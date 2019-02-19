Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Real Estate News

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Jan. 6-12, 2019

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

11 Lighthouse Cove Loop, $209,900

94 Carolina Shores Dr., $195,000

252 S Middleton Dr., $324,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

229 Kings Trail Dr., $134,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

108 Shearwater Ct., $950,000

411 Hill St., $109,000

783 Lanes Creek Dr., $34,900

Commercial

908 Front St., $485,000

Andrews 29510

Home

12 S Rosemary Ave., $88,000

402 S Rosemary Ave., $70,000

1294 Pisgah Church Rd., $234,999

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Wise Rd., $46,000

Tbd Carroll Todd Rd., $16,500

Home

1232 Wood Stork Dr., $574,921

2767 Lees Landing Circle, $379,000

407 Trestle Way, $276,890

719 Lalton Dr., $274,900

109 Wofford Rd., $260,000

125 Furman Circle, $259,900

1100 Spruce Dr., $254,900

121 Rialto Dr., $220,000

101 Cedar Ridge Ln., $219,500

233 Candlewood Dr., $214,500

1215 Loblolly Ln., $209,000

131 Palm Terrace Loop, $197,364

3128 Ivy Lea Dr., $185,900

980 Chateau Dr., $185,000

734 Draw Bridge Dr., $172,500

154 Kellys Cove Dr., $166,900

706 Adeline Ct., $149,900

209 Oak Lea Dr., $135,000

2104 Highway 90, $129,900

933 Tiffany Ln., $124,900

4964 Thoroughbred Dr., $69,999

Condo/Townhouse

1034 Tee Shot Dr., $139,900

320 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000

326 Kiskadee Loop, $98,500

3555 Highway 544, $53,500

Commercial

1315 4th Ave., $276,000

Conway 29527

Land

S.S. 2nd Ave 3rd Ave. S, $29,900

Tbd Wright Blvd., $3,000

Home

155 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $299,900

990 Eaglet Circle, $219,900

3360 Merganser Dr., $164,990

5552 Dongola Hwy., $114,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

1625 Bud Graham Rd., $156,500

Little River 29566

Land

Lots 1, 2 & 3 Oscar Rd., $299,500

Highway 50, $119,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $9,800

Home

136 Waterway Crossing Ct., $569,900

3620 Diamond Stars Way, $372,543

215 Switchgrass Loop, $352,738

412 Wood Forest Ct., $313,900

608 Ginger Lily Way, $289,773

3645 Park Pointe Ave., $285,655

4234 Edgefield Rd., $265,900

1305 Reflectin Pond Dr., $252,900

285 Blackpepper Loop, $239,799

3649 Park Pointe Ave., $237,254

131 Retreat Pl., $164,900

Condo/Townhouse

1095 Plantation Dr. W, $79,900

4489 Little River Inn Ln., $59,900

Longs 29568

Land

1367 W Beargrass Rd., $176,700

Home

1620 Sapphire Dr., $247,500

619 Tarrant St., $206,000

189 Oak Crest Circle, $179,499

968 Bellflower Dr., $169,900

1700 Fairwinds Dr., $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

276 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

Loris 29569

Home

1897 Heritage Rd., $162,900

5020 Circle Dr., $134,999

120 Ole Holly Dr., $99,900

1110 Silver Sands Ln., $49,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

6130 Trieste St., $478,015

6037 Trieste St., $427,240

6399 Torino Lane, $411,552

820 Little Creek Rd., $347,000

6318 Torino Lane, $338,965

6465 Torino Lane, $335,000

Condo/Townhouse

9581 Shore Dr., $279,900

201 74th Ave. N, $169,900

210 75th Ave. N, $84,900

201 77th Ave. N, $79,900

10301 N Kings Hwy., $79,000

201 74th Ave. N, $78,400

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,900

Commercial

350 Hilton Rd., $48,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

411 Cherry Dr., $379,900

564 Hickman St., $330,132

1064 Lizzie Ln., $264,900

1434 Highland Ct., $349,000

Condo/Townhouse

1510 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000

1880 Auburn Ln., $91,960

8796 Cloister Dr., $89,500

218 Double Eagle Dr., $87,000

206 Double Eagle Dr., $70,999

2090 Cross Gate Blvd, $99,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot Gr6 Murrells Inlet Rd., $129,900

Lot B-1 Vereen Rd., $79,000

Tbd Dogwood Dr., $650,000

Home

242 Low Country Loop, $399,900

144 Shenandoah Dr., $314,450

143 Molinia Dr., $284,500

1101 Preston Place, $284,000

129 Woodlake Dr., $169,000

3118 S 1st Ave. S, $145,000

852 Grouper Ct., $144,000

213 Seabreeze Dr., $534,900

