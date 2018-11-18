Take a look at the most expensive house on the market in Myrtle Beach

The house is currently on the market for 3.4 million dollars, and sits in the heart of the Grand Strand’s ‘Golden Mile’, on the north end of Myrtle Beach.
Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

November 18, 2018

Oct. 7-13

Oct. 7-13

Holden Beach, N.C./Supply, N.C. 28462

Home

668 N Seascape Blvd. Sw, $395,000

129 Sanford St., $549,000

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Land

1441 N Middleton Dr. Nw, $25,000

8811 Rutherford Dr. Nw, $14,900

Home

6 Canal Way Ct., $229,900

235 Furrow Ln., $212,000

847 Bogie Ln., $179,900

33 Swamp Fox Dr., $175,000

768 Pickering Dr., $217,900

361 Pinefield Ct., $134,900

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28568

Home

158 New Haven Ct., $249,800

Condo/Townhouse

219 Clubhouse Rd., $145,000

Georgetown 29440

Land

28 Madison Dr., $14,900

Home

123 Pinckney Rd., $675,000

1204 Landgrave St., $249,900

1744 Montford Dr., $179,900

1912 Cherry St., $110,000

2920 Mary Hines Ln., $74,500

1702 Duke St., $73,500

202 Wood St., $69,900

6272 Rose Hill Rd., $58,200

Condo/Townhouse

95 Finch Dr., $149,900

40 Bamboo Loop, $89,000

Commercial

2501 N Fraser St., $299,000

Aynor 29511

Land

3040 Poplar Church Rd., $179,900

Home

1116 Maple St., $125,000

Conway 29526

Land

Tbd Not Specified, $188,000

2184 Eastwood Dr., $59,900

3995 Highway 813, $59,900

Lot 14 Timber Ridge Rd., $55,000

1265 Woodstork Dr., $52,500

Home

128 Dragonwings Way, $589,900

1117 Spoonbill Dr., $330,850

169 Astoria Park Loop, $287,270

460 Shaft Pl., $256,588

313 Adoniram Dr., $246,900

1415 Forest View Rd., $225,000

577 Sand Ridge Rd., $205,000

1604 Goswick Ct., $189,900

741 Weston Dr., $185,595

209 White Water Loop, $174,900

713 Adeline Ct., $168,900

152 Regency Dr., $159,000

178 Ecum Secum Pl., $158,000

277 Walden Lake Rd., $129,900

1211 Parkhill Dr., $105,000

715 Raintree Ln., $105,000

3032 Denine Dr., $99,000

3896 Mayfield Dr., $79,900

1117 Cox Ferry Rd., $72,000

Condo/Townhouse

1003 Tee Shot Dr., $146,000

310 Kiskadee Loop, $129,900

304 Kiskadee Loop, $79,900

3555 Highway 544, $52,500

Conway 29527

Home

1325 Blackwood Dr., $218,465

1916 Winburn St., $214,000

7355 Johnson Shortcut Rd., $180,000

560 Fox Chase Dr., $169,900

3352 Merganser Dr., $162,897

Aynor/Galivants Ferry 29544

Land

Lot 7a Happy Ln., $28,000

Tbd Horse Pen Bay Rd., $52,000

Home

152 Penn Circle, $249,900

1004 Happy Ln., $195,000

Little River 29566

Home

3645 Cedar Creek Run, $309,900

1318 Reflectin Pond Dr., $296,280

533 Flowering Branch Ave., $290,170

118 Pier Point Dr., $288,500

815 Yauhannah Dr., $287,499

416 Palm Lakes Blvd., $284,990

386 Flowering Branch Ave., $283,900

2547 Lake Vista Dr., $269,900

181 Zostera Dr., $259,900

3525 Park Pointe Ave., $258,225

4114 Friendfield Trace, $237,900

524 Mattamushkeet Dr., $215,000

783 Callant Dr., $209,900

815 Sultana Dr., $189,900

114 Retreat Pl., $149,900

1930 N Twisted Oaks Dr., $139,900

74 Channing Dr., $115,000

3439 N Point Blvd., $114,900

2180 Marion Circle, $99,900

Condo/Townhouse

4621 Lightkeepers Way, $187,500

4435/4437 Lakeside Dr., $149,900

1415 Baldwin Ct., $148,900

4141 Hibiscus Dr., $99,900

3700 Golf Colony Ln., $99,850

4167 Mica Ave., $89,900

3700 Golf Colony Dr., $87,000

4446 Little River Inn Ln., $74,000

1025 Plantation Dr., $49,900

Longs 29568

Home

1813 Thoms Creek Court, $314,798

538 Mossbank Loop, $190,140

243 Junco Circle, $185,000

817 Trey Ct., $179,900

611 Charter Dr., $173,500

233 Cupola Dr., $169,695

2204 Meadowood Ln., $164,900

332 Blue Rock Dr., $154,900

392 Charter Dr., $145,000

198 Cupola Dr., $139,900

687 Trap Shooter Circle, $126,490

408 Charter Dr., $124,750

Condo/Townhouse

714 Foxtail Dr., $245,000

288 Stonewall Circle, $179,900

505 Shellbank Dr., $162,500

Loris 29569

