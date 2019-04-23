Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
March 10-16
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
460 Corn Flower St., $252,550
255 Downing Glen Pl., $228,000
2123 Jarvis Ln., $217,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
8801 Carenden Ct., $625,000
229 Ricemill Circle, $385,000
948 Sw Wyndfall Dr., $186,000
Condo/Townhouse
233 Kings Trail Dr., $127,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
382 Laurel Valley Dr., $485,000
Condo/Townhouse
610 River Ridge Dr., $258,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot 8 Permit Ct., $79,000
777 Saint Delights Rd., $68,459
Home
154 Joanna Gillard Ln., $229,920
255 Forest Ave., $222,000
601 Donham Ave., $145,000
417 Reservoir St., $71,500
Andrews 29510
Home
315 S Rosemary Ave., $144,000
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Lot 2 Pisgah Church Rd., $28,350
Home
3001 Poplar Church Rd., $279,900
Conway 29526
Land
2780 Church St., $865,000
6215 Inman Circle, $185,000
Mill Pond Rd., $175,000
1659 Fairforest Ct., $55,000
Home
1242 Caines Landing Rd., $345,000
1856 Woodstork Dr., $337,000
5471 Cates Bay Hwy., $295,216
245 Board Landing Circle, $267,301
209 Ridge Point Dr., $260,000
412 Katie Dr., $251,385
1013 Kings Rd., $250,000
388 Hillsborough Dr., $235,000
428 Carmello Circle, $227,222
106 Bentwood Circle, $220,000
2990 Old Altman Rd., $220,000
384 Carmello Circle, $206,990
1027 Kennington Ct., $204,680
1009 Kennington Ct., $199,999
964 University Forest Dr., $183,200
109 River Country Dr., $182,000
1015-B Kings Rd., $179,900
1501 Ferney Dr., $177,900
1309 Ferney Dr., $175,330
378 Lenox Dr., $175,000
130 Palm Terrace Loop, $174,990
1401 Ferney Dr., $174,900
216 Hamilton Way, $157,500
170 Hamilton Way, $154,500
1977 Lees Landing Circle, $145,000
748 Embassy Ln., $34,900
Condo/Townhouse
1192 Fairways Ln., $141,000
312 Kiskadee Loop, $140,000
460-B Myrtle Greens Dr., $80,000
3555 Highway 544, $54,000
Conway 29527
Home
6300 S Highway 701, $285,000
800 Kershaw Rd., $167,900
1007 Rosehaven Dr., $158,000
1056 D St., $154,500
1305 Leatherman Rd., $151,000
1615 Ward Circle, $131,500
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
157 Penn Circle, $210,000
301 Farmtrac Dr., $199,900
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 17 Williams Island Dr., $125,000
Lot 37 Ravenwood Dr., $28,000
Home
212 Switchgrass Loop, $323,900
1217 Pyxie Moss Dr., $252,985
130 Kettering Way, $250,000
4337 Grande Harbour Blvd., $175,000
215 Garnet Rd., $134,000
Condo/Townhouse
4518 N Plantation Harbour Dr., $170,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $163,500
4560 Greenbriar Dr., $150,000
4350 Baker St., $113,500
4294 Pinehurst Circle, $95,000
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $55,000
610 Putters Ln., $35,000
Longs 29568
Land
2879 Waccamaw Cove, $175,000
510 W Bear Grass Rd., $40,000
Home
1816 Fairwinds Dr., $235,163
732 Ashley Manor Dr., $216,800
345 Sun Colony Blvd., $213,338
827 Wintercreeper Dr., $199,900
300 Andorra St., $174,000
309 Blue Rock Dr., $170,000
559 Mossbank Loop, $167,500
453 Shell Bank Dr., $165,000
722 Downing Ct., $158,000
214 Monterrey Dr., $157,000
Condo/Townhouse
231 Stonewall Circle, $184,900
693 Tupelo Ln., $80,000
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Heritage Rd., $11,500
Home
1255 Scenic Dr., $170,900
613 Timber Creek Dr., $156,490
140 Flagpatch Rd., $130,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6553 Cagliari Court, $597,740
8280 Sandlapper Way, $573,938
817 Monterossa Dr., $548,762
6389 Cascata Dr., $461,915
8801 Kings Rd., $360,000
9700 Lot #628 Kings Rd., $36,000
Condo/Townhouse
727 Windermere By The Sea Circle, $437,000
9650 Shore Dr., $400,000
304 70th Ave. N, $370,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $295,000
6810 N Ocean Blvd., $273,000
