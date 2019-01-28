Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Dec. 16-22
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
2 Calabash Ct., $319,900
880 Corn Planters Circle, $209,900
1983 Coleman Lake Dr., $188,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Condo/Townhouse
596 River Ridge Dr., $214,900
Georgetown 29440
Land
79 Middle Square Ln., $16,000
Home
1030 Wallace Pate Dr., $699,000
1301 Pennyroyal Rd., $298,900
535 Helena St., $225,000
635 Garden Ave., $222,500
453 Lakewood Ave., $199,000
Condo/Townhouse
815 Front St., $250,000
42 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $115,000
Andrews 29510
Home
605 S Cedar Ave., $70,000
Aynor 29511
Home
331 Farmtrac Dr., $230,500
Conway 29526
Land
Lot 259 Glossy Ibis Dr., $81,700
635 Mccown Dr., $49,900
Tbd Highway 90, $41,000
Lot 6 Dukes Rd., $40,000
Lot 5 Dukes Rd., $33,500
Tbd Highway 90, $32,500
Lot 80 River Pine Dr., $21,999
Home
1904 Harris Short Cut Rd., $645,000
104 Wind Tree Ln., $269,000
197 Barons Bluff Dr., $266,220
4209 Woodcliffe Dr., $237,172
644 Beaver Pond Rd., $229,900
405 Arecales Dr., $203,100
244 Hillsborough Dr., $199,500
155 Palm Terrace Loop, $191,565
131 Silver Peak Dr., $189,990
120 Myrtle Trace Dr., $187,000
119 Palm Terrace Loop, $185,810
133 Grier Crossing Dr., $185,000
3366 Highway 319, $179,900
538 Crusade Circle, $164,900
3410 Highway 65, $122,000
2003 Phoenix Dr., $113,000
495 River Rd., $109,900
190 Wellspring Dr., $88,500
981 Cobblestone Ln., $65,000
Condo/Townhouse
1133 Fairway Ln., $172,800
1025 Carolina Rd., $84,000
3555 Highway 544, $62,500
Conway 29527
Home
409 Sasser Ln., $349,900
2124 Hidden Oak Dr., $339,900
1502 Churchill Dr., $249,500
160 Vineyard Lake Circle, $233,640
290 Georgia Mae Loop, $195,900
3139 Holly Loop, $190,020
1304 Arbor Ct., $189,610
3177 Baytree Court, $186,450
2685 Green Pond Circle, $159,900
1419 Boker Rd., $137,900
709 Jamie Ln., $124,900
3003 Sawyer St., $114,899
1719 Spivey Ave., $92,500
2191 Sunbury Dr., $65,000
Little River 29566
Land
Tbd Highway 90, $700,000
4011 Thomas Rd., $59,200
Home
3775 Cedar Creek Run, $382,500
201 Switchgrass Loop, $355,767
3629 Diamond Stars Way, $352,684
372 Switchgrass Loop, $338,444
3604 Diamond Stars Way, $313,900
3635 Diamond Stars Way, $303,450
3665 Park Pointe Ave., $283,116
3669 Park Pointe Ave., $271,474
447 Palm Lakes Blvd., $263,990
3677 Park Pointe Ave., $257,966
3239 Hermitage Dr., $244,995
892 Cypress Way, $239,990
4190 Wrens Landing Dr., $179,000
2537 Stones Edge Blvd., $109,000
3171 Lyndon Dr., $103,900
Condo/Townhouse
4306 Grande Harbour Blvd., $284,900
4560 Eastport Blvd., $189,900
4396 Baldwin Ave., $149,900
142 Scotch Broom Dr., $119,900
112 Scotchbroom Dr., $119,900
4161 Hibiscus Dr., $104,900
4416 Eastport Blvd., $93,900
4453 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000
Longs 29568
Land
422 Foxtail Dr., $47,900
110 Bill W Way, $7,990
Home
757 Ashley Manor Dr., $239,900
1821 Fairwinds Dr., $220,120
529 Mossbank Loop, $209,000
1868 W Bear Grass Rd. E, $194,900
105 Oak Leaf Dr., $189,990
172 Oak Leaf Dr., $189,900
125 Edwards Ln., $181,975
401 Quinta St., $180,000
321 Oak Crest Circle, $149,999
725 Trap Shooter Circle, $145,490
2133 Goodson Dr., $144,900
411 Meadow View Ct., $70,000
Condo/Townhouse
296 Stonewall Circle, $184,900
Loris 29569
Home
261 Russ Rd., $329,000
1118 Tyler Rd., $229,000
305 Holly View Ln., $219,999
4910 Meadow St., $169,900
513 Winged Elm St., $163,000
521 Timber Creek Dr., $149,990
317 Long Meadow Dr., $147,990
2009 Spring Valley Dr., $144,990
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
7701 North Ocean Blvd., $763,617
8245 Sandlapper Way, $667,256
7385 Catena Ln., $659,000
7758 Monarch Dr., $599,900
8125 Sandlapper Way, $598,996
6436 Torino Lane, $503,565
6155 Trieste St., $499,415
6112 Trieste St., $489,290
7604 Azure Dr., $470,747
6017 Trieste St., $434,840
5856 Ledro Ln., $416,890
6371 Torino Lane, $389,374
7613 Coteswood Dr., $270,000
Condo/Townhouse
8560 Queensway Blvd., $499,000
