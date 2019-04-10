Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Feb. 24-March 2
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
164 Lighthouse Lighthouse Cove Loop, $205,000
1 Pelican Ct., $165,000
632 Dellcastle Ct., $291,938
1987 Coleman Lake Dr., $190,680
Condo/Townhouse
10168 Sw Beach Dr., $69,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
935 Sandpiper Bay Dr., $242,000
Condo/Townhouse
145 Royal Poste Rd., $124,900
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
1252 Neptuno Ct., $243,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
Lot S3 Wedgefield Rd., $25,000
36 Oak Bay Dr., $15,000
Home
2427 Wedgefield Rd., $235,000
225 Rolling Oak Dr., $190,890
1900 Jasper St., $149,272
241 Kimmel Rd., $130,000
910 Willowbank Rd., $108,000
427 Broad St., $42,000
Condo/Townhouse
58 Peter Horry Ct., $105,000
Andrews 29510
Home
108 Hardee St., $5,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Poplar Church Rd., $52,500
Tbd Poplar Church Rd., $52,500
Home
2825 Sanctuary Blvd., $363,000
286 Board Landing Circle, $321,718
132 Three Oak Ln., $275,000
1053 Kennington Ct., $268,508
439 Trestle Way, $264,140
433 Hillsborough Dr., $249,958
237 Board Landing Circle, $248,500
180 Stonehinge Dr., $243,000
211 Carmello Circle, $233,500
7255 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $227,500
108 Rialto Dr., $220,000
1017 Kennington Ct., $197,502
1301 Gailard Dr., $195,000
163 Palm Terrace Loop, $189,470
247 Sellers Rd., $187,500
550 Crusade Circle, $187,000
1155 Highway 90, $174,000
209 Dunbarton Ln., $170,000
115 Boxwood Ln., $167,000
237 Copperwood Loop, $165,435
157 Barons Bluff Dr., $164,900
240 Upper Saddle Circle, $157,000
3306 Longwood Ln., $150,000
1934 West Home,Wood Rd., $148,900
153 Dots Ct., $142,000
1518 Highbank Dr., $128,900
2121 Woodlawn Dr., $114,000
3973 Long Avenue Ext., $80,500
962 Jamestown Rd., $73,900
1051 Hunter Way, $72,000
1608 Hiland Ave., $66,000
1519 Racepath Ave., $58,000
834 Earnest Rd., $53,500
Condo/Townhouse
1025 Fairway Ln., $137,000
1040 Fairway Ln., $133,000
400 Willow Green Dr., $131,000
336 Kiskadee Loop, $122,500
320-I Myrtle Greens Dr., $78,000
Conway 29527
Land
1810 9th Ave., $11,500
Home
1460 Pitch Landing Rd., $279,900
3725 W Highway 501, $225,000
4370 Highway 701 South, $215,000
6348 Old Bucksville Rd., $212,500
1506 Churchill Dr., $193,000
1317 Blackwood Dr., $182,500
308 Macarthur Dr., $180,975
2538 Romantica Dr., $176,450
606 Johnson St., $173,000
3419 Merganser Dr., $172,406
556 Fox Chase Dr., $171,000
1796 Heirloom Dr., $168,407
1201 Pecan Grove Blvd., $167,500
1901 Ronald Phillips Ave., $156,900
1024 Dunraven Ct., $137,000
2708 Wood Creek Ln., $134,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1480 Lawson Dr., $241,000
6840 Clay Hill Rd., $70,000
Little River 29566
Land
4825 Williams Island Dr., $110,000
Tbd-Lot E Lake Circle Dr., $97,500
4396 Baldwin Baldwin Ave., $10,000
Home
4823 Williams Island Dr., $850,000
3115 Cedar Creek Run, $384,900
205 Switchgrass Loop, $323,824
220 Switchgrass Loop, $308,159
452 Palm Lakes Blvd., $289,634
1198 Pyxie Moss Dr., $275,613
1211 Pyxie Moss Dr., $267,992
190 Zostera Dr., $264,793
3633 Park Pointe Ave., $252,431
3685 Park Pointe Ave., $241,805
3609 Diamond Stars Way, $241,001
933 Witherbee Way, $228,300
4476 Mandi Ave., $228,000
617 Twinflower St., $210,000
105 Kettering Way, $196,000
1162 Palm Crossing Dr., $185,000
1641 Forest Dr., $180,000
4237 Graystone Blvd., $177,500
4259 Rivergate Ln., $136,950
141 Queens Rd., $53,500
Condo/Townhouse
133 Goldenrod Circle, $191,763
105 Goldenrod Circle, $181,900
111 Greenside Villas Dr., $164,900
4519 N Plantation Dr., $156,000
4136 Hibiscus Dr., $130,000
1420 Baldwin Ct., $119,000
4139 Hibiscus Dr., $118,500
4601 Greenbriar Dr., $96,000
