Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

March 10-16

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

460 Corn Flower St., $252,550

255 Downing Glen Pl., $228,000

2123 Jarvis Ln., $217,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

8801 Carenden Ct., $625,000

229 Ricemill Circle, $385,000

948 Sw Wyndfall Dr., $186,000

Condo/Townhouse

233 Kings Trail Dr., $127,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

382 Laurel Valley Dr., $485,000

Condo/Townhouse

610 River Ridge Dr., $258,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot 8 Permit Ct., $79,000

777 Saint Delights Rd., $68,459

Home

154 Joanna Gillard Ln., $229,920

255 Forest Ave., $222,000

601 Donham Ave., $145,000

417 Reservoir St., $71,500

Andrews 29510

Home

315 S Rosemary Ave., $144,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Lot 2 Pisgah Church Rd., $28,350

Home

3001 Poplar Church Rd., $279,900

Conway 29526

Land

2780 Church St., $865,000

6215 Inman Circle, $185,000

Mill Pond Rd., $175,000

1659 Fairforest Ct., $55,000

Home

1242 Caines Landing Rd., $345,000

1856 Woodstork Dr., $337,000

5471 Cates Bay Hwy., $295,216

245 Board Landing Circle, $267,301

209 Ridge Point Dr., $260,000

412 Katie Dr., $251,385

1013 Kings Rd., $250,000

388 Hillsborough Dr., $235,000

428 Carmello Circle, $227,222

106 Bentwood Circle, $220,000

2990 Old Altman Rd., $220,000

384 Carmello Circle, $206,990

1027 Kennington Ct., $204,680

1009 Kennington Ct., $199,999

964 University Forest Dr., $183,200

109 River Country Dr., $182,000

1015-B Kings Rd., $179,900

1501 Ferney Dr., $177,900

1309 Ferney Dr., $175,330

378 Lenox Dr., $175,000

130 Palm Terrace Loop, $174,990

1401 Ferney Dr., $174,900

216 Hamilton Way, $157,500

170 Hamilton Way, $154,500

1977 Lees Landing Circle, $145,000

748 Embassy Ln., $34,900

Condo/Townhouse

1192 Fairways Ln., $141,000

312 Kiskadee Loop, $140,000

460-B Myrtle Greens Dr., $80,000

3555 Highway 544, $54,000

Conway 29527

Home

6300 S Highway 701, $285,000

800 Kershaw Rd., $167,900

1007 Rosehaven Dr., $158,000

1056 D St., $154,500

1305 Leatherman Rd., $151,000

1615 Ward Circle, $131,500

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

157 Penn Circle, $210,000

301 Farmtrac Dr., $199,900

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 17 Williams Island Dr., $125,000

Lot 37 Ravenwood Dr., $28,000

Home

212 Switchgrass Loop, $323,900

1217 Pyxie Moss Dr., $252,985

130 Kettering Way, $250,000

4337 Grande Harbour Blvd., $175,000

215 Garnet Rd., $134,000

Condo/Townhouse

4518 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $170,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $163,500

