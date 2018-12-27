Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Nov. 11-17
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C.
Home
3205 Cayuga Lake Ct., $234,500
577 Slippery Rock Way, $232,900
1102 Songbird Ct., $149,900
1994 Coleman Lake Dr., $199,000
Condo/Townhouse
8855 Nw Radcliff Dr., $145,500
Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469
Home
122 E Second St., $465,000
Georgetown 29440
Home
877 Frances Marion Dr., $299,900
168 William Screven St., $265,000
72 Bridge View Rd., $210,000
Land
00 Holmes Dr., $15,000
601 S Merriman Rd., $7,500
Andrews 29510
Land
Tbd Puncheon Creek Dr., $77,050
Aynor 29511
Land
591 Sunny Pond Ln., $34,900
579 Sunny Pond Ln., $34,900
Conway 29526
Home
362 Trestle Way, $301,740
188 Astoria Park Loop, $275,533
1209 Silverstone Ct., $255,000
424 Shaft Pl., $249,305
393 Carmello Circle, $237,570
138 Regency Dr., $229,900
231 Cottonwood Ln., $204,900
134 Erskine Dr., $179,900
772 Weston Dr., $176,500
2687 Jason Ln., $172,000
4339 Brookdale Ln., $142,900
307 Soho Ct., $110,750
932 Tiffany Ln., $107,900
Land
0 Highway 931, $799,000
Tbd Boone Trail, $27,700
519 Oak Pond Ct., $27,500
Condo/Townhouse
111 Cricket Ct., $120,000
380-C Myrtle Greens Dr., $84,900
1600 Oak St., $51,900
Commercial
2159-B Highway 544, $900
Conway 29527
Home
6490 Pauley Swamp Rd., $899,999
3204 Holly Loop, $209,437
3028 Jasmine Dr., $179,000
268 Macarthur Dr., $171,900
1308 Arbor Ct., $156,485
1798 Heirloom Dr., $151,250
249 Cottage Creek Circle, $140,000
265 Cottage Creek Circle, $134,900
2537 Romantica Dr., $125,950
209 Haley Ln, $99,000
1212 Midvale Dr., $92,500
Aynor 29544
Home
1269 Pinetucky Dr., $185,000
Little River 29566
Home
204 Switchgrass Loop, $325,000
3350 Cedar Creek Run, $325,000
712 Solstice Ct., $315,934
1186 Pyxie Moss Dr., $264,199
837 Cypress Way, $259,990
1173 Palm Crossing Dr., $239,990
716 Excelsior Dr., $217,855
850 Knoll Dr., $199,900
174 Bendick Ct., $189,990
3718 Livingston Circle, $189,990
201 Davis Ct., $174,990
117 Florentine St., $171,000
422 Cordgrass Ln., $165,000
108 Triston Ct., $163,490
4441 Mandi Ave., $159,900
4239 Wrens Crossing, $135,000
Land
Lot C-9 Live Oak Dr., $59,500
Condo/Townhouse
233 Banbury Dr., $229,900
3905 Tybre Downs Circle, $155,215
775 Plantation Dr., $119,900
4161 Hibiscus Dr., $109,900
4185 Hibiscus Dr., $72,000
Longs 29568
Home
130 Par Away Ct., $319,990
331 Andorra St., $153,000
Loris 29569
Home
1199 Woodrow Ln., $179,900
901 Stags Leap Ct., $154,990
4353 Mcqueen St., $133,500
3334 Fries Bay Rd., $114,756
3054 Baxter Rd., $65,000
5227 Abram Loop Dr., $24,900
6376 Cascata Dr., $407,415
6430 Cascata Dr., $403,315
9700 Kings Rd., $39,500
Condo/Townhouse
9650 Shore Dr., $479,900
9994 Beach Club Dr., $409,900
9650 Shore Dr., $260,000
5511 N Ocean Blvd., $229,000
435 Ocean Creek Dr., $219,900
323 Wendover Ct., $215,999
9580 Shore Dr., $184,900
311 70th Ave. N, $184,888
9621 Shore Dr., $129,900
7200 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500
201 74th Ave. N, $77,777
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,900
370 Lands End Blvd., $57,000
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
1514-A S Ocean Blvd., $899,000
315 6th Ave. S, $399,000
937 Abernathy Place, $369,900
615 Sparrow Dr., $369,000
114 7th Ave. N, $330,000
416 2nd Ave. N, $284,900
617 Cypress Dr., $279,900
269 Palladium Dr., $219,900
720 2nd Ave. N, $195,000
Land
1024 Plantation Dr., $44,900
Condo/Townhouse
713 North Ocean Blvd., $279,900
613 S 14th Ave. S, $184,998
1430 Turkey Ridge Rd., $94,900
2230 Andover Dr., $82,800
1890 Colony Dr., $59,900
403 Pipers Ln., $179,000
8862-A Chandler Dr., $92,500
1850 Colony Dr., $69,500
Commercial
1856 Highway 17 North, $3,848
1016 Surf Pine Dr., $1,200
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
27 Cordoba St., $598,465
20 Orchard Ave., $439,000
411 Parsonage Ln., $399,900
696 Elmwood Circle, $355,779
800 Cherry Blossom Dr., $321,970
729 Cherry Blossom Dr., $293,200
905 Ashbourn Ct., $252,700
803 James Landing Ct., $167,500
1273 Pollen Loop, $164,995
115 Burr Circle, $32,900
176 Easy St., $339,000
1113 Osprey Ct., $260,000
Land
254 Creek Harbour Circle, $114,500
Condo/Townhouse
465 Vereen Rd., $329,000
156 Stonegate Blvd., $264,921
