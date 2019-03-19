Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

March 19, 2019 04:43 PM

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By
Feb. 3-9

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

475 Slippery Rock Way, $182,200

10 Sand Dollar Dr., $159,900

612 Dellcastle Ct., $291,126

2113 Castlebridge Ct., $225,000

189 Calabash Rd. Nw, $37,500

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

432 Cobia St., $510,000

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

917 Smyrna Dr., $150,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

177 Kensington Blvd., $190,000

33 Timber Run Dr., $170,906

822 Cedar St., $110,000

4365 Highmarket St., $75,500

Condo/Townhouse

118 Wedgefield Village Rd., $95,000

Andrews 29510

Commercial

501 W Main St.

Aynor 29511

Home

4546 Highway 319, $245,000

188 Highmeadow Ln., $232,000

5350 Louisville Rd., $169,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 4-A Pebble Ln., $22,000

Home

624 Plantation Circle, $440,000

408 Britt Ct., $279,000

144 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $228,040

981 University Forest Dr., $228,000

201 Dartmoor Ct., $227,000

295 Dunbarton Ln., $224,743

112 Rialto Dr., $201,900

2503 Aaron St., $174,500

1315 Riverport Dr., $166,663

212 Oak Lea Dr., $144,900

2418 Derby Circle, $85,000

Condo/Townhouse

3555 Highway 544, $60,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Highway 813, $46,000

Home

3529 Merganser Dr., $169,990

1821 Heirloom Dr., $168,450

148 Oakey Estates Dr., $167,900

3420 Merganser Merganser Dr., $152,490

1033 Oglethorpe Dr., $150,000

1713 Hiland Ave., $21,000

Gavliants Ferry 29544

Home

195 Floyd Page Rd., $168,000

Green Sea 29545

Land

Lot 5 Greeney Ln., $23,500

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 13 Williams Island Dr., $117,500

Lot 14 Williams Island Dr., $117,500

2576 Lake Vista Dr., $67,000

Lot 1 Math Place, $54,000

Pinewood Circle, $12,000

Home

395 Flowering Branch Ave., $278,000

965 Witherbee Way, $255,000

942 Witherbee Way, $237,804

4230 Graystone Blvd., $206,000

509 Blythewood Walk, $199,895

262 Sienna Dr., $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

117 Goldenrod Circle, $212,869

101 Goldenrod Circle, $197,900

121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $166,000

775 Plantation Dr., $122,000

4421 Eastport Blvd., $115,000

4141 Hibiscus Dr., $105,000

3700 #13m Golf Colony Ln., $71,000

4430 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000

Longs 29568

Condo/Townhouse

264 Stonewall Circle, $184,900

750 Charter Dr., $137,500

850 Fairway Dr., $114,900

Loris 29569

Land

Lot 26 Russ Rd., $39,000

Lot 25 Tiger Paw Rd., $30,000

Home

330 Allsbrook Rd., $160,500

340 Allsbrook Rd., $156,200

Commercial

4164 Main St.

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6009 Trieste St., $485,015

8800 Kings Rd., $436,000

5915 Ledro Ln., $374,365

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Dr., $375,000

6810 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000

9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $171,300

209 Westleton Dr., $160,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $101,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000

220 Lands End Blvd., $560,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

422 S 3rd Ave., $350,000

307 Coral Beach Circle, $275,000

1476 Avalon Dr., $245,000

7 Indian Oaks Ln., $167,000

4906 S Ocean Blvd., $395,000

Condo/Townhouse

713 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000

1000 Deer Creek Rd., $60,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

599 Vista Dr., $90,000

Home

112 Hagar Brown Rd., $655,000

404 Hyacinth Loop, $344,000

4423 Buckthorn Pl., $298,000

129 Heron Lake Ct., $293,003

188 Heron Lake Ct., $206,849

1314 Carolina Wren Rd., $185,000

273 Hawks Nest Circle, $74,900

Condo/Townhouse

134 Coldstream Cove Loop, $179,900

1000 Ray Costin Way, $176,500

1530 N Waccamaw Dr., $272,500

912 N Waccamaw Blvd., $269,000

300 Marsh Pl., $169,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $163,000

Tbd Tpc Blvd.

