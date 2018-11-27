Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By
Up Next
The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
By

Real Estate News

Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

November 27, 2018 07:33 PM

Oct. 14-20

Holden Beach, N.C. 28462

Home

1219 Ocean Blvd., $845,000

Tabor City, N.C. 28463

Home

108 Forest Ave., $89,900

203 Mallard St., $80,000

Calabash, N.C. 28467

Home

2107 Saybrooke Ln., $240,000

360 Santee St., $204,900

696 Privit Ct., $199,000

Condo/Townhouse

290 Woodlands Way Nw, $124,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Home

414 1st St., $334,900

Condo/Townhouse

129 Crooked Gulley Circle, $214,900

Georgetown 29440

Land

602 Deer Run Ave., $38,000

Home

656 Garden Ave., $205,027

134 Jessamine Ave., $199,500

115 Timber Run Dr., $167,490

141 Oak Landing Trail, $151,990

149 Player St., $79,000

1496 Brick Chimney Rd., $49,900

1909 Legion St., $34,900

Condo/Townhouse

33 Kepton Ct., $135,000

Andrews 29510

Home

40 Hillcrest Dr., $129,900

Conway 29526

Land

179 Rivers Edge Dr., $30,995

175 Rivers Edge Dr., $30,995

Home

1100 Spoonbill Dr., $357,900

1835 Woodstork Dr., $338,000

1103 Wigeon Dr., $294,575

973 University Forest Dr., $285,000

287 Copperwood Loop, $244,610

104 Rialto Dr., $225,000

313 Brighton Ct., $213,805

461 Shaft Pl., $204,040

280 Copperwood Loop, $198,105

2858 Lees Landing Circle, $189,000

2061 Hawksmoor Dr., $182,500

612 Fieldwoods Dr., $179,000

771 Weston Dr., $173,130

2763 Sanctuary Blvd., $165,000

325 Basswood Ct., $159,500

1008 Hart St., $149,900

807 Esther Ct., $135,900

907 Tiffany Ln., $129,900

2744 Bonnie Ln., $124,900

2517 Reta St., $105,500

828 Riverbirch Dr., $54,000

Condo/Townhouse

1137 Fairway Ln., $172,900

1139 Fairway Ln., $143,000

Commercial

2121 Oak St., $149,900

1350 W Highway 501 Business, $1,050

Conway 29527

Land

495 Hallie Martin Rd., $22,900

Home

3246 Holly Loop, $200,000

3264 Holly Loop, $194,990

2473 Summerhaven Loop, $170,000

3238 Holly Loop, $165,000

161 Juniper Ridge Rd., $159,999

3267 Holly Loop, $154,990

1029 Augustus Dr., $154,900

1008 Merrybell Ln., $149,500

1787 Heirloom Dr., $125,950

5249 Krystal Ln., $108,900

Little River 29566

Land

2258 Big Landing Dr., $109,900

Home

384 Waterfall Circle, $299,999

1314 Reflectin Pond Dr., $299,035

172 Zostera Dr., $285,366

392 Palm Lakes Blvd., $275,990

817 Cypress Way, $249,990

404 Wood Forest Ct., $241,990

1372 Reflectin Pond Dr., $237,520

946 Witherbee Way, $232,927

833 Cypress Way, $229,990

664 Twinflower St., $227,000

521 Tourmaline Dr., $204,900

4331 Grande Harbour Blvd., $195,000

251 Sienna Dr., $188,900

1258 Camlet Ln., $179,900

696 Ne Callant Dr., $164,990

330 Nature Trail, $159,000

348 Nature Trail, $154,999

3233 Lyndon Dr., $134,900

184 Cypress Ln., $104,900

4047 Sandtrap Ave., $84,900

Condo/Townhouse

4396 Baldwin Ave., $239,900

4225 Coquina Harbor Dr., $134,900

4648 Greenbriar Dr., $119,500

951 Plantation Dr., $99,900

4242 Pinehurst Circle, $88,900

4345 Spa Dr., $69,900

4350 Baker St., $49,000

Longs 29568

Land

2256 Seaford Dr., $59,999

Home

344 Sun Colony Blvd., $232,074

202 Palmetto Green Dr., $227,900

658 Lantern Ct., $222,500

1830 Fairwinds Dr., $215,015

324 Sun Colony Blvd., $192,700

2509 Brick Dr., $189,000

1436 Virginia Pine Dr., $185,000

512 Truitt Dr., $159,900

Condo/Townhouse

246 Sun Colony Blvd., $79,800

Loris 29569

Land

Tbd Cane Branch Rd., $53,000

Home

356 Carolina Dr., $199,900

672 Timber Creek Dr., $150,990

1150 Cbi Rd., $149,950

