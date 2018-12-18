Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Nov. 4-Nov. 10
Calabash, N.C. 28467
Home
580 Boundary Line Dr. NW,$169,900
943 Forest Point Dr.,$339,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468
Home
840 SW Sandpiper Bay Dr.,$239,777
610 Triangle Ct. SW,$239,000
Shallotte, N.C. 28470
Condo/Townhouse
4910 Bridger Rd.,$89,990
Georgetown 29440
Land
2105 Lincoln St.,$300,000
Home
405 Sassanqua Dr.,$199,900
137 Robert Conway Ct.,$164,000
2621 Beaty St.,$158,000
1330 Jackson Village Rd.,$40,000
Aynor 29511
Land
TBD Prosser Shortcut Rd.,$89,000
Home
1385 Highway 319,$319,900
Conway 29526
Land
3047 Highway 90,$69,900
Home
194 Barons Bluff Dr.,$303,275
412 Hillsborough Dr.,$250,380
1013 Glenlevit Ln.,$242,541
4025 Ridgewood Dr.,$235,050
201 Barons Bluff Dr.,$225,600
505 Turn Bridge Ln.,$212,567
402 Hillsborough Dr.,$211,484
613 Mcclain Farm Ct.,$209,900
247 Royals Circle,$182,900
6043 Palisade Ct.,$179,500
1039 Julia Ct.,$169,000
7150 Old Reaves Ferry Rd.,$165,000
Condo/Townhouse
1135 Fairway Ln.,$143,000
Commercial
1706 Mill Pond Rd.,$900
Conway 29527
Home
3089 Holly Loop,$181,378
2056 Sawyer St.,$179,999
1313 Blackwood Dr.,$178,900
247 Oak Landing Dr.,$169,159
1309 Leatherman Rd.,$154,500
8900 Pee Dee Hwy.,$139,900
2533 Romantica Dr.,$130,100
2028 Pitch Landing Rd.,$109,900
4661 Quiet Ave.,$46,000
1912 Racepath Ave.,$40,000
Aynor 29544
Home
332 Millbrook Circle,$164,900
Little River 29566
Home
219 Switchgrass Loop,$292,194
3231 Hermitage Dr.,$249,900
176 Woodlyn Ave.,$244,900
821 Cypress Way,$233,990
460 Enderby Way,$229,900
3710 Livingston Circle,$180,990
111 Fincham Dr.,$179,900
404 Cordgrass Ln.,$163,000
Condo/Townhouse
4231 Hibiscus Dr.,$114,900
4454 Little River Inn Ln.,$89,000
4350 Spa Dr.,$69,900
4262 Pinehurst Circle,$69,900
Longs 29568
Home
965 Bear Lake Dr.,$400,000
934 Clover Ct.,$399,900
970 Cat Briar Ct.,$279,900
1909 Pine Cone Ln.,$249,900
231 Shellbank Dr.,$180,000
604 Burnt Ash Dr.,$164,960
116 Crown Meadows Dr.,$147,900
Condo/Townhouse
655 Ashley Manor Dr.,$180,000
Loris 29569
Land
1700 Highway 45,$119,900
Home
473 Cotton Grass Dr.,$172,400
157 Lions Paw Ct.,$152,499
347 Bright Leaf Rd.,$114,900
2908 Sunset St.,$112,500
3500 Carter Rd.,$77,500
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9507 Lake Dr.,$500,000
6503 N Ocean Blvd.,$499,900
7732 Monarch Dr.,$419,900
6370 Torino Lane,$410,224
3 Martinique Dr.,$289,999
6868 De Lago Ct.,$248,400
Condo/Townhouse
130 Vista Del Mar Ln.,$950,000
301 Myrtlewood Ct.,$224,900
201 74th Ave. N,$187,900
201 74th Ave. N,$185,000
9540 Shore Dr.,$165,900
158 Seawatch Dr.,$129,900
9739 Leyland Dr.,$120,000
6804 N Ocean Blvd.,$105,000
201 N Ocean Blvd. N,$104,900
7100 N Ocean Blvd.,$99,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Land
712 N Dogwood Dr.,$159,900
Home
628 N 1st Ave. N,$429,900
1580 Gibson Dr.,$294,900
813 Atlantic Commons Dr.,$290,040
219 Ocean Commons Dr.,$279,515
815 Atlantic Commons Dr.,$270,000
209 Ocean Commons Dr.,$249,030
1725 Bay Tree Ln.,$224,900
1721 Brandenberry Dr.,$222,000
2003 Bittern Dr.,$199,000
133 Dusty Trail Ln.,$175,000
6001-1650 S Kings Hwy.,$89,900
6001-1144 South Kings Hwy.,$89,900
Condo/Townhouse
1949-D Bentgrass Dr.,$112,900
1833 Crooked Pine Dr.,$99,500
5905 S Kings Hwy.,$98,400
5905 S Kings Hwy.,$64,000
Commercial
589 Sandy Ln.,$1,200
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Land
545 Rainbow Dr.,$130,000
Home
680 Elmwood Circle,$369,784
69 Mottled Ln.,$362,000
713 Cherry Blossom Ln.,$292,490
535 Chanted Dr.,$292,007
289 Splendor Circle,$289,554
4473 Fringetree Dr.,$274,900
5006 S First St.,$259,000
801 Planters Trace,$239,000
9447 Old Palmetto Rd.,$154,900
973 S Waccamaw Dr.,$925,000
Condo/Townhouse
828 Sail Ln.,$164,000
703 Shearwater Ct.,$155,000
147 E Chenoa Dr.,$125,000
50 Turning Stone Blvd.,$116,500
1601 S Waccamaw Dr.,$529,900
