Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

December 02, 2018 03:15 PM

Oct. 21-27

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

125 Salisbury St., $385,000

Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

5 Buoy Ct., $209,900

5 Coffee Mill Creek Ln., $207,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

956 Wyndfall Dr. Sw, $214,900

Condo/Townhouse

806 Colony Pl., $119,900

Georgetown 29440

Home

19 Josie Way, $799,000

378 Pringle Ferry Rd., $270,999

236 Telfair Rd., $189,900

1916 Jasper St., $189,000

2510 Redwood St., $125,000

41 Retreat Ln., $100,000

208 N Alex Alford Dr., $38,115

Commercial

1027 Church St., $254,900

Aynor 29511

Home

4821 Deer Creek Rd., $221,000

357 Farmtrac Dr., $186,900

Conway 29526

Land

Lot 97 Serentiy Pl., $57,500

Tbd Bill Mack Blvd., $13,500

Home

1101 Whooping Crane Dr., $479,000

8261 Timber Ridge Rd., $394,000

2597 Long Avenue Ext., $309,990

1061 Wigeon Dr., $302,245

1213 White Fox Ct., $275,340

120 Olympus Ln., $236,526

126 Palm Terrace Loop, $224,990

105 Peninsula Ct., $209,900

1608 Mcdermott St., $163,300

7234 Highway 134, $149,900

524 Alton Rd., $139,900

3824 Stern Dr., $134,900

759 University Forest Circle, $112,000

1258 Parkhill Dr., $94,900

Condo/Townhouse

1174 Fairway Ln., $139,900

100-H Myrtle Greens Dr., $79,900

Conway 29527

Land

0 Hugo Rd., $18,900

Home

326 Macarthur Dr., $183,900

1301 Mandarin Dr., $181,859

3428 Merganser Dr., $181,160

3349 Merganser Dr., $172,675

344 Jasmine Dr., $172,500

1316 Mandarin Dr., $159,115

1305 Mandarin Dr., $156,505

1408 Blackwood Dr., $153,500

151 Springtide Dr., $147,900

1795 Heirloom Dr., $146,237

134 Springtide Dr., $142,715

1838 Heirloom Dr., $139,950

5042 Antioch Rd., $113,000

Condo/Townhouse

125 Country Manor Dr., $109,900

Commercial

1913 Highway 378, $1,000

Aynor 29544

Home

242 Penn Circle, $212,900

254 Penn Circle, $186,400

Little River 29566

Land

215 Swallow Tail Ct., $39,999

Home

186 Zostera Dr., $305,851

917 Witherbee Way, $249,890

4477 Mandi Ave., $215,000

851 Sultana Dr., $204,900

2480 Burning Tree Ln., $199,750

157 Bendick Ct., $194,990

4048 Sandtrap Ave., $179,000

513 Vallecrosia Ct., $154,900

692 Se Callant Dr., $152,990

3355 Tavernee Ct., $129,900

Condo/Townhouse

4210 Coquina Harbor Dr., $154,900

4445 Kingsport Rd., $94,500

4274 Pinehurst Circle, $78,900

Longs 29568

Home

417 San Benito Ct., $414,335

214 Shady Arbor Loop, $199,999

232 Cupola Dr., $187,660

451 Pine Needle Dr., $150,000

1336 Circle Bay Dr., $110,000

Condo/Townhouse

124 S Shore Blvd., $107,500

770 Charter Dr., $89,900

Loris 29569

Land

1000 Eagle Dr., $30,000

Home

322 Holly View Ln., $209,900

4321 Bellamy St., $162,000

1760 Highway 45, $124,900

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

7750 Monarch Dr., $564,900

725 Cameo Ct., $523,550

6336 Torino Lane, $377,990

932 Oak Ridge Pl., $298,000

Condo/Townhouse

200 76th Ave. N, $264,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd., $245,000

311 69th Ave. N, $209,900

202 74th Ave. N, $189,900

202 74th Ave. N, $174,990

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $149,900

9621 Shore Dr., $139,900

9501 Shore Dr., $132,500

501 Maison Dr., $129,900

9764-08 Leyland Dr., $124,900

312 69th Ave. N, $124,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $122,900

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $104,900

201 74th Ave N 74th Ave. N, $89,900

9621 Shore Dr., $89,500

6307 Wildwood Trail, $84,700

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $79,000

201 77th Ave. N, $78,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

156 Ocean Commons Dr., $249,990

1600 Broken Anchor Way, $199,900

515 Cypress Dr., $155,000

1401 Mcmaster Dr., $364,900

6001-1196 S Kings Hwy., $269,000

1324 Bermuda Ct., $185,000

6001-T9 S Kings Hwy., $74,900

Condo/Townhouse

213 N Seaside Dr., $265,000

617 S 13th Ave. S, $129,400

2070 Crossgate Blvd., $124,000

1490 Turkey Ridge Rd., $75,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $69,900

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

Tbd Creek Harbour Circle, $75,000

Home

646 Fernwood Dr., $497,500

70 Cascade Dr., $404,900

747 Elmwood Circle, $364,793

457 Waties Dr., $343,504

260 Splendor Circle, $324,891

412 Broadmoor Dr., $319,900

552 Chanted Dr., $305,000

6454 Somersby Dr., $299,700

1053 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $299,450

1203 Song Sparrow Ct., $247,500

342 Southern Breezes Circle, $234,900

1468 Medinah Ln., $229,900

9549 Sullivan Dr., $160,000

9464 Chicory Ln., $149,900

115 Yucca Ave., $376,900

719 N Waccamaw Dr., $324,900

Condo/Townhouse

724 Wilshire Ln., $134,000

7209 Sweetwater Blvd., $120,000

2498 Coastline Ct., $99,000

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $285,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

