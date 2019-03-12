Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

March 12, 2019 03:31 PM

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By
Up Next
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2019

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Land

974 Sandy Plain Church Rd., $44,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

2121 Castlebridge Ct., $29,000

Home

41 Carolina Shores Dr., $140,000

696 E Chatman Dr. Nw, $318,239

2094 Saybrooke Ln., $297,541

2090 Saybrooke Ln., $286,820

637 Nw Meadowbrook Ln., $208,000

Condo/Townhouse

8855 Radcliff Dr., $137,500

Georgetown 29440

Land

483 Skinners Ferry Dr., $40,000

Saint Delights Rd., $7,500

Home

237 Roberts Rd., $240,000

1720 Pickens St., $180,000

68 Rivercrest Pl., $171,000

708 Britt St., $117,000

2004 Seitter St., $90,000

Aynor 29511

Home

124 Old English Dr., $210,000

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 27 Rivers Edge Dr., $32,500

848 Tilly Lake Rd., $22,000

Home

1986 Highway 905, $355,000

1004 Blue Hole Ct., $230,000

105 Yeomans Dr., $199,999

239 Royals Circle, $197,000

141 Barons Bluff Dr., $189,350

853 Windsor Rose Dr., $188,153

1101 Tiger Grand Dr., $185,000

718 Draw Bridge Dr., $183,500

1013 Kennington Ct., $182,250

2912 Russell Rd., $179,000

537 Larkspur Dr., $177,660

111 Cedar Ridge Dr., $177,000

904 Laurel St., $175,900

520 Larkspur Dr., $174,070

1407 Ferney Dr., $170,750

1211 Laurel St., $170,000

4010 Serentiy Pl., $150,000

3760 Highway 813, $125,000

Condo/Townhouse

102 Cricket Ct., $128,000

1432 Highway 544, $74,000

Conway 29527

Land

Tbd Highway 378, $210,000

Tbd Fox Chase Dr., $32,000

Home

1321 Mandarin Dr., $189,545

5645 S Highway 701 South, $189,000

249 Georgia Mae Loop, $184,900

114 Riverwatch Dr., $171,900

3516 Merganser Dr., $170,490

140 Oakey Estates Dr., $167,900

200 Maiden's Choice Dr., $156,500

3356 Merganser Dr., $156,175

1005 Cosmos Ct., $139,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

109 Penn Circle, $234,900

315 Farmtrac Dr., $202,258

221 Blue Jacket Dr., $162,500

Little River 29566

Home

3718 On Deck Circle, $295,415

3701 On Deck Circle, $291,887

526 Tourmaline Dr., $280,000

3103 Michelle Ct., $252,000

408 Wood Forest Ct., $234,000

614 Vermillion Dr., $225,000

1509 Cardoon Ct., $224,900

4504 River Rd., $200,000

120 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $174,500

Condo/Townhouse

394 Goldenrod Circle, $239,056

4396 Baldwin Ave., $195,000

4396 Baldwin Ave., $189,900

4267 Parkway Ln., $144,500

3975 Tybre Downs Circle, $144,100

3987 Tybre Ct., $138,000

100 Barnacle Ln., $116,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $85,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $79,625

