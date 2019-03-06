Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

March 06, 2019 02:33 PM

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Jan. 20-26, 2019

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores 28467

Home

565 Slippery Rock Way, $229,900

979 Waterview Ln., $135,000

315 Santee St., $195,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

105 Crooked Gulley Circle, $229,000

Whiteville, N.C. 28472

Home

331 Whites Crossing Ln., $322,000

Georgetown 29440

Condo/Townhouse

310 S Kaminski St., $65,000

Land

Lot 10 Belladonna Ct., $180,000

Home

161 Kensington Blvd., $182,000

Andrews 29510

Home

41 Hillcrest Dr., $123,995

303 N Morgan Ave., $25,000

Conway 29526

Land

144 Lure Ct., $62,000

404 Twinbrook Ct., $45,000

852 Tilly Lake Rd., $26,500

232 Hamilton Way, $18,000

1872 Northlake Dr., $16,800

Home

2015 Woodstork Dr., $430,000

416 Katie Dr., $274,558

404 Arcales Dr., $243,200

252 Carmello Circle, $236,846

803 Helms Way, $225,000

104 Bentwood Circle, $225,000

525 Turn Bridge Ln., $221,566

108 Barons Bluff Dr., $195,000

7281 Old Reaves Ferry Rd., $185,550

221 Maple Oak Dr., $172,500

1005 Kennington Ct., $169,540

216 Autry Ave., $169,000

1008 Kennington Ct., $162,840

408 Eastlynn Dr., $130,000

Condo/Townhouse

300-J Myrtle Greens Dr., $55,000

Conway 29527

Land

121 Pottery Landing Dr., $47,000

Home

1317 Mandarin Dr., $177,000

147 Bancroft Dr., $170,000

1901 Ackerrose Dr., $164,000

3355 Merganser Dr., $163,035

2509 Romantica Dr., $162,340

1300 Arbor Ct., $157,500

3020 Holly Loop, $155,000

3345 Merganser Dr., $153,514

1858 Gemini Circle, $50,501

Aynor 29544

Land

Lot 1 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500

Lot 2 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500

Lot 4 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500

Lot 6 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500

Lot 7 Saint Johns Rd., $25,500

Little River 29566

Home

247 Switchgrass Loop, $344,814

377 Switchgrass Loop, $303,024

1309 Reflectin Pond Dr., $291,535

185 Zostera Dr., $268,750

1308 Reflectin Pond Dr., $249,000

320 Opal Ave., $176,000

11505 Highway 90, $92,000

Condo/Townhouse

137 Goldenrod Circle, $195,180

121 Goldenrod Circle, $185,396

4202 Pinehurst Circle, $85,000

4230 Pinehurst Circle, $78,500

Longs 29568

Home

248 Cupola Dr., $197,610

4004 Comfort Valley Dr., $190,220

243 Cupola Dr., $167,750

420 Andorra St., $164,900

101 Tomoka Trail, $156,900

100 Tomoka Trail, $148,100

Condo/Townhouse

790 Charter Dr., $120,000

Loris 29569

Home

811 Clear Pond Rd., $180,000

196 Winding Path Dr., $177,800

401 Carolina Hickory St., $165,000

3661 Mount Olive Rd., $104,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6368 Cascata Dr., $443,215

6475 Torino Lane, $405,140

174 Preservation Dr., $370,000

6785 Remo Ct., $321,599

Condo/Townhouse

604 65th Ave. N, $325,000

8121 Amalfi Pl., $205,000

800 Castleford Circle, $202,500

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $102,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $95,000

501 Maison Dr., $86,900

201 77th Ave. N, $85,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $76,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $68,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

723 1st Ave. N, $235,000

2713 Cirus Dr., $59,900

1504 Capella Ln., $43,000

Condo/Townhouse

518 S 7th Ave., $197,000

2000 Cross Gate Blvd., $95,000

1920 Bent Grass Dr., $63,000

1915 Bent Grass Dr., $92,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $67,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