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

825 Johnson Ave., $489,658

1124 Baron Dr., $410,000

1152 Yorkshire Pkwy., $321,585

721 Mckinley Way, $308,000

1472 Parish Way, $285,000

2588 Goldfinch Dr., $267,795

971 Antilles Ct., $249,900

314 Lyons Cove Dr., $121,500

4207 Little River Rd., $110,000

1205 King St., $70,000

908 White St., $34,500

Condo/Townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $450,000

307/309 2nd Ave. N, $300,000

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000

2424 Heritage Loop, $249,000

513 30th Ave. N, $210,000

4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $189,900

501 Pinewood Rd., $147,500

1805 Low Country Pl., $145,000

1745 Low Country Pl., $143,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $125,250

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

4665 Wild Iris Dr., $119,500

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

4729 Wild Iris Dr., $101,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $92,500

605 37th Ave. N, $90,000

2300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $83,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $82,500

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $65,000

615 37th Ave. N, $62,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $49,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 41 West Palm Dr., $165,000

Lot 563 Flowerdale Ct., $51,000

Lot 62 Waterbridge Blvd., $46,500

1038 Englemann Oak Dr., $37,000

Home

101 Ocean Sands Ct., $399,900

3933 Riley-Hampton Dr., $369,000

2210 Yellow Morel Way, $350,000

1517 Osage Dr., $340,000

4541 Weekly Dr., $321,540

9110 Abingdon Dr., $315,000

405 Backwater Ct., $287,000

264 Turning Pines Loop, $267,845

208 Turning Pines Loop, $249,430

3008 Regency Oak Dr., $225,000

9006 Gatewick Ct., $225,000

705 Kennoway Ct., $220,000

1222 Lanterns Rest Rd., $210,000

Condo/Townhouse

1461 Lanterns Rest Rd., $187,000

1457 Lanterns Rest Rd., $172,500

616 Waterway Village Blvd., $165,000

4015 Shipyard Walk, $151,500

1525 Lanterns Rest Rd., $139,000

1137 Peace Pipe Pl., $117,000

1274 River Oaks Dr., $115,000

106 Fountain Pointe Ln., $96,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1201 Surf Pointe Dr., $145,000

Lot 153 Tarpon Pond Rd., $35,000

Home

208 9th Ave. N, $835,000

5101 Windy Pines Dr., $360,000

1114 Inlet View Dr., $245,500

Condo/Townhouse

102 N Ocean Blvd., $362,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $316,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $289,500

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $288,000

2180 Waterview Dr., $222,500

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $168,000

6015 Catalina Dr., $166,000

3601 Ocean Blvd. N, $165,000

1709 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,500

612 3rd Ave. S, $137,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $136,700

5823 Catalina Dr., $131,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

494 Old Augusta Dr., $725,000

91 Windover Ave., $615,000

44 Rutters Trail, $420,000

82 Sweetwater Ct., $350,000

1181 Crooked Oak Dr., $320,000

242 Crane Dr., $250,000

Condo/Townhouse

35 Lumbee Circle, $278,000

108 Duncan Ave., $250,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

109 Lichen Ct., $68,500

Home

211 Chamberlin Rd., $565,000

217 St. Davids Ave., $299,123

508 Coopers Hawk Ct., $249,000

476 Mooreland Dr., $245,000

101 Dry Valley Loop, $199,900

1322 Brighton Ave., $179,500

157 Burkridge West Dr., $166,000

6619 Royal Pine Dr., $135,000

1050 Starcreek Circle, $62,000

4753 White Pine Dr., $55,000

Condo/Townhouse

1602 Palmina Loop, $193,000

1086 Dinger Dr., $152,540

1082 Dinger Dr., $126,064

1074 Dinger Dr., $124,500

1280 St. George Ln., $89,900

6730 Blue Heron Blvd., $58,000

