Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
671 Marbella Ct. Nw, $39,900
Home
561 Slippery Rock Way, $250,000
106 Planters Row Ln., $199,900
3 Yellow Jacket Ct., $199,000
Condo/Townhouse
270 Woodlands Way, $169,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
887 Great Egret Circle, $149,777
Georgetown 29440
Home
728 Julian St., $386,000
275 Mohican Dr., $305,000
1102 Landgrave St., $247,500
1007 & 1001 Cuttino St., $235,900
191 Deer Run Ave., $179,999
283 Bragdon Ave., $160,000
405 Dawson St., $154,500
2218 Old Charleston Rd., $85,000
49 Kershaw Pl., $80,000
1924 South Island Rd., $54,900
516 S Merriman Rd., $6,500
Condo/Townhouse
118 Wedgefield Village Rd., $56,960
Conway 29526
Home
1113 Spoonbill Dr., $289,000
152 Board Landing Circle, $280,698
4021 Ridgewood Dr., $278,420
274 Morris Rd., $249,800
1434 Half Penny Loop, $249,000
225 Old Hickory Dr., $239,900
274 Wedgefield Dr., $229,900
413 Carmello Circle, $219,900
240 Candlewood Dr., $218,000
321 Canyon Dr., $212,000
235 Royals Circle, $204,000
158 Kellys Cove Dr., $189,900
986 University Forest Dr., $179,000
286 Copperwood Loop, $164,435
3820 Harden Dr., $139,900
3918 Tillmond Dr., $107,950
875 Meadowbrook Dr., $79,999
164 Williamson Park Dr., $69,900
Condo/Townhouse
1129 Fairway Ln., $175,000
1147 Fairway Ln., $172,900
Commercial
1672 Highway 905, $599,000
Conway 29527
Home
3178 Holly Loop, $260,141
3177 Holly Loop, $199,815
3279 Holly Loop, $189,435
1428 Abberbury Dr., $158,000
560 Shallow Cove Dr., $140,900
1792 Heirloom Dr., $137,500
1788 Heirloom Dr., $135,463
146 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $135,000
175 Booth Circle, $84,900
Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
11 Ac Dog Bluff Rd., $110,000
Home
993 Brunson Springs Rd., $224,900
Little River 29566
Land
Highway 90, $493,900
Tbd Old Sanders Rd., $72,900
Tbd Barber St., $36,900
Home
3610 Golf Ave., $364,000
224 Switchgrass Loop, $309,900
716 Solstice Ct., $266,934
4125 Heather Lakes Dr., $259,900
238 Blackpepper Loop, $249,900
350 Flowering Branch Ave., $247,965
901 Cypress Way, $244,990
725 Excelsior Dr., $229,700
480 Mattamushkeet Dr., $229,500
895 Callant Dr., $223,500
3714 Livingston Circle, $193,990
169 Bendick Ct., $179,990
1247 Camlet Ln., $179,900
152 Bendick Ct., $162,990
691 Nw Callant Dr., $158,490
123 Retreat Pl., $143,000
4516 Grizzly Rd., $129,900
127 Queens Rd., $38,900
Condo/Townhouse
4440 Nassau Ct., $229,900
3946 Tybre Downs Circle, $154,900
4136 Hibiscus Dr., $122,000
4445 Kingsport Rd., $99,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $95,900
4344 Spa Dr., $74,900
Longs 29568
Home
716 Shell Point Ct., $366,920
720 Shell Point Ct., $359,915
446 Carrick Loop, $267,328
421 Quinta St., $200,000
4065 Comfort Valley Dr., $197,900
408 Bristlecone St., $189,900
4040 Comfort Valley Dr., $184,185
1658 Langley Dr., $174,900
671 Trap Shooter Circle, $124,990
717 Trap Shooter Circle, $119,990
8433 Highway 905, $100,000
Loris 29569
Home
1450 Whispering Hills Dr., $169,400
506 Timber Creek Dr., $152,990
1776 Holly Hill Rd., $139,900
1010 S Branch Dr., $129,000
358 Bright Leaf Rd., $99,900
Commercial
6200-2 Red Bluff Rd., $2,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
805 Cipriana Dr., $581,100
6081 Trieste St., $466,440
6107 Trieste St., $426,115
6384 Cascata Dr., $414,990
7 San Marks Ct., $224,500
Condo/Townhouse
9500 Shore Dr., $450,000
9650 Shore Dr., $359,000
9650 Shore Dr., $334,500
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $199,900
211 76th Ave. N, $159,900
9551 Shore Dr., $134,000
9550 Shore Dr., $133,500
201 74th Ave. N, $132,900
501 Maison Dr., $129,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $126,900
201 N 74th Ave. N, $89,500
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $72,900
6710 Bryant St., $72,000
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,900
9550 Shore Dr., $68,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
716 15th Ave. S, $275,000
223 Ocean Commons Dr., $255,000
720 5th Ave. S, $249,900
809 Atlantic Commons Dr., $246,865
5 Pine Valley Ln., $239,000
269 Melody Gardens Dr., $227,456
1468 Seahouse Ct., $177,500
1722 N Highgrove Ct., $389,900
1931 Lake View Circle, $209,000
6001-1259 South Kings Hwy., $197,500
