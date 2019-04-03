Real Estate News
Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area
Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach
Feb. 17-23
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
213 Complex St., $50,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Home
9 Pinewood Dr., $205,000
847 Nicholas Dr., $160,000
616 Dellcastle Ct., $249,410
2066 Saybrooke Ln., $229,173
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Land
Oyster Pointe Dr., $44,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
936 Harwick Ct. Sw, $271,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
16 John Green Ln., $257,000
61 Oak Landing Trail, $170,773
521 Harvest Moon Dr., $148,500
210 Lafayette St., $94,000
Aynor 29511
Home
831 Horry Rd., $240,000
145 Highmeadow Ln., $216,500
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Long Avenue Ext., $88,000
Home
100 Lure Ct., $260,000
432 Katie Dr., $242,300
246 Copperwood Loop, $214,865
3005 Minsteris Dr., $210,000
213 Spencerswood Dr., $200,000
112 Furman Circle, $200,000
189 Barons Bluff Dr., $185,900
216 Haley Brooke Dr., $179,000
1126 Lancelot Ln., $169,000
116 A Citadel Dr., $160,000
1938 West Homewood Rd., $135,000
315 Cherry Buck Trail, $115,000
249 Wellspring Dr., $95,000
Condo/Townhouse
1024 Tee Shot Dr., $149,000
1042 Fairway Ln., $130,000
460-D Myrtle Greens Dr., $78,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Cates Bay Hwy., $23,000
Tbd Cates Bay Hwy., $23,000
Home
322 Macarthur Dr., $198,500
285 Macarthur Dr., $183,900
3344 Merganser Dr., $181,673
3348 Merganser Dr., $180,758
2528 Romantica Dr., $168,450
3101 Holly Loop, $160,000
3636 Wayside Rd., $138,500
1441 Leatherman Rd., $136,000
2403 Farmwood Circle, $136,000
2521 Romantica Dr., $130,050
506 Palmetto St., $70,350
Hemingway 29554
Home
204 Deep Creek Dr., $44,000
Little River 29566
Home
2792 Desert Rose St., $255,500
574 Ramblewood Circle, $210,000
4312 Grande Harbour Blvd., $193,000
156 Bendick Ct., $186,000
2865 Desert Rose St., $168,000
3151 Lyndon Dr., $107,000
Condo/Townhouse
4220 Coquina Harbor Dr., $158,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $156,000
951 Plantation Dr., $115,000
4015 Fairway Dr., $70,000
Longs 29568
Land
4930 Scilabro Ln., $39,900
Home
349 Ne Sun Colony Blvd., $257,782
167 Whispering Oaks Dr., $181,900
446 Kinsey Way, $173,490
320 Kanawha Trail, $147,000
2064 Vaught Ridge Rd., $146,000
520 Southern Sights Dr., $92,500
Loris 29569
Home
188 Winding Path Dr., $168,600
251 Highway 747, $120,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
7738 Monarch Dr., $537,199
5880 Ledro Ln., $458,165
6403 Torino Lane, $425,915
5874 Ledro Ln., $416,090
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $665,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $305,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000
9650 Shore Dr., $217,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
9530 Shore Dr., $200,000
250 Maison Dr., $142,500
201 74th Ave. N, $139,000
9661 Shore Dr., $131,500
158 Seawatch Dr., $120,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
200 N 76th Ave. N, $93,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000
9550 Shore Dr., $78,500
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
201 N 75th Ave. N, $59,500
6314 Wedgewood St., $57,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Lot 7 Pine Dr., $110,000
2101 Deerfield Ave., $35,000
Home
21 South Beach Dr., $452,500
211 16th Ave. S, $415,000
213 10th Ave. S, $315,000
145 Kessinger Dr., $295,000
1721 Highgrove Ct. N, $520,000
6001-L27 S Kings Hwy., $110,000
1677 Moonlight Dr., $46,500
Condo/Townhouse
817 Ocean Blvd. S, $334,000
1113 S Ocean Blvd., $273,000
310 5th Ave. N, $158,000
1949 Bent Grass Dr., $98,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $67,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
233 Cedar Point Ave., $97,000
Home
530 Mount Gilead Rd., $543,900
3869 Spanner Way, $442,000
507 1st St., $399,000
64 Summerlight Dr., $340,000
269 Pickering Dr., $320,000
789 Cherry Blossom Dr., $290,000
201 Heron Lake Ct., $264,910
617 Cherry Blossom Ln., $252,765
191 Heron Lake Ct., $221,500
118 Colonial Circle, $170,000
1529 Sunnydale Ln., $164,000
9116 Eider Dr., $57,000
58 Offshore Dr., $25,000
827a N Waccamaw Dr., $520,000
35 Offshore Dr., $17,500
Condo/Townhouse
440-D Woodpecker Ln., $205,000
700 Pickering Dr., $200,000