101 Ocean Creek Dr., $379,900
8560 Queensway Blvd., $349,000
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900
901 65th Ave. N, $229,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $229,000
7300 Porcher Dr., $225,000
218 Westleton Dr., $199,900
180 Rothbury Circle, $177,500
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $127,900
209 75th Ave N, $117,999
9550 Shore Dr., $89,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $81,900
7500 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $67,900
9550 Shore Dr., $65,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $64,900
6803 N Ocean Blvd., $56,000
7000 N Ocean Blvd., $54,500
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1312 Spruce Dr., $149,900
Tbd 6th Ave. N, $105,500
Home
586 Kessinger Dr., $309,900
109 Kessinger Dr., $287,900
1653 Pennystone Trail, $274,900
227 Ocean Commons Dr., $249,250
717 5th Ave. N, $150,000
1735 Crooked Pine Dr., $235,000
6001-1354 South Kings Hwy., $194,900
Condo/Townhouse
515 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900
1115 S Ocean Blvd., $239,900
8570-D Hopkins Circle, $118,200
2230 Andover Dr., $94,900
400 Deer Creek Rd., $88,000
1891 Colony Dr., $72,900
1871 Fairway Ridge Dr., $105,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $76,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 173 Knotty Pine Way, $84,500
878 S Waccamaw Dr., $329,000
Home
401 Cypress Wood Ct., $725,000
148 Stonington Dr., $557,000
58 Knotty Pine Way, $479,000
292 Cypress Ave., $430,000
355 Rum Gully Circle, $412,000
11 Vintners Ln., $369,995
6345 Longwood Dr., $359,900
605 Chatman Ct., $345,000
313 Bahama Dr., $339,990
995 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $330,220
419 Broadmoor Dr., $330,000
808 Cherry Blossom Dr., $305,100
11012 Lee Circle, $279,900
132 Molinia Dr., $235,500
4543 Fringetree Dr., $229,900
132 Seville Dr., $219,900
547 Calhoun Dr., $169,900
322 Misty Breeze Ln., $154,950
709 Garden Lake Dr., $149,500
11140 - #13 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $39,000
402 S Dogwood Dr., $765,000
Condo/Townhouse
1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $369,900
699 Misty Hammock Dr., $230,000
760-D Pickering Dr., $219,500
21 Pistachio Loop, $186,900
160 Wimbledon Loop, $162,500
213 Moonglow Circle, $159,999
5828 Longwood Dr., $150,000
4104 Sweetwater Blvd., $125,000
1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $349,000
101 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $200,000
1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,800
Commercial
10789 Highway 707, $3,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
414 41st Ave. N, $690,000
3992 Lark Hill Dr., $399,900
1686 Suncrest Dr., $388,135
907 Berkshire Ave., $388,071
1450 Brookgreen Dr., $375,000
3410 Baldwin Ln., $359,900
1755 Orchard Dr., $344,500
2653 Goldfinch Dr., $327,190
1594 Beaumont Way, $325,000
2635 Goldfinch Dr., $324,270
1934 Francis Ct., $305,000
1567 Berkshire Ave., $300,000
701 Chisholm Rd., $295,000
2638 Goldfinch Dr., $286,730
1810 Orchard Dr., $282,500
2782 Zenith Way, $227,000
3913 Pine Lake Dr., $199,900
1162 Ocala St., $177,900
2719 South Key Largo Circle, $174,000
Condo/Townhouse
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,500
2600 N Ocean Blvd., $254,900
504 N Ocean Blvd., $239,500
2701 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $209,900
788 Gabreski Ln., $199,900
2500 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $177,500
3647 Magnolia St., $169,900
4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $165,000
2007 S Ocean Blvd., $162,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $158,500
1702 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000
3954 Fairway Lakes Dr., $152,000
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $147,900
1050 Penny Ln., $146,900
2201 S Ocean Blvd., $144,000
3810 Vine St., $141,900
4820 Magnolia Lakes Dr., $138,500
4505 S Kings Hwy., $136,500
3964 Fairway Lakes Dr., $134,900
4753 Wild Iris Dr., $129,900
4627 Wild Iris Dr., $117,900
3741 Blockhouse Way, $109,000