6001-1864 S Kings Hwy., $73,900
Condo/Townhouse
1413 S Ocean Blvd., $329,900
218b 14th Ave. S, $249,900
812 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900
439 Deerfield Links, $189,900
612 S Ocean Blvd., $184,900
101 Maddington Place Dr., $114,000
1870 Auburn Ln., $72,900
1200 Deer Creek Rd., $68,000
202 Double Eagel Dr., $61,000
5905 S Kings Hwy., $119,900
5905 S Kings Hwy., $109,900
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
541 Mount Gilead Rd., $295,000
Lot 16 Grand Haven Dr., $225,000
Home
134 Hawks Nest Circle, $674,900
4618 Carriage Run Circle, $435,000
172 Knotty Pine Way, $429,900
1244 Cypress Shadow Ct., $399,000
Champions Village Dr., $398,000
5394 Berkeley Ct., $379,000
166 Sugar Loaf Ln., $369,990
1184 N Blackmoor Dr., $329,000
297 Splendor Circle, $317,977
4119 Murrells Inlet Rd., $317,900
1672 Murrell Pl., $299,000
749 Cherry Blossom Ln., $297,405
773 Cherry Blossom Dr., $297,385
1469 Winged Foot Ct., $295,000
100 Splendor Circle, $290,757
1177 N Blackmoor Dr., $289,900
207 Simplicity Dr., $279,000
17 Cyclamen Ct., $265,000
104 L Sunset Dr., $257,900
930 Southwind Ct., $221,000
1302 Conifer Ct., $119,900
116 Crooked Island Circle, $69,900
1456 S Waccamaw Dr., $499,000
130 Easy St., $279,900
Condo/Townhouse
1012 N Waccamaw Dr., $397,000
751 Botany Loop, $219,900
901 Knoll Shores Ct., $204,900
1000 Ray Costin Way, $184,900
332 Black Oak Ln., $139,900
70 Addison Cottage Way, $148,000
Commercial
9751 Unit 2 Moose Dr., $1,200
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
5310 Ocean Village Dr., $597,000
5915 Woodside Ave., $524,999
1978 Cresswind Blvd., $441,925
690 Curtis Brown Ln., $410,000
2436 Goldfinch Dr., $386,965
1608 Laurelcress Dr., $359,490
1615 Thornbury Dr., $355,000
1624 Edgewood Dr., $349,410
2410 Goldfinch Dr., $345,805
2441 Goldfinch Dr., $340,120
203 26th Ave. S, $329,900
2448 Goldfinch Dr., $329,880
2411 Goldfinch Dr., $327,015
1704 Edgewood Dr., $319,455
1620 Laurelcress Dr., $299,000
1611 Tradition Ave., $279,900
2661 Goldfinch Dr., $279,540
2629 Goldfinch Dr., $266,180
2748 Eclipse Dr., $244,975
2776 Zenith Way, $229,000
975 Pinner Pl., $149,500
1504 Highway 15, $24,900
Condo/Townhouse
2919 Howard Ave., $429,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $239,900
5200 N Ocean Blvd. N, $197,900
1604 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
4801 Luster Leaf Circle, $182,900
5200 N Ocean Blvd., $179,900
4843 Luster Leaf Circle, $179,500
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900
4834 Carnation Circle, $139,900
4713 Wild Iris Dr., $134,990
2504 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900
601 Mitchell Dr., $124,000
1067 Pinnacle Ln., $120,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $118,500
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $110,900
305 20th Ave. S, $109,900
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $104,500
3768 Citation Way, $99,900
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $97,000
4669 Wild Iris Dr., $92,000
2710 N Ocean Blvd., $91,900
504 30th Ave. N, $87,499
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $81,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $79,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $71,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
1301 Pridgen Rd., $68,000
601 38th Ave. N, $59,000
Commercial
4857 S Highway 17 Bypass, $2,500
608 N Kings Hwy., $1,750
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
8991 Bella Verde Ct., $149,000
Lot 569 Legare Pl., $84,000
Lot 27 Jeter Ln., $63,000
2016 Potomac Ct., $59,900
2012 Potomac Ct., $57,999
Lot 3 Triple Crown Ct., $50,000
468 Plantation Oaks Dr., $49,900
889 Crystal Water Way, $43,900
Home
2000 Termano Dr., $893,172
615 Oxbow Dr., $510,000
5142 Middleton View Dr., $479,900
7041 Turtle Cove Dr., $440,000
2016 Woodburn Dr., $399,000
5732 Cottonseed Ct., $339,000
4560 Weekly Dr., $328,900
4560 Weekly Dr, $327,115
4428 Utsey Dr., $318,790
7983 Swansong Circle, $292,535
327 Harbison Circle, $287,065
6113 Chadderton Circle, $285,000
831 Brant Stree Harbison Circle, $277,035
5724 Cottonseed Ct., $271,449
5408 Dunblane Ct., $267,595
6121 Chadderton Circle, $265,255
800 Encampment Ct., $265,000