Lot 52 Wakefield Ct., $363,436

917 Laquinta Loop, $305,000

712 Courtney Ct., $167,450

132 Carolina Oaks Dr., $160,000

593 Mimosa Dr., $77,000

104 Village Ct., $25,950

Condo/Townhouse

411 Cambridge Circle, $495,000

920 Williston Loop, $162,500

624 Indigo Bunting Ln., $134,000

5870 Longwood Dr., $119,000

1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $345,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Lot 1 N 8th Ave. N, $280,000

Home

1996 Cresswind Blvd., $411,307

828 Curtis Brown Ln., $410,000

1884 Silver Spring Ln., $391,335

2461 Goldfinch Dr., $327,460

721 Culbertson Ave., $305,000

887 Berkshire Ave., $285,900

2639 Goldfinch Dr., $274,695

2594 Goldfinch Dr., $261,925

309 N 6th Ave. N, $247,500

983 Antilles Ct., $220,000

Condo/Townhouse

201 S Ocean Blvd., $284,000

504 N Ocean Blvd., $240,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $170,000

4110 Fairway Lakes Dr., $165,000

2970 Swan Ct., $157,000

1745 Low Country Pl., $145,500

504 30th Ave. N, $110,000

2301 N Ocean Blvd., $92,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500

504 N Ocean Blvd., $82,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $72,000

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $55,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $50,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $48,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $46,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $44,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 699 Waterway Palms Plantation, $46,500

Home

9295 Bellasera Circle, $805,000

126 Ave. Of The Palms, $510,000

2120 Castille Way, $380,000

1167 Dowling St., $320,550

5036 Sandlewood Dr., $320,316

2569 Great Scott Dr., $315,000

3149 Bramble Glen Dr., $298,000

4815 Bramblewood Dr., $265,000

217 Chatham Dr., $265,000

4653 Farm Lake Dr., $213,500

216 Fulbourn Pl., $185,000

457 West Perry Rd., $165,000

1225 Forestbrook Rd., $150,000

470 Dandelion Ln., $140,000

Condo/Townhouse

4838 Innisbrook Ct., $105,000

500 River Oaks Dr., $97,000

1286 River Oaks Dr., $67,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Tbd Belle Dr., $72,000

Home

2128 Via Palma Dr., $529,000

1100 Doubloon Dr., $458,350

5600 Leatherleaf Dr., $430,000

3107 Nixon St., $425,000

1312 E Island Dr., $367,500

324 N 54th Ave. N, $350,000

2421 Ridge St., $69,000

2601 Ye Olde Kings Hwy., $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $275,000

6014 Catalina Dr., $269,900

1221 Tidewater Dr., $265,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $237,500

2304 Perrin Dr., $235,200

6014 Catalina Dr., $222,000

206 North Ocean Blvd., $186,000

105 Barnwell St., $145,000

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $143,500

1900 Duffy St., $125,000

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $123,200

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $37,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 29 Hawthorn Dr., $53,900

Home

326 Masters Dr., $382,000

448 Tradition Club Dr., $320,000

74 Parkside Dr., $250,000

1687 Petigru Dr., $47,000

Condo/Townhouse

651 Golden Bear Dr., $300,000

18c Inlet Point Dr., $275,000

168 Egret Run Ln., $90,000

144 Beaver Pond Loop, $72,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Tbd Freewoods Rd., $26,500

Home

858 Devon Estate Ave., $252,978

2557 Hunters Trail, $244,000

321 Rice Mill Dr., $240,000

605 Swinford Dr., $220,945

218 Holden Dr., $183,000

8569 Cedar Trace Dr., $180,000

140 Sebring Ln., $178,500

157 Marsh Hawk Dr., $178,000

229 Colby Ct., $162,500

5028 Watergate Dr., $135,000

636 River Bend Rd., $75,000

Condo/Townhouse

193 Old Town Way, $148,500

510 Fairway Lakes Dr., $35,500

