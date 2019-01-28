Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

January 28, 2019 07:27 PM

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand's 'Golden Mile', on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Dec. 16-22

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

2 Calabash Ct., $319,900

880 Corn Planters Circle, $209,900

1983 Coleman Lake Dr., $188,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Condo/Townhouse

596 River Ridge Dr., $214,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

79 Middle Square Ln., $16,000

Home

1030 Wallace Pate Dr., $699,000

1301 Pennyroyal Rd., $298,900

535 Helena St., $225,000

635 Garden Ave., $222,500

453 Lakewood Ave., $199,000

Condo/Townhouse

815 Front St., $250,000

42 Mayrant Bluff Ln., $115,000

Andrews 29510

Home

605 S Cedar Ave., $70,000

Aynor 29511

Home

331 Farmtrac Dr., $230,500

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 259 Glossy Ibis Dr., $81,700

635 Mccown Dr., $49,900

Tbd Highway 90, $41,000

Lot 6 Dukes Rd., $40,000

Lot 5 Dukes Rd., $33,500

Tbd Highway 90, $32,500

Lot 80 River Pine Dr., $21,999

Home

1904 Harris Short Cut Rd., $645,000

104 Wind Tree Ln., $269,000

197 Barons Bluff Dr., $266,220

4209 Woodcliffe Dr., $237,172

644 Beaver Pond Rd., $229,900

405 Arecales Dr., $203,100

244 Hillsborough Dr., $199,500

155 Palm Terrace Loop, $191,565

131 Silver Peak Dr., $189,990

120 Myrtle Trace Dr., $187,000

119 Palm Terrace Loop, $185,810

133 Grier Crossing Dr., $185,000

3366 Highway 319, $179,900

538 Crusade Circle, $164,900

3410 Highway 65, $122,000

2003 Phoenix Dr., $113,000

495 River Rd., $109,900

190 Wellspring Dr., $88,500

981 Cobblestone Ln., $65,000

Condo/Townhouse

1133 Fairway Ln., $172,800

1025 Carolina Rd., $84,000

3555 Highway 544, $62,500

Conway 29527

Home

409 Sasser Ln., $349,900

2124 Hidden Oak Dr., $339,900

1502 Churchill Dr., $249,500

160 Vineyard Lake Circle, $233,640

290 Georgia Mae Loop, $195,900

3139 Holly Loop, $190,020

1304 Arbor Ct., $189,610

3177 Baytree Court, $186,450

2685 Green Pond Circle, $159,900

1419 Boker Rd., $137,900

709 Jamie Ln., $124,900

3003 Sawyer St., $114,899

1719 Spivey Ave., $92,500

2191 Sunbury Dr., $65,000

Little River 29566

Land

Tbd Highway 90, $700,000

4011 Thomas Rd., $59,200

Home

3775 Cedar Creek Run, $382,500

201 Switchgrass Loop, $355,767

3629 Diamond Stars Way, $352,684

372 Switchgrass Loop, $338,444

3604 Diamond Stars Way, $313,900

3635 Diamond Stars Way, $303,450

3665 Park Pointe Ave., $283,116

3669 Park Pointe Ave., $271,474

447 Palm Lakes Blvd., $263,990

3677 Park Pointe Ave., $257,966

3239 Hermitage Dr., $244,995

892 Cypress Way, $239,990

4190 Wrens Landing Dr., $179,000

2537 Stones Edge Blvd., $109,000

3171 Lyndon Dr., $103,900

Condo/Townhouse

4306 Grande Harbour Blvd., $284,900

4560 Eastport Blvd., $189,900

4396 Baldwin Ave., $149,900

142 Scotch Broom Dr., $119,900

112 Scotchbroom Dr., $119,900

4161 Hibiscus Dr., $104,900

4416 Eastport Blvd., $93,900

4453 Little River Inn Ln., $70,000

Longs 29568

Land

422 Foxtail Dr., $47,900

110 Bill W Way, $7,990

Home

757 Ashley Manor Dr., $239,900

1821 Fairwinds Dr., $220,120

529 Mossbank Loop, $209,000

1868 W Bear Grass Rd. E, $194,900

105 Oak Leaf Dr., $189,990

172 Oak Leaf Dr., $189,900

125 Edwards Ln., $181,975

401 Quinta St., $180,000

321 Oak Crest Circle, $149,999

725 Trap Shooter Circle, $145,490

2133 Goodson Dr., $144,900

411 Meadow View Ct., $70,000

Condo/Townhouse

296 Stonewall Circle, $184,900

Loris 29569

Home

261 Russ Rd., $329,000

1118 Tyler Rd., $229,000

305 Holly View Ln., $219,999

4910 Meadow St., $169,900

513 Winged Elm St., $163,000

521 Timber Creek Dr., $149,990

317 Long Meadow Dr., $147,990

2009 Spring Valley Dr., $144,990

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7701 North Ocean Blvd., $763,617

