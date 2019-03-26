Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Feb. 10-16
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Home
101 Mcarthur St., $140,000
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Sun News
#ReadLocal
115 Queen St., $22,000
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Land
Tbd River Terrace, $108,000
Home
2078 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $285,464
2058 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $262,674
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
225 Kings Trail Dr., $124,000
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
935 Harwick Ct. Sw, $267,613
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Home
3491 Bassett St. Sw, $313,500
Georgetown 29440
Home
266 Buck Dr., $336,500
252 Timber Run Dr., $170,500
Commercial
1019 Front St.
Andrews 29510
Home
9521 Thurgood Marshall Highway, $145,900
3539 County Line Rd., $30,000
602 S Morgan Ave., $15,000
Aynor 29511
Land
Tbd Bethel Rd., $40,000
184 Highmeadow Ln., $224,900
Conway 29526
Land
470 Maplewood Circle, $60,000
709 Highway 90, $30,000
Tbd Highway 19, $20,000
Tbd Highway 19, $20,000
Home
129 Citadel Dr., $330,000
309 Integrity Ct., $318,521
399 Trestle Way, $297,940
2623 Willet Cove, $277,500
4900 Highway 905, $241,000
101 Winthrop Ln., $235,000
7391 Hucks Rd., $225,000
408 Arecales Dr., $222,795
436 Windermere Lake Circle, $190,623
1023 Kennington Ct., $188,360
168 Dunbarton Ln., $181,500
1015-A Kings Rd., $177,000
104 Palm Terrace Loop, $172,500
1012 Kennington Ct., $169,540
149 Barons Bluff Dr., $166,730
1305 Riverport Dr., $157,900
1881 Athens Dr., $136,100
513 Cardinal Dr., $109,000
1704 Sherwood Dr., $82,000
604 Rusty Rd., $75,000
3918 Mayfield Dr., $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
120 Cart Crossing Dr., $139,999
135 Gore Rd., $50,000
Conway 29527
Land
1.39 Acres Holcombe Ln., $35,000
Parcel G Hill St., $12,500
Home
1803 9th Ave., $180,000
1803 9th Ave., $180,000
3384 Merganser Dr., $179,000
305 Macarthur Dr., $178,705
3480 Merganser Dr., $176,590
1817 Heirloom Dr., $165,000
175 Ecum Secum Pl., $160,000
1210 Donald St., $160,000
134 Corbin Tanner Dr., $146,000
2513 Romantica Dr., $142,000
407 Temple St., $137,000
2517 Romantica Dr., $135,134
503 Hallie Martin Rd., $54,900
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Tbd Jordan Rd., $175,000
Home
129 Penn Circle, $222,775
5667 Highway 712, $160,000
Little River 29566
Home
4444 Wedgewood Dr., $355,000
884 Cypress Way, $219,000
418 Alabaster Ct., $167,500
Condo/Townhouse
4142 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000
4221 Hibiscus Dr., $110,200
775 Plantation Dr., $94,500
4238 Pine Hurst Circle, $87,500
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $35,000
Longs 29568
Home
1296 Foxtail Dr., $310,000
1846 Fairwinds Dr., $278,599
148 Mesa Raven Dr., $262,000
214 Clover Leaf Dr., $175,000
2513 Brick Dr., $173,900
275 Iroquois Trail, $148,500
600 Trap Shooter Circle, $139,900
197 Cupola Dr., $135,000
Condo/Townhouse
730 Charter Dr., $130,000
870 Fairway Dr., $109,000
623 Tupelo Dr., $94,500
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Lot 7 Highway 915, $21,500
Commercial
321 N Highway 701
Myrtle Beach 29572
Land
203 79th Ave. N, $320,000
Home
307 B N 76th Ave. N, $320,000
7602 Woodland Dr., $232,000
Condo/Townhouse
9547 Edgerton Dr., $460,000
9994 Beach Club Dr., $325,000
100 Ocean Creek Dr., $305,000
306 Westbury Ct., $185,000
311 69th Ave. N, $177,000
201 74th Ave. N, $145,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $127,500
158 Sea Watch Dr., $115,000
501 Maison Dr., $112,000
830 44th Ave. N, $88,900
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $87,900
6702 Jefferson Pl., $83,900
6900 N North Ocean Blvd., $77,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000
415 Ocean Creek Dr., $70,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
6703 Jefferson Pl., $64,500
9550 Shore Dr., $61,500
9550 Shore Dr., $61,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
611 N 5th Ave. N, $290,000
2146 Lake View Circle, $195,000
1448 Mermaid Dr., $89,000
Condo/Townhouse
2226 Clearwater Dr., $108,000
8649 Southbridge Dr., $94,900
1925 Bent Grass Dr., $93,250
8725 Chandler Dr., $87,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $120,000
5905 S Kings Highway, $101,250
5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $66,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
1425 Jasmine Ln., $700,000
238 Creek Harbour Circle, $620,000
4504 Rice Cart Way, $545,000
830 Channel Cat Cove, $425,000
842 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $421,915
5465 Huntington Marsh Rd., $385,000
1643 Murrell Pl., $370,000
25 Killian Ct., $339,500
413 Waties Dr., $313,955