4560 Greenbriar Dr., $150,000

4350 Baker St., $113,500

4294 Pinehurst Circle, $95,000

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $55,000

610 Putters Ln., $35,000

Longs 29568

Land

2879 Waccamaw Cove, $175,000

510 W Bear Grass Rd., $40,000

Home

1816 Fairwinds Dr., $235,163

732 Ashley Manor Dr., $216,800

345 Sun Colony Blvd., $213,338

827 Wintercreeper Dr., $199,900

300 Andorra St., $174,000

309 Blue Rock Dr., $170,000

559 Mossbank Loop, $167,500

453 Shell Bank Dr., $165,000

722 Downing Ct., $158,000

214 Monterrey Dr., $157,000

Condo/Townhouse

231 Stonewall Circle, $184,900

693 Tupelo Ln., $80,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Heritage Rd., $11,500

Home

1255 Scenic Dr., $170,900

613 Timber Creek Dr., $156,490

140 Flagpatch Rd., $130,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6553 Cagliari Court, $597,740

8280 Sandlapper Way, $573,938

817 Monterossa Dr., $548,762

6389 Cascata Dr., $461,915

8801 Kings Rd., $360,000

9700 Lot #628 Kings Rd., $36,000

Condo/Townhouse

727 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $437,000

9650 Shore Dr., $400,000

304 70th Ave. N, $370,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000

6810 N Ocean Blvd., $273,000

307 74th Ave. N, $181,000

201 74th Ave. N, $180,000

7603 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $159,900

9581 Shore Dr., $159,000

105 Westhill Circle, $150,000

410 Melrose Pl., $138,000

9730 Leyland Dr., $129,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000

501 Maison Dr., $85,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,900

603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $35,000

603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $35,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1930 Deerfield Ave., $36,500

Home

1445 Windwood Crossing, $315,000

409 Salt Kettle Bay Ct., $280,000

189 Ocean Commons Dr., $260,000

1426 Highland Ct., $320,000

Condo/Townhouse

917 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000

312 S Willow Dr., $200,000

1940 Bent Grass Dr., $97,000

1880 Auburn Dr., $72,500

5905 S Kings Hwy., $131,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,200

5905 S Kings Hwy., $91,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 32 S Creekside Dr., $369,000

10 Stonington Dr., $85,000

9804 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $65,000

142 Grey Moss Rd., $58,000

Home

512 Meadow Ln., $339,535

851 Sawmill Rd., $333,000

308 Vista Dr., $329,900

58 Fathom Ln., $307,500

136 Laurel Hill Pl., $281,500

381 Waties Dr., $275,900

2040 Kayak Kove Ct., $275,130

189 Heron Lake Ct., $271,924

210 Seville Dr., $240,000

2008 Kayak Kove Ct., $227,000

1432 Sedgefield Dr., $211,000

120 Woodlake Dr., $169,500

9744 Conifer Ln., $167,000

83 Beacon Ct., $73,000

505 Bay Drive Ext., $355,000

1312 Portobello Dr., $315,000

414 Delton Dr., $23,000

Condo/Townhouse

172 Parmelee Dr., $249,000

1029 Ray Costin Way, $209,000

300 Marsh Pl., $179,000

140 Wimbledon Way, $170,000

449 Old South Circle, $144,500

3866 Highway 17 Business, $130,000

120 Brentwood Dr., $127,000

7200 Sweetwater Blvd., $125,000

2474 Coastline Ct., $98,000

1990 Waccamaw Dr., $340,000

920 N Waccamaw Dr., $135,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

528 Dania Beach Dr., $200,000

Home

5933 Bolsena Place, $685,845

5816 Longleaf Dr., $400,000

1724 Cart Ln., $345,000

2618 Kashton Dr., $325,000

777 Berkshire Ave., $322,000

5414 Hampton Circle, $310,000

877 Berkshire Ave., $294,000

1357 Wycliffe Dr., $220,000

1357 Brown Pelican Dr., $205,000

1410 Brown Pelican Dr., $200,000

4315 Frontier Rd., $158,000

Condo/Townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $241,500

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $227,000

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $226,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000

4847 Luster Leaf Circle, $180,000

207 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900

1779 Low Country Pl., $149,000

3549 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $139,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $135,900