1310 N Waccamaw Dr.,$349,900
624 N Waccamaw Dr.,$264,900
1012 N Waccamaw Dr.,$159,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Home
1477 Parish Way,$385,000
1516 Parish Way,$345,990
1547 Parish Way,$315,800
2632 Goldfinch Dr.,$296,185
1831 C High St.,$249,000
2688 Ophelia Way,$236,630
3505 Ketch Ct.,$195,000
3555 Shipyard Rd.,$174,900
119 Whitehaven Ct.,$115,000
8 Foxcroft Ln.,$94,900
Condo/Townhouse
730-B Farrow Pkwy.,$268,978
730-C Farrow Pkwy.,$263,145
730-E Farrow Pkwy.,$258,920
5511 N Ocean Blvd.,$234,900
1904 Cassandra Ln.,$205,900
4887 Magnolia Point Ln.,$185,000
4869 Luster Leaf Circle,$180,000
4823 Orchid Way,$179,000
624 Bonaventure Dr.,$159,900
3693 Cypress Circle,$159,700
4829 Luster Leaf Circle,$144,899
4829 Luster Leaf Circle,$139,900
1708 North Ocean Blvd.,$89,900
1207 Erin Way,$76,000
1501 S Ocean Blvd.,$61,900
1501 S Ocean Blvd.,$54,500
Commercial
4603 Oleander Dr.,$129,900
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
9731 Bellasera Circle,$425,000
8861 Palencia Ct.,$129,500
584 Cottage Oaks Circle,$45,000
756 Crystal Water Way,$41,900
Home
1002 Bluff View Dr.,$524,900
869 Crystal Water Way,$449,900
585 Indigo Bay Circle,$375,000
9030 Belvidere Dr.,$364,900
5230 Piemonte Ln.,$339,000
1256 Welford Ct.,$331,690
1252 Welford Ct.,$315,797
5238 Piemonte Ln.,$309,000
716 Morning Star Ct.,$294,900
854 Sand Binder Dr.,$289,900
728 Cabazon Dr.,$279,000
305 Casena St.,$250,000
725 Old Castle Loop,$242,500
4072 Alvina Way,$241,715
649 Old Castle Loop,$224,500
820 Cherry Bark Ct.,$219,999
280 Turning Pines Loop,$217,600
446 Blackberry Ln.,$199,900
812 Pembridge Ct.,$195,000
3030 Hollybrooke Dr.,$179,999
585 W Perry Rd.,$169,900
Condo/Townhouse
5946 Lazio Ct.,$249,900
6000 Windsor Green Way,$124,900
561 White River Dr.,$107,500
4541 Girvan Dr.,$99,900
488 River Oaks Dr.,$93,500
3689 Clay Pond Village Ln.,$75,900
493 White River Dr.,$75,000
472 River Oaks Blvd.,$64,900
755 Burcale Rd.,$57,500
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Home
805 Townsend Rd.,$585,000
2812 Ships Wheel Dr.,$499,000
2609 Marsh Glen Dr.,$410,000
5051 White Iris Dr.,$405,090
5228 Sea Coral Way,$399,995
1613 James Island Ave.,$379,000
1012 Anne St.,$292,999
209 33rd Ave. N,$259,900
1413 Cane St.,$250,000
3508 Club Course Dr.,$239,900
707 S 33rd Ave. N,$212,000
4510 Hedrick St.,$209,900
611 34th Ave. S,$139,900
Condo/Townhouse
603 S Ocean Blvd.,$479,999
100 North Beach Blvd.,$419,500
4801 Harbor Point Dr.,$325,000
6244 Catalina Dr.,$319,900
201 S Ocean Blvd.,$312,900
2507 S Ocean Blvd.,$274,000
805 S Ocean Blvd.,$254,900
2180 Waterview Dr.,$238,900
4619 S Ocean Blvd.,$224,900
601 Hillside Dr. N,$215,000
2241 Waterview Dr.,$212,000
613 S Ocean Blvd.,$179,000
3601 N Ocean Blvd.,$149,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr.,$139,900
6253 Catalina Dr.,$139,900
5801 Oyster Catcher Dr.,$137,750
1221 Tidewater Dr.,$135,000
4305 S Ocean Blvd.,$129,900
1607 S Ocean Blvd.,$119,900
6253 Catalina Dr.,$109,900
211 Landing Rd.,$84,500
Pawleys Island 29585
Home
126 Brace Dr.,$850,000
92 High Hammock Way,$798,950
73 Heather Dr.,$625,000
73 Hunters Oak Dr.,$580,000
275 Old Pointe Rd.,$450,000
442 Camden Circle,$339,000
119 Clancurry Pl,$308,000
Condo/Townhouse
741 Retreat Beach Circle,$479,900
106 Landing Rd.,$337,500
14-B Lakeside Dr.,$312,500
14300 Ocean Hwy.,$239,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
9523 Sinbad Ln.,$36,500
Home
3745 Kingsley Dr.,$387,000
614 Poe Creek Way,$303,970
1079 Folly Rd.,$224,900
305 Brandy Mill Blvd.,$219,900
123 Fountain Pointe Ln.,$178,000
426 Saint Charles Circle,$174,900
309 Rylan Jacob Pl.,$155,554
6559 Carolina Wren Crescent,$139,900
141 Point Break Dr.,$135,900
634 Tall Oaks Ln.,$119,900
4769 Cottonwood Dr.,$53,000
Condo/Townhouse
1586 Palmina Loop,$176,800
101 Ella Kinley Circle,$149,500
133 Olde Towne Way,$149,000
6803 Creekwatch Rd.,$69,500
1132-C White Tree Ln.,$58,000
Comments