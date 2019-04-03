Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach. By
Feb. 17-23

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

213 Complex St., $50,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

9 Pinewood Dr., $205,000

847 Nicholas Dr., $160,000

616 Dellcastle Ct., $249,410

2066 Saybrooke Ln., $229,173

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Land

Oyster Pointe Dr., $44,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

936 Harwick Ct. Sw, $271,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

16 John Green Ln., $257,000

61 Oak Landing Trail, $170,773

521 Harvest Moon Dr., $148,500

210 Lafayette St., $94,000

Aynor 29511

Home

831 Horry Rd., $240,000

145 Highmeadow Ln., $216,500

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Long Avenue Ext., $88,000

Home

100 Lure Ct., $260,000

432 Katie Dr., $242,300

246 Copperwood Loop, $214,865

3005 Minsteris Dr., $210,000

213 Spencerswood Dr., $200,000

112 Furman Circle, $200,000

189 Barons Bluff Dr., $185,900

216 Haley Brooke Dr., $179,000

1126 Lancelot Ln., $169,000

116 A Citadel Dr., $160,000

1938 West Homewood Rd., $135,000

315 Cherry Buck Trail, $115,000

249 Wellspring Dr., $95,000

Condo/Townhouse

1024 Tee Shot Dr., $149,000

1042 Fairway Ln., $130,000

460-D Myrtle Greens Dr., $78,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Cates Bay Hwy., $23,000

Tbd Cates Bay Hwy., $23,000

Home

322 Macarthur Dr., $198,500

285 Macarthur Dr., $183,900

3344 Merganser Dr., $181,673

3348 Merganser Dr., $180,758

2528 Romantica Dr., $168,450

3101 Holly Loop, $160,000

3636 Wayside Rd., $138,500

1441 Leatherman Rd., $136,000

2403 Farmwood Circle, $136,000

2521 Romantica Dr., $130,050

506 Palmetto St., $70,350

Hemingway 29554

Home

204 Deep Creek Dr., $44,000

Little River 29566

Home

2792 Desert Rose St., $255,500

574 Ramblewood Circle, $210,000

4312 Grande Harbour Blvd., $193,000

156 Bendick Ct., $186,000

2865 Desert Rose St., $168,000

3151 Lyndon Dr., $107,000

Condo/Townhouse

4220 Coquina Harbor Dr., $158,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $156,000

951 Plantation Dr., $115,000

4015 Fairway Dr., $70,000

Longs 29568

Land

4930 Scilabro Ln., $39,900

Home

349 Ne Sun Colony Blvd., $257,782

167 Whispering Oaks Dr., $181,900

446 Kinsey Way, $173,490

320 Kanawha Trail, $147,000

2064 Vaught Ridge Rd., $146,000

520 Southern Sights Dr., $92,500

Loris 29569

Home

188 Winding Path Dr., $168,600

251 Highway 747, $120,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7738 Monarch Dr., $537,199

5880 Ledro Ln., $458,165

6403 Torino Lane, $425,915

5874 Ledro Ln., $416,090

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $665,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $305,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000

9650 Shore Dr., $217,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

9530 Shore Dr., $200,000

250 Maison Dr., $142,500

201 74th Ave. N, $139,000

9661 Shore Dr., $131,500

158 Seawatch Dr., $120,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

200 N 76th Ave. N, $93,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd. N, $79,000

9550 Shore Dr., $78,500

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

201 N 75th Ave. N, $59,500

6314 Wedgewood St., $57,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Lot 7 Pine Dr., $110,000

2101 Deerfield Ave., $35,000

Home

21 South Beach Dr., $452,500

211 16th Ave. S, $415,000

213 10th Ave. S, $315,000

145 Kessinger Dr., $295,000

1721 Highgrove Ct. N, $520,000

6001-L27 S Kings Hwy., $110,000

1677 Moonlight Dr., $46,500

Condo/Townhouse

817 Ocean Blvd. S, $334,000

1113 S Ocean Blvd., $273,000

310 5th Ave. N, $158,000

1949 Bent Grass Dr., $98,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $67,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

233 Cedar Point Ave., $97,000

Home

530 Mount Gilead Rd., $543,900

3869 Spanner Way, $442,000

507 1st St., $399,000

64 Summerlight Dr., $340,000

269 Pickering Dr., $320,000

789 Cherry Blossom Dr., $290,000

201 Heron Lake Ct., $264,910

617 Cherry Blossom Ln., $252,765

191 Heron Lake Ct., $221,500

118 Colonial Circle, $170,000

1529 Sunnydale Ln., $164,000

9116 Eider Dr., $57,000

58 Offshore Dr., $25,000

827a N Waccamaw Dr., $520,000

35 Offshore Dr., $17,500

Condo/Townhouse

440-D Woodpecker Ln., $205,000

700 Pickering Dr., $200,000

400-C Woodpecker Ln., $195,000

759-B Painted Bunting Dr., $160,000

229 Madrid Dr., $123,000

4315 Lotus Ct., $121,250

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $235,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 21 Larkhill Dr., $165,000

