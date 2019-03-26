Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

March 26, 2019 08:04 PM

Feb. 10-16

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

101 Mcarthur St., $140,000

115 Queen St., $22,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Land

Tbd River Terrace, $108,000

Home

2078 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $285,464

2058 Lindrick Ct. Nw, $262,674

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

225 Kings Trail Dr., $124,000

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

935 Harwick Ct. Sw, $267,613

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Home

3491 Bassett St. Sw, $313,500

Georgetown 29440

Home

266 Buck Dr., $336,500

252 Timber Run Dr., $170,500

Commercial

1019 Front St.

Andrews 29510

Home

9521 Thurgood Marshall Highway, $145,900

3539 County Line Rd., $30,000

602 S Morgan Ave., $15,000

Aynor 29511

Land

Tbd Bethel Rd., $40,000

184 Highmeadow Ln., $224,900

Conway 29526

Land

470 Maplewood Circle, $60,000

709 Highway 90, $30,000

Tbd Highway 19, $20,000

Tbd Highway 19, $20,000

Home

129 Citadel Dr., $330,000

309 Integrity Ct., $318,521

399 Trestle Way, $297,940

2623 Willet Cove, $277,500

4900 Highway 905, $241,000

101 Winthrop Ln., $235,000

7391 Hucks Rd., $225,000

408 Arecales Dr., $222,795

436 Windermere Lake Circle, $190,623

1023 Kennington Ct., $188,360

168 Dunbarton Ln., $181,500

1015-A Kings Rd., $177,000

104 Palm Terrace Loop, $172,500

1012 Kennington Ct., $169,540

149 Barons Bluff Dr., $166,730

1305 Riverport Dr., $157,900

1881 Athens Dr., $136,100

513 Cardinal Dr., $109,000

1704 Sherwood Dr., $82,000

604 Rusty Rd., $75,000

3918 Mayfield Dr., $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

120 Cart Crossing Dr., $139,999

135 Gore Rd., $50,000

Conway 29527

Land

1.39 Acres Holcombe Ln., $35,000

Parcel G Hill St., $12,500

Home

1803 9th Ave., $180,000

1803 9th Ave., $180,000

3384 Merganser Dr., $179,000

305 Macarthur Dr., $178,705

3480 Merganser Dr., $176,590

1817 Heirloom Dr., $165,000

175 Ecum Secum Pl., $160,000

1210 Donald St., $160,000

134 Corbin Tanner Dr., $146,000

2513 Romantica Dr., $142,000

407 Temple St., $137,000

2517 Romantica Dr., $135,134

503 Hallie Martin Rd., $54,900

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Tbd Jordan Rd., $175,000

Home

129 Penn Circle, $222,775

5667 Highway 712, $160,000

Little River 29566

Home

4444 Wedgewood Dr., $355,000

884 Cypress Way, $219,000

418 Alabaster Ct., $167,500

Condo/Townhouse

4142 Hibiscus Dr., $135,000

4221 Hibiscus Dr., $110,200

775 Plantation Dr., $94,500

4238 Pine Hurst Circle, $87,500

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $35,000

Longs 29568

Home

1296 Foxtail Dr., $310,000

1846 Fairwinds Dr., $278,599

148 Mesa Raven Dr., $262,000

214 Clover Leaf Dr., $175,000

2513 Brick Dr., $173,900

275 Iroquois Trail, $148,500

600 Trap Shooter Circle, $139,900

197 Cupola Dr., $135,000

Condo/Townhouse

730 Charter Dr., $130,000

870 Fairway Dr., $109,000

623 Tupelo Dr., $94,500

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Lot 7 Highway 915, $21,500

Commercial

321 N Highway 701

Myrtle Beach 29572

Land

203 79th Ave. N, $320,000

Home

307 B N 76th Ave. N, $320,000

7602 Woodland Dr., $232,000

Condo/Townhouse

9547 Edgerton Dr., $460,000

9994 Beach Club Dr., $325,000

100 Ocean Creek Dr., $305,000

306 Westbury Ct., $185,000

311 69th Ave. N, $177,000

201 74th Ave. N, $145,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $127,500

158 Sea Watch Dr., $115,000

501 Maison Dr., $112,000

830 44th Ave. N, $88,900

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $87,900

6702 Jefferson Pl., $83,900

6900 N North Ocean Blvd., $77,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000

415 Ocean Creek Dr., $70,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

6703 Jefferson Pl., $64,500

9550 Shore Dr., $61,500

9550 Shore Dr., $61,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

611 N 5th Ave. N, $290,000

2146 Lake View Circle, $195,000

1448 Mermaid Dr., $89,000

Condo/Townhouse

2226 Clearwater Dr., $108,000

8649 Southbridge Dr., $94,900

1925 Bent Grass Dr., $93,250

8725 Chandler Dr., $87,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $120,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $101,250

5905 S Kings Hwy., $85,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $66,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

