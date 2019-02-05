Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Dec. 23-29, 2018
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
6549 Sw Adelina Court, $272,564
1785 Forest Oak Blvd. Sw, $224,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
0 Francis Marion Dr., $85,000
Home
318 Screven St., $259,900
158 Ne Luther Trail, $49,900
Condo/Townhouse
228 Collins Meadow Dr., $350,000
Andrews 29510
Home
13 Olive St., $91,600
Conway 29526
Land
282 Christian Rd., $205,000
Tbd Bear Bluff Rd., $119,000
2829 Oak St., $39,000
Home
282 Christian Rd., $500,000
513 Turn Bridge Ln., $295,337
416 Hillsborough Dr., $287,826
5336 Bear Bluff Dr., $279,000
268 Dunbarton Ln., $263,111
608 Ellis Dr., $234,900
285 Dunbarton Ln., $213,089
128 Rialto Dr., $208,990
3700 Highway 19, $130,000
1054 Hunter Way, $55,000
3802 Stern Dr., $49,900
303 Booth Circle, $45,000
Condo/Townhouse
251-F Myrtle Greens Dr., $76,900
Unit A-8 Carter Dr., $47,500
Conway 29527
Home
2280 Allen Dew Rd., $200,000
3162 Holly Loop, $180,000
1209 Cocksfoot Ln., $174,900
7000 Oak Grove Rd., $171,500
1404 Blackwood Dr., $168,500
1405 Blackwood Dr., $154,000
292 Beulah Circle, $151,900
902 Oglethorpe Dr., $148,000
Green Sea 29545
Home
1974 West Dogwood Rd., $59,900
Little River 29566
Home
3608 Diamond Stars Way, $333,990
216 Switchgrass Loop, $313,695
3637 Park Pointe Ave., $290,195
3621 Park Pointe Ave., $289,259
648 Lafayette Park Dr., $263,700
3653 Park Pointe Ave., $249,691
621 Reflection Dr., $217,000
Condo/Townhouse
4405 Eastport Blvd., $119,000
Longs 29568
Home
212 Stormy Seas Ct., $344,900
4013 Comfort Valley Dr., $211,250
321 Sun Colony Blvd., $210,000
329 Sun Colony Blvd., $198,291
1127 Club Dr., $147,500
917 Clay Pidgeon Ct., $124,490
Condo/Townhouse
219 Stonewall Circle, $184,900
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Blanton St., $15,000
Home
553 Timber Creek Dr., $154,990
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
997 Cedarwood Circle, $499,999
Condo/Townhouse
9994 Beach Club Dr., $575,000
8560 Queensway Blvd., $324,900
9994 Beach Club Dr., $285,000
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,900
157 Seawatch Dr., $119,900
6804 N Ocean Blvd., $104,400
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $103,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
514 7th Ave. N, $249,000
815 Plantation Dr., $172,900
6001 S Kings Hwy., $299,000
6001-1382 South Kings Hwy., $59,900
Condo/Townhouse
1950 Bent Grass Dr., $125,000
Commercial
1702 Highway 17 North, $1,300
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
1580 Wachesaw Rd., $99,500
Home
157 Champions Village Dr., $414,900
125 Heron Lake Ct., $227,331
607 Bluebird Ln., $219,000
137 Heron Lake Ct., $218,950
313 Whitchurch St., $200,000
658 Bluebird Ln., $179,999
1020 Autumn Dr., $126,000
184 Easy St., $299,999
Condo/Townhouse
4305 Lotus Ct., $122,900
420 Pine Ave., $77,000
120 N Dogwood Dr., $89,900
Commercial
10793 Highway 707, $3,000
11943 Grandhaven Dr., $1,750
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
2351 Goldfinch Dr., $349,475
2676 Goldfinch Dr., $340,625
1560 Parish Way, $319,990
859 Berkshire Ave., $314,900
1752 Maplecress Way, $283,330
2761 Zenith Way, $253,335
1812 A Culbertson Ave., $247,500
1372 Pelican Harbor, $200,000
Condo/Townhouse
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900
2360 Heritage Loop, $254,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $194,500
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900
4889 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $188,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $116,500
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $109,500
Commercial
807 Main St., $650,000
811 Main St., $350,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 558 Flowerdale Ct., $89,900
5251 Mount Pleasant Dr., $58,500
366 Harbour View Dr., $35,000
Home
3122 Marsh Island Dr., $470,000
4016 Atalaya Pl., $421,900
938 Shipmaster Ave., $399,900
6170 Chadderton Circle, $358,365
328 Highfield Loop, $324,900
4113 Kirby Ct., $283,000
5428 Merrywind Ct., $280,169
436 Emerson Dr., $219,000
Condo/Townhouse
5055 Glenbrook Dr., $147,000
4920 Twin Pond Ct., $140,000
801 Burcale Rd., $45,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
210 S Hillside Dr., $164,900
190 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $83,300
1610 Eastover Ln., $79,500
Home
5809 Mossy Oaks Dr., $329,900
670 2nd Ave. N, $319,900
1132 Inlet View Dr., $254,990
1112 Inlet View Dr., $254,990
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $364,900
4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $325,000
629 Surfsong Way, $239,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $207,500
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900
601 N Hillside Dr., $183,900
5600 N Ocean Blvd., $154,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $134,900
107 Toby Ct., $129,900
4314 S Ocean Blvd. S, $124,900
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $109,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Unknown Sandy Island Rd., $26,400
Home
47 Tidelands Trail, $352,409
162 Parkglen Dr., $214,990
Condo/Townhouse
142 Weehawka Way, $156,000
1125 Blue Stem Dr., $154,900
Commercial
313 Commerce Dr., $777,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
7054 Byrnes Ln., $649,999
4005 Blackwood Ct., $589,000
221 Copper Leaf Dr., $309,590
376 Cadita Loop, $278,566
885 Devon Estate Ave., $255,000
5324 Shorthorn Way, $255,000
604 Union St., $229,990
405 Gravelley Shore Dr., $184,900
302 Worthington Circle, $169,000
Condo/Townhouse
1598 Palmina Loop, $197,500
1501 Palmina Loop, $184,000
154 Westhaven Dr., $109,900
3955 Gladiola Ct., $106,500
923-U Fairwood Lakes Iii, $62,900