4466 Little River Inn Ln., $72,000

Longs 29568

Home

250 Palmetto Green Dr., $211,500

411 Kinsey Way, $176,080

260 Sun Colony Blvd, $174,900

2516 Brick Dr., $155,000

104 Belclare Way, $155,000

204 Balsa Dr., $140,000

168 Richardson Dr., $82,000

Loris 29569

Land

2940 Red Bluff Rd., $40,000

Lot 3 Doyce Ln., $21,000

Lot 6 Crepe Myrtle Dr., $8,300

Home

125 Dale Glen Ln., $385,000

669 Timber Creek Dr., $152,990

513 Timber Creek Dr., $149,990

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

5888 Ledro Ln., $411,790

6385 Torino Lane, $361,690

9502 Queens Ct., $314,000

506 63rd Ave. N, $195,000

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle, $400,000

5507 North Ocean Blvd., $258,000

1346 - 304 Villa Marbella Ct., $250,000

100 Lands End Blvd., $232,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000

201 N 77th Ave. N, $205,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $190,000

9551 Edgerton Dr., $149,000

9621 Shore Dr., $137,500

201 77th Ave. N, $118,500

201 N 74th Ave. N, $75,000

201 74th Ave. N, $66,000

201 N 74th Ave. N, $60,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

Tbd Highway 17 Business, $500,000

Home

242 Ocean Commons Dr., $262,035

618 7th Ave. S, $225,000

311 N Cedar Dr., $220,000

1602 Broken Anchor Way, $182,000

1952 Kingfisher Dr., $125,000

6001-L43 S Kings Hwy., $178,000

6001 South Kings Hwy., $85,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $83,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $70,000

6001 S Kings Highway, $66,000

Condo/Townhouse

8887 Chandler Dr., $120,750

702 Piper Ln., $135,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $93,850

5905 S South Kings Hwy., $72,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

4504 Riverside Ln., $500,000

3365 Shadow Moss Ln., $445,000

3 Stillwater Ct., $325,000

177 Highwood Circle, $316,000

817 Cherry Blossom Dr., $307,810

48 Longcreek Dr., $281,900

193 Heron Lake Ct., $273,073

185 Heron Lake Ct., $272,318

113 Heron Lake Ct., $254,047

112 Keyes Circle, $244,000

563 Bend Ave., $215,000

2495 Oriole Dr., $215,000

7943 Leeward Ln., $212,500

238 Four Leaf Ln., $212,200

1216 Pollen Loop, $155,000

107 Robin Ct., $140,000

1008 South Marlin Circle, $135,000

141 Virginia Ln., $225,000

Condo/Townhouse

1064 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $263,000

4999 Highway 17 Business, $235,000

430 Mahogany Dr., $232,000

130 A Parmelee Dr., $220,000

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $183,000

4840 Unit 63 Moss Creek Loop, $127,000

600 Sailbrooke Ct., $117,000

200 Indian Wells Ct., $110,000

611 Woodmoor Circle, $132,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

938 Hendrick Ave., $520,622

884 Berkshire Ave., $433,486

867 Berkshire Ave., $392,591

1892 Suncrest Dr., $376,680

873 Berkshire Ave., $363,427

2350 Goldfinch Dr., $336,025

1565 Parish Way, $322,000

2601 Goldfinch Dr., $315,455

1883 Suncrest Dr., $310,910

701 3rd Ave. N, $310,000

1979 Suncrest Dr., $306,750

1468 Parish Way, $290,000

1482 Parish Way, $290,000

2644 Goldfinch Dr., $275,105

2096 Heritage Loop, $270,000

2648 Goldfinch Dr., $266,730

1563 Landing Rd., $236,000

1345 Wycliffe Dr., $235,000

1042 Pinner Pl., $199,900

1208 Ocala St., $175,000

Condo/Townhouse

306 Cedar St., $535,000

2790-D Howard Ave., $260,000

2301 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000

249 Venice Way, $250,000

4008 Fairway Lakes Dr., $198,400

810 S Yaupon Dr., $185,000

2001 South Ocean Blvd., $175,000

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $146,100

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

1745 Low Country Pl., $139,500

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000

4765 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000

2106 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000

2311 Ocean Blvd. S, $99,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000

2301 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000

6703 Jefferson Jefferson Pl., $83,000

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000

1208 C Pinegrove Dr., $76,000

4715 48th Ave. N, $71,000

2001 South Ocean Blvd., $65,500

1202 Erin Way, $60,000

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $56,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $54,500

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $44,500

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $43,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