8245 Sandlapper Way, $667,526

8245 Sandlapper Way, $667,256

7385 Catena Ln., $659,000

7758 Monarch Dr., $599,900

8125 Sandlapper Way, $598,996

6436 Torino Lane, $503,565

6155 Trieste St., $499,415

6112 Trieste St., $489,290

7604 Azure Dr., $470,747

6017 Trieste St., $434,840

5856 Ledro Ln., $416,890

6371 Torino Lane, $389,374

7613 Coteswood Dr., $270,000

Condo/Townhouse

8560 Queensway Blvd., $499,000

101 Ocean Creek Dr., $379,900

8560 Queensway Blvd., $349,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

901 65th Ave. N, $229,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $229,000

7300 Porcher Dr., $225,000

218 Westleton Dr., $199,900

180 Rothbury Circle, $177,500

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $127,900

209 75th Ave N, $117,999

9550 Shore Dr., $89,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $81,900

7500 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $67,900

9550 Shore Dr., $65,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $64,900

6803 N Ocean Blvd., $56,000

7000 N Ocean Blvd., $54,500

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1312 Spruce Dr., $149,900

Tbd 6th Ave. N, $105,500

Home

586 Kessinger Dr., $309,900

109 Kessinger Dr., $287,900

1653 Pennystone Trail, $274,900

227 Ocean Commons Dr., $249,250

717 5th Ave. N, $150,000

1735 Crooked Pine Dr., $235,000

6001-1354 South Kings Hwy., $194,900

Condo/Townhouse

515 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900

1115 S Ocean Blvd., $239,900

8570-D Hopkins Circle, $118,200

2230 Andover Dr., $94,900

400 Deer Creek Rd., $88,000

1891 Colony Dr., $72,900

1871 Fairway Ridge Dr., $105,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $76,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 173 Knotty Pine Way, $84,500

878 S Waccamaw Dr., $329,000

Home

401 Cypress Wood Ct., $725,000

148 Stonington Dr., $557,000

58 Knotty Pine Way, $479,000

292 Cypress Ave., $430,000

355 Rum Gully Circle, $412,000

11 Vintners Ln., $369,995

6345 Longwood Dr., $359,900

605 Chatman Ct., $345,000

313 Bahama Dr., $339,990

995 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $330,220

419 Broadmoor Dr., $330,000

808 Cherry Blossom Dr., $305,100

11012 Lee Circle, $279,900

132 Molinia Dr., $235,500

4543 Fringetree Dr., $229,900

132 Seville Dr., $219,900

547 Calhoun Dr., $169,900

322 Misty Breeze Ln., $154,950

709 Garden Lake Dr., $149,500

11140 - #13 Mcdowell Short Cut Rd., $39,000

402 S Dogwood Dr., $765,000

Condo/Townhouse

1108 N Waccamaw Dr., $369,900

699 Misty Hammock Dr., $230,000

760-D Pickering Dr., $219,500

21 Pistachio Loop, $186,900

160 Wimbledon Loop, $162,500

213 Moonglow Circle, $159,999

5828 Longwood Dr., $150,000

4104 Sweetwater Blvd., $125,000

1690 N Waccamaw Dr., $349,000

101 Jamestowne Landing Rd., $200,000

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $159,800

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $151,950

1210 N Waccamaw Dr., $151,900

Commercial

10789 Highway 707, $3,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

414 41st Ave. N, $690,000

3992 Lark Hill Dr., $399,900

1686 Suncrest Dr., $388,135

907 Berkshire Ave., $388,071

1450 Brookgreen Dr., $375,000

3410 Baldwin Ln., $359,900

1755 Orchard Dr., $344,500

2653 Goldfinch Dr., $327,190

1594 Beaumont Way, $325,000

2635 Goldfinch Dr., $324,270

1934 Francis Ct., $305,000

1567 Berkshire Ave., $300,000

701 Chisholm Rd., $295,000

2638 Goldfinch Dr., $286,730

1810 Orchard Dr., $282,500

2782 Zenith Way, $227,000

3913 Pine Lake Dr., $199,900

1162 Ocala St., $177,900

2719 South Key Largo Circle, $174,000

Condo/Townhouse

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $255,500

2600 N Ocean Blvd., $254,900

504 N Ocean Blvd., $239,500

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $209,900

788 Gabreski Ln., $199,900

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

4869 Luster Leaf Circle, $177,500

3647 Magnolia St., $169,900

4829 Luster Leaf Circle, $165,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $162,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $160,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $158,500