Land

T.B.D. Main St., $37,000

Home

3231 Highway 777, $239,900

428 Old Todd Ferry Rd., $181,900

4521 Graham St., $153,900

549 Timber Creek Dr., $150,990

115 Blue Pride Dr., $129,500

1167 Blue Bird Rd., $100,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

9507 Lake Dr., $679,999

6398 Cascata Dr., $480,074

6089 Trieste St., $472,440

7770 Monarch Dr., $469,900

7616 Parkwood Dr., $279,900

6789 Remo Ct., $277,800

Condo/Townhouse

9994 Beach Club Dr., $349,900

9840 Queensway Blvd., $344,000

129 Hartland Dr., $295,000

115-4 Gully Branch Ln., $235,000

161 Sea Watch Dr., $196,500

9400 Shore Dr., $179,900

9581 Shore Dr., $165,900

307 70th Ave. N, $149,900

9400 Shore Dr., $145,000

1100 Commons Blvd., $138,000

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd., $122,000

161 Seawatch Dr., $117,500

210 75th Ave. N, $69,900

6900 N Ocean Blvd., $69,900

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Home

319 S Dogwood Dr., $419,000

941 Abernathy Place, $299,000

288 Kessinger Dr., $279,900

259 Melody Gardens Dr., $262,000

1582 Crooked Pine Dr., $249,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $180,000

6001 S Kings Hwy., $179,900

1435 Seahouse Ct., $164,900

1644 Ursa Minor Dr., $81,500

2717 Leo Dr., $39,700

Condo/Townhouse

2187-A Clearwater Dr., $125,000

1101 N Not Specified, $79,900

500 Fairway Village Dr., $53,500

101 Pipers Ln., $159,000

5905 South Kings Hwy., $137,700

Commercial

510-F Sandy Ln., $625

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Home

4701 Harness Ln., $439,500

825 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $411,921

1025 Longwood Bluffs Circle, $391,140

5059 West Creek Dr., $374,000

576 Grand Cypress Way, $349,900

4417 Paddock Run Dr., $339,900

1416 Winterfield Ct., $324,900

335 Scottsdale Ct., $318,327

173 Seville Dr., $259,900

973 Refuge Way, $259,900

1492 Canterbury Ct., $245,000

177 Heron Lake Ct., $242,585

121 Heron Lake Ct., $242,157

253 Southern Breezes Circle, $239,900

702 Courtney Ct., $198,900

151 Hawks Nest Circle, $125,000

Condo/Townhouse

72 Oyster Bay Dr., $315,000

529 Botany Loop, $262,900

152 E Parmelee Dr., $255,000

16 Shady Oak Ln., $247,000

740-E Pickering Dr., $214,000

1000 Ray Costin Dr., $189,900

109c Knightbury Ct., $174,900

759a Painted Bunting Dr., $169,000

721 Painted Bunting Dr., $159,900

630 Sailbrooke Ct., $114,900

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

Tbd Lamplighter Rd., $219,000

403 N 3rd Ave. N, $85,000

Home

411 32nd Ave. N, $599,900

1584 Brookgreen Dr., $549,000

5361 Ocean Village Dr., $459,906

962 Hendrick Ave., $347,960

977 William Curry Alley, $333,501

1636 Parish Way, $307,990

2072 Heritage Loop, $299,990

2368 Goldfinch Dr., $294,575

1291 Harbor Alley, $230,000

Condo/Townhouse

7100 N Ocean Blvd., $334,900

3000 N Ocean Blvd., $316,900

750 Howard Ave., $299,900

4386 Willoughby Ln., $225,900

400 20th Ave. N, $189,900

3556 Alexandria Ave., $184,000

4817 Magnolia Lake Dr., $174,900

5308 N Ocean Blvd., $165,000

1028 Palisade Circle, $146,000

5523 N Ocean Blvd., $144,900

4855 Luster Leaf Circle, $139,800

5523 Ocean Blvd. N, $134,000

5523 Ocean Blvd. N, $133,000

1905 S Ocean Blvd., $127,900

830 44th Ave. N, $94,900

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $85,900

4703 Wild Iris Dr., $75,000

2310 N Ocean Blvd., $74,900

3015 Old Bryan Dr., $69,000

2005 Greens Blvd., $44,900

Commercial

3550 Northgate Rd., $17,190

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

Lot 375 Wacobee Dr., $250,000

Lot 572 Legare Pl., $69,500

Parcel A Bella Vita Circle, $58,000

Lot 263 Ph11 West Isle Of Palms Ave., $48,900

Home

8645 Bella Vista Circle, $767,500

311 Shoreward Dr., $549,000

9193 Abingdon Dr., $529,000

819 Celene Ct., $525,000

1038 E Isle Of Palms Dr., $456,900

1272 Welford Ct., $382,390

1248 Welford Ct., $358,315

604 Carsten Ct., $350,000

7049 Swansong Circle, $335,457

7991 Swansong Circle, $333,501

3681 White Wing Circle, $309,900

