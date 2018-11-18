Here’s what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

Oct. 7-13
Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462
Home
668 N Seascape Blvd. Sw, $395,000
129 Sanford St., $549,000
Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467
Land
1441 N Middleton Dr. Nw, $25,000
8811 Rutherford Dr. Nw, $14,900
Home
6 Canal Way Ct., $229,900
235 Furrow Ln., $212,000
847 Bogie Ln., $179,900
33 Swamp Fox Dr., $175,000
768 Pickering Dr., $217,900
361 Pinefield Ct., $134,900
Sunset Beach, N.C. 28568
Home
158 New Haven Ct., $249,800
Condo/Townhouse
219 Clubhouse Rd., $145,000
Georgetown 29440
Land
28 Madison Dr., $14,900
Home
123 Pinckney Rd., $675,000
1204 Landgrave St., $249,900
1744 Montford Dr., $179,900
1912 Cherry St., $110,000
2920 Mary Hines Ln., $74,500
1702 Duke St., $73,500
202 Wood St., $69,900
6272 Rose Hill Rd., $58,200
Condo/Townhouse
95 Finch Dr., $149,900
40 Bamboo Loop, $89,000
Commercial
2501 N Fraser St., $299,000
Aynor 29511
Land
3040 Poplar Church Rd., $179,900
Home
1116 Maple St., $125,000
Conway 29526
Land
Tbd Not Specified, $188,000
2184 Eastwood Dr., $59,900
3995 Highway 813, $59,900
Lot 14 Timber Ridge Rd., $55,000
1265 Woodstork Dr., $52,500
Home
128 Dragonwings Way, $589,900
1117 Spoonbill Dr., $330,850
169 Astoria Park Loop, $287,270
460 Shaft Pl., $256,588
313 Adoniram Dr., $246,900
1415 Forest View Rd., $225,000
577 Sand Ridge Rd., $205,000
1604 Goswick Ct., $189,900
741 Weston Dr., $185,595
209 White Water Loop, $174,900
713 Adeline Ct., $168,900
152 Regency Dr., $159,000
178 Ecum Secum Pl., $158,000
277 Walden Lake Rd., $129,900
1211 Parkhill Dr., $105,000
715 Raintree Ln., $105,000
3032 Denine Dr., $99,000
3896 Mayfield Dr., $79,900
1117 Cox Ferry Rd., $72,000
Condo/Townhouse
1003 Tee Shot Dr., $146,000
310 Kiskadee Loop, $129,900
304 Kiskadee Loop, $79,900
3555 Highway 544, $52,500
Conway 29527
Home
1325 Blackwood Dr., $218,465
1916 Winburn St., $214,000
7355 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $180,000
560 Fox Chase Dr., $169,900
3352 Merganser Dr., $162,897
Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544
Land
Lot 7a Happy Ln., $28,000
Tbd Horse Pen Bay Rd., $52,000
Home
152 Penn Circle, $249,900
1004 Happy Ln., $195,000
Little River 29566
Home
3645 Cedar Creek Run, $309,900
1318 Reflectin Pond Dr., $296,280
533 Flowering Branch Ave., $290,170
118 Pier Point Dr., $288,500
815 Yauhannah Dr., $287,499
416 Palm Lakes Blvd., $284,990
386 Flowering Branch Ave., $283,900
2547 Lake Vista Dr., $269,900
181 Zostera Dr., $259,900
3525 Park Pointe Ave., $258,225
4114 Friendfield Trace, $237,900
524 Mattamushkeet Dr., $215,000
783 Callant Dr., $209,900
815 Sultana Dr., $189,900
114 Retreat Pl., $149,900
1930 N Twisted Oaks Dr., $139,900
74 Channing Dr., $115,000
3439 N Point Blvd., $114,900
2180 Marion Circle, $99,900
Condo/Townhouse
4621 Lightkeepers Way, $187,500
4435/4437 Lakeside Dr., $149,900
1415 Baldwin Ct., $148,900
4141 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900
3700 Golf Colony Ln., $99,850
4167 Mica Ave., $89,900
3700 Golf Colony Dr., $87,000
4446 Little River Inn Ln., $74,000
1025 Plantation Dr., $49,900
Longs 29568
Home
1813 Thoms Creek Court, $314,798
538 Mossbank Loop, $190,140
243 Junco Circle, $185,000
817 Trey Ct., $179,900
611 Charter Dr., $173,500
233 Cupola Dr., $169,695
2204 Meadowood Ln., $164,900
332 Blue Rock Dr., $154,900
392 Charter Dr., $145,000
198 Cupola Dr., $139,900
687 Trap Shooter Circle, $126,490
408 Charter Dr., $124,750
Condo/Townhouse
714 Foxtail Dr., $245,000
288 Stonewall Circle, $179,900
505 Shellbank Dr., $162,500
Loris 29569
Land
T.B.D. Main St., $37,000
Home
3231 Highway 777, $239,900
428 Old Todd Ferry Rd., $181,900
4521 Graham St., $153,900
549 Timber Creek Dr., $150,990
115 Blue Pride Dr., $129,500