1425 Jasmine Ln., $700,000

238 Creek Harbour Circle, $620,000

4504 Rice Cart Way, $545,000

830 Channel Cat Cove, $425,000

842 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $421,915

5465 Huntington Marsh Rd., $385,000

1643 Murrell Pl., $370,000

25 Killian Ct., $339,500

413 Waties Dr., $313,955

4403 Hitching Post Ln., $235,000

716 Shenanigan Loop, $229,900

4670 Peony Circle, $210,000

1000 Meadowoods Dr., $210,000

822 Starboard Ct., $177,500

597 Eden Ave., $38,000

135 Anglers Dr., $310,000

Condo/Townhouse

34 Shady Moss Loop, $275,000

537 Botany Loop, $272,900

535 Botany Loop, $267,900

113e Parmelee Dr., $250,500

1647 S Waccamaw Dr., $196,000

1001 Ray Costin Way, $172,000

45 Woodhaven Dr., $139,000

4388 Daphne Ln., $119,000

720 N Waccamaw Dr., $171,500

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $156,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

512 Dania Beach Dr., $511,822

1892 Silver Spring Ln., $368,581

4856 Bermuda Way N, $335,000

1624 Laurelcress Dr., $317,535

4601 Camellia Dr., $247,000

801 47th Ave. N, $234,900

4740 Seclusion Ln., $225,000

103 Whitehaven Ct., $122,500

Condo/Townhouse

5523 #2307 Ocean Blvd. N, $235,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $217,500

4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $160,000

4048 Fairway Lakes Dr., $153,000

4877 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $135,000

5511 North Ocean Blvd., $118,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $114,000

4717 Wild Iris Dr., $112,500

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $108,000

1425 Teague Rd., $96,000

3741 Block House Way, $90,000

4717 Wild Iris Dr., $84,500

1206 Erin Way, $82,500

4737 Wild Iris Dr., $82,000

1203 Erin Way, $79,000

1200 Benna Dr., $74,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $71,500

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $64,500

2005 Greens Blvd., $53,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $45,500

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $22,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Parcel W Carolina Forest Blvd., $430,000

840 Waterbridge Blvd., $75,000

143 W West Isle Of Palms Ave., $70,000

243 Welcome Dr., $55,000

2400 Silkgrass Ln., $45,000

2304 Clandon Dr., $32,000

Home

433 Harbour View Dr., $775,000

565 Indigo Bay Circle, $446,256

908 Crystal Water Way, $285,000

622 Poe Creek Way, $276,470

4207 Livorn Loop, $260,000

4020 Alvina Way, $259,000

5358 Grosetto Way, $250,000

134 Centennial Circle, $207,000

1714 Palmetto Palm Dr., $200,000

4783 Southgate Pkwy., $175,000

3105 Regency Oak Dr., $174,000

425 Overcrest St., $170,000

802 Lyerly Ct., $164,900

7006 Ronaldsby Ct., $137,000

Condo/Townhouse

4591 Tarpon Bay Rd., $175,000

204 Threshing Way, $162,000

5041 Glenbrook Dr., $160,999

4565 E Girvan Dr., $120,000

4517-C Girvan Dr., $118,000

654 River Oak Dr., $116,500

4578 Girvan Dr., $115,000

5080 Windsor Green Way, $114,000

493 White River Dr., $105,550

4853 Meadowsweet Dr., $90,001

585 Blue River Ct., $89,000

3697 Claypond Village Ln., $79,000

801 Burcale Rd., $70,500

3689 Claypond Village Ln., $67,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1209 Trisail Ln, $23,500

Home

3108 Inland St., $540,000

1517 S Hillside Dr., $392,000

404 18th Ave. S, $270,000

1102 27th Ave. S, $214,000

Condo/Townhouse

6244 Catalina Dr., $387,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $307,000

4927 Cinzia Ln., $270,000

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $255,000

4111 S Ocean Blvd., $240,000

601 N Hillside Dr., $220,000

5600 N Ocean Blvd., $199,900

4619 S Ocean Blvd., $180,000

5000 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

601 Hillside Dr. N, $175,500

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $165,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $150,100

705 1st Ave. S, $149,900

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $145,000

1550 Spinaker Dr., $143,500

6253 Catalina Dr., $136,500

914 S Hillside Ave., $121,500

3001 N Ocean Blvd., $88,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

850 Parker Dr., $900,000

109 Salt Creek Pl., $590,000

782 Savannah Dr., $430,000

185 Winston Circle, $424,500

17 Goodson Loop, $358,000

104 Turtle Creek Dr., $333,500

259 Barony Pl., $305,000

Condo/Townhouse

28 Bob White Ct., $295,000

651 Golden Bear Dr., $295,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $230,000

48 Mingo Dr., $214,000

73 Wallys Way, $213,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

316 Chamberlin Rd., $72,500

Home

201 Copper Leaf Dr., $322,622

205 Copper Leaf Dr., $317,575

504 Saddlebrook Ct., $224,900

908 Silverton Dr., $216,000

540 Brooksher Dr., $212,500

545 Affinity Dr., $207,500

1121 Rookery Dr., $190,000

3308 Prioloe Dr., $190,000

555 Affinity Dr., $189,000

300 Rylan Jacob Pl., $185,000

353 Worthington Circle, $175,000

108 Carolines Cove Ct., $166,000

1128 Ganton Way, $145,000

Condo/Townhouse

529 Riverward Dr., $165,000

1070 Dinger Dr., $155,558

3979 Forsythia Ct., $88,246

510 Fairwood Lakes Ln., $76,500

3943 Gladiola Ct., $76,500

6010 Dick Pond Rd., $75,500

6731 Blue Heron Blvd., $73,000

