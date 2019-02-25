Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Jan. 13-19, 2019
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
83 Persimmon Rd. Sw, $273,383
485 Slippery Rock Way, $195,000
5 Court 7 Northwest Dr., $154,900
641 Wagon Wheel Trail, $525,000
9109 Twin Bay Ct. Nw, $210,000
311 Ridgewood Dr. Nw, $50,000
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
215 Kings Trail Dr., $107,500
Georgetown 29440
Home
1318 Debordieu Blvd., $899,000
256 Pioneer Loop, $500,000
Tbd Timber Run Dr., $211,412
3 Gardenia Circle, $112,000
1907 South Island Rd., $94,000
3865 Highmarket St., $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
718 Bonnyneck Dr., $455,000
Andrews 29510
Home
1361 Highway 521, $172,000
Conway 29526
Home
110 Integrity Ct., $259,946
412 Rowells Ct., $255,632
111 Palm Terrace Loop, $228,340
368 Basswood Ct., $220,000
904 Looking Glass Ct., $197,000
1225 Tiger Grand Dr., $175,000
300 Sean River Rd., $140,000
1768 Bridgewater Dr., $100,000
Land
Tbd Grahamville Rd., $120,000
2982 Highway 545, $13,000
Condo/Townhouse
1025 Carolina Rd., $57,000
802 16th Ave., $44,250
Conway 29527
Home
3712 Faith Dr., $350,000
3184 Holly Loop, $187,782
3209 Holly Loop, $169,900
1031 Oglethorpe Dr., $155,000
Land
6490 Pauley Swamp Rd., $145,000
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
5134 Sycamore Circle, $189,900
243 Floyd Page Rd., $165,900
389 Millbrook Circle, $167,900
Green Sea 29545
Land
1402 Olive Dr., $159,822
Little River 29566
Home
635 Ginger Lily Way, $339,800
3529 Park Pointe Ave., $276,990
4423 Barcelona Ln., $170,000
4333 Princeton Dr., $126,000
473 Cordgrass Ln., $125,000
2616 Soapstone Ave., $125,000
Land
11233 Highway 90, $221,000
Tbd Rosebud Ln., $60,000
Condo/Townhouse
4545 Lighthouse Dr., $159,900
144 Scotchbroom Dr., $115,000
4179 Hibiscus Dr., $115,000
4136 Hibiscus Dr., $81,500
4454 Little River Inn Ln., $57,500
Longs 29568
Home
713 Shell Point Ct., $445,000
465 Long Acres Dr., $377,500
313 Greenhaven Dr., $222,500
1850 Fairwinds Dr., $214,118
101 Mesa Raven Dr., $175,000
441 Plymouth Loop, $153,000
296 Rolling Ridge Dr., $117,500
714 Alexis Dr., $81,000
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Main St., $18,000
Lot 10-A Manning St., $10,000
Lot 10-B Manning St., $10,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6042 Trieste St., $527,740
7800 Monarch Dr., $525,337
744 Monterossa Dr., $510,000
954 Waterway Ln., $395,000
10070 Kings Rd., $185,000
Condo/Townhouse
9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000
100 Lands End Blvd., $239,000
180 Rothbury Circle, $155,000
9550 Shore Dr., $150,000
9550 Shore Dr., $150,000
9501 Shore Dr., $139,900
215 77th Ave. N, $127,500
506 N 62nd Ave. N, $113,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $66,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $54,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
227 Kessinger Dr., $304,000
244 Ocean Commons Dr., $277,180
336 Mikita Dr., $265,855
801 Atlantic Commons Dr., $250,075
1494 Avalon Dr., $237,900
1791 Crystal Lake Dr., $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
2122 Clearwater Dr., $127,000
1940 Bent Grass Dr., $93,000
1400 Deer Creek Rd., $86,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $119,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $91,000
2268 Essex Dr., $85,000
1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $75,000
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
40 Knotty Pine Way, $549,900
641 Collins Creek Dr., $440,000
180 Summerlight Dr., $404,500
7 Pinnacle Dr., $377,000
5 Tiara Ln., $336,000
328 Stanley Dr., $232,500
100 Blarney Stone Ct., $217,000
4539 Fringetree Dr., $195,000
1643 Wood Thrush Dr., $188,000
101 Addison Cottage Way, $153,000
9004 Teal Dr., $99,000
11142 Lee Circle, $75,000
Land
Tract A Fox Hollow Rd., $105,000
67 Barlow Ct., $85,000
Lot 12 Pine Ave., $90,000
Condo/Townhouse
1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $456,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $299,000
1056 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $250,000
696 Misty Hammock Dr., $215,000
727 Botany Loop, $178,000
10 Loganberry Ct., $177,000
70 Addison Cottage Way, $172,900
17 Pistachio Loop, $161,000
812 Sail Ln., $150,000
405 Whinstone Dr., $140,000
4384 Daphne Ln., $125,000
1425 N Waccamaw Dr., $147,500
123 Dogwood Dr. N, $132,100
Commercial
3911-A Highway 17 Bypass
4906 Highway 17 Business
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1711 Suncrest Dr., $482,327
5901 Ledro Ln., $404,540
