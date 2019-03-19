Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Feb. 3-9
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
475 Slippery Rock Way, $182,200
10 Sand Dollar Dr., $159,900
612 Dellcastle Ct., $291,126
2113 Castlebridge Ct., $225,000
189 Calabash Rd. Nw, $37,500
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
432 Cobia St., $510,000
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
917 Smyrna Dr., $150,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
177 Kensington Blvd., $190,000
33 Timber Run Dr., $170,906
822 Cedar St., $110,000
4365 Highmarket St., $75,500
Condo/Townhouse
118 Wedgefield Village Rd., $95,000
Andrews 29510
Commercial
501 W Main St.
Aynor 29511
Home
4546 Highway 319, $245,000
188 Highmeadow Ln., $232,000
5350 Louisville Rd., $169,000
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 4-A Pebble Ln., $22,000
Home
624 Plantation Circle, $440,000
408 Britt Ct., $279,000
144 Long Leaf Pine Dr., $228,040
981 University Forest Dr., $228,000
201 Dartmoor Ct., $227,000
295 Dunbarton Ln., $224,743
112 Rialto Dr., $201,900
2503 Aaron St., $174,500
1315 Riverport Dr., $166,663
212 Oak Lea Dr., $144,900
2418 Derby Circle, $85,000
Condo/Townhouse
3555 Highway 544, $60,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Highway 813, $46,000
Home
3529 Merganser Dr., $169,990
1821 Heirloom Dr., $168,450
148 Oakey Estates Dr., $167,900
3420 Merganser Merganser Dr., $152,490
1033 Oglethorpe Dr., $150,000
1713 Hiland Ave., $21,000
Gavliants Ferry 29544
Home
195 Floyd Page Rd., $168,000
Green Sea 29545
Land
Lot 5 Greeney Ln., $23,500
Little River 29566
Land
Lot 13 Williams Island Dr., $117,500
Lot 14 Williams Island Dr., $117,500
2576 Lake Vista Dr., $67,000
Lot 1 Math Place, $54,000
Pinewood Circle, $12,000
Home
395 Flowering Branch Ave., $278,000
965 Witherbee Way, $255,000
942 Witherbee Way, $237,804
4230 Graystone Blvd., $206,000
509 Blythewood Walk, $199,895
262 Sienna Dr., $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
117 Goldenrod Circle, $212,869
101 Goldenrod Circle, $197,900
121 Waypoint Ridge Ave., $166,000
775 Plantation Dr., $122,000
4421 Eastport Blvd., $115,000
4141 Hibiscus Dr., $105,000
3700 #13m Golf Colony Ln., $71,000
4430 Little River Inn Ln., $65,000
Longs 29568
Condo/Townhouse
264 Stonewall Circle, $184,900
750 Charter Dr., $137,500
850 Fairway Dr., $114,900
Loris 29569
Land
Lot 26 Russ Rd., $39,000
Lot 25 Tiger Paw Rd., $30,000
Home
330 Allsbrook Rd., $160,500
340 Allsbrook Rd., $156,200
Commercial
4164 Main St.
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6009 Trieste St., $485,015
8800 Kings Rd., $436,000
5915 Ledro Ln., $374,365
Condo/Townhouse
9650 Shore Dr., $375,000
6810 N Ocean Blvd., $315,000
9820 Queensway Blvd., $260,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $171,300
209 Westleton Dr., $160,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $101,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $61,000
220 Lands End Blvd., $560,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
422 S 3rd Ave., $350,000
307 Coral Beach Circle, $275,000
1476 Avalon Dr., $245,000
7 Indian Oaks Ln., $167,000
4906 S Ocean Blvd., $395,000
Condo/Townhouse
713 N Ocean Blvd., $300,000
1000 Deer Creek Rd., $60,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
599 Vista Dr., $90,000
Home
112 Hagar Brown Rd., $655,000
404 Hyacinth Loop, $344,000
4423 Buckthorn Pl., $298,000
129 Heron Lake Ct., $293,003
188 Heron Lake Ct., $206,849
1314 Carolina Wren Rd., $185,000
273 Hawks Nest Circle, $74,900
Condo/Townhouse
134 Coldstream Cove Loop, $179,900
1000 Ray Costin Way, $176,500
1530 N Waccamaw Dr., $272,500
912 N Waccamaw Blvd., $269,000
300 Marsh Pl., $169,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $163,000
Tbd Tpc Blvd.