11104 W Highway 19, $99,999

260 Mcnab Shortcut Rd., $35,200

Commercial

4549 Main St., $90,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

767 Cipriana Dr., $639,900

6104 Trieste St., $425,365

6417 Cascata Dr., $416,565

6347 Cascata Dr., $387,590

6333 Torino Lane, $351,740

812 66th Ave. N, $224,000

815 Heather Dr., $174,999

Condo/Townhouse

9547 Edgerton Dr., $499,999

7401 North Ocean Blvd., $375,900

9650 Shore Dr., $369,000

7200 N Ocean Blvd., $235,000

340 Lands End Blvd., $198,900

311 N 69th Ave. N, $139,000

9621 Shore Dr., $138,900

9501 Shore Dr., $137,000

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

19 South Beach Dr., $579,900

10 N Ocean Blvd., $449,900

944 Abernathy Place, $314,900

611 Hickman St., $314,750

912 Abernathy Place, $284,900

169 Ocean Commons Dr., $241,990

1396 Southwood Dr., $238,500

1493 Westferry Crossing, $229,900

2111 Deerfield Ave., $214,500

1105 Links Rd., $549,900

1705 N Highgrove Ct., $519,500

1931 Deerfield Ave., $299,900

6001 S Kings Hwy., $79,900

6001 S Kings Highway, $47,500

Condo/Townhouse

1931 Bent Grass Dr., $129,000

2263 Andover Dr., $87,500

700 Deer Creek Deer Creek Rd., $86,000

1881 Colony Dr., $72,900

1356 Glenns Bay Rd., $69,900

5905 S Kings Hwy., $135,000

1880 Colony Dr., $92,900

1421 Turkey Ridge Rd., $85,000

5905 S Kings Hwy., $78,900

Commercial

2274 Glenns Bay Rd., $1,300

5107 N Kings Hwy., $1,400

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

1536 Will-Go Ave., $59,900

541 Seabreeze Dr., $119,900

Home

4505 Carriage Run Dr., $470,900

606 Ivey Ridge Ct., $399,985

818 Riven Oak Dr., $369,000

44 Saltwind Loop, $329,900

912 Refuge Way, $299,900

4469 Fringetree Dr., $279,900

815 Mount Gilead Place Dr., $259,900

514 Tamarindo Ct., $239,900

81 Purple Martin Dr., $189,900

1408 Pelican Ct., $183,900

284 Stone Throw Dr., $159,900

798 Finley Circle, $129,900

Condo/Townhouse

1620 N Waccamaw Dr., $383,000

527 Botany Loop, $259,900

153 Stonegate Blvd., $255,900

113 Stonegate Blvd., $229,000

1000 Ray Costin Way, $199,900

613 Sunnyside Dr., $150,000

195 Madrid Dr., $131,500

4319 Lotus Ct., $122,500

4322 Lotus Ct., $119,000

903 N Waccamaw Dr., $149,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

7880 Highway 544, $205,000

Home

4901 N Ocean Blvd., $769,500

5326 Ocean Village Dr., $640,206

6075 Trieste St., $562,790

1959 Cresswind Blvd., $460,965

1662 Claremont Ct., $429,592

2520 Kruzel St., $384,900

722 Curtis Brown Ln., $377,000

946 Hendrick Ave., $365,643

883 Berkshire Ave., $325,539

2692 Goldfinch Dr., $294,575

2657 Goldfinch Dr., $273,990

2921 Midiron Ct., $264,500

2785 Zenith Way, $247,475

2656 Ophelia Way, $211,160

1418 Shoreline Dr., $199,999

4115 Little River Rd., $164,900

1122 Scott Dr., $135,900

814 Rogers Dr., $108,000

465 Freedom Circle, $89,900

2717 Gemini Dr., $64,900

Condo/Townhouse

14 Thunder Ct., $775,000

613 37th Ave. N, $450,000

1018 Cherokee St., $439,000

790a Howard Ave., $279,900

107 S Ocean Blvd., $269,000

2511 S Ocean Blvd., $239,900

2500 N Ocean Blvd., $200,000

2007 S Ocean Blvd., $199,900

579 Mockingbird Ave., $159,900

3853 Masters Ct., $149,990

1605 S Ocean Blvd., $138,000

4643 Wild Iris Dr., $124,900

2311 S Ocean Blvd., $114,500

206 Broadway St., $104,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $97,000

504 N Not Specified, $83,000

2701 N Ocean Blvd., $78,000

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $74,900

1207 S Ocean Blvd., $65,900

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

3021 Holly Berry Ct., $207,900

Lot 850 Waterbridge Blvd., $99,880

2032 Hideaway Point, $86,000