1423 Peterson St., $370,000
1885 Silver Spring Ln., $350,245
2432 Goldfinch Dr., $344,085
1851 Suncrest Dr., $329,075
2680 Goldfinch Dr., $308,920
1735 Suncrest Dr., $271,990
2664 Goldfinch Dr., $270,420
1871 High St., $229,900
1317 Wading Bird Ln., $210,000
4405 Boxwood St., $199,000
121 White Haven Ct., $123,000
125 Whitehaven Ct., $113,000
Land
Tbd Farrow Pkwy., $710,000
Lot 5 44th Ave. N, $240,000
592 Dania Beach Dr., $210,000
Condo/Townhouse
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000
4889 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $170,000
4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $168,900
4890 Luster Leaf Circle, $162,000
4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
503 35th Ave. N, $146,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000
4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,000
4655 Wild Iris Dr., $140,000
100 Cypress Point Ct., $129,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $117,750
4635 Wild Iris Dr., $102,000
3786 Hitchcock Way, $87,500
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $86,500
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $50,900
5001 Little River Rd., $50,000
5001 Little River Rd., $40,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
8089 Wacobee Dr., $630,000
7005 Turtle Cove Dr., $550,000
569 Starlit Way, $550,000
786 Oxbow Dr., $420,000
1151 Dowling St., $374,490
970 Shipmaster Ave., $353,500
113 Campania St., $343,000
7035 Swansong Circle, $293,943
132 Weeping Willow Dr., $224,900
608 Twisted Willow Ct., $214,000
160 Zinnia Dr., $195,000
641 Old Castle Loop, $187,000
2221 Haystack Way, $180,000
701 West Perry Rd., $175,000
689 West Perry Rd., $175,000
208 Loquat Ct., $170,000
652 Oakhurst Dr., $165,000
110 Pinecrest Rd., $146,500
4835 Southern Trail, $135,000
427 Grapevine St., $123,000
3740 Limerick Rd., $105,000
Condo/Townhouse
8578 San Marcello Dr., $470,000
3261 Volterra Way, $207,000
234 Seabert Rd., $134,000
4578 Girvan Dr., $99,000
114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $98,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
5408 Pheasant Dr., $549,900
3107 N Ocean Blvd., $480,000
1476 Hempsted Ct, $358,000
2408 Tidewatch Way, $356,240
4511 Waters Edge Ct., $322,500
4656 Longbridge Dr., $320,000
416 35th Ave. N, $305,000
1631 Harbor Dr., $275,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $900,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd., $374,900
102 N Ocean Blvd., $345,000
5700 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000
6244 Catalina Dr., $259,900
3500 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000
503 20th Ave. N, $247,400
507 S 28th Ave. S, $220,000
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $227,500
2180 Waterview Dr., $218,000
2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $205,000
503 20th Ave. N, $200,000
1809 S Ocean Blvd., $191,000
1809 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000
4305 S Ocean Blvd., $134,400
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,500
6253 Catalina Dr., $127,500
1000 11th Ave. N, $122,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000
1101 Possum Trot Rd., $90,550
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
53 Hope Ln., $399,000
164 Hill Dr., $384,000
131 Nature View Circle, $374,000
248 Arcadia Rd., $344,335
876 Hagley Dr., $335,000
31 Saint Croix Ln., $243,000
65 Georgeanna Ct., $235,000
Condo/Townhouse
94 Spartina Ct., $327,000
1 Norris Dr., $275,000
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $246,500
842 Pinehurst Ln., $210,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
3596 Brampton Dr., $365,000
2375 River Rd., $275,000
1013 Lynches River Ct., $272,000
5117 Stockyard Loop, $265,630
248 Harmony Dr., $247,820
413 Capua Ct., $239,900
308 Whipple Run Loop, $234,000
360 Sebastian Dr., $229,000
838 Riverward Dr., $220,000
1380 Brighton Ave., $213,000
3831 Barrington Ln., $207,000
2004 Brookwater Ct., $204,000
4338 Bradford Circle, $193,000
213 Palmetto Glen Dr., $192,000
160 Harmony Ln., $189,750
176 Harmony Ln., $188,500
165 Avondale Dr., $182,000
107 Palm Cove Circle, $174,900
679 Inland Dr., $162,000
6622 Cherry Laurel Dr., $160,000
4602 Clardy Ln., $159,900
2741 Temperance Dr., $152,000
744 Tall Oaks Ct., $130,000
657 West Oak Circle Dr., $100,000
Land
6189 Highway 707, $314,500
Condo/Townhouse
125 Ella Kinley Circle, $131,400
174 Olde Towne Way, $130,000
3931 Gladiola Ct., $115,900
1980 Bent Grass Dr., $109,000
6721 Blue Heron Blvd., $73,500
1130-C Saint George Ln., $60,000
David Wetzel: 843-626-0295, @MYBSports
