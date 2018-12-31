Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

December 31, 2018 03:39 PM

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Nov. 18-24, 2018

Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

2583 Sea Vista Dr., $179,700

1083 Ocean Blvd., $799,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Land

9339 Old Salem Way, $42,900

330 S Middleton Dr., $109,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/Townhouse

125 Royal Poste Rd., $118,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

91 Ac Rose Hill Dr., $273,000

Home

78 Sandpiper Bay Dr., $289,990

320 Park St., $46,500

Commercial

1423 Front St., $119,900

Andrews 29510

Home

215 S Rosemary Ave., $164,900

Aynor 28511

Home

654 Sunny Pond Ln., $359,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Highway 701 North, $350,000

6137 Inman Circle, $130,000

Home

780 Wild Wing Blvd., $649,900

445 Hillsborough Dr., $331,524

5624 Bear Bluff Rd., $322,000

2515 Graham Rd., $299,900

419 Trestle Way, $272,840

420 Carmello Circle, $228,145

529 Larkspur Dr., $201,240

139 Piperridge Dr., $200,000

131 Westville Dr., $199,999

753 Draw Bridge Dr., $164,900

341 Sean River Rd., $149,900

109 Hickory Dr., $128,500

706 16th Ave., $127,900

3028 Denine Dr., $109,900

Condo/Townhouse

304 Kiskadee Loop, $125,000

Commercial

1500 Highway 544, $725,000

3080 Se Not Specified, $162,500

Conway 29527

Home

6453 Cates Bay Hwy., $175,000

1313 Mandarin Dr., $170,180

1800 Heirloom Dr., $163,352

3151 Holly Loop, $159,985

153 Riverwatch Dr., $159,900

1815 Ackerrose Dr., $152,450

1320 Mandarin Dr., $151,640

159 Springtide Dr., $149,270

104 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $136,900

4622 Pee Dee Hwy., $81,000

Aynor 29544

Home

397 Millbrook Circle, $164,900

Green Sea 29545

Home

5795 Broadwell Rd., $128,900

Little River 29566

Home

208 Switchgrass Loop, $299,000

215 Tall Palms Way, $269,900

164 Bendick Ct., $164,990

1691 Carriage Ln., $155,000

34 Channing Dr., $129,900

Condo/Townhouse

4515 Lighthouse Dr., $185,000

130 Scotchbroom Dr., $139,900

3944 Tybre Downs Circle, $139,900

Longs 29568

Land

111 Bill W Way, $11,000

Home

1568 Langley Dr., $229,500

303 Watercress Dr., $165,000

321 Boxcar Dr., $152,000

Condo/Townhouse

770 Charter Dr., $103,500

246 Sun Colony Blvd., $79,900

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Spring St., $45,900

Lot 1 Sarvis Dr., $25,000

Tbd Ino Dr., $15,000

Home

184 Winding Path Dr., $164,990

126 Allsbrook Rd., $156,700

203 80th Ave. N, $499,900

6328 Torino Lane, $483,099

5840 Ledro Ln., $429,574

697 Providence Dr., $384,900

129 Preservation Dr., $369,900

816 Antiqua Dr., $300,000

Condo/Townhouse

8041-A Laurel Ash Ave., $411,790

6510 Wildwood Trail, $124,400

10301 N Kings Hwy., $109,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $54,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1420 Baytree Ln., $51,900

Home

180 Ocean Commons Dr., $262,250

213 Misty Pine Dr., $170,000

2002 Morning Glory Ct., $99,500

1390 Links Rd., $469,000

1733 Parsons Way, $285,000

212 Coral Beach Circle, $269,900

6001-S37 South Kings Hwy., $69,900

Condo/Townhouse

1515 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900

111 N 16th Ave. N, $169,900

8657 Southbridge Dr., $99,999

8735 Chandler Dr., $89,900

1880 Auburn Dr., $79,885

1708 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $73,900

8796 Cloister Dr., $89,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Lot 18 Jasmine Ln., $225,000

99 Knotty Pine Way, $69,900

Lot 3 Vista Dr., $130,000

Home

319 Cog Hill Ct., $369,900

620 Grand Cypress Way, $358,800

106 Graytwig Circle, $323,900

219 Laurel Bay Dr., $275,000

1264 Merion Ct., $264,900

1481 Riceland Ct., $224,900

166 Woodland Park Loop, $200,000

26 Crooked Island Circle, $34,900

3009 Davidson Trail, $30,000

105 Village Ct., $15,500

500 Rainbow Dr., $449,899

Condo/Townhouse

220c Nut Hatch Ln., $175,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1460 Parish Way, $369,990

