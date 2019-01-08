Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

January 08, 2019 07:10 PM

Nov. 25-Dec. 1

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

671 Marbella Ct. Nw, $39,900

Home

561 Slippery Rock Way, $250,000

106 Planters Row Ln., $199,900

3 Yellow Jacket Ct., $199,000

Condo/Townhouse

270 Woodlands Way, $169,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

887 Great Egret Circle, $149,777

Georgetown 29440

Home

728 Julian St., $386,000

275 Mohican Dr., $305,000

1102 Landgrave St., $247,500

1007 & 1001 Cuttino St., $235,900

191 Deer Run Ave., $179,999

283 Bragdon Ave., $160,000

405 Dawson St., $154,500

2218 Old Charleston Rd., $85,000

49 Kershaw Pl., $80,000

1924 South Island Rd., $54,900

516 S Merriman Rd., $6,500

Condo/Townhouse

118 Wedgefield Village Rd., $56,960

Conway 29526

Home

1113 Spoonbill Dr., $289,000

152 Board Landing Circle, $280,698

4021 Ridgewood Dr., $278,420

274 Morris Rd., $249,800

1434 Half Penny Loop, $249,000

225 Old Hickory Dr., $239,900

274 Wedgefield Dr., $229,900

413 Carmello Circle, $219,900

240 Candlewood Dr., $218,000

321 Canyon Dr., $212,000

235 Royals Circle, $204,000

158 Kellys Cove Dr., $189,900

986 University Forest Dr., $179,000

286 Copperwood Loop, $164,435

3820 Harden Dr., $139,900

3918 Tillmond Dr., $107,950

875 Meadowbrook Dr., $79,999

164 Williamson Park Dr., $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

1129 Fairway Ln., $175,000

1147 Fairway Ln., $172,900

Commercial

1672 Highway 905, $599,000

Conway 29527

Home

3178 Holly Loop, $260,141

3177 Holly Loop, $199,815

3279 Holly Loop, $189,435

1428 Abberbury Dr., $158,000

560 Shallow Cove Dr., $140,900

1792 Heirloom Dr., $137,500

1788 Heirloom Dr., $135,463

146 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $135,000

175 Booth Circle, $84,900

Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

11 Ac Dog Bluff Rd., $110,000

Home

993 Brunson Springs Rd., $224,900

Little River 29566

Land

Highway 90, $493,900

Tbd Old Sanders Rd., $72,900

Tbd Barber St., $36,900

Home

3610 Golf Ave., $364,000

224 Switchgrass Loop, $309,900

716 Solstice Ct., $266,934

4125 Heather Lakes Dr., $259,900

238 Blackpepper Loop, $249,900

350 Flowering Branch Ave., $247,965

901 Cypress Way, $244,990

725 Excelsior Dr., $229,700

480 Mattamushkeet Dr., $229,500

895 Callant Dr., $223,500

3714 Livingston Circle, $193,990

169 Bendick Ct., $179,990

1247 Camlet Ln., $179,900

152 Bendick Ct., $162,990

691 Nw Callant Dr., $158,490

123 Retreat Pl., $143,000

4516 Grizzly Rd., $129,900

127 Queens Rd., $38,900

Condo/Townhouse

4440 Nassau Ct., $229,900

3946 Tybre Downs Circle, $154,900

4136 Hibiscus Dr., $122,000

4445 Kingsport Rd., $99,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $95,900

4344 Spa Dr., $74,900

Longs 29568

Home

716 Shell Point Ct., $366,920

720 Shell Point Ct., $359,915

446 Carrick Loop, $267,328

421 Quinta St., $200,000

4065 Comfort Valley Dr., $197,900

408 Bristlecone St., $189,900

4040 Comfort Valley Dr., $184,185

1658 Langley Dr., $174,900

671 Trap Shooter Circle, $124,990

717 Trap Shooter Circle, $119,990

8433 Highway 905, $100,000

Loris 29569

Home

1450 Whispering Hills Dr., $169,400

506 Timber Creek Dr., $152,990

1776 Holly Hill Rd., $139,900

1010 S Branch Dr., $129,000

358 Bright Leaf Rd., $99,900

Commercial

6200-2 Red Bluff Rd., $2,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

805 Cipriana Dr., $581,100

6081 Trieste St., $466,440

6107 Trieste St., $426,115

6384 Cascata Dr., $414,990

7 San Marks Ct., $224,500

Condo/Townhouse

9500 Shore Dr., $450,000

9650 Shore Dr., $359,000

9650 Shore Dr., $334,500

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $199,900

211 76th Ave. N, $159,900

9551 Shore Dr., $134,000

9550 Shore Dr., $133,500

201 74th Ave. N, $132,900

501 Maison Dr., $129,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $126,900

