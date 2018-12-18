Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

December 18, 2018 03:27 PM

Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Nov. 4-Nov. 10

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

580 Boundary Line Dr. NW,$169,900

943 Forest Point Dr.,$339,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

840 SW Sandpiper Bay Dr.,$239,777

610 Triangle Ct. SW,$239,000

Shallotte, N.C. 28470

Condo/Townhouse

4910 Bridger Rd.,$89,990

Georgetown 29440

Land

2105 Lincoln St.,$300,000

Home

405 Sassanqua Dr.,$199,900

137 Robert Conway Ct.,$164,000

2621 Beaty St.,$158,000

1330 Jackson Village Rd.,$40,000

Aynor 29511

Land

TBD Prosser Shortcut Rd.,$89,000

Home

1385 Highway 319,$319,900

Conway 29526

Land

3047 Highway 90,$69,900

Home

194 Barons Bluff Dr.,$303,275

412 Hillsborough Dr.,$250,380

1013 Glenlevit Ln.,$242,541

4025 Ridgewood Dr.,$235,050

201 Barons Bluff Dr.,$225,600

505 Turn Bridge Ln.,$212,567

402 Hillsborough Dr.,$211,484

613 Mcclain Farm Ct.,$209,900

247 Royals Circle,$182,900

6043 Palisade Ct.,$179,500

1039 Julia Ct.,$169,000

7150 Old Reaves Ferry Rd.,$165,000

Condo/Townhouse

1135 Fairway Ln.,$143,000

Commercial

1706 Mill Pond Rd.,$900

Conway 29527

Home

3089 Holly Loop,$181,378

2056 Sawyer St.,$179,999

1313 Blackwood Dr.,$178,900

247 Oak Landing Dr.,$169,159

1309 Leatherman Rd.,$154,500

8900 Pee Dee Hwy.,$139,900

2533 Romantica Dr.,$130,100

2028 Pitch Landing Rd.,$109,900

4661 Quiet Ave.,$46,000

1912 Racepath Ave.,$40,000

Aynor 29544

Home

332 Millbrook Circle,$164,900

Little River 29566

Home

219 Switchgrass Loop,$292,194

3231 Hermitage Dr.,$249,900

176 Woodlyn Ave.,$244,900

821 Cypress Way,$233,990

460 Enderby Way,$229,900

3710 Livingston Circle,$180,990

111 Fincham Dr.,$179,900

404 Cordgrass Ln.,$163,000

Condo/Townhouse

4231 Hibiscus Dr.,$114,900

4454 Little River Inn Ln.,$89,000

4350 Spa Dr.,$69,900

4262 Pinehurst Circle,$69,900

Longs 29568

Home

965 Bear Lake Dr.,$400,000

934 Clover Ct.,$399,900

970 Cat Briar Ct.,$279,900

1909 Pine Cone Ln.,$249,900

231 Shellbank Dr.,$180,000

604 Burnt Ash Dr.,$164,960

116 Crown Meadows Dr.,$147,900

Condo/Townhouse

655 Ashley Manor Dr.,$180,000

Loris 29569

Land

1700 Highway 45,$119,900

Home

473 Cotton Grass Dr.,$172,400

157 Lions Paw Ct.,$152,499

347 Bright Leaf Rd.,$114,900

2908 Sunset St.,$112,500

3500 Carter Rd.,$77,500

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

9507 Lake Dr.,$500,000

6503 N Ocean Blvd.,$499,900

7732 Monarch Dr.,$419,900

6370 Torino Lane,$410,224

3 Martinique Dr.,$289,999

6868 De Lago Ct.,$248,400

Condo/Townhouse

130 Vista Del Mar Ln.,$950,000

301 Myrtlewood Ct.,$224,900

201 74th Ave. N,$187,900

201 74th Ave. N,$185,000

9540 Shore Dr.,$165,900

158 Seawatch Dr.,$129,900

9739 Leyland Dr.,$120,000

6804 N Ocean Blvd.,$105,000

201 N Ocean Blvd. N,$104,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd.,$99,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

