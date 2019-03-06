Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Jan. 20-26, 2019
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores 28467
565 Slippery Rock Way, $229,900
979 Waterview Ln., $135,000
315 Santee St., $195,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
105 Crooked Gulley Circle, $229,000
Whiteville, N.C. 28472
Home
331 Whites Crossing Ln., $322,000
Georgetown 29440
Condo/Townhouse
310 S Kaminski St., $65,000
Land
Lot 10 Belladonna Ct., $180,000
Home
161 Kensington Blvd., $182,000
Andrews 29510
Home
41 Hillcrest Dr., $123,995
303 N Morgan Ave., $25,000
Conway 29526
Land
144 Lure Ct., $62,000
404 Twinbrook Ct., $45,000
852 Tilly Lake Rd., $26,500
232 Hamilton Way, $18,000
1872 Northlake Dr., $16,800
Home
2015 Woodstork Dr., $430,000
416 Katie Dr., $274,558
404 Arcales Dr., $243,200
252 Carmello Circle, $236,846
803 Helms Way, $225,000
104 Bentwood Circle, $225,000
525 Turn Bridge Ln., $221,566
108 Barons Bluff Dr., $195,000
7281 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $185,550
221 Maple Oak Dr., $172,500
1005 Kennington Ct., $169,540
216 Autry Ave., $169,000
1008 Kennington Ct., $162,840
408 Eastlynn Dr., $130,000
Condo/Townhouse
300-J Myrtle Greens Dr., $55,000
Conway 29527
Land
121 Pottery Landing Dr., $47,000
Home
1317 Mandarin Dr., $177,000
147 Bancroft Dr., $170,000
1901 Ackerrose Dr., $164,000
3355 Merganser Dr., $163,035
2509 Romantica Dr., $162,340
1300 Arbor Ct., $157,500
3020 Holly Loop, $155,000
3345 Merganser Dr., $153,514
1858 Gemini Circle, $50,501
Aynor 29544
Land
Lot 1 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500
Lot 2 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500
Lot 4 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500
Lot 6 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500
Lot 7 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500
Little River 29566
Home
247 Switchgrass Loop, $344,814
377 Switchgrass Loop, $303,024
1309 Reflectin Pond Dr., $291,535
185 Zostera Dr., $268,750
1308 Reflectin Pond Dr., $249,000
320 Opal Ave., $176,000
11505 Highway 90, $92,000
Condo/Townhouse
137 Goldenrod Circle, $195,180
121 Goldenrod Circle, $185,396
4202 Pinehurst Circle, $85,000
4230 Pinehurst Circle, $78,500
Longs 29568
Home
248 Cupola Dr., $197,610
4004 Comfort Valley Dr., $190,220
243 Cupola Dr., $167,750
420 Andorra St., $164,900
101 Tomoka Trail, $156,900
100 Tomoka Trail, $148,100
Condo/Townhouse
790 Charter Dr., $120,000
Loris 29569
Home
811 Clear Pond Rd., $180,000
196 Winding Path Dr., $177,800
401 Carolina Hickory St., $165,000
3661 Mount Olive Rd., $104,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6368 Cascata Dr., $443,215
6475 Torino Lane, $405,140
174 Preservation Dr., $370,000
6785 Remo Ct., $321,599
Condo/Townhouse
604 65th Ave. N, $325,000
8121 Amalfi Pl., $205,000
800 Castleford Circle, $202,500
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000
501 Maison Dr., $86,900
201 77th Ave. N, $85,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
723 1st Ave. N, $235,000
2713 Cirus Dr., $59,900
1504 Capella Ln., $43,000
Condo/Townhouse
518 S 7th Ave., $197,000
2000 Cross Gate Blvd., $95,000
1920 Bent Grass Dr., $63,000
1915 Bent Grass Dr., $92,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $67,900
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
Lot 52 Wakefield Ct., $363,436
917 Laquinta Loop, $305,000
712 Courtney Ct., $167,450
132 Carolina Oaks Dr., $160,000
593 Mimosa Dr., $77,000
104 Village Ct., $25,950
Condo/Townhouse
411 Cambridge Circle, $495,000
920 Williston Loop, $162,500
624 Indigo Bunting Ln., $134,000
5870 Longwood Dr., $119,000
1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $345,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Lot 1 N 8th Ave. N, $280,000
Home
1996 Cresswind Blvd., $411,307
828 Curtis Brown Ln., $410,000
1884 Silver Spring Ln., $391,335
2461 Goldfinch Dr., $327,460
721 Culbertson Ave., $305,000
887 Berkshire Ave., $285,900
2639 Goldfinch Dr., $274,695
2594 Goldfinch Dr., $261,925
309 N 6th Ave. N, $247,500
983 Antilles Ct., $220,000
Condo/Townhouse
201 S Ocean Blvd., $284,000
504 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000
4110 Fairway Lakes Dr., $165,000
2970 Swan Ct., $157,000
1745 Low Country Pl., $145,500
504 30th Ave. N, $110,000
2301 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500
504 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $72,000
2207 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $48,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd., $46,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $44,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 699 Waterway Palms Plantation, $46,500
Home
9295 Bellasera Circle, $805,000
126 Ave. Of The Palms, $510,000
2120 Castille Way, $380,000
1167 Dowling St., $320,550
5036 Sandlewood Dr., $320,316
2569 Great Scott Dr., $315,000
3149 Bramble Glen Dr., $298,000
4815 Bramblewood Dr., $265,000
217 Chatham Dr., $265,000
4653 Farm Lake Dr., $213,500
216 Fulbourn Pl., $185,000
457 West Perry Rd., $165,000
1225 Forestbrook Rd., $150,000
470 Dandelion Ln., $140,000
Condo/Townhouse
4838 Innisbrook Ct., $105,000
500 River Oaks Dr., $97,000
1286 River Oaks Dr., $67,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Tbd Belle Dr., $72,000
Home
2128 Via Palma Dr., $529,000
1100 Doubloon Dr., $458,350
5600 Leatherleaf Dr., $430,000
3107 Nixon St., $425,000
1312 E Island Dr., $367,500
324 N 54th Ave. N, $350,000
2421 Ridge St., $69,000
2601 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $275,000
6014 Catalina Dr., $269,900
1221 Tidewater Dr., $265,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $237,500
2304 Perrin Dr., $235,200
6014 Catalina Dr., $222,000
206 North Ocean Blvd., $186,000
105 Barnwell St., $145,000
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $143,500
1900 Duffy St., $125,000
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,200
3700 Golf Colony Lane, $37,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 29 Hawthorn Dr., $53,900
Home
326 Masters Dr., $382,000
448 Tradition Club Dr., $320,000
74 Parkside Dr., $250,000
1687 Petigru Dr., $47,000
Condo/Townhouse
651 Golden Bear Dr., $300,000
18c Inlet Point Dr., $275,000
168 Egret Run Ln., $90,000
144 Beaver Pond Loop, $72,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Tbd Freewoods Rd., $26,500
Home
858 Devon Estate Ave., $252,978
2557 Hunters Trail, $244,000
321 Rice Mill Dr., $240,000
605 Swinford Dr., $220,945
218 Holden Dr., $183,000
8569 Cedar Trace Dr., $180,000
140 Sebring Ln., $178,500
157 Marsh Hawk Dr., $178,000
229 Colby Ct., $162,500
5028 Watergate Dr., $135,000
636 River Bend Rd., $75,000
Condo/Townhouse
193 Old Town Way, $148,500
510 Fairway Lakes Dr., $35,500