208 Sago Palm Dr., $64,900

4458 Tralee Pl., $46,900

Home

721 Oxbow Dr., $539,000

610 Indigo Bay Circle, $445,000

6212 Chadderton Circle, $431,520

1260 Welford Ct., $390,375

217 Deep Blue Dr., $374,900

5020 Sandlewood Dr., $339,017

5433 Sunset Lake Ln., $335,000

130 Grand Palm Ct., $284,900

470 Pomo Dr., $279,000

717 Dove Haven Ln., $269,998

309 Casena St., $265,900

240 Turning Pines Loop, $260,685

252 Turning Pines Loop, $252,320

269 Harbison Circle, $250,295

1698 Palmetto Palm Dr., $233,120

5437 Sunset Lake Ln., $223,000

176 Ooneecan Ct., $200,000

3866 Deer Run Dr., $199,999

3630 Farmington Pl., $189,900

509 Bagley Dr., $189,900

117 Bellgrove Dr., $162,000

4234 Summitt Trail, $154,900

Condo/Townhouse

784 Salerno Circle, $226,000

1286 Harvester Circle, $163,900

1228 Shoebridge Dr., $139,900

470 Swanson Dr., $134,000

405 Swanson Dr., $125,000

5040 Windsor Green Way, $117,000

1241 Shoebridge Dr., $112,900

101 Fountain Pointe Ln., $100,000

4818 Innisbrook Ct., $99,900

3698 Claypond Village Ln., $69,000

Commercial

4036 River Oaks Dr., $18

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Tbd N N. Myrtle Point Blvd., $225,000

Home

412 Ocean Pointe Ct., $500,000

400 7th Ave. S, $439,900

331 47th Ave. N, $405,000

443 S 7th Ave., $399,900

5113 White Iris Dr., $397,451

2300 Tidewatch Way, $393,900

5116 White Iris Dr., $391,190

1508 Cottage Cove Circle, $349,000

612 2nd Ave. S, $329,900

3905 Club Course Dr., $325,000

406 34th Ave. N, $274,977

901 Mandy Pl., $210,000

Condo/Townhouse

603 S Ocean Blvd., $519,900

201 S Ocean Blvd., $375,000

6244 Catalina Dr., $370,000

4103 N Ocean Blvd., $309,900

523 S Ocean Blvd., $299,900

805 S Ocean Blvd., $258,900

6309 N Ocean Blvd., $249,900

2241 Waterview Dr., $244,900

2180 Waterview Dr., $234,990

2180 Waterview Dr., $229,900

4800 S Ocean Blvd., $229,500

2241 Waterview Dr., $179,800

1501 S Ocean Blvd., $162,000

6253 Catalina Dr., $135,000

405 21st Ave. S, $129,900

1100 Possum Trot Rd., $120,000

4314 S Ocean Blvd., $110,000

1501 South Ocean Blvd., $97,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Home

79 Berkshire Loop, $474,000

388 Masters Dr., $400,000

59 Shore Rush Dr., $369,900

512 Springfield Rd., $343,500

395 Camden Circle, $309,900

Condo/Townhouse

135 S Dunes Dr., $875,000

85 Twelve Oaks Dr., $215,000

390 Pinehurst Ln., $209,000

49 Pond View Dr., $176,000

23 Pinehurst Ln., $123,000

94 Egret Run Ln., $92,500

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

3004 New Castle Loop, $74,900

159 Prather Park Dr., $54,900

Home

373 Cardita Loop, $312,620

312 Crossing Ct., $309,400

209 Copper Leaf Dr., $298,820

5300 Shorthorn Way, $279,900

322 Cardita Loop, $269,571

377 Cardita Loop, $268,952

381 Cardita Loop, $267,561

2033 Chadbury Ln., $229,900

190 Sea Turtle Dr., $214,900

5077 Capulet Circle, $214,900

2738 Canvasback Trail, $209,900

524 Calypso Dr., $199,999

389 Winslow Ave., $189,900

131 Osprey Cove Loop, $179,900

149 Belmonte Dr., $176,460

8260 Tartan Ln., $170,000

153 Belmonte Dr., $169,950

2011 Chadbury Ln., $169,200

749 Tall Oaks Ct., $145,000

6621 Royal Pine Dr., $143,500

5730 Dogwood Circle, $105,000

Condo/Townhouse

1558 Palmina Loop, $189,000

90 Ella Kinley Circle, $169,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $161,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $153,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,900

1105 Dinger Dr., $150,505

1089 Dinger Dr., $148,958

1097 Dinger Dr., $142,720

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $141,900

3931 Gladiola Ct., $112,599

Commercial

3981 Socastee Blvd., $279,000

  Comments  