Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
Up Next
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By

Feb. 24-March 2

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

164 Lighthouse Lighthouse Cove Loop, $205,000

1 Pelican Ct., $165,000

632 Dellcastle Ct., $291,938

1987 Coleman Lake Dr., $190,680

Condo/Townhouse

10168 Sw Beach Dr., $69,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

935 Sandpiper Bay Dr., $242,000

Condo/Townhouse

145 Royal Poste Rd., $124,900

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

1252 Neptuno Ct., $243,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

Lot S3 Wedgefield Rd., $25,000

36 Oak Bay Dr., $15,000

Home

2427 Wedgefield Rd., $235,000

225 Rolling Oak Dr., $190,890

1900 Jasper St., $149,272

241 Kimmel Rd., $130,000

910 Willowbank Rd., $108,000

427 Broad St., $42,000

Condo/Townhouse

58 Peter Horry Ct., $105,000

Andrews 29510

Home

108 Hardee St., $5,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Poplar Church Rd., $52,500

Tbd Poplar Church Rd., $52,500

Home

2825 Sanctuary Blvd., $363,000

286 Board Landing Circle, $321,718

132 Three Oak Ln., $275,000

1053 Kennington Ct., $268,508

439 Trestle Way, $264,140

433 Hillsborough Dr., $249,958

237 Board Landing Circle, $248,500

180 Stonehinge Dr., $243,000

211 Carmello Circle, $233,500

7255 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $227,500

108 Rialto Dr., $220,000

1017 Kennington Ct., $197,502

1301 Gailard Dr., $195,000

163 Palm Terrace Loop, $189,470

247 Sellers Rd., $187,500

550 Crusade Circle, $187,000

1155 Highway 90, $174,000

209 Dunbarton Ln., $170,000

115 Boxwood Ln., $167,000

237 Copperwood Loop, $165,435

157 Barons Bluff Dr., $164,900

240 Upper Saddle Circle, $157,000

3306 Longwood Ln., $150,000

1934 West Home,Wood Rd., $148,900

153 Dots Ct., $142,000

1518 Highbank Dr., $128,900

2121 Woodlawn Dr., $114,000

3973 Long Avenue Ext., $80,500

962 Jamestown Rd., $73,900

1051 Hunter Way, $72,000

1608 Hiland Ave., $66,000

1519 Racepath Ave., $58,000

834 Earnest Rd., $53,500

Condo/Townhouse

1025 Fairway Ln., $137,000

1040 Fairway Ln., $133,000

400 Willow Green Dr., $131,000

336 Kiskadee Loop, $122,500

320-I Myrtle Greens Dr., $78,000

Conway 29527

Land

1810 9th Ave., $11,500

Home

1460 Pitch Landing Rd., $279,900

3725 W Highway 501, $225,000

4370 Highway 701 South, $215,000

6348 Old Bucksville Rd., $212,500

1506 Churchill Dr., $193,000

1317 Blackwood Dr., $182,500

308 Macarthur Dr., $180,975

2538 Romantica Dr., $176,450

606 Johnson St., $173,000

3419 Merganser Dr., $172,406

556 Fox Chase Dr., $171,000

1796 Heirloom Dr., $168,407

1201 Pecan Grove Blvd., $167,500

1901 Ronald Phillips Ave., $156,900

1024 Dunraven Ct., $137,000

2708 Wood Creek Ln., $134,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1480 Lawson Dr., $241,000

6840 Clay Hill Rd., $70,000

Little River 29566

Land

4825 Williams Island Dr., $110,000

Tbd-Lot E Lake Circle Dr., $97,500

4396 Baldwin Baldwin Ave., $10,000

Home

4823 Williams Island Dr., $850,000

3115 Cedar Creek Run, $384,900

205 Switchgrass Loop, $323,824

220 Switchgrass Loop, $308,159

452 Palm Lakes Blvd., $289,634

1198 Pyxie Moss Dr., $275,613

1211 Pyxie Moss Dr., $267,992

190 Zostera Dr., $264,793

3633 Park Pointe Ave., $252,431

3685 Park Pointe Ave., $241,805

3609 Diamond Stars Way, $241,001

933 Witherbee Way, $228,300

4476 Mandi Ave., $228,000

617 Twinflower St., $210,000

105 Kettering Way, $196,000

1162 Palm Crossing Dr., $185,000

1641 Forest Dr., $180,000

4237 Graystone Blvd., $177,500

4259 Rivergate Ln., $136,950

141 Queens Rd., $53,500

Condo/Townhouse