4839 Carnation Circle, $129,000

210 28th Ave. S, $122,100

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $122,000

5523 #1013 Ocean Blvd. N, $109,000

2970 Old Bryan Dr., $105,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $98,500

6703 Jefferson Pl., $92,800

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $86,000

4725 Wild Iris Dr., $79,890

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $61,500

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

209 Cedar St., $39,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9410 Bellasera Circle, $215,000

7000 Legare Pl., $54,500

1415 Bohicket Ct., $42,500

Shipmaster Ave., $35,000

Home

380 W Palms Dr., $725,000

643 Edgecreek Dr., $485,900

9024 Loggerhead Ct., $458,000

307 Shoreward Dr., $395,000

6162 Chadderton Circle, $329,000

9317 Pond Cypress Ln., $321,400

9500 Knights Ct., $319,000

1223 Ficus Dr., $307,000

939 Sorano St., $289,287

5434 Merrywind Cr., $287,503

955 Sorano St., $272,484

6125 Chadderton Circle, $264,918

351 Firenze Loop, $264,000

2833 Eton St., $250,000

550 Wildflower Trail, $239,000

1620 Palmetto Palm Dr., $237,000

572 Majorca Loop, $235,000

1141 Boleybeg Dr., $190,000

4149 Hunting Bow Trail, $160,000

213 Weyburn St., $142,000

Condo/Townhouse

900 Grady St., $224,439

900 Grady St., $216,935

100 Villa Mar Dr., $200,500

315 Castle Dr., $170,000

616 Waterway Village Blvd., $167,000

1282 Harvester Circle, $140,000

617 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000

702 Riverwalk Dr., $123,000

104 Cypress Point Ct., $119,000

6000 Windsor Green Way, $112,000

569 Blue River Ct., $93,000

497 White River Dr., $93,000

646 River Oaks Dr., $91,000

464 River Oaks Dr., $83,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 37 55th Ave. N, $200,000

2103 Chestnut Rd., $110,000

806 Bentley Ln., $45,000

1103 Salt Windy Way, $41,000

Home

505 Princess Anne Rd., $550,000

1403 N Ocean Blvd., $515,000

461 Banyan Place, $500,000

507 Tradewind Ct., $474,000

1418 Hunters Rest Dr., $425,000

606 20th Ave. N, $421,000

1210 Clipper Rd., $367,999

609 5th Ave. S, $362,500

1725 N 26th Ave. N, $340,000

5208 Sea Coral Way, $302,500

1119 Inlet View Dr., $296,000

5216 Sea Coral Way, $289,900

1029 Mount Vernon Dr., $285,000

3607-2 Poinsett St., $245,000

608 25th Ave. S, $240,000

1909 B Edge Dr., $179,900

1240 Outrigger Rd., $157,000

930 Foxfire Dr., $42,300

Condo/Townhouse

501 S Ocean Blvd., $320,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $310,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $280,000

705 Madiera Dr., $280,000

2013 S Ocean Blvd. S, $268,000

3607 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

2601 S Ocean Blvd., $264,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000

503 20th Ave. N, $220,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $146,000

5101 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000

4003 Ocean Blvd. N, $135,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $130,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $128,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $127,500

6203 Catalina Dr., $124,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $117,111

1919 Spring St., $109,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 27 Pipedown Landing Dr., $170,000

155 Brickwell Ln., $168,500

234 Hunter Oak Ct., $115,000

Home

315 Emerson Loop, $515,000

25 Greenbriar Ave., $510,000

142 Aspen Loop, $399,500

25 Miramar Ct., $390,000

1822 Club Circle, $355,000

26 St. Julian Ln., $345,000

260 Turtle Creek Dr., $315,000

71 Pawleys Creek Side Loop, $308,000

1303 Crooked Oak Dr., $295,000

79 Hagley Retreat Dr., $280,000

209 Old Serenity Dr., $255,000

Condo/Townhouse

471- B54 S Dunes Dr., $530,000

293 S Dunes Dr., $520,000

709 Retreat Beach Circle, $472,000

72-1 Whitetail Way, $247,000

273-2 Golden Bear Dr., $225,000

196 Palisades Loop, $180,000

84 Palisades Loop, $165,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

479 Chamberlin Rd., $89,000

Hidden Woods Dr., $75,000

Home

4956 Oat Fields Dr., $320,000

529 Harbison Circle, $311,525

393 Cardita Loop, $260,000

283 Wateree River Rd., $255,000

902 Tyger River Ct., $234,900

285 Terra Vista Dr., $233,000

552 Affinity Dr., $217,576

2593 Buckscrape Dr., $215,000

613 Union St., $207,000

290 Cabo Loop, $201,200

201 Berkshire Dr., $190,000

3647 Clay Pond Village Ln., $153,000

6618 Royal Fern Crescent, $138,000

3827 El Duce Pl., $135,000

4335 Pine Ln., $106,900

1073 Starcreek Circle, $62,500

322 Sutton Dr., $46,500

Condo/Townhouse

1921 Estero Dr., $195,000

119 Rose Water Loop, $175,000

1094 Dinger Dr., $166,559

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $145,900

138 Butkus Dr., $130,500

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $96,660

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $89,900

510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $62,500