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
825 Johnson Ave., $489,658
1124 Baron Dr., $410,000
1152 Yorkshire Pkwy., $321,585
721 Mckinley Way, $308,000
1472 Parish Way, $285,000
2588 Goldfinch Dr., $267,795
971 Antilles Ct., $249,900
314 Lyons Cove Dr., $121,500
4207 Little River Rd., $110,000
1205 King St., $70,000
908 White St., $34,500
Condo/Townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $450,000
307/309 2nd Ave. N, $300,000
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $285,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $280,000
2424 Heritage Loop, $249,000
513 30th Ave. N, $210,000
4887 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $189,900
501 Pinewood Rd., $147,500
1805 Low Country Pl., $145,000
1745 Low Country Pl., $143,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $129,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd., $125,250
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
4665 Wild Iris Dr., $119,500
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
4729 Wild Iris Dr., $101,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $92,500
605 37th Ave. N, $90,000
2300 N Ocean Blvd. N, $83,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $82,500
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $65,000
615 37th Ave. N, $62,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $56,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $49,900
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $45,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 41 West Palm Dr., $165,000
Lot 563 Flowerdale Ct., $51,000
Lot 62 Waterbridge Blvd., $46,500
1038 Englemann Oak Dr., $37,000
Home
101 Ocean Sands Ct., $399,900
3933 Riley-Hampton Dr., $369,000
2210 Yellow Morel Way, $350,000
1517 Osage Dr., $340,000
4541 Weekly Dr., $321,540
9110 Abingdon Dr., $315,000
405 Backwater Ct., $287,000
264 Turning Pines Loop, $267,845
208 Turning Pines Loop, $249,430
3008 Regency Oak Dr., $225,000
9006 Gatewick Ct., $225,000
705 Kennoway Ct., $220,000
1222 Lanterns Rest Rd., $210,000
Condo/Townhouse
1461 Lanterns Rest Rd., $187,000
1457 Lanterns Rest Rd., $172,500
616 Waterway Village Blvd., $165,000
4015 Shipyard Walk, $151,500
1525 Lanterns Rest Rd., $139,000
1137 Peace Pipe Pl., $117,000
1274 River Oaks Dr., $115,000
106 Fountain Pointe Ln., $96,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1201 Surf Pointe Dr., $145,000
Lot 153 Tarpon Pond Rd., $35,000
Home
208 9th Ave. N, $835,000
5101 Windy Pines Dr., $360,000
1114 Inlet View Dr., $245,500
Condo/Townhouse
102 N Ocean Blvd., $362,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $316,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $289,500
4103 N Ocean Blvd., $288,000
2180 Waterview Dr., $222,500
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $168,000
6015 Catalina Dr., $166,000
3601 Ocean Blvd. N, $165,000
1709 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $142,500
612 3rd Ave. S, $137,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $136,700
5823 Catalina Dr., $131,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
494 Old Augusta Dr., $725,000
91 Windover Ave., $615,000
44 Rutters Trail, $420,000
82 Sweetwater Ct., $350,000
1181 Crooked Oak Dr., $320,000
242 Crane Dr., $250,000
Condo/Townhouse
35 Lumbee Circle, $278,000
108 Duncan Ave., $250,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
109 Lichen Ct., $68,500
Home
211 Chamberlin Rd., $565,000
217 St. Davids Ave., $299,123
508 Coopers Hawk Ct., $249,000
476 Mooreland Dr., $245,000
101 Dry Valley Loop, $199,900
1322 Brighton Ave., $179,500
157 Burkridge West Dr., $166,000
6619 Royal Pine Dr., $135,000
1050 Starcreek Circle, $62,000
4753 White Pine Dr., $55,000
Condo/Townhouse
1602 Palmina Loop, $193,000
1086 Dinger Dr., $152,540
1082 Dinger Dr., $126,064
1074 Dinger Dr., $124,500
1280 St. George Ln., $89,900
6730 Blue Heron Blvd., $58,000