712 N Dogwood Dr.,$159,900

Home

628 N 1st Ave. N,$429,900

1580 Gibson Dr.,$294,900

813 Atlantic Commons Dr.,$290,040

219 Ocean Commons Dr.,$279,515

815 Atlantic Commons Dr.,$270,000

209 Ocean Commons Dr.,$249,030

1725 Bay Tree Ln.,$224,900

1721 Brandenberry Dr.,$222,000

2003 Bittern Dr.,$199,000

133 Dusty Trail Ln.,$175,000

6001-1650 S Kings Hwy.,$89,900

6001-1144 South Kings Hwy.,$89,900

Condo/Townhouse

1949-D Bentgrass Dr.,$112,900

1833 Crooked Pine Dr.,$99,500

5905 S Kings Hwy.,$98,400

5905 S Kings Hwy.,$64,000

Commercial

589 Sandy Ln.,$1,200

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

545 Rainbow Dr.,$130,000

Home

680 Elmwood Circle,$369,784

69 Mottled Ln.,$362,000

713 Cherry Blossom Ln.,$292,490

535 Chanted Dr.,$292,007

289 Splendor Circle,$289,554

4473 Fringetree Dr.,$274,900

5006 S First St.,$259,000

801 Planters Trace,$239,000

9447 Old Palmetto Rd.,$154,900

973 S Waccamaw Dr.,$925,000

Condo/Townhouse

828 Sail Ln.,$164,000

703 Shearwater Ct.,$155,000

147 E Chenoa Dr.,$125,000

50 Turning Stone Blvd.,$116,500

1601 S Waccamaw Dr.,$529,900

1310 N Waccamaw Dr.,$349,900

624 N Waccamaw Dr.,$264,900

1012 N Waccamaw Dr.,$159,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Home

1477 Parish Way,$385,000

1516 Parish Way,$345,990

1547 Parish Way,$315,800

2632 Goldfinch Dr.,$296,185

1831 C High St.,$249,000

2688 Ophelia Way,$236,630

3505 Ketch Ct.,$195,000

3555 Shipyard Rd.,$174,900

119 Whitehaven Ct.,$115,000

8 Foxcroft Ln.,$94,900

Condo/Townhouse

730-B Farrow Pkwy.,$268,978

730-C Farrow Pkwy.,$263,145

730-E Farrow Pkwy.,$258,920

5511 N Ocean Blvd.,$234,900

1904 Cassandra Ln.,$205,900

4887 Magnolia Point Ln.,$185,000

4869 Luster Leaf Circle,$180,000

4823 Orchid Way,$179,000

624 Bonaventure Dr.,$159,900

3693 Cypress Circle,$159,700

4829 Luster Leaf Circle,$144,899

4829 Luster Leaf Circle,$139,900

1708 North Ocean Blvd.,$89,900

1207 Erin Way,$76,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd.,$61,900

1501 S Ocean Blvd.,$54,500

Commercial

4603 Oleander Dr.,$129,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

9731 Bellasera Circle,$425,000

8861 Palencia Ct.,$129,500

584 Cottage Oaks Circle,$45,000

756 Crystal Water Way,$41,900

Home

1002 Bluff View Dr.,$524,900

869 Crystal Water Way,$449,900

585 Indigo Bay Circle,$375,000

9030 Belvidere Dr.,$364,900

5230 Piemonte Ln.,$339,000

1256 Welford Ct.,$331,690

1252 Welford Ct.,$315,797

5238 Piemonte Ln.,$309,000

716 Morning Star Ct.,$294,900

854 Sand Binder Dr.,$289,900

728 Cabazon Dr.,$279,000

305 Casena St.,$250,000

725 Old Castle Loop,$242,500

4072 Alvina Way,$241,715

649 Old Castle Loop,$224,500

820 Cherry Bark Ct.,$219,999

280 Turning Pines Loop,$217,600

446 Blackberry Ln.,$199,900

812 Pembridge Ct.,$195,000

3030 Hollybrooke Dr.,$179,999

585 W Perry Rd.,$169,900

Condo/Townhouse

5946 Lazio Ct.,$249,900

6000 Windsor Green Way,$124,900

561 White River Dr.,$107,500

4541 Girvan Dr.,$99,900

488 River Oaks Dr.,$93,500

3689 Clay Pond Village Ln.,$75,900

493 White River Dr.,$75,000

472 River Oaks Blvd.,$64,900

755 Burcale Rd.,$57,500

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

805 Townsend Rd.,$585,000

2812 Ships Wheel Dr.,$499,000

2609 Marsh Glen Dr.,$410,000

5051 White Iris Dr.,$405,090

5228 Sea Coral Way,$399,995

1613 James Island Ave.,$379,000

1012 Anne St.,$292,999

209 33rd Ave. N,$259,900

1413 Cane St.,$250,000

3508 Club Course Dr.,$239,900

707 S 33rd Ave. N,$212,000

4510 Hedrick St.,$209,900

611 34th Ave. S,$139,900

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd.,$479,999

100 North Beach Blvd.,$419,500

4801 Harbor Point Dr.,$325,000

6244 Catalina Dr.,$319,900

201 S Ocean Blvd.,$312,900

2507 S Ocean Blvd.,$274,000

805 S Ocean Blvd.,$254,900

2180 Waterview Dr.,$238,900

4619 S Ocean Blvd.,$224,900

601 Hillside Dr. N,$215,000

2241 Waterview Dr.,$212,000

613 S Ocean Blvd.,$179,000

3601 N Ocean Blvd.,$149,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr.,$139,900

6253 Catalina Dr.,$139,900

5801 Oyster Catcher Dr.,$137,750

1221 Tidewater Dr.,$135,000

4305 S Ocean Blvd.,$129,900

1607 S Ocean Blvd.,$119,900

6253 Catalina Dr.,$109,900

211 Landing Rd.,$84,500

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

126 Brace Dr.,$850,000

92 High Hammock Way,$798,950

73 Heather Dr.,$625,000

73 Hunters Oak Dr.,$580,000

275 Old Pointe Rd.,$450,000

442 Camden Circle,$339,000

119 Clancurry Pl,$308,000

Condo/Townhouse

741 Retreat Beach Circle,$479,900

106 Landing Rd.,$337,500

14-B Lakeside Dr.,$312,500

14300 Ocean Hwy.,$239,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

9523 Sinbad Ln.,$36,500

Home

3745 Kingsley Dr.,$387,000

614 Poe Creek Way,$303,970

1079 Folly Rd.,$224,900

305 Brandy Mill Blvd.,$219,900

123 Fountain Pointe Ln.,$178,000

426 Saint Charles Circle,$174,900

309 Rylan Jacob Pl.,$155,554

6559 Carolina Wren Crescent,$139,900

141 Point Break Dr.,$135,900

634 Tall Oaks Ln.,$119,900

4769 Cottonwood Dr.,$53,000

Condo/Townhouse

1586 Palmina Loop,$176,800

101 Ella Kinley Circle,$149,500

133 Olde Towne Way,$149,000

6803 Creekwatch Rd.,$69,500

1132-C White Tree Ln.,$58,000