4403 Hitching Post Ln., $235,000
716 Shenanigan Loop, $229,900
4670 Peony Circle, $210,000
1000 Meadowoods Dr., $210,000
822 Starboard Ct., $177,500
597 Eden Ave., $38,000
135 Anglers Dr., $310,000
Condo/Townhouse
34 Shady Moss Loop, $275,000
537 Botany Loop, $272,900
535 Botany Loop, $267,900
113e Parmelee Dr., $250,500
1647 S Waccamaw Dr., $196,000
1001 Ray Costin Way, $172,000
45 Woodhaven Dr., $139,000
4388 Daphne Ln., $119,000
720 N Waccamaw Dr., $171,500
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $156,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
512 Dania Beach Dr., $511,822
1892 Silver Spring Ln., $368,581
4856 Bermuda Way N, $335,000
1624 Laurelcress Dr., $317,535
4601 Camellia Dr., $247,000
801 47th Ave. N, $234,900
4740 Seclusion Ln., $225,000
103 Whitehaven Ct., $122,500
Condo/Townhouse
5523 #2307 Ocean Blvd. N, $235,000
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $217,500
4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $160,000
4048 Fairway Lakes Dr., $153,000
4877 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $135,000
5511 North Ocean Blvd., $118,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $114,000
4717 Wild Iris Dr., $112,500
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $108,000
1425 Teague Rd., $96,000
3741 Block House Way, $90,000
4717 Wild Iris Dr., $84,500
1206 Erin Way, $82,500
4737 Wild Iris Dr., $82,000
1203 Erin Way, $79,000
1200 Benna Dr., $74,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $71,500
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,500
2005 Greens Blvd., $53,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $45,500
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $22,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Parcel W Carolina Forest Blvd., $430,000
840 Waterbridge Blvd., $75,000
143 W West Isle Of Palms Ave., $70,000
243 Welcome Dr., $55,000
2400 Silkgrass Ln., $45,000
2304 Clandon Dr., $32,000
Home
433 Harbour View Dr., $775,000
565 Indigo Bay Circle, $446,256
908 Crystal Water Way, $285,000
622 Poe Creek Way, $276,470
4207 Livorn Loop, $260,000
4020 Alvina Way, $259,000
5358 Grosetto Way, $250,000
134 Centennial Circle, $207,000
1714 Palmetto Palm Dr., $200,000
4783 Southgate Pkwy., $175,000
3105 Regency Oak Dr., $174,000
425 Overcrest St., $170,000
802 Lyerly Ct., $164,900
7006 Ronaldsby Ct., $137,000
Condo/Townhouse
4591 Tarpon Bay Rd., $175,000
204 Threshing Way, $162,000
5041 Glenbrook Dr., $160,999
4565 E Girvan Dr., $120,000
4517-C Girvan Dr., $118,000
654 River Oak Dr., $116,500
4578 Girvan Dr., $115,000
5080 Windsor Green Way, $114,000
493 White River Dr., $105,550
4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $90,001
585 Blue River Ct., $89,000
3697 Claypond Village Ln., $79,000
801 Burcale Rd., $70,500
3689 Claypond Village Ln., $67,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1209 Trisail Ln, $23,500
Home
3108 Inland St., $540,000
1517 S Hillside Dr., $392,000
404 18th Ave. S, $270,000
1102 27th Ave. S, $214,000
Condo/Townhouse
6244 Catalina Dr., $387,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $307,000
4927 Cinzia Ln., $270,000
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000
4111 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000
601 N Hillside Dr., $220,000
5600 N Ocean Blvd., $199,900
4619 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000
5000 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
601 Hillside Dr. N, $175,500
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,100
705 1st Ave. S, $149,900
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000
1550 Spinaker Dr., $143,500
6253 Catalina Dr., $136,500
914 S Hillside Ave., $121,500
3001 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
850 Parker Dr., $900,000
109 Salt Creek Pl., $590,000
782 Savannah Dr., $430,000
185 Winston Circle, $424,500
17 Goodson Loop, $358,000
104 Turtle Creek Dr., $333,500
259 Barony Pl., $305,000
Condo/Townhouse
28 Bob White Ct., $295,000
651 Golden Bear Dr., $295,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $230,000
48 Mingo Dr., $214,000
73 Wallys Way, $213,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
316 Chamberlin Rd., $72,500
Home
201 Copper Leaf Dr., $322,622
205 Copper Leaf Dr., $317,575
504 Saddlebrook Ct., $224,900
908 Silverton Dr., $216,000
540 Brooksher Dr., $212,500
545 Affinity Dr., $207,500
1121 Rookery Dr., $190,000
3308 Prioloe Dr., $190,000
555 Affinity Dr., $189,000
300 Rylan Jacob Pl., $185,000
353 Worthington Circle, $175,000
108 Carolines Cove Ct., $166,000
1128 Ganton Way, $145,000
Condo/Townhouse
529 Riverward Dr., $165,000
1070 Dinger Dr., $155,558
3979 Forsythia Ct., $88,246
510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $76,500
3943 Gladiola Ct., $76,500
6010 Dick Pond Rd., $75,500
6731 Blue Heron Blvd., $73,000
Comments