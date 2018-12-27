Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

December 27, 2018 07:44 PM

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand's 'Golden Mile', on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Nov. 11-17

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C.

Home

3205 Cayuga Lake Ct., $234,500

577 Slippery Rock Way, $232,900

1102 Songbird Ct., $149,900

1994 Coleman Lake Dr., $199,000

Condo/Townhouse

8855 Nw Radcliff Dr., $145,500

Ocean Isle Beach, N.C. 28469

Home

122 E Second St., $465,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

877 Frances Marion Dr., $299,900

168 William Screven St., $265,000

72 Bridge View Rd., $210,000

Land

00 Holmes Dr., $15,000

601 S Merriman Rd., $7,500

Andrews 29510

Land

Tbd Puncheon Creek Dr., $77,050

Aynor 29511

Land

591 Sunny Pond Ln., $34,900

579 Sunny Pond Ln., $34,900

Conway 29526

Home

362 Trestle Way, $301,740

188 Astoria Park Loop, $275,533

1209 Silverstone Ct., $255,000

424 Shaft Pl., $249,305

393 Carmello Circle, $237,570

138 Regency Dr., $229,900

231 Cottonwood Ln., $204,900

134 Erskine Dr., $179,900

772 Weston Dr., $176,500

2687 Jason Ln., $172,000

4339 Brookdale Ln., $142,900

307 Soho Ct., $110,750

932 Tiffany Ln., $107,900

Land

0 Highway 931, $799,000

Tbd Boone Trail, $27,700

519 Oak Pond Ct., $27,500

Condo/Townhouse

111 Cricket Ct., $120,000

380-C Myrtle Greens Dr., $84,900

1600 Oak St., $51,900

Commercial

2159-B Highway 544, $900

Conway 29527

Home

6490 Pauley Swamp Rd., $899,999

3204 Holly Loop, $209,437

3028 Jasmine Dr., $179,000

268 Macarthur Dr., $171,900

1308 Arbor Ct., $156,485

1798 Heirloom Dr., $151,250

249 Cottage Creek Circle, $140,000

265 Cottage Creek Circle, $134,900

2537 Romantica Dr., $125,950

209 Haley Ln, $99,000

1212 Midvale Dr., $92,500

Aynor 29544

Home

1269 Pinetucky Dr., $185,000

Little River 29566

Home

204 Switchgrass Loop, $325,000

3350 Cedar Creek Run, $325,000

712 Solstice Ct., $315,934

1186 Pyxie Moss Dr., $264,199

837 Cypress Way, $259,990

1173 Palm Crossing Dr., $239,990

716 Excelsior Dr., $217,855

850 Knoll Dr., $199,900

174 Bendick Ct., $189,990

3718 Livingston Circle, $189,990

201 Davis Ct., $174,990

117 Florentine St., $171,000

422 Cordgrass Ln., $165,000

108 Triston Ct., $163,490

4441 Mandi Ave., $159,900

4239 Wrens Crossing, $135,000

Land

Lot C-9 Live Oak Dr., $59,500

Condo/Townhouse

233 Banbury Dr., $229,900

3905 Tybre Downs Circle, $155,215

775 Plantation Dr., $119,900

4161 Hibiscus Dr., $109,900

4185 Hibiscus Dr., $72,000

Longs 29568

Home

130 Par Away Ct., $319,990

331 Andorra St., $153,000

Loris 29569

Home

1199 Woodrow Ln., $179,900

901 Stags Leap Ct., $154,990

4353 Mcqueen St., $133,500

3334 Fries Bay Rd., $114,756

3054 Baxter Rd., $65,000

5227 Abram Loop Dr., $24,900

6376 Cascata Dr., $407,415

6430 Cascata Dr., $403,315

9700 Kings Rd., $39,500

Condo/Townhouse

9650 Shore Dr., $479,900

9994 Beach Club Dr., $409,900

9650 Shore Dr., $260,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd., $229,000

435 Ocean Creek Dr., $219,900

323 Wendover Ct., $215,999

9580 Shore Dr., $184,900

311 70th Ave. N, $184,888

9621 Shore Dr., $129,900

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $87,500

201 74th Ave. N, $77,777

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $73,900

370 Lands End Blvd., $57,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

1514-A S Ocean Blvd., $899,000

315 6th Ave. S, $399,000

937 Abernathy Place, $369,900

615 Sparrow Dr., $369,000

114 7th Ave. N, $330,000

416 2nd Ave. N, $284,900

617 Cypress Dr., $279,900

269 Palladium Dr., $219,900

720 2nd Ave. N, $195,000

Land

1024 Plantation Dr., $44,900

Condo/Townhouse

713 North Ocean Blvd., $279,900

613 S 14th Ave. S, $184,998

1430 Turkey Ridge Rd., $94,900

2230 Andover Dr., $82,800

1890 Colony Dr., $59,900

403 Pipers Ln., $179,000

8862-A Chandler Dr., $92,500

1850 Colony Dr., $69,500

Commercial

1856 Highway 17 North, $3,848

1016 Surf Pine Dr., $1,200

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

27 Cordoba St., $598,465

20 Orchard Ave., $439,000

411 Parsonage Ln., $399,900

696 Elmwood Circle, $355,779

800 Cherry Blossom Dr., $321,970

729 Cherry Blossom Dr., $293,200

905 Ashbourn Ct., $252,700

803 James Landing Ct., $167,500

1273 Pollen Loop, $164,995