1702 N Ocean Blvd., $155,000

3954 Fairway Lakes Dr., $152,000

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $147,900

1050 Penny Ln., $146,900

2201 S Ocean Blvd., $144,000

3810 Vine St., $141,900

4820 Magnolia Lakes Dr., $138,500

4505 S Kings Hwy., $136,500

3964 Fairway Lakes Dr., $134,900

4753 Wild Iris Dr., $129,900

4627 Wild Iris Dr., $117,900

3741 Blockhouse Way, $109,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $103,900

201 N 77th Ave. N, $79,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $69,500

615 37th Ave. N, $69,000

1204 Benna Dr., $65,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $65,800

5001 Little River Dr., $59,000

2000 Greens Blvd., $52,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $52,900

Commercial

4706 Oleander Dr., $430,000

4714 Oleander Dr., $3,200

601 Seaboard St., $2,800

3009 Church St., $1,454

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9684 Ravello Ct., $225,000

Lot 37 Pomo Dr., $47,500

917 Crystal Water Way, $46,500

Lot 67 Waterton Ave., $44,900

Home

2203 Macerata Loop, $957,475

1764 Serena Dr., $875,000

8324 Juxa Dr., $424,900

5117 Country Pine Dr., $389,328

1268 Welford Ct., $347,100

1267 Welford Ct., $346,990

5168 Casentino Ct., $319,950

4555 Weekly Dr., $274,890

5404 Merrywind Ct., $262,072

593 Summerhill Dr., $258,000

2658 Great Scott Dr., $257,000

4213 Vista Wood Dr., $250,000

614 Elgin Ct., $240,000

5721 Cottonseed Ct., $238,352

768 Wigston Ct., $234,900

260 Carolina Farms Blvd., $207,900

1628 Palmetto Palm Dr., $202,315

614 Saffron Ct., $197,500

1608 Palmetto Palm Dr., $189,900

436 Belle Grove Dr., $185,000

2366 Windmill Way, $184,500

1000 Silvercrest Dr., $179,900

845 Silvercrest Dr., $164,900

103 Stockton Dr., $149,900

507 Forest Brook Dr., $147,900

728 Ira Dr., $129,900

865 Silver Crest Dr., $119,900

Condo/Townhouse

104 Villa Mar Dr., $201,500

116 Cypress Point, $164,900

401 Black Smith Ln., $162,000

616 Waterway Village Blvd, $154,900

565 Uniola Dr., $139,900

1302 Harvester Circle, $139,900

5070 Windsor Green Way, $128,900

606 River Oaks Dr., $99,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

301 Spartina Ct., $59,900

Home

609 Olde Mill Dr., $514,900

5503 Via Verde Dr., $429,999

1627 Eastover Ln., $415,900

2207 Holly Dr., $398,850

1502 Magnolia Dr., $369,900

1435 Belvoir Ct., $344,900

5121 White Iris Dr., $326,590

5117 White Iris Dr., $326,590

302 59th Ave. N, $315,000

3413 Poinsett St., $289,000

1012 Thomas Ave., $269,900

946 Tiffany Ln., $219,900

1117 Timber Ridge Trail, $139,900

1112 Forest Dr., $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $484,900

1401 S Ocean Blvd., $415,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $359,900

6309 North Ocean Blvd., $269,900

2151 Bridgeview Ct., $264,999

300 N Ocean Blvd., $246,975

1015 S Ocean Blvd., $235,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,900

2241 Waterview Dr., $208,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $179,900

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $175,900

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $154,900

5709 N Ocean Blvd., $145,900

4303 S Ocean Blvd., $143,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $140,000

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $139,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $139,900

6015 Catalina Dr., $138,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $126,900

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy., $115,900

1607 S Ocean Blvd., $108,999

1500 Cenith Dr., $69,900

706 28th Ave. S, $55,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 61 E Preservation Circle, $244,444

Lot 35 Vintage Dr., $199,000

128 Hunter Oak Ct., $139,900

Lot 41 Natures View Circle, $74,900

Home

174 Arcadia Dr., $389,000

1145 Hawthorn Dr., $279,900

107 Dunning Rd., $269,900

197 Raintree Ln., $219,900

43 Partridge Ln., $214,900

Condo/Townhouse

141 Osprey Watch Circle, $417,400

12-B Billfish Ct., $279,900

28 Lumbee Circle, $269,000

396 Blue Stem Dr., $159,000

83 Watersedge Dr., $125,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 350 Mcleod Ln., $49,000

Lot 534 Chamberlain Rd., $49,000

Home

617 Broad River Rd., $387,000

191 Southbury Dr., $278,900

306 Harbison Circle, $246,050

7445 Springside Dr., $232,900

933 Bonita Loop, $217,900

439 Palm Frond Dr., $214,900

216 Marsh Hawk Dr., $195,900

496 Pennington Loop, $189,900

298 Caspian Tern Dr., $179,900

446 Saint Charles Circle, $169,900

242 Sugar Mill Loop, $167,900

7004 Walden Ct., $139,900

7008 Walden Ct., $134,900

5065 Watergate Dr., $50,000

Condo/Townhouse

143 Old Town Way, $149,900

3943 Gladiola Ct., $99,900