201 N 74th Ave. N, $89,500

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $72,900

6710 Bryant St., $72,000

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,900

9550 Shore Dr., $68,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

716 15th Ave. S, $275,000

223 Ocean Commons Dr., $255,000

720 5th Ave. S, $249,900

809 Atlantic Commons Dr., $246,865

5 Pine Valley Ln., $239,000

269 Melody Gardens Dr., $227,456

1468 Seahouse Ct., $177,500

1722 N Highgrove Ct., $389,900

1931 Lake View Circle, $209,000

6001-1259 South Kings Hwy., $197,500

6001-1864 S Kings Hwy., $73,900

Condo/Townhouse

1413 S Ocean Blvd., $329,900

218b 14th Ave. S, $249,900

812 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

439 Deerfield Links, $189,900

612 S Ocean Blvd., $184,900

101 Maddington Place Dr., $114,000

1870 Auburn Ln., $72,900

1200 Deer Creek Rd., $68,000

202 Double Eagel Dr., $61,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $119,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $109,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

541 Mount Gilead Rd., $295,000

Lot 16 Grand Haven Dr., $225,000

Home

134 Hawks Nest Circle, $674,900

4618 Carriage Run Circle, $435,000

172 Knotty Pine Way, $429,900

1244 Cypress Shadow Ct., $399,000

Champions Village Dr., $398,000

5394 Berkeley Ct., $379,000

166 Sugar Loaf Ln., $369,990

1184 N Blackmoor Dr., $329,000

297 Splendor Circle, $317,977

4119 Murrells Inlet Rd., $317,900

1672 Murrell Pl., $299,000

749 Cherry Blossom Ln., $297,405

773 Cherry Blossom Dr., $297,385

1469 Winged Foot Ct., $295,000

100 Splendor Circle, $290,757

1177 N Blackmoor Dr., $289,900

207 Simplicity Dr., $279,000

17 Cyclamen Ct., $265,000

104 L Sunset Dr., $257,900

930 Southwind Ct., $221,000

1302 Conifer Ct., $119,900

116 Crooked Island Circle, $69,900

1456 S Waccamaw Dr., $499,000

130 Easy St., $279,900

Condo/Townhouse

1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $397,000

751 Botany Loop, $219,900

901 Knoll Shores Ct., $204,900

1000 Ray Costin Way, $184,900

332 Black Oak Ln., $139,900

70 Addison Cottage Way, $148,000

Commercial

9751 Unit 2 Moose Dr., $1,200

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

5310 Ocean Village Dr., $597,000

5915 Woodside Ave., $524,999

1978 Cresswind Blvd., $441,925

690 Curtis Brown Ln., $410,000

2436 Goldfinch Dr., $386,965

1608 Laurelcress Dr., $359,490

1615 Thornbury Dr., $355,000

1624 Edgewood Dr., $349,410

2410 Goldfinch Dr., $345,805

2441 Goldfinch Dr., $340,120

203 26th Ave. S, $329,900

2448 Goldfinch Dr., $329,880

2411 Goldfinch Dr., $327,015

1704 Edgewood Dr., $319,455

1620 Laurelcress Dr., $299,000

1611 Tradition Ave., $279,900

2661 Goldfinch Dr., $279,540

2629 Goldfinch Dr., $266,180

2748 Eclipse Dr., $244,975

2776 Zenith Way, $229,000

975 Pinner Pl., $149,500

1504 Highway 15, $24,900

Condo/Townhouse

2919 Howard Ave., $429,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900

5200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $197,900

1604 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,900

5200 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900

4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $179,500

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

4834 Carnation Circle, $139,900

4713 Wild Iris Dr., $134,990

2504 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900

601 Mitchell Dr., $124,000

1067 Pinnacle Ln., $120,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $118,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $110,900

305 20th Ave. S, $109,900

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $104,500

3768 Citation Way, $99,900

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000

4669 Wild Iris Dr., $92,000

2710 N Ocean Blvd., $91,900

504 30th Ave. N, $87,499

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $81,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