881 Bluffview Dr., $75,000

1626 Portwest Dr., $36,000

Home

976 Fiddlehead Way, $640,000

929 Bluffview Dr., $485,000

658 Edgecreek Dr., $460,000

7001 Legare Pl., $408,000

1319 Ashboro Ct., $353,000

1719 Suncrest Dr., $345,200

2449 Craven Dr., $335,000

5585 Plantersville Pl., $311,524

154 Viareggio Rd., $305,000

4709 Baylor Ct., $301,640

322 N Bar Ct., $287,500

808 Abalone Ct., $285,000

4536 Weekly Dr., $256,565

4012 Corn Planters Ln., $245,000

4144 Alvina Way, $245,000

958 Willow Bend Dr., $230,000

3905 Quail Circle, $225,000

3104 Robins Nest Way, $214,510

382 Thistle Ln., $210,500

1148 Stoney Falls Blvd., $204,000

4873 Southgate Pkwy., $185,000

2240 Seneca Ridge Dr., $177,000

6000 Isabel Ct., $160,000

907 Silvercrest Dr., $128,000

Condo/Townhouse

944 British Ln., $210,000

1465 Lanterns Rest Rd., $179,900

1453 Lanterns Rest Rd., $179,900

532 Uniola Dr., $134,000

4850 Meadow Sweet Dr., $111,900

2033 Silvercrest Dr., $100,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 71 Tabby Ln., $61,350

1208 Clipper Rd., $42,000

4973 South Island Dr., $38,000

1525 N 13th Ave., $28,000

Home

1411 Summerwind Ct., $484,500

304 51st Ave. N, $425,000

2410 Pointe Marsh Ln., $392,500

320 48th Ave. N, $345,000

1134 Inlet View Dr., $313,050

1126 Inlet View Dr., $248,900

1508-C Holly Dr., $233,900

3907 C Birchwood St., $228,500

1505 Magnolia Dr., $186,500

Condo/Townhouse

1003 S Ocean Blvd., $540,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $392,000

1401 S Ocean Blvd., $369,000

1003 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000

201 South Ocean Blvd., $325,000

300 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

1706 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

312 42nd Ave. N, $225,000

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $219,000

2711 Hilton Dr., $153,000

609 Hillside Dr. S., $150,000

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $144,500

300 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000

501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 28 Hawthorn Dr., $55,000

Home

165 Atlantic Ave., $850,000

268 Middleton Ave., $595,000

57 Muirfield Dr., $380,000

22 Baldwin Loop, $370,000

48 Tidelands Trail, $367,764

615 Old Waccamaw Dr., $295,000

16 Parkside Dr., $255,000

91 Parkglen Dr., $244,000

26 Gray Man's Loop, $220,000

Condo/Townhouse

514 Blockade Dr., $550,000

Lot 7 Golf Club Circle, $472,300

407-A Tuckers Rd., $401,000

77 Tern Pl., $280,000

117 Pinehurst Ln., $125,500

248 Pinehurst Ln., $119,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

209 Duchess Ct., $60,000

Home

4904 Oat Fields Drive, $305,000

198 Copper Leaf Dr., $302,900

862 Devon Estate Ave., $279,030

4258 Roscoe Rd., $269,000

801 Brant St., $261,515

361 Sebastian Dr., $251,000

2580 Hunters Trail, $249,000

621 Union St., $228,000

328 Sebastian Dr., $209,500

708 Rambler Ct., $205,000

207 Harmony Dr., $204,379

218 Leadoff Dr., $201,500

702 Chippendale Dr., $190,000

123 Palm Cove Circle, $178,000

3920 Thornwood Dr., $176,500

213 Atoll Dr., $159,000

4207 Peachtree Ln., $155,000

622 Tall Oaks Ln., $145,500

8564 Edgewood Dr., $100,000

8086 Youngwood Rd., $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

105 Terracina Circle, $160,000

500 Fairway Village Dr., $67,000

6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $34,000

  Comments  

things to do