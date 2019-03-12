Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Jan. 27-Feb. 2, 2019
Tabor City, N.C. 28463
Land
974 Sandy Plain Church Rd., $44,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
2121 Castlebridge Ct., $29,000
Home
41 Carolina Shores Dr., $140,000
696 E Chatman Dr. Nw, $318,239
2094 Saybrooke Ln., $297,541
2090 Saybrooke Ln., $286,820
637 Nw Meadowbrook Ln., $208,000
Condo/Townhouse
8855 Radcliff Dr., $137,500
Georgetown 29440
Land
483 Skinners Ferry Dr., $40,000
Saint Delights Rd., $7,500
Home
237 Roberts Rd., $240,000
1720 Pickens St., $180,000
68 Rivercrest Pl., $171,000
708 Britt St., $117,000
2004 Seitter St., $90,000
Aynor 29511
Home
124 Old English Dr., $210,000
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 27 Rivers Edge Dr., $32,500
848 Tilly Lake Rd., $22,000
Home
1986 Highway 905, $355,000
1004 Blue Hole Ct., $230,000
105 Yeomans Dr., $199,999
239 Royals Circle, $197,000
141 Barons Bluff Dr., $189,350
853 Windsor Rose Dr., $188,153
1101 Tiger Grand Dr., $185,000
718 Draw Bridge Dr., $183,500
1013 Kennington Ct., $182,250
2912 Russell Rd., $179,000
537 Larkspur Dr., $177,660
111 Cedar Ridge Dr., $177,000
904 Laurel St., $175,900
520 Larkspur Dr., $174,070
1407 Ferney Dr., $170,750
1211 Laurel St., $170,000
4010 Serentiy Pl., $150,000
3760 Highway 813, $125,000
Condo/Townhouse
102 Cricket Ct., $128,000
1432 Highway 544, $74,000
Conway 29527
Land
Tbd Highway 378, $210,000
Tbd Fox Chase Dr., $32,000
Home
1321 Mandarin Dr., $189,545
5645 S Highway 701 South, $189,000
249 Georgia Mae Loop, $184,900
114 Riverwatch Dr., $171,900
3516 Merganser Dr., $170,490
140 Oakey Estates Dr., $167,900
200 Maiden's Choice Dr., $156,500
3356 Merganser Dr., $156,175
1005 Cosmos Ct., $139,000
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
109 Penn Circle, $234,900
315 Farmtrac Dr., $202,258
221 Blue Jacket Dr., $162,500
Little River 29566
Home
3718 On Deck Circle, $295,415
3701 On Deck Circle, $291,887
526 Tourmaline Dr., $280,000
3103 Michelle Ct., $252,000
408 Wood Forest Ct., $234,000
614 Vermillion Dr., $225,000
1509 Cardoon Ct., $224,900
4504 River Rd., $200,000
120 Carolina Crossing Blvd., $174,500
Condo/Townhouse
394 Goldenrod Circle, $239,056
4396 Baldwin Ave., $195,000
4396 Baldwin Ave., $189,900
4267 Parkway Ln., $144,500
3975 Tybre Downs Circle, $144,100
3987 Tybre Ct., $138,000
100 Barnacle Ln., $116,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $85,000
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $79,625
4466 Little River Inn Ln., $72,000
Longs 29568
Home
250 Palmetto Green Dr., $211,500
411 Kinsey Way, $176,080
260 Sun Colony Blvd, $174,900
2516 Brick Dr., $155,000
104 Belclare Way, $155,000
204 Balsa Dr., $140,000
168 Richardson Dr., $82,000
Loris 29569
Land
2940 Red Bluff Rd., $40,000
Lot 3 Doyce Ln., $21,000
Lot 6 Crepe Myrtle Dr., $8,300
Home
125 Dale Glen Ln., $385,000
669 Timber Creek Dr., $152,990
513 Timber Creek Dr., $149,990
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
5888 Ledro Ln., $411,790
6385 Torino Lane, $361,690
9502 Queens Ct., $314,000
506 63rd Ave. N, $195,000
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle, $400,000
5507 North Ocean Blvd., $258,000
1346 - 304 Villa Marbella Ct., $250,000
100 Lands End Blvd., $232,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $215,000