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $103,900
201 N 77th Ave. N, $79,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $69,500
615 37th Ave. N, $69,000
1204 Benna Dr., $65,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,800
5001 Little River Dr., $59,000
2000 Greens Blvd., $52,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $52,900
Commercial
4706 Oleander Dr., $430,000
4714 Oleander Dr., $3,200
601 Seaboard St., $2,800
3009 Church St., $1,454
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9684 Ravello Ct., $225,000
Lot 37 Pomo Dr., $47,500
917 Crystal Water Way, $46,500
Lot 67 Waterton Ave., $44,900
Home
2203 Macerata Loop, $957,475
1764 Serena Dr., $875,000
8324 Juxa Dr., $424,900
5117 Country Pine Dr., $389,328
1268 Welford Ct., $347,100
1267 Welford Ct., $346,990
5168 Casentino Ct., $319,950
4555 Weekly Dr., $274,890
5404 Merrywind Ct., $262,072
593 Summerhill Dr., $258,000
2658 Great Scott Dr., $257,000
4213 Vista Wood Dr., $250,000
614 Elgin Ct., $240,000
5721 Cottonseed Ct., $238,352
768 Wigston Ct., $234,900
260 Carolina Farms Blvd., $207,900
1628 Palmetto Palm Dr., $202,315
614 Saffron Ct., $197,500
1608 Palmetto Palm Dr., $189,900
436 Belle Grove Dr., $185,000
2366 Windmill Way, $184,500
1000 Silvercrest Dr., $179,900
845 Silvercrest Dr., $164,900
103 Stockton Dr., $149,900
507 Forest Brook Dr., $147,900
728 Ira Dr., $129,900
865 Silver Crest Dr., $119,900
Condo/Townhouse
104 Villa Mar Dr., $201,500
116 Cypress Point, $164,900
401 Black Smith Ln., $162,000
616 Waterway Village Blvd, $154,900
565 Uniola Dr., $139,900
1302 Harvester Circle, $139,900
5070 Windsor Green Way, $128,900
606 River Oaks Dr., $99,000
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
301 Spartina Ct., $59,900
Home
609 Olde Mill Dr., $514,900
5503 Via Verde Dr., $429,999
1627 Eastover Ln., $415,900
2207 Holly Dr., $398,850
1502 Magnolia Dr., $369,900
1435 Belvoir Ct., $344,900
5121 White Iris Dr., $326,590
5117 White Iris Dr., $326,590
302 59th Ave. N, $315,000
3413 Poinsett St., $289,000
1012 Thomas Ave., $269,900
946 Tiffany Ln., $219,900
1117 Timber Ridge Trail, $139,900
1112 Forest Dr., $110,000
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd., $484,900
1401 S Ocean Blvd., $415,900
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $359,900
6309 North Ocean Blvd., $269,900
2151 Bridgeview Ct., $264,999
300 N Ocean Blvd., $246,975
1015 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,900
2241 Waterview Dr., $208,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $179,900
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $175,900
2711 S Ocean Blvd., $154,900
5709 N Ocean Blvd., $145,900
4303 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $140,000
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $139,900
6015 Catalina Dr., $138,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $126,900
1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $115,900
1607 S Ocean Blvd., $108,999
1500 Cenith Dr., $69,900
706 28th Ave. S, $55,000
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Lot 61 E Preservation Circle, $244,444
Lot 35 Vintage Dr., $199,000
128 Hunter Oak Ct., $139,900
Lot 41 Natures View Circle, $74,900
Home
174 Arcadia Dr., $389,000
1145 Hawthorn Dr., $279,900
107 Dunning Rd., $269,900
197 Raintree Ln., $219,900
43 Partridge Ln., $214,900
Condo/Townhouse
141 Osprey Watch Circle, $417,400
12-B Billfish Ct., $279,900
28 Lumbee Circle, $269,000
396 Blue Stem Dr., $159,000
83 Watersedge Dr., $125,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 350 Mcleod Ln., $49,000
Lot 534 Chamberlain Rd., $49,000
Home
617 Broad River Rd., $387,000
191 Southbury Dr., $278,900
306 Harbison Circle, $246,050
7445 Springside Dr., $232,900
933 Bonita Loop, $217,900
439 Palm Frond Dr., $214,900
216 Marsh Hawk Dr., $195,900
496 Pennington Loop, $189,900
298 Caspian Tern Dr., $179,900
446 Saint Charles Circle, $169,900
242 Sugar Mill Loop, $167,900
7004 Walden Ct., $139,900
7008 Walden Ct., $134,900
5065 Watergate Dr., $50,000
Condo/Townhouse
143 Old Town Way, $149,900
3943 Gladiola Ct., $99,900