307 74th Ave. N, $181,000
201 74th Ave. N, $180,000
7603 N Ocean Blvd., $175,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $159,900
9581 Shore Dr., $159,000
105 Westhill Circle, $150,000
410 Melrose Pl., $138,000
9730 Leyland Dr., $129,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $94,000
501 Maison Dr., $85,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,900
603 Wagon Wheel Rd., $35,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1930 Deerfield Ave., $36,500
Home
1445 Windwood Crossing, $315,000
409 Salt Kettle Bay Ct., $280,000
189 Ocean Commons Dr., $260,000
1426 Highland Ct., $320,000
Condo/Townhouse
917 S Ocean Blvd., $330,000
312 S Willow Dr., $200,000
1940 Bent Grass Dr., $97,000
1880 Auburn Dr., $72,500
5905 S Kings Hwy., $131,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $130,200
5905 S Kings Hwy., $91,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 32 S Creekside Dr., $369,000
10 Stonington Dr., $85,000
9804 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $65,000
142 Grey Moss Rd., $58,000
Home
512 Meadow Ln., $339,535
851 Sawmill Rd., $333,000
308 Vista Dr., $329,900
58 Fathom Ln., $307,500
136 Laurel Hill Pl., $281,500
381 Waties Dr., $275,900
2040 Kayak Kove Ct., $275,130
189 Heron Lake Ct., $271,924
210 Seville Dr., $240,000
2008 Kayak Kove Ct., $227,000
1432 Sedgefield Dr., $211,000
120 Woodlake Dr., $169,500
9744 Conifer Ln., $167,000
83 Beacon Ct., $73,000
505 Bay Drive Ext., $355,000
1312 Portobello Dr., $315,000
414 Delton Dr., $23,000
Condo/Townhouse
172 Parmelee Dr., $249,000
1029 Ray Costin Way, $209,000
300 Marsh Pl., $179,000
140 Wimbledon Way, $170,000
449 Old South Circle, $144,500
3866 Highway 17 Business, $130,000
120 Brentwood Dr., $127,000
7200 Sweetwater Blvd., $125,000
2474 Coastline Ct., $98,000
1990 Waccamaw Dr., $340,000
920 N Waccamaw Dr., $135,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
528 Dania Beach Dr., $200,000
Home
5933 Bolsena Place, $685,845
5816 Longleaf Dr., $400,000
1724 Cart Ln., $345,000
2618 Kashton Dr., $325,000
777 Berkshire Ave., $322,000
5414 Hampton Circle, $310,000
877 Berkshire Ave., $294,000
1357 Wycliffe Dr., $220,000
1357 Brown Pelican Dr., $205,000
1410 Brown Pelican Dr., $200,000
4315 Frontier Rd., $158,000
Condo/Townhouse
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $241,500
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $227,000
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $226,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $200,000
4847 Luster Leaf Circle, $180,000
207 S Ocean Blvd., $169,900
1779 Low Country Pl., $149,000
3549 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $139,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $135,900
4839 Carnation Circle, $129,000
210 28th Ave. S, $122,100
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $122,000
5523 #1013 Ocean Blvd. N, $109,000
2970 Old Bryan Dr., $105,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $100,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $100,000
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $99,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $98,500
6703 Jefferson Pl., $92,800
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $86,000
4725 Wild Iris Dr., $79,890
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $70,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $61,500
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
209 Cedar St., $39,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9410 Bellasera Circle, $215,000
7000 Legare Pl., $54,500
1415 Bohicket Ct., $42,500
Shipmaster Ave., $35,000
Home
380 W Palms Dr., $725,000
643 Edgecreek Dr., $485,900
9024 Loggerhead Ct., $458,000
307 Shoreward Dr., $395,000
6162 Chadderton Circle, $329,000
9317 Pond Cypress Ln., $321,400
9500 Knights Ct., $319,000
1223 Ficus Dr., $307,000
939 Sorano St., $289,287
5434 Merrywind Cr., $287,503