1301 Pridgen Rd., $68,000

601 38th Ave. N, $59,000

Commercial

4857 S Highway 17 Bypass, $2,500

608 N Kings Hwy., $1,750

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

8991 Bella Verde Ct., $149,000

Lot 569 Legare Pl., $84,000

Lot 27 Jeter Ln., $63,000

2016 Potomac Ct., $59,900

2012 Potomac Ct., $57,999

Lot 3 Triple Crown Ct., $50,000

468 Plantation Oaks Dr., $49,900

889 Crystal Water Way, $43,900

Home

2000 Termano Dr., $893,172

615 Oxbow Dr., $510,000

5142 Middleton View Dr., $479,900

7041 Turtle Cove Dr., $440,000

2016 Woodburn Dr., $399,000

5732 Cottonseed Ct., $339,000

4560 Weekly Dr., $328,900

4560 Weekly Dr, $327,115

4428 Utsey Dr., $318,790

7983 Swansong Circle, $292,535

327 Harbison Circle, $287,065

6113 Chadderton Circle, $285,000

831 Brant Stree Harbison Circle, $277,035

5724 Cottonseed Ct., $271,449

5408 Dunblane Ct., $267,595

6121 Chadderton Circle, $265,255

800 Encampment Ct., $265,000

6133 Chadderton Circle, $264,137

5301 Abbey Park Loop, $256,125

4460 Girvan Dr., $255,230

5401 Dunblane Ct., $253,445

302 Harbison Circle, $250,110

4284 Livorn Loop, $242,000

476 Emerson Dr., $219,900

3025 Regency Oak Dr., $208,000

933 Tullamore Ct., $193,000

2420 Whetstone Dr., $175,000

442 Overcrest St., $149,900

410 Appleton Way, $109,900

Condo/Townhouse

105 Villa Mar Dr., $204,900

784 Salerno Circle, $195,000

417 Blacksmith Ln., $171,900

201 Connemara Dr., $159,900

2166 Longwood Lakes Dr., $159,900

4595-F Grivan Dr., $124,900

1196 River Oaks Dr., $123,900

1234 River Oaks Dr., $120,000

4850 Meadowsweet Dr., $115,000

1141 Peace Pipe Ln., $114,900

4910 Windsor Green Way, $112,900

200 Castle Dr., $109,900

615 Waterway Village Blvd., $104,900

165 Westhaven Dr., $99,900

561 White River Dr., $89,900

498 River Oaks Dr., $79,900

801 Burcale Rd., $47,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1601 Surf Estates Way, $154,900

3609 S Dunes St., $149,900

Home

2406 N Ocean Blvd., $959,900

1105 Marsh Pointe Pl., $759,900

5409 Pheasant Dr., $569,900

405 N 26th Ave. N, $439,900

553 Olde Mill Dr., $419,900

5125 White Iris Dr., $324,640

1013 Sand Dollar Ct., $289,500

1212 Perrin Dr., $249,000

1124 Inlet View Dr., $242,900

1007 Charles St., $203,000

1400 Circle Dr., $59,900

Condo/Townhouse

4505 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000

2507 S Ocean Blvd., $275,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $269,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $268,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd. S, $265,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $229,900

1311 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000

601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,900

501 S Ocean Blvd., $214,500

801 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000

2008 Hillside Dr. S, $199,500

2241 Waterview Dr., $180,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900

300 N Ocean Blvd., $157,500

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $157,000

613 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000

1221 Tidewater Dr., $149,900

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $149,000

4000 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900

6253 Catalina Dr., $139,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $136,900

6015 Catalina Dr., $132,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900

206 N 60th Ave. N, $129,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $129,500

6253 Catalina Dr., $129,500

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,500

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $119,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $104,900

1900 Duffy St., $99,000

Commercial

3606 Highway 17 South, $10

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

1 Bobcat Dr., $324,995

53 Farthing Rd., $275,000

Lot 8 Golf View Ct., $79,000

Home

34 Compass Ct., $525,000

192 Old Pointe Rd., $450,000

220 Sandfiddler Dr., $450,000

317 Old Augusta Dr., $400,000

27 Hamby Dr., $399,000

891 Old Plantation Dr., $389,900

138 Shipmaster Ave., $309,000

30 Prestwick Dr., $309,000

36 Tillersplow Ct., $289,500

Condo/Townhouse

229 Lumbee Circle, $339,900

119-1 Highgrove Ct., $238,400

623 Pinehurst Ln., $219,900

70 Mingo Dr., $218,900

60 Crane Dr., $145,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

4952 Oat Fields Dr., $370,000

4948 Oat Fields Drive, $347,000

609 Poe Creek Way, $312,040

310 Harbison Circle, $288,980

197 Copper Leaf Dr., $287,205

281 Harbison Circle, $279,970

314 Harbison Circle, $272,775

326 Harbison Circle, $272,490

257 Harbison Circle, $249,730

713 Garland Ct., $239,900

608 Union St., $234,925

418 Cabo Loop, $234,900

404 Accord St., $227,330

616 Union St., $212,000

2704 Forestbrook Rd., $209,800

547 Affinity Dr., $201,695

3887 Balmoral Ct., $194,900

3952 Lochview Dr., $185,000

600 Kindred Dr., $181,900

175 Tibton Circle, $179,995

337 Southern Branch Dr., $174,900

108 Millstone Dr., $159,000

509 Gleneagles Dr., $146,800

6641 East Sweetbriar Trail, $129,900

6426 Sweet Gum Crescent, $128,500

4414 Bradford Circle, $114,975

3247 Red Bird Ln., $99,900

Condo/Townhouse

1562 Palmina Loop, $185,000

4874 Luster Leaf Circle, $184,900

110 Portsmith Dr., $114,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $39,900