1167 Blue Bird Rd., $100,000
Myrtle Beach 29572
Home
9507 Lake Dr., $679,999
6398 Cascata Dr., $480,074
6089 Trieste St., $472,440
7770 Monarch Dr., $469,900
7616 Parkwood Dr., $279,900
6789 Remo Ct., $277,800
Condo/Townhouse
9994 Beach Club Dr., $349,900
9840 Queensway Blvd., $344,000
129 Hartland Dr., $295,000
115-4 Gully Branch Ln., $235,000
161 Sea Watch Dr., $196,500
9400 Shore Dr., $179,900
9581 Shore Dr., $165,900
307 70th Ave. N, $149,900
9400 Shore Dr., $145,000
1100 Commons Blvd., $138,000
351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $122,000
161 Seawatch Dr., $117,500
210 75th Ave. N, $69,900
6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,900
Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575
Home
319 S Dogwood Dr., $419,000
941 Abernathy Place, $299,000
288 Kessinger Dr., $279,900
259 Melody Gardens Dr., $262,000
1582 Crooked Pine Dr., $249,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $180,000
6001 S Kings Hwy., $179,900
1435 Seahouse Ct., $164,900
1644 Ursa Minor Dr., $81,500
2717 Leo Dr., $39,700
Condo/Townhouse
2187-A Clearwater Dr., $125,000
1101 N Not Specified, $79,900
500 Fairway Village Dr., $53,500
101 Pipers Ln., $159,000
5905 South Kings Hwy., $137,700
Commercial
510-F Sandy Ln., $625
Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576
Home
4701 Harness Ln., $439,500
825 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $411,921
1025 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $391,140
5059 West Creek Dr., $374,000
576 Grand Cypress Way, $349,900
4417 Paddock Run Dr., $339,900
1416 Winterfield Ct., $324,900
335 Scottsdale Ct., $318,327
173 Seville Dr., $259,900
973 Refuge Way, $259,900
1492 Canterbury Ct., $245,000
177 Heron Lake Ct., $242,585
121 Heron Lake Ct., $242,157
253 Southern Breezes Circle, $239,900
702 Courtney Ct., $198,900
151 Hawks Nest Circle, $125,000
Condo/Townhouse
72 Oyster Bay Dr., $315,000
529 Botany Loop, $262,900
152 E Parmelee Dr., $255,000
16 Shady Oak Ln., $247,000
740-E Pickering Dr., $214,000
1000 Ray Costin Dr., $189,900
109c Knightbury Ct., $174,900
759a Painted Bunting Dr., $169,000
721 Painted Bunting Dr., $159,900
630 Sailbrooke Ct., $114,900
Myrtle Beach 29577
Land
Tbd Lamplighter Rd., $219,000
403 N 3rd Ave. N, $85,000
Home
411 32nd Ave. N, $599,900
1584 Brookgreen Dr., $549,000
5361 Ocean Village Dr., $459,906
962 Hendrick Ave., $347,960
977 William Curry Alley, $333,501
1636 Parish Way, $307,990
2072 Heritage Loop, $299,990
2368 Goldfinch Dr., $294,575
1291 Harbor Alley, $230,000
Condo/Townhouse
7100 N Ocean Blvd., $334,900
3000 N Ocean Blvd., $316,900
750 Howard Ave., $299,900
4386 Willoughby Ln., $225,900
400 20th Ave. N, $189,900
3556 Alexandria Ave., $184,000
4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $174,900
5308 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000
1028 Palisade Circle, $146,000
5523 N Ocean Blvd., $144,900
4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $139,800
5523 Ocean Blvd. N, $134,000
5523 Ocean Blvd. N, $133,000
1905 S Ocean Blvd., $127,900
830 44th Ave. N, $94,900
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $85,900
4703 Wild Iris Dr., $75,000
2310 N Ocean Blvd., $74,900
3015 Old Bryan Dr., $69,000
2005 Greens Blvd., $44,900
Commercial
3550 Northgate Rd., $17,190
Myrtle Beach 29579
Land
Lot 375 Wacobee Dr., $250,000
Lot 572 Legare Pl., $69,500
Parcel A Bella Vita Circle, $58,000
Lot 263 Ph11 West Isle Of Palms Ave., $48,900
Home
8645 Bella Vista Circle, $767,500
311 Shoreward Dr., $549,000
9193 Abingdon Dr., $529,000
819 Celene Ct., $525,000
1038 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $456,900
1272 Welford Ct., $382,390
1248 Welford Ct., $358,315
604 Carsten Ct., $350,000
7049 Swansong Circle, $335,457
7991 Swansong Circle, $333,501
3681 White Wing Circle, $309,900
932 Henry James Dr., $294,400
7987 Swansong Circle, $291,704
3564 Battery Way Ct., $284,695
