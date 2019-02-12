Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Dec. 30-Jan. 5
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Home
1966 Coleman Lake Dr.,$192,900
Condo/Townhouse
10170 Beach Dr. SW,$69,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
1076 Sea Bourne Way,$339,900
123 Bellwood Circle,$291,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
702 Willowbank Rd.,$249,900
Condo/Townhouse
433 Debordieu Blvd.,$625,000
1168 Belle Isle Rd.,$299,000
146 Wedgefield Village Rd.,$58,000
Commercial
1712 S Fraser St.,$125,000
Conway 29526
Land
325 Canyon Dr.,$27,900
Home
1024 Whooping Crane Dr.,$311,475
200 Carmello Circle,$227,075
500 Riviera Ct.,$210,000
115 Palm Terrace Loop,$180,490
1030 Nottingham Estate Dr.,$150,000
1206 Richardson St.,$149,000
529 Highway 90,$84,990
979 Cobblestone Ln.,$75,000
475 Hardees Ferry Rd.,$55,000
6430 Adrian Hwy.,$49,900
303 Booth Circle,$45,000
Commercial
1320 Highway 501 Business,$850
Conway 29527
Home
1205 Burgundy Ln.,$169,900
5055 Cabbage Patch Ln.,$134,700
3103 Sawyer St.,$115,000
1508 Odiham Pl.,$50,000
3726 Pee Dee Hwy.,$49,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Home
235 Floyd Page Rd.,$166,900
Green Sea 29545
Land
5747 Carolina Rd.,$25,000
Little River 29566
Home
3613 Park Pointe Ave.,$283,900
317 Vostek Ave.,$239,900
2488 Burning Tree Ln.,$205,000
585 Vermillion Dr.,$178,900
4295 Rivergate Ln.,$139,900
Condo/Townhouse
4450 Turtle Ln.,$152,500
1025 Plantation Dr.,$87,500
1095 W Plantation Dr.,$84,900
4150 Horseshoe Dr.,$69,900
Longs 29568
Home
4057 Comfort Valley Dr.,$224,700
376 Charter Dr.,$169,900
Condo/Townhouse
452 Colonial Trace Dr.,$147,000
Loris 29569
Home
6228 Highway 19,$140,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
995 Shipmaster Ave.,$418,800
6410 Somerset Dr.,$284,900
Condo/Townhouse
8500 Margate Circle,$549,900
158 Seawatch Dr.,$359,500
100 Ocean Creek Dr.,$329,000
4433-C Montrose Ln.,$129,900
415 Ocean Creek Dr.,$89,900
Commercial
10409 N Kings Hwy.,$2,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
201 Ocean Commons Dr.,$309,990
215 Ocean Commons Dr.,$264,875
805 Atlantic Commons Dr.,$259,653
185 Ocean Commons Dr.,$241,000
1857 Gibson Ave.,$199,900
1874 Loon Ct.,$389,900
Condo/Townhouse
1217 S Ocean Blvd.,$334,900
5905 S Kings Hwy.,$114,900
2040 Cross Gate Blvd.,$94,000
Commercial
1508 Azalea Dr.,$875
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
1506 Inverness Ln.,$69,900
Home
104 Summerlight Dr.,$319,900
1241 Merion Ct.,$234,900
7966 Leeward Ln.,$229,900
205 Heron Lake Ct.,$223,496
119 Lake Pointe Dr.,$339,900
Condo/Townhouse
1964 Magill Way,$385,000
4309 Lotus Ct.,$142,500
912 N Waccamaw Dr.,$287,500
1210 N Waccamaw Dr.,$180,000
116 S Waccamaw Dr.,$154,000
Commercial
804 Inlet Square Dr.,$1,750
3551 Highway 17 Business,$1,500
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5517 N Kings Hwy.,$374,900
1621 Laurelcress Way,$356,990
1617 Laurelcress Way,$351,521
1892 Bluff Dr.,$347,900
2211 Birchwood Circle,$281,900
4726 Cloister Ln.,$250,000
2520 Triumph Dr.,$159,500
Condo/Townhouse
3000 N Ocean Blvd.,$418,900
6000 N Ocean Blvd.,$394,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd.,$199,900
3530 Crepe Myrtle Ct.,$199,000
5601 N Ocean Blvd.,$187,500
5601 N Ocean Blvd. N,$162,000
210 28th Ave. S,$129,900
3786 Hitchcock Way,$129,900
4787 Wild Iris Dr.,$123,900
4761 Wild Iris Dr.,$120,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd.,$119,900
1605 South Ocean Blvd.,$119,500
4687 Wild Iris Dr.,$87,500
1205 Erin Way,$75,000
2001 S Ocean Blvd.,$74,900
Commercial
9906 N Kings Hwy.,$4,615
4737 Northgate Blvd.,$2,812
2411 N Oak St.,$435
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 504 Singing Rose Dr.,$56,900
1720 Singing Rose Dr.,$42,500
1000 Pacifica Dr.,$38,500
Home
3133 Marsh Island Dr.,$589,900
518 Stone Mason Ct.,$289,900
5728 Cottonseed Ct.,$276,109
2466 Covington Dr.,$249,500
5145 Fairmont Ln.,$235,000
830 Covelo Ln.,$225,000
4697 Farm Lake Dr.,$199,990
1612 Palmetto Palm Dr.,$199,900
204 Clovis Circle,$179,899
Condo/Townhouse
1152 Harvester Circle,$179,900
694 Riverwalk Dr.,$121,500
1137 Peace Pipe Pl.,$119,900
4582B Girvan Dr.,$113,500
104 Cypress Point Ct.,$109,900
1145 Peace Pipe Pl.,$109,900
Atlantic Beach/North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1007 Surf Pointe Dr.,$239,000
Home
205 N 28th Ave. N,$635,000
1115 Doubloon Dr.,$450,000
5719 Coquina Point Dr.,$319,500
901 Pearlie St.,$269,900
4622 B Sea View St.,$269,900
Condo/Townhouse
5310 N Ocean Blvd.,$359,999
501 S Ocean Blvd.,$344,900
1321 S Ocean Blvd.,$319,000
5310 N Ocean Blvd.,$315,000
2180 Waterview Dr.,$239,500
3500 N Ocean Blvd.,$229,900
3500 North Ocean Blvd.,$209,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd.,$145,500
603 30th Ave. S,$145,000
5825 Catalina Dr.,$134,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd.,$134,900
1500 Cenith Dr.,$76,000
1100 Possum Trot Rd.,$42,000
Commercial
1814 S Highway 17,$450,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
89 Cockle Shell Ct.,$669,500
37 Torrens Pl.,$359,900
85 Birdfield Ln.,$249,900
Condo/Townhouse
20 Cattail Ct.,$399,900
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
2839 Mcleod Ln.,$62,900
Home
319 Lochmoore Loop,$287,500
315 Harbison Circle,$282,540
606 Panola Ln.,$279,000
385 Cardita Loop,$241,355
172 Harmony Ln.,$209,990
183 Governors Loop,$209,900
161 Tibton Circle,$199,900
3969 Grousewood Dr.,$194,900
9745 Smalls Dr.,$164,500
185 Maggie Way,$150,000
208 Hunters Rd.,$139,900
4231 Lilac Rd.,$135,000
4627 Clardy Ln.,$79,900
Condo/Townhouse
6016 Dick Pond Rd.,$89,900