6133 Chadderton Circle, $264,137
5301 Abbey Park Loop, $256,125
4460 Girvan Dr., $255,230
5401 Dunblane Ct., $253,445
302 Harbison Circle, $250,110
4284 Livorn Loop, $242,000
476 Emerson Dr., $219,900
3025 Regency Oak Dr., $208,000
933 Tullamore Ct., $193,000
2420 Whetstone Dr., $175,000
442 Overcrest St., $149,900
410 Appleton Way, $109,900
Condo/Townhouse
105 Villa Mar Dr., $204,900
784 Salerno Circle, $195,000
417 Blacksmith Ln., $171,900
201 Connemara Dr., $159,900
2166 Longwood Lakes Dr., $159,900
4595-F Grivan Dr., $124,900
1196 River Oaks Dr., $123,900
1234 River Oaks Dr., $120,000
4850 Meadowsweet Dr., $115,000
1141 Peace Pipe Ln., $114,900
4910 Windsor Green Way, $112,900
200 Castle Dr., $109,900
615 Waterway Village Blvd., $104,900
165 Westhaven Dr., $99,900
561 White River Dr., $89,900
498 River Oaks Dr., $79,900
801 Burcale Rd., $47,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1601 Surf Estates Way, $154,900
3609 S Dunes St., $149,900
Home
2406 N Ocean Blvd., $959,900
1105 Marsh Pointe Pl., $759,900
5409 Pheasant Dr., $569,900
405 N 26th Ave. N, $439,900
553 Olde Mill Dr., $419,900
5125 White Iris Dr., $324,640
1013 Sand Dollar Ct., $289,500
1212 Perrin Dr., $249,000
1124 Inlet View Dr., $242,900
1007 Charles St., $203,000
1400 Circle Dr., $59,900
Condo/Townhouse
4505 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000
2507 S Ocean Blvd., $275,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $269,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $268,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd. S, $265,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $229,900
1311 S Ocean Blvd., $225,000
601 Hillside Dr. N, $219,900
501 S Ocean Blvd., $214,500
801 S Ocean Blvd., $205,000
2008 Hillside Dr. S, $199,500
2241 Waterview Dr., $180,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $169,900
300 N Ocean Blvd., $157,500
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $157,000
613 S Ocean Blvd., $150,000
1221 Tidewater Dr., $149,900
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $149,000
4000 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $139,900
6253 Catalina Dr., $139,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $136,900
6015 Catalina Dr., $132,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900
206 N 60th Ave. N, $129,900
5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $129,500
6253 Catalina Dr., $129,500
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $129,500
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $124,900
5751 Oyster Catcher Dr., $119,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $104,900
1900 Duffy St., $99,000
Commercial
3606 Highway 17 South, $10
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
1 Bobcat Dr., $324,995
53 Farthing Rd., $275,000
Lot 8 Golf View Ct., $79,000
Home
34 Compass Ct., $525,000
192 Old Pointe Rd., $450,000
220 Sandfiddler Dr., $450,000
317 Old Augusta Dr., $400,000
27 Hamby Dr., $399,000
891 Old Plantation Dr., $389,900
138 Shipmaster Ave., $309,000
30 Prestwick Dr., $309,000
36 Tillersplow Ct., $289,500
Condo/Townhouse
229 Lumbee Circle, $339,900
119-1 Highgrove Ct., $238,400
623 Pinehurst Ln., $219,900
70 Mingo Dr., $218,900
60 Crane Dr., $145,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
4952 Oat Fields Dr., $370,000
4948 Oat Fields Drive, $347,000
609 Poe Creek Way, $312,040
310 Harbison Circle, $288,980
197 Copper Leaf Dr., $287,205
281 Harbison Circle, $279,970
314 Harbison Circle, $272,775
326 Harbison Circle, $272,490
257 Harbison Circle, $249,730
713 Garland Ct., $239,900
608 Union St., $234,925
418 Cabo Loop, $234,900
404 Accord St., $227,330
616 Union St., $212,000
2704 Forestbrook Rd., $209,800
547 Affinity Dr., $201,695
3887 Balmoral Ct., $194,900
3952 Lochview Dr., $185,000
600 Kindred Dr., $181,900
175 Tibton Circle, $179,995
337 Southern Branch Dr., $174,900
108 Millstone Dr., $159,000
509 Gleneagles Dr., $146,800
6641 East Sweetbriar Trail, $129,900
6426 Sweet Gum Crescent, $128,500
4414 Bradford Circle, $114,975
3247 Red Bird Ln., $99,900
Condo/Townhouse
1562 Palmina Loop, $185,000
4874 Luster Leaf Circle, $184,900
110 Portsmith Dr., $114,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $39,900
