Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

February 25, 2019 03:37 PM

Jan. 13-19, 2019

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

83 Persimmon Rd. Sw, $273,383

485 Slippery Rock Way, $195,000

5 Court 7 Northwest Dr., $154,900

641 Wagon Wheel Trail, $525,000

9109 Twin Bay Ct. Nw, $210,000

311 Ridgewood Dr. Nw, $50,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

215 Kings Trail Dr., $107,500

Georgetown 29440

Home

1318 Debordieu Blvd., $899,000

256 Pioneer Loop, $500,000

Tbd Timber Run Dr., $211,412

3 Gardenia Circle, $112,000

1907 South Island Rd., $94,000

3865 Highmarket St., $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

718 Bonnyneck Dr., $455,000

Andrews 29510

Home

1361 Highway 521, $172,000

Conway 29526

Home

110 Integrity Ct., $259,946

412 Rowells Ct., $255,632

111 Palm Terrace Loop, $228,340

368 Basswood Ct., $220,000

904 Looking Glass Ct., $197,000

1225 Tiger Grand Dr., $175,000

300 Sean River Rd., $140,000

1768 Bridgewater Dr., $100,000

Land

Tbd Grahamville Rd., $120,000

2982 Highway 545, $13,000

Condo/Townhouse

1025 Carolina Rd., $57,000

802 16th Ave., $44,250

Conway 29527

Home

3712 Faith Dr., $350,000

3184 Holly Loop, $187,782

3209 Holly Loop, $169,900

1031 Oglethorpe Dr., $155,000

Land

6490 Pauley Swamp Rd., $145,000

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

5134 Sycamore Circle, $189,900

243 Floyd Page Rd., $165,900

389 Millbrook Circle, $167,900

Green Sea 29545

Land

1402 Olive Dr., $159,822

Little River 29566

Home

635 Ginger Lily Way, $339,800

3529 Park Pointe Ave., $276,990

4423 Barcelona Ln., $170,000

4333 Princeton Dr., $126,000

473 Cordgrass Ln., $125,000

2616 Soapstone Ave., $125,000

Land

11233 Highway 90, $221,000

Tbd Rosebud Ln., $60,000

Condo/Townhouse

4545 Lighthouse Dr., $159,900

144 Scotchbroom Dr., $115,000

4179 Hibiscus Dr., $115,000

4136 Hibiscus Dr., $81,500

4454 Little River Inn Ln., $57,500

Longs 29568

Home

713 Shell Point Ct., $445,000

465 Long Acres Dr., $377,500

313 Greenhaven Dr., $222,500

1850 Fairwinds Dr., $214,118

101 Mesa Raven Dr., $175,000

441 Plymouth Loop, $153,000

296 Rolling Ridge Dr., $117,500

714 Alexis Dr., $81,000

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Main St., $18,000

Lot 10-A Manning St., $10,000

Lot 10-B Manning St., $10,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6042 Trieste St., $527,740

7800 Monarch Dr., $525,337

744 Monterossa Dr., $510,000

954 Waterway Ln., $395,000

10070 Kings Rd., $185,000

Condo/Townhouse

9820 Queensway Blvd., $290,000

100 Lands End Blvd., $239,000

180 Rothbury Circle, $155,000

9550 Shore Dr., $150,000

9550 Shore Dr., $150,000

9501 Shore Dr., $139,900

215 77th Ave. N, $127,500

506 N 62nd Ave. N, $113,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $66,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $54,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

227 Kessinger Dr., $304,000

244 Ocean Commons Dr., $277,180

336 Mikita Dr., $265,855

801 Atlantic Commons Dr., $250,075

1494 Avalon Dr., $237,900

1791 Crystal Lake Dr., $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

2122 Clearwater Dr., $127,000

1940 Bent Grass Dr., $93,000

1400 Deer Creek Rd., $86,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $119,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $91,000

