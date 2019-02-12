Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

February 12, 2019 05:53 PM

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Dec. 30-Jan. 5

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

1966 Coleman Lake Dr.,$192,900

Condo/Townhouse

10170 Beach Dr. SW,$69,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

1076 Sea Bourne Way,$339,900

123 Bellwood Circle,$291,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

702 Willowbank Rd.,$249,900

Condo/Townhouse

433 Debordieu Blvd.,$625,000

1168 Belle Isle Rd.,$299,000

146 Wedgefield Village Rd.,$58,000

Commercial

1712 S Fraser St.,$125,000

Conway 29526

Land

325 Canyon Dr.,$27,900

Home

1024 Whooping Crane Dr.,$311,475

200 Carmello Circle,$227,075

500 Riviera Ct.,$210,000

115 Palm Terrace Loop,$180,490

1030 Nottingham Estate Dr.,$150,000

1206 Richardson St.,$149,000

529 Highway 90,$84,990

979 Cobblestone Ln.,$75,000

475 Hardees Ferry Rd.,$55,000

6430 Adrian Hwy.,$49,900

303 Booth Circle,$45,000

Commercial

1320 Highway 501 Business,$850

Conway 29527

Home

1205 Burgundy Ln.,$169,900

5055 Cabbage Patch Ln.,$134,700

3103 Sawyer St.,$115,000

1508 Odiham Pl.,$50,000

3726 Pee Dee Hwy.,$49,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

235 Floyd Page Rd.,$166,900

Green Sea 29545

Land

5747 Carolina Rd.,$25,000

Little River 29566

Home

3613 Park Pointe Ave.,$283,900

317 Vostek Ave.,$239,900

2488 Burning Tree Ln.,$205,000

585 Vermillion Dr.,$178,900

4295 Rivergate Ln.,$139,900

Condo/Townhouse

4450 Turtle Ln.,$152,500

1025 Plantation Dr.,$87,500

1095 W Plantation Dr.,$84,900

4150 Horseshoe Dr.,$69,900

Longs 29568

Home

4057 Comfort Valley Dr.,$224,700

376 Charter Dr.,$169,900

Condo/Townhouse

452 Colonial Trace Dr.,$147,000

Loris 29569

Home

6228 Highway 19,$140,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

995 Shipmaster Ave.,$418,800

6410 Somerset Dr.,$284,900

Condo/Townhouse

8500 Margate Circle,$549,900

158 Seawatch Dr.,$359,500

100 Ocean Creek Dr.,$329,000

4433-C Montrose Ln.,$129,900

415 Ocean Creek Dr.,$89,900

Commercial

10409 N Kings Hwy.,$2,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

201 Ocean Commons Dr.,$309,990

215 Ocean Commons Dr.,$264,875

805 Atlantic Commons Dr.,$259,653

185 Ocean Commons Dr.,$241,000

1857 Gibson Ave.,$199,900

1874 Loon Ct.,$389,900

Condo/Townhouse

1217 S Ocean Blvd.,$334,900

5905 S Kings Hwy.,$114,900

2040 Cross Gate Blvd.,$94,000

Commercial

1508 Azalea Dr.,$875

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1506 Inverness Ln.,$69,900

Home

104 Summerlight Dr.,$319,900

1241 Merion Ct.,$234,900

7966 Leeward Ln.,$229,900

205 Heron Lake Ct.,$223,496

119 Lake Pointe Dr.,$339,900

Condo/Townhouse

1964 Magill Way,$385,000

4309 Lotus Ct.,$142,500

912 N Waccamaw Dr.,$287,500

1210 N Waccamaw Dr.,$180,000

116 S Waccamaw Dr.,$154,000

Commercial

804 Inlet Square Dr.,$1,750

3551 Highway 17 Business,$1,500

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5517 N Kings Hwy.,$374,900

1621 Laurelcress Way,$356,990

1617 Laurelcress Way,$351,521

1892 Bluff Dr.,$347,900

2211 Birchwood Circle,$281,900

4726 Cloister Ln.,$250,000

2520 Triumph Dr.,$159,500

Condo/Townhouse

3000 N Ocean Blvd.,$418,900

6000 N Ocean Blvd.,$394,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd.,$199,900

3530 Crepe Myrtle Ct.,$199,000

5601 N Ocean Blvd.,$187,500

5601 N Ocean Blvd. N,$162,000

210 28th Ave. S,$129,900

3786 Hitchcock Way,$129,900

4787 Wild Iris Dr.,$123,900

4761 Wild Iris Dr.,$120,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd.,$119,900

1605 South Ocean Blvd.,$119,500

4687 Wild Iris Dr.,$87,500

1205 Erin Way,$75,000

2001 S Ocean Blvd.,$74,900

Commercial

9906 N Kings Hwy.,$4,615

4737 Northgate Blvd.,$2,812

2411 N Oak St.,$435

2411 N Oak St.,$435

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 504 Singing Rose Dr.,$56,900

1720 Singing Rose Dr.,$42,500

1000 Pacifica Dr.,$38,500

Home

3133 Marsh Island Dr.,$589,900

518 Stone Mason Ct.,$289,900

5728 Cottonseed Ct.,$276,109

2466 Covington Dr.,$249,500

5145 Fairmont Ln.,$235,000

830 Covelo Ln.,$225,000

4697 Farm Lake Dr.,$199,990

1612 Palmetto Palm Dr.,$199,900

204 Clovis Circle,$179,899

Condo/Townhouse

1152 Harvester Circle,$179,900

694 Riverwalk Dr.,$121,500

1137 Peace Pipe Pl.,$119,900

4582B Girvan Dr.,$113,500

104 Cypress Point Ct.,$109,900

1145 Peace Pipe Pl.,$109,900

Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1007 Surf Pointe Dr.,$239,000

Home

205 N 28th Ave. N,$635,000

1115 Doubloon Dr.,$450,000

5719 Coquina Point Dr.,$319,500

901 Pearlie St.,$269,900

4622 B Sea View St.,$269,900

Condo/Townhouse

5310 N Ocean Blvd.,$359,999

501 S Ocean Blvd.,$344,900

1321 S Ocean Blvd.,$319,000

5310 N Ocean Blvd.,$315,000

2180 Waterview Dr.,$239,500

3500 N Ocean Blvd.,$229,900

3500 North Ocean Blvd.,$209,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd.,$145,500

603 30th Ave. S,$145,000

5825 Catalina Dr.,$134,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd.,$134,900

1500 Cenith Dr.,$76,000

1100 Possum Trot Rd.,$42,000

Commercial

1814 S Highway 17,$450,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

89 Cockle Shell Ct.,$669,500

37 Torrens Pl.,$359,900

85 Birdfield Ln.,$249,900

Condo/Townhouse

20 Cattail Ct.,$399,900

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

2839 Mcleod Ln.,$62,900

Home

319 Lochmoore Loop,$287,500

315 Harbison Circle,$282,540

606 Panola Ln.,$279,000

385 Cardita Loop,$241,355

172 Harmony Ln.,$209,990

183 Governors Loop,$209,900

161 Tibton Circle,$199,900

3969 Grousewood Dr.,$194,900

9745 Smalls Dr.,$164,500

185 Maggie Way,$150,000

208 Hunters Rd.,$139,900

4231 Lilac Rd.,$135,000

4627 Clardy Ln.,$79,900

Condo/Townhouse

6016 Dick Pond Rd.,$89,900