500 Dania Beach Dr., $192,900

Home

4801 N Ocean Blvd., $999,999

415 44th Ave. N, $444,500

6001 Trieste St., $425,465

1419 Saint Thomas Circle, $360,000

874 Berkshire Ave., $359,081

817 Johnson Ave., $353,572

2429 Goldfinch Dr., $342,105

1268 Prescott Circle, $319,990

2621 Goldfinch Dr., $309,105

1290 Harbour Towne Dr., $189,500

Condo/Townhouse

730-A Farrow Pkwy., $315,864

730-D Farrow Pkwy., $275,378

2000 N Ocean Blvd., $269,900

4865 Luster Leaf Circle, $179,900

4761 Wild Iris Dr., $135,000

2401 S Ocean Blvd., $119,500

2925 Carriage Row Ln., $115,000

4777 Wild Iris Dr., $113,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $94,900

2207 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $89,900

2300 N Ocean Blvd., $80,000

4707 Cobblestone Dr., $75,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

3864 Renee Dr., $319,000

Home

8565 Sorrento Circle, $639,000

634 Edgecreek Dr., $509,900

1034 Isle Of Palms Dr., $443,900

5308 Rosedew Way, $339,999

5121 Country Pine Dr., $328,874

2664 Scarecrow Way, $319,900

1048 Caprisia Loop, $312,700

974 Henry James Dr., $290,000

1278 Ficus Dr., $289,529

483 Morning Glory Ct., $285,000

7079 Woodsong Dr., $279,900

5452 Sunset Lake Ln., $275,000

296 Turning Pines Loop, $268,875

2308 Clandon Dr., $250,000

3417 Labrador Ct., $231,100

3601 Angel Ct., $231,000

533 Hammer Beck Dr., $220,000

330 Mckaylas Ct., $198,000

489 W Perry Rd., $179,900

104 Partridgeberry Rd., $154,900

257 Weyburn St., $139,900

Condo/Townhouse

785 Salerno Circle, $229,296

785 Salerno Circle, $228,000

105 Villa Mar Dr., $204,900

785 Salerno Circle, $202,300

797 Salerno Circle, $200,000

785 Salerno Circle, $195,750

280-C Connemara Dr., $175,000

2142 Longwood Lakes Dr., $159,900

442 Swanson Dr., $135,500

679 Riverwalk Dr., $134,975

2188 Longwood Lakes Dr., $134,900

4823 Innisbrook Ct., $118,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

1905 S Madison Dr., $130,000

1903 S Madison Dr., $130,000

703 19th Ave. S, $130,000

705 19th Ave. S, $130,000

608 23rd Ave. S, $129,900

Home

305 N 63rd Ave. N, $549,900

4725 Harmony Ln., $449,900

4804 Cantor Ct., $435,000

5108 White Iris Dr., $405,290

5120 White Iris Dr., $397,890

503 N 22nd Ave. N, $394,900

5109 White Iris Dr., $391,340

205c N 4th Ave. N, $315,000

409 35th Ave. N, $249,900

1125 Inlet View Dr., $246,500

4509 Heron St., $79,500

609 S 29th Ave. S, $160,000

4801 Harbor Point Dr., $499,999

1312-301 S Ocean Blvd., $499,900

1312-401 S Ocean Blvd., $499,900

6244 Catalina Dr., $268,800

2711 S Ocean Blvd., $249,900

1311 S Ocean Blvd., $229,900

6203 Catalina Dr., $222,900

300 Shorehaven Dr., $200,000

503 20th Ave. N, $200,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $199,850

601 Hillside Dr. N, $184,900

5600 N Ocean Blvd., $160,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $134,900

5750 Oyster Catcher Dr., $129,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $129,900

4201 N Ocean Blvd., $129,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $126,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $125,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Springs Ave., $140,000

Home

628 Springs Ave., $899,900

85 Dornoch Dr., $289,000

82 Parkside Dr., $269,990

76 Safe Harbor Ave., $235,000

Condo/Townhouse

371 S Dunes Dr., $495,000

108 Landing Rd., $350,000

229 Lumbee Circle, $339,900

235 Commerce Dr., $875

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 560 Muldrow Ct., $58,500

Home

1330 Beaufort Dr., $348,500

3406 Westminster Dr., $314,900

605 Poe Creek Way, $289,060

512 Heritage Point Dr., $258,999

210 Deer Trace Circle, $255,000

421 Accord St., $250,750

541 Affinity Dr., $226,000

188 Harmony Ln., $218,000

152 Southborough Ln., $199,919

484 Pennington Loop, $199,500

8231 Tartan Ln., $194,900

1162 Ganton Way, $177,760

233 Palmetto Glen Dr., $172,000

4231 Bradford Circle, $159,000

5041 Watergate Dr., $119,999

8406 Bloomwood Dr., $49,900

5962 Bear Ln., $34,900

Condo/Townhouse

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,900

1085 Dinger Dr., $149,630

117 Olde Towne Way, $128,999

1101 Dinger Dr., $123,284

1093 Dinger Dr., $121,064

6731 Blue Heron Blvd., $73,500

6734 Blue Heron Blvd., $65,000

1450 Saint George Ln., $52,900

Commercial

100 Lichen Ct., $510,000

6511-A Dick Pond Rd., $1,500

6511-B Dick Pond Rd., $1,500