955 Sorano St., $272,484
6125 Chadderton Circle, $264,918
351 Firenze Loop, $264,000
2833 Eton St., $250,000
550 Wildflower Trail, $239,000
1620 Palmetto Palm Dr., $237,000
572 Majorca Loop, $235,000
1141 Boleybeg Dr., $190,000
4149 Hunting Bow Trail, $160,000
213 Weyburn St., $142,000
Condo/Townhouse
900 Grady St., $224,439
900 Grady St., $216,935
100 Villa Mar Dr., $200,500
315 Castle Dr., $170,000
616 Waterway Village Blvd., $167,000
1282 Harvester Circle, $140,000
617 Waterway Village Blvd., $125,000
702 Riverwalk Dr., $123,000
104 Cypress Point Ct., $119,000
6000 Windsor Green Way, $112,000
569 Blue River Ct., $93,000
497 White River Dr., $93,000
646 River Oaks Dr., $91,000
464 River Oaks Dr., $83,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 37 55th Ave. N, $200,000
2103 Chestnut Rd., $110,000
806 Bentley Ln., $45,000
1103 Salt Windy Way, $41,000
Home
505 Princess Anne Rd., $550,000
1403 N Ocean Blvd., $515,000
461 Banyan Place, $500,000
507 Tradewind Ct., $474,000
1418 Hunters Rest Dr., $425,000
606 20th Ave. N, $421,000
1210 Clipper Rd., $367,999
609 5th Ave. S, $362,500
1725 N 26th Ave. N, $340,000
5208 Sea Coral Way, $302,500
1119 Inlet View Dr., $296,000
5216 Sea Coral Way, $289,900
1029 Mount Vernon Dr., $285,000
3607-2 Poinsett St., $245,000
608 25th Ave. S, $240,000
1909 B Edge Dr., $179,900
1240 Outrigger Rd., $157,000
930 Foxfire Dr., $42,300
Condo/Townhouse
501 S Ocean Blvd., $320,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $310,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $300,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $280,000
705 Madiera Dr., $280,000
2013 S Ocean Blvd. S, $268,000
3607 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
2601 S Ocean Blvd., $264,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000
503 20th Ave. N, $220,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $195,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $146,000
5101 N Ocean Blvd., $140,000
4003 Ocean Blvd. N, $135,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $130,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $128,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $127,500
6203 Catalina Dr., $124,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $117,111
1919 Spring St., $109,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 27 Pipedown Landing Dr., $170,000
155 Brickwell Ln., $168,500
234 Hunter Oak Ct., $115,000
Home
315 Emerson Loop, $515,000
25 Greenbriar Ave., $510,000
142 Aspen Loop, $399,500
25 Miramar Ct., $390,000
1822 Club Circle, $355,000
26 St. Julian Ln., $345,000
260 Turtle Creek Dr., $315,000
71 Pawleys Creek Side Loop, $308,000
1303 Crooked Oak Dr., $295,000
79 Hagley Retreat Dr., $280,000
209 Old Serenity Dr., $255,000
Condo/Townhouse
471- B54 S Dunes Dr., $530,000
293 S Dunes Dr., $520,000
709 Retreat Beach Circle, $472,000
72-1 Whitetail Way, $247,000
273-2 Golden Bear Dr., $225,000
196 Palisades Loop, $180,000
84 Palisades Loop, $165,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
479 Chamberlin Rd., $89,000
Hidden Woods Dr., $75,000
Home
4956 Oat Fields Dr., $320,000
529 Harbison Circle, $311,525
393 Cardita Loop, $260,000
283 Wateree River Rd., $255,000
902 Tyger River Ct., $234,900
285 Terra Vista Dr., $233,000
552 Affinity Dr., $217,576
2593 Buckscrape Dr., $215,000
613 Union St., $207,000
290 Cabo Loop, $201,200
201 Berkshire Dr., $190,000
3647 Clay Pond Village Ln., $153,000
6618 Royal Fern Crescent, $138,000
3827 El Duce Pl., $135,000
4335 Pine Ln., $106,900
1073 Starcreek Circle, $62,500
322 Sutton Dr., $46,500
Condo/Townhouse
1921 Estero Dr., $195,000
119 Rose Water Loop, $175,000
1094 Dinger Dr., $166,559
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $145,900
138 Butkus Dr., $130,500
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $96,660
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $89,900
510 Fairwood Lakes Dr., $62,500