133 Goldenrod Circle, $191,763

105 Goldenrod Circle, $181,900

111 Greenside Villas Dr., $164,900

4519 N Plantation Dr., $156,000

4136 Hibiscus Dr., $130,000

1420 Baldwin Ct., $119,000

4139 Hibiscus Dr., $118,500

4601 Greenbriar Dr., $96,000

4103 Pinehurst Circle, $73,300

4453 Little River Inn Dr., $71,500

4350 Intercoastal Dr., $42,000

Longs 29568

Home

555 Quail Ct., $288,000

4061 Comfort Valley Dr., $195,250

2408 Brick Dr., $188,000

558 Mossbank Loop, $174,900

236 Cupola Dr., $170,050

2264 Todd Dr., $90,000

12134 N Highway 905, $46,500

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Highway 762, $10,500

Home

4694 Woodyard Bay Rd., $175,000

4064 Long Farm Rd., $160,000

1175 Daisy Rd., $154,900

4008 Ann St., $61,500

3043 Ino Dr., $50,000

2251 Cane Branch Rd., $45,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

8151 Sandlapper Way, $677,150

8268 Sandlapper Way, $630,680

205 S Highland Way, $630,000

790 Cipriana Dr., $596,027

7710 Monarch Dr., $449,323

670 Providence Dr., $416,500

6393 Torino Lane, $391,940

6835 De Lago Ct., $304,479

6729 Amore Ct., $293,872

940 Oak Ridge Pl., $265,000

Condo/Townhouse

9840 Queensway Blvd., $264,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $218,500

180 Rothbury Circle, $182,500

304 N 75th Ave. N, $180,500

9550 Shore Dr., $162,000

501 Maison Dr., $140,000

501 Maison Dr., $130,000

200 Maison Dr., $125,700

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $115,000

202 N 70th Ave. N, $110,000

200 76th Ave. N, $99,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000

9550 Shore Dr., $84,600

201 77th Ave. N, $84,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $70,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $46,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

407 5th Ave. N, $525,000

422 Ocean Palms Dr., $340,000

238 Ocean Commons Dr., $326,230

808 Atlantic Commons Dr., $308,000

193 Ocean Commons Dr., $256,872

1580 Heathmuir Dr., $237,000

714 Mclain Ct., $234,000

1753 Coventry Rd., $230,000

134 Coachman Ln., $145,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $79,500

2704 Cirus Dr., $27,500

Condo/Townhouse

361 Deerfield Links Dr., $185,000

1411 Turkey Ridge Rd., $124,000

1949-H Bent Grass Dr., $105,000

1500 Deer Creek Rd., $86,000

1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $61,000

1881 Colony Dr., $60,000

Commercial

1500 N Kings Hwy.

812 South Poplar Dr.

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

4478 Richmond Hill Dr., $628,314

4569 Bridle Path Ct., $600,000

425 Elizabeth Dr., $502,000

2045 Silver Island Way, $366,825

685 Elmwood Circle, $351,000

121 Splendor Circle, $343,211

321 Southern Breezes Circle, $310,000

236 Splendor Circle, $306,494

4462 Maypop Trail, $290,000

785 Cherry Blossom Dr., $284,000

226 Splendor Circle, $256,627

105 Pheasant Run Dr., $244,000

240 Marbella Dr., $240,000

501 Westham Dr., $240,000

1619 Wood Thrush Dr., $225,500

184 Heron Lake Ct., $216,784

9726 Kings Grant Dr., $165,000

784 Finley Circle, $135,000

3573 Hidden Lakes Dr., $125,500

89 Beacon Ct., $40,000

26 Crooked Island Circle, $33,500

534 Key Largo Ave., $32,000

81 Offshore Dr., $70,000

421 Delton Dr., $59,000

Condo/Townhouse

1019-A Kelly Ct., $235,000

1029 Ray Costin Way, $220,500

854 Sail Ln., $216,900

854 Sail Ln., $216,900

701 Pickering Dr., $198,500

127 Garden City Connector, $149,501

3103 Sweetwater Blvd., $123,900

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $310,000

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,000

Commercial

3850 Highway 17 Bypass

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5371 Ocean Village Dr., $567,519

