Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Nov. 18-24, 2018
Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
2583 Sea Vista Dr., $179,700
1083 Ocean Blvd., $799,000
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Land
9339 Old Salem Way, $42,900
330 S Middleton Dr., $109,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Condo/Townhouse
125 Royal Poste Rd., $118,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
91 Ac Rose Hill Dr., $273,000
Home
78 Sandpiper Bay Dr., $289,990
320 Park St., $46,500
Commercial
1423 Front St., $119,900
Andrews 29510
Home
215 S Rosemary Ave., $164,900
Aynor 28511
Home
654 Sunny Pond Ln., $359,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Highway 701 North, $350,000
6137 Inman Circle, $130,000
Home
780 Wild Wing Blvd., $649,900
445 Hillsborough Dr., $331,524
5624 Bear Bluff Rd., $322,000
2515 Graham Rd., $299,900
419 Trestle Way, $272,840
420 Carmello Circle, $228,145
529 Larkspur Dr., $201,240
139 Piperridge Dr., $200,000
131 Westville Dr., $199,999
753 Draw Bridge Dr., $164,900
341 Sean River Rd., $149,900
109 Hickory Dr., $128,500
706 16th Ave., $127,900
3028 Denine Dr., $109,900
Condo/Townhouse
304 Kiskadee Loop, $125,000
Commercial
1500 Highway 544, $725,000
3080 Se Not Specified, $162,500
Conway 29527
Home
6453 Cates Bay Hwy., $175,000
1313 Mandarin Dr., $170,180
1800 Heirloom Dr., $163,352
3151 Holly Loop, $159,985
153 Riverwatch Dr., $159,900
1815 Ackerrose Dr., $152,450
1320 Mandarin Dr., $151,640
159 Springtide Dr., $149,270
104 Pumpkin Ash Loop, $136,900
4622 Pee Dee Hwy., $81,000
Aynor 29544
Home
397 Millbrook Circle, $164,900
Green Sea 29545
Home
5795 Broadwell Rd., $128,900
Little River 29566
Home
208 Switchgrass Loop, $299,000
215 Tall Palms Way, $269,900
164 Bendick Ct., $164,990
1691 Carriage Ln., $155,000
34 Channing Dr., $129,900
Condo/Townhouse
4515 Lighthouse Dr., $185,000
130 Scotchbroom Dr., $139,900
3944 Tybre Downs Circle, $139,900
Longs 29568
Land
111 Bill W Way, $11,000
Home
1568 Langley Dr., $229,500
303 Watercress Dr., $165,000
321 Boxcar Dr., $152,000
Condo/Townhouse
770 Charter Dr., $103,500
246 Sun Colony Blvd., $79,900
Loris 29569
Land
Tbd Spring St., $45,900
Lot 1 Sarvis Dr., $25,000
Tbd Ino Dr., $15,000
Home
184 Winding Path Dr., $164,990
126 Allsbrook Rd., $156,700
203 80th Ave. N, $499,900
6328 Torino Lane, $483,099
5840 Ledro Ln., $429,574
697 Providence Dr., $384,900
129 Preservation Dr., $369,900
816 Antiqua Dr., $300,000
Condo/Townhouse
8041-A Laurel Ash Ave., $411,790
6510 Wildwood Trail, $124,400
10301 N Kings Hwy., $109,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $89,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $54,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
1420 Baytree Ln., $51,900
Home
180 Ocean Commons Dr., $262,250
213 Misty Pine Dr., $170,000
2002 Morning Glory Ct., $99,500
1390 Links Rd., $469,000
1733 Parsons Way, $285,000
212 Coral Beach Circle, $269,900
6001-S37 South Kings Hwy., $69,900
Condo/Townhouse
1515 S Ocean Blvd., $269,900
111 N 16th Ave. N, $169,900
8657 Southbridge Dr., $99,999
8735 Chandler Dr., $89,900
1880 Auburn Dr., $79,885
1708 Fawn Vista Dr. N, $73,900
8796 Cloister Dr., $89,500
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
Lot 18 Jasmine Ln., $225,000
99 Knotty Pine Way, $69,900
Lot 3 Vista Dr., $130,000
Home
319 Cog Hill Ct., $369,900
620 Grand Cypress Way, $358,800
106 Graytwig Circle, $323,900
219 Laurel Bay Dr., $275,000
1264 Merion Ct., $264,900