1285 Prescott Circle, $325,700

1509 Culbertson Ave., $305,000

1450 Parish Way, $269,990

2660 Goldfinch Dr., $269,280

1301 Yacht Dr., $269,000

1428 Thames Ct., $254,850

2772 Zenith Way, $253,780

1900 Culbertson Ave., $239,900

4306 Frontier Dr., $184,900

912 Ashley Ct., $164,900

Condo/Townhouse

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $469,900

5300 N North Ocean Blvd., $245,000

4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $144,900

4783 Wild Iris Dr., $142,500

4878 Dahila Ct., $119,900

4803 Bouvardia Pl., $113,999

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $104,900

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $103,800

601 Mitchell Dr., $98,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $83,900

3008 Church St., $80,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,900

2005 Greens Blvd., $59,900

Commercial

4529 Highway 17 Bypass, $129,000

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

1507 Sedona Ct., $219,000

1491 Serena Dr., $180,000

Lot 138 Waterbridge Blvd., $69,000

949 Shipmaster Ave., $43,500

Home

9421 Venezia Circle, $798,296

997 Bluffview Dr., $459,900

1239 Welford Ct., $400,547

574 Summerhill Dr., $308,500

5701 Cottonseed Ct., $265,900

299 Harbison Circle, $249,795

630 Carolina Farms Blvd., $239,900

5413 Merrywind Ct., $229,999

326 Thistle Ln., $159,900

4873 Southgate Pkwy., $139,900

4090 Longline Ln., $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

9530 Shore Dr., $199,999

817 Sheridan Rd., $123,000

4902 Britewater Ct., $119,500

4905 Britewater Ct., $114,500

120 Fountain Pointe Ln., $99,999

165 Westhaven Dr., $85,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1214 Clipper Rd., $48,500

Home

864 Cardinal Pl., $359,900

1217 Spinnaker Dr., $350,000

1309 Battery Park Dr., $325,000

1122 Inlet View Dr., $316,660

4905 Weatherwood Dr., $234,900

1704-C Edge Dr., $219,900

Condo/Townhouse

201 S Ocean Blvd., $639,900

3805 S Ocean Blvd., $349,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $345,900

6244 Catalina Dr., $324,900

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $319,900

4719 S Ocean Blvd., $214,000

2241 Waterview Dr., $199,900

601 Hillside Dr., $184,500

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,900

611 2nd Ave. S, $139,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $138,600

107 Toby Ct., $129,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Tbd Hook Dr., $159,500

Home

233 Bobcat Ln., $639,000

576 Linden Circle, $419,900

63 Wild Rice Dr., $369,150

20 Clifton Dr., $297,000

110 Parkside Dr., $242,000

282 Sweetgum Dr., $235,000

Condo/Townhouse

601 Retreat Beach Circle, $369,900

437-2 Red Rose Blvd., $149,000

143 Crane Dr., $139,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

3606 Brampton Dr., $299,999

1944 La Playa Dr., $272,466

500 Affinity Dr., $239,900

357 Cardita Loop, $237,000

109 Avondale Dr., $199,900

659 Ruthin Ln., $176,450

342 Southern Branch Dr., $169,900

314 Kildare Ct., $167,900

6632 East Sweetbriar Trail, $167,900

6626 E Sweetbriar Trail, $160,000

6520 Northumberland Way, $119,900

8085 Youngwood Turn, $114,900

1509 Saint George Ln., $89,500

Condo/Townhouse

917 Wrigley Dr., $181,500

107 Maddux Ln., $130,000

6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $31,500