201 N 77th Ave. N, $205,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $190,000
9551 Edgerton Dr., $149,000
9621 Shore Dr., $137,500
201 77th Ave. N, $118,500
201 N 74th Ave. N, $75,000
201 74th Ave. N, $66,000
201 N 74th Ave. N, $60,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
Tbd Highway 17 Business, $500,000
Home
242 Ocean Commons Dr., $262,035
618 7th Ave. S, $225,000
311 N Cedar Dr., $220,000
1602 Broken Anchor Way, $182,000
1952 Kingfisher Dr., $125,000
6001-L43 S Kings Hwy., $178,000
6001 South Kings Hwy., $85,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $83,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $70,000
6001 S Kings Highway, $66,000
Condo/Townhouse
8887 Chandler Dr., $120,750
702 Piper Ln., $135,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $93,850
5905 S South Kings Hwy., $72,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
4504 Riverside Ln., $500,000
3365 Shadow Moss Ln., $445,000
3 Stillwater Ct., $325,000
177 Highwood Circle, $316,000
817 Cherry Blossom Dr., $307,810
48 Longcreek Dr., $281,900
193 Heron Lake Ct., $273,073
185 Heron Lake Ct., $272,318
113 Heron Lake Ct., $254,047
112 Keyes Circle, $244,000
563 Bend Ave., $215,000
2495 Oriole Dr., $215,000
7943 Leeward Ln., $212,500
238 Four Leaf Ln., $212,200
1216 Pollen Loop, $155,000
107 Robin Ct., $140,000
1008 South Marlin Circle, $135,000
141 Virginia Ln., $225,000
Condo/Townhouse
1064 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $263,000
4999 Highway 17 Business, $235,000
430 Mahogany Dr., $232,000
130 A Parmelee Dr., $220,000
1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $183,000
4840 Unit 63 Moss Creek Loop, $127,000
600 Sailbrooke Ct., $117,000
200 Indian Wells Ct., $110,000
611 Woodmoor Circle, $132,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
938 Hendrick Ave., $520,622
884 Berkshire Ave., $433,486
867 Berkshire Ave., $392,591
1892 Suncrest Dr., $376,680
873 Berkshire Ave., $363,427
2350 Goldfinch Dr., $336,025
1565 Parish Way, $322,000
2601 Goldfinch Dr., $315,455
1883 Suncrest Dr., $310,910
701 3rd Ave. N, $310,000
1979 Suncrest Dr., $306,750
1468 Parish Way, $290,000
1482 Parish Way, $290,000
2644 Goldfinch Dr., $275,105
2096 Heritage Loop, $270,000
2648 Goldfinch Dr., $266,730
1563 Landing Rd., $236,000
1345 Wycliffe Dr., $235,000
1042 Pinner Pl., $199,900
1208 Ocala St., $175,000
Condo/Townhouse
306 Cedar St., $535,000
2790-D Howard Ave., $260,000
2301 S Ocean Blvd., $258,000
249 Venice Way, $250,000
4008 Fairway Lakes Dr., $198,400
810 S Yaupon Dr., $185,000
2001 South Ocean Blvd., $175,000
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $146,100
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $142,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
1745 Low Country Pl., $139,500
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $130,000
4765 Wild Iris Dr., $115,000
2106 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000
2311 Ocean Blvd. S, $99,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $92,000
2301 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000
6703 Jefferson Jefferson Pl., $83,000
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000
1208 C Pinegrove Dr., $76,000
4715 48th Ave. N, $71,000
2001 South Ocean Blvd., $65,500
1202 Erin Way, $60,000
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $56,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $54,500
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $44,500
