Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Jan. 6-12, 2019
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
11 Lighthouse Cove Loop, $209,900
94 Carolina Shores Dr., $195,000
252 S Middleton Dr., $324,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
229 Kings Trail Dr., $134,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
108 Shearwater Ct., $950,000
411 Hill St., $109,000
783 Lanes Creek Dr., $34,900
Commercial
908 Front St., $485,000
Andrews 29510
Home
12 S Rosemary Ave., $88,000
402 S Rosemary Ave., $70,000
1294 Pisgah Church Rd., $234,999
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Wise Rd., $46,000
Tbd Carroll Todd Rd., $16,500
Home
1232 Wood Stork Dr., $574,921
2767 Lees Landing Circle, $379,000
407 Trestle Way, $276,890
719 Lalton Dr., $274,900
109 Wofford Rd., $260,000
125 Furman Circle, $259,900
1100 Spruce Dr., $254,900
121 Rialto Dr., $220,000
101 Cedar Ridge Ln., $219,500
233 Candlewood Dr., $214,500
1215 Loblolly Ln., $209,000
131 Palm Terrace Loop, $197,364
3128 Ivy Lea Dr., $185,900
980 Chateau Dr., $185,000
734 Draw Bridge Dr., $172,500
154 Kellys Cove Dr., $166,900
706 Adeline Ct., $149,900
209 Oak Lea Dr., $135,000
2104 Highway 90, $129,900
933 Tiffany Ln., $124,900
4964 Thoroughbred Dr., $69,999
Condo/Townhouse
1034 Tee Shot Dr., $139,900
320 Kiskadee Loop, $105,000
326 Kiskadee Loop, $98,500
3555 Highway 544, $53,500
Commercial
1315 4th Ave., $276,000
Conway 29527
Land
S.S. 2nd Ave 3rd Ave. S, $29,900
Tbd Wright Blvd., $3,000
Home
155 Cat Tail Bay Dr., $299,900
990 Eaglet Circle, $219,900
3360 Merganser Dr., $164,990
5552 Dongola Hwy., $114,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
1625 Bud Graham Rd., $156,500
Little River 29566
Land
Lots 1, 2 & 3 Oscar Rd., $299,500
Highway 50, $119,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $9,800
Home
136 Waterway Crossing Ct., $569,900
3620 Diamond Stars Way, $372,543
215 Switchgrass Loop, $352,738
412 Wood Forest Ct., $313,900
608 Ginger Lily Way, $289,773
3645 Park Pointe Ave., $285,655
4234 Edgefield Rd., $265,900
1305 Reflectin Pond Dr., $252,900
285 Blackpepper Loop, $239,799
3649 Park Pointe Ave., $237,254
131 Retreat Pl., $164,900
Condo/Townhouse
1095 Plantation Dr. W, $79,900
4489 Little River Inn Ln., $59,900
Longs 29568
Land
1367 W Beargrass Rd., $176,700
Home
1620 Sapphire Dr., $247,500
619 Tarrant St., $206,000
189 Oak Crest Circle, $179,499
968 Bellflower Dr., $169,900
1700 Fairwinds Dr., $139,900
Condo/Townhouse
276 Stonewall Circle, $179,900
Loris 29569
Home
1897 Heritage Rd., $162,900
5020 Circle Dr., $134,999
120 Ole Holly Dr., $99,900
1110 Silver Sands Ln., $49,900
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
6130 Trieste St., $478,015
6037 Trieste St., $427,240
6399 Torino Lane, $411,552
820 Little Creek Rd., $347,000
6318 Torino Lane, $338,965
6465 Torino Lane, $335,000
Condo/Townhouse
9581 Shore Dr., $279,900
201 74th Ave. N, $169,900
210 75th Ave. N, $84,900
201 77th Ave. N, $79,900
10301 N Kings Hwy., $79,000
201 74th Ave. N, $78,400
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $72,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,900
Commercial
350 Hilton Rd., $48,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
411 Cherry Dr., $379,900
564 Hickman St., $330,132
1064 Lizzie Ln., $264,900
1434 Highland Ct., $349,000
Condo/Townhouse
1510 S Ocean Blvd., $115,000
1880 Auburn Ln., $91,960
8796 Cloister Dr., $89,500
218 Double Eagle Dr., $87,000
206 Double Eagle Dr., $70,999
2090 Cross Gate Blvd, $99,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot Gr6 Murrells Inlet Rd., $129,900
Lot B-1 Vereen Rd., $79,000
Tbd Dogwood Dr., $650,000
Home
242 Low Country Loop, $399,900
144 Shenandoah Dr., $314,450
143 Molinia Dr., $284,500
1101 Preston Place, $284,000
129 Woodlake Dr., $169,000
3118 S 1st Ave. S, $145,000
852 Grouper Ct., $144,000
213 Seabreeze Dr., $534,900
826 Marlin Ct., $248,900