1481 Riceland Ct., $224,900
166 Woodland Park Loop, $200,000
26 Crooked Island Circle, $34,900
3009 Davidson Trail, $30,000
105 Village Ct., $15,500
500 Rainbow Dr., $449,899
Condo/Townhouse
220c Nut Hatch Ln., $175,000
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1460 Parish Way, $369,990
1285 Prescott Circle, $325,700
1509 Culbertson Ave., $305,000
1450 Parish Way, $269,990
2660 Goldfinch Dr., $269,280
1301 Yacht Dr., $269,000
1428 Thames Ct., $254,850
2772 Zenith Way, $253,780
1900 Culbertson Ave., $239,900
4306 Frontier Dr., $184,900
912 Ashley Ct., $164,900
Condo/Townhouse
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $469,900
5300 N North Ocean Blvd., $245,000
4886 Luster Leaf Circle, $144,900
4783 Wild Iris Dr., $142,500
4878 Dahila Ct., $119,900
4803 Bouvardia Pl., $113,999
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $104,900
2401 S Ocean Blvd., $103,800
601 Mitchell Dr., $98,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $83,900
3008 Church St., $80,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $78,900
2005 Greens Blvd., $59,900
Commercial
4529 Highway 17 Bypass, $129,000
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
1507 Sedona Ct., $219,000
1491 Serena Dr., $180,000
Lot 138 Waterbridge Blvd., $69,000
949 Shipmaster Ave., $43,500
Home
9421 Venezia Circle, $798,296
997 Bluffview Dr., $459,900
1239 Welford Ct., $400,547
574 Summerhill Dr., $308,500
5701 Cottonseed Ct., $265,900
299 Harbison Circle, $249,795
630 Carolina Farms Blvd., $239,900
5413 Merrywind Ct., $229,999
326 Thistle Ln., $159,900
4873 Southgate Pkwy., $139,900
4090 Longline Ln., $139,900
Condo/Townhouse
9530 Shore Dr., $199,999
817 Sheridan Rd., $123,000
4902 Britewater Ct., $119,500
4905 Britewater Ct., $114,500
120 Fountain Pointe Ln., $99,999
165 Westhaven Dr., $85,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
1214 Clipper Rd., $48,500
Home
864 Cardinal Pl., $359,900
1217 Spinnaker Dr., $350,000
1309 Battery Park Dr., $325,000
1122 Inlet View Dr., $316,660
4905 Weatherwood Dr., $234,900
1704-C Edge Dr., $219,900
Condo/Townhouse
201 S Ocean Blvd., $639,900
3805 S Ocean Blvd., $349,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $345,900
6244 Catalina Dr., $324,900
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $319,900
4719 S Ocean Blvd., $214,000
2241 Waterview Dr., $199,900
601 Hillside Dr., $184,500
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $144,900
611 2nd Ave. S, $139,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr., $138,600
107 Toby Ct., $129,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
Tbd Hook Dr., $159,500
Home
233 Bobcat Ln., $639,000
576 Linden Circle, $419,900
63 Wild Rice Dr., $369,150
20 Clifton Dr., $297,000
110 Parkside Dr., $242,000
282 Sweetgum Dr., $235,000
Condo/Townhouse
601 Retreat Beach Circle, $369,900
437-2 Red Rose Blvd., $149,000
143 Crane Dr., $139,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
3606 Brampton Dr., $299,999
1944 La Playa Dr., $272,466
500 Affinity Dr., $239,900
357 Cardita Loop, $237,000
109 Avondale Dr., $199,900
659 Ruthin Ln., $176,450
342 Southern Branch Dr., $169,900
314 Kildare Ct., $167,900
6632 East Sweetbriar Trail, $167,900
6626 E Sweetbriar Trail, $160,000
6520 Northumberland Way, $119,900
8085 Youngwood Turn, $114,900
1509 Saint George Ln., $89,500
Condo/Townhouse
917 Wrigley Dr., $181,500
107 Maddux Ln., $130,000
6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $31,500