400-C Woodpecker Ln., $195,000
759-B Painted Bunting Dr., $160,000
229 Madrid Dr., $123,000
4315 Lotus Ct., $121,250
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $235,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 21 Larkhill Dr., $165,000
Lot 22 Larkhill Dr., $165,000
Home
1161 Wyatt Ln., $479,900
1971 Cresswind Blvd., $365,000
1752 Edgewood Dr., $349,906
1723 Suncrest Dr., $317,912
1836 Orchard Dr., $312,000
903 Berkshire Ave., $309,936
4712 Bermuda Way, $282,000
1060 Pine Island Rd., $142,000
613 5th Ave. S, $38,000
Condo/Townhouse
926 Iris St., $305,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $247,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $149,900
1708 N Ocean Blvd. N, $149,900
201 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $137,500
3630 Cactus St., $135,500
4877 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $131,000
900 Courtyard Dr., $129,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500
4781 Wild Iris Dr., $105,500
5523 #606 Ocean Blvd. N, $105,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,900
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $86,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $82,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $78,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $72,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $36,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
5701 Porcher Dr., $360,000
197 W West Isle Of Palms Ave., $50,000
5122 Middleton View Dr., $48,000
486 Harbour View Dr., $45,500
175 West Palms Dr., $43,000
406 Saint Julian Ln., $40,000
Lot 129 West Palms Dr., $38,000
Home
3067 Marsh Island Dr., $430,000
454 Seabury Ln., $430,000
5081 Westwind Dr., $350,000
1208 Ficus Dr., $322,500
4540 Weekly Dr., $321,090
585 Carnaby Loop, $304,940
5708 Cottonseed Ct., $265,409
4365 Red Rooster Ln., $237,500
5405 Dunblane Ct., $225,000
4533 Farm Lake Dr., $185,000
5016 Sandlake Ct., $184,900
4912 Darby Ln., $180,000
2309 Windmill Way, $175,250
8090 Pleasant Point Ln., $173,500
210 Vesta Dr., $173,000
107 Quail Hollow Rd., $171,500
Condo/Townhouse
1106 Stanton Pl., $130,000
1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $90,080
597 Blue River Ct., $64,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
4721 Harmony Ln., $80,000
902 Edge Dr., $55,000
Home
2109 Via Palma Dr., $601,340
1008 Bonnet Dr., $600,557
800 East Coast Ln., $599,000
2804 Ships Wheel Dr., $479,000
2707 Marsh Glen Dr., $412,500
800 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000
851 9th Ave. S, $255,000
1910 Madison Dr., $19,500
Condo/Townhouse
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $432,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $366,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $293,000
3601 S Ocean Blvd., $287,500
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $245,000
2001 N Ocean Blvd., $243,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $240,000
503 20th Ave. N, $240,000
6095 Catalina Dr., $237,500
1915 N Ocean Blvd., $212,500
1545 Spinnaker Dr., $210,000
707 S Ocean Blvd., $206,900
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000
609 S Hillside Dr., $143,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $143,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $130,000
2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $120,000
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $68,900
Pawleys Island
Land
0 Songbird Ln., $265,000
Tbd Old Augusta Dr., $90,000
Home
38 Hanover St., $480,000
133 Old Augusta Dr., $370,000
55 Tidelands Trail, $360,000
59 Grey Fox Loop, $337,500
110 Hartley Pl., $300,000
40 Parkside Dr., $244,440
Condo/Townhouse
120 Highgrove Ct., $210,000
1 Norris Dr., $124,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
592 Chamberlin Rd., $67,000
Home
584 Caribou Trail, $314,000
390 Cardita Loop, $297,194
5104 Stockyard Loop, $275,000
323 Harbison Circle, $274,170
309 Harbison Circle, $271,840
231 Harmony Dr., $267,500
1712 Perdiz Covey Ct., $250,000
243 Harmony Ln., $240,670
2703 Canvasback Trail, $240,000
195 Southbury Dr., $230,000
815 Honey Locust Ct., $195,000
173 Southborough Ln., $195,000
8874 Highway 814, $195,000
1116 Jumper Trail Circle, $180,000
303 Rice Mill Dr., $164,950
512 Creekwood Circle, $149,900
8529 Woodfield Dr., $70,000
4723 White Pine Dr., $57,500
Condo/Townhouse
1078 Dinger Dr., $151,185
207 Townes Ct., $144,500
3811 Maypop Circle, $82,000
412 Treetop Ct., $55,100
Comments