551 Tuckahoe Rd., $281,500
1329 Cascarilla Ct., $279,900
4032 Alvina Way, $276,440
5408 Merrywind Cr., $270,068
4028 Alvina Way, $260,750
202 Alyssum Ct., $249,500
5109 Morning Frost Pl., $242,900
4024 Alvina Way, $240,890
621 Needlerush Ct., $225,000
113 Rocko Dr., $219,900
344 Stafford Dr., $199,000
4613 Hidden Creek Ln., $199,000
242 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $199,000
330 Red Fox Circle, $189,900
1113 Stoney Falls Blvd., $175,000
2006 Laurel Oak Ct., $164,900
3862 Woodchuck Rd., $144,900
Condo/Townhouse
253 Castle Dr., $179,900
296 Connemara Dr., $168,900
1533 Lanterns Rest Rd., $164,900
1176 Harvester Circle, $159,000
4499 Girvan Dr., $145,900
4819 Innisbrook Ct., $125,000
4819 Innisbrook Ct., $99,000
3676 Claypond Village Dr., $74,800
755 Burcale Rd., $69,999
801 Burcale Rd., $44,900
North Myrtle Beach 29582
Land
Lot 3 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900
Lot 75 James Island Ave., $44,900
Home
204 N 10th Ave. N, $939,000
5410 Via Verde Dr., $459,000
2318 Via Palma Dr., $449,000
1507 Seabrook Plantation Way, $434,530
5100 White Iris Dr., $379,240
303 54th Ave. N, $374,900
5110 Weatherwood Dr., $309,900
2333 Hill St., $279,000
609 S 15th Ave. S, $239,900
2402 Hillside Dr. S, $234,900
717 41st Ave. S, $229,900
502 16th Ave. S, $215,000
1902 Edge Dr., $190,000
2422 Little River Neck Rd., $95,800
4513 Pelican St., $65,000
300 44th Ave. N, $329,000
Condo/Townhouse
2180 Waterview Dr., $499,900
1625 S Ocean Blvd., $367,000
1819 N Ocean Blvd., $319,900
1321 S Ocean Blvd., $314,000
2151 Bridge View Ct., $309,900
502 S 48th Ave. S, $259,900
3607 S Ocean Blvd. S, $249,900
400 S 37th Ave. S, $249,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $219,000
5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $199,995
2241 Waterview Dr., $184,900
4604 N Ocean Blvd., $182,900
1801 N Ocean Blvd., $179,999
1401 Lighthouse Dr., $169,900
220 Landing Rd., $163,500
201 N Hillside Dr. N, $159,900
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $132,000
5825 Catalina Dr., $130,000
2701 S Ocean Blvd., $117,900
3601 N Ocean Blvd., $117,900
2801 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900
Pawleys Island 29585
Land
52 Cayman Loop, $250,000
Home
206 Harbourreef Dr., $399,900
66 Sandwedge Loop, $334,900
181 Moss Dale Ln., $189,900
Condo/Townhouse
227 Heron Marsh Dr., $345,000
120-4 Weehawka Way, $165,000
45 Pawleys Place Dr., $156,000
Myrtle Beach 29588
Land
Lot 18 Reindeer Moss Ct., $98,000
Home
4960 Oat Fields Drive, $349,900
91 Black River Rd., $339,900
202 Copper Leaf Dr., $280,496
1956 La Playa Dr., $277,295
262 Harbison Circle, $276,955
369 Cardita Loop, $266,235
535 Shea Loop, $265,900
8409 Tartan Ln., $254,900
736 Devon Estate Ave., $247,000
307 Burchwood Ln., $229,990
304 Worthington Circle, $229,950
3862 Camden Dr., $218,500
621 Hatteras River Rd., $205,000
392 Winslow Ave., $199,999
1162 Great Lakes Circle, $199,900
188 Avondale Dr., $196,900
296 Archdale St., $193,500
311 Sherrybrook Dr., $189,900
702 Luttie Rd., $174,900
184 Fountain Pointe Ln., $174,000
443 Plover Ln., $164,900
9447 Leeds Circle, $149,000
6434 Sweet Gum Trail, $144,999
6620 West Sweetbriar Ln., $140,500
Condo/Townhouse
204 C Machrie Loop, $203,990
1553 Palmina Loop, $198,000
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,900
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,900
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,900
301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $149,900
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $148,900
226 Plantation Rd., $147,500
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $146,900
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $144,900
141 Ella Kinley Circle, $141,900
135 Butkus Dr., $119,900
120 Lazy Willow Ln., $94,900
6850 King Arthur Dr., $77,000
6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $49,999
