $50,000
Home
304 50th Ave. N, $390,000
317 N 61st Ave. N, $367,300
2911 Winding River Dr., $329,900
1813 Spinnaker Dr., $300,000
1513 26th Ave N, $284,900
5220 Sea Coral Way, $280,000
1102 Inlet View Dr., $255,000
306 23rd Ave. N, $241,500
508 46th Ave. S, $230,000
5400 Little River Neck Rd., $73,000
Condo/Townhouse
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $375,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $325,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $215,000
1508 Edge Dr., $215,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $212,500
601 Hillside Dr. N, $205,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $193,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $167,700
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $148,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $125,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000
216 22nd Ave. N, $93,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $84,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
193 Brickwell Ln., $170,000
Home
4245 Vanderbilt Blvd., $875,000
139 Mulberry Ln., $639,000
238 Berry Tree Dr., $450,000
68 Hagley Retreat Dr., $301,342
526 S Causeway Rd., $300,000
119 Mackinley Circle, $285,000
129 Berry Tree Ln., $265,000
195 Clamdigger Loop, $261,000
23 Parkglen Dr., $239,000
668 Old Waccamaw Dr., $208,000
Condo/Townhouse
124 Spartina Ct., $329,000
423 Parker Ave., $260,000
14290 Ocean Hwy., $118,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
6978 Bay Rd., $95,000
103 Lumber Ct., $48,000
648 Ruthin Ln., $14,000
Home
112 Wanabac Pl., $655,000
2617 Stump Blind Trail, $347,000
136 Harbor Oaks Dr., $330,500
3946 Oat Fields Dr., $329,500
528 Harbison Circle, $318,275
1906 Squealer Lake Covey, $310,000
2316 Myerlee Dr., $309,306
4811 Timberlake Dr., $266,130
448 Reedy River Rd., $260,000
337 Cardita Loop, $248,400
717 Devon Estate Ave., $231,707
404 Whipple Run Loop, $214,875
605 Union St., $193,000
151 Fountain Pointe Ln., $183,000
444 Plover Ln., $182,500
5508 Green Bay Circle, $178,000
5863 Honeysuckle Ln., $176,000
286 Seagrass Loop, $174,000
314 Flag Stone Dr., $170,000
303 Muirfield Rd., $169,900
7615 Butler Rd., $130,000
169 Intracoastal Village Ct., $109,999
Condo/Townhouse
107 Machrie Loop, $240,000
1602-B Palmina Loop, $182,000
100 Ella Kinley Circle, $165,000
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,650
130 Lazy Willow Ln., $122,000
110 Portsmith Dr., $107,500
500 Fairway Village Dr., $63,500
1280-G White Tree Ln., $58,900