2001 Arundel Rd., $536,250

1958 Cresswind Blvd., $504,595

1838 Suncrest Dr., $475,000

5334 Ocean Village Dr., $461,752

5903 Haskell Circle, $450,000

1970 Cresswind Blvd., $435,667

2484 Goldfinch Dr., $420,015

1128 Shire Way, $385,000

1751 Suncrest Dr., $384,410

2422 Goldfinch Dr., $369,345

1979 Cresswind Blvd., $364,895

2519 Goldfinch Dr., $359,075

2488 Goldfinch Dr., $354,835

1188 Peterson St., $342,000

2530 Goldfinch Dr., $341,510

1983 Cresswind Blvd., $337,900

2531 Goldfinch Dr., $336,115

1747 Suncrest Dr., $332,970

1965 Cresswind Blvd., $324,610

1549 Culbertson Ave., $310,000

2561 Goldfinch Dr., $304,000

2626 Goldfinch Dr., $290,905

1761 Suncrest Dr., $286,530

2812 S Key Largo Circle, $270,000

2580 Goldfinch Dr., $264,925

2855 Ophelia Way, $262,000

2618 Goldfinch Dr., $255,090

2606 Goldfinch Dr., $248,120

1700 Jacqueline Ct., $210,000

1295 Monticello Dr., $207,000

1301 Monticello Dr., $175,000

1208 Ragin St., $115,000

613 5th Ave. S, $45,500

Condo/Townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $412,000

561 Hickory Circle, $331,000

5513 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $284,000

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000

4112 Fairway Lakes Dr., $173,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

400 20th Ave. N, $160,000

624 Bonaventure Dr., $159,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000

4860 Carnation Circle, $141,900

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $140,000

4860 Carnation Circle, $137,500

4847 Carnation Circle, $133,500

1046 Portico Loop, $128,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000

1604 Ocean Blvd. N, $119,000

5523 #1602 Ocean Blvd. N, $115,000

4878 Dahlia Ct., $115,000

5511 North Ocean Blvd., $115,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $105,900

4505 N Kings Hwy., $105,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $86,500

4785 Wild Iris Dr., $86,000

4753 Wild Iris Dr., $83,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $82,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $76,600

1202 Benna Dr., $75,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000

5001 Little River Rd., $72,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000

5001 Little River Rd., $52,500

2000 Greens Blvd., $52,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $35,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1058 Fiddlehead Way, $69,900