2268 Essex Dr., $85,000

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $75,000

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

40 Knotty Pine Way, $549,900

641 Collins Creek Dr., $440,000

180 Summerlight Dr., $404,500

7 Pinnacle Dr., $377,000

5 Tiara Ln., $336,000

328 Stanley Dr., $232,500

100 Blarney Stone Ct., $217,000

4539 Fringetree Dr., $195,000

1643 Wood Thrush Dr., $188,000

101 Addison Cottage Way, $153,000

9004 Teal Dr., $99,000

11142 Lee Circle, $75,000

Land

Tract A Fox Hollow Rd., $105,000

67 Barlow Ct., $85,000

Lot 12 Pine Ave., $90,000

Condo/Townhouse

1990 N Waccamaw Dr., $456,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $299,000

1056 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $250,000

696 Misty Hammock Dr., $215,000

727 Botany Loop, $178,000

10 Loganberry Ct., $177,000

70 Addison Cottage Way, $172,900

17 Pistachio Loop, $161,000

812 Sail Ln., $150,000

405 Whinstone Dr., $140,000

4384 Daphne Ln., $125,000

1425 N Waccamaw Dr., $147,500

123 Dogwood Dr. N, $132,100

Commercial

3911-A Highway 17 Bypass

4906 Highway 17 Business

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1711 Suncrest Dr., $482,327

5901 Ledro Ln., $404,540

1423 Peterson St., $370,000

1885 Silver Spring Ln., $350,245

2432 Goldfinch Dr., $344,085

1851 Suncrest Dr., $329,075

2680 Goldfinch Dr., $308,920

1735 Suncrest Dr., $271,990

2664 Goldfinch Dr., $270,420

1871 High St., $229,900

1317 Wading Bird Ln., $210,000

4405 Boxwood St., $199,000

121 White Haven Ct., $123,000

125 Whitehaven Ct., $113,000

Land

Tbd Farrow Pkwy., $710,000

Lot 5 44th Ave. N, $240,000

592 Dania Beach Dr., $210,000

Condo/Townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $174,000

4889 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $170,000

4895 Luster Leaf Circle, $168,900

4890 Luster Leaf Circle, $162,000

4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

503 35th Ave. N, $146,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $145,000

4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $145,000

4655 Wild Iris Dr., $140,000

100 Cypress Point Ct., $129,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $117,750

4635 Wild Iris Dr., $102,000

3786 Hitchcock Way, $87,500

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $86,500

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000

1207 S Ocean Blvd. S, $50,900

5001 Little River Rd., $50,000

5001 Little River Rd., $40,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

8089 Wacobee Dr., $630,000

7005 Turtle Cove Dr., $550,000

569 Starlit Way, $550,000

786 Oxbow Dr., $420,000

1151 Dowling St., $374,490

970 Shipmaster Ave., $353,500

113 Campania St., $343,000

7035 Swansong Circle, $293,943

132 Weeping Willow Dr., $224,900

608 Twisted Willow Ct., $214,000

160 Zinnia Dr., $195,000

641 Old Castle Loop, $187,000

2221 Haystack Way, $180,000

701 West Perry Rd., $175,000

689 West Perry Rd., $175,000

208 Loquat Ct., $170,000

652 Oakhurst Dr., $165,000

110 Pinecrest Rd., $146,500

4835 Southern Trail, $135,000

427 Grapevine St., $123,000

3740 Limerick Rd., $105,000

Condo/Townhouse

8578 San Marcello Dr., $470,000

3261 Volterra Way, $207,000

234 Seabert Rd., $134,000

4578 Girvan Dr., $99,000

114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $98,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

5408 Pheasant Dr., $549,900

3107 N Ocean Blvd., $480,000

1476 Hempsted Ct, $358,000

2408 Tidewatch Way, $356,240

4511 Waters Edge Ct., $322,500

4656 Longbridge Dr., $320,000

416 35th Ave. N, $305,000

1631 Harbor Dr., $275,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $900,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd., $374,900

102 N Ocean Blvd., $345,000

5700 N Ocean Blvd., $275,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $259,900

3500 N Ocean Blvd., $250,000

503 20th Ave. N, $247,400

507 S 28th Ave. S, $220,000

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $227,500

2180 Waterview Dr., $218,000

2450 Marsh Glen Dr., $205,000

503 20th Ave. N, $200,000

1809 S Ocean Blvd., $191,000

1809 S Ocean Blvd., $190,000

4305 S Ocean Blvd., $134,400

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $132,500

6253 Catalina Dr., $127,500

1000 11th Ave. N, $122,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $120,000

1101 Possum Trot Rd., $90,550

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

53 Hope Ln., $399,000

164 Hill Dr., $384,000

131 Nature View Circle, $374,000

248 Arcadia Rd., $344,335

876 Hagley Dr., $335,000

31 Saint Croix Ln., $243,000

65 Georgeanna Ct., $235,000

Condo/Townhouse

94 Spartina Ct., $327,000

1 Norris Dr., $275,000

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $246,500

842 Pinehurst Ln., $210,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

3596 Brampton Dr., $365,000

2375 River Rd., $275,000

1013 Lynches River Ct., $272,000

5117 Stockyard Loop, $265,630

248 Harmony Dr., $247,820

413 Capua Ct., $239,900

308 Whipple Run Loop, $234,000

360 Sebastian Dr., $229,000

838 Riverward Dr., $220,000

1380 Brighton Ave., $213,000

3831 Barrington Ln., $207,000

2004 Brookwater Ct., $204,000

4338 Bradford Circle, $193,000

213 Palmetto Glen Dr., $192,000

160 Harmony Ln., $189,750

176 Harmony Ln., $188,500

165 Avondale Dr., $182,000

107 Palm Cove Circle, $174,900

679 Inland Dr., $162,000

6622 Cherry Laurel Dr., $160,000

4602 Clardy Ln., $159,900

2741 Temperance Dr., $152,000

744 Tall Oaks Ct., $130,000

657 West Oak Circle Dr., $100,000

Land

6189 Highway 707, $314,500

Condo/Townhouse

125 Ella Kinley Circle, $131,400

174 Olde Towne Way, $130,000

3931 Gladiola Ct., $115,900

1980 Bent Grass Dr., $109,000

6721 Blue Heron Blvd., $73,500

1130-C Saint George Ln., $60,000

David Wetzel: 843-626-0295