4103 Pinehurst Circle, $73,300
4453 Little River Inn Dr., $71,500
4350 Intercoastal Dr., $42,000
Longs 29568
Home
555 Quail Ct., $288,000
4061 Comfort Valley Dr., $195,250
2408 Brick Dr., $188,000
558 Mossbank Loop, $174,900
236 Cupola Dr., $170,050
2264 Todd Dr., $90,000
12134 N Highway 905, $46,500
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Highway 762, $10,500
Home
4694 Woodyard Bay Rd., $175,000
4064 Long Farm Rd., $160,000
1175 Daisy Rd., $154,900
4008 Ann St., $61,500
3043 Ino Dr., $50,000
2251 Cane Branch Rd., $45,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
8151 Sandlapper Way, $677,150
8268 Sandlapper Way, $630,680
205 S Highland Way, $630,000
790 Cipriana Dr., $596,027
7710 Monarch Dr., $449,323
670 Providence Dr., $416,500
6393 Torino Lane, $391,940
6835 De Lago Ct., $304,479
6729 Amore Ct., $293,872
940 Oak Ridge Pl., $265,000
Condo/Townhouse
9840 Queensway Blvd., $264,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $218,500
180 Rothbury Circle, $182,500
304 N 75th Ave. N, $180,500
9550 Shore Dr., $162,000
501 Maison Dr., $140,000
501 Maison Dr., $130,000
200 Maison Dr., $125,700
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $115,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $115,000
202 N 70th Ave. N, $110,000
200 76th Ave. N, $99,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $93,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000
9550 Shore Dr., $84,600
201 77th Ave. N, $84,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $75,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $70,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $63,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $46,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
407 5th Ave. N, $525,000
422 Ocean Palms Dr., $340,000
238 Ocean Commons Dr., $326,230
808 Atlantic Commons Dr., $308,000
193 Ocean Commons Dr., $256,872
1580 Heathmuir Dr., $237,000
714 Mclain Ct., $234,000
1753 Coventry Rd., $230,000
134 Coachman Ln., $145,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $79,500
2704 Cirus Dr., $27,500
Condo/Townhouse
361 Deerfield Links Dr., $185,000
1411 Turkey Ridge Rd., $124,000
1949-H Bent Grass Dr., $105,000
1500 Deer Creek Rd., $86,000
1101 N 2nd Ave. N, $61,000
1881 Colony Dr., $60,000
Commercial
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
4478 Richmond Hill Dr., $628,314
4569 Bridle Path Ct., $600,000
425 Elizabeth Dr., $502,000
2045 Silver Island Way, $366,825
685 Elmwood Circle, $351,000
121 Splendor Circle, $343,211
321 Southern Breezes Circle, $310,000
236 Splendor Circle, $306,494
4462 Maypop Trail, $290,000
785 Cherry Blossom Dr., $284,000
226 Splendor Circle, $256,627
105 Pheasant Run Dr., $244,000
240 Marbella Dr., $240,000
501 Westham Dr., $240,000
1619 Wood Thrush Dr., $225,500
184 Heron Lake Ct., $216,784
9726 Kings Grant Dr., $165,000
784 Finley Circle, $135,000
3573 Hidden Lakes Dr., $125,500
89 Beacon Ct., $40,000
26 Crooked Island Circle, $33,500
534 Key Largo Ave., $32,000
81 Offshore Dr., $70,000
421 Delton Dr., $59,000
Condo/Townhouse
1019-A Kelly Ct., $235,000
1029 Ray Costin Way, $220,500
854 Sail Ln., $216,900
854 Sail Ln., $216,900
701 Pickering Dr., $198,500
127 Garden City Connector, $149,501
3103 Sweetwater Blvd., $123,900
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $310,000
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $155,000
Commercial
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5371 Ocean Village Dr., $567,519
2001 Arundel Rd., $536,250
1958 Cresswind Blvd., $504,595
1838 Suncrest Dr., $475,000
5334 Ocean Village Dr., $461,752
5903 Haskell Circle, $450,000
1970 Cresswind Blvd., $435,667
2484 Goldfinch Dr., $420,015
1128 Shire Way, $385,000
1751 Suncrest Dr., $384,410
2422 Goldfinch Dr., $369,345
1979 Cresswind Blvd., $364,895
2519 Goldfinch Dr., $359,075