Lot 22 Larkhill Dr., $165,000

Home

1161 Wyatt Ln., $479,900

1971 Cresswind Blvd., $365,000

1752 Edgewood Dr., $349,906

1723 Suncrest Dr., $317,912

1836 Orchard Dr., $312,000

903 Berkshire Ave., $309,936

4712 Bermuda Way, $282,000

1060 Pine Island Rd., $142,000

613 5th Ave. S, $38,000

Condo/Townhouse

926 Iris St., $305,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $247,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $149,900

1708 N Ocean Blvd. N, $149,900

201 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $137,500

3630 Cactus St., $135,500

4877 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $131,000

900 Courtyard Dr., $129,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $112,500

4781 Wild Iris Dr., $105,500

5523 #606 Ocean Blvd. N, $105,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,900

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $86,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $84,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $82,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd. S, $78,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $72,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $59,900

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $59,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $36,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

5701 Porcher Dr., $360,000

197 W West Isle Of Palms Ave., $50,000

5122 Middleton View Dr., $48,000

486 Harbour View Dr., $45,500

175 West Palms Dr., $43,000

406 Saint Julian Ln., $40,000

Lot 129 West Palms Dr., $38,000

Home

3067 Marsh Island Dr., $430,000

454 Seabury Ln., $430,000

5081 Westwind Dr., $350,000

1208 Ficus Dr., $322,500

4540 Weekly Dr., $321,090

585 Carnaby Loop, $304,940

5708 Cottonseed Ct., $265,409

4365 Red Rooster Ln., $237,500

5405 Dunblane Ct., $225,000

4533 Farm Lake Dr., $185,000

5016 Sandlake Ct., $184,900

4912 Darby Ln., $180,000

2309 Windmill Way, $175,250

8090 Pleasant Point Ln., $173,500

210 Vesta Dr., $173,000

107 Quail Hollow Rd., $171,500

Condo/Townhouse

1106 Stanton Pl., $130,000

1105 Peace Pipe Pl., $90,080

597 Blue River Ct., $64,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

4721 Harmony Ln., $80,000

902 Edge Dr., $55,000

Home

2109 Via Palma Dr., $601,340

1008 Bonnet Dr., $600,557

800 East Coast Ln., $599,000

2804 Ships Wheel Dr., $479,000

2707 Marsh Glen Dr., $412,500

800 S Ocean Blvd., $265,000

851 9th Ave. S, $255,000

1910 Madison Dr., $19,500

Condo/Townhouse

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $432,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $366,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $305,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $293,000

3601 S Ocean Blvd., $287,500

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $245,000

2001 N Ocean Blvd., $243,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $240,000

503 20th Ave. N, $240,000

6095 Catalina Dr., $237,500

1915 N Ocean Blvd., $212,500

1545 Spinnaker Dr., $210,000

707 S Ocean Blvd., $206,900

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $195,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $146,000

609 S Hillside Dr., $143,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $143,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $130,000

2100 Sea Mountain Hwy., $120,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $68,900

Pawleys Island

Land

0 Songbird Ln., $265,000

Tbd Old Augusta Dr., $90,000

Home

38 Hanover St., $480,000

133 Old Augusta Dr., $370,000

55 Tidelands Trail, $360,000

59 Grey Fox Loop, $337,500

110 Hartley Pl., $300,000

40 Parkside Dr., $244,440

Condo/Townhouse

120 Highgrove Ct., $210,000

1 Norris Dr., $124,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

592 Chamberlin Rd., $67,000

Home

584 Caribou Trail, $314,000

390 Cardita Loop, $297,194

5104 Stockyard Loop, $275,000

323 Harbison Circle, $274,170

309 Harbison Circle, $271,840

231 Harmony Dr., $267,500

1712 Perdiz Covey Ct., $250,000

243 Harmony Ln., $240,670

2703 Canvasback Trail, $240,000

195 Southbury Dr., $230,000

815 Honey Locust Ct., $195,000

173 Southborough Ln., $195,000

8874 Highway 814, $195,000

1116 Jumper Trail Circle, $180,000

303 Rice Mill Dr., $164,950

512 Creekwood Circle, $149,900

8529 Woodfield Dr., $70,000

4723 White Pine Dr., $57,500

Condo/Townhouse

1078 Dinger Dr., $151,185

207 Townes Ct., $144,500

3811 Maypop Circle, $82,000

412 Treetop Ct., $55,100