352 Calhoun Dr., $39,000
Condo/Townhouse
533 Botany Loop, $267,900
1029 Ray Costin Way, $245,000
1398 Basin Terrace, $497,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $179,900
1582 S Waccamaw Dr., $174,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
335 Pilothouse Dr., $174,900
Tbd Houndsfield Ave., $129,900
Home
3970 Larkhill Dr., $659,000
1990 Cresswind Blvd., $457,160
3787 Cagney Ln., $330,000
2146 Heritage Loop, $319,000
1726 Legacy Loop, $291,000
3426 Baldwin Ln., $265,000
2638 Temperance Dr., $159,900
Condo/Townhouse
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $357,777
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $314,900
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $249,900
5511 North Ocean Blvd., $240,000
3364 Pampas Dr., $239,900
5601 N Ocean Blvd. N, $211,000
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $199,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $189,000
601 Mitchell Dr., $169,998
201 S Ocean Blvd., $164,998
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $149,900
3533 Crepe Myrtle Ct., $149,000
4870 Dahlia Ct., $139,990
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $124,000
5523 #1805 Ocean Blvd. N, $123,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $109,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $106,000
4789 Wild Iris Dr., $89,900
2301 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,999
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $78,900
5001 Little River Rd., $49,900
Commercial
5105 N Kings Hwy., $1,500
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
646 Waterbridge Blvd., $569,000
2021 Woodburn Dr., $549,900
8380 Juxa Dr., $519,900
916 Desert Wheatgrass Dr., $349,900
5805 Oakbury Ct., $325,000
4438 Utsey Dr., $309,315
2916 Scarecrow Way, $252,000
804 Silver Maple Ct., $245,000
2704 Coopers Ct., $234,000
4458 Marshwood Dr., $229,725
5220 Southern Trail, $215,000
4567 E Walkerton Rd., $181,000
4010 Halyard Way, $137,000
Condo/Townhouse
817 Arezzo Way, $245,000
105 Villa Mar Dr., $204,900
634 Waterway Village Blvd., $147,000
1200 River Oaks Dr., $124,900
114 Fountain Pointe Ln., $110,000
109 Ashley Park Dr., $109,900
129 Ashley Park Dr., $109,900
453 Red River Ct., $104,900
801 Burcale Rd., $48,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 46 James Island Ave., $33,500
Home
704 46th Ave. S, $549,900
5504 Pheasant Dr., $549,000
1841 N Cove Ct., $437,175
333 51st Ave. N, $359,800
2408 Metts Dr., $329,900
2421 Wiley Dr., $209,000
Condo/Townhouse
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $388,500
2307 S Ocean Blvd., $279,900
1221 Tidewater Dr., $234,900
5650 Barefoot Resort Bridge Rd., $209,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $199,999
5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $194,900
517 S Ocean Blvd., $154,999
1900 Duffy St., $148,000
6203 Catalina Dr., $144,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $144,900
614 3rd Ave. S, $129,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $119,900
1900 Duffy St., $104,890
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
155 Hunter Oak Ct., $142,000
Home
699 Preservation Circle, $989,000
615 Scarborough Ave., $529,900
82 Dunning Rd., $277,950
39 Parkside Dr., $269,990
Condo/Townhouse
1 Norris Dr., $319,000
73 Simons Ln., $279,900
649 Algonquin Dr., $139,900
150 Salt Marsh Circle, $129,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
2504 Ellerbe Circle, $379,900
3260 Plattmoor Dr., $299,900
241 Cabo Loop, $239,900
706 Antler Ridge Cove, $235,000
620 Union St., $234,425
338 Worthington Circle, $189,000
7049 Blade Beak Ln., $184,900
2510 Hunters Trail, $179,900
6562 Augusta Cresent, $159,900
229 Osprey Cove Loop, $154,000
4358 Lake Front Blvd., $124,900
1033 Starcreek Circle, $80,000
493 Folly Estates Dr., $79,900
5771 Rosewood Dr., $59,999
Condo/Townhouse
150 Lazy Willow Ln., $119,900
6850 Blue Heron Blvd., $50,000
136 Weeks Dr., $40,000