932 Henry James Dr., $294,400

7987 Swansong Circle, $291,704

3564 Battery Way Ct., $284,695

551 Tuckahoe Rd., $281,500

1329 Cascarilla Ct., $279,900

4032 Alvina Way, $276,440

5408 Merrywind Cr., $270,068

4028 Alvina Way, $260,750

202 Alyssum Ct., $249,500

5109 Morning Frost Pl., $242,900

4024 Alvina Way, $240,890

621 Needlerush Ct., $225,000

113 Rocko Dr., $219,900

344 Stafford Dr., $199,000

4613 Hidden Creek Ln., $199,000

242 Bonnie Bridge Circle, $199,000

330 Red Fox Circle, $189,900

1113 Stoney Falls Blvd., $175,000

2006 Laurel Oak Ct., $164,900

3862 Woodchuck Rd., $144,900

Condo/Townhouse

253 Castle Dr., $179,900

296 Connemara Dr., $168,900

1533 Lanterns Rest Rd., $164,900

1176 Harvester Circle, $159,000

4499 Girvan Dr., $145,900

4819 Innisbrook Ct., $125,000

4819 Innisbrook Ct., $99,000

3676 Claypond Village Dr., $74,800

755 Burcale Rd., $69,999

801 Burcale Rd., $44,900

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Land

Lot 3 N Ocean Blvd., $229,900

Lot 75 James Island Ave., $44,900

Home

204 N 10th Ave. N, $939,000

5410 Via Verde Dr., $459,000

2318 Via Palma Dr., $449,000

1507 Seabrook Plantation Way, $434,530

5100 White Iris Dr., $379,240

303 54th Ave. N, $374,900

5110 Weatherwood Dr., $309,900

2333 Hill St., $279,000

609 S 15th Ave. S, $239,900

2402 Hillside Dr. S, $234,900

717 41st Ave. S, $229,900

502 16th Ave. S, $215,000

1902 Edge Dr., $190,000

2422 Little River Neck Rd., $95,800

4513 Pelican St., $65,000

300 44th Ave. N, $329,000

Condo/Townhouse

2180 Waterview Dr., $499,900

1625 S Ocean Blvd., $367,000

1819 N Ocean Blvd., $319,900

1321 S Ocean Blvd., $314,000

2151 Bridge View Ct., $309,900

502 S 48th Ave. S, $259,900

3607 S Ocean Blvd. S, $249,900

400 S 37th Ave. S, $249,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $219,000

5650 Barefoot Bridge Rd., $199,995

2241 Waterview Dr., $184,900

4604 N Ocean Blvd., $182,900

1801 N Ocean Blvd., $179,999

1401 Lighthouse Dr., $169,900

220 Landing Rd., $163,500

201 N Hillside Dr. N, $159,900

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $132,000

5825 Catalina Dr., $130,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd., $117,900

3601 N Ocean Blvd., $117,900

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $69,900

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

52 Cayman Loop, $250,000

Home

206 Harbourreef Dr., $399,900

66 Sandwedge Loop, $334,900

181 Moss Dale Ln., $189,900

Condo/Townhouse

227 Heron Marsh Dr., $345,000

120-4 Weehawka Way, $165,000

45 Pawleys Place Dr., $156,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 18 Reindeer Moss Ct., $98,000

Home

4960 Oat Fields Drive, $349,900

91 Black River Rd., $339,900

202 Copper Leaf Dr., $280,496

1956 La Playa Dr., $277,295

262 Harbison Circle, $276,955

369 Cardita Loop, $266,235

535 Shea Loop, $265,900

8409 Tartan Ln., $254,900

736 Devon Estate Ave., $247,000

307 Burchwood Ln., $229,990

304 Worthington Circle, $229,950

3862 Camden Dr., $218,500

621 Hatteras River Rd., $205,000

392 Winslow Ave., $199,999

1162 Great Lakes Circle, $199,900

188 Avondale Dr., $196,900

296 Archdale St., $193,500

311 Sherrybrook Dr., $189,900

702 Luttie Rd., $174,900

184 Fountain Pointe Ln., $174,000

443 Plover Ln., $164,900

9447 Leeds Circle, $149,000

6434 Sweet Gum Trail, $144,999

6620 West Sweetbriar Ln., $140,500

Condo/Townhouse

204 C Machrie Loop, $203,990

1553 Palmina Loop, $198,000

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $158,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $151,900

301 Shelby Lawson Dr., $149,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $148,900

226 Plantation Rd., $147,500

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $146,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $144,900

141 Ella Kinley Circle, $141,900

135 Butkus Dr., $119,900

120 Lazy Willow Ln., $94,900

6850 King Arthur Dr., $77,000

6840 Blue Heron Blvd., $49,999