204 Henthorne Place, $259,000
200 Vendura Ct., $169,900
4468 Lady Banks Ln., $149,900
663 Woodmoor Dr., $141,900
4920 S First St., $124,000
1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $236,000
806 N Waccamaw Dr., $234,900
410 N Waccamaw Dr., $199,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1121 Prescott Circle, $373,650
1593 Thornbury Dr., $359,900
2130 Sanibel Ct., $309,000
3919 Camellia Dr., $279,900
2877 Ophelia Way, $226,205
4507 Pine Lake Dr., $174,900
1536 Landing Rd., $169,000
519 Folly Estates Dr., $44,900
Condo/Townhouse
502 6th Ave. N, $360,000
730-F Farrow Pkwy., $258,920
624 Bonaventure Dr., $184,900
5601 N Ocean Blvd., $154,900
1700 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900
2311 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900
1105 S Ocean Blvd., $119,999
4701 Wild Iris Dr., $117,000
5523 #910 Ocean Blvd. N, $115,000
5001 Little River Rd., $90,000
2501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000
808 65th Ave. N, $82,500
1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900
1605 S Ocean Blvd., $77,500
5001 Little River Rd., $56,000
1600 S Ocean Blvd., $40,000
8-G Dalhia Ct., $19,800
Commercial
926 Iris St., $800
Myrtle Beach 29579
Home
145 Ave. Of The Palms, $900,000
2006 Woodburn Dr., $485,000
2530 Greenbank Dr., $295,900
5197 Casentino Ct., $277,000
108 Campania St., $267,550
4036 Corn Planters Ln., $249,900
216 Layla Ct., $249,000
3488 Arrowhead Blvd., $219,900
3611 White Wing Circle, $214,999
8013 Pleasant Point Ln., $199,900
501 Ambrosia Loop, $195,000
Land
205 Deep Blue Dr., $79,000
2021 Hideaway Point, $78,500
5036 Middleton View Dr., $62,700
Lot 462 Hopper Ct., $55,000
1007 Shipmaster Ave., $44,900
841 Waterton Ave., $42,900
1009 Shipmaster Ave., $42,500
875 Waterton Ave., $40,000
Condo/Townhouse
779 Salerno Circle, $205,500
731 Salerno Circle, $189,900
5050 Glenbrook Dr., $155,000
1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $114,900
5060 Windsor Green Way, $109,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
2219 Bentbill Circle, $694,900
4650 Ironwood Dr., $495,000
1621 Eastover Ln., $409,545
1108 Oak Marsh Ln., $279,260
4512 Surf St., $265,000
3605-1 Poinsett St., $245,000
3506 Turner St., $245,000
1113 Inlet View Dr., $239,840
Land
1709 Seawinds Pl., $175,000
Condo/Townhouse
100 North Beach Blvd., $700,000
201 S Ocean Blvd., $359,900
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $334,920
5404 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $294,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $289,900
4619 S Ocean Blvd., $229,900
4800 S Ocean Blvd., $229,200
6203 Catalina Dr., $229,000
3601 Ocean Blvd., $227,500
2001 S Ocean Blvd., $219,000
4315 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000
503 20th Ave. N, $210,000
4000 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000
300 Shorehaven Dr., $192,900
6000 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900
4406 N Ocean Blvd., $173,900
2405 Nixon St., $117,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
271 Doral Dr., $549,000
37 Vintage Ct., $369,500
63 Tidelands Trail, $352,409
114 Boatmen Dr., $325,000
21 Hagley Retreat Dr., $269,900
15 Parkside Dr., $251,990
23 Colonial Ct., $250,000
24 Parkland Ct., $209,990
54 Tralee Loop, $161,900
Condo/Townhouse
102 Landing Rd., $347,500
176 Avian Dr., $288,900
207-4 Golden Bear Dr., $207,500
Myrtle Beach 29588
Home
3401 Westminster Dr., $424,900
4916 Oat Fields Dr., $329,245
206 Marsh Tacky Loop, $285,000
465 Pennington Loop, $244,900
157 Tibton Circle, $224,900
397 Caspian Tern Dr., $224,900
520 Calypso Dr., $205,000
229 Foxpath Loop, $195,000
67 Plantation Rd., $195,000
173 Black Bear Rd., $189,900
209 Kestrel Ct., $189,000
153 Avondale Dr., $184,900
5758 Honeysuckle Ln., $169,900
320 Troon Ln., $159,900
4160 Pea Patch Covey, $159,000
7003 Walden Ct., $149,800
6517 Northumberland Way, $139,900
8187 Woodland Dr., $109,900
596 West Oak Circle Dr., $100,000
8530 Woodfield Dr., $99,900
8511 Woodfield Dr., $79,200
Land
7851 Highway 544, $617,700
Condo/Townhouse
731 Salerno Circle, $214,000
116 C Machrie Loop, $204,900
983 Wrigley Dr., $165,000
90 Ella Kinley Circle, $139,900
1230 A White Tree Ln., $79,500
6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $74,900
6839 Blue Heron Blvd., $69,000
422-B Sunnehanna Dr., $63,000