2488 Goldfinch Dr., $354,835
1188 Peterson St., $342,000
2530 Goldfinch Dr., $341,510
1983 Cresswind Blvd., $337,900
2531 Goldfinch Dr., $336,115
1747 Suncrest Dr., $332,970
1965 Cresswind Blvd., $324,610
1549 Culbertson Ave., $310,000
2561 Goldfinch Dr., $304,000
2626 Goldfinch Dr., $290,905
1761 Suncrest Dr., $286,530
2812 S Key Largo Circle, $270,000
2580 Goldfinch Dr., $264,925
2855 Ophelia Way, $262,000
2618 Goldfinch Dr., $255,090
2606 Goldfinch Dr., $248,120
1700 Jacqueline Ct., $210,000
1295 Monticello Dr., $207,000
1301 Monticello Dr., $175,000
1208 Ragin St., $115,000
613 5th Ave. S, $45,500
Condo/Townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $412,000
561 Hickory Circle, $331,000
5513 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $284,000
2511 S Ocean Blvd., $270,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $205,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $190,000
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000
4112 Fairway Lakes Dr., $173,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
400 20th Ave. N, $160,000
624 Bonaventure Dr., $159,900
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000
4860 Carnation Circle, $141,900
4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $140,000
4860 Carnation Circle, $137,500
4847 Carnation Circle, $133,500
1046 Portico Loop, $128,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $121,000
1604 Ocean Blvd. N, $119,000
5523 #1602 Ocean Blvd. N, $115,000
4878 Dahlia Ct., $115,000
5511 North Ocean Blvd., $115,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $105,900
4505 N Kings Hwy., $105,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $86,500
4785 Wild Iris Dr., $86,000
4753 Wild Iris Dr., $83,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $83,000
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $82,500
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $76,600
1202 Benna Dr., $75,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $73,000
5001 Little River Rd., $72,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $64,000
5001 Little River Rd., $52,500
2000 Greens Blvd., $52,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $35,900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1058 Fiddlehead Way, $69,900
Lot 134 Babylon Pine Dr., $60,000
3013 Barre Ct., $44,000
1082 Englemann Oak Dr., $30,000
Home
674 Edgecreek Dr., $727,000
8685 Bella Vista Circle, $585,500
8819 Sparkle Ct., $456,000
608 Oxbow Dr., $398,000
135 Sago Palm Dr., $390,000
1263 Welford Ct., $388,140
3269 Saddlewood Circle, $378,000
352 Capers Creek Dr., $370,000
2012 Crow Field Ct., $365,000
2408 Craven Dr., $322,500
4946 Westwind Dr., $300,000
943 Sorano St., $276,903
815 Brant St., $270,000
5653 Camilla Ct., $260,000
618 Poe Creek Way, $256,315
611 Carnaby Loop, $255,725
4200 Livorn Loop, $246,000
384 Firenze Loop, $245,000
2521 Sugar Creek Ct., $239,000
5404 Dunblane Ct., $221,490
3557 Aztec Ct., $221,000
409 Emerson Dr., $220,000
4475 Girvan Dr., $220,000
1632 Palmetto Palm Dr., $219,900
173 Weeping Willow Dr., $217,000
4467 Girvan Dr., $212,720
4471 Girvan Dr., $209,915
134 Fulbourn Pl., $204,000
4512 Planters Row Way, $192,000
1616 Palmetto Palm Dr., $192,000
189 Centennial Circle, $189,500
370 Thistle Ln., $182,000
6014 Quinn Rd., $175,000
137 Bellegrove Dr., $173,000
455 Dandelion Ln., $132,000
444 Grapevine St., $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
4367 Livorn Loop, $236,000
296 Connemara Dr., $173,000
4429 Montrose Ln., $150,000
1065 Stanton Pl., $145,500
4425 Montrose Ln., $140,000
464 River Oaks Dr., $88,500
488 River Oaks Dr., $87,000
800 Crumpet Ct., $85,000
537 White River Dr., $65,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
307 N 37th Ave. N, $675,000
4981 Salt Creek Ct., $618,000
440 S 7th Ave., $554,500
1700 Lake Egret Dr., $433,355