Lot 134 Babylon Pine Dr., $60,000

3013 Barre Ct., $44,000

1082 Englemann Oak Dr., $30,000

Home

674 Edgecreek Dr., $727,000

8685 Bella Vista Circle, $585,500

8819 Sparkle Ct., $456,000

608 Oxbow Dr., $398,000

135 Sago Palm Dr., $390,000

1263 Welford Ct., $388,140

3269 Saddlewood Circle, $378,000

352 Capers Creek Dr., $370,000

2012 Crow Field Ct., $365,000

2408 Craven Dr., $322,500

4946 Westwind Dr., $300,000

943 Sorano St., $276,903

815 Brant St., $270,000

5653 Camilla Ct., $260,000

618 Poe Creek Way, $256,315

611 Carnaby Loop, $255,725

4200 Livorn Loop, $246,000

384 Firenze Loop, $245,000

2521 Sugar Creek Ct., $239,000

5404 Dunblane Ct., $221,490

3557 Aztec Ct., $221,000

409 Emerson Dr., $220,000

4475 Girvan Dr., $220,000

1632 Palmetto Palm Dr., $219,900

173 Weeping Willow Dr., $217,000

4467 Girvan Dr., $212,720

4471 Girvan Dr., $209,915

134 Fulbourn Pl., $204,000

4512 Planters Row Way, $192,000

1616 Palmetto Palm Dr., $192,000

189 Centennial Circle, $189,500

370 Thistle Ln., $182,000

6014 Quinn Rd., $175,000

137 Bellegrove Dr., $173,000

455 Dandelion Ln., $132,000

444 Grapevine St., $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

4367 Livorn Loop, $236,000

296 Connemara Dr., $173,000

4429 Montrose Ln., $150,000

1065 Stanton Pl., $145,500

4425 Montrose Ln., $140,000

464 River Oaks Dr., $88,500

488 River Oaks Dr., $87,000

800 Crumpet Ct., $85,000

537 White River Dr., $65,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

307 N 37th Ave. N, $675,000

4981 Salt Creek Ct., $618,000

440 S 7th Ave., $554,500

1700 Lake Egret Dr., $433,355

1925 Lake Egret Dr., $426,585

434 S 6th Ave. S, $422,000

1901 Lake Egret Dr., $416,780

911 Morrall Dr., $387,000

1833 Lake Egret Dr., $381,810

418 33rd Ave. N, $360,000

867 Cardinal Pl., $327,900

1305 Mariners Rest Dr., $322,900

2917 Winding River Dr., $319,900

850 9th Ave. S, $319,000

1466 Fox Hollow Way, $315,000

5900 Bridlewood Rd., $297,000

1023 Sand Dollar Ct., $291,000

1720 27th Ave. N, $275,000

1003 Oak Marsh Ln., $274,000

1901-A Holly Dr., $255,000

916 Woodmere Ct., $250,000

3303 Nixon St., $240,000

1015 Phyllis St., $235,000

4506 Osprey St., $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

2180 Waterview Dr., $360,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $311,000

4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $285,000

523 South Ocean Blvd., $280,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000

3513 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $244,350

6244 Catalina Dr., $240,000

4111 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000

702 23rd Ave. S, $238,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $230,000

1551 Spinnaker Dr., $217,500

100 Shadow Moss Pl., $177,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

5600 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

2701 S. Ocean B S Ocean Blvd., $158,000

1550 Spinnaker Dr., $143,500

5825 Catalina Dr., $140,000

4000 North Ocean Blvd., $138,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $135,800

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,000

214 30th Ave. N, $129,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $123,500

78 Shadow Moss Pl., $119,300

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $118,000

613 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

2202 Perrin Dr., $105,000

216 22nd Ave. N, $92,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $90,000

4300 S Ocean Blvd., $86,500

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $69,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $50,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 139 Ocean Lakes Loop, $172,000

133 Deloach Trail, $82,500

Home

81 Salt Creek Pl., $700,000

232 Inverness Dr., $495,000

224 Norris Dr., $490,000

173 Carrington Dr., $375,000

419 Savannah Dr., $325,000

11 Parkglen Dr., $234,000

151 Parkglen Dr., $233,500

110 Clearwater Dr., $225,000

38 Voyagers Dr., $219,000

13442 Ocean Hwy., $151,000

Condo/Townhouse

371 S Dunes Dr., $800,000

49 Avian Dr., $285,000

216-1 Stillwood Dr., $153,000

127 Watersedge Dr., $150,700

649 Blue Stem Dr., $145,000

314-4 Red Rose Blvd., $134,900

1 Norris Dr., $110,000

108 Bridgewater Ct., $106,000

562 Blue Stem Dr., $103,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

163 Prather Park Dr., $36,900

Home

101 Henry Middleton Blvd., $510,000

55 Smith Blvd., $406,750

389 Cardita Loop, $305,900

319 Harbison Circle, $260,000

235 Harmony Ln., $249,635

239 Harmony Ln., $245,165

109 Deer Trace Circle, $239,900

709 Devon Estate Ave., $234,658

247 Harmony Ln., $222,200

227 Harmony Ln., $222,000

2585 Wild Game Trail, $219,000

1700 Clove Estates Circle, $218,159

1752 Clove Estates Circle, $214,959

228 Harmony Ln., $211,953

617 Union St., $198,000

7005 Blade Beak Ln., $181,000

112 Loggers Run, $174,900

441 Brandy Mill Blvd., $173,000

104 Palm Cove Circle, $170,000

6638 E Sweetbriar Trail, $155,750

211 Gray Fox Trail, $138,000

523 Oak Circle Dr., $75,000

8093 Shady Grove Rd., $63,000

5765 Rosewood Dr., $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $173,090

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $166,950

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,800

142 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,825

3927 Gladiola Ct., $120,500

3862 May Pop Circle, $89,000

3811 Maypop Circle, $85,000

1027 Saint George Ln., $57,000

3h 500 Fairway Village Dr., $41,000

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $31,900

  Comments  

Read Next

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Myrtle Beach-area property transfers from Feb. 17-23, 2019, according to the MLS listings.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE REAL ESTATE NEWS
Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service