115 Burr Circle, $32,900

176 Easy St., $339,000

1113 Osprey Ct., $260,000

Land

254 Creek Harbour Circle, $114,500

Condo/Townhouse

465 Vereen Rd., $329,000

156 Stonegate Blvd., $264,921

204 Henthorne Place, $259,000

200 Vendura Ct., $169,900

4468 Lady Banks Ln., $149,900

663 Woodmoor Dr., $141,900

4920 S First St., $124,000

1310 N Waccamaw Dr., $236,000

806 N Waccamaw Dr., $234,900

410 N Waccamaw Dr., $199,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1121 Prescott Circle, $373,650

1593 Thornbury Dr., $359,900

2130 Sanibel Ct., $309,000

3919 Camellia Dr., $279,900

2877 Ophelia Way, $226,205

4507 Pine Lake Dr., $174,900

1536 Landing Rd., $169,000

519 Folly Estates Dr., $44,900

Condo/Townhouse

502 6th Ave. N, $360,000

730-F Farrow Pkwy., $258,920

624 Bonaventure Dr., $184,900

5601 N Ocean Blvd., $154,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900

1105 S Ocean Blvd., $119,999

4701 Wild Iris Dr., $117,000

5523 #910 Ocean Blvd. N, $115,000

5001 Little River Rd., $90,000

2501 S Ocean Blvd., $85,000

808 65th Ave. N, $82,500

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $79,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $77,500

5001 Little River Rd., $56,000

1600 S Ocean Blvd., $40,000

8-G Dalhia Ct., $19,800

Commercial

926 Iris St., $800

Myrtle Beach 29579

Home

145 Ave. Of The Palms, $900,000

2006 Woodburn Dr., $485,000

2530 Greenbank Dr., $295,900

5197 Casentino Ct., $277,000

108 Campania St., $267,550

4036 Corn Planters Ln., $249,900

216 Layla Ct., $249,000

3488 Arrowhead Blvd., $219,900

3611 White Wing Circle, $214,999

8013 Pleasant Point Ln., $199,900

501 Ambrosia Loop, $195,000

Land

205 Deep Blue Dr., $79,000

2021 Hideaway Point, $78,500

5036 Middleton View Dr., $62,700

Lot 462 Hopper Ct., $55,000

1007 Shipmaster Ave., $44,900

841 Waterton Ave., $42,900

1009 Shipmaster Ave., $42,500

875 Waterton Ave., $40,000

Condo/Townhouse

779 Salerno Circle, $205,500

731 Salerno Circle, $189,900

5050 Glenbrook Dr., $155,000

1145 Peace Pipe Pl., $114,900

5060 Windsor Green Way, $109,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

2219 Bentbill Circle, $694,900

4650 Ironwood Dr., $495,000

1621 Eastover Ln., $409,545

1108 Oak Marsh Ln., $279,260

4512 Surf St., $265,000

3605-1 Poinsett St., $245,000

3506 Turner St., $245,000

1113 Inlet View Dr., $239,840

Land

1709 Seawinds Pl., $175,000

Condo/Townhouse

100 North Beach Blvd., $700,000

201 S Ocean Blvd., $359,900

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $334,920

5404 N Ocean Blvd., $295,000

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $294,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $289,900

4619 S Ocean Blvd., $229,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $229,200

6203 Catalina Dr., $229,000

3601 Ocean Blvd., $227,500

2001 S Ocean Blvd., $219,000

4315 S Ocean Blvd., $210,000

503 20th Ave. N, $210,000

4000 N Ocean Blvd., $210,000

300 Shorehaven Dr., $192,900

6000 N Ocean Blvd., $184,900

4406 N Ocean Blvd., $173,900

2405 Nixon St., $117,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

271 Doral Dr., $549,000

37 Vintage Ct., $369,500

63 Tidelands Trail, $352,409

114 Boatmen Dr., $325,000

21 Hagley Retreat Dr., $269,900

15 Parkside Dr., $251,990

23 Colonial Ct., $250,000

24 Parkland Ct., $209,990

54 Tralee Loop, $161,900

Condo/Townhouse

102 Landing Rd., $347,500

176 Avian Dr., $288,900

207-4 Golden Bear Dr., $207,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Home

3401 Westminster Dr., $424,900

4916 Oat Fields Dr., $329,245

206 Marsh Tacky Loop, $285,000

465 Pennington Loop, $244,900

157 Tibton Circle, $224,900

397 Caspian Tern Dr., $224,900

520 Calypso Dr., $205,000

229 Foxpath Loop, $195,000

67 Plantation Rd., $195,000

173 Black Bear Rd., $189,900

209 Kestrel Ct., $189,000

153 Avondale Dr., $184,900

5758 Honeysuckle Ln., $169,900

320 Troon Ln., $159,900

4160 Pea Patch Covey, $159,000

7003 Walden Ct., $149,800

6517 Northumberland Way, $139,900

8187 Woodland Dr., $109,900

596 West Oak Circle Dr., $100,000

8530 Woodfield Dr., $99,900

8511 Woodfield Dr., $79,200

Land

7851 Highway 544, $617,700

Condo/Townhouse

731 Salerno Circle, $214,000

116 C Machrie Loop, $204,900

983 Wrigley Dr., $165,000

90 Ella Kinley Circle, $139,900

1230 A White Tree Ln., $79,500

6737 Blue Heron Blvd., $74,900

6839 Blue Heron Blvd., $69,000

422-B Sunnehanna Dr., $63,000