826 Marlin Ct., $248,900

352 Calhoun Dr., $39,000

Condo/Townhouse

533 Botany Loop, $267,900

1029 Ray Costin Way, $245,000

1398 Basin Terrace, $497,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $179,900

1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $174,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

335 Pilothouse Dr., $174,900

Tbd Houndsfield Ave., $129,900

Home

3970 Larkhill Dr., $659,000

1990 Cresswind Blvd., $457,160

3787 Cagney Ln., $330,000

2146 Heritage Loop, $319,000

1726 Legacy Loop, $291,000

3426 Baldwin Ln., $265,000

2638 Temperance Dr., $159,900

Condo/Townhouse

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $357,777

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $314,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $249,900

5511 North Ocean Blvd., $240,000

3364 Pampas Dr., $239,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $211,000

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $199,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $189,000

601 Mitchell Dr., $169,998

201 S Ocean Blvd., $164,998

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $149,900

3533 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $149,000

4870 Dahlia Ct., $139,990

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $124,000

5523 #1805 Ocean Blvd. N, $123,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $109,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $106,000

4789 Wild Iris Dr., $89,900

2301 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,999

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $78,900

5001 Little River Rd., $49,900

Commercial

5105 N Kings Hwy., $1,500

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

646 Waterbridge Blvd., $569,000

2021 Woodburn Dr., $549,900

8380 Juxa Dr., $519,900

916 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $349,900

5805 Oakbury Ct., $325,000

4438 Utsey Dr., $309,315

2916 Scarecrow Way, $252,000

804 Silver Maple Ct., $245,000

2704 Coopers Ct., $234,000

4458 Marshwood Dr., $229,725

5220 Southern Trail, $215,000

4567 E Walkerton Rd., $181,000

4010 Halyard Way, $137,000

Condo/Townhouse

817 Arezzo Way, $245,000

105 Villa Mar Dr., $204,900

634 Waterway Village Blvd., $147,000

1200 River Oaks Dr., $124,900

114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $110,000

109 Ashley Park Dr., $109,900

129 Ashley Park Dr., $109,900

453 Red River Ct., $104,900

801 Burcale Rd., $48,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 46 James Island Ave., $33,500

Home

704 46th Ave. S, $549,900

5504 Pheasant Dr., $549,000

1841 N Cove Ct., $437,175

333 51st Ave. N, $359,800

2408 Metts Dr., $329,900

2421 Wiley Dr., $209,000

Condo/Townhouse

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $388,500

2307 S Ocean Blvd., $279,900

1221 Tidewater Dr., $234,900

5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $209,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $199,999

5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $194,900

517 S Ocean Blvd., $154,999

1900 Duffy St., $148,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $144,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $144,900

614 3rd Ave. S, $129,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $119,900

1900 Duffy St., $104,890

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

155 Hunter Oak Ct., $142,000

Home

699 Preservation Circle, $989,000

615 Scarborough Ave., $529,900

82 Dunning Rd., $277,950

39 Parkside Dr., $269,990

Condo/Townhouse

1 Norris Dr., $319,000

73 Simons Ln., $279,900

649 Algonquin Dr., $139,900

150 Salt Marsh Circle, $129,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

2504 Ellerbe Circle, $379,900

3260 Plattmoor Dr., $299,900

241 Cabo Loop, $239,900

706 Antler Ridge Cove, $235,000

620 Union St., $234,425

338 Worthington Circle, $189,000

7049 Blade Beak Ln., $184,900

2510 Hunters Trail, $179,900

6562 Augusta Cresent, $159,900

229 Osprey Cove Loop, $154,000

4358 Lake Front Blvd., $124,900

1033 Starcreek Circle, $80,000

493 Folly Estates Dr., $79,900

5771 Rosewood Dr., $59,999

Condo/Townhouse

150 Lazy Willow Ln., $119,900

6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $50,000

136 Weeks Dr., $40,000

