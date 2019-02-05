Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

February 05, 2019 05:49 PM

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Dec. 23-29, 2018

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

6549 Sw Adelina Court, $272,564

1785 Forest Oak Blvd. Sw, $224,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

0 Francis Marion Dr., $85,000

Home

318 Screven St., $259,900

158 Ne Luther Trail, $49,900

Condo/Townhouse

228 Collins Meadow Dr., $350,000

Andrews 29510

Home

13 Olive St., $91,600

Conway 29526

Land

282 Christian Rd., $205,000

Tbd Bear Bluff Rd., $119,000

2829 Oak St., $39,000

Home

282 Christian Rd., $500,000

513 Turn Bridge Ln., $295,337

416 Hillsborough Dr., $287,826

5336 Bear Bluff Dr., $279,000

268 Dunbarton Ln., $263,111

608 Ellis Dr., $234,900

285 Dunbarton Ln., $213,089

128 Rialto Dr., $208,990

3700 Highway 19, $130,000

1054 Hunter Way, $55,000

3802 Stern Dr., $49,900

303 Booth Circle, $45,000

Condo/Townhouse

251-F Myrtle Greens Dr., $76,900

Unit A-8 Carter Dr., $47,500

Conway 29527

Home

2280 Allen Dew Rd., $200,000

3162 Holly Loop, $180,000

1209 Cocksfoot Ln., $174,900

7000 Oak Grove Rd., $171,500

1404 Blackwood Dr., $168,500

1405 Blackwood Dr., $154,000

292 Beulah Circle, $151,900

902 Oglethorpe Dr., $148,000

Green Sea 29545

Home

1974 West Dogwood Rd., $59,900

Little River 29566

Home

3608 Diamond Stars Way, $333,990

216 Switchgrass Loop, $313,695

3637 Park Pointe Ave., $290,195

3621 Park Pointe Ave., $289,259

648 Lafayette Park Dr., $263,700

3653 Park Pointe Ave., $249,691

621 Reflection Dr., $217,000

Condo/Townhouse

4405 Eastport Blvd., $119,000

Longs 29568

Home

212 Stormy Seas Ct., $344,900

4013 Comfort Valley Dr., $211,250

321 Sun Colony Blvd., $210,000

329 Sun Colony Blvd., $198,291

1127 Club Dr., $147,500

917 Clay Pidgeon Ct., $124,490

Condo/Townhouse

219 Stonewall Circle, $184,900

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Blanton St., $15,000

Home

553 Timber Creek Dr., $154,990

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

997 Cedarwood Circle, $499,999

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $575,000

8560 Queensway Blvd., $324,900

9994 Beach Club Dr., $285,000

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

4887 Luster Leaf Circle, $134,900

157 Seawatch Dr., $119,900

6804 N Ocean Blvd., $104,400

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $103,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

514 7th Ave. N, $249,000

815 Plantation Dr., $172,900

6001 S Kings Hwy., $299,000

6001-1382 South Kings Hwy., $59,900

Condo/Townhouse

1950 Bent Grass Dr., $125,000

Commercial

1702 Highway 17 North, $1,300

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1580 Wachesaw Rd., $99,500

Home

157 Champions Village Dr., $414,900

125 Heron Lake Ct., $227,331

607 Bluebird Ln., $219,000

137 Heron Lake Ct., $218,950

313 Whitchurch St., $200,000

658 Bluebird Ln., $179,999

1020 Autumn Dr., $126,000

184 Easy St., $299,999

Condo/Townhouse

4305 Lotus Ct., $122,900

420 Pine Ave., $77,000

120 N Dogwood Dr., $89,900

Commercial

10793 Highway 707, $3,000

11943 Grandhaven Dr., $1,750

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

2351 Goldfinch Dr., $349,475

2676 Goldfinch Dr., $340,625

1560 Parish Way, $319,990

859 Berkshire Ave., $314,900

1752 Maplecress Way, $283,330

2761 Zenith Way, $253,335

1812 A Culbertson Ave., $247,500

1372 Pelican Harbor, $200,000

Condo/Townhouse

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900

2360 Heritage Loop, $254,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $194,500

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900

4889 Magnolia Pointe Ln., $188,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $160,000

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $116,500

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $109,500

Commercial

807 Main St., $650,000

811 Main St., $350,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 558 Flowerdale Ct., $89,900

5251 Mount Pleasant Dr., $58,500

366 Harbour View Dr., $35,000

Home

3122 Marsh Island Dr., $470,000

4016 Atalaya Pl., $421,900

938 Shipmaster Ave., $399,900

6170 Chadderton Circle, $358,365

328 Highfield Loop, $324,900

4113 Kirby Ct., $283,000

5428 Merrywind Ct., $280,169

436 Emerson Dr., $219,000

Condo/Townhouse

5055 Glenbrook Dr., $147,000

4920 Twin Pond Ct., $140,000

801 Burcale Rd., $45,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

210 S Hillside Dr., $164,900

190 Palmetto Harbour Dr., $83,300

1610 Eastover Ln., $79,500

Home

5809 Mossy Oaks Dr., $329,900

670 2nd Ave. N, $319,900

1132 Inlet View Dr., $254,990

1112 Inlet View Dr., $254,990

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $364,900

4801 Harbour Pointe Dr., $325,000

629 Surfsong Way, $239,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $207,500

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $189,900

601 N Hillside Dr., $183,900

5600 N Ocean Blvd., $154,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $139,900

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $134,900

107 Toby Ct., $129,900

4314 S Ocean Blvd. S, $124,900

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $109,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Unknown Sandy Island Rd., $26,400

Home

47 Tidelands Trail, $352,409

162 Parkglen Dr., $214,990

Condo/Townhouse

142 Weehawka Way, $156,000

1125 Blue Stem Dr., $154,900

Commercial

313 Commerce Dr., $777,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

7054 Byrnes Ln., $649,999

4005 Blackwood Ct., $589,000

221 Copper Leaf Dr., $309,590

376 Cadita Loop, $278,566

885 Devon Estate Ave., $255,000

5324 Shorthorn Way, $255,000

604 Union St., $229,990

405 Gravelley Shore Dr., $184,900

302 Worthington Circle, $169,000

Condo/Townhouse

1598 Palmina Loop, $197,500

1501 Palmina Loop, $184,000

154 Westhaven Dr., $109,900

3955 Gladiola Ct., $106,500

923-U Fairwood Lakes Iii, $62,900