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $43,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
881 Bluffview Dr., $75,000
1626 Portwest Dr., $36,000
Home
976 Fiddlehead Way, $640,000
929 Bluffview Dr., $485,000
658 Edgecreek Dr., $460,000
7001 Legare Pl., $408,000
1319 Ashboro Ct., $353,000
1719 Suncrest Dr., $345,200
2449 Craven Dr., $335,000
5585 Plantersville Pl., $311,524
154 Viareggio Rd., $305,000
4709 Baylor Ct., $301,640
322 N Bar Ct., $287,500
808 Abalone Ct., $285,000
4536 Weekly Dr., $256,565
4012 Corn Planters Ln., $245,000
4144 Alvina Way, $245,000
958 Willow Bend Dr., $230,000
3905 Quail Circle, $225,000
3104 Robins Nest Way, $214,510
382 Thistle Ln., $210,500
1148 Stoney Falls Blvd., $204,000
4873 Southgate Pkwy., $185,000
2240 Seneca Ridge Dr., $177,000
6000 Isabel Ct., $160,000
907 Silvercrest Dr., $128,000
Condo/Townhouse
944 British Ln., $210,000
1465 Lanterns Rest Rd., $179,900
1453 Lanterns Rest Rd., $179,900
532 Uniola Dr., $134,000
4850 Meadow Sweet Dr., $111,900
2033 Silvercrest Dr., $100,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 71 Tabby Ln., $61,350
1208 Clipper Rd., $42,000
4973 South Island Dr., $38,000
1525 N 13th Ave., $28,000
Home
1411 Summerwind Ct., $484,500
304 51st Ave. N, $425,000
2410 Pointe Marsh Ln., $392,500
320 48th Ave. N, $345,000
1134 Inlet View Dr., $313,050
1126 Inlet View Dr., $248,900
1508-C Holly Dr., $233,900
3907 C Birchwood St., $228,500
1505 Magnolia Dr., $186,500
Condo/Townhouse
1003 S Ocean Blvd., $540,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $392,000
1401 S Ocean Blvd., $369,000
1003 S Ocean Blvd., $350,000
201 South Ocean Blvd., $325,000
300 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
1706 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
312 42nd Ave. N, $225,000
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $219,000
2711 Hilton Dr., $153,000
609 Hillside Dr. S., $150,000
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $144,500
300 N Ocean Blvd., $135,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $130,000
501 S Ocean Blvd., $94,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 28 Hawthorn Dr., $55,000
Home
165 Atlantic Ave., $850,000
268 Middleton Ave., $595,000
57 Muirfield Dr., $380,000
22 Baldwin Loop, $370,000
48 Tidelands Trail, $367,764
615 Old Waccamaw Dr., $295,000
16 Parkside Dr., $255,000
91 Parkglen Dr., $244,000
26 Gray Man's Loop, $220,000
Condo/Townhouse
514 Blockade Dr., $550,000
Lot 7 Golf Club Circle, $472,300
407-A Tuckers Rd., $401,000
77 Tern Pl., $280,000
117 Pinehurst Ln., $125,500
248 Pinehurst Ln., $119,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
209 Duchess Ct., $60,000
Home
4904 Oat Fields Drive, $305,000
198 Copper Leaf Dr., $302,900
862 Devon Estate Ave., $279,030
4258 Roscoe Rd., $269,000
801 Brant St., $261,515
361 Sebastian Dr., $251,000
2580 Hunters Trail, $249,000
621 Union St., $228,000
328 Sebastian Dr., $209,500
708 Rambler Ct., $205,000
207 Harmony Dr., $204,379
218 Leadoff Dr., $201,500
702 Chippendale Dr., $190,000
123 Palm Cove Circle, $178,000
3920 Thornwood Dr., $176,500
213 Atoll Dr., $159,000
4207 Peachtree Ln., $155,000
622 Tall Oaks Ln., $145,500
8564 Edgewood Dr., $100,000
8086 Youngwood Rd., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
105 Terracina Circle, $160,000
500 Fairway Village Dr., $67,000
6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $34,000