1925 Lake Egret Dr., $426,585
434 S 6th Ave. S, $422,000
1901 Lake Egret Dr., $416,780
911 Morrall Dr., $387,000
1833 Lake Egret Dr., $381,810
418 33rd Ave. N, $360,000
867 Cardinal Pl., $327,900
1305 Mariners Rest Dr., $322,900
2917 Winding River Dr., $319,900
850 9th Ave. S, $319,000
1466 Fox Hollow Way, $315,000
5900 Bridlewood Rd., $297,000
1023 Sand Dollar Ct., $291,000
1720 27th Ave. N, $275,000
1003 Oak Marsh Ln., $274,000
1901-A Holly Dr., $255,000
916 Woodmere Ct., $250,000
3303 Nixon St., $240,000
1015 Phyllis St., $235,000
4506 Osprey St., $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
2180 Waterview Dr., $360,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $311,000
4801 Harbor Pointe Dr., $285,000
523 South Ocean Blvd., $280,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $265,000
3513 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $244,350
6244 Catalina Dr., $240,000
4111 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000
702 23rd Ave. S, $238,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $230,000
1551 Spinnaker Dr., $217,500
100 Shadow Moss Pl., $177,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
5600 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000
2701 S. Ocean B S Ocean Blvd., $158,000
1550 Spinnaker Dr., $143,500
5825 Catalina Dr., $140,000
4000 North Ocean Blvd., $138,000
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $135,800
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,000
214 30th Ave. N, $129,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $123,500
78 Shadow Moss Pl., $119,300
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $118,000
613 S Ocean Blvd., $117,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
2202 Perrin Dr., $105,000
216 22nd Ave. N, $92,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $90,000
4300 S Ocean Blvd., $86,500
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $69,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd., $50,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 139 Ocean Lakes Loop, $172,000
133 Deloach Trail, $82,500
Home
81 Salt Creek Pl., $700,000
232 Inverness Dr., $495,000
224 Norris Dr., $490,000
173 Carrington Dr., $375,000
419 Savannah Dr., $325,000
11 Parkglen Dr., $234,000
151 Parkglen Dr., $233,500
110 Clearwater Dr., $225,000
38 Voyagers Dr., $219,000
13442 Ocean Hwy., $151,000
Condo/Townhouse
371 S Dunes Dr., $800,000
49 Avian Dr., $285,000
216-1 Stillwood Dr., $153,000
127 Watersedge Dr., $150,700
649 Blue Stem Dr., $145,000
314-4 Red Rose Blvd., $134,900
1 Norris Dr., $110,000
108 Bridgewater Ct., $106,000
562 Blue Stem Dr., $103,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
163 Prather Park Dr., $36,900
Home
101 Henry Middleton Blvd., $510,000
55 Smith Blvd., $406,750
389 Cardita Loop, $305,900
319 Harbison Circle, $260,000
235 Harmony Ln., $249,635
239 Harmony Ln., $245,165
109 Deer Trace Circle, $239,900
709 Devon Estate Ave., $234,658
247 Harmony Ln., $222,200
227 Harmony Ln., $222,000
2585 Wild Game Trail, $219,000
1700 Clove Estates Circle, $218,159
1752 Clove Estates Circle, $214,959
228 Harmony Ln., $211,953
617 Union St., $198,000
7005 Blade Beak Ln., $181,000
112 Loggers Run, $174,900
441 Brandy Mill Blvd., $173,000
104 Palm Cove Circle, $170,000
6638 E Sweetbriar Trail, $155,750
211 Gray Fox Trail, $138,000
523 Oak Circle Dr., $75,000
8093 Shady Grove Rd., $63,000
5765 Rosewood Dr., $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $173,090
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $166,950
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,800
142 Ella Kinley Circle, $149,825
3927 Gladiola Ct., $120,500
3862 May Pop Circle, $89,000
3811 Maypop Circle, $85,000
1027 Saint George Ln., $57,000
3h 500 Fairway Village Dr., $41,000
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $31,